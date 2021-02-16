The 10 Best Kids Golf Bags to Buy in 2021

Unless your kids want to walk around the fairway miserably clutching five clubs to their chest, a good golf bag is essential.

If your kid is getting serious about golf, they’ll want to play with more than one or two clubs. And if they want to play with more than one or two clubs, a good golf bag will allow them to carry them all as they play.

In this guide, we’ve brought you the best golf bags for kids.

But listen up, because here’s the catch: it’s actually pretty difficult to find golf bags for kids. Many good golf bags for kids come in the form of full sets and include clubs and other accessories.

Because of that, much of this list is made up of golf bags that come with clubs, which are usually perfect gifts for a young golfer. If you’re buying for a kid who doesn’t already have a golf bag, they’re likely just starting to get interested in playing golf – and they’ll likely have very few clubs. So a golf set will give them everything they need!

But don’t fret – for those kids who only need a bag, we’ve included a few of those too. With a selection of golf bags for kids and golf sets for kids, we’ve brought you everything you need.

We’ve included a variety of different stuff for a variety of different budgets, so you can get a good kids’ golf bag no matter how much or how little you want to spend. We’ve included some snazzy sets with clubs along with some extremely low-budget minimal bags for people seeking something simple.

We’ve also brought you all of the information you need to know on buying the right one.

We’ve included a short introduction on the key things you need to know along with an in-depth buying guide for serious shoppers.

Sling your bag over your shoulder and join us on the first tee as we introduce you to the compartment-filled world of kids’ golf bags…

What to Consider When Choosing a Golf Bag for Kids

When deciding on the best kids’ golf bag, here are the main things you need to think about…

Bag or Set

As mentioned, many products on this list are golf sets rather than golf bags, but some are just bags with nothing else included. When you’re buying, be careful that you’re buying exactly what you want, whether it’s a bag or a set.

Bag Type

Many bags we’ve featured are simple carry bags, which are slung over the shoulder when carried, and placed on the floor when taking a shot. But we’ve also featured some stand bags, which have extendable legs for making the bag stand when shots are being taken. Consider the type of bag you want to buy before making a purchase.

Bag Build

For each of the products we’ve listed below, we’ve broken down the build of the bag. Is it light? How many compartments does it have? Does it have pockets? Does it have any special features? Is there anything unique about it? Is it durable? It’s important to think about all these features and more.

Below, we’ve listed the best kids’ golf bags and kids’ golf sets.

We’ve given you a detailed breakdown of everything you need to know, along with an explanation of why we like each one, along with helpful lists of brief pros and cons.

Later in this guide, we’ve broken down all of this information in much more detail. Before you buy one of these kids’ golf bags, head there to make sure you’re making an informed purchase.

Okay, here we go, the big event – here are the world’s 10 best golf bags for kids.

Top 10 Kids’ Golf Bags 2021

Why we like it: Available for left-handers and right-handers all the way from ages 3 to 12, this is the perfect introduction to golf, clubs, and golf bags. If you want a good all-round set with a good all-round bag, it doesn't get any better than this. Editor's Rating:

Quick Facts:

Bag or Set: Set

Bag Type: Standing Bag

Price Range: Expensive

In Detail

This bag does all of the basics well. The ergonomic lift handle makes this easy to carry, while it can also be slung over the shoulder comfortably. The bag and clubs are all lightweight, making for a set that is incredibly easy to carry around. It’s also pretty sturdy and durable, so it should stand up to lots of rugged play.

Most importantly, this is a standing bag, so it rests on two legs while the player is taking their shots. There’s a detachable rain hood, so the clubs don’t have to get wet in the bag if it’s raining. You also get two headcovers for keeping two of the clubs dry as they’re being played with. The bag has an open top and a side section for getting the clubs in and out, and there’s a large pocket on the front of the bag for holding all accessories.

And while the bag is excellent, so too are the clubs. You get five clubs in the set: driver, hybrid wood, two irons, and a putter. They’re built for long, hard shots, so they’ll help your kid to get some real distance and drive on their shots.

There are sets for age groups 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. And all are available for both left and right-handers! In short, if you want a good kids’ introduction to bags and clubs, this is brilliant. It’s best-suited to kids who already have a little golf experience, but it’s great even for beginners. If your kid wants a golf bag that looks just like a professional golf bag, this is an excellent option.

