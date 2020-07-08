The 20 Best Golf Gifts for Women In 2020

Best choice Premium pick Best value

Often thought of as a masculine sport, golf is taking off with full force with women in these modern times. It’s really not too terribly surprising, though. Literature indicates to us that this laid-back sport has been a pretty big hit with the ladies for quite some time now.

We need to look no further than F. Scott Fitzgerald’s seminal classic novel “The Great Gatsby” which contains Jordan Baker, a highly iconic character who is a strong-willed femme-fatale golfer that becomes something of a romantic interest for the novel’s protagonist, Nick Carraway. Not only is she portrayed as a smart and independent woman for her time, but she’s also a professional-level golfer in the novel, indicating that the sport wasn’t 100% male even as far back as the 1920s!

So, you’ve got a special lady in your life who is a pretty avid golfer, but you are not exactly knowledgeable about the kinds of golf-related gifts out there for her. Never fear, we’ve got you covered with this buyer’s guide.



Golf Gifts for Women: The Basics

Here are a few things to consider when you’re looking at buying a high-quality golf-related gift for the sporting lady in your life.

Is It a Good Product?

Obviously it’s a good idea to do some sort of preliminary research on a product that you’re interested in purchasing as a gift idea. Even if a lot of these things look really awesome on the outside, sometimes aesthetics are misleading. Be sure to see what other individuals are saying about a particular gift item that you think might be the ultimate buy for the golfer in your life. It never hurts to use Google when you’re not completely certain about something.

Know What the Recipient Wants

It’s sad but true, a lot of family members, relationship partners, and even best friends don’t have a clue when it comes to buying a proper gift for a person in their life. The biggest key thing to keep in mind here is to know who you are buying for.

Going Pink Isn’t Always The Best Option

Another thing to keep in mind, and also somewhat tying into the subject listed above, is how femininity isn’t necessarily a one-way street nowadays. Being a female can mean a multitude of things in today’s progressive society. This is our verbose way of saying that just because an item is colored pink doesn’t mean that it’s a perfect one-size-fits-all gift idea!

Take extra care in knowing the woman you’re buying the gift for and her personal wants and desires. If pink fits her personal aesthetics, then obviously that’s just fine. However, definitely (especially if you’re a man) don’t just assume pink equals feminine.

Cost

It’s a no-brainer, but obviously don’t feel it necessary to break the bank when it comes to purchasing golf-related gifts. If you’re not the most monetarily-blessed individual on the planet, there are plenty of fantastic products on our list that won’t eat up your wallet in the process. Ultimately, when it comes to gift-giving, it’s the thought that counts far more than the excessive money spent on an item in the first place.

So, get ready to hit the putting green at first light, and ready yourself to bear witness to some of the very best golf gifts for women out on the market today!

The 20 Best Golf Gifts for Women 2020

Why we like it: Keep your drink cold for hours on end while at the course with this fantastic gift set from Callaway, a well-known company in the golfing community.



When you’re out and about on a golf course on a hot summer day, one thing you never want happening is having to consume a hot beverage that you could have sworn was nice and chilly an hour ago. If you know someone who golfs on the regular, especially during hotter, stickier months, consider getting them this awesome Callaway gift set.

This gift set comes with a high-quality 30 oz tumbler that keeps drinks nice and cold for hours, which always leaves one feeling refreshed even on the hottest of days. The cup is also BPA free, so you don’t have to worry about consuming chemicals that are present in a lot of modern-day plastic drink containers.

The set also comes with a stylish black and red poker chip ball marker (for easy viewing), three unbreakable Callaway brand golfing tees, two high-quality Callaway brand Warbird golf balls, and a putt-align divot tool. The extras in this gift set really make the whole package shine, especially at the low price it’s offered.

It has to be said, however, that some individuals may just want the tumbler itself and not even really care about the extras provided. We find, however, that this isn’t really that big of a negative: who says no to extra stuff? This is an awesome gift idea for the lady golfer in your life, and we highly recommend it to anyone.

Pros Tumbler keeps drinks quite cold for hours on end

BPA free

Fits most golf carts and cup holders

Comes with poker chip ball marker, three Callaway Par-Tees, an aligning divot tool, and two Callaway Warbird golf balls

Cons Some may find the extras unnecessary

Why we like it: Boxed Golf’s Premium Gift Set comes chock-full of pretty much everything you could think of for an entry-level or even seasoned golfer, all at a fantastic price.



