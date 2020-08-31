The 20 Best Golf Gifts for Men In 2020

Best choice Premium pick Best value

Picking the Perfect Golf Gift

Golfers are a notoriously hard bunch to buy for. Not only are there dozens of weird new golf gadgets released every year, but most golfers are set in their ways and have very strong opinions about the equipment they use to play the game. Nobody likes buying a gift only to have it end up collecting dust in the garage behind old sets of golf clubs. That’s why we put together this list of our 20 favorite golf gifts for men in 2020. We guarantee that somewhere on the list below is the perfect gift for the golfing guy in your life.

We’ve found that when buying golf-related gifts, it’s best to avoid core golf equipment like clubs, gloves, or shoes unless you specifically know exactly what the recipient wants. The same applies when buying equipment like golf balls and tees. If you don’t know the preferred brands of the guy you are buying for. Here are some good types of golf gifts that are good for golfers you do not know as well.

Distance Measuring Devices

One of the most important decisions golfers have to make on the course is which club to use. The most useful piece of information for making this decision is an accurate distance from the target. There are two types of popular devices serving this purposes, GPS systems that use satellite information to determine the distance to the green, and golf rangefinders that use a scope and lasers to do the same. Both have their own pros and cons, so many golfers like carrying one of each on the course.

Golf Training Devices

While most golfers are very strict about the equipment they use on the course, when it comes to devices that help them practice or warm-up before they hit the links, then it’s a totally different situation. Our top overall pick, the SKLZ Gold Flex Golf Swing Trainer Warm-Up Stick helps golfers limber up and find their tempo before teeing off.

Golf Comfort Gifts

Sometimes the best golf gifts don’t have much to do with playing the game, but rather they help a player enjoy themselves more by being comfortable while they play. There are gifts on the list below for keeping the golfer on your list warm, dry, and entertained during their round of golf.

Hopefully, that gives you at least a few ideas to get you started. Here is the full list of our 20 favorite golf gifts for men.

Top 20 Best Golf Gifts For Men 2020

The SKLZ Gold Flex Golf Swing Trainer Warm-Up Stick is a piece of golf training equipment that helps players limber up and find the right tempo before playing a round. Featuring a high-quality grip, flexible shaft, and a small weighted ball instead of a clubface, golfers can use this tool to warm up anywhere there is enough room to swing a club. Even on days where there isn’t time to head to the course, simply swinging this training aid 10-20 times per day can help golfers improve their tempo and flatten their swing plane, leading to higher accuracy and more consistency on the course.

What Kind of Golfer Is It For?

The SKLZ Gold Flex Golf Swing Trainer Warm-Up Stick is one of the rare golf training aids that is effective for every level of golfer. This is because one of the most common problems that can result in bad shots is simply swinging the club too hard. This mistake is often seen even on the professional level. While it is legal to carry this tool in your golf bag for pre-round warmups, swinging this training tool is considered practicing. This makes it illegal to use this tool between shots during the round when playing in a USGA sanctioned tournament.

Pros

Helps golfers improve tempo and accuracy

Good for golfers of every level

Takes up very little space in a golf bag

Cons Not legal for use between shots during a sanctioned round

The Callaway 300 Pro Rangefinder with Slope is one of the best rangefinders you can carry in your golf bag. With a maximum range of 1000 yards and 6x magnification, this scope accounts not only for distance but for both incline and decline. The LCD screen is simple to read, and the rangefinder itself is compact and easy to grip.

What Kind of Golfer Is It For?

Callaway’s 300 Pro Rangefinder is great for golfers who plan to play both casually or in tournaments, as it has a feature to show fellow partners that you are not using illegal slope readouts. It’s also great for golfers who don’t like slow play, as it gives quick and accurate measurements, and it vibrates and chirps when pointed at the flag. However, this is one of Callaway’s Pro models, so it is more expensive than others.

