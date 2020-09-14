The 10 Best Running Headbands to Buy in 2020

Best choice Premium pick Best value

Whether you’re a casual weekend jogger or a hardcore marathon competitor, every runner knows how annoying it is to get hair in your eyes while in full stride.

Nobody wants to contend with long-flowing locks bouncing up and down or sweat dripping onto your brow when you finally get into the zone. That’s why the headband is such an essential accessory for the runner: you’ll keep your hair neatly tucked away and soak up excess moisture from your forehead.

These cost-effective and highly useful sports accessories are a must in any runner’s wardrobe. In this guide, we’ll outline the best options on the market for your careful consideration.

If you’d like to learn everything you can about the running headband before perusing our recommendations, skip ahead to our in-depth buyer’s guide.

Features to Consider

Before you take the plunge and pick out a running headband from our list, it’s essential to factor in the following features.

Material

The best running headbands are made from a high-quality moisture-wicking fabric that helps keep you feeling fresh and dry throughout a heavy workout. Look for a synthetic wicking material like polyester rather than a natural fiber like cotton for best results.

Season

Summer running headbands are made from extra breathable materials that provide additional air-flow and sweat wicking in the warmer months. Wool headbands are intended for winter with extra insulation to keep your head and ears warm on frosty days.

Gender

Headbands are suitable for men, women, or both, with neutral unisex models commonly available. Female-specific models are typically slightly smaller and come in more stereotypically feminine colors.

Size

Although running headbands don’t tend to come in different sizes, you still want to ensure the product will be a good fit for your noggin. Some headbands are more stretchy and adaptable than others, others fit smaller or larger, so try a couple of options to find what works for you.

Fit

Some running headbands require the wearer to tie it on at the back, which allows the user to control the tightness of the fit (these look pretty cool, too). Most, however, include a stretchy material like spandex for a one-size-fits-all approach.

Other Factors

While the quickest information can all be synthesized at a glance, consider the following factors as well when shopping for the perfect headband.

Print/Design

Do you like the look of flashy technicolored headbands, or do you prefer subtlety? Some runners want to rock a well-known brand to show everyone how serious they are, while others prefer to ditch the famous name for something a little more low key.

Value

The headbands we recommend range in price from $3 to $30, so you’ll need to find one that falls within your price range. Most runners prefer to have several headbands in their wardrobe, so if you’d like a full range of options, then factor in the price of purchasing more than one.

Top 10 Running Headbands 2020

Editor's Rating:

Quick Facts

Material: 95% polyester / 5% spandex

Season: Summer

Gender: Unisex

Size: 9.05 x 5.11 inches

Fit: Stretchy

This stretchy, moisture-wicking unisex headband from sportswear manufacturer poshei is one of the best-selling headbands on the market, a remarkable achievement as there’s plenty of stiff competition. Upon further examination, it’s not hard to see why.

The thing we love most about this headband is its practical elongated design, in which it widens considerably at the front to absorb sweat where it’s most necessary and narrows at the back for a comfortable fit. A carefully considered blend of 95% polyester and 5% spandex gives it the right combination of moisture-wicking and stretchiness, ensuring optimal comfort in even the most testing conditions.

As it’s a stretchy fit, you won’t have to bother tying up the back, although you should note the size to double-check whether it’ll be suitable for your head.

These come in a four-pack for a super low price, making them among the best value headbands out there. Note they’re not specifically designed for running, but a ‘general sports’ design and approach makes them more than suitable for jogging.

Pros Trusted, best-selling option

Trusted, best-selling option Practical elongated design

Practical elongated design Stretchy and sweat-wicking fabric

Stretchy and sweat-wicking fabric Value for money four-pack

Cons Doesn’t fit bigger heads

Doesn’t fit bigger heads Not specially designed for running

Editor's Rating:

Quick Facts

Material: DryLine fabric

Season: Summer

Gender: Unisex

Size: 10 x 2 inches

Fit: Stretchy

Serious athletes happy to spend more on top of the range kit should consider the Halo II, a high-performance sweat-wicking headband that comes in a variety of stylish designs.

Although it costs several times more than other options on our list, the Halo II provides optimal sweat-wicking performance thanks to its spandex-based DryLine fabric, a premium material that optimizes comfort and reduces wetness. What’s more, Halo’s patented SweatBlock Seal channels excess moisture away from your face, further enhancing the dryness factor and allowing you to fully focus on your run. If you’re more budget-oriented, think about the Suddora Terry Cloth Headband.