This might be one of the best golf-related gifts on this list for an individual that really doesn’t know what to get their recipient, but knows that they are passionate about golf in general. It comes with a lot of bang for the buck, and might be the best overall value gift in this list.

This gift set comes with a lot of great items to either get someone into golf in the first place, or supplement the accessories they have gathered already. It comes with 3 premium-level golf balls made by Vice, 20 high-quality black golf tees, and a microfibre towel for keeping equipment clean. The set also comes with stainless steel divot and groove tools, a ball liner/pen combination and a ball marker as well.

On top of that, there’s also an included velvet bag for any sort of small valuables that you don’t want to get scuffed up too badly when on the golfing trail, such as jewelry, cellular phones, watches and any other items that require care and concern. To round out the package, we also can’t forget the free golfing glove that tops off this stunning package.

As far as the downsides to this product: we really couldn’t find any! Even the box that the gift items come in screams high-quality and beautiful design. Overall, this is the gift item to get the golf enthusiast in your life if you are stuck wondering just what to purchase them. You simply can’t go wrong here.

Pros Picked with golfers in mind, by golfers

Lots of value for the price

Free glove included

Great for any gifting occasion

Cons To be honest, we had a hard time finding any!

Why we like it: It’s a sleek-looking and seriously tough umbrella that can withstand the rigors of the golf course and beyond.



This 57.5-inch umbrella is designed specifically with the golfer in mind. What makes this different from any other umbrella that you could buy in a flash from a generic big box store? Well, for starters, it’s composed of a highly strong fiberglass canopy structure with 6 rib sections to withstand the rigors of even the highest of winds that you might encounter on the golf course.

The topmost part of the canopy itself is made up of pongee fabric, which is made to throw off water in a pinch. Not only that, but it also dries off fast, keeping you from having to bang your umbrella into the ground numerous times to drain excess liquid from getting into dry areas such as your car.

Sometimes things like rain really aren’t much of a factor, but you would just like some decent shade on the golf trail. This product has you covered on that end as well, with its 96% UV coverage.

So, overall, this umbrella is packed full of value, and it is also large enough to cover two individuals (or one individual and a large set of golf clubs) at once. It’s a high-price product, but its value simply cannot be beaten.

Pros Tough fiberglass design

Water-resistant pongee canopy

Fits two people or one person + golf clubs

Ergonomic design

Cons Pricey

Why we like it: The Garmin Approach S20 is like a Fitbit specifically made for golf. It’s the high-tech option on this list.



This product functions as both a watch that you would use on a regular basis and a stat and activity tracker for your golf game. Since this is a smartphone-related device, it also alerts you to important notifications even if your smartphone is stored in your bag in the back of your golf cart! Thanks to BlueTooth technology, you don’t have to ever miss an important call, text or email while lining up that shot on the green at the same time.

One of the other things this product can do is connect with the great Garmin golfing community via Garmin Connect, where you can keep track of your own stats via their digital interface. It even can track improvements you’ve made over time at various golf courses you frequent on a regular basis.

This is an expensive product, though. Additionally, if you’re not technologically-minded, the number of Garmin-related apps you need to install on your smartphone can make the watch a little confusing to use to its fullest extent for someone who just wants to get out there and play. But overall, it’s a solid and tech-savvy product that would make a great gift for any golfer with the aptitude and the passion for such things.

Pros Aesthetically pleasing sleek design

Activity and stat tracking

Readable even in bright conditions

Bluetooth capable and compatible with iPhone and Android devices

Cons Expensive

Amount of apps can be confusing

Why we like it: It’s a highly compact product that’s made to keep athletic shoes safe and dry for the on-the-go individual.



Shoes can sometimes be some of the most difficult things to deal with, especially if you’re the kind of person that goes to and from the golf course on a regular basis. Human beings sweat (it’s a part of life), and our shoes can really soak up a lot of it, potentially causing terrible odors in the long run. The Athletico Golf Shoe Bag is designed to minimize this problem while providing excellent additions in the process.

This great shoe bag has a well-thought-out internal ventilation design that allows your shoes to dry out fast and efficiently, even in a hot car trunk. While this product is designed with golf shoes in mind, it can easily be retrofitted for any other kind of sport-related shoe, such as baseball, soccer, football, and much more.

While this is a fantastic, well-made product with a price that can’t be beat, we did notice one negative thing that caught our attention. The side pockets built into the bag, while a useful addition, we found to be way too small for anything other than a few small items like a couple of pairs of socks or a few wet wipes. This isn’t a product where you’re going to be hauling around a lot of extra stuff in the process, so be aware of that prior to purchase.

