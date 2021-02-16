The 10 Best Rifle Bipods to Buy in 2021

A bipod can be a very effective tool for hunters of all stripes to get a proper bead on their quarry. Like a lot of things, rifle bipods can be as complex or as simple as you want them to be. One small look at what’s available on the market is dizzying, and if you’re fairly new to the wide world of rifle bipod accessories, it’s easy to be overwhelmed by the sheer number of products offered.

The good news is, we’re here to help you to determine exactly what you need to stabilize your rifle, whether it’s for target shooting or something far more intensive, like hunting deer somewhere in the wild hinterlands.

Here in this article, we are going to guide you on the path towards purchasing the best rifle bipod. First things first, though. We’ll start by highlighting the absolute bare minimum of what you should know about rifle bipods before investing in one. Right after that, we are going to get into our product reviews to give you a lay of the land for the very best rifle bipod products out there. Last but certainly not least, we are going to end the article with an extended buyer’s guide that will answer any lingering questions you may have had before now.

Let’s get right to it so you can get back to popping off some rounds at the range!

Factors to Consider for Rifle Bipods

Here are a few key points to keep in mind while researching rifle bipods for your target shooting or hunting needs. If you are looking for a more in-depth analysis on rifle bipods, please don’t forget to check out our extended buyer’s guide for a closer look at these helpful aim assistants.

Material

Most rifle bipods are manufactured out of aluminum. This is because aluminum is a good baseline metal to facilitate a healthy balance between overall strength and lightness. It’s also known to be a reliable material, as far as longevity goes. Some higher-grade top-of-the-line rifle bipods will be made of aircraft-grade aluminum, but these are usually reserved for rifles that have far more of a kick.

Something else to keep in mind is how versatile the bipod you’re looking at happens to be. Most good quality rifle bipods can work with any number of rifle types, no matter how big or small they might be.

Weight

This is a prime consideration to make before choosing a proper rifle bipod. You’re going to want something lightweight, obviously, while still maintaining a certain degree of weight, to help reduce the recoil of your particular firearm.

Legs

What size are the legs? Are they adjustable? Can they accommodate surfaces other than purely flat? These are all crucial questions to ask when looking at a rifle bipod. A lot of this is going to be based on personal preference more than being an issue with the quality of the product itself, so know your particular wants and needs before spending any hard-earned cash.

Mobility

Bipods have two main movements, which are called panning and canting. Panning is the ability to move the bipod left and right, while canting is the term used for upward and downward motion. Both of these properties are important in rifle bipods as they allow for precision shooting from one stationary spot. We note the mobility of our favorite bipods within our product reviews.

Attachment Mechanism

Last but not least, a high-quality rifle bipod is going to be able to fit on most modern-day rifles via some form of an attachment mechanism. The standard nowadays for this is a Picatinny rail design. However, some other bipods attach via a swivel mechanism.

Top 10 Best Rifle Bipods 2021

Why we like it: This is an excellent rifle bipod option that is not only light on the wallet, but chock-full of high-quality and professional-level features. This is an excellent rifle bipod option that is not only light on the wallet, but chock-full of high-quality and professional-level features. Editor’s Rating:

Specs:

Height: 9″-13″

Weight: 10 oz.

Make: Steel, Aluminum

Mounting: Picatinny, swivel stud

Review

The best kind of product you could ask for is one that is priced exceedingly well while having a load of features that would easily compare it to more top-of-the-line models. Well, when it comes to rifle bipods, we think this particular product from CVLIFE more than takes the cake.

As far as toughness goes, this bipod has you covered. It’s made out of durable rust-proof anodized aluminum and steel parts, keeping the frame more than strong enough to handle many different rifles and their recoil. When you take into account the high-quality rubber feet, this model isn’t going anywhere, even with consistent strong recoil. Also, despite its strength, this bipod is also surprisingly low in weight, clocking in at only just 10 ounces.

Each leg can be individually manipulated as far as length goes, anywhere between 6-9 inches total. The height has five different settings, and with a simple button press, each of these positions can be locked into place accordingly.

Verdict

It’s hard to find much at fault with the CVLIFE Tactical bipod. Its leg height means it basically isn’t a suitable bipod for larger rifles, but that’s really the only negative we could find here. This is an incredibly solid and cost-effective product that will easily be a quality buy for anyone looking for a decent rifle bipod. It comes highly recommended.