The high-end headband doesn’t lose its shape over time, so rest assured you’ll be able to use it for many runs to come. With a one-size-fits-all model and cool prints to suit both men and women, the product appeals to the broadest possible audience. Even dual-sport athletes that also ride bikes can make good use of these as they’re designed to slip comfortably underneath a helmet.

For the true patriots out there, know that you’ll be spending your dough on an American-made product that keeps jobs in the USA. Although the product is one-size-fits-all, it doesn’t do a perfect job of wrapping around smaller heads. If you’ve got a little noggin, then you’re probably better off looking elsewhere: our recommendation? The Nike Dri-Fit Head Tie 2.0.

Pros Spandex-based DryLine fabric for optimal sweat-wicking

Spandex-based DryLine fabric for optimal sweat-wicking Comfortable fit for all but the smallest heads

Comfortable fit for all but the smallest heads SweatBlock Seal redirects moisture away from the face

SweatBlock Seal redirects moisture away from the face Made in the USA

Made in the USA Fits comfortably under helmets

Cons Expensive

Expensive Doesn’t fit smaller heads

Editor's Rating:

Quick Facts

Material: 65% cotton, 30% nylon, 5% rubber

Season: Summer

Gender: Unisex

Size: 7 x 2 inches

Fit: Stretchy

Just want something that gets the job done at an affordable price? Then the Terry Cloth Headband might be the ideal option for you, with a respectable level of comfort and moisture absorption for well under ten bucks. If you’ve already spent a fortune on your trainers and activewear, going for a low-end headband can help reduce your start-up costs—perfect for newbie runners dipping their toes into the sport.

At this price point, you can’t expect top of the line moisture-wicking fabrics or fancy sweat redirecting channels. What you do get, however, is an old-school terry towel cloth headband that keeps you dry enough to focus on the task at hand.

A 30% nylon component does a good job of wicking moisture away from your face, while the soft and fluffy terry towel fabric feels comfortable around your forehead. Suddora has thrown a bit of rubber into the mix for an extra stretchy fit, and this model feels comfortable on just about anyone over eight years of age.

For the trendsetter with a larger than life personality, it comes in a super colorful rainbow design that exudes a chic vintage touch. If that’s a bit loud for your tastes, there are 17 other designs to choose from, spanning a range of vibrant colors and patterns.

The machine-washable fabric will last plenty of cycles and retain its shape in even the most grueling workout. It takes a couple of days to properly air dry, however, so you might want to pick up a few if you’re planning to use them frequently.

Pros Cheap with a cheerful design

Cheap with a cheerful design Terry towel cloth is soft on the skin

Terry towel cloth is soft on the skin Comes in 18 colors / designs

Comes in 18 colors / designs Stretchy fit suits anyone over eight years old

Doesn't wick sweat as well as more expensive models

It takes a long time to air dry

Doesn’t wick sweat as well as more expensive models It takes a long time to air dry

Editor's Rating:

Quick Facts

Material: Blended Wicking Material

Season: Summer

Gender: Unisex

Size: 9 x 4 inches

Fit: Stretchy

If looks are important to you, BondiBand is your brand. The well-respected headband maker produces a variety of products with striking designs, and the Journey is perhaps the most unique of them all. The black and white triangular checkered design features a few technicolor touches to add interest to the print, and it looks brilliant when combined with activewear apparel of a similar style.

It’s not all about appearances, however, as the BondiBand Journey performs well under pressure as well. The super absorbent sweat-wicking material—the exact composition of which is a closely guarded secret—works wonderfully at keeping your head dry and feels soft on the skin. What’s more, its non-slip technology is effective at holding the headband in place, so you won’t have to worry about constantly readjusting it.

BondiBand markets low-cost headbands for the novice or casual runner, and the Journey is no exception to the norm. If you’re a passionate athlete who demands the best, it’s probably worth investing a bit more on a pricier model.

Not that enamored with this particular print? BondiBand does a variety of other stylish headband designs such as On The Fritz and Shaker Hill.

