The 10 Best Boxing Heavy Bags to Punch In 2020

When it comes to cardio exercise, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) reigns supreme. The health benefits of HIIT have been thoroughly researched and proven to be effective for improving numerous markers of general fitness. What’s more, the HIIT approach to cardio also provides superior results to steady-state cardio in a fraction of the time.

One of the best and most exciting ways to capitalize on the benefits of HIIT is through combat training. While you may not have the time or money to take combat classes, you can always squeeze in an amazing heavy bag workout in the comfort of your home.

Features to consider in Good Boxing Heavy Bags

Before diving straight into buying a heavy boxing bag to hang up in the garage, it’s important to understand what features you should be on the lookout for when comparing options. Not everyone’s skill level, punching power, or available space is the same. This means there is no single, perfect heavy punching bag for everyone.

Here are the three key things to keep in mind when looking for the best punching bag for you:

Bag Type

The two primary types of heavy punching bags are hanging bags and freestanding bags. Generally, people think of hanging bags when they think about punching bags, but freestanding heavy bags can be a great option for people who can’t or don’t want to install a hanging bag.

Another option is a hanging bag that comes with a stand so you can use a hanging bag without having to drill any holes in your ceiling or wall. All of these basic bag types come in many different shapes, sizes, and styles.

Bag Material

Heavy punching bags can have different surface materials as well as different types of filling. Leather or vinyl coverings are more expensive but are excellent materials that can take a beating. Materials such as plastic or textile are generally more affordable options that do an admirable job, but can sometimes break down faster than more premium surfaces.

With those things in mind, here are our top ten picks for boxing heavy bags to help get you started on your search for the perfect one for you.

Bag Weight

Heavy bags can be found throughout the 30 to 200-pound range. The rule of thumb for getting the best weight is to divide your weight by two and find a bag close to that number. That means if you weigh 160 pounds, an 80-pound bag should be a good fit.

The Best Boxing Heavy Bags 2020

Why we like it: The 100-pound Outslayer Boxing MMA Heavy Bag is ideal for serious users who want a multi-sport heavy bag that they will be able to train with for years to come. Outslayer products are renowned for their build quality, and this bag is no exception. Editor's Rating:

Construction

With a durable vinyl material on the outside and machine-packed synthetic cloth filling, Outslayer punching bags are made to last and keep their shape. The dense packing of the synthetic cloth inside the bag gives it a firm response to punches and kicks while maintaining its shape and form throughout periods of prolonged use.

Unlike with bags that utilize sand as their filling, the Outslayer Boxing MMA Heavy Bag doesn’t develop hard spots. Furthermore, the filling is cut instead of shredded, which prevents the internal material from sinking or lumping together.

Longevity

All Outslayer punching bags come with a 10-year warranty so you can rest assured that your money won’t go to waste on their products. The quality of materials and construction of the Outslayer Boxing MMA Heavy Bag is exceptional from bottom to top and inside-out. The bag has a zipped enclosure which allows easy access if you wish to remove some of the filler to increase the give of the bag for those who like a little less resistance.

Popularity

Standing roughly 5 feet tall, the Outslayer Boxing MMA Heavy Bag is great for training in any area of martial arts. Thanks to its size, combat trainers from all camps can make use of this bag, from kickboxers looking to train low kicks to MMA fighters honing their targeting. With hundreds of reviews and an average of five stars on Amazon, the Outslayer bag has clearly proven it deserves its top spot on our list.

Pros Incredible construction inside and out, the Outslayer Boxing MMA Heavy Bag is a quality product that's built to last.

The 10-year warranty which offers total replacement of the bag means this bag could be the only punching bag you ever need to buy.

The 10-year warranty which offers total replacement of the bag means this bag could be the only punching bag you ever need to buy. The synthetic material holds up to the elements and regular beatings alike, so you can give it all you’ve got all year long.

Cons This bag is large and heavy, making it less than perfect for people who have limited space or might be on the move often.

This bag is large and heavy, making it less than perfect for people who have limited space or might be on the move often. The quality of this bag is reflected in its price, making it an investment that beginners may not want to dive into before they know if combat training is for them.

