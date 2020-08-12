The 19 Best Funny Golf Gifts 2020

Best choice Premium pick Best value

Possibly one of the hardest things to do in life is to find a thoughtful, practical, and cost-effective gift for your loved ones. So why not forget about all that and just give someone a gag gift that will have everyone in the room cracking up instead?

To aid in your search for a hilarious gift for the golfers in your life, we’ve compiled this list of the very best funny golf gifts that are guaranteed to bring a smile to someone’s face (even if it might just be your own.) Before we dive into the list, let’s go over a brief rundown of how we chose each gift and how our reviews are structured so you can quickly find the perfect gag gift for golfers.

What to Look for in Golf Gag Gifts

Getting the right joke gift is primarily about knowing your audience and having at least some understanding of the theme of the gift. In this case, we’re strictly covering gag gifts for golfers, which means a little bit of golf knowledge may be useful for finding the perfect item to tickle a golfer’s funny bone.

Each product was chosen for its relevance to the world of golfers, how funny it is, and whether the gift might actually offer some form of benefit or entertainment to the recipient outside of an easy laugh. Every review will be broken into three main sections: practicality, quality, and who it’s best for.

Practicality

In this section, we’ll talk about things like the product’s intended purpose, any additional features it might have, and how easy it is to use. Not all gag gifts are throwaway presents, while some are more exclusively about the fun of opening the gift in front of an audience – and we’ll talk about that aspect of each product briefly.

Quality

As we mentioned, some gag gifts are really not meant to be used for much and will likely get tossed into a drawer or the bin after only a short time. However, that’s not the case for all gifts, so we’ll cover the quality of the product in terms of materials, build, utility, and – crucially – how funny we think it is in this section.

Who It’s Best For

In this section of our reviews, we’ll discuss the kind of person we think the gift is best suited for. We’ll discuss the appropriate age group and style of humor a recipient would need to have in order to most appreciate the gift. We’ll then close out each review with a brief pros and cons list so you can quickly skim through the list to find what you need.

Without any further ado, here is our list of the funniest golf gifts on the web.



Top 19 Best Funny Golf Gifts 2020

Why we like it: It’s a miniature putt-putt set made explicitly for being played while on the toilet. How awesome is that? It’s a miniature putt-putt set made explicitly for being played while on the toilet. How awesome is that? Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

The Toilet Golf Potty Time Putter is not likely to help golfers up their game, but it will certainly give someone in the room a chuckle when it gets unwrapped. This gift is perfectly priced as a gag gift that no one would mind getting thrown in the trash after a few laughs.

Quality

Clearly not made for any serious golfing purposes, the components inside this package are all pretty chintzy. Surprisingly, the putter itself is actually fairly sturdy and is even collapsible for easy storage. However, the putting green mat comes folded and will likely have ridges that would make putting from the porcelain throne a bit more difficult.

Who It’s Best For

This is a great funny golf gift for golf fans of all ages. Anyone with a slight sense of humor should find the funny in this gift without much difficulty and it’s very unlikely to offend anyone in the room. This little gift set even comes with a “Do Not Disturb” doorknob hanger as a great final touch.

Pros It’s hilarious

It’s hilarious Very affordable

Very affordable Perfect gag gift for all ages

Perfect gag gift for all ages Highly unlikely to offend anyone in the room

Cons Definitely not built for serious putting

Why we like it: Another hilarious gift, but one that golfers may actually get some use out of, the MySack Golf Ball Bag is a perfect gag gift for slightly crude golfers. Another hilarious gift, but one that golfers may actually get some use out of, the MySack Golf Ball Bag is a perfect gag gift for slightly crude golfers. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

While a golf ball bag is by no means a necessity, golfers could put this bag to use and may actually want to include it with their golf gear. The bag is certainly intended primarily for ornamental purposes, but we would not be surprised to see someone using one of these while on the course.

Quality

One of the more surprising aspects of this gift is that it’s actually pretty well-made and uses some decent materials that should last for quite a while. The suede fabric and stitching are sturdy and the Velcro closure is perfect for keeping the balls inside. The plastic clasp can easily clip onto golf club bags so you can sport the MySack out on the course. The MySack golf ball bag is ever so slightly expensive for a gag gift, but definitely well within reason for what you get.