Pros

6x magnification

Tournament play feature

Vibrates and chirps when pointed at the flag

Cons Pro series is more expensive than other models

With a telescoping range of up to 15 feet, the Callaway Golf Ball Retriever significantly expands a golfer’s ability to reach out and grab a ball that has fallen into the water. There is also a 6-foot-long version available for a little bit less, but since this tool is essentially guaranteed to pay for itself in just a few rounds of golf anyway, we recommend paying an extra few dollars for the longer version. Of the various golf ball retriever designs available, the simple mechanism used in this particular model is the most effective one we’ve seen.

What Kind of Golfer Is It For?

Even the best golfers in the world put their shots in the water every now and again. Unfortunately, unlike the pros, amateurs need to pay for all of our equipment themselves, so losing a nice golf ball is often a bigger penalty than the extra stroke. That’s why the Callaway Golf Ball Retriever is a great gift for golfers of all levels. Not only will the golfer you’re buying for be able to retrieve their own lost balls after a missed shot, but they will also be able to retrieve balls left out of reach by previous golfers. It’s not unusual for a golfer carrying this tool in their bag to finish the round with more balls than they started with.

Pros

A simple but effective ball retrieval mechanism

Small enough to fit in any golf bag

Cons The 6-foot model is fairly useless

The Garmin Approach S20 is a smartwatch and golf GPS all-in-one that comes preloaded with over 40,000 golf courses. It has a high-resolution screen, anti-glare display, and long battery life. The Garmin Approach S20 can be paired with any smartphone so you can receive notifications for phone calls and texts, while your phone stays neatly tucked away and silent, it can also track your steps.

What Kind of Golfer Is It For?

The Garmin Approach S20 is the best golf GPS for the golfer who’s looking for an in-depth look at their golf game. The Approach S20, when paired with Garmin’s TruSwing sensors tracks every shot, analyzes and records metrics, and even has a CourseView feature, which automatically updates your most frequently played courses for free. It also tracks your rounds, so you can compare them to other rounds and see how you’ve played previously. Technical support for the product is poor, though, and considering it takes a few tries to get used to if you’ve never used a smartwatch before, that can be an issue.

Pros

Pairs with any smartphone to receive texts, notifications

Pairs with TruSwing sensors

Analyzes and records every shot and round of golf

Cons Poor technical support

Might take some getting used to, if you've never used a smartwatch before

Consistency is key in golf. Minute changes in alignment can drastically change the trajectory and quality of your shot. That is why it’s important to have your ball at the same exact height every time you tee off. Brightly colored indicators on the side of Pride Professional Tees make doing this easy. While these tees are fairly inexpensive, some golfers do prefer using plastic tees which break less often. Buying basic golf equipment like tees and balls online is a great way for golfers to save money when compared to the inflated prices at most golf course pro shops.

What Kind of Golfer Is It For?

Every golfer needs to use tees, however, some are very picky about the kind they use. If you do not know about the preferences of the golfer you are buying for, you are probably better off picking a different golf-related gift, especially if they have been playing for a long time.

Pros

Excellent value

Clear and consistent marking help you tee up at the same height every time

Cons Some golfers prefer plastic tees or their own particular brand

Nothing can ruin a round of golf like a sudden rainstorm. Even if the storm passes through after a few minutes, being caught unprepared in the rain means wet clothes and a soggy finish to the remainder of your round. The ZOMAKE Golf Umbrella weighs less than 1.75 pounds and opens to a large canopy size of 62 inches. It also features an auto-open feature which helps get the umbrella open in a hurry. The umbrella also provides UV protection, making it useful on sunny days as well. Unfortunately, the lightweight frame of this umbrella does come at a cost to its durability, and the canopy may rip or tear after repeated exposure to wind, rain, and sun. Thankfully, the inexpensive price tag means you won’t mind having to replace it.

What Kind of Golfer Is It For?

Any golfer should have an umbrella within arms reach when playing. Not only is this a good gift for golfers of all levels, but it’s also sure to be one of the most sought-after items on a golf tournament’s prize table.

Pros

Waterproof and UV-Protected

Inexpensive

Cons Can rip or tear, especially in windy weather conditions

The Xintan Tiger Golf Club Brush Groove Cleaner comes in sets of two. This hard plastic brush includes two sets of bristles, one side with soft, nylon bristles, and the other with stiff metal bristles. This tool makes it easy to clean out any dirt, grass, or mud from in between the spikes of golf shoes or in the grooves of clubs, especially irons. Because golf brushes are often subject to heavy use, most avid golfers want to replace theirs every few months. This means that this set of two brushes can be a good gift, even for a golfer that already has a similar one attached to their bag.