Pros Cool, unique design

Cool, unique design Decent sweat-wicking material

Decent sweat-wicking material Feels comfortable on the skin

Feels comfortable on the skin Doesn’t tend to slip

Doesn't perform as well as premium headbands

Editor's Rating:

Quick Facts

Material: 87% Polyester 13% Spandex

Season: Winter

Gender: Female

Size: 3 inches front / 4 inches back

Fit: Stretchy

Ladies looking for a ponytail compatible headband to keep their lovely locks firmly tucked in place should look into this option from TrailHeads. Although the headband costs substantially more than others on our list, the financial outlay is worth it for the added comfort it affords, especially during those chilly winter mornings.

A contoured shape (3 inches thick at the front and 4 inches at the back) fits firmly on the head, while its four-way stretch design feels terrifically taut for ladies with heads and hairstyles of varying shapes and sizes.

The moisture-wicking here is on point, too, thanks to its high-quality fabric blended from polyester and spandex. Inside, a brushed fleece material adds extra comfort to the skin, which is just as well because the headband is designed to sit snugly and warmly around the ears.

Although it’s intended as a winter-weather headband, the fabric has sufficient breathability to feel comfortable on cooler autumn and spring days. It looks fantastic on ladies without a ponytail as well, so you don’t strictly need to have long flowing locks to don this piece.

If you’re wondering whether it’s worth the price, TrailHead offers a no-questions-asked money-back guarantee for unsatisfied customers, so you’ve got nothing to lose.

Pros Has a special hole for ponytails

Has a special hole for ponytails Comfortable contoured shape

Comfortable contoured shape Four-way stretch fabric fits most women

Four-way stretch fabric fits most women Soft brush fleece interior good for winter

Soft brush fleece interior good for winter Money-back guarantee for a risk-free purchase

Rather expensive

Editor's Rating:

Quick Facts

Material: 70% cotton, 19% nylon, 7% polyester, 4% rubber

Season: Summer

Gender: Unisex

Size: 3 inches wide

Fit: Tie-back

If you think this classic Nike imprinted headband (branded as a head-tie) looks familiar, that’s because the great Rafael Nadal donned it throughout many of his stellar grand slam wins. Although it might not be the highest-end moisture-wicking headband on the market, the accessory will make you feel like a sporting great.

Featuring a minimalist black design with the universally-recognized Swoosh in white, it’s a timeless image that personifies the Nike brand. So for runners that are fans of the Nike mark, the Dri-Fit Head Tie is hard to beat.

In terms of performance, its heavy 70% cotton composition doesn’t excel at wicking the sweat away, so you’ll need to wash it often (we’re willing to bet Nadal gets a fresh one at the end of every set). The tie-back design isn’t ideal for every runner as well, as you’ll need to tie it on yourself to find the perfect fit. Having said that, the tie-back design does guarantee it’ll fit nicely on every head, no matter how big or small.

The iconic emblem is heat transferred onto the fabric rather than stitched, which makes it look seamless and feel comfortable on your forehead. The product is also remarkably inexpensive for such a prestigious brand. At such a low price, there’s really no harm in buying a few.

Pros Classic Nike design

Classic Nike design Perfect for image-conscious athletes

Perfect for image-conscious athletes Heat transferred logo looks great

Heat transferred logo looks great Inexpensive

Cons Doesn’t moisture-wick well

Doesn’t moisture-wick well Requires manual tying

Editor's Rating:

Quick Facts

Material: Polyester, spandex

Season: Summer

Gender: Women

Size: 8.8 x 4 inches

Fit: Stretchy

Women in search of something a little more feminine than your stock-standard, active wear-style headband could invest in these gorgeous prints from PLOVZ. The striking running headbands come in a variety of attractive lady-like designs featuring everything from flowers to fish and exotic far-east inspired patterns. With 11 different six-pack sets to choose from, you’re sure to find something that suits your personal style.

Aesthetics aside, PLOVZ makes a fully-functional headband to keep the hair and sweat out of your eyes. The polyester and spandex knit has a respectable level of moisture-wicking capability, while its snug, stretchy fit can contain even the most outrageous hairdo. And as they come in such attractive casual designs, they’re perfectly suited for wearing off the running track as well—think yoga, walking the dog, or going to the gym.

For women after a versatile headband for a variety of activities aside from running, PLOVZ offers the perfect solution. The fact they come in a bulk six-pack, making their price-per-unit lower than a few bucks a pop, is the cherry on top.

