The 10 Best Bocce Ball Sets to Buy in 2020

Bocce ball is one of the oldest yard games in history, with origins dating all the way back to ancient Egypt. Today, countless enthusiasts still see the game as a precious tradition to be passed onto future generations. Whether this is your first foray into bocce or you’re looking to upgrade to a newer kit, you can use this buying guide to find the set that’s made for you.

Choosing the Best Bocce Ball Set

Bocce ball is a simple game, but finding the perfect set for you and your loved ones can be easier said than done. Here are a few things to keep in mind throughout your search.

What to Look for When Choosing a Bocce Ball Set

While any of the bocce sets on our list are sure to bring extra fun to your next backyard barbecue or get-together, picking a set that matches your skill level and playing area enhances the enjoyment of everyone playing.

For a more in-depth look at the important factors that differentiate each set from each other, see our section on Things to Consider When Choosing a Bocce Ball Set.

What to Avoid When Choosing a Bocce Ball Set

For young children and seniors, it’s best to avoid using large, heavy bocce balls, as it may cause them some strain. In our product list below, we’ve identified ideal kits for both kids and seniors like the Rally and Roar SOFT Bocce Ball Set.

We would advise against buying a bocce set with balls larger than 107mm. These exceed the regulation size and reflect poor research on the part of the manufacturer.

Be on the lookout for false titles given to certain sets, such as “tournament,” “competition” and “professional.” These fancy names are often used to falsely inflate the value of cheaper sets. If you’re looking for a more expert quality bocce kit, ensure that the balls are of resin quality and follow standard specifications of weight and size.

For more information on the key aspects to keep in mind when choosing a bocce ball set, check out our full buyer’s guide below. For now, let’s go through our top picks.

Top 10 Best Bocce Ball Sets 2020

Why we like it: It doesn't take much to get a game of bocce rolling, but durable bocce balls and the 1-year warranty included in Play Platoon's kit makes it our top pick. Editor's Rating:

At a Glance:

Material: Resin

Ball Size: 90mm

Ball Weight: 1.57 lbs

Comes With: 8 balls, pallino, measuring tape, carrying case and 1-year warranty

Thankfully, bocce doesn’t require a ton of materials or preparation in order to play. Still, we appreciate having all the key components included in the same package. Play Platoon’s bocce ball set comes with everything you need to get a good game of lawn ball going.

Included in the kit is a carrying bag, measuring rope, pallino and eight resin, 90mm bocce balls. The balls are in four different colors — 2 red, 2 blue, 2 green, 2 yellow, allowing up to 8 players to join the game. Play Platoon also includes an automatic 1-year warranty with the purchase, so you’ll be covered should you find any defect in the kit.

While we appreciate a carrying case being included in the bundle, it does leave a bit to be desired. The case is slightly too small to fit all the balls efficiently. It’s also cheap, so don’t expect it to last too long before fraying. If you’re looking for the ultimate bocce ball case, check out our best premium pick.

Pros 1-year warranty

1-year warranty High-quality balls

High-quality balls Balls are in four different colors, accommodating up to 8 players

Cons Carrying case is small and of low quality

Why we like it: As attractive as its carrying case is, the true value of Viva Sol's bocce ball kit lies in its premium quality balls and pallino. For those looking to splurge on their set, this is a great pick. Editor's Rating:

At a Glance:

Material: Resin

Ball Size: 107mm

Ball Weight: 2 lbs

Comes With: 8 balls, pallino, high quality carrying case with bottle opener

For players seeking a bit of luxury in their bocce ball set, Viva Sol has just the answer. Their resin bocce ball set is a showcase of quality inside and out. You’ll find everything you need within its packaging to get a heart-pounding game of bocce going — except for some teammates and opponents, that is.

Viva Sol’s Bocce Ball set includes eight 107mm Bocce Balls in a variety of colors, with one 60mm white pallino. They’re professional-grade, made from phenolic resin. We’re particularly stricken by the carrying case, which is a thing of beauty in itself. It’s been elegantly designed, made from all-wood with a two-tone walnut finish.

The foam lining also helps protect your bocce balls, ensuring years of quality fun. But here’s the real kicker regarding the case: it has a built-in bottle opener, so you can cool off from your bocce game with help from the bocce set. You’ll get a sense of the quality on offer here within the first few minutes of your first game.

