The 10 Best Golf Shoes In 2020

Sports like football, athletics, or tennis require players to get shoes that meet a particular set of requirements. Shoes meant for a specific sport are designed to give the player maximum performance while on the pitch or tennis court. This is the same case in golf. Golfing shoes are as important to a golfer’s style of play as are clubs, gloves, and golf balls.

Unlike most ball games, golf isn’t played on a standardized playing area. The different golf courses have varied terrains that players are required to cope with. Golf shoes are designed to increase traction to allow for longer and more accurate shots. Therefore, these shoes are going to make a big difference whether you’ll be playing on the rough, the green, the fairway, or under wet conditions.

With the wide number of golf shoes available on the market today, it can be quite difficult to choose one that suits you. No golfing player wants to end up with a shoe that isn’t sturdy or supportive. Golfers will be either be looking for a shoe that gives them an improved feel and is more flexible or one that has been designed with cushioning and stability in mind. To help you narrow down to a shoe that’ll suit your style, here’s a review of the best golf shoes.

Features to consider in Good Golf Shoes

Golfing clubs, balls, and gloves are considered as some of the most important equipment by some golfers. This is because they do make a significant impact on the player’s game. The wrong choice of club or ball may not give the player the desired distance off the tee.

In an 18-hole round, the golfer may change the type of club used severally and use several balls too. One thing they won’t be able to change is the shoe they’re wearing. Golfing shoes are a significant part of the golfer’s game as they’ll be walking around for over 4-miles.

There are many factors that a pro or beginner in golf needs to consider before they get themselves a new pair of golf shoes. If you want to take your game to the next level, be on the lookout for these golf shoe features.

Material

The outsole and upper portion of most modern golf shoes are made from artificial fabrics and materials. This ensures that these shoes offer golfers more stability, comfort, and waterproofing. Other popular materials that are used to make golf shoes include leather, waterproof fabrics, and synthetics.

The quality of leather has made it one of the most popular materials used in making golf shoes. Golf shoes made of leather provide a snug fit because the processed leather is placed on the sneaker’s exterior. The saddle style used in the making of these types of shoes provides more stability and breathability, especially during hot weather. Expect some of the best leather shoes to come at a high price because they incorporate certain features such as waterproofing.

Since leather shoes with waterproofing characteristics are quite expensive, most manufacturers have come up with proprietary waterproof materials. The most common fabric used is Gore-Tex, which is thick but breathable. While leather shoes offer enough breathability during hot summer months, Gore-Tex shoes are warmer making them perfect for colder months.

Another cheaper alternative to leather is synthetic fabric. Synthetic fabric is made from polyester, which is thinner and lighter. This type of golf shoe sacrifices breathability to give golfers an affordable and comfortable shoe.

Waterproof

Golf is quite enjoyable when the sun is out and the ground is dry. The dry ground will give you better drives off the fairway and putts in the green. However, this won’t be the case all the time. You may find a wet course after it rained the night before. The ground could also be wet in the morning because of dew in the grass.

There’s nothing as annoying as having a shoe that’ll let this water in. It’ll make you uncomfortable and affect your overall performance. You may also end up with smelly feet because of staying with a wet sock.

As explained before, most brands are using waterproofed materials to make their shoes. If you think a waterproof shoe is a bit too much, you should consider a water-resistant shoe instead. This will help you play on damp grass without any issue.

Flexibility and Support

All golfers will have a different style of play and feet. Some golfers will prefer walking the whole course whereas others will find that hopping onto a golf cart is easier. A shoe with a flexible outsole will be suitable for the former type of golfers while the later may need a shoe with more stability.

Therefore, when looking for the best golf shoe, you should consider your swing, body mechanics, and how much you’ll be walking. The right type of golfing shoe is going to improve a golfer’s swing by 3-4 mph. Always check how much support the shoe offers and its flexibility on the toe and outsole.

Spikes

Spikes help to improve a player’s confidence as they play their shots as it provides them with a solid anchoring. Golf shoes come with different types of spikes that include metal and plastic. Plastic or soft spikes are light and don’t damage the green from under the player’s feet. Plastic spikes have a wider design that helps to spread the golfer’s weight in a large area.

Metal spikes provide better traction but damage the green from under the feet. The damage caused on greens by metal spiked golf shoes has forced many golf courses to ban them in their fields. Nonetheless, most pro-golfers prefer wearing these types of shoes.

The price of a golf shoe will depend on whether it’s spiked or not. Spiked shoes are more expensive than spikeless shoes. If you’re looking for an affordable golf shoe, then consider getting a spikeless shoe. You should opt for spiked shoes if you’re looking for traction and grip, especially when playing on a wet surface. Spiked shoes are also best for beginners as it gives them a solid foundation.