Pros A brilliant introductory set

A brilliant introductory set Comes with five clubs

Comes with five clubs Lightweight bag

Lightweight bag Large accessory pocket

Large accessory pocket It looks just like a professional golf bag

It looks just like a professional golf bag The bag is durable and sturdy

Cons If you only want a bag (and not a set), look elsewhere

If you only want a bag (and not a set), look elsewhere The clubs aren’t as durable as you might like

The clubs aren’t as durable as you might like The bag is a little top-heavy when all of the clubs are loaded in it

The bag is a little top-heavy when all of the clubs are loaded in it Pretty pricey

Why we like it: Okay, this isn't built specifically for kids. But it's mega lightweight, clocking in at only 1.95lb. If you're buying for someone around 10+ who's looking for a light, easy-to-carry stand bag, this is perfect – and so too is the price point. Editor's Rating:

Quick Facts:

Bag or Set: Bag

Bag Type: Standing Bag

Price Range: Affordable

In Detail

This isn’t suitable for young kids, as it measures in at just over 30 inches in length. And it has no clubs. But as long as those two things are unimportant to you, you won’t find any better than this. As far as simple bags go, this does all the good stuff on a budget. It’s very lightweight and very mobile, and it does all the simple stuff well.

The top opening has two compartments, you can squeeze in around 6 or 7 clubs, and there are a shoulder strap and a durable carry handle. And because it’s a stand bag, it looks professional and functions professionally. There’s also one small accessory pocket.

This isn’t the most durable option on the market, and it doesn’t have endless pockets or fancy features, but you won’t find better at this price point.

Pros If you want a simple, lightweight, excellent bag for a kid aged 10+, this is it

If you want a simple, lightweight, excellent bag for a kid aged 10+, this is it Fantastic price point

Fantastic price point Can squeeze in up to 7 clubs

Can squeeze in up to 7 clubs Good stand bags at this price range are hard to find – but you’ve found one

Good stand bags at this price range are hard to find – but you’ve found one Very mobile and versatile

Cons Because it’s just over 30 inches in length, this isn’t suitable for shorter, younger kids

Because it’s just over 30 inches in length, this isn’t suitable for shorter, younger kids The durability isn’t great

Why we like it: If you're looking for a good golf bag with an excellent set of clubs, this is the best you'll get. Wilson is the leaders of affordable but excellent introductory golf equipment, and they've hit another hole in one here. Editor's Rating:

Quick Facts:

Bag or Set: Set

Bag Type: Standing Bag

Price Range: Expensive

In Detail

If you’re buying for someone aged around 11-14, and you want a good set that has a good bag and good clubs, this ticks every single box and more.

The bag itself is durable, well constructed, and easy to carry, while the standing legs are robust, so it’ll stand even during the most blustery of golf games. There’s a large accessory pocket along with a top opening and a side opening. If you’re searching for a bag that looks professional, this is incredible.

But the main event here is the club set, which is excellent. This set comes with a driver, hybrid wood, wedge, short iron, long iron, and putter. They’re all well-balanced, well-weighted, and crafted with technology to make the game better and easier. If you want to introduce your kid to good clubs with good performance, these are fantastic.

Whatever kid you’re buying for, these clubs will get them playing better and more technically – and with more enjoyment.

Pros For a top-quality set for older kids, this is as good as it gets

For a top-quality set for older kids, this is as good as it gets The bag is durable, well-built and robust – and looks very professional

The bag is durable, well-built and robust – and looks very professional The bag is comfortable and easy to carry

The bag is comfortable and easy to carry Comes with six excellent clubs

Comes with six excellent clubs Though pricey, the price point is excellent for the quality

Cons The main event here is the clubs rather than the bag (though the bag is great)

The main event here is the clubs rather than the bag (though the bag is great) A little expensive

Why we like it: If you've got a young kid looking to get into golf, this is brilliant. Confidence by name, confidence by nature – this will make your kid ready to attack the green with purpose. Most importantly, the deluxe bag is the best bit, with a lightweight design, a durable build and four exterior pockets. Editor's Rating:

Quick Facts:

Bag or Set: Set

Bag Type: Standing Bag

Price Range: Expensive

In Detail

This is available for two age groups: 4-7 and 8-12. Though both are great, this is best suited to younger kids, as the bag feels very light and the clubs are absolutely excellent for new players. You get two irons, a driver and a putter, all of which have great features to aid good performance.