Pros Incredible value

Incredible value Lightweight yet durable design

Lightweight yet durable design Rubber feet for shock reduction

Rubber feet for shock reduction Picatinny adapter provided

Picatinny adapter provided Five different settings for height

Cons Not suitable for larger rifles

Why we like it: The UTG Tactical OP bipod is yet another highly affordable rifle bipod that has a ton of great features at a fantastic price. The UTG Tactical OP bipod is yet another highly affordable rifle bipod that has a ton of great features at a fantastic price. Editor’s Rating:

Specs:

Height: 8.3″-12.7″

Weight: 13 oz.

Make: Steel, Aluminum

Mounting: Picatinny, swivel stud

Review

Here’s yet another high-quality bipod for rifles that’s affordable while still providing the ruggedness and reliability that tactical gear is renowned for.

Durability-wise, it’s similar to the the CVLIFE Tactical Rifle Bipod, which is to say it’s made with both heavy-duty anodized aluminum and solid steel. The anodization process keeps it rust-proof and able to withstand the most rigorous of weather and environmental conditions.

The legs on this model of bipod are incredible, as well. Not only are there seven different extension length notch settings to choose from (each lock into place with ease), but the legs themselves also have a spring-system that keeps your rifle stable during hardcore bullet-slinging sessions.

In terms of maneuverability, this model also has you covered. It has a solid panning system that allows you to make minute movements with the rifle mounted sturdily. Once you’re ready to get up and go, the bipod legs retract lightning fast with just one button press.

Verdict

This is a great and affordable rifle bipod and is highly recommended. The only real issue we have is that the swivel component isn’t the best and requires some tinkering to get just right.

Pros Dual-mounting system

Dual-mounting system Spring-loaded legs great for reducing recoil shock

Spring-loaded legs great for reducing recoil shock Seven leg extension settings

Seven leg extension settings Lightweight and tough

Lightweight and tough Comes with a one-year warranty

Cons The swivel component could use some work

Why we like it: If you’re looking for a budget bipod for your AR-15, then you can’t go wrong with the AVAWO Hunting Rifle Bipod. If you’re looking for a budget bipod for your AR-15, then you can’t go wrong with the AVAWO Hunting Rifle Bipod. Editor’s Rating:

Specs:

Height: 6″-9″

Weight: 11oz.

Make: Aluminum, steel

Mounting: Picatinny

Review

AR-15s, for better or worse, are all the rage right now as far as gun ownership is concerned. The AVAWO Hunting Rifle Bipod is a budget-priced bipod that goes great with AR-15 rifles, but does it hold up well? Let’s find out!

In terms of durability, this product is similar to a lot of the others on this list. The frame is made from an aluminum and steel mix, keeping it light at around 11oz. It also has five different leg length settings, and the legs themselves fold either forward or backward, which we thought was a fairly neat inclusion for such a budget-themed product.

Verdict

Budget products generally have some downsides to them, and that’s to be expected. The AVAWO works well for what it is, but you’re not going to get any swivel or tilting capabilities out of it at all. Additionally, the legs can be a bit finicky and might not be the longest-lasting in terms of their overall durability. This isn’t a ‘buyer beware’ kind of scenario, just be aware of what you’re walking into with a product this low-priced.

If you’re looking for longevity, look elsewhere. If you need a quick bipod for your AR-15, then consider this a fast solution to your needs.

Pros Lightweight

Lightweight 5 different leg length settings

5 different leg length settings Legs can fold forward as well as backward

Legs can fold forward as well as backward Great for AR-15 rifles

Cons Does not swivel or tilt

Does not swivel or tilt The legs are temperamental

Why we like it: This bipod comes in two lightweight pieces, making it simple to store and attach. This bipod comes in two lightweight pieces, making it simple to store and attach. Editor’s Rating:

Specs:

Height: 5.7″-8.0″

Weight: 10.8 oz.

Make: Aluminum

Mounting: M-LOK

Review

This is one of the most unique rifle bipods on the market today, as it’s composed of two different leg pieces instead of one entire unit. Wait, why would having to deal with more pieces be a good thing? Read on!

