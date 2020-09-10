The 10 Best Golf Nets to Buy in 2020

Best choice Premium pick Best value

One of the toughest parts of improving your golf game is actually having a place to hit golf balls. After all, not many of us have a 300-yard fairway in our backyard. Teeing up a driver in your backyard is more likely to result in ticking off your neighbors than making you any better at golf.

That’s when a golf net comes in handy. They come in all shapes and sizes, but they all have one thing in common. Their job is to keep golf balls from flying or rolling too far away, saving you time and protecting property.

How to Find the Perfect Golf Net

There are a few different kinds of golf nets on our list below. Some are for working on your game, while others are more about protecting your property. Here are the most common types of golf nets available.

Hitting Nets

The most common type of golf net is a hitting net. Usually comprised of a mesh net with a frame, these nets allow golfers to take a full swing with the club from a short distance away. When shopping for hitting nets, it’s important to look for one that can withstand your fastest drive, especially if you will be using it with real golf balls. The Net Return Home Series V2 can withstand the ball speed of even the world’s best golfers.

Chipping Nets

Meant for practicing your short game, chipping nets are targets for hitting at from within about 30 yards. These often have several targets to aim for. Chipping nets are available for both indoor and outdoor use.

Home Protection Nets

If you’ve never thought about protecting your home from incoming golf balls, then you probably don’t live next to a golf course. If you are buying or building a home near a golf course and fear your house may be in the landing zone for mishit golf balls, you probably want to look at installing a net like the Just For Nets Nylon Golf High Impact Net between your house and the fairway.

Factors to Consider When Picking the Best Golf Nets of 2020

To help narrow down the best golf net picks, we needed to decide which factors to base our decisions on. Here is what we looked at when reviewing each of the nets on our list.

Performance

The first thing we looked at in each golf net is how effective it was at its main job, stopping golf balls from going where you don’t want them. We also considered any additional features that can help you improve your golf game while using each net.

Durability

Durability is all about how each net holds up to repeated use. Nets that tend to break down after repeated use should be avoided at all costs. A torn net at the wrong moment can lead to dangerous and costly accidents. We also looked at how each net holds up to the elements.

Setup

Especially for portable nets, ease of setup is important. The time that is spent messing with equipment is time that could be spent golfing!

Portability

Many of the options on our list below come with carrying cases or can be folded for easy transport and storage. We’ll let you know which nets are suitable for carrying along with you

No matter what type of net you’re looking for and your own unique needs, we’ve made sure to include a perfect choice for everyone below. Now that you have an idea of what is out there in the way of golf nets, let’s get right into our list of top picks for 2020.

Top 10 Golf Nets 2020

Why we like it: A no-nonsense durable golf net at an affordable price, the SteadyDoggie 10 x 7ft Golf Net is our top pick for the average golfer looking for some extra practice. A no-nonsense durable golf net at an affordable price, the SteadyDoggie 10 x 7ft Golf Net is our top pick for the average golfer looking for some extra practice. Editor’s Rating:

Specifications:

Type: Hitting net

Size: 10’ x 7’ x 3’

Net Material: 5-ply knotless mesh

What is it?

With a patent-pending design not seen on other portable hitting nets, the SteadyDoggie 10 x 7ft Golf Net Bundle includes a large net, a travel case, a chipping target, and an optional dual-turf mat with a rubber tee. The netting itself is made from a five-ply durable knotless mesh and the thick metal base is protected behind a safety shield that also collects balls that have been hit into the net.

Performance

The SteadyDoggie Golf Net is one of the best performing portable hitting nets we reviewed. The heavy-duty steel frame keeps the net firmly in place and the reinforced net keeps balls from escaping, even when struck well. The safety shield does a great job of preventing errant balls from hitting the base, preventing dangerous ricochet. The included chipping target can be hung in multiple positions for practicing different kinds of short shots.

Durability

Thanks to the heavy base and strongly reinforced netting, the SteadyDoggie Golf Net is one of the toughest portable nets we reviewed. Even advanced golfers should have no problem hitting their drivers into this net with no fear of rips or tearing.