Style

Golf shoes are available in many different styles. They may come in the form of athletic sneakers, dress shoes, or traditional saddle shoes. When golf was a conservative sport, these shoes were only available in neutral colors. That has since changed as they come in a variety of colors that resemble running shoes.

Style is quite subjective and finding the right style of shoe is quite difficult for players. You should think of the golfing attire you’re going to wear while on the course and try to match it with the shoes you’ll put on. It’s also easier to try and match your shoes with the style that fits your local golfing course. Those who golf at formal country clubs may prefer traditional or premium golf shoes while an athletic sneaker style shoe may suit golf players using a more contemporary public course.

Comfort

The most important feature that people look for when buying a shoe is it’s comfortability. This should also be the case when looking for golf shoes. An uncomfortable shoe can negatively affect your performance while on the pitch.

Comfortable shoes help to create convenience that gives the player confidence while on the course. A comfortable shoe should be lightweight, have sufficient padding on the insole and ankle, a perfect fit, and adjustable.

Fit

You must get a golf shoe that provides you with the perfect fit. You’re going to be walking for long distances in a single round. Besides, you’ll be on your feet most of the time. A perfectly fitting golf shoe will provide you with the comfort you need when on the golf course.

To get the right fit of shoe you need to measure the size of your feet first. Manufacturers will often provide sizes to fit larger and narrower feet. When you find the right size of golf shoes, select the socks you’ll be wearing when playing. This will ensure you get the right fit and feel when you go out on the course.

Lacing

The most common form of laces you’ll find on your golf shoe are traditional laces. However, there are other types of laces available. With the increased popularity of spikeless golf shoes, most models have adopted a quick lace system that makes it easier to tighten or loosen your shoe.

Other models incorporate proprietary lacing systems similar to those found on ski boots. These types of laces make it easier for you to adjust the fit of your shoe while providing stability. Golf shoes with this type of lacing cost more than those with a traditional lace system.

Some new golf shoes no longer include laces. Whether you need a golf shoe with lace or not will depend on your personal preference. Laced shoes are preferred for their compact fitness, adjustability, control, and visual appeal.

The Best Golf Shoes 2020

Why we like it: The Tour360 Boost golf shoes feature an outstanding design that’ll keep the golfer’s feet dry and comfortable for an entire round. The Tour360 Boost golf shoes feature an outstanding design that’ll keep the golfer’s feet dry and comfortable for an entire round. Editor’s Rating:

Material

The Adidas Men’s Tour360 golf shoes are made of high-quality leather that delivers incredible comfort, breathability, and durability. This shoe, made for pro-golfers, has a cushion padded insole to improve its comfortability so you can wear them through an 18-hole round. It also features a thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) outsole for increased durability and a foam heal for added energy.

Design

This Adidas golf shoe features a 360Wrap technology that surrounds the foot to give a comfortable and snug fit. The technology ensures that the golfers midfoot get optimum support and stability. It features “Torsion Tunnel Technology” and independent heel-to-forefoot flexibility that gives it dynamic control and enhanced arch support. To make the shoes more responsive, the Tour360 creates energy capsules that store and release energy while walking due to the full-length Boost foam and TPU material.

Style

The Tour360 is available in 14 different color combinations that have all been designed with a sporty, athletic look. The shoe has a striking toe stripe that gives it a clean and stylish design ensuring you look the part while on any golf course.

Waterproof

This is a great shoe for those who love golfing in the rain or on a wet course. The Adidas Tour360 offers an exceptional waterproof body that makes it perfect for use in a damp course. The leather upper top of this shoe is waterproof ensuring that your feet will remain dry.

Spikes & Collar

The Adidas Tour360 features 10 advanced dual-density spikes and a slip-resistant TPU outsole. A combination of these two ensures that the golfer gets the best stability on any slippery surface and terrain.

This golf shoe also comes with an extra-padded collar that enhances the golfer’s comfort as they walk or run. Unlike other shoes with hard collars, the Tour360 won’t leave you with a scratch on the back of your ankle.

Value

You get what you pay for with the Adidas Tour360 golf shoes. The features that come with this shoe makes it worth the price. Regular golfers will love that the shoe will offer them quality and last them for long. It’s also great for people looking for comfort, support, grip, and durability.

Pros It’s available in 14 different color combinations.

It’s available in 14 different color combinations. It has a great waterproof design.

It has a great waterproof design. It offers optimum comfort because of the Boost cushioning.

It offers optimum comfort because of the Boost cushioning. It’s made from high-quality materials that ensure its durability.

It’s made from high-quality materials that ensure its durability. The Tour360 features an outstanding design.