Utilizing an M-LOK system, both of the legs that make up the UTG Recon Flex are able to attach to any weapon that specifically utilizes an M-LOK railing system on specific rifle handguards. This is a usual suspect with a lot of AR-15 rifles, and because of that, this bipod is a potential best friend for marksmen that are fans of that particular rifle lineage.

The UTG Recon is also incredibly light to carry, coming in at just 10.8 ounces. This is thanks to its ridiculously high-quality aircraft-grade aluminum build that is also anodized to boot, making it practically indestructible to weathering.

Verdict

The worst thing about the UTG Recon is the height the legs can be extended to. It can only go from 5.7″ to 8″ total, and that’s it. So, if you’re looking for a bipod that can extend further than that, it’s best to set your sights on other products on this list, like the CVLIFE Tactical Rifle Bipod. However, if you’re the owner of an M-LOK handguard system, and you want a quality bipod made specifically for it, this is the big-ticket item for you.

Pros Extremely light aluminum build

Extremely light aluminum build Anodized, rust-resistant frame

Anodized, rust-resistant frame Five different height settings

Cons The legs have to be removed manually as they are not spring-loaded

Why we like it: If you’re looking for the absolute lightest rifle bipod possible for your next expedition, look no further than this offering from CVLIFE. If you’re looking for the absolute lightest rifle bipod possible for your next expedition, look no further than this offering from CVLIFE. Editor’s Rating:

Specs:

Height: 6″-9″

Weight: 8.8 oz.

Make: Carbon fiber

Mounting: Picatinny, Weaver rail

Review

Coming in at just 8.8 ounces in total, this model is the epitome of easy to carry. So much so you might not even be aware that you’re carrying anything in the first place!

Made from carbon fiber components, this rifle bipod is ultimately lighter than most metallic kinds, while at the same time being more durable than even the hardest steel out there. The CVLIFE is also resistant to weathering, corrosion, extreme temperature changes, and much more. Despite it weighing like a cloud, this is a solid piece of bipod technology!

This bipod also comes with other high-grade features that you would expect out of a modern-day product of its type. The height can be manipulated from 6″-9″, and there are 5 different leg notch settings to boot. Rubber feet are included to absorb shock from firing, and there’s also a quick-mount screw system that allows you to use just your thumb to mount/unmount the unit in a flash.

Verdict

This isn’t a perfect bipod, however. Despite the fact it comes with a lot of great features and is very light, it doesn’t have any sort of panning mechanism in place, making your shooting a fairly stationary affair once it’s set up all the way.

Pros Only weighs 8.8 ounces total

Only weighs 8.8 ounces total Can be set up with one hand

Can be set up with one hand Aluminum and carbon fiber hybrid durability

Aluminum and carbon fiber hybrid durability Legs can be set in five different positions

Cons No panning mechanism

Why we like it: If you’re looking for a low-cost rifle bipod that’s light and made with hunting in mind, then look no further. If you’re looking for a low-cost rifle bipod that’s light and made with hunting in mind, then look no further. Editor’s Rating:

Specs:

Height: 6″-9″

Weight: 10.4 oz.

Make: Carbon fiber

Mounting: Picatinny, sling swivel

Review

When you’re out and about hunting in the great outdoors, weight can be an issue. You don’t want to be roaming in the wild yonder with a ton of gear to lug around. The XAegis Carbon Fiber Bipod is a lightweight solution to a hunting bipod, with a lot of great additional features added to it.

This model is quite lightweight since it’s made from carbon fiber materials. However, don’t think that because it’s not made of something like steel that this bipod can’t take a beating. Carbon fiber, in fact, is in many ways tougher than steel or aluminum for these sorts of products.

The best thing about this bipod, though? It’s absolutely affordable. This is easily the best introductory hunting bipod on this list, so if you’re new to the sport and are looking for something to help you stabilize your rifle on a long hunt, this is a key item to choose. You also can get a lot of variety with the mounting capabilities of this thing due to the adaptors that come with it. The XAegis comes with Picatinny, M-LOK, and Keymod adaptors, as well as a free hex wrench provided in the box. One-stop shopping personified!

Verdict

The carbon fiber design scheme feels a bit odd to the touch. It’s almost a slippery feeling. This sort of texturing that the bipod has on its legs might be off-putting to some who want a more traditional “solid” feel, so be aware of that prior to purchasing.