Why we like it: With a sturdy yet supple leather exterior, the Ringside Leather 100lb Heavy Bag is a fantastic option for those who want to equip their home gym with combat training options. The quality leather provides excellent give with a smooth surface that allows for bare-knuckle training. Editor's Rating:

Materials

The leather exterior and straps provide excellent longevity while the 2-inch soft foam liner offers a softer surface for reduced damage to the striker’s skin and joints. The soft fill allows for extended training sessions with a reduced worry for injuries or strain from occurring. The top-notch leather provides a smooth surface that will last for many years to come.

Quality

Constructed with premium materials and to high standards, the Ringside Leather 100lb Heavy Bag is propped up by a 10-year warranty. This punching bag comes with a D-ring for anchoring or stabilization, along with a chain and swivel for easy installation. Available in your choice of a black or a striking red color, this bag gets the job done well—and in style.

Affordable

Considering the incredible construction, the generous 10-year warranty, and the quality of the materials, the Ringside Leather 100lb Heavy Bag is a steal even when it’s not on sale. Unlike with other brands that are priced slightly lower, the overall build quality is impressive. The rivets, straps, and included hardware are all of exceptional quality.

This punching bag has admirable customer reviews and numerous testimonials speaking to its longevity and comfortable yet satisfying give. Built to last with a warranty to back up the company’s claims of sturdiness, this heavy bag is a quality choice for those looking to up their combat training game.

Pros Firm yet supple leather exterior that provides a comfortable striking surface that will last for years.

Firm yet supple leather exterior that provides a comfortable striking surface that will last for years. Affordable pricing and a 10-year warranty make this a no-brainer purchase for those who are looking for a quality heavy boxing bag.

Cons Since its only available with a soft fill, this bag isn't for everyone as some prefer less give when striking.

Since its only available with a soft fill, this bag isn’t for everyone as some prefer less give when striking. This bag is a standard 42 inches in height, making it less than ideal for those who want to train in areas other than boxing that require a smaller or larger bag.

Why we like it: While it may not have the sturdiest construction or the most premium materials, the Everlast Traditional Heavy Bag Kit comes with everything a beginner needs to get started. This entry-level product is priced affordably for those who are looking to dip their toes into heavy bag training but don't want to commit big bucks right off the bat. Editor's Rating:

Materials

The outside of the bag is constructed with sturdy, synthetic materials that hold up well against repeated punishment. Inside, the Everlast Traditional Heavy Bag is filled with a custom filling of synthetic and natural fibers in combination with sifted sand that provides enhanced shock absorption.

This bag is designed with boxing in mind, and as such the materials are rather rough and rigid. This means bare-knuckled boxing is likely to result in damage to your skin. Thus, using boxing gloves like the ones provided in the kit is recommended.

Sturdiness

Weighing in at 70 pounds, the Everlast Traditional Heavy Bag is a perfect weight for beginners of all sizes that are looking to get into boxing exercises. The materials are sturdy and built to last—with the exception of the straps. Some owners have complained that the stitching on the straps that the bag hangs from can give out earlier than you might expect.

Accessories Included

The Everlast Traditional Heavy Bag Kit comes with a 70-pound bag, a chain for hanging the bag, a bungee cord for hanging additional weight to the bottom of the bag for stability, 108-inch hand wraps, and a pair of basic boxing gloves. The gloves are serviceable for beginners, but those who are interested in pursuing the sport more seriously will eventually want to look into replacing them.

Pros This kit comes with just about everything you need (with the exception of a bracket for mounting the bag) to give boxing exercises a try.

This kit comes with just about everything you need (with the exception of a bracket for mounting the bag) to give boxing exercises a try. The Everlast Traditional Heavy Bag comes prefilled, so all you have to worry about is hanging it once it arrives.

The Everlast Traditional Heavy Bag comes prefilled, so all you have to worry about is hanging it once it arrives. The 120-day warranty from Everlast gives you plenty of time to put this bag through its paces to see if it’s going to wear out from regular use.

Cons Some owners have expressed concerns with the durability of the straps, so you may want to look into reinforcing them.

Some owners have expressed concerns with the durability of the straps, so you may want to look into reinforcing them. The exterior material is rough on bare hands and feet, making it less than ideal for pursuits other than standard boxing training.