But the bag itself is also great for kids. No matter how young the person you’re buying it for, they’ll be able to carry this themselves, with dual shoulder straps so they can carry this just like a backpack.

The legs pop out automatically, so resting the bag down and picking it back up are both ridiculously easy operations. The top has a four-way divider for mega-easy compartmentalization (especially since there are only four clubs in this set), and there’s a rain hood for wet weather.

For young kids who want something professional, this a brilliant set.

Pros For a young kid’s introduction to golf, this is incredible

For a young kid’s introduction to golf, this is incredible Includes four varied clubs

Includes four varied clubs The bag is very lightweight

The bag is very lightweight The legs pop out automatically

The legs pop out automatically Dual-shoulder straps for carrying just like a backpack

Cons Too simplistic for older kids

Too simplistic for older kids A little pricey considering that this is for very young kids

Why we like it: This isn't your average bag. In reality, it's not even a bag. Instead, it's sort of like a fabric tube attached to a shoulder strap. But if you want something very simple and very affordable, this is it. Editor's Rating:

Quick Facts:

Bag or Set: Bag

Bag Type: Unique strap-style over the shoulder tube bag

Price Range: Outrageously affordable

In Detail

If your kid just wants something mega-casual for casual games, this is brilliant. You don’t get fancy compartments or fancy features, but you get a lightweight strap that wraps around several clubs at one time, making this an excellent fuss-free solution for carrying many clubs at once.

With a shoulder strap and a lightweight build, it’s easy to carry around. It’s made from plush material, so it’s mega comfortable, even for younger kids, and it doesn’t chafe on the shoulder. There’s also a handle for carrying it by hand. There’s a small section that can fit four tees, but you can’t fit anything else in this one. It can’t comfortably fit more than 4 or 5 clubs.

Because it’s so small, portable and lightweight, this is great for all ages. It’s also surprisingly durable, even though it doesn’t look particularly strong or sturdy.

Pros If you’re on a budget, you won’t find better than this – it’s insanely affordable

If you’re on a budget, you won’t find better than this – it’s insanely affordable You can carry this by hand or over the shoulder

You can carry this by hand or over the shoulder Very good durability

Very good durability Extremely light build

Extremely light build Great for kids of all ages because of its tiny size

Cons This isn’t a bag or a set. Instead, it’s a simple solution to carrying several clubs on a tiny budget

This isn’t a bag or a set. Instead, it’s a simple solution to carrying several clubs on a tiny budget It doesn’t have legs

It doesn’t have legs It’s very basic

It’s very basic Little space for extra accessories (except for four tees)

Why we like it: Another excellent set from Precise, this bag can be carried around just like a backpack. The clubs are lightweight and built for teaching young kids how to play. Editor's Rating:

Quick Facts:

Bag or Set: Set

Bag Type: Standing Bag

Price Range: Expensive

In Detail

This bag is built for easy carrying and easy use, making it perfect for little ones. The backpack-style dual-shoulder strap means it can be carried like a backpack, while the standing legs pop out quickly and easily. There’s also a carry handle.

This is available for three age groups: 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. All three sets have lightweight clubs with ultra-light graphite shafts. There are four clubs in this set: a putter, an iron, a pitcher and a junior hybrid, the latter of which is specifically built for ease of use.

All of the club heads are built with extra loft, so even young kids can get plenty of lift and length on their shots. It’s an excellent set for kids who want to improve their game, and it comes with a bag that looks professional but offers good ease of use for little ones. If you want to help your kid to improve their game while looking like a real mini golfer, this is great. It’s pretty pricey considering that it’s best for young kids, but it’s absolutely worth it.