What Kind of Golfer Is It For?

While the Xintan Tiger Golf Club Brush Groove Cleaner is useful for all golfers, advanced golfers who rely on the grooves of their clubs in order to generate spin are generally the most particular about keeping them clean of dirt and grass. Golfers who often play in wet or rainy conditions will also have more use for this tool.

Pros

Retractable zip line means players can simply let go of the brush when finished

Carabiner allows easy attachment to any golf bag

Cons Brushes wear out after a few months of heavy use

Mr. Heater is an in-cup cart heater that sits conveniently in the cupholder of your golf cart. No matches or electricity are required as it’s powered but a one-pound propane tank tucked inside. However, the propane must be purchased separately. It has a protective windscreen cover, and auto-shutoff if it gets tipped over. It can wobble a bit when driving around on unpaved roads, so drivers will need to be mindful when searching for balls.

What Kind of Golfer Is It For?

Mr. Heater is great for a casual golfer who likes to golf during cold weather months. While it won’t heat up the entire golf cart, it does just enough to keep hands warm. It lasts for about 5-5.5 hours, perfect for 18 holes, and fits in most average-sized cup holders. Golfers will love how quiet this is and how it won’t distract them from their golf game.

Pros

Lasts for up to 5-5.5 hours

Quiet

Auto-shutoff safety feature when it tilts

Cons Propane tank sold separately

Can wobble in the cupholder

Happybuy Golf Cart Cover is a great golf cover for keeping you dry and warm out on the course. The Happybuy Cover is a 4-seat cover and is wind/waterproof. It has PVC windows, and the doors can be zippered or rolled up or down. The cover only takes a few minutes to install and remove and no tools are required. Because the whole cover is cloth with PVC, coating it can fog up due to body heat, which some golfers may not like.

What Kind of Golfer Is It For?

The Happybuy Cart Cover is for golfers who enjoy golfing in colder weather, and golfers who have their own golf carts. Happybuy comes in a variety of different colors to suit your style. It also comes with a handy bag for storage when not in use.

Pros

Doors can be zippered or rolled

Includes a storage bag

Cons PVC coated windows can fog up

The SKLZ Accelerator Pro Indoor Putting Green features a 9-foot long putting surface made of soft felt. The cup is located on a slight incline, causing this practice green to return putts that are missed. If the golfer sinks a putt, the ball drops to the ramp below, allowing it to be returned directly to the player. There are printed alignment guides across the entire length of the felt, using these helps promote consistency. However, it can be difficult to keep the felt clean, especially in houses with lots of pet hair.

What Kind of Golfer Is It For?

Putting is one of the most accessible parts of the game of golf, but also one of the most challenging and important. That’s why the SKLZ Accelerator Pro Indoor Putting Green is a good choice for golfers of any level. Perfect for the living room or the office. We like that this practice aid can be quickly folded for fast storage.

Pros

Returns both missed and made putts

Alignment aids printed on the felt to help improve consistency

Cons Can be difficult to keep clean

The Chipster Range by GoSports is a set of three portable targets of different sizes. This allows golfers to simulate a wide variety of different chipping and pitching situations without needing to use a full-sized practice green or adjust a net between shots. When not in use, the targets fold into a compact carrying bag, making it easy to carry and take along with you. Once at your practice location, the targets unfold in a matter of seconds. These targets can be used with real golf balls, but also work with foam practice golf balls that can be hit indoors.

What Kind of Golfer Is It For?

The GoSports Chipster Range is useful for golfers of all levels, but novice golfers who have not learned proper chipping technique may be frustrated or even develop bad habits by practicing improperly. We highly recommend that any new golfer takes a few lessons from a local certified PGA professional in order to prevent developing these bad habits as they learn.