Pros Perfect first bipod for hunters

Perfect first bipod for hunters Durable carbon fiber design

Durable carbon fiber design Each leg can adjust separately from one another

Each leg can adjust separately from one another Comes with three different adaptors

Comes with three different adaptors Five different length settings

Cons The slippery feel might be off-putting to some

Why we like it: Made with military-grade aluminum hardware and featuring an unassuming design, the Magpul Rifle Bipod is a highly aesthetic yet practically-focused product. Made with military-grade aluminum hardware and featuring an unassuming design, the Magpul Rifle Bipod is a highly aesthetic yet practically-focused product. Editor’s Rating:

Specs:

Height: 6.3″-10.3″

Weight: 11 oz.

Make: Aluminum, Injection-molded polymer

Mounting: Picatinny

Review

Magpul is a well-known company that doesn’t skimp when it comes to the overall quality of their designs, and this sleek and sexy offering from them makes for a powerfully optimized rifle bipod.

This bipod is made with skidding in mind, or in this case specifically, with keeping skidding from occurring in the first place. It’s also created in such a way that it obscures its design due to how sleek and unassuming it’s constructed. This thing just radiates the word “stealth” when you look at it.

Looks don’t really matter too much if the product itself is a mess, though. We’re happy to report that’s not the case with the Magpul (which shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone who is a fan of the company). The hybrid aluminum and injection-molded polymer makeup allow this bipod to be lightweight yet still incredibly strong.

On top of that, there’s a total of 4″ of height to be had here, rubber feet for gripping, and it can be set up and broken down with just one hand. It even tilts 50 degrees and pans 40 degrees via a knurled knob mechanism. Tactical, stealthy, and ridiculously strong, it’s hard to find much fault with this product.

Verdict

While it’s true the product is absolutely killer, so is its effect on your wallet. This is definitely a high-cost pick, but an option like this generally comes with high-level specifications, and we think that the Magpul succeeds here, on every level. It’s tough, aesthetically slick, and undeniably practical.

Another issue we found with the Magpul bipod is that it only supports a Picatinny system, so if your rifle uses a different system, it’s definitely best to look elsewhere.

Pros Made from a unique mix of military-spec aluminum and injection-molded polymer

Made from a unique mix of military-spec aluminum and injection-molded polymer Subdued design for the rifleman with stealth in mind

Subdued design for the rifleman with stealth in mind Tilt and pan controls via a knurled knob mechanism

Tilt and pan controls via a knurled knob mechanism Can be manipulated with just one hand

Can be manipulated with just one hand 100% made in the U.S.A.

Cons Quite pricey

Why we like it: This rifle bipod is made with heat-treated steel making it one of the strongest bipod devices on the list. This rifle bipod is made with heat-treated steel making it one of the strongest bipod devices on the list. Editor’s Rating:

Specs:

Height: 6″-9″

Weight: 13 oz.

Make: Aluminum, steel

Mounting: Sling swivel

Review

This is a trusty bipod model that has been around for quite some time now. It’s well-known for its durability due to its heat-treated steel and aluminum construction. It’s such a tough and ruggedly-designed rifle bipod that it can accommodate pretty much any rifle (with some considerations).

The legs on this, reaching a maximum of 9″ total, can be adjusted in one-inch increments for maximum precision. There’s also a screw-operated locking device on each leg of the bipod that keeps it fixed in the proper orientation you want.

Verdict

The downside to the Harris Engineering bipod is that if you want to utilize rifles with rail-based systems, you’re going to have to purchase an adaption kit separately, as it does not come that way out of the box. That being said, it’s tough, rugged, and allows for a lot of variety with the rifle types that can be used with it.

Pros Seven different settings for height

Seven different settings for height Can rotate both sides

Can rotate both sides Made with heat-treated steel

Made with heat-treated steel Can attach to many different kinds of rifles

Cons Adaptor needed to mount on rail-based systems

Why we like it: This is the long-range rifle bipod par excellence. This is the long-range rifle bipod par excellence. Editor’s Rating:

Specs:

Height: 4.75″-9″

Weight: 11 oz.

Make: Aluminum, steel

Mounting: Picatinny

Review

Let’s get to the basics quickly with this high-quality premium pick from Atlas. Quite simply, it’s made from some of the highest-grade steel and aluminum possible. Additionally, it also stands lower on the ground than many of the other products on our list, making it a lot more stable for larger/higher-caliber firearms.