The Tour360 features an outstanding design. It comes with a 2-year warranty.

Cons The shoe doesn’t fit well in wider feet and becomes quite uncomfortable at the front.

Why we like it: The ECCO Biom Hybrid 2 golf shoe has been expertly crafted for comfort and to offer unparalleled support. It features a stylish look that makes it ideal for everyday wear. The ECCO Biom Hybrid 2 golf shoe has been expertly crafted for comfort and to offer unparalleled support. It features a stylish look that makes it ideal for everyday wear. Editor’s Rating:

Material

The Biom Hybrid 2 golf shoe is made from leather and synthetic material that provide optimum durability. The outer part of this shoe is made from Yak leather, which is softer and is three times stronger and durable than regular leather. Golfers should expect this shoe to not only be highly comfortable but to last them for long. The combination of this leather material, a traction bottom, and stylish design give the ECCO Biom Hybrid 2 a comfortable feel and supportive quality.

Waterproof

ECCO shoes are designed with HYDROMAX weather protection technology to ensure that they’re waterproof, warm, and breathable. The Biom Hybrid 2 isn’t an exception. Designed with ECCO’s proprietary waterproofing technology, this golf shoe is suitable for all kinds of weather and can be worn all year-round. They’re great in keeping the feet dry during the rain or on a wet course, and warm in winter weather.

Design

This golf shoe features a low to the ground design that ensures better foot placement on the course besides giving a great energy return when walking. This design is very comfortable and the golfer can expect improved leg movement and stronger muscles. Moreover, the Biom Hybrid 2 is a spikeless golf shoe that’s constructed with a durable non-slip rubber sole. It features an insole support system that has silicon printing to provide a snug fit.

Style

The ECCO Biom Hybrid 2 is available in a variety of sizes and color combinations. The shoe has been designed with great attention to detail making them stylish and trendy. Since they’re spikeless, this golf shoe is ideal for everyday wear both on and off the course.

Pros It’s available in different sizes and varieties.

It’s available in different sizes and varieties. It’s made of durable yak leather.

It’s made of durable yak leather. It features a very durable rubber sole.

It features a very durable rubber sole. It has perforations that improve its breathability.

It has perforations that improve its breathability. It offers exceptional comfort and support.

It offers exceptional comfort and support. It has a quality lace design.

Cons It’s very expensive.

It’s very expensive. Some reviewers mention that it’s rather large.

Why we like it: The Women’s Adizero is a lightweight golf shoe designed to offer women sufficient comfort, support, and breathability. The Women’s Adizero is a lightweight golf shoe designed to offer women sufficient comfort, support, and breathability. Editor’s Rating:

Material

The shoes are made from 100% synthetic materials. The material ensures that the shoe is breathable and offers a good fit. Those with sweaty legs have nothing to worry about because of the breathable materials. A perfectly fitting shoe allows golfers to take better swings and make twists and turns.

The shoe’s upper body is made of microfiber leather sprint skin whereas the inner part is made of Sprint Web TPU leather. The outsole of the Women’s Adizero golf shoe has a Sprint Frame that ensures improved mobility and body control while taking a swing. The removable insoles can be fitted according to a person’s feet.

Comfort

The raised spikes of the Adizero golf shoes offer excellent traction on different terrains. The strong cushioning of these spikes ensures that the golfer’s feet remain comfortable. Adizero is made using breathable material that keeps the feet cool, whereas the inner cushioning keeps the player comfortable and relaxed when wearing it.

Durability

The shoe is made from high-quality synthetic materials and strong microfiber leather that ensures the shoe’s durability. To improve the durability further, the Adidas Adizero women’s shoe has a synthetic insole and outsole.

Waterproof

The upper body of the Adidas Adizero is made from microfiber leather that ensures it’s waterproof. This makes them suitable for wearing during the rain or on a damp golf course. A waterproof shoe ensures that your feet remain dry.

Lightweight

The Adizero Women’s Golf Shoes are designed to be lightweight, making them comfortable for running or walking for a long time. These shoes are very comfortable to put on during 18-hole rounds. The pair only weighs 310-grams keeping your feet fresh all day long.

Stability and Breathability

Lightweight shoes are often characterized by being unstable. However, this Adidas shoe features a solid frame that gives the feet excellent support. Each shoe also features tiny pores that improve the breathability in hot summer weather. The shoe’s frame is strong enough that you can twist your feet without damaging it.

Pros This women’s golf shoe is designed to be lightweight.

This women’s golf shoe is designed to be lightweight. They offer maximum stability while on the golf course.

They offer maximum stability while on the golf course. The shoes are made from breathable material.

The shoes are made from breathable material. It features a well-designed sole that gives excellent flexibility to a golfer’s feet.