Why we like it: Coming with just about everything you need to get started, the RDX Punching Bag Set provides excellent value at a low cost. Included with the set are steel chains and boxing gloves. Editor's Rating:

Unfilled

It’s important to understand that the main reason this bag is so inexpensive is that it’s being sold without any filling. This is both an advantage and a disadvantage. While you won’t be able to get started right away without a bit of extra prep work, this bag is cheaper than most filled bags, and allows you to easily customize the filling to your specifications.

The ZIPPEX top closure provides easy access for filling the inside of the bag, and creates a waterproof seal that allows you to use this bag outdoors without worrying about the weather. While many owners stuff their bags with old clothing, shredded rubber mulch (such as this) that can be found at most home improvement stores does a much better job while still being an affordable option.

Sturdy

The RDX Zero Impact G-Core Maya Hide exterior provides a sturdy and long-lasting shell for whatever you decide to place inside the RDX Punching Bag. With quality stitching and solid components, this bag stands up to time, weather, and repeated beatings. The included gloves aren’t incredible, but they aren’t complete garbage either and are a good starter set.

Practical

The RDX Punching Bag Set is a very reasonable yet durable option for those looking to try out combat training for the first time. Available in a variety of colors and 4-foot or 5-foot height options, this punching bag can be customized to your liking. This bag comes unfilled which means shipping and transport are easier and cheaper, with Amazon Prime offering free shipping as an alternative to paying high shipping costs for most prefilled bags. However, you will need to take care of sourcing materials and packing them into the bag yourself.

Pros Quality materials and sturdy construction allow this bag to take a beating from you and the weather alike.

Quality materials and sturdy construction allow this bag to take a beating from you and the weather alike. The set comes with just about everything you need to get started aside from the filling.

The set comes with just about everything you need to get started aside from the filling. Very affordable so beginners can have a low-cost entry point for combat training.

Cons This bag comes unfilled, which means you're going to have to find your own materials to put inside.

This bag comes unfilled, which means you’re going to have to find your own materials to put inside. The included boxing gloves aren’t going to cut it for more experienced boxers.

Why we like it: Available in 70-pound, 100-pound, and 150-pound styles, the Title Professional Choice Leather Heavy Bag can be sized to fit just about any boxer. Made with high-quality, extra-thick cowhide leather, this premium-priced heavy punching bag has a heavy-duty feel that's ideal for serious combat training. Editor's Rating:

Options

The 70-pound and 100-pound options are 42 inches in height, while the 150-pound version is six inches taller at 48 inches. Each step up in size also increases the price of the bag, so you’ll need to decide whether the increased weight and size is worth the added cost when making your purchasing decision. A quality D-ring comes on the bottom of the bag to provide the ability to anchor the bag if desired.

Materials

With its extra-thick cowhide leather exterior, the Title Professional Choice Leather Heavy Bag can stand the test of time and the beating of fists and feet. The top-grade leather encases a professionally-filled interior of shredded poly fiber, and a foam rubber liner gives this bag a powerful snap back when struck. On the whole, while this heavy-duty construction will hold up to anything you can throw at it, it’s not quite as soft or responsive as some of its competitors.

The straps are stitched with nylon-reinforced seams, and the bag comes with an included heavy-duty hanging chain, swivel, and D-rings. Each component is sturdy and the build quality is outstanding.

Pros Extra-thick, quality leather provides an amazing feel to this bag and gives it a sturdy exterior that can stand up to severe beatings.

Extra-thick, quality leather provides an amazing feel to this bag and gives it a sturdy exterior that can stand up to severe beatings. Despite this, it’s not as comfortable to use as some less-durable alternatives.

Despite this, it’s not as comfortable to use as some less-durable alternatives. The ability to choose between three weights allows you to ensure you have a quality punching bag that is the right size for you.

Cons The materials make this bag a bit more on the expensive side, which means it’s not ideal for beginners who aren’t sure whether or not they will enjoy combat training.

Why we like it: Everlast is a well-known brand that makes quality combat training equipment, and the Everlast MMA Poly Canvas Heavy Bag is no exception. This bag is affordable and sturdy—great for hobbyist home gym use. Editor's Rating:

Construction

The exterior of the Everlast MMA Poly Canvas Heavy Bag is a synthetic polycanvas that holds up well to frequent beatings. The build quality is quite good for its low cost, but this bag is not likely to last through years of use. Inside, the bag is filled with a blended filler mix of sanitized synthetic and natural fibers that give good shock absorbency.