Pros

Carrying case included

Can be used indoors with foam practice balls

Cons Can encourage bad habits if improper technique is used

A perfect inexpensive gift for father’s day, the Softspikes Golf Ball Alignment Tool is a simple yet convenient tool for drawing lines on a golf ball for alignment and identification. Squeeze the springs to open the tool and insert a golf ball, then release to lock it in place. The wide grooves are large enough for the tip of a sharpie to slide in and mark the ball in a straight and thick line that is easily visible while standing above the ball. There are two different line stencils on this tool, one for the line of the putt and one for aligning the face of the putter.

What Kind of Golfer Is It For?

Golfers of all levels use tools like the Softspikes Golf Ball Alignment Tool to place alignment marks on their ball. However, there are also some who find additional markings on the ball to be distracting, so it’s a matter of personal preference. We think ball marking tools are an especially good gift for father’s day because it means dad will remember who bought this for him every time he marks his balls before leaving for a round of golf.

Pros

Inexpensive golf gift

Two guide stencils to choose from

Cons Some golfers find these markings distracting

The PUMA Jackpot Pant is everything you want in a pair of pants on the green, or in the clubhouse. Made using Drycell technology, they’re moisture-wicking, so you’re cool and dry during the summer, but it keeps warm air circulating during colder months. The elastic performance waist moves with you, so you can check out your approach shots, and the barely-there silicone around the band keeps your shirt tucked in. The pants are styled with a performance cut: a straight leg with stretch in the thigh – and a small v-slit at the ankle.

What Kind of Golfer Is It For?

The Jackpot Pant is one of the best golf pants for golfers who like to look appropriate but feel comfortable. Just like playing with the correct clubs, clothing is an important part of your gear while out on the course. The Jackpot Pant is for golfers who want to feel relaxed while they play without having to spend a fortune (or have one spent on them!).

Pros

Silicone around the waist keeps shirt tucked in

Stretchy performance cut

Cons Doesn’t come in a short

Titleist is one of the most well-known names in golf, and there’s a reason why: quality. The Pro V1 is no exception. Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls are the best golf balls for maximum distance and short game control. They’re made out of urethane with a thin cover, which adds efficiency to speed and generates spin. They’re also the number one ball on The PGA Tour.

What Kind of Golfer Is It For?

Pro V1s are made for more experienced golfers or golfers who feel like they need more control off the tee, they’re also known for their consistent flight. Golfers who like a soft feel or “stop-and-drop” will love the Pro V1. Though they are tour quality, so they’re more expensive than other balls on the market. This means players prone to losing lots of balls on the course should probably pick a cheaper ball.

Pros

Soft feel

Good short game control

Maximum distance

Cons Expensive

Oakley’s Flax 2.0 Golf Sunglasses are classic sport style sunglasses that are lightweight, fit any head shape, and great on the golf course. The Flax 2.0 style is stress-resistant and has ear socks and nose socks for all-day comfort and grip. They are UVA, UVB, and UVC filtering with PRIZM focus to enhance color and detail. They’re assembled in the USA, and come in 31 different colors and styles, including polarized options.

What Kind of Golfer Is It For?

Oakley Sunglasses are for athletes who want all-day comfort and don’t want to worry about it. Most golfers do a great job protecting their skin from harmful sun exposure throughout the day but forget to protect their eyes, Oakleys are the best sunglasses on the market to filter out all the harmful UV rays that can cause damage over time. They are high-end, so they’re more expensive, but for golfers who are out in the sun a lot, they’re a worthwhile investment.

Pros

PRIZM technology to focus color and detail

Assembled in the USA

Polarized and non-polarized options

Cons Expensive

Limited styles

Ampcaddy’s Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Mount is a great addition on the golf course. The Ampcaddy is easy to connect to the side of a golf cart or pushcart using a simple secure mount and pairs quickly to any smartphone. It is drop-proof up to 5 feet, waterproof in sudden downpours, and can swivel up to 180 degrees. Ampcaddy can pair with multiple speakers at one time and has a range of 100 feet.

What Kind of Golfer Is It For?

Ampcaddy is for casual golfers who like to unwind on the golf course with a few drinks while listening to their favorite music. Ampcaddy makes it easy to enjoy music on the course with simple multi-functional buttons, and crystal clear sound. Golfers won’t have to worry about it dying during a round either because it lasts up to 20 hours per charge. Some golfers may dislike that the arm bracket is not detachable from the back.