Pros Comes in an array of attractive designs

Comes in an array of attractive designs 11 different six-pack sets to choose from

11 different six-pack sets to choose from Good moisture-wicking properties

Good moisture-wicking properties Suitable for several activities

Suitable for several activities Purchased in bulk for a low price

Style isn't very 'sporty'

Editor's Rating:

Quick Facts

Material: 63% Nylon, 23% Polyester, 14% Lycra

Season: Summer

Gender: Unisex

Size: 10 x 1 inches

Fit: Stretch

If you liked the look of the Halo II Headband Pullover but would rather wear something a little slimmer around your forehead, Halo has got you covered with this slender 1-inch model.

Thickness aside, there are several key differences between these two products, the most profound of which is the fabric material. While the Halo II Headband Pullover uses the company’s patented DryLine material, this model has a unique nylon, polyester, and lycra knit. The unorthodox combo provides optimal moisture-wicking performance and stretchiness even with a minimal amount of fabric, perfect for a skinny one-inch band.

Of course, you’ll still get many of the sought-after hallmarks of the all-American Halo name. Sweat Block Technology channels water away from the eyes and its stretchy material fits comfortably on most heads.

In case you’re wondering what the advantage of a one-inch headband is, the petite frame slips easily under a helmet of any size. Therefore, if you like to go for an occasional bike ride or even just prefer a smaller format, then this headband is a practical and versatile option for you. If you like a slightly more wicking headband, some extra fabric will help with sweat absorption.

Pros Strong sweat-wicking properties

Strong sweat-wicking properties Thin one-inch frame for using under helmets

Thin one-inch frame for using under helmets Perfect for those who practice running and cycling

Perfect for those who practice running and cycling Made in the USA

Doesn't moisture wick as well as thicker headbands

Rather expensive

Doesn’t moisture wick as well as thicker headbands Rather expensive

Editor's Rating:

Quick Facts

Material: 75% fleece, 25% polyester

Season: Winter

Gender: Unisex

Size: circumference 19.6 inches / width 5.9 inches

Fit: Stretchy

We cover several snug winter headbands for women in this list, such as the 7pcs Wool Headband and the TrailHeads Women’s Ponytail Headband. But here comes a winter model that all genders can enjoy.

The Lauzq Fleece Headband comes in a wide variety of basic colored designs to suit both men and women, and it features a fluffy fleece-based blend to keep your noggin warm through the winter months. In fact, this particular product is popular with skiers and snowboarders, so you can rest assured it’ll work wonders for wintertime running as well.

The comfortable and cozy headband sits over your ears to protect them from the cold, while its non-slip shape ensures everything stays in place. It feels lovely on the skin and remains breathable despite the thick material it uses, which helps soak up the sweat once you start working off steam. Another great plus about this product is its longevity—no matter how many times it’s run through the wash, it still comes out looking good as new.

On the downside, it doesn’t quite protect your ears from the wind as well as we’d like, so factor that into the decision-making process if you live in a cold, windy place. A modest 25% mix of polyester also means its moisture-wicking potential isn’t up to par, so if you sweat more than average, consider a headband like the Halo II.

Nonetheless, it’s a strong product overall and the best option on the market for men who want a functional running headband for winter.

Pros Suitable for men and women

Suitable for men and women Keeps ears warm in winter

Keeps ears warm in winter Fleece blend feels lovely on the skin

Fleece blend feels lovely on the skin Remains firmly in place

Remains firmly in place Lasts a long time

Cons Wind protection isn’t ideal

Wind protection isn’t ideal Moisture-wicking is lacking

Editor's Rating:

Quick Facts

Material: Wool

Season: Winter

Gender: Female

Size: 8.6 x 3.9 inches

Fit: Stretchy

Ladies looking for a fashionable, cold weather-friendly headband for those chilly wintertime runs should look no further than this cute wool number from sportswear manufacturer XINBAC, which comes in a brilliant value-for-money seven-pack.

Although way too warm for the summer, these woolen headbands will make you feel cozy in winter without compromising on moisture-wicking power.

Given the value pack comes in seven casual colors, you could even rock these for your day-to-day wear as well (just remember to give them a good wash before hitting the town). Best of all, the versatile headband can be worn in several ways—think bandanna, turban, hair band, or traditional running headband.

Wool naturally has enough elasticity to stretch onto virtually any shaped head without feeling too tight. Therefore, you can rest assured the wide wool band will feel comfortable while wrapped around your noggin.

Cute, comfortable, and fun, it’s a brilliant product both on and off the track.