Cons Golfers with a wider foot may find this shoe uncomfortable because of the narrow head.

Why we like it: The ECCO Men’s Casual Hybrid golf shoes are very comfortable, waterproof, affordable, and available in 8 different color styles. They’re great to wear both on and off the course. The ECCO Men’s Casual Hybrid golf shoes are very comfortable, waterproof, affordable, and available in 8 different color styles. They’re great to wear both on and off the course. Editor’s Rating:

Water-Resistance

The Casual Hybrid Men’s Golf Shoe from ECCO has a soft leather upper that’s also water-resistant. This leather skin will help to protect your feet from getting wet if you’re playing in the rain or on a wet course. ECCO uses its proprietary HYDROMAX technology to make this shoe water-resistant. You don’t have to worry about getting soggy socks when hitting a power fade since this golf shoe is designed to keep your feet dry.

Plush Tongue

If you think that the tongue of a shoe isn’t very important, then you’ve never felt the discomfort brought by laces digging at the top of your foot because of a thin tongue. The ECCO Casual Hybrid Shoes feature a plush tongue that ensures your feet remain comfortable during a round. You don’t have to worry about lacing your shoes tight as the thick tongue provides enough cushioning.

Wide & Cushioned Interior

The shoe features a cushioned interior designed to keep your sole and side of the foot comfortable throughout the round. It also comes with a wide midsole that’ll give wide footed golfers enough room to wiggle their toes. The removable insole ensures that you can create extra space for your feet.

Grip & Stability

This is a spikeless golf shoe that makes it ideal to wear on and off the course. Though spikeless, the ECCO still offers enough traction and comfort to players on different terrains at the course. You’re also not going to be weighed down with the need to replace spikes every time they wear out. The ECCO Casual golf shoe features an outsole designed with the advanced E-DTS Hybrid Technology to provide maximum grip and stability. The stability offered by the shoe makes it great on a wet course.

Style

The ECCO Hybrid Casual is available in 5 different color designs. These range from black casual shoes that can be worn with khaki pants to textured blue wingtips. ECCO has shoes to fit people’s different styles and tastes.

Pros It’s available in five different color designs.

It’s available in five different color designs. It features an E-DTS Hybrid outsole that provides maximum grip and stability.

It features an E-DTS Hybrid outsole that provides maximum grip and stability. It has a durable leather upper.

It has a durable leather upper. The lace-up collar closure is high-quality and comfortable.

The lace-up collar closure is high-quality and comfortable. HYDROMAX technology ensures that the player’s feet remain dry.

Cons Some reviewers have complained that the shoes fit wide.

Why we like it: The Nike Men’s Roshe G is a stylish golf shoe for men that features a thick midsole and cushioned insole to provide maximum comfort to the player. It also features small spikes that give golfers maximum traction on any golfing terrain. The Nike Men’s Roshe G is a stylish golf shoe for men that features a thick midsole and cushioned insole to provide maximum comfort to the player. It also features small spikes that give golfers maximum traction on any golfing terrain. Editor’s Rating:

Lacing

The Nike Roshe features a full lace fastening that ensures the shoes stay on your feet when golfing on any terrain. Unlike other poor-quality shoes, this golfing shoes from Nike have strong laces that ensure the knots don’t become loose easily. This will save you the hassle and discomfort you may experience when walking with a loose shoe. The snug fit provided by the full lace system ensures that you get maximum comfort while golfing.

Style

Golfers currently prefer stylish shoes over the classic golf shoes. If you’re looking for a casual shoe, then the Nike Roshe G men’s golf shoes are a perfect choice. Most stylish shoes don’t come with spikes, but the Roshe G is equipped with some to give you both style and functionality. The small mini spikes of this golf shoe provide sufficient grip on any surface. Moreover, this golf shoe can be comfortably worn both on and off the golfing course.

Insole

This golfing shoe comes with a cushioned insole to ensure that your feet stay comfortable and free from any injuries. Uncomfortable shoes are characterized by poor cushioning that’ll leave you with blisters after a walk or a run. You’ll feel the relaxing embrace of the Nike Roshe G’s cushioned insole once you put them on.

Midsole

Shoes designed without a thick midsole transfer the pressure that comes from walking or running to the feet. This is the case with women’s heels that don’t feature thick midsoles. The lack of a thick midsole can damage the structure of a person’s feet and you may end up with blisters.

Besides absorbing the shock from walking or running, a soft thick midsole helps to keep your feet comfortable. The Nike Roshe G soft midsole is designed to back your heel up with the ultimate comfort zone it deserves.