The main downside here is that this set doesn’t include a measuring device, which is disappointing considering how expensive it is, even within its premium category. However, the extra money is definitely well-spent, as this is likely to be the last bocce ball set you’ll ever have to buy. All in all, Viva Sol’s kit is an excellent option for those willing to invest a little extra into their kit. If, on the other hand, you’d like to save as much as possible on the purchase, check out our best budget pick.

Pros All-wood, foam-lined, beautifully designed carrying case

All-wood, foam-lined, beautifully designed carrying case High quality balls

High quality balls Comes with a bottle opener!

Cons Expensive

Expensive Does not include measuring device

Why we like it: There's no need to make a hefty investment to get a good game of bocce going. If you're looking for a quick, cheap kit, FunStuff has just the thing for you. Editor's Rating:

At a Glance:

Material: Plastic

Ball Size: Smaller than average

Ball Weight: Lighter than average

Comes With: 8 balls, pallino, carrying case

Bocce is a very simple game, so it makes sense for the experience — in its simplest form — to be an inexpensive purchase. This next bocce ball set by FunStuff is sold at a bargain rate, making it a great pick-up that won’t break the bank.

This is a recreational set, meaning that it doesn’t follow official bocce regulations. It’s best for casual, simple play. The balls are lightweight and made of hard plastic, making them perfect for bocce games on the beach. Your whole family can take part in the game, since the balls are a breeze for kids and seniors to manipulate. The black pallino is also quite handy when used on the beach, since you’ll always be able to find it in the sand.

The kit comes with a carrying case, which is a welcome inclusion. However, the case is of low quality, and can be hard to open at times. The balls are also filled with a liquid that may leak out when damaged. Of course, these downsides are to be expected given the price point. If you’re looking for an affordable set that provides everything needed for a good bocce game, this is definitely a solid option.

Pros Extremely affordable price

Extremely affordable price Suitable for kids and seniors

Suitable for kids and seniors Black pallino is easy to spot when playing on the beach

Cons Carrying case is of low quality and can be difficult to open

Carrying case is of low quality and can be difficult to open Balls are of low quality and don’t offer the best playing experience

Why we like it: There's a whole competitive side to bocce, and players within that category need to make the most of their equipment. If you're a tournament player, Baden Champions' set is definitely worth considering. Editor's Rating:

At a Glance:

Material: Resin

Ball Size: 107mm

Ball Weight: 2 lbs

Comes With: 8 balls, pallino, measuring tape and carrying bag

At first glance, bocce is a casual game that isn’t meant to be taken too seriously. However, step into the spectator area of a bocce tournament and you’ll immediately feel the intensity in the room. For the select few who have progressed their bocce skills to a competitive level, this next kit is the ideal choice for tournament play.

Baden Champions’ bocce ball set is comprised of eight balls (four green and four red), one white pallino and a 5’-foot measuring tape. The balls and pallino are regulation size, so they’re great practice for any tournament venue. The solid polyresin construction is of extremely high quality, which you’ll notice when you first wrap your hand around one. The included carrying bag is also well-made, ensuring safe transport of your kit between matches.

While this is a tournament-grade kit, there’s nothing stopping you from taking it along to your next outdoor gathering for some casual play. Keep in mind, however, that the regulation size balls are too big for kids’ hands, and they might be a bit too heavy for comfort if seniors join the game as well. Still, for those who take their bocce matters quite seriously, there’s no better kit than Baden Champions’.

Pros Balls are regulation size and weight

Balls are regulation size and weight Balls are made of high quality, solid polyresin

Balls are made of high quality, solid polyresin Included carrying case is well-made

Cons Not the best kit for kids and seniors

Why we like it: This kit by Rally and Roar features lighter and softer balls than average, allowing players of all ages to participate in the game without experiencing physical discomfort. Editor's Rating:

At a Glance:

Material: Rubber

Ball Size: 84mm

Ball Weight: 1.65 lbs

Comes With: 8 balls, pallino, measuring tape and carrying case

Bocce is a game that’s suitable for all ages, though some seniors might find difficulty in manipulating regulation-size bocce balls. That’s why we recommend Rally and Roar’s soft and pliable bocce ball set.