Pros Extremely cheap

Extremely cheap Keeps head warm in winter

Keeps head warm in winter Excellent sweat-wicking properties

Excellent sweat-wicking properties Comes in seven-pack with different colors

Comes in seven-pack with different colors Can be worn in casual settings

Far too hot in warm weather

Running Headbands Buyer’s Guide

Still yearning to know more about the ins and outs of the running headband? Read on to learn more about this must-have sports accessory and the benefits of wrapping one around your noggin.



Running Headband Materials

The running headbands of old used the classic terry toweling cloth, a piece of woven fabric with multiple protruding loops to absorb water.

Although effective, modern-day headbands have upped the ante by incorporating synthetic materials such as polyester and spandex with enhanced sweat-wicking properties. The vast majority of the headbands we recommend in our list are built from these materials because they outperform the old school design.

Nonetheless, terry towel cloth is still in use as a budget-friendly alternative to sweat-wicking synthetics. Our favorite option using that material is the ultra-cost-effective Suddora Terry Cloth Headband.

Moisture-Wicking/Sweat-Wicking Headbands

If you’ve spent any time perusing the sportswear section of your favorite online store, you’ve undoubtedly come across the terms “moisture-wicking” and “sweat-wicking.” The buzzword has become ubiquitous in the industry, yet many consumers are still confused about what it actually means.

How Does Moisture-Wicking / Sweat-Wicking Work?

Moisture-wicking fabrics have two core functions to enhance comfort during a workout.

Firstly, they transfer moisture (sweat) from inside the fabric to the outer layer through a process called “capillary action.” Without going too deep into the science, capillary action works by creating a fabric with tiny microscopic holes in it, which prompts molecular forces to push the liquid through to the other side. This draws sweat away from the skin.

The second function is that moisture-wicking fabrics dry quicker than traditional materials, which allows the wearer to avoid that sticky-icky feeling that comes with being covered in sweat.

As a result, moisture-wicking fabrics help keep the runner cooler and more comfortable, thus allowing the body to better self-regulate both sweating and temperature.

What Fabrics Are Moisture-Wicking / Sweat-Wicking?

Polyester is a popular material for activewear because it’s lightweight, breathable, and has good moisture-wicking properties. Plenty of running headbands combine polyester with spandex to provide a bit of extra stretchiness to give the user a more comfortable fit.

Wool also has superb sweat-wicking properties, both the regular kind and the more expensive merino wool. The natural fiber is excellent for use in winter as it helps keep the forehead warm. Don’t bother wearing it in warm weather, however, as you’ll quickly discover it’s way too hot to run in.

Our favorite woolen running headband is the 7pcs Wool Headbands, although it uses a design more fitting for ladies.

Tie-Back Versus Stretchy Fit

Most running headbands come with a stretchy fit to hold the piece firmly in place without slipping down. This system is by far the most popular style as the wearer doesn’t need to do anything other than slip the headband on.

Some runners, however, prefer tie-back headbands they manually attach themselves. The tricky part, as you can imagine, is successfully tying a sturdy knot at the back of your head where you can’t see a thing. Still, the process isn’t all that difficult, and some people love the bandana-style look of the tie-back design.

As they’re tied rather than stretched, tie-back headbands will fit every head perfectly without fail. If you’ve got an exceptionally large or small cranium and have found it challenging to find a comfortable headband in the past, the tie-back style might be the solution to your woes.

Our favorite tie-back headband is the Nike Dri-Fit Head Tie 2.0, which also happens to be a favorite of Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal.

Brand-Name Running Headbands

Whether it’s Nike, Adidas, or Puma, all the world’s biggest running apparel manufacturers enjoy a slice of the headband pie. And generally speaking, the consumer will pay a premium to have these recognizable logos wrapped around their head.

But are brand-name headbands really worth the extra expense? In our experience, off-brand headbands perform just as well at absorbing moisture and keeping the hair out of your eyes. A quick look at the tags (or Amazon descriptions) tells us they’re all made from the same stuff, so the only real discernible difference is the logo.

By all means, if you like the idea of donning a famous logo, then knock yourself out. But if you just want something cheap and cheerful that gets the job done, then there’s no harm in going with an unknown brand.

It’s worth noting that not all brand-name headbands are expensive. The Nike Dri-Fit Head Tie 2.0, for example, is exceptionally affordable.

Summer Versus Winter Running Headbands

Warm weather headbands come in a breathable material designed to keep you cool as the mercury starts to climb. Fabrics with moisture-wicking properties such as polyester are ideal, as these also serve to soak up the sweat and leave you feeling fresh.