Pros Ventilated design

Compact and convenient

Composed of strong, 600D polyester fabric

100% money-back guarantee provided

Cons The side pocket sections are a bit small

Why we like it: This adorable golf ball gag gift set is sure to please any golfer with a sense of humor.



Emojis are a big part of our life nowadays, especially if you’re fairly active with text messaging on the regular. They can convey a lot of things visually in a short amount of time, and that makes them really useful for the fast-paced world we live in. Beyond their utility in a communications sense, however, many also find emojis to be ridiculously adorable! This is completely the case with this awesome golf ball set from BullFrog.

Now, it’s important to mention on the offset that this is a novelty item only. These are certainly not professional-grade quality golf balls, however we feel like that is beside the point. They come in multiple different styles per theme (of which there are two, “Love” and “Fun”). The “Love” theme is obviously going to be a great gift for a close special someone in your life, such as a significant other. The “Fun” themed set us good for just a general stocking stuffer/gag gift/gift for a close friend, with their silly designs.

While this is a really cute gag gift that would be great for any golfer to have some fun with, it has to be stressed again that these are not professional-quality golf balls in the least. In fact, in many cases, the facing cracks extremely easily with some prolonged use.

However, we’re fairly certain that most people purchasing this fun item aren’t buying it to help get their scores down, so take it for what it is: which is a cute, fun gag gift idea for the silly-minded golfer in your life.

Pros Come in “love” and “fun” varieties

Cute design

Fantastic gag gift for the golfer in your life

Level 2-layer golf ball quality

Cons There are many indications that these golf balls aren’t meant for long-term use

Why we like it: These beautifully ornate golfing gloves make a fantastic gift for the lady golfer in your life. They protect their hands while looking stylish at the same time.



These are high-quality and utterly fashionable women’s golf gloves that look just as amazing as they feel.

First things first, these gloves are constructed out of sheepskin, giving a smooth and luxurious feel. Comfort is crucial, especially when you’re focused on what matters, which is making that hole in one!

While comfort is a big deal, you want to make sure that gloves are also optimal at keeping the hands cool and dry as well. These gloves have you covered with specially built venting holes on the forefinger location that are constantly moving heat out from inside the glove to the outside on a constant basis, keeping your hands cool and sweat to a minimum.

Probably the worst thing about these gloves is that they can run a bit small, so definitely check the sizing chart thoroughly before purchasing. Also, these gloves are not machine washable, so get used to the idea of hand washing these beauties on the regular.

Pros Soft leather palm for a strong grip on the club

Breathable, porous design on back of the hand

Thin and not too bulky

Beautiful design

Cons These gloves can run small, make sure you get the sizing right the first time

Hand wash only

Why we like it: These are a classy way to show one’s affection for the sport of golf while also partaking in fine spirits at the same time.



Made by Prestige Decanters, these awesome-looking and detail-laden golf whiskey glasses are made in Bourbon Country—or Kentucky, for the uninitiated out there. So, it’s safe to say that a fairly high standard of craftsmanship relating to the spirits industry has been applied to this fantastic product.

Each glass holds around 10 oz of a beverage of your choice. This is a perfect gift idea for a lady with very discerning tastes when it comes to fine spirits.

These individually hand-blown golf-shaped glassware pieces are 100% lead-free, making them safe to drink out of straight from the box. The dimpled look on the exterior of each glass not only gives it that special “golf ball” look, but it also gives the glass a unique and solid grip when grasped.

The biggest downside we could find to these lovely drink glasses is that the aperture at the top of each glass is rather narrow, making it difficult to insert larger cubes of ice. However, that’s really the only negative we could come up with. These are an impressive gift item for the golfing aficionado in your world, and with two glasses to a set, you can be assured that you’ll be able to share in the joy quite literally!

Pros Interesting, fun design

Lead-free glass

60-day no-questions-asked refund

Comes in a set of two

Cons The small aperture at the top of the glass makes putting in ice cubes a challenge

Why we like it: It’s a functional piece of jewelry that looks stylish as well as performing a practical utility at the same time.



This is a unique gift item for the consummate golfer who wants to keep track of their strokes on the course while looking sharp at the same time.

Many people carry golf counters with them onto the course in order to keep track of their stats the day of a big round. This Chelsea Charles-designed bracelet completely replaces the need for that while promoting both style and substance in a beautiful package.