Nylon straps are present on this bag, which offer quieter use when compared to heavy chain versions. However, the stitching on the nylon straps is a point of weakness for the construction of this bag, and is the most likely place for structural failure to occur.

Cost-Effective

The pricing on this bag is dead center when it comes to a cost-performance ratio. Punching bags that cost less than this are not likely to hold up to much, but the next step up to a better bag is roughly twice the price of the Everlast MMA Poly Canvas Heavy Bag. This bag is a fantastic option for those who are looking to make combat training a regular part of their exercise regimen.

Pros The 120-day warranty is nice for ensuring your bag will at least last those first few months without any worry.

The 120-day warranty is nice for ensuring your bag will at least last those first few months without any worry. This is an affordable starter option that should last long enough for you to decide whether it’s a hobby you want to spend more money on later down the line.

Cons The rough material of the canvas is not ideal for bare skin blows, so you'll want to wear shoes or gloves when training with this punching bag.

The rough material of the canvas is not ideal for bare skin blows, so you’ll want to wear shoes or gloves when training with this punching bag. This bag is middling in cost and construction and you may be better off spending more money for a sturdier option depending on your intended usage.

Why we like it: The Last Punch Heavy Duty Punching Bag is last on our list because it's not quite as well constructed as its alternatives, but it's on this list because it's surprisingly solid for the price. This is a great entry-level bag for those looking to give combat training a try, or for those purchasing a bag for their kids. Editor's Rating:

Construction

The bag’s exterior is made of a heavy-duty canvas material, and comes unfilled to keep its price as low as possible. It also comes with chains, providing a reasonable value for its very low price. While the material isn’t outstanding, it’s strong enough to take a beating from lighter hitters.

Stuffing the Last Punch Heavy Duty Punching Bag with whatever materials you can acquire cheaply or have on hand, like bags of sand, will keep the cost at a minimum so you can get a feeling for combat training without breaking the bank. The affordability of this product is its primary selling point and you should keep that in mind when considering this option.

Purpose-Built

Purchasing the Last Punch Heavy Duty Punching Bag is a good way to test out what it would be like to have a boxing bag in your home gym while spending as little as possible. As with most things, you get what you pay for, so don’t expect this punching bag to last forever. If you aren’t sure whether you or the person you’re buying for is actually going to enjoy combat training, this bag is a solid purchase.

If you are sure boxing is the right training method for you, you should check out other items on this list for bags that will last longer than this one. However, you aren’t likely to find a better, lower entry point punching bag.

Pros Extremely affordable and made of sturdy enough material to warrant the purchase for beginners.

Extremely affordable and made of sturdy enough material to warrant the purchase for beginners. It comes with chains to help keep the overall cost of installing this bag to a minimum.

Cons This heavy punching bag is not made to last and it will need to be replaced with a more expensive option if combat training becomes a regular activity in your home gym.

This heavy punching bag is not made to last and it will need to be replaced with a more expensive option if combat training becomes a regular activity in your home gym. The straps and zipper are most likely going to give out in the first few months if this bag sees regular use.

The Best Freestanding Heavy Punching Bags 2020

Why we like it: The Ringside Elite Freestanding Heavy Bag is a powerhouse piece of combat training equipment that requires no installation and can stand up to even the fiercest of competitors. This freestanding punching bag is made from quality materials and has a base that won't slide no matter how hard you strike it. Editor's Rating:

Build Specifications

From base to top, the Ringside Elite Freestanding Heavy Bag stands 6’4” tall. The base can be filled with up to 270 pounds of water or sand to prevent unwanted movement during intense training. The freestanding design allows for easy installation without the need for drilling holes in your home gym.

The base pad allows for low kick training in addition to general combat training. It is constructed with shock-absorbing foam encased in a durable synthetic leather shell that holds up to years of punishment. When filled to capacity, the heavy base prevents sliding or tipping even when under heavy assault.

Freestanding Heavy Bag

Thanks to its design, the Ringside Elite Freestanding Heavy Bag allows for intense combat training even in smaller spaces that couldn’t be used with hanging bags. Setup for this bag is simple and pain-free, especially when using water to fill the base, as a hose can be used once you have the freestanding bag in place.