Who It’s Best For

This is a great gift for golf lovers and lovers of golfers alike who have a slightly more crude sense of humor. There is a small chance that someone in the room might be offended by the crude nature of this gift, but we think that’s pretty unlikely in most social settings. For golfers who are more advanced in their years, there’s even a MySack Senior Edition that is just too perfect.

Pros Funny and slightly crude

Funny and slightly crude Made from quality materials

Made from quality materials Easy to accessorize with

Easy to accessorize with Great gift for golfers or their loved ones

Cons Maybe too crude for some

Why we like it: This gopher golf headcover is adorable, well-made, and a gift many golfers would actually use. The Caddyshack reference is sure to be a great ice-breaker too. This gopher golf headcover is adorable, well-made, and a gift many golfers would actually use. The Caddyshack reference is sure to be a great ice-breaker too. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

Golf clubs can get quite pricey so golf club head protectors like these are very commonly used by serious golfers that want to protect their equipment. This club headcover can fit just about any type of club, aside from drivers, and has a cinch chord at the bottom to ensure a snug fit so the cover doesn’t go flying off during cart rides.

Quality

The build quality on Daphne’s Headcovers products is really great and the detail on this gopher is pretty darn cute. Caddyshack is an all-time favorite movie for most golfers and a ton of non-golfers as well and the gopher design makes this product a great conversation starter.

Who It’s Best For

This is a perfect gift for golfers of all ages and it’s entirely suitable for all social circles as a completely inoffensive yet still funny gag gift. This gopher golf headcover is also priced low enough for a gag gift that never gets put to use so it’s a win-win all around.

Pros Perfectly suitable for all ages and social circles

Perfectly suitable for all ages and social circles Cute as heck

Cute as heck Serves a real purpose and may actually get used

Serves a real purpose and may actually get used Conversation starter

Conversation starter Quality build and materials

Cons Not everyone is a fan of Caddyshack

Why we like it: Golfer humor can be a bit crude at times and this “Nice Shot” leather glove is just crude enough to get a laugh. Even better, the glove is actually pretty comfortable and made from real Cabretta leather. Golfer humor can be a bit crude at times and this “Nice Shot” leather glove is just crude enough to get a laugh. Even better, the glove is actually pretty comfortable and made from real Cabretta leather. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

Many golfers prefer using leather gloves when playing and this glove is pretty solid considering its price. The added bonus of having “Nice Shot” printed on the middle finger makes these an easy recommendation for golfers with a slightly crude sense of humor (which is basically all of them.)

Quality

Made from genuine Cabretta leather and available in left- or right- hand as well as a large selection of sizes, the Nice Shot leather golf glove is decent quality considering its relatively low cost. The leather is a bit thin and is likely to wear down with repeated use, but this gift balances cost and quality quite well.

Who It’s Best For

This gift definitely fits in the category of fairly offensive as it encourages wearers to flip other people the bird, but it’s all in good fun and we think only the more prudish among us would be overly offended by this gift.

Pros Made from real Cabretta leather

Made from real Cabretta leather Comes in a ton of sizes and left or right hand

Comes in a ton of sizes and left or right hand Is sure to get a laugh out of the right audience

Cons A bit on the crude side and some may be offended

Why we like it: These Emergency Underpants are a hilarious gag gift for golfers—especially those who are starting to get a bit older but still have their sense of humor intact. These Emergency Underpants are a hilarious gag gift for golfers—especially those who are starting to get a bit older but still have their sense of humor intact. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

The Emergency Underpants sit squarely in the realm of gag gift and it’s extremely unlikely (though technically possible) that they’ll get put to any use. These are given as a gift and then likely tossed into a drawer to never see the light of day again, but they’re so cheap no one will mind.

Quality

Inside the hilarious and petite tin container is a single pair of disposable unisex underpants that are “one size fits most.” The underwear is not something you’d ever actually want to wear, but this gift isn’t really meant to be used.

Who It’s Best For

This is a hilarious gift for golfers of all ages since they’re known for spending so much time out on the course. We think this is a particularly funny gift for golfers who are starting to stack up the years, but it could easily be turned into a joke about how young someone is as well. This is slightly crude in nature but unlikely to offend most people in the room.