How does it work? Basically, you arrange the beads on the bracelet completely to one side. With each stroke, simply slide one of the beads towards the other direction one at a time. Don’t worry about miscounts either: these beads stay firmly in place until you move them!

Unfortunately, we found that this product can lose its luster over time, which is to be expected with something that will be staying on one’s wrist for long periods of time in all sorts of weather situations, excessive sweating, and other scenarios in which wear and tear can become a factor.

Pros Fits most sizes of wrist

Comes with a beautiful decorative box

Functions as a golf counter

Made of sterling silver

Cons Discoloration with the silver/beads can occur

Why we like it: This golf-related coffee mug gift allows one to play a small game of golf while enjoying a hot cup of Joe at the same time.



For a lot of us, our morning coffee ceremony is the most essential part of the day. We’d like to think that the very same thing applies to many golfers! With this gift set, you can give the golf fan in your life the ability to get their caffeine fix while putting in some putting practice as well.

The idea is simple. There’s a small aperture built into the base of the coffee cup that is wide enough for putting small “golf balls” through it. Pretty novel, right? Not only that, the cute golf club that’s included with this gift set also doubles as an ink pen, perfect for jotting down impromptu morning musings.

The only problem we found with this fun and multipurpose product is that the miniature golf ball that comes with the mug is small enough to get lost easily. Additionally, the mug itself isn’t that big, and tops out at just a little more than one regular-sized cup of coffee, so expect to get up for refills a few times in between each swing of the mini-club!

Pros Creative and fun design

Made with quality ceramics

Low price

Light-hearted and fun golfing gift for coffee lovers

Cons The “golf ball” that comes with the set is quite small and could potentially get lost easily

The mug is a bit small, at just a little over one cup

Why we like it: Stay hydrated on the golf course with this unique item that helps to add a little “flavor” to the concept of a boring water bottle.



Staying hydrated is the name of the game nowadays, no matter if your preferred sport is golf, or some other kind of pastime where you spend portions of your day in the heat outdoors. While it may not seem very high-impact, playing golf can still potentially lead to dehydration. This wonderful product from Brimma combats dehydration while providing a great taste due to its unique design specifications.

The Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle has a very special inner compartment section that can be used to infuse the water within the bottle with anything you can imagine. Just place slices and/or pieces of whole fruits into the infuser, and over a period of time you’ll have fresh, great-tasting water without any sort of additives and sugars you find in a lot of modern-day flavored drinks. To top it all off, the bottle is made of BPA-free plastic, which is becoming something of a standard nowadays in how drink containers are designed.

The only downside we could find with this product is that the lid isn’t very leak-proof, so this may not be the best product to take on a bumpy golf cart ride!

Pros Easy to clean

Holds up to 32 ounces

BPA free

Allows you to infuse drinks with unlimited flavors

Lifetime guarantee

Cons In some cases, the lid is not leak-proof

Why we like it: Play golf from the comfort of your own home in any weather with this putting green meant for indoor fun.



Not every day is a good day for golfing. What if you didn’t have to worry about what’s going on with the weather outside to get in a few holes? This product by Putt-A-Bout lets you do just that.

Measuring at 3 by 9 feet, this kidney-shaped synthetic putting green gives one at least three different targets to shoot for, along with having a couple of “sand traps” as well to add to the overall challenge. It’s a great way to practice and keep in golfing shape if the weather outside is just a little too overbearing.

While it is designed to lay flat, and grip the floor accordingly with its non-skid backing, we found getting the product to lay flat out of the box was challenging. However, with enough trampling on the topmost portion, it will lay flat and smooth over time, and for its price, you can’t beat it. This is a fantastic gift option not only for a consummate golfer, but even kids would find this product entertaining in a pinch.

It would also make a great companion gift with the Emoji Golf Balls and the Chromax Metallic golf balls reviewed in this very article!

Pros Smooth quality. Never get rough.

Three cutouts for ball practice

Non-skid

Great for rainy days where the golf course just isn’t an option

Cons Can take a minute to flatten properly

Why we like it: Adidas is a well-known brand in the sports world. These shoes would make an excellent, high-quality gift for a lady that needs ample foot protection on those long golf treks.



Ok, we’ve all heard of Adidas, and we all know how legendary of a sports brand it is. Just hearing the name invokes a certain degree of trust in the quality of the product. These solid golfing-focused shoes for women are no different in the amazing value that Adidas offers the public on a regular basis.