This kit comes with eight all-weather balls, a pallino, measuring tape and carrying case, providing you with everything you need to get a good game going. The carrying case is perfectly suited to the kit, making storage and transport a breeze. The balls are 84mm, made of rubber and filled with sand, making them much easier to manipulate for seniors who have trouble with the weight and feel of traditional balls.

We’d definitely recommend this for physically impaired seniors who want to avoid getting hurt while playing. That said, the composition of these bocce balls strays quite far from the standard kit. Being lighter and filled with sand, they don’t offer the same sense of balance while throwing, which will impact the quality of the game. Nevertheless, seniors will still have access to the fun and friendly competition that a game of bocce has to offer without the risk of hurting themselves.

Pros Easy to manipulate for seniors

Easy to manipulate for seniors Great for use in all weather conditions and terrain

Great for use in all weather conditions and terrain Quality carrying case

Cons The balls are soft and don’t offer the same quality of play as hard balls

Why we like it: Featuring exemplary production quality and multiple ball size options, Rally and Roar's kit is a great choice for anyone looking for portable a bocce set. Editor's Rating:

At a Glance:

Material: Resin

Ball Size: 90mm, 100mm or 107mm

Ball Weight: 1.65 – 2 lbs

Comes With: 8 balls, measuring tape, pallino and carrying case

Whether you’re a new player getting into the game of bocce or a neighborhood champion looking to maintain your dominance in lawn sports, Rally and Roar presents a solid offer with their bocce ball set. The kit comes with eight balls, a pallino, a carrying case and measuring tape — everything you need for countless lawn ball sessions to come.

The storage bag included in the bundle is water-resistant, compact and lightweight, allowing you to take your bocce dreams with you to the beach, barbecue, park or birthday party. There are three options for ball sizes, which allow for the accommodation of players of all ages and skill levels. Aside from looking quite sharp — despite the fact that they’re round — the bocce balls are also made of high-quality resin, ensuring years of regular use.

Taking into consideration key factors like price, quality and overall gameplay, this is definitely the best all-around bocce set in our list. However, more experienced players might have some additional preferences in mind. If you’re looking for a kit better suited to tournament play, check out Baden Champions’ bocce ball set. They only offer one size and weight, with specifications meeting the Bocce Standards Association criteria, making it the ideal kit for competition.

Pros Multiple options for ball sizes — suitable for players of all ages and skill levels

Multiple options for ball sizes — suitable for players of all ages and skill levels High-quality material

High-quality material Great value for the price

Great value for the price Water-resistant, compact and lightweight storage bag

Cons Tournament players might require a set better suited for competition

Why we like it: As exciting as playing bocce in daylight is, doing so under cover of night adds a whole new element to the experience. This set by Water Sports is specifically made for nocturnal bocce. Editor's Rating:

At a Glance:

Material: Plastic

Ball Size: Under 100mm

Ball Weight: Heavier than average

Comes With: 8 balls, pallino, measuring tape and carrying case

Bocce is normally considered a sunshine pastime, but some enthusiasts like to play under cover of night. Of course, doing so with a normal kit would be difficult at best, which is why we’re thankful for companies like Water Sports and their glow in the dark bocce ball kit.

Bocce after dark is a magical experience — with everything shrouded in darkness except for the balls, your focus is funneled entirely on the game. Included in the package are eight balls, one pallino and a carrying case. The special feature here is that the balls and pallino contain a high-powered LED that makes them glow beautifully bright at night. Thanks to the strong battery that powers the LED — and the handy on/off switch that toggles its function — the light won’t be dying out anytime soon.

However, when the batteries do run out, they’re unfortunately not replaceable, so you’ll have to be a DIY wizard to get the balls lit up again. This gives the kit a short shelf life that we’re not comfortable with. At any rate, if you’re looking for a bit of simple bocce fun in the dark, this kit is worth taking a look at.