Pros Really funny

Really funny Cute packaging

Cute packaging Makes for a fun gift to pass around the room for inspection

Makes for a fun gift to pass around the room for inspection Super cheap

Cons Basically useless

Why we like it: The Golf Father T-Shirt is our favorite funny golf shirt because of its fantastic design that is humorous and inoffensive. The Golf Father T-Shirt is our favorite funny golf shirt because of its fantastic design that is humorous and inoffensive. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

Who doesn’t love a nice t-shirt? This shirt sports an awesome graphic design and it’s super comfortable. The joke on the shirt is well-executed and should be instantly understood by just about anyone, but may be especially appreciated by movie buffs.

Quality

The design for this shirt is spot-on with the great typeface, wording, and graphics that reference the movie The Godfather—an all-time classic and favorite for many. The shirt itself is 100% cotton and well-made.

Who It’s Best For

This is an easy gift recommendation for golfers of all ages especially ones who are cinema fans. This shirt is completely inoffensive while also being funny and comfortable. It’s also priced perfectly as an inexpensive gag gift that people are actually likely to wear.

Pros Made from 100% cotton

Made from 100% cotton Comfortable and practical

Comfortable and practical Great graphic design

Great graphic design Inoffensive

Inoffensive Affordable

Cons Funny, but not exactly a knee-slapper

Why we like it: Funny socks are a staple on gag gift lists for a good reason: they’re awesome. These I’d Rather Be Golfing socks sport great colors and art and are perfect for the golf lover in your life. Funny socks are a staple on gag gift lists for a good reason: they’re awesome. These I’d Rather Be Golfing socks sport great colors and art and are perfect for the golf lover in your life. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

You can never really have too many pairs of socks and these comfy and cute foot warmers are perfect for wearing around the house on lazy days. The text on the soles of the socks are a great cherry on top of the entire presentation of this gag gift.

Quality

Made to balance quality and cost, these socks are comfortable and sturdy enough for general purposes. They aren’t likely to be the highest quality socks in a golfer’s sock drawer, but they get the job done. The art and color choices are great and they fit US Men’s size 6-13.

Who It’s Best For

These are a perfect gag gift for older golfers with a good sense of humor, and their inoffensive nature makes them an easy recommendation for any social setting.

Pros Decent build quality at an affordable price

Decent build quality at an affordable price Great colors and artwork

Great colors and artwork Funny and inoffensive

Cons Only available in one size fits most, US Men’s size 6-13

Why we like it: These Schwetty Balls are a hilarious gag gift and make for the perfect stocking stuffer for crude-humored fans of golf. These Schwetty Balls are a hilarious gag gift and make for the perfect stocking stuffer for crude-humored fans of golf. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

The golf balls are perfectly suitable for actual play, but that’s not really the point of the gift at all. We love that the balls are labeled L and R to really drive home the fact that they’re a pair of Schwetty balls.

Quality

The packaging and name of this product is where all the fun lies, but the balls themselves are serviceable if nothing special. These Schwetty balls are priced perfectly as a gag gift and they come in blue, pink, or white colors.

Who It’s Best For

This is definitely a gift for people with a more crude sense of humor. These are great for all kinds of golf fans, but some people in the room may take offense to the crude nature of the joke so keep that in mind when gifting these.

Pros Inexpensive

Inexpensive Super funny and sure to get a laugh

Super funny and sure to get a laugh Available in different colors

Available in different colors Great stocking stuffer

Great stocking stuffer Are perfectly paired with the ball sack on our list

Cons Crude enough that some may find it offensive

Why we like it: Little coffee table books like the 501 Excuses for a Bad Golf Shot are perfect gag gifts for golfers of all ages. Little coffee table books like the 501 Excuses for a Bad Golf Shot are perfect gag gifts for golfers of all ages. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

As a purely humorous gift, 501 Excuses for a Bad Golf Shot serves no other purpose than providing some brief, lighthearted entertainment. This little book is a fun thing to have out on coffee tables for guests to scan over as well.

Quality

The hardcover book is pretty small, but sturdy enough so it won’t fall to pieces after a couple reads like many gag gifts tend to do. This is a gag gift that’s sure to be passed around the room after it gets opened. The jokes are cute and inoffensive, so this is a great gift for all kinds of social settings.