Breathability

This shoe features a breathable mesh paneling that allows air to pass freely inside the shoe. The breathability of the shoe ensures that your feet remain cool all the time even in the hot summer weather. You can now perform better in games with the ease and comfort brought by this breathable golf shoe.

Pros It has a full lace system that provides a snug fit.

It has a full lace system that provides a snug fit. It features a comfortable insole that cushions the feet as you walk.

It features a comfortable insole that cushions the feet as you walk. It has a very stylish design.

It has a very stylish design. It’s made of breathable fabric material that keeps the feet cool.

It’s made of breathable fabric material that keeps the feet cool. It has a shock-absorbing midsole that protects the heel.

Cons It doesn’t have any waterproof features.

Why we like it: The Skechers Go Golf Elite is an affordable golf shoe designed to offer comfort, water-resistance, soft, and be protective to women’s sensitive feet. The Skechers Go Golf Elite is an affordable golf shoe designed to offer comfort, water-resistance, soft, and be protective to women’s sensitive feet. Editor’s Rating:

Material

The Skechers Go Elite Golf Shoe is made of high-quality leather while the upper body is made of oxford canvas. The cushioned insole is designed to absorb shock and ensure the golfer’s feet are comfortable. Every feature of the Skechers ensures that women get a decent level of the heel and are comfortable.

Style & Size

The women’s golfing shoe from Skechers is available in a wide range of sizes that’ll suit different feet. Women with different feet types will find a comfortable golfing shoe from Skechers Go Golf Elite whether they have large or small feet. Besides, there are four different colors to choose from that’ll go with their golfing attire any day.

Stability and Flexibility

The soft insole of the Skechers makes it very comfortable that it can be worn without any socks. The flexible sole of this shoe secures your feet as you swing your golf club. This makes it easier for women to play in any style. It also features a durable grip outsole that makes it suitable for using off the course too.

Comfort

The soft rubber sole of the Skechers Go Golf Elite guarantees maximum comfort. The interior design of this shoe provides a snug fit that makes putting on socks optional. It also features a well-cushioned insole that helps to absorb the shock as you run or walk. The shoe has extra padding on the undersole that offers an extra layer of security and increases comfort.

Water-Resistant

The Skechers has been designed with material that makes it a water-resistant shoe but isn’t entirely waterproof. It won’t let water in but if you’re going to play on a very wet course, you’re likely going to get your socks wet.

Pros It has a lightweight design.

It has a lightweight design. The stylish design makes it great for wearing on and off the course.

The stylish design makes it great for wearing on and off the course. It features a tapered midfoot that ensures comfort while playing.

It features a tapered midfoot that ensures comfort while playing. It’s a water-resistant shoe.

It’s a water-resistant shoe. It’s available in 4 different color combinations.

Cons It has a narrow sole that golfers with wide feet will find uncomfortable.

It has a narrow sole that golfers with wide feet will find uncomfortable. It’s not 100% waterproof and you may end up with wet socks if you walk on a wet course.

Why we like it: The Puma Men’s Grip Sport is a comfortable and lightweight golf shoe designed to be worn on and off the course. The Puma Men’s Grip Sport is a comfortable and lightweight golf shoe designed to be worn on and off the course. Editor’s Rating:

Material

The Puma Men’s Grip Sport Golf Shoe boasts of a mesh top that wraps around the whole shoe to ensure maximum comfort and breathability. The shoe has a durable rubber sole to give golfers steady traction. The combination of the lightweight design and long-lasting rubber sole makes the Grip Sport a perfect shoe to wear on and off the golf course.

Stability and Breathability

For added comfort, the Puma Men’s Grip Sport is designed with an extra roomy fit. The shoe also features a mesh top that’s breathable to keep the foot cool in hot summer weather and a sporty midsole for maximum comfort. For added support and stability while swinging the golf club, the Grip Sport is equipped with a TPU perimeter wrap. The rubber sole increases the shoe’s grip and stability allowing the golfer to remain stable even on a wet course.

Style

This sports sneaker look of the Grip Sport is perhaps inspired by Puma’s line of classic running shoes. The shoe is available in different colors for golfers looking for an athletic, sneaker-type golf shoe.

Waterproof

This golf shoe isn’t suitable to use on a wet course or in the rain because of its mesh design. The mesh design contributes largely to not making this shoe waterproof. If you’re looking for a waterproof shoe, then the Puma Grip Sport isn’t the right choice.

Value

The Grip Sport Men’s Golf Shoe is quite affordable and exceptionally comfortable though it isn’t waterproof like other golfing shoes. Despite this, this shoe offers solid support and is great for those who love golfing when the sun is high in the sky. This is one of the best value golf shoes available on the market.

Pros It’s available in 8 different colors.

It’s available in 8 different colors. It has a low-top design for a better style.