The base has a removable shock-absorbing foam collar that can be easily attached or removed to allow the bag to sway more freely. Unlike many other freestanding punching bags, the wide and heavy base of the Ringside Elite prevents it from tipping over during training. As you can see from this comparison video, this bag provides excellent swinging action while refusing to topple over when compared to its competitors.

Pros Extremely durable and capable of standing up to even the most powerful of blows, the Ringside Elite Freestanding Heavy Bag is a fantastic option for those looking to train various martial arts styles and techniques.

Extremely durable and capable of standing up to even the most powerful of blows, the Ringside Elite Freestanding Heavy Bag is a fantastic option for those looking to train various martial arts styles and techniques. The wide base can be filled with up to 270 pounds of sand or water, preventing slipping and toppling.

The wide base can be filled with up to 270 pounds of sand or water, preventing slipping and toppling. Thanks to its freestanding design, installation is a breeze, and it requires less space when compared to hanging styles.

Cons This is a large piece of equipment, standing at 6'4" and weighing easily over 300 pounds once filled.

This is a large piece of equipment, standing at 6’4” and weighing easily over 300 pounds once filled. The Ringside Elite Freestanding Heavy Bag is one of the more expensive options on our list.

Why we like it: This relatively affordable freestanding punching bag is no lightweight, coming unfilled but being built to hold up to 250 pounds of filling. It may not have the premium finish that some heavy bags do, but its durable vinyl cover and foam padding don't make it feel like a cheaper alternative. Editor's Rating:

Convenience

The Century Original Wavemaster is not just some budget-cutting heavy bag that eschews all features in favor of a rock bottom price. In addition to being a perfectly functional bag, it comes with a few neat little touches that go a long way towards improving your experience with the product. It’s easy to fill with either sand or water and comes with a rounded base that lets you easily move the entire setup from place to place, even when filled. The bag even has an impressive seven height settings, ranging from 47 to 68 inches, that allows you to adjust the bag’s height on the fly, whether for use in different combat sports or to adjust for multiple users.

Materials

In order to keep costs down, the Century Original Wavemaster is covered with an affordable yet durable vinyl material. Despite these considerations to price, though, the material feels and responds quite well. There’s a layer of high-density foam just beneath the surface that does an admirable job of mimicking the effect of more expensive coverings. Though it does make the Century Original Wavemaster look decidedly unlike a premium heavy bag, this concession is reflected in the price. And, to make up for it, the bag is available in three different attractive color schemes.

Pros Surprisingly well-constructed vinyl and foam covering allows for an enjoyable experience while keeping costs low.

Surprisingly well-constructed vinyl and foam covering allows for an enjoyable experience while keeping costs low. The ability to choose between seven different height options keeps the bag versatile for many uses and many users.

Cons Though not cheaply constructed in terms of durability, spending a bit more will get you a slightly nicer and more attractive finish.

Why we like it: Editor’s Rating:

Construction

The air-foam chamber provides realistic feeling shock absorption for punches and the Powercore power transfer ring helps to reduce base movement and sliding. The large base can be filled with water or sand up to a maximum weight of approximately 370 pounds. We recommend going with the sand option to maximize its weight and minimize slipping.

The height of the Everlast Power Core Bag can be adjusted between 54 to 65 inches to allow for users of different sizes to face off against this training dummy. The exterior layer is made of a proprietary Nevatear material which provides an excellent striking surface that can take a beating.

Convenience

Its smaller stature is a bit of a double-edged sword because it can fit easily into tighter areas. This makes it great for those that want to fit some combat equipment into a home gym, but not so great for taller users or heavy hitters. It can also be moved about fairly easily thanks to its size, which allows you to stow it in a corner when you aren’t giving it a good beating. Like most freestanding bags, the Everlast Power Core Freestanding Heavy Bag is likely to move around a bit during use unless extra precautions are taken to secure it in place.

Pros Great starter option thanks to affordability and ease of setup.

Great starter option thanks to affordability and ease of setup. The small size allows for use in tight spaces and makes it great for speed training, if not ideal for power training.

Cons Even when the base is fully loaded, this freestanding heavy bag is likely to move under the force of heavy blows.