Setup

Even though the company claims that it only takes two minutes to set up, the average assembly time is significantly longer. Expect to spend 15-20 minutes putting this net together before your first practice session.

Portability

The SteadyDoggie Golf Net is portable and comes with its own convenient carrying case with a handle. However, at 30 pounds, it is significantly heavier than some of the more portable nets we reviewed like the Nova Microdermabrasion Portable Golf Net.

Verdict

Even though it’s one of the most expensive portable hitting nets that we reviewed, the SteadyDoggie Golf Net is a high-quality net that comes with a lot of nice extras. The optional dual-surface hitting mat is a helpful addition for golfers who will be using this net indoors.

Pros One of the toughest portable nets available

One of the toughest portable nets available Includes chipping target and safety shield

Includes chipping target and safety shield 5-ply mesh keeps balls from escaping

Cons Heavier than other portable hitting nets

Heavier than other portable hitting nets Slightly more expensive than other nets we reviewed

Why we like it: For golfers looking for both a hitting net and a chipping net, the WhiteFang Golf Net 4-in-1 Golf Practice Set is a great package at an unbeatable price. For golfers looking for both a hitting net and a chipping net, the WhiteFang Golf Net 4-in-1 Golf Practice Set is a great package at an unbeatable price. Editor’s Rating:

Specifications:

Type: Hitting net and chipping net

Size: 10’ x 7’

Net Material: 4-ply knotless netting

What is it?

Sold for only slightly more than the average portable hitting net, the WhiteFang Golf Net 4-in-1 Golf Practice Set features a full-size 10’x7’ hitting net, a large chipping target net, a synthetic grass hitting mat, and two carrying cases. While there were other “all-inclusive” golf net sets we reviewed, we found that this one gives the most bang for the buck.

Performance

Initially, we feared that the low price tag on this package would mean inferior performance, and were happily surprised to learn that the hitting net included in this package is among the highest performing portable hitting nets that we reviewed. The tilted design also allows for less time spent chasing balls.

Durability

While the nylon mesh used in the hitting net in this set is resistant to rips and tears, the plastic clips used to attach the netting to the frame can weaken and break over time, especially if left outdoors for long periods of time.

Setup

Both the hitting net and the chipping practice net included in this set are exceptionally easy to set up, taking less than 3 minutes each to unfold and secure using the included ground stakes.

Portability

Both of the golf nets included in this set come with their own high-quality carrying bag. These bags make it easy to bring one or both to the course or driving range with you. Combined, the nets weigh about 20 pounds.

Verdict

Especially given the quality of the hitting net and the bonus addition of a turf mat for indoor and outdoor use, we think this 4-in-1 set is a fantastic value for a golfer looking for both products. It even includes 6 foam balls for indoor practice.

Pros Two high-quality golf nets for a low price

Two high-quality golf nets for a low price Easy setup

Easy setup Includes two carrying cases

Cons Plastic clips can get brittle and break over time

Why we like it: Because this set contains three targets of varying sizes, the GoSports CHIPSTER Range has unlimited potential for setting up different chipping drills. Because this set contains three targets of varying sizes, the GoSports CHIPSTER Range has unlimited potential for setting up different chipping drills. Editor’s Rating:

Specifications:

Type: Chipping net

Size: 24”, 18” and 12”

Net Material: Nylon netting

What is it?

Designed to help golfers perfect their chipping, the GoSports CHIPSTER Range is a set of three foldable targets of different sizes. Each circular target is self-standing and sits at an angle. This set includes a 24-inch, 18-inch, and 12-inch target. These targets were designed by US-based golf experts and a carrying case is included with your purchase.

Performance

While the GoSports CHIPSTER Range performs well indoors or in confined spaces like backyards, they are exceptionally versatile on the driving range or anywhere else where you have lots of space to practice. The bright orange targets are easy to see from a distance, even when foggy.

Unfortunately, there are no ground stakes included, so the targets may get moved around in windy conditions.