This bipod provides a high level of panning and canting capabilities as well, which every marksman is welcome to have. The panning can go 30 degrees both ways, allowing you to pull off lead shots without leaving your perfect hidden position you scouted out days prior.

Verdict

This is a premium-made product, so you’re certainly going to pay a premium price for it. If you partake in a lot of long-distance target shooting or hunting, purchasing a rifle bipod like this is crucial, but if you’re not so focused on long-range, there are other options on this list that are probably better suited for you.

Pros Lifetime warranty

Lifetime warranty Made of tough, anodized materials

Made of tough, anodized materials 30-degree pan left and right

30-degree pan left and right Five different leg position settings possible

Cons Extremely pricey

Why we like it: This handy budget option is great for those that need a quick bipod fix without investing too much cash in the process. This handy budget option is great for those that need a quick bipod fix without investing too much cash in the process. Editor’s Rating:

Specs:

Height: 6″-9″

Weight: 11.68 oz.

Make: Aluminum

Mounting: N/A

Review

If you’re in desperate need of a bipod that won’t let you or your bank account down, then this product from Bestsight is a solid choice for you and your needs.

The bipod simply clamps right onto your rifle barrel using a padded clamp system. That’s really all there is to it, nothing more complicated than that. On top of that, the legs of the device are spring-loaded and can be adjusted independently of one another to accommodate various elevation differences. Once you’re finished shooting, you can simply fold up the device and get out of dodge.

Verdict

Obviously, this is a budget product and isn’t going to come with all of the features of more expensive bipods. For example, this device can’t pivot at all since it literally latches on to the barrel of your rifle. So, if you’re looking for something that is dressed to the nines in helpful additions, consider investing in another product on this list, like the CVLIFE Tactical Rifle Bipod. However, if you’re tight on cash and need something fast, give the Bestsight bipod a shot.

Pros Can clamp right on to accommodating barrel sizes

Can clamp right on to accommodating barrel sizes Incredibly affordable even for the tightest budgets

Incredibly affordable even for the tightest budgets Internal padding to keep barrel safe from scratches

Internal padding to keep barrel safe from scratches Foldable

Foldable 12-month warranty

Cons Doesn’t pivot

Guide to Buying the Best Rifle Bipod

Here are some more in-depth points that expand on what we originally covered in our brief buyer’s guide earlier in the article. If you’re still lost on what it is you need a good quality rifle bipod for, we certainly think this section will help inform your ultimate end purchase in a big way.

Rifle Bipods: A Rifleman’s Best Friend

Bipods are a great pal to have on long hunting trips so that you can always have a decent place to shoot from as opposed to looking for a naturally-occurring shooting spot that may or may not exist in the wild, depending on where you happen to be at the time.

They also help you to keep a bead on your target and allow you to pull off impressive shots that might be impossible with only bare hands. So, with a proper bipod setup for your rifle, you’ll never have to worry about your shivering messing up a well-timed shot while out hunting on a cold winter day in the Pacific Northwest.

So, while owning a bipod for your rifle isn’t completely necessary, we think it’s a fantastic investment for your overall accuracy as well as saving you time and pain down the road. There’s nothing worse than stalking a prize buck for hours on end only to mess up a shot due to an unstable hand or not-so prime shooting location. Rifle bipods help to save you time, and your overall accuracy, in the long run.



Height & Length

Bipods come in a lot of different lengths and adjustability depending on the model you happen to choose. It’s a pretty important component, if not the most important component of a quality product, we tend to think. What determines the need for this sort of adjustability other than one’s personal preference? Simple, a larger gun requires a bipod that can extend much more fully compared to a smaller weapon.

Why is this important, ultimately? If you want to get the most accurate shots possible, you’re going to want to keep your rifle close to the surface of the ground. This is potentially difficult if your rifle has, say, a lengthy magazine that causes it to scrape the ground unless it’s elevated in some special way. This is where a bipod comes in handy, as it allows you to properly lift your rifle off of the ground enough for it to be stabilized to get that perfect kill shot off, while also leaving enough room between your weapon and the ground for a quick on-the-spot reload if need be.

Here’s a quick breakdown of some of the various rifle bipod sizes you’ll typically see.