Pros Awesome glow-in-the-dark playing experience

Awesome glow-in-the-dark playing experience LED lights come with a long battery life

LED lights come with a long battery life Kit includes everything needed for a game

Cons LED lights and batteries are non-replaceable

Why we like it: It's great to have a bocce ball set that you can pull out under any weather conditions, and Franklin Sports' kit is just that. Editor's Rating:

At a Glance:

Material: Resin

Ball Size: 100mm

Ball Weight: Heavier than average

Comes With: 8 balls, pallino, carrying case

Neither rain nor sleet nor snow can keep true bocce ball enthusiasts from their game, especially when they come equipped with all-weather gear. This set by Franklin Sports is made to withstand a variety of weather conditions, ensuring that mother nature won’t get in the way of your bocce plans.

The kit comprises eight 100mm balls, a pallino and a carrying bag for storage and transport. The balls are coated in high-quality polyresin overlaying a solid core. Their reliable composition protects the balls from long-term wear and tear even when used in wet conditions. Gone are the days when you rain check your bocce plans as the heavy clouds roll in — with this kit, you’re able to play with the whole family and make the day a beautiful one regardless of the weather.

One downside here is that the pallino is a bit on the small side, so it might be hard to see during a game. This is especially true in rough weather conditions that might impair players’ vision. Nevertheless, the kit as a whole is of exemplary quality considering its price bracket.

Pros All-weather kit

All-weather kit Durable, long-lasting balls

Durable, long-lasting balls Great quality for the price

Cons Pallino is a little small, making it hard to see

Pallino is a little small, making it hard to see Measuring device not included

Why we like it: Kids love bocce, especially when the balls are small enough to grip comfortably. If you're looking to get your kids into the game, this set of inflatable balls from Franklin Sports is just the thing for them. Editor's Rating:

At a Glance:

Material: PVC

Ball Size: 90mm

Ball Weight: Lighter than average

Comes With: 8 balls, pallino, carrying case

It’s never too early to step into the wonderful world of bocce. If you’re looking to pass this pastime onto your kids, this kit by Franklin Sports is sure to put a smile on their faces. While kids are free to join in on any bocce game, it helps when the balls are sized with their little hands in mind.

Made from all-weather soft PVC and measuring 90mm, these inflatable bocce balls are perfect for child use. We love the swirly color pattern used in the design of the balls, and so will your kids. The material allows you to play on the beach, park, backyard or indoors. The carrying case included in the kit is lightweight and portable, allowing even the youngest children to swing it around with ease.

As an unfortunate aside, the balls tend to go flat every few games, so you’ll have to come equipped with a pump to keep them inflated. That’s a bit of an inconvenience, but considering how practical this kit is for child use, we’d definitely recommend it for all families. As an alternative, the metal balls featured in this kit are considerably smaller and lighter than average, and they definitely won’t flatten over time.

Pros All-weather kit

All-weather kit Balls are designed with a colorful swirl

Balls are designed with a colorful swirl Carrying case is easy for kids to use

Cons Balls tend to go flat between games

Why we like it: Bocce balls come in a variety of materials, including metal. Although they might be unorthodox, these metal balls are sure to add some shine to your game. Editor's Rating:

At a Glance:

Material: Metal

Ball Size: 73mm

Ball Weight: 1.57 lbs

Comes With: 8 balls, pallino and carrying case

These metal bocce balls by Star Quality Classic Game stand out from traditionally used material. On an exceptionally bright day, you’ll see the light reflected in the metal balls. Strategic players can use this to their advantage, aiming their throws so as to impair their opponents’ vision in-game — though that might be too dark a tactic to use in casual play.

This kit comes with a nifty canvas carrying case, wooden pallino, measuring tape and eight metal bocce balls. The balls are 73mm, which is quite smaller than the standard size, though they still have some heft to them. The small measuring tape that comes with the kit is also a welcome inclusion that’s sure to come in handy when attempting to avoid disagreements between throws.

Although the balls are marked, distinguishing which ones belong to their respective player can be difficult, especially on a sunny day. On top of that, and despite the relatively high price point, the build quality of the balls leaves a bit to be desired. The metal is likely to peel off after repeat use, resulting in a less-than-ideal feel. Ultimately though, these bocce balls are the shiniest in our list, and that aspect alone is enough for some players to test them out.