When winter rolls around, many runners opt for something thicker to keep their head and ears warm. Wool is a classic option as it offers both ample insulation and advanced moisture-wicking capability. Another popular winter option is fleece, which excels at both softness and warmth.

If you live in a place with four discernable seasons, it’s worth investing in a few summer and winter headbands so you can hit the track in comfort the whole year-round.



Choosing the Ideal Print for Your Running Headband

For the fashion-conscious among us, we’re much more likely to focus on aesthetic appeal than the technical specifications of the material. But beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so it’s up to you to work out which patterns and designs best complement your personal style.

A sure-fire way to pick out a suave running headband is to grab a few at once to mix and match with different activewear outfits. That way, you’re all but guaranteed to have a fashionable headband on hand for just about any occasion.

How to Care for Running Headbands

Looking after your running headband isn’t hard—just be sure to follow the manufacturer’s washing instructions.

All the headbands on our list are machine washable, although you should avoid using fabric softeners on moisture-wicking materials as these have an adverse effect on their performance.

For woolen headbands, hang them up on the clothesline to dry naturally. If you should accidentally toss them in the drier with your other apparel, you can find them shrunk down to a fraction of their normal size.

The Benefits of Using a Running Headband

Running headbands are a popular accessory for casual runners and professional athletes alike. But what do these modest bits of cloth actually do? Let’s take a quick look at the benefits of using a running headband to help you understand why you need one in your wardrobe.

Secures hair: Whether it’s a stray strand battering your eyeball or a bundle of long flowing locks blowing in the wind, unruly hair can be a pain for the runner. A headband holds it all firmly in place so you can see and perform at your peak.

Whether it’s a stray strand battering your eyeball or a bundle of long flowing locks blowing in the wind, unruly hair can be a pain for the runner. A headband holds it all firmly in place so you can see and perform at your peak. Absorbs sweat: If you’re not sweating, then you’re not running fast enough. A high-quality moisture-wicking headband will absorb sweat the second it hits your forehead, thus preventing it from trickling down your face and into your eyes.

If you’re not sweating, then you’re not running fast enough. A high-quality moisture-wicking headband will absorb sweat the second it hits your forehead, thus preventing it from trickling down your face and into your eyes. Regulates temperature: Summer running headbands have a breathable material to enhance air-flow, while winter ones keep your forehead warm. Because much of your core body temperature is regulated through your head, the right headband can go a long way.

Summer running headbands have a breathable material to enhance air-flow, while winter ones keep your forehead warm. Because much of your core body temperature is regulated through your head, the right headband can go a long way. Looks cool: Branded headbands let everyone know you’re serious about the sport, while whacky ones serve as a fun conversation starter with other The right running headband can express your personality and complement your personal style.

Running Headbands FAQ

If you’ve still got a question about running headbands, there’s a strong chance you’ll find the answer in the following FAQ.

Are Headbands Good for Running?

Headbands won’t magically make you run faster, but they can improve performance by keeping you dry and helping to regulate your body temperature. For those reasons, many serious runners pop on a headband every time they set off for a session.

Are Headbands Bad for Your Hair?

If your headband is too tight, it could increase the chance of you suffering from traction alopecia, which is when you lose hair around your hairline due to excessive friction. To avoid the issue, simply opt for a looser fitting headband that feels comfortable on your head.

Do Headbands Prevent Sweat?

Headbands don’t prevent you from sweating—quite the opposite, the extra layer around your head will cause you to sweat slightly more. However, headbands with moisture-wicking properties are fantastic at absorbing sweat before it runs down your face and into your eyes.

Why Do Headbands Hurt My Head?

If you feel your headband is causing pain or headaches, then you’re wearing one that’s too tight. Either switch it out for a looser-fitting model or stretch it a bit to open up the hole.

Running Headbands: Final Thoughts

Now you’re an expert on this nifty little sports accessory, you’re ready to jump in and pick some up for yourself. Remember to factor in our top things to consider before perusing our list of the best running headbands on the market in 2020. That way, you can make an informed decision and find a product that’s right for you. Once you’ve got a headband picked out, consider new pair of running shoes as well (here’s a list of our favorites).

And remember: there’s no need to settle on just one design. Running headbands are relatively cheap, so there’s no harm in picking up a few at once. By doing so, you can rock a different headband for each workout of the week to ensure you’re always smelling (and looking) fresh.