Durability

The net on the GoSports CHIPSTER Range is tough enough to catch golf balls without ripping, even when they are hit from a long distance away. It’s important to store this set of golf nets in a place without anything heavy resting on top of them. This can cause them to lose elasticity and not fully extend when opened.

Setup

Setting up the GoSports CHIPSTER Range is nearly instant, with each target springing open once removed from the case.

Portability

Thanks to the included carrying case with handle, the GoSports CHIPSTER Range is easy to take with you to the driving range or the practice area at your local golf course. The entire set weighs less than three pounds.

Verdict

Because the GoSports CHIPSTER Range can be positioned in so many different ways, it’s an exceptional choice for golf pros and advanced golfers with lots of room for different setups. Golfers looking to practice in their backyard or indoors may want to pick a single chipping net with multiple targets like the Rukket Pop Up Golf Chipping Net.

Pros Includes three pop-up chipping targets in different sizes

Includes three pop-up chipping targets in different sizes Weighs less than 3 pounds

Weighs less than 3 pounds Bright orange for visibility

Bright orange for visibility Instant setup

Cons Can flatten over time

Why we like it: Featuring three targets in one, the Rukket Pop Up Golf Chipping Net shines in situations where space is limited. Featuring three targets in one, the Rukket Pop Up Golf Chipping Net shines in situations where space is limited. Editor’s Rating:

Specifications:

Type: Chipping net

Size: 20” x 25”

Net Material: Nylon netting

What is it?

The Rukket Pop Up Golf Chipping Net is a short-game tool with three targets and large side pockets to catch any shots that miss the mark. The top target also has a bulls-eye so that golfers can work on their fine accuracy. The compact design of this chipping target makes it a good choice for backyard golfers, or even for keeping in the corner of your office.

There are a dozen foam golf balls included in this set, but it can also catch real golf balls hit from any distance inside 100 yards.

Performance

While in use, the Rukket Pop Up Golf Chipping Net is held in place by two support rods and can be anchored by the four included lawn spikes. This is particularly helpful in windy conditions, as the net only weighs about a pound and can be blown around. The mesh pockets of the target are deep, which means that balls stay put, but it can be a bit of a hassle to reach in and retrieve them, especially from the side pockets.

Durability

The ultra-lightweight design of the Rukket Pop Up Golf Chipping Net makes it feel a little flimsy, but it is sturdy while in use. After lots of use, the support rods require a little extra fiddling in order to stay stable.

Setup

The Rukket Pop Up Golf Chipping Net is one of the fastest and easiest golf chipping nets on the market to set up. It takes less than 15 seconds to unfold this target and begin playing. If you are practicing outside, you’ll want to take an extra minute to make sure the net is properly anchored.

Portability

The Rukket Pop Up Golf Chipping Net is exceptionally portable and weighs only about a pound. The small, round carrying case has a convenient handle and will fit in the large side pocket of most golf bags.

Verdict

Thanks to the low weight and fast setup time, the Rukket Pop Up Golf Chipping Net is a good pick for golfers who want to be able to quickly practice their short game while in confined spaces. For golfers with a larger practice area to work with, we recommend the GoSports CHIPSTER Range instead.

Pros Sets up in less than 15 seconds

Sets up in less than 15 seconds Perfect for the office or backyard

Perfect for the office or backyard Has three target pockets, a bulls-eye, and two side pockets to catch misses

Has three target pockets, a bulls-eye, and two side pockets to catch misses 12 foam golf balls included

Cons Can be annoying to retrieve balls from deep pockets

Why we like it: This premium golf net helps you get the most out of your at-home practice time by returning hit balls with impressive consistency. This premium golf net helps you get the most out of your at-home practice time by returning hit balls with impressive consistency. Editor’s Rating:

Specifications:

Type: Hitting net

Size: 7’ x 7’

Net Material: UV treated polyester netting

What is it?

You wouldn’t think there is a lot of room for innovation in hitting nets for golf. After all, we’re talking about a big net for stopping golf balls here, not a complex machine. Fortunately for golfers with some extra cash to spend, we were wrong. The Net Return Home Series V2 is a home golf net with a unique patented design that gently returns the golf ball to the golfer with surprising precision.