6-9″ Bipods

This size range is going to be the most optimal for shooting while in a stationary position while laying down (otherwise known as being “prone”). It’s stability as far as height goes means it’s the best for making the most accurate shots with your gun, however, its disadvantage is that it can be obscured in tall grasses and other vision-impairing areas of the landscape.

10-14″ Bipods

This is the middle of the road size that is just a safe bet no matter what you’re doing, from hunting all the way to target shooting. It’s tall enough to shoot over all kinds of grasses while still being low enough to have good accuracy. If you’re having difficulty picking the “right’ kind of bipod size, we highly encourage this one.

12-27″ Bipods

These are for the big hand cannons only. They are perfect if you prefer sitting as opposed to laying in the prone position for long periods of time. Additionally, they are tall enough to fire over just about every kind of thing you could think of. Be aware, though, that due to the height of this type of bipod, you’re not going to have the greatest accuracy in terms of its stability. But for larger rifles, this is going to be a necessity if you’re looking for a proper bipod.

If you’re interested in the subject of proper bipod sizing, please take a look at this video from goHunt via YouTube.

The Types of Rifle Bipods

Here’s a quick primer on the three main types of rifle bipods on the market today.

Traditional Bipods

A traditional bipod is, essentially, just a two-legged stand for one’s rifle to rest on in an elevated and upright manner. Generally, these types of bipods attach to a rifle via a Picatinny rail or swivel stud attachment. The leg portions are usually adjustable as well as foldable and can be locked into place, much similar to the modern tripod systems that cameramen use. They will usually have rubber feet for gripping purposes.

Grip Pods

Grip pods generally attach to the front portion of the rifle. They are easily extendable, and you will usually see these sorts of bipods utilized by the military as opposed to civilians due to how quickly they can be manipulated.

Monopods

Monopods are single-legged shooting mechanisms, otherwise known as shooting sticks. They are usually mounted right on the rifle itself and can only be adjusted just a few inches. They are not advantageous for individuals that want to change their course of fire often, as they are not compatible with mounts that can move around, thus forcing the shooter to renew their rifle’s position if they wish to fire on a newer target.

FAQ

Here are our answers to the most frequently asked questions when it comes to rifle bipods.

Should I Use a Rifle Bipod?

Only if you want your accuracy to go up in the long run! Seriously, there’s not much to lose here with a quality rifle bipod. Trying to get off a precision shot without one requires tight arms and next-level reflexes that a lot of us shooters don’t already have (unless we have been shooting for a long time now). Bipods simply stabilize a rifle enough as well as keep the shooter in a comfortable position to where getting high-quality and accurate shots are easy to accomplish.

Are Bipods Useful for Hunting?

We’d like to think so! Accuracy is king in the wild, especially if you want to bring back supper in the form of some nice venison for your campmates. Bipods can only increase your accuracy, not hinder it, so we tend to think that they are a worthy investment for any outdoorsman who likes to hunt for their food the old-fashioned way.

Are All Bipods a Universal Fit With All Rifle Brands?

The simple answer to this question is “no.” There’s no such thing as a completely universal bipod system for any rifle out there in terms of being an absolutely perfect fit. However, it is safe to say that most bipods will fit on most rifles without too much tinkering. Just be aware of your rifle’s compatibility with the model you are interested in purchasing before shelling out cash for one.

Final Considerations

Hopefully, these collected reviews of various rifle bipods have helped you to come to a conclusion on just what it is you need in order to be the best rifleman you can be.

While it’s true rifle bipods aren’t necessary when it comes to attaining pinpoint accuracy, it sure beats using an old log or some other uneven surface to rest your rifle on while you’re deep in the woods, looking to get off that perfect, once-in-a-lifetime shot on a majestic elk. Accuracy is key, no matter if you’re an avid huntsman or a weekend warrior on the firing range.

If you’re still a bit antsy about what product is best for you, give our short buyer’s guide as well as our far more in-depth extended buyer’s guide closer looks. When it comes to firearms and all of the external attachments on the market that you can purchase for them, you need to be as informed as possible.

While you’re waiting to get back out there, you may wish to check out our guide to the best climbing sticks. These handy devices allow you to create your own elevated shooting platform from within a tree. These are ideal for improving your vantage point when uneven ground is a challenge, even for the best rifle biopods available.