Who It’s Best For

This is a perfect gift for golf fans of all ages that have at least a slight sense of humor. The inoffensive nature of this joke book makes it an easy recommendation regardless of the recipient’s preferred style of humor.

Pros Inoffensive yet funny

Inoffensive yet funny Great for golfers of all ages

Great for golfers of all ages Inexpensive

Inexpensive Perfect gag gift for passing around the room

Cons The book is quite small

Why we like it: These Head Down golf tees are definitely not for everyone, but the right audience is sure to get a real kick out of these. These Head Down golf tees are definitely not for everyone, but the right audience is sure to get a real kick out of these. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

These fully functional tees may see some use, but these Head Down golf tees are definitely going to draw attention from everyone nearby.

Quality

The packaging is great and the price is hard to beat. The quality of the tees themselves is serviceable but they won’t be winning any awards for durability or effectiveness. This is a gag gift in its truest form, and price low enough that it doesn’t really matter what happens to them after they’re unwrapped.

Who It’s Best For

This is one of the more crude gifts on our list and is definitely not appropriate for all social settings. While most golfers tend to have a fairly crude sense of humor, these might not go over super well with everyone else in the room so make sure you know who’s going to be around when this gag gift gets opened.

Pros Very crude and funny

Very crude and funny Sure to get some laughs out of the right crowd

Sure to get some laughs out of the right crowd May actually get put to use on the golf course

Cons Too crude for some social settings

Why we like it: The exploding golf ball prank is absolutely hilarious if pulled off well and these guys really go up in smoke when struck for the first time. The exploding golf ball prank is absolutely hilarious if pulled off well and these guys really go up in smoke when struck for the first time. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

Due to their design, they are impossible to actually play golf with, but that’s obviously the whole point of this gag gift. The main drawback these have is that the ball doesn’t really look like a golf ball to people who know what to look for. They don’t have any print on them and are lacking that polished sheen people know to expect from real golf balls. A little bit of ingenuity with these trick balls can lead to some hilarious results when the joke is pulled off successfully.

Quality

This set of 3 is very inexpensive and they do a great job of going up in a cloud of “smoke” when they are hit for the first time. However, they lack some final touches that would have made pulling off the prank a lot easier. All things considered, this is a great gag gift for pranking golf lovers or letting them do some pranking on their friends.

Who It’s Best For

These are a great gag gift for golfers of all ages and provide some genuine laughs and excitement when they go off. Grumpy golfers might not take too keenly to having a joke pulled on them, but these are definitely safe and inoffensive overall.

Pros Excellent for playing jokes on golfers

Excellent for playing jokes on golfers “Explode” into a cloud when hit

“Explode” into a cloud when hit Very fairly priced

Cons Some more attention to detail on the outside of the balls would be nice

Why we like it: Every family has a person who is simply glued to their TV and these comedic socks are perfect for those golf couch potatoes. Every family has a person who is simply glued to their TV and these comedic socks are perfect for those golf couch potatoes. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

The socks are a standard pair of plain white 80% cotton material, but the underside is humorously printed with “Shhh!” on one foot and “I’m Watching Golf” on the other, making them perfect for golfers who like to lounge around the house.

Quality

These funny golf socks aren’t going to be winning any awards for materials or build quality, but they are completely serviceable socks. They are fairly cheap, but maybe slightly overpriced, considering they aren’t really the best quality overall.

Who It’s Best For

These are the perfect gag gift for the right audience: people who love watching golf on their TVs. Outside of that demographic, this gift won’t get a whole lot of traction even with their non-slip print on the bottom.

Pros The perfect gift for the right audience

The perfect gift for the right audience Inoffensive and still funny

Inoffensive and still funny Not too expensive

Cons Not the greatest pair of socks you’ll ever buy

Why we like it: The Golf For Dummies books make for great gag gifts because it pokes fun at the recipient but actually provides some real value for readers who are interested in learning more about the sport of golf. The Golf For Dummies books make for great gag gifts because it pokes fun at the recipient but actually provides some real value for readers who are interested in learning more about the sport of golf. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

As with all For Dummies brand books, these are made to be a humorous gift while also providing good information inside. More advanced golfers aren’t likely to learn much from this book, but novices could find some great information inside these pages.