Pros

Waterproof

20-hour battery life

100 ft. wireless range

Cons Arm bracket is not detachable

Divots are marks and holes that have been made on the greens by balls falling from a high distance. In order to fix them, a divot tool with two long prongs should be inserted into the ground and used to prop up the damaged ground. This is important for keeping the green in good shape for the players that come next.

The VISUALIZE Premium All-Metal Switchblade-Style Divot Repair Tool is a premium divot tool with a switchblade-style mechanism so that the sharp prongs are safely tucked when not in use. Available in many different colors, the tool also includes a handy magnetic ball marker and an optional ball marker clip for a hat.

What Kind of Golfer Is It For?

Every single golfer that sets foot on a golf course should have a divot tool in their pocket. The VISUALIZE Premium All-Metal Switchblade-Style Divot Repair Tool is a well-made tool that both casual and serious golfers will enjoy carrying onto the course.

Pros

Includes magnetic ball marker

Comes in many different colors

A requirement for golfers of all skill levels

Cons More expensive than more basic divot tools

The Frogger Amphibian Golf Towel is appropriately named as it switches from wet to dry conditions easily. Many golfers like to have two towels with them out on the course, a wet one for cleaning clubs, and a dry one for keeping club grips from getting slippery. The unique design of the Amphibian Golf Towel allows for it to be wet and dry simultaneously. Wetting the inside pouch does not get the outside wet. On rainy days, simply use the outside of the towel for your wet surface and the pouch remains dry. This towel is more difficult to clean than a normal golf towel.

What Kind of Golfer Is It For?

Because casual golfers tend to be more fair-weather, the Frogger Amphibian Golf Towel is a gift that is more geared towards the advanced golfers on your gift list. The dry inside pocket is a neat feature, but it also comes at a premium price, so golfers who don’t often play in wet weather may be better off with a more basic golf towel.

Pros

The waterproof pouch stays dry, even when rainy

Stays wet to keep clubs clean during the round

Cons This towel is difficult to clean

For golf enthusiasts who can’t get to the course often, Phigolf can be a good alternative for a quick, relaxing round. The simulated golf club is short enough to swing indoors but weighted to feel like the real thing. We like that, aside from a regular smartphone or tablet, this simulation system requires no other hardware to play.

The Phigolf club is compatible with the WGT Golf app, one of the most popular mobile golf games worldwide. The game is free-to-play for life and features dozens of the world’s most famous golf courses to play, but it does allow players to pay real money for upgraded stats in the game.

What Kind of Golfer Is It For?

We think Phigolf is a good choice for casual golfers who want to be able to swing a club more often. While it is very accurate for such an inexpensive golf simulator, we feel that experienced or advanced golfers may feel like the results on the screen don’t always accurately match their club movement. This is especially true when putting. This is a smart gift for golfers who live in areas with shorter golfing seasons.

Pros

Includes WGT App with free lifetime access to all courses

The Phigolf club has a good weight and feel

Cons Accuracy issues may annoy advanced golfers

WGT app allows micro-transactions

Gag gifts aren’t for everyone, but golfers have long had a tradition of “rewarding” the worst score in a tournament with a booby prize, and this is the hottest gag gift in the golf world in 2020. It’s guaranteed to get a laugh and includes two golf balls with the slogan, “It Takes Balls To Golf.” Make of that what you will.

What Kind of Golfer Is It For?

Really, really bad golfers.

Pros

Comes with two golf balls with the "It Takes Balls To Golf" slogan

Guaranteed a laugh when revealed

Cons What are you going to do with this thing once you win it?

The Golfer in Your Life Will Love You!

Hopefully, by now, you have a few good ideas for the golfer on your gift list. Remember, golf is a game with a lot of quirks, and different golfers have different approaches to the game. We’ve included gifts that both professionals and beginners will love, so you’re bound to find something good for your special golfing someone. If all else fails, just bite the bullet and simply ask them what kind of golf balls they play with and buy them a dozen of those. We haven’t met a golfer yet who doesn’t always need more.