These shoes are made up of synthetic materials and come with a non-metal spike design, allowing for a fantastic grip on a putting green. If you’re a health-conscious golfer and play for cardio as well as fun, these shoes are comfortably designed with ample inner cushioning, making long-distance walking less of a chore.

One of the advantages of this shoe is its length. This model of Adidas shoe doesn’t skimp in the length department like some shoes might, giving your toes enough room to breathe. This is quite a good thing if your feet tend to run longer than normal. Aesthetically speaking, they accomplish this design while still keeping the width of the shoe relatively normal, giving a sleek and modern athletic look.

The worst thing we can say about these shoes is that they are not very waterproof. If you live in an area with high humidity, and you golf early in the morning, prepare to have some fairly wet socks by the end of your playing session.

While this may be a deterrent in the overall value of the shoe, we think the price point more than makes up for it. You can use some of that extra cash you save and invest in a quality golf shoe carrying case as well!

Pros Amazing value for the price

Spiked sole build allows for fantastic grip on a golf turf

Outer-sole is highly flexible

Seven different color designs

Cons These shoes have a difficult time keeping away internal moisture

Why we like it: Sometimes, those early morning golf cart rides can get a little chilly depending on the time of the year. This golf cart seat cover can double as a blanket for moments like these.



While a lot of the times when people visualize a game of golf, they see it as taking place in more temperate climates. However, golf is obviously played by a lot of folks year-round, and cooler weather can be a problem for individuals who don’t run as warm as others.

The Fairway Golf Collection Golf Car Seat Blanket is a dual-purpose product. Not only does it make a great, as well as waterproof, seat cover for your golf cart, it can also come off and be used as an insulating blanket in colder weather conditions.

This product is designed to fit over the armrests of your golf cart. It also has an external storage pocket built into it for any number of odds and ends you can think of. When you’re done with your golfing session and are ready to head back home, the blanket folds up into its very own storage bag that zips up easily for quick and efficient storage.

The only negative we found with this blanket is that it is not universally compatible with all golf carts. It only fits Yamaha, E-Z-Go and Club Car two-person golf carts, so be aware if you own or rent another brand of these sorts of vehicles.

Pros Made of 100% durable polyester material

One year limited warranty

Easily hand-cleaned

Water-resistant design

Comes in several different colors

Cons Only fits specific kinds of golf carts

Why we like it: These stylish visor hats have a unique coil system giving them a lot of versatility when it comes to having a snug fit.



There’s a thing called hat hair, and it is truly a nuisance for those that want to look their best, even when engaged in an intense game of golf. These Glove It Golf Visors are just the thing to use in order to keep sunlight out of one’s eyes while looking stylish at the same time.

On the back of each of these visors is a coil system that is designed to be adjustable. This gives each visor the ability to fit any kind of head shape you could think of while still retaining a comfortable fit at the same time. The curved brim design on the top of the visor also ensures that your eyes will be amply protected from sunlight.

Another great thing to mention is many of Glove It’s products, such as wristlets, golf gloves, and golf bags, and various other totes, are color-coded with each other. This makes it so you can choose from many other accessories from their product list to get the uniform look you want.

The only glaring flaw we noticed with this product is sometimes the coil system at the back of the visor doesn’t tighten as well as we would have wanted it to.

Pros 28 different amazing colors to choose from

Wide brim for maximum sun protection

Coil system makes the visor highly adjustable

Cons The coil system sometimes doesn’t tighten well

Why we like it: Give your cellular phone some stability to catch those awesome shots with this fantastic tool from Selfie Golf!



We’re obsessed with selfies nowadays, aren’t we? Well, what if you could make your selfie somewhat practical? What if a selfie could be used to better your golf swing? This product from Selfie Golf can help you do just that.

Using Selfie Golf’s simple clip mechanism, you just attach your cellular phone to the plastic clip provided, and then mount it to your alignment stick. There’s also an additional piece for fastening the clip to your golf bag, adding extra stability in high wind conditions. This allows you to film your golf swings, and analyze the footage from the comfort of your own home later on.

The biggest issue we had with this product was that you can only record in portrait mode. If you’ve ever viewed recorded videos in this mode on a wider-screen tv, you know it certainly doesn’t come off as well as a landscape-shot recording.

Pros Easy to set up

Can withstand high winds

Works with all golf bags

30-day money-back guarantee or 1-year warranty included

Cons Can only record in portrait view

Why we like it: These 100% polyester shirts are moisture-wicking, keeping you cool on the golf course.