Quality

We really like this All-In-One edition of Golf For Dummies that has 6 books combined into 1 for readers to learn about all the basics of golf with some advanced stuff thrown in there as well. The Dummies books are always an easy recommendation thanks to their balance of humor with actually useful information.

Who It’s Best For

This is a great gag gift for all types of golfers and it is inoffensive enough to work in any social setting. We think this book is a particularly good gift to get new golfers as the information in the book is actually quite useful for most novices. This book is a bit expensive to get purely as a gag gift.

Pros Funny and inoffensive

Funny and inoffensive Great for golf fans of all ages

Great for golf fans of all ages Has genuinely useful information in it

Cons A tad too expensive if the recipient can’t get any use from it

Why we like it: Another gift that’s firmly on the side of crude humor, these Perky Tees golf tees are great for mature audiences that aren’t easily offended. Another gift that’s firmly on the side of crude humor, these Perky Tees golf tees are great for mature audiences that aren’t easily offended. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

This gift is a reasonably priced pack of 6 novelty golf tees that are completely functional. While not designed to improve performance, these tees could absolutely see some use out on the course and golf buddies with a slightly more crude sense of humor are sure to get a kick out of them.

Quality

These 3” tees are 100% serviceable as golf tees and their design is great as a gag gift for people with a crude sense of humor. The paint job on these pin-up girl golf tees is actually quite nice for their low cost. The scantily-clad pin-up girl is sure to catch some looks from golf buddies.

Who It’s Best For

This is a gift that is best for adult golfers with a propensity for crude humor. We can’t recommend these to everyone as their crude nature makes them liable to offend certain audiences that don’t take too kindly to nudity.

Pros As a pack of 6, this gift is priced well to deliver value

As a pack of 6, this gift is priced well to deliver value Very funny and a great conversation starter

Very funny and a great conversation starter Well-made and perfectly suitable for regular use

Cons Not ideal for all social settings due to crude nature

Why we like it: Attractive and well-built, the “Birdie Juice” Flask is a funny and genuinely useful gift that we’re sure many golf fans would love to receive. Attractive and well-built, the “Birdie Juice” Flask is a funny and genuinely useful gift that we’re sure many golf fans would love to receive. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

This Birdie Juice flask is completely serviceable and attractive thanks to its sleek design and solid build quality. Available in black or pink, this flask is a great gag gift for most golfers.

Quality

This spiffy little 6oz flask is made from stainless steel and engraved with two golf clubs crossing behind the words “Birdie Juice”. Since the logo is engraved instead of printed, it should stand up well against the test of time. This is a surprisingly well-made flask especially given its more than fair price point.

Who It’s Best For

This is a great golfer gag gift that is particularly perfect for fans of adult beverages on the golf course. It’s available in black or pink which increases the appeal of this product to a broader audience. While it’s not explicitly an adult gift, it isn’t the most appropriate gift for recipients who are under the legal drinking age.

Pros Funny and relatively inoffensive

Funny and relatively inoffensive Really good quality for its cost

Really good quality for its cost Available in black or pink

Available in black or pink Great gag gift for nearly all golfers

Cons Not entirely suitable for younger golfers

Why we like it: Sometimes the best gag gifts are ones that are so hideous no one would ever want to own it. The Flair Hair Visor is that gift. Sometimes the best gag gifts are ones that are so hideous no one would ever want to own it. The Flair Hair Visor is that gift. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

Visors are very commonly seen on golf courses thanks to the protection they offer from the sun. In that regard, this gift certainly can function as a serviceable hat, but it’s highly unlikely anyone would want to wear it for very long. This is a gag gift and a conversation starter and it’s unlikely to get much real use, but that’s kind of the point.

Quality

A completely serviceable hat, the Flair Hair Visor is actually quite well-made. The visor is 100% cotton whereas the fake hair is made from 100% polyester which means it’s likely to make the wearer’s head a bit warm and itchy if worn for too long. When it comes to a gag gift, the design of these is amazingly ugly, making them perfect for their intended purpose.

Who It’s Best For

This is a funny and inoffensive gift for golf lovers, tennis players, and anyone else who appreciates a truly ugly piece of clothing. This is the perfect gag gift for any social setting but the price is a little high all things considered.