Pros Funky metal aesthetic

Funky metal aesthetic Small and light enough to be used by kids and seniors

Small and light enough to be used by kids and seniors Canvas carrying case included

Cons Difficult to tell which balls belong to their respective player

Difficult to tell which balls belong to their respective player Metal is likely to peel off over time

Metal is likely to peel off over time Expensive

The Complete Guide to Buying a Bocce Ball Set

Now that we’ve gone through the products, let’s break down a few of the key aspects involved when looking for the perfect bocce ball set. Keep these points in mind when making your selection.

Things to Consider When Choosing a Bocce Ball Set

We’ve already gone over what to avoid when choosing a bocce ball set — now let’s look at some of the most important aspects to consider as you shop around.

Materials

There are a few options for bocce ball materials, the most common being resin-based material similar to what bowling balls are made of. Most tournament-grade bocce balls are made from resin composite, so we’d suggest that material if your goal is playing at a competitive level.

Another popular material used in the making of bocce balls is polymer, which feels much like hard plastic. Bocce balls made from polymer come with some extra durability, though they’re also a touch more expensive than resin-based balls. Because they’re so resistant to wear and tear, polymer bocce balls are great to use in a variety of outdoor environments.

Wooden bocce balls provide more of a traditional feel, though they’re much less popular than their counterparts these days. They’re also lighter and don’t provide any extra functionality to the playing experience. Ultimately, wooden bocce balls are more of an aesthetic preference than anything else.

The same applies to metal bocce balls, though they may be heavier or lighter than the standard resin balls depending on their inner density. Metal bocce balls have a unique and interesting texture, though they might impair players’ visions when used on an exceptionally bright day. If you’re looking to play with metal bocce balls, check out this set by Star Quality Classic Game.

Ball Weight and Size

Bocce balls come in a variety of weights and dimensions. Standard competitive balls tend to be between 100mm and 115mm in diameter. Balls measuring 107mm and weighing 2 pounds are typically used for tournament play. In tournaments, it’s important that the balls are identical between each player.

For non-competitive play, the choice is entirely yours, and it all depends on who you’ll be playing with. Seniors and young children will likely be more comfortable using smaller, lighter balls, while those looking for a more serious game should gravitate toward tournament-grade balls. The best overall pick in our list features a variety of ball sizes, allowing you to choose based on who you’ll be playing with.

Accessories

Bocce is a simple game that doesn’t require a great number of accessories. Still, it’s important that the kit you purchase comes with everything you need to get a game going. Essentially, a set of 8 bocce balls and a pallino are the necessary inclusions that every kit should come with.

Beyond that, some kits also include a carrying case and measuring device. These add some extra convenience to the playing experience, making it easy to transport your kit and measure the distance between balls to keep track of the game.

Cost-Efficiency

How much you should invest in your bocce ball kit depends mostly on your level of play. For amateur players looking for a simple, fun time outdoors, there’s no need to break the bank to get a tournament-grade set that comes with a flashy carrying case.

On the other hand, if you’re a competitive player, you might want to invest in a premium set. Practicing with high-quality balls is a great way to maintain an edge over the competition, and your opponents will likely notice the difference once they face you in a tournament.

FAQ

Can bocce be played on grass?

Bocce can be played on grass as well as any other surface as long as it’s smooth and flat.

What is the standard size of a bocce court?

A standard-size bocce court is typically 60 feet long by 12 feet wide, though these dimensions can be adjusted depending on the playing space available.

Can you throw overhand in bocce ball?

Both overhand and underhand throwing are fair play in bocce.

Can you intentionally knock an opponent’s ball out of play?

Going by the official bocce ruleset, it’s permitted — even encouraged — to intentionally knock an opponent’s ball out of play. This technique is known as “spocking”.

When was bocce ball invented?

Bocce is actually an ancient sport. Its first known documentation was an Egyptian tomb painting dated from 5200 B.C. that showed two boys playing the game. Bocce went on to travel to Asia and the Middle East, after which point it was taken on by the Greeks and eventually the Romans.

Final Words

Bocce is a timeless pastime — by stocking a good set at home, you’ll be guaranteeing endless precious memories for you and your loved ones. Now that we’ve gone through the fundamentals of the game and the most important things to keep in mind when choosing a set, you’re ready to get the ball rolling.