Performance

While it might seem like a bit of a gimmick at first, it’s clear after just watching a few balls hit into The Net Return Home Series V2 that it’s a serious training device that allows a golfer to take more swings in the same amount of practice time. It also does an excellent job of stopping balls, making it perfectly safe to use with real golf balls indoors. The net may not return the balls very far unless used on a smooth surface or a mat.

Durability

Thanks to the high-quality mesh netting and unique design that cushions the blow before returning it gently, this net is durable enough to last for years. It can easily handle golf ball speeds of 200 MPH, which is significantly faster than the average PGA Tour launch speed of 167 MPH when hitting driver.

Setup

Especially for the amount of ball stopping power in this net, it is remarkably easy to set up. The frame features a color-coded quick-connect system that makes it easy to set up The Net Return Home Series V2 in fewer than 5 minutes.

Portability

When it comes to portability, The Net Return Home Series V2 continues to surprise. Only weighing 26 pounds, it is easy to take along thanks to the included carrying case.

Verdict

Even though it’s nearly six times more expensive than the other portable hitting nets on our list, The Net Return Home Series V2 has enough unique performance enhancements that we feel like it’s worth a look for any golf enthusiast who spends a lot of time practicing at home.

Pros Unique net design gently returns balls after impact

Unique net design gently returns balls after impact Quick setup using color-coded parts

Quick setup using color-coded parts Most durable portable net we reviewed

Cons Most expensive portable net we reviewed

Why we like it: For golfers setting up their own custom practice space or protecting their home from errant golf balls, the Just For Nets Nylon Golf High Impact Net is our top pick For golfers setting up their own custom practice space or protecting their home from errant golf balls, the Just For Nets Nylon Golf High Impact Net is our top pick Editor’s Rating:

Specifications:

Type: DIY mesh that can be made into any type of golf net

Size: Various sizes

Net Material: UV, weather-treated, knotted nylon netting

What is it?

The Just For Nets Nylon Golf High Impact Net is a weather-treated ¾” square mesh net with a rope border along the perimeter. Only the net itself is included with your purchase and it is available in sizes up to 30’x100’ for use on driving ranges or to protect homes adjacent to golf courses. The net can be hung in a variety of ways, and four spring clips are included, one located on each corner.

Performance

Once properly mounted, this net can handle just about any impact from a golf ball or any other sporting equipment. That means this net fits the bill perfectly for any do-it-yourself project or home golf simulator. There are over 40 different sizes available so you are likely to find one that fits the bill for you personally.

Durability

The Just For Nets Nylon Golf High Impact Net is commercial grade and can take a beating. It is also weather treated and UV-protected so it can be left outdoors in all weather conditions. For heavy commercial use, you may want to consider upgrading to the thicker JFN Pro High Impact Golf Net.

Setup

Because the Just For Nets Nylon Golf High Impact Net does not include a frame, the difficulty of setup depends entirely on where you will be mounting it. The spring clips are heavy-duty and are easy to attach or detach with a single hand.

Portability

Because setup is different wherever you bring this net, it’s mostly intended for permanent installation. However, we could see some golfers having portable uses for this net, especially the smaller sizes.

Verdict

While it’s not the complete package found in many of the nets found on this list, the Just For Nets Nylon Golf High Impact Net is our top choice for do-it-yourself golf net projects and for protecting your home from golf balls.

Pros Best for protecting houses next to golf courses

Best for protecting houses next to golf courses Over 40 sizes available

Over 40 sizes available UV and weather treated

Cons No frame included

Why we like it: One of the least expensive options on our list, the AmazonBasics Portable Driving Practice Golf Net is a good choice for casual golfers. One of the least expensive options on our list, the AmazonBasics Portable Driving Practice Golf Net is a good choice for casual golfers. Editor’s Rating:

Specifications:

Type: Hitting net

Size: 7’ x 7’, 8’ x 8’, and 10’ x 7’

Net Material: Polyester, knotless mesh

What is it?