It has a low-top design for a better style. It offers a snug fit and is durable.

It offers a snug fit and is durable. It features grip comfort that has better volume and holds the foot firmer.

It features grip comfort that has better volume and holds the foot firmer. It has a cushioned insole for better energy return.

Cons These shoes aren’t waterproof due to the mesh design.

Why we like it: This women’s golf shoe from FootJoy has a classic look and is designed to deliver exceptional comfort and durability. The spikeless shoes offer great traction and versatility making them ideal for everyday wear. This women’s golf shoe from FootJoy has a classic look and is designed to deliver exceptional comfort and durability. The spikeless shoes offer great traction and versatility making them ideal for everyday wear. Editor’s Rating:

Material

The FootJoy Women’s Casual Collection Golf Shoes feature a padded leather upper that improves the shoe’s comfort and breathability. This makes them great in hot summer weather as the improved airflow helps to keep the feet cool. It has a spikeless but durable rubber outsole with slight rubber grips that still manage to deliver impressive traction and stability on a damp course.

Design

Featuring a fully rounded toe and a narrow heel, the FootJoy Casual Collection golf shoes are designed for golfers looking for a lightweight and casual option. The shoe comes with a well-padded insole and textile lining that give it unparalleled comfort and durability. Besides, it features a DuraMax spikeless rubber outsole that delivers exceptional grip and stability.

Style

The FootJoy is available in a variety of color options to suit everybody’s style. It’s easier to select a shoe that’ll go with your attire whether you’re going to the clubhouse or out for shopping. Moreover, this shoe is a great alternative to the athletic sneaker-style golf shoes because of its classic golf style and a round toe.

Waterproof

The Casual Collection golf shoes from FootJoy aren’t backed by a waterproof warranty making them a poor choice on a damp course or a rainy day. However, thanks to the rubber outsole and waterproof leather upper, you’re assured that your feet will remain dry on a damp turf.

Value

These shoes offer great value as they’re relatively affordable, lightweight, and durable. Besides, they’re very comfortable and breathable making them ideal for all-around wear.

Pros It’s available in a variety of colors.

It’s available in a variety of colors. The rubber outsole and leather upper make them waterproof.

The rubber outsole and leather upper make them waterproof. They provide traction on any terrain.

They provide traction on any terrain. These shoes are lightweight, soft, and comfortable.

Cons They’re not backed by a waterproof warranty making them less ideal for use in the rain.

Why we like it: The Callaway Coronado is an athletic sneaker-style men’s golf shoe designed to offer great traction, support, and exceptional comfort. The Callaway Coronado is an athletic sneaker-style men’s golf shoe designed to offer great traction, support, and exceptional comfort. Editor’s Rating:

Design

The Coronado features a thermoplastic polyurethane Fusion-Lite outsole equipped with Champ Slim-Lok cleats that offer great traction and stability, especially on a damp course. It comes with an Opti-Soft EVA midsole designed to give the golfer’s feet sufficient cushioning, a natural feel to the ground and comfort. To improve breathability, the Coronado features an Opti-Vent mesh line that helps to dissipate heat. Overall, the design of the Coronado provides a comfortable and snug fit making it ideal for golfers looking for more support in their golf shoes.

Material

The Callaway Coronado men’s golf shoes are made of genuine leather uppers and feature a TPU Fusion-Lite outsole. These materials enhance the durability and stability of the shoe. Moreover, the leather upper makes the shoes more comfortable and breathable. These shoes can be worn in hot summer weather due to the improved airflow and Opti-Vent mesh that helps to keep the feet cool.

Style

Golfers looking for a classic-looking athletic sneaker-style golf shoe will be happy with the Coronado. This shoe features modern designs like vented sides along the heel for improved airflow and spikes for improved traction. The contrasting spikes keep them from being too formal while giving them a traditional and classic blend. This makes the Coronado a great alternative to other golf shoes on the market.

Waterproof

The Callaway Coronado is designed with a leather upper than ensures the golfers’ feet remain dry and warm in any weather condition. This waterproof design is backed by a 2-year warranty.

Value

This is a great value classic golf shoe designed to deliver improved comfort, stability, and grip. It’s made from durable and breathable leather material and backed up by a 2-year waterproof warranty. You’d expect that such a shoe would cost a fortune but the Callaway Coronado is averagely priced.

Pros The leather upper offers effective waterproofing.

The leather upper offers effective waterproofing. The spikes deliver solid traction and grip.

The spikes deliver solid traction and grip. It’s a classic athletic type of golf shoe.

It’s a classic athletic type of golf shoe. It’s available in a variety of color options.

It’s available in a variety of color options. It’s Opti-Vent mesh and breathable leather make it ideal for all types of weather.