It’s difficult to look great on the golf course when sweat due to extreme heat is a factor. It’s a good thing shirts like the DRI-Equip ladies sweat-wicking shirts exist on the market.

These shirts, which run in numerous different color options as well as sizes, are sweat-wicking in such a way that you can barely see any indication that sweat is even embedded in the fabric. Now that’s a positive illusion if we’ve ever heard of one!

These shirts run larger in the chest area, allowing for more comfort than some of the more slimmer “athletic fit” brands of shirts for sale. The biggest issue we had with the fit of this shirt, however, is that these tend to run a little tight around the shoulder area, so it might be a good idea to buy at least one size up than normal to mitigate this issue.

Pros Comes in six different colors

Many different sizes to choose from

Obscures sweat

Lots of room, and not designed too tight

Cons Can be tight in the shoulder area

Why we like it: Bogi towels are some of the best at providing a high level of cooling capability without the mess.



This is an interesting towel design that utilizes 100% bamboo material to dry off quickly after being immersed in cold water for long periods of time. Coming in both 40″ by 12″ and 47″ by 14″ sizes, there’s more than enough length variety no matter what your recipient’s height may be.

So how does it work? Basically, make sure the towel is adequately wet, then take it out of its carrying case and let it dry off for a minute. After a very short while, this towel should be mostly dry yet still extremely cool in temperature.

There are many different ways it can be used as well. From tying around your neck, keeping it draped over your shoulders to defend from sunburn, and a lot more. This would be a great companion to have on any golf course, especially in hotter regions of the world.

The biggest problem we had with the Bogi cooling towels is that since they dry off pretty fast, they can also lose their maximum cooling potential fast as well. This is something of a double-edged sword based on their design, but it has to be noted anyways. Also, get used to cleaning these towels regularly, as they can get dirty quite easily.

Pros Made of cooling 100% bamboo fiber

Dries quickly

Soft feel

Included plastic bottle for easy carry

Cons Needs to be washed consistently, otherwise will start to smell

Doesn’t stay cool for too long due to how quick it dries

Why we like it: These stellar-looking golf balls can be seen even in the worst of lighting conditions due to their metallic sheen.



These are gorgeous, tournament-ready golf balls that would make a great gift item for any person in your life. How do they measure up in terms of play, though?

These golf balls are built with fairly big dimple regions on them, which allows for more driving distance when struck. Additionally, the exterior coating on the ball, while looking sharp and lustrous, also performs well on the green and gives a high degree of control.

Sometimes these golf balls can be hard to see depending on the type of environment you use them in. One good example is the light blue color, which might clash quite a bit with an extremely blue sky in terms of reflection. However, at the bargain price they are at, it’s hard not to recommend them due to a small detail like that.

Pros Beautiful metallic sheen

Nine different color varieties

Adheres to USGA tournament rules

Cons Some of the colors are difficult to see in certain lighting conditions

Why we like it: Treat yourself to a great bath after a long game with these golf-themed bath bombs with therapeutic properties for sore, tired muscles.



So you’ve had a long and arduous day on the golf course, and you’d like nothing more than to sit back and relax in a nice bath, right? Well, these golf-themed bath bombs from Sportifift are just what the doctor ordered!

These bath bombs are made of all-natural ingredients and are designed to soothe sore muscles and promote relaxation. We can think of nothing better at the end of a hard day of swinging golf clubs under a hot sun.

Coming six to a pack, each of these bath bombs are individually wrapped, making them a great idea to hand out for gifts, or as party favors for a big gathering.

This is a great product, and it’s hard not to recommend it. The only real thing we found wrong with it was that sometimes the product’s packaging can come shipped a little rough sometimes, but overall you’re not buying these for the plastic they come in: you’re buying these because they’re quality bath bombs with a fun golf theme.

Pros Six to a pack

Made in the USA with all-natural ingredients

Can be dealt out individually due to being shrink-wrapped

Cons Sometimes the packaging the balls come in is a little rough

Take a Swing at the Perfect Golf Gift

We definitely hope that this list of golf gifts for women has given you some insight into just the sheer amount of awesome golf-related gifts out there for that special woman in your life. Golf can be exciting and fun, and we think these products reflect that truth in a huge way.

If by any chance you didn’t really see a gift idea on our best-of list that you think would make a good purchase for someone you have in mind, take a look back at our short buyer’s guide to go over what we think are the basics when searching for these sorts of gift ideas. Happy hunting!