One of the most affordable hitting nets available, the AmazonBasics Portable Driving Practice Golf Net is made from 100% polyester that can be used indoors or out. It weighs approximately 18 pounds and attaches to the frame with thick fabric loops. There is not much of a discount on the smaller sizes, so the only reason to downgrade is if you have space limitations.

Performance

The AmazonBasics Portable Driving Practice Golf Net is one of the most efficiently designed hitting nets, with the tented design causing most balls to come to rest at the base of the unit. The net is a little tight in the frame, so there is a potential for shots to come back at the golfer, especially if they are too close when hitting.

Durability

Unfortunately, the AmazonBasics Portable Driving Practice Golf Net does not reliably stop real golf balls when they are hit hard. The polyester net is prone to ripping or tearing, especially when hitting a driver. This means that this net is best used with plastic training balls or shorter clubs. Amazon also offers a 1-year limited warranty.

Setup

Setting up the AmazonBasics Portable Driving Practice Golf Net is fairly easy and only takes about 15 minutes. There are four metal stakes for securing each corner of the base to the ground.

Portability

While it is not the lightest golf net on our list, the AmazonBasics Portable Driving Practice Golf Net is easy to take along with you. The included travel case has a handle for easy carrying but is much longer than other options we reviewed. This means it may not fit well in some car trunks.

Verdict

Best for hitting foam practice balls, the AmazonBasics Portable Driving Practice Golf Net is an affordable choice for golfers who don’t mind having to keep their drivers in their bags.

Pros Large 10’x7’ travel hitting net

Large 10’x7’ travel hitting net Inexpensive

Inexpensive Includes 4 metal stakes for stability

Cons Polyester netting is prone to ripping, especially when hitting drivers

Polyester netting is prone to ripping, especially when hitting drivers Balls can come flying back

Why we like it: When you absolutely, positively, do not want a golf ball getting through your net, this is the one to pick. When you absolutely, positively, do not want a golf ball getting through your net, this is the one to pick. Editor’s Rating:

Specifications:

Type: Hitting net

Size: Various sizes (10’ by 10’ to 20’ by 50’)

Net Material: UV, weather-treated, knotted nylon netting

What is it?

The heavy-duty version of the Just For Nets Nylon Golf High Impact Net, this net uses #24 nylon for ultimate durability. Because this extremely thick net is made for the most intense and regular use, it is not available in the large sizes found in the thinner versions.

Performance

The JFN Pro High Impact Golf Net has the most stopping power of any of the nets on our list. Even a professional golfer can confidently launch balls into this net without any fear of it getting by the net. This net can also reliably stop baseballs and hockey pucks traveling at high speeds.

Durability

Frankly, the JFN Pro High Impact Golf Net is so durable that it’s probably overkill for most situations. This netting is designed to be used at high-volume commercial facilities like golf simulators and professional practice facilities. If you are building a DIY simulator bay and want to spend a little extra to be sure that it stands the test of time, this net is a great pick.

Setup

Thanks to the included spring clips on each corner, this net is easy to hang in any appropriate location. If you are installing this net in a permanent location, you will probably want to add additional clips.

Portability

Because only the net and the spring clips are included when you buy the JFN Pro High Impact Golf Net, it’s easy to take with you wherever you need it, but it is mostly intended for permanent installation in a high-use facility.

Verdict

The basic version of this golf net is more than enough for most DIY golf net projects, but if you’re willing to pay a premium for ultimate durability, the JFN Pro High Impact Golf Net is the right choice.

Pros Toughest golf net we reviewed

Toughest golf net we reviewed Suitable for high-volume commercial practice facilities

Suitable for high-volume commercial practice facilities Included spring clips for easy setup

Cons Unnecessarily expensive for most setups

Why we like it: Weighing just about four pounds, the Nova Microdermabrasion Portable Golf Net can be taken just about anywhere. Weighing just about four pounds, the Nova Microdermabrasion Portable Golf Net can be taken just about anywhere. Editor’s Rating:

Specifications:

Type: Hitting net

Size: 10’ x 7’

Net Material: 7-ply knotless netting

What is it?