Pros The bag has a backpack-style strap and a carry handle

The bag has a backpack-style strap and a carry handle The legs of the bag pop out easily

The legs of the bag pop out easily The club set is an excellent introduction to golf for new players

The club set is an excellent introduction to golf for new players Lightweight clubs

Lightweight clubs Available for three age groups

Cons Pretty pricey

Pretty pricey You only get four clubs in this set

You only get four clubs in this set Won’t be advanced enough for kids who are already good at golf

Why we like it: If you're looking for a chunky and funky bag, this is great. The design is bold and simplistic, and it's available in four striking color choices. Its tubular design also makes it lightweight and easy to carry – perfect for kids of all ages. Editor's Rating:

Quick Facts:

Bag or Set: Bag

Bag Type: Standing Bag

Price Range: Mid-range

In Detail

If your kid is looking for a tube-style simple bag rather than a traditional big chunky golf bag, this is a great choice. It’s also a great choice for kids who want to look good on the course, with four color choices: black, blue, red and zebra-style.

As far as minimalistic golf bags go, this is brilliant, and it does all the basic stuff well. While it weighs less than a couple of pounds, there’s space for 6 or 7 clubs, and you get a large front pocket and a small mesh pocket (for a water bottle or something similar). There’s also a removable over-the-shoulder strap, a carry handle, a rain hood, and a two-compartment top.

The shoulder strap feels a little flimsy, but that’s the only real negative here.

For an affordable, lightweight, easy-to-carry golf bag, this is excellent. It’s a little smaller than some other bags, but that’s not inherently good or bad.

Pros Comes in four great color options

Comes in four great color options Does all the basic stuff well

Does all the basic stuff well Decent price point

Decent price point Two spacious pockets for carrying accessories

Cons A little smaller than some other golf bags

A little smaller than some other golf bags The shoulder strap feels a little flimsy

Why we like it: Very minimal, very affordable and an excellent basic solution. This is never going to win any awards for aesthetics or design, but if your kid just wants a simple zip-around club-shaped bag for carrying their clubs around, this will do it on any budget. Editor's Rating:

Quick Facts:

Bag or Set: Bag

Bag Type: Zip-around

Price Range: Affordable

In Detail

This bag has a unique design. When closed, it’s club-shaped. When open, it’s butterfly-shaped, making it simple to get your clubs in and out. You simply unzip the whole bag, shove your clubs inside, and zip the bag up to keep your clubs entirely covered.

This is a great feature for bad weather, as it means your clubs shouldn’t get wet, especially since the bag is made of water-resistant material.

When the bag isn’t in use, you can collapse it down to tiny proportions, making it a great choice if you’re short on space. This bag has a carry handle along with a detachable shoulder strap. The shoulder strap isn’t particularly comfortable, but it does the job well at this price range.

Because it’s light, easy to use and can squeeze in plenty of clubs, this is great for kids. The design doesn’t look too great, with an uninspiring black, white and red print, but that’s not too important.

The bag has two durable zippers along with a roomy zip-up pocket for carrying all accessories.

Pros An excellent simple solution

An excellent simple solution Unique design

Unique design Easy to use and carry

Easy to use and carry Very lightweight

Very lightweight Folds down easily when not being used

Folds down easily when not being used Has a roomy pocket for carrying accessories

Cons The design is a little cumbersome compared to bags where you can simply pull your clubs out

The design is a little cumbersome compared to bags where you can simply pull your clubs out Aesthetically, it’s not very interesting

Aesthetically, it’s not very interesting If the kid you’re buying for is a wannabe style icon, they might not like how this looks

If the kid you’re buying for is a wannabe style icon, they might not like how this looks It doesn’t have any legs

Why we like it: Another low-budget option for kids who just want any old bag for carrying their clubs around, this is affordable and simple. Lightweight and portable, it's a decent simple solution. Editor's Rating:

Quick Facts:

Bag or Set: Bag

Bag Type: Sleeve-style

Price Range: Affordable

In Detail

The best feature here is the number of pockets. You get six small ones, so your kid can carry all of the extras and accessories they need on the course. There are even 14 tee holders, which is a great touch for a product at this price range.

The padded shoulder strap is pretty comfortable, while there’s also a small carry handle. Again, this weighs less than a couple of pounds, and it’s easy to pack down, making it very simple to carry and store – and perfect if you don’t have much storage space.

The design is pretty uninspiring, with a basic black and white aesthetic and a tube-shaped build. The nylon makes the bag relatively water-resistant, but there’s no cover for the hole in the top of the bag. It’s a little top-heavy, so you have to be careful when carrying it to make sure the clubs don’t spill out. You can counter this by putting in some clubs upside-down, but that’s a little annoying.