Cons Some reviewers have mentioned that the shoe is large.

Why we like it: Designed using Under Armour’s trademark style, the Spieth 2 BOA is lightweight, comfortable, and provides improved traction and stability. Designed using Under Armour’s trademark style, the Spieth 2 BOA is lightweight, comfortable, and provides improved traction and stability. Editor’s Rating:

Material

The golf shoe is made from high-quality Clarion microfiber leather and a TPU smart-weave padding. It also features a lightweight EVA midsole that delivers optimum comfort and a durable TPU outsole. The combination of the Gore-Tex construction and microfiber leather upper of the Under Armour Spieth 2 golf shoe allows it to be 100-percent waterproof. Besides, the shoe is backed up by a 2-year waterproof warranty.

Design

The Spieth 2 BOA is made of Clarion microfiber leather that ensures the shoe is breathable, durable, and delivers optimum support. It also features a smart-woven upper that’s strong but lightweight and a TPU fiber that keeps the foot stable and secure. The integrated lacing system provides a snug fit whereas the precision closure offers customizable support and stability. Moreover, the long-lasting TPU outsole comes with Rotational Resistance Spikes for exceptional turf-gripping power.

Style

The golf shoe’s style was inspired by 3-time major champion Jordan Spieth. While it has a classic look, the Spieth 2 BOA boasts of a sleek, modern style that’s perfect for playing golf on any terrain.

Value

The Spieth 2 BOA is a stylish and durable golfing shoe that comes with features and support that make it ideal for dedicated golfers. The high price of this golf shoe makes it a considerable investment but serious golfers will rest easy given the great features that it comes with. The premium golf shoe is comfortable, lightweight, and provides great traction. It’s also breathable and waterproof to keep the golfer’s feet dry and warm all year round.

Pros It features a Gore-Tex lining for improved warmth, breathability, and waterproofing.

It features a Gore-Tex lining for improved warmth, breathability, and waterproofing. This shoe offers exceptional support and comfort.

This shoe offers exceptional support and comfort. It’s made of high-quality and durable leather uppers.

It’s made of high-quality and durable leather uppers. The spikes on the shoe give it solid traction on any golf course.

The spikes on the shoe give it solid traction on any golf course. It features an integrated lacing system that provides a locked-in fit.

Cons It’s quite costly making it ideal for serious golfers only.

Guide to Buying the Best Golf Shoes

The process of buying a new set of golf shoes can be quite daunting. There’s a wide variety of golf shoes to pick. Just like golf clubs and balls, golfers will choose golf shoes depending on their needs. Some golfers will be on the lookout for shoes that provide stability and cushioning, whereas others will need shoes that give them a maximum feel and flexibility. Your body mechanics and how much you’re going to walk on the course will greatly impact the type of shoes you choose. Consider the following important factors before purchasing a golf shoe.

Types of Golf Shoes

Three types of golf shoes are used by golfers. These are golf shoes, golf boots, and golf sandals. The most commonly used type is golf shoes since they provide the highest quality of comfort and traction. This is the most preferred type of shoes by golfers because of the different features and styles they come in.

Golf boots are designed to protect the feet from the harsh conditions of nature. They resemble hiking boots and feature a thick and strong exterior. They’re also waterproof so you can use them on a damp course or when it’s raining. However, this type is heavier and more expensive than other types of golf shoes.

Golf sandals have a topless design that makes them ideal for use in the hot summer weather. The number of openings facilitates the flow of air to help keep the foot cool. This type of shoe doesn’t cost much but won’t be suitable for use in winter conditions. They’re also not great if you’re going to walk the whole course in an 18-round game.

Quality

Comfort and durability will help in determining the quality of a golf shoe. A comfortable golf shoe will positively impact your game during the next visit to the golf course. The shoe should make you feel relaxed to enable you to make accurate shots. An otherwise uncomfortable shoe will give you dismal results besides affecting your feet.

The durability of the golf shoe will depend on the material used to make it. Look for shoes made from high-quality materials. Poorly constructed shoes will wear out after a couple of trips to the course. By far, leather is the most common material preferred by golfers on their shoes since it’s comfortable and breathable. Leather is also a high-quality material that’ll ensure your shoes last for long.

Other materials used to offer these shoes with waterproofing capabilities. Gore-Tex is a proprietary material used by many manufacturers because of this feature. It’s also warmer than leather making it great for wearing in winter. As mentioned before, golf shoes made from synthetic material are cheaper but lighter and thinner. However, these types of shoes are made from non-porous polyester that makes them less breathable.