The Nova Microdermabrasion Portable Golf Net is an indoor/outdoor hitting net with a solid fiberglass frame. Once set up, the net has a tilted design that the manufacturer claims helps return golf balls after they are hit. The net is made from a nylon material, and there is an included carrying case.

Performance

The Nova Microdermabrasion Portable Golf Net does an impressive job catching golf balls, especially considering how light it is. The nylon netting material is reinforced and the four U-shaped ground spikes provide extra stability, preventing golfers from having to adjust the positioning of the net between shots.

While the curved upper area of this net does make some shots roll back towards the golfer, it does not return the ball consistently like The Net Return Home Series V2.

Durability

Unfortunately for golfers looking for a hitting net for a more crowded area, the nylon netting is the weakest part of this product, and a well-struck golf ball does have the potential to create a hole and sail cleanly through it. For that reason, this net is not reliable enough for situations where failure to stop a ball can mean injury or property damage.

Setup

Similar to tent poles, the fiberglass poles included with this net are collapsible. These poles are used to construct both the frame and base and the net attaches using fabric loops on the sides. Setup is easy and requires less than 10 minutes.

Portability

Thanks to the included carrying case with handle, this lightweight golf net is easy to carry with you anywhere. The Nova Microdermabrasion Portable Golf Net weighs less than four pounds.

Verdict

Thanks to the inexpensive price and easy portability, the Nova Microdermabrasion Portable Golf Net is a good choice for many golfers. However, it is not 100% reliable, so anyone who will be using their net near breakable objects will probably want to upgrade to a tougher net.

Pros Inexpensive

Inexpensive Lightweight

Lightweight Makes some shots return to the golfer

Cons The nylon netting is not totally reliable, especially when hitting driver

Why we like it: The best simulator bay available. If cost were not an issue, we’re pretty sure every single golfer would have one of these in their homes. The best simulator bay available. If cost were not an issue, we’re pretty sure every single golfer would have one of these in their homes. Editor’s Rating:

Specifications:

Type: Hitting net

Size: 8’ x 9’

Net Material: Projection screen

What is it?

The most expensive option on our list, The Net Return Simulator Series Golf Bay is our top pick for golfers setting up a home simulator system. It is compatible with all brands of golf simulators, including SkyTrak, OptiShot, and Foresight. There is an overhead mount for a short-throw projector, projection screen, and heavy-duty netting surrounding the bay to keep everything contained.

Performance

If you’re building a home golf simulator, you simply won’t find another net that matches the performance of The Net Return Simulator Series Golf Bay. The screen is well-positioned in front of the net which lets it cushion the blow of a hard shot without letting the screen flap around too much. The bright white screen enhances picture quality.

Durability

The Net Return Simulator Series Golf Bay is built to last. We think this net will have a place in your home simulator for years to come, even if you end up upgrading other components like the computer and projector.

Setup

Assembling The Net Return Simulator Series Golf Bay is easy thanks to the quick-connect color connect system. This will especially come in handy for anyone who will be setting up and putting away their simulator regularly. Expect to spend about 30-45 minutes setting up this net with your projector and simulator.

Portability

Golf simulators require a lot of equipment and are not very portable as a result. This net will be the most portable part of the setup, though. There is no carrying case included.

Verdict

At nearly $3,000, The Net Return Simulator Series Golf Bay is not cheap. But if you are planning to spend a small fortune on a home golf simulator already, you would be hard-pressed to find a better quality net than this one. Considering this will be taking up a large amount of space in your house for years to come, we think it’s worth it.

Pros Bright white screen for excellent picture quality

Bright white screen for excellent picture quality Built to last

Built to last Compatible with any short-throw projector and golf simulator

Cons Very expensive

Guide to Golf Nets

As you can see, there are all kinds of golf nets available, and depending on what you’ll be using them for, they can vary wildly. In this section, we’ll provide you with a few final tips on golf net safety, keeping your golf net in good shape, and using your new golf net to improve your game.