Even when the base is fully loaded, this freestanding heavy bag is likely to move under the force of heavy blows. Some users have complained about water and sand leakage from the base.

Guide to Buying the Best Boxing Heavy Bags

Many factors relating to your specific situation and your expectations for a heavy punching bag will change what features are most important to you. Weighing your level of interest in the hobby and your willingness to spend money is likely going to be the most important factor. The first step to buying any new product is deciding on a reasonable budget for the purchase.

Once you have a general price range nailed down, it’s important to start looking at the specific features available for the product you’re seeking to purchase. Here are some of the most important aspects to keep in mind during your search for the best heavy bag.

Weight of the Bag

If you’re looking for a heavy bag then it just needs to be heavy, right? Not quite. The weight of the bag is an important consideration because how heavy the bag is will affect how much power you’ll need to strike it with to move it. Heavier bags will help you train to put more power behind your punches, but they will also be more expensive. The general tip here is that you want a heavy bag that is roughly half your own weight. For help weighing your options, check out TITLE Boxing’s informational video on the different sizes and weights of punching bags and how they impact your training.

You want the bag to respond to the punches and kicks you throw, but you don’t want it to swing wildly every time you make contact. Heavy bags generally are in the range of 60 to 160 pounds. The right weight for a punching bag is a function of your size, punching power, and experience, but the baseline suggestion of getting a bag half your weight should serve most combat practitioners well.

Heavy Bag Types

There are multiple types of heavy bags that vary in purpose, construction, and methods of installation. Most bags are simply hung from chains either from your ceiling or walls, a support structure, or a specially-designed stand. Freestanding heavy bags have heavy bases that help them remain upright without the need for hanging or installation.

Heavy bags can vary greatly in weight but also overall size. Some bags are much taller to allow for the training of attacks like low kicks, while other heavy bags are made primarily for traditional boxing techniques. Other bags have oddly-shaped forms to encourage different types of combat training. Unless you’re looking for an all-purpose beginners bag, finding the right type and size for you may require some additional research to understand how different types are used.

Boxing Bag Material

There are all kinds of different materials, manmade and otherwise, that are used for creating punching bags. The primary materials used by most punching bag manufacturers are leather, synthetic leather, PVC, and canvas.

Just because two bags are made from leather doesn’t mean they are both made from the same type or quality of leather. Various grades of leather, from full-grain to bonded, are used in heavy bag construction, and each varies in feel and durability as much as it does in price. This is why it’s important to do some research on the specific materials used in the construction of each heavy bag.

One of the best ways to get a feeling for the quality of build and materials is to see the bag in person if possible. The next best method is to thoroughly read reviews (particularly negative reviews) to see what people have to say about the quality of the bag you’re looking at.

Punching Bag Fill Material

In addition to exterior materials, punching bags can be filled with all kinds of different materials. In fact, some punching bags on this list don’t come with any filling whatsoever, which means you’ll be responsible for finding the best material to put inside.

The standard fill materials for punching bags are synthetic cloth materials similar to the material of a t-shirt. Other common materials used frequently for punching bag fillings are sand, foam, and water. When it comes to filling your own bag, experimentation is a great way to find what suits you best. Rubber mulch is a great option, but tightly packing in some old clothes and blankets could be a great low-budget choice for your purposes.

Bottom Line

Punching bags are a great way to relieve stress while also breaking a sweat, but they might not be the best idea for everyone. When training with a heavy bag, it’s important to go slowly at first and to wear proper protective equipment like gloves, tape, and wrist wraps to prevent damage and injuries from occurring. Heavy strikes to a punching bag can result in damage to your skin and joints, especially your wrists and elbows.

Make sure you practice correct form and pay close attention to the signals your body sends you while training. Before taking on any new training regiment, consult your doctor to see if that method is appropriate for your fitness level and any health conditions you might have. Above all, be safe and have fun!

Combat training is an incredible and fun method for getting in a heart-pounding workout at home. The benefits of HIIT methods have been heavily researched, and combat training is one of the best ways to squeeze in a HIIT workout. High-intensity interval training gives you the ability to make the most of your time by getting in an effective workout in a short amount of time.

Finding the right heavy bag for you will help you improve your health while developing a valuable skill for self-defence.