Pros Super ugly and sure to get a laugh

Super ugly and sure to get a laugh Visor is 100% cotton and fairly well-built

Visor is 100% cotton and fairly well-built Available in multiple styles

Available in multiple styles Suitable gift for all social settings

Cons A tad expensive for what it is

A tad expensive for what it is Not likely to get any real use

Why we like it: The Why You Suck at Golf book is a great gift for golf fans of all ages who can laugh at themselves now and again. The Why You Suck at Golf book is a great gift for golf fans of all ages who can laugh at themselves now and again. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

This book is a hilarious gift thanks to its great title, but it actually has some useful tips written in a humorous style that should teach handy tricks while also resulting in a few chuckles. This is a book that novice and advanced golfers alike should be able to get some use out of.

Quality

Why You Suck at Golf is a great little book with funny and helpful golf tips that has received a lot of praise since its release in 2011. The title alone makes this a fun gift, but the fact that there’s actually useful information inside makes it all the better.

Who It’s Best For

This is a great gift for all kinds of golfers but is particularly fun to give to those who are capable of laughing at themselves a bit. The book is a short read that features genuinely useful tips that many golfers may get some use out of. This is a nice gag gift that is unlikely to offend anyone which makes it perfect for all types of social settings.

Pros Funny and legitimately insightful golf tips

Funny and legitimately insightful golf tips Inexpensive and great for golfers of all ages and skill levels

Inexpensive and great for golfers of all ages and skill levels Inoffensive and suitable for any social setting

Cons Doesn’t have the wow factor that many of the other items on our list have

Why we like it: This Putter Cup Golf Mug is a super cute gift for golf lovers of all ages that is sure to bring some joy to their mornings. This Putter Cup Golf Mug is a super cute gift for golf lovers of all ages that is sure to bring some joy to their mornings. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

A fully functional coffee mug that doubles as a putt-putt target that comes complete with a miniature golf ball and putter is the perfect example of a gag gift that recipients can entertain themselves with.

Quality

The mug is sturdy and the components are suitable if not fantastic, but at this price you can’t really ask for much more. This is a cute gag gift that has a good chance of becoming the recipient’s favored mug for their morning coffee or tea.

Who It’s Best For

This gag gift is perfectly suitable for all ages and is completely inoffensive which makes it an ideal gift to give in any social setting. The included golf club even doubles as a functional pen which is a fun bonus. We think younger golfers may get a bit more fun out of this gift, but it really is an easy recommendation for all golf fans thanks to its fun design and low cost.

Pros Inexpensive and cute as heck

Inexpensive and cute as heck Sturdy mug with a clever design

Sturdy mug with a clever design Suitable for any social setting

Cons Cute, but not exactly hilarious

Why we like it: These Golf Ball Finding Glasses double as a bit of a joke and a somewhat legitimate product that may prove to be useful for some. These Golf Ball Finding Glasses double as a bit of a joke and a somewhat legitimate product that may prove to be useful for some. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

These are basically a cheap pair of blue-tinted glasses that make white balls a little bit easier to find in certain environments. They aren’t likely to get used much if at all, but they do make for a fun gag gift thanks to the implication that the recipient loses their balls so often they need special glasses to find them.

Quality

These are cheap plastic glasses with a blue tint that may help white balls stand out a little better depending on where the ball landed. Overall, these are really just a gag gift that is likely to be tossed into a drawer or the trash can, but they’re cheap enough that it won’t matter.

Who It’s Best For

These are great for poking fun at golfers of all ages. These Golf Ball Finding Glasses are an inoffensive joke gift suitable for any social setting, but they aren’t really all that useful for finding golf balls.

Pros Inexpensive and humorous as a gag gift

Inexpensive and humorous as a gag gift Suitable for any social setting

Suitable for any social setting Some people may find them handy

Cons A gift that isn’t terribly likely to be used

A gift that isn’t terribly likely to be used Cheap construction

Wrapping Up

Gag gifts are a great way to spice up office parties and Christmas mornings for everyone involved. We thoroughly searched the internet for any funny golf gift idea and were pleasantly surprised to find such a great selection spanning a large variety of humorous gifts for all kinds of golfers.

While most of the products on our list may not see much use, they are sure to get a few laughs and brighten the mood for everyone around. Give our list one last scan to see if you missed anything. We hope you found the perfect funny gift for the golf lover in your life.