Golf Net Safety

Because a golf ball can leave the face of the club at upwards of 150 miles per hour, it’s important to carefully plan for any potential mishaps before you begin hitting balls into your golf net. There are two major ways things can go wrong.

First, a well-struck golf ball may find a weak point in a net and sail through it as if it weren’t there. This is a fairly common problem with inexpensive portable golf nets. If you are going to be hitting golf balls in a situation where you absolutely cannot afford to let balls through you should pick a premium option like The Net Return Home Series V2.

Second, especially if mishit, an errant golf ball may hit one of the metal parts of the frame and come back at the golfer. This is a bit unlikely, but we’ve all hit weird shots before. If this concerns you, you may want to consider the SteadyDoggie Golf Net because of its unique safety shield.

Golf Net Repair

Unfortunately, it can be difficult to tell when a gold net is weak and ready to tear, so there is very little that can be done in the way of preventative maintenance safe for checking for frayed parts of the mesh. The good news is that a ripped or torn net can often be fixed, though this process is fairly complicated and may not be worth it if the net that was broken was not very expensive to begin with.

Here is a video with detailed instructions for repairing golf nets as well as other kinds of sports nets.

Training Using Golf Nets

Depending on which type of golf net you are using, there are a few things you should know about getting the most out of your training routine. Here are some tips for working on your game using both kinds of training nets.

Don’t forget to train with high-quality balls and a good set of clubs—it might be tempting to cheap out, but if you want your game to be its best, it makes sense to train under conditions that are as close as possible to how they’ll be on the links.

Training with a Hitting Net

The first thing you should do when getting ready to practice using a training net is to pick a safe place. Not only should you be sure that the area behind the golf net is clear in case a well-hit ball goes through the net, but you should also be aware that it’s possible to miss the net even though it is a very big target. When experimenting with your swing, it’s quite likely that you’ll have some pretty disastrous shots.

Once you’re set, you’ll want to take a stance as close to the net as possible without having it interfere with your follow-through. When preparing to swing, it’s important to try and keep the same tempo that you use on the driving range or the course. Just because you are not paying for each ball you hit is no excuse to rush and develop bad habits.

One downside to training with a net instead of on the driving range is that you do not get to watch the flight of your ball after you hit it. There are a few other ways to assess the quality of your shot, however. First, of course, you can see the trajectory that the ball travels before it enters the net. Next, you can listen to the shot to hear how cleanly the ball is coming off the face of the club.

Finally, we recommend getting a roll of golf impact tape while training with a hitting mat. By affixing impact tape to the face of your club, you can get a very clear idea of where you are striking the ball. Your aim is to see a consistent spot on the sweet spot of the clubface. Marks everywhere on the tape mean you are out of control and usually swinging too hard.

There are also lots of great resources for finding golf drills to improve your game online.

Training with a Chipping Net

Even though it’s fun to hit the ball a long way, the real key to good scores is your short game. Being able to get up and down from around the green is a surefire way to lower your score in every round you play. If you’re looking for more tap-in pars when you play, here are some chipping net drills that will help you gain more control and drop strokes from your scorecard.

Distance Control

In order to improve your distance control, try this drill. First, place the target 4 yards in front of where you are hitting from and chip until you make 5 consecutive chips in the target. Every time you are successful, move the target back an additional 4 yards. See how far away you can move the target before you miss three in a row!

Shot Shaping

Especially when working with sets of multiple chipping nets like the GoSports CHIPSTER Range, you can set up the targets not only at different distances but at different orientations in relation to where you are standing. This means that you can practice different levels of loft on your chipping, and have lots of good reference points to use while on the course.

There are a lot of great chipping drills to find online as well.

Practice Makes Decent

None of us are as good at golf as we would like to be. No matter how much we read or what videos we watch, nothing will improve a golf game like actually going outside and swinging a club. Thanks to golf nets, practicing golf indoors or in the backyard is possible for many of us that otherwise would not have the time to get to the range. Remember, the more swings you take in front of your golf net, the fewer you’ll have to take out on the course!