Pros Great price point

Great price point A good simple solution

A good simple solution Folds down into almost nothing for easy storage

Folds down into almost nothing for easy storage Six pockets for storing lots of extras and accessories

Cons It doesn’t have any legs

It doesn’t have any legs A little top-heavy when loaded

A little top-heavy when loaded Doesn’t look great

Doesn’t look great Very simple, which some kids might not like

Why we like it: If you've accidentally stumbled onto a list of professional-level golf bags and sets when all you really wanted was a basic set of plastic clubs for kids, we've got your back. If you want a basic plastic toy set for kids who are just learning, this is it. Editor's Rating:

Quick Facts:

Bag or Set: Set

Bag Type: Carry case

Price Range: Affordable to mid-range

In Detail

The bag in this set is extremely basic. It doesn’t even have a handle. So if you’re here mainly for the quality of the bag (which most people will be), you can give this set a miss. But if you’re mainly here because you want a basic set of plastic clubs to teach your young kid to play golf, this is an excellent choice.

And don’t be fooled – even though they’re plastic, these clubs still play pretty well. There is a putter, a driver and an iron, all of which have adjustable fiberglass shafts. The ergonomic grip on the clubs’ handles helps kids to learn proper hand positioning. The balls in the set are soft foam, but they stay pretty firm.

The durability isn’t great in comparison to adult golf bags, but that’s to be expected.

In short, if you want a kids’ golf set which bridges the gap between dollar store plastic clubs and grown-up clubs, this is excellent.

Pros An excellent introductory set for very young kids

An excellent introductory set for very young kids Decent price point

Decent price point This set helps with hand positioning and technique

This set helps with hand positioning and technique The foam balls are soft but sturdy

Cons Poor durability

Poor durability This set isn’t good for anything but young kids

Everything You Need to Know Before You Choose one of the Best Kids’ Golf Bags From This List

There you have it – the best kids’ golf bags on the market!

No matter whether you want a standing bag, a carry bag or a full set, there’ll be something perfect on this list. We’ve featured several different types of bags for several different budgets and age ranges.

But before you buy one of the products from this list, it’s important to know what you’re buying. Next up, we’ve assembled all of the details you need to know before you buy a kids’ golf bag.

Bring that putter and join us!

Golf Bag or Golf Set?

We’ve already touched on this above, but it’s important to note it again here.

Before you buy, think carefully about whether you should buy a golf bag or a golf set. If the kid you’re buying for already has a set of good clubs, a bag will be enough. If they have few clubs, or low-quality clubs, it’s probably best to buy a set, so you can give them some great clubs along with a great bag.

If you’re looking for a set, our top pick is the Precise X7. If you only want a bag, our favorite is the Orlimar Pitch and Putt.

Clubs

If you’re buying a set that includes clubs (rather than just a bag), it’s important you know what clubs you’re buying. If you don’t know the difference between a driver, a putter and a hybrid, you do now. If you’re buying a set, make sure it has at least all three of the clubs we’ve just mentioned. If it has an iron, that’s even better. Generally, the more clubs, the better.

For reference, a professional carries a maximum of 14 clubs, while a young casual player will generally carry anything between 3 and 10 clubs (but usually closer to the upper end of that number).

Golf Bag Type

Generally, there are three different types of golf bags: stand bags, carry bags and cart bags.

Stand bags have legs that come out of them, so they can stay upright on the green while players are taking their shots. If you want a stand bag without clubs, our top pick is the Orlimar Pitch and Putt.

Carry bags don’t have legs. They are carried by hand or over the shoulder in a similar way, but they just lie on the floor when players are taking their shots. Some of these are tube-style, while some are even more minimal. Often known as ‘Sunday Bags,’ these are very lightweight and transportable, and they have little in the way of solid structure, so they’re very easy to store. If you want something very lightweight (and very affordable!), our favorite is the FINGER TEN Mini Golf Club Bag.

You can also get cart bags, which attach to a wheeled cart and are therefore pushed around the course. But these are usually too heavy for kids, so they’re typically unsuitable – and we’ve therefore included none of them on this list.