Another factor you need to consider in the quality of your golf shoe is the lacing system. Conventional shoelaces are still common but other systems for fastening golf shoes are becoming more popular. Velcro and mechanical fastening systems provide better stability and help to provide a tight fit to the shoes during a game.

Spiked vs. Spikeless

It’s all a matter of personal preference if a player prefers a spiked or spikeless shoe. The advancement of technology has made it possible for a player to opt for flat, spikeless golf shoes. Unlike years back when players had only one option, they can now select from a variety of either spiked or spikeless golf shoes. Spiked and spikeless shoes have both their advantages and disadvantages.

Spiked shoes are great for any terrain on a golfing course as they offer more stability due to the increased support and traction. The increased traction offered by cleats is going to come in handy for golfers playing on a hilly or wet course. A golfer can now enjoy both comfort and support as recent technology has enabled the development of spiked golf shoes that are lighter and more flexible.

However, plastic spikes may need to be changed on occasion which can end up being very costly for avid golfers. Some golfers may find it even more inconvenient to change their shoes when hitting the clubhouse. The spikeless outsole shoes have recently become a very popular alternative to spiked shoes.

The versatile golf footwear was initially used by beginners but has since become popular with pro-golfers. Spikeless shoes are designed with rubber studs on their soles giving them sufficient traction. Besides, they’re more stylish and comfortable meaning they can be worn on and off the golf course.

Unlike spiked shoes, you don’t have to worry about changing these shoes once you head out to the clubhouse from the golf course. Golfers that prefer walking the course instead of hopping onto the golf cart confess that these shoes are more comfortable. These shoes have been designed to be lightweight, flexible, and stylish.

Nonetheless, they’re not designed to provide the traction that’s offered by golf shoes with plastic or metal spikes. You’ll find this type of shoe to be less than ideal on a wet golf course.

Traditional vs. Athletic Style

The choice for a traditional or athletic styled golf shoe is still a matter of preference. Some golfers still enjoy putting on a pair of classic golf shoes. Most modern golf shoes look more like running shoes than classic golf shoes.

Golf has become more athletic in the recent decade. That’s why shoes are designed to suit athletes. Running shoe companies such as Skechers and New Balance even manufacture golf shoes now. With all the huge selection of shoes available now, it’s a good idea to select one that fits your style but above all, is still comfortable.

Traditional styled golf shoes have a classic look and are often made of leather. They’re strong and durable due to the leather construction. Besides, the material used improves their comfort and waterproof features. However, the main limitation of traditional golf shoes is their lack of breathability.

Athletic shoes can be easily confused with running sneakers because of their close resemblance. This style differs from traditional golf shoes when it comes to their appearance. Conversely, athletic style golf shoes are more breathable, lighter and very flexible. This makes it a very comfortable option when going out to the course despite any existing outdoor conditions. Moreover, athletic style golf shoes are waterproof and come in a variety of color options and styles for golfers.

Use of Technology

Since golf has become a more athletic sport in recent times, manufacturers are employing different techniques as they try to improve a player’s performance and edge out the competition. Most use proprietary material to improve the breathability and waterproofing capabilities of a shoe. The sole is the common part of the golf shoe that manufacturers seek to improve.

Different technologies are used to improve traction and ensure the stability of golf shoes. Other advancements include waterproof lining and ventilation to improve breathability. When looking for the best golf shoes, ensure that it employs proprietary technology to improve the sole’s resistance. This can help improve a golfer’s overall performance during the game. The best golf shoes should use the latest technology.

Price

While some golfers will always be on the lookout for style and support, most people are looking at the price of the shoes. The price of a shoe will depend on the type of technology and material used to construct it. Most manufacturers come up with a wide variety of shoes to cater to the different needs of golfers. The result is a wide price range that spans from affordable to high-end shoes.

The amount you spend is also a matter of personal preference. If you’re looking for cheaper shoes, it means that you’ll have to make some trade-offs. Look for a shoe that combines affordability with durability to ensure that you get value for your money. You don’t want a cheap shoe that’ll wear after a few uses. You should consider how often you golf. It’s not prudent getting an expensive shoe if you’re going to wear it twice a year.

Bottom Line

There is a wide variety of golf shoes for both men and women available on the market today. Picking golf shoes was previously easy since you only had to consider the style, price, and comfort. However, you currently have to consider features such as spikes, laces, waterproofing, and breathability on your golf shoes. The price of the golf shoe is also a major factor to consider when looking for the best golf shoe.

The best golf shoes should offer comfort, deliver great support and stability, and be durable. The shoes should be able to help you feel more relaxed, provide a snug fit, and give you the best support. Besides, they should be breathable and waterproof to keep your feet warm and dry in any weather. If you’re looking to get great value for your shoes consider looking for one that combines affordability with these premium features.