Benefits of a Golf Bag

The (obvious) main benefit of a golf bag is that the kid you’re buying it for can carry lots of clubs at once. But beyond that, there are some other great advantages of buying a golf bag for your kid:

Improved Performance: If your kid has a golf bag, they’ll be able to carry more clubs. And they’ll also take things more seriously. Those two factors will help to massively improve their performance.

If your kid has a golf bag, they’ll be able to carry more clubs. And they’ll also take things more seriously. Those two factors will help to massively improve their performance. Prevents Injury and Fatigue: A good golf bag is lightweight, comfortable and easy to carry, reducing tiredness and injury – which also helps with performance even further.

A good golf bag is lightweight, comfortable and easy to carry, reducing tiredness and injury – which also helps with performance even further. Helps with Organization: Higher-end golf bags are well-compartmentalized, making it quick and easy to keep clubs organized and separate inside the bag. This makes playing easier, more efficient and less cumbersome. If you want a well-compartmentalized bag, go for the Confidence Golf Junior Set, which features four compartments along with four clubs, making things ridiculously easy.

Higher-end golf bags are well-compartmentalized, making it quick and easy to keep clubs organized and separate inside the bag. This makes playing easier, more efficient and less cumbersome. If you want a well-compartmentalized bag, go for the Confidence Golf Junior Set, which features four compartments along with four clubs, making things ridiculously easy. Durability: If clubs are kept inside a good bag, they’ll last longer, which means you’ll need to buy less clubs in the future. It’s always good to encourage your kids to take care of things, and a good golf bag will do that, without you having to nag them.

Age

Different golf bags and golf sets are suitable for different ages. For all of the bags we’ve included above, we’ve included some information on age suitability.

While some bags are built for certain ages, others are light enough to be suitable for all but the smallest of players. The more expensive models are typically age-specific, while the cheaper models are one-size-fits-all, and are usually even suitable for adults.

If you’re buying clubs for a kid, you need to think about the height of the kid you’re buying for with a good sizing chart. This will ensure you’re buying the right size clubs.

Weight

It’s essential to buy a lightweight golf bag, especially if you’re buying for someone very young. A lightweight bag is easy to carry and easy to use.

All of the bags we’ve featured on this list are lightweight, but if you want one which is particularly light, consider the Orlimar Pitch and Putt – or the mega-minimal option of the FINGER TEN Mini Golf Club Bag.

Pockets

A golf bag is, of course, primarily used to hold golf clubs. But whoever you’re buying for will likely want to carry some other extras and accessories too, such as balls, tees, notepads and stuff like phones and wallets.

It’s therefore best to buy a golf bag that includes at least a couple of accessory pockets. If you want a bag with lots of pockets, consider the Champkey Professional Golf Sunday Bag.

Are There Any Other Pieces of Equipment Young Kids Need to Play Golf?

There are a small few other essentials which kids need to play golf:

Golf Clubs: But we’ve covered that already!

But we’ve covered that already! Golf Tees : Good tees are essential. They help with good shots – and they help young players to feel more professional. These are great and kids will love the funky colors.

Good tees are essential. They help with good shots – and they help young players to feel more professional. These are great and kids will love the funky colors. Golf Balls: Are obviously necessary. These are brilliant. Or for something more fun, these are a unique gift.

Are obviously necessary. These are brilliant. Or for something more fun, these are a unique gift. Some kids even wear golf shoes , but your little one might not yet be serious enough to think about buying them.

, but your little one might not yet be serious enough to think about buying them. Push Cart: Many golf-playing adults use pushcarts, which you strap to your bag before pushing it around. Only expensive adult-style bags attach to these carts, so none of the bags on this list are suitable for pushing around on a cart. Most kids are pretty happy to carry their own bags by hand or on their shoulders, so a pushcart for a kid is usually unnecessary, especially since these bags and carts are usually very heavy.

Final Thoughts

And that’s it! We’re at the final hole, and we’re ready to pack up our stuff and leave.

But before we go, make sure you buy one of the kids’ golf bags we’ve featured on this list. We’ve brought you the best kids’ golf bags you’ll find anywhere, with stuff for all ages and all budgets.

The bags on this list will get your kid playing better, playing more often and playing more enthusiastically. For a young golfer, a good golf bag is one of the best gifts you can buy. Help the kid in your life to tee off properly!