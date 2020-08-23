Basketball, with its dribbles, dunks and crowd-pleasing three-pointers, is popular with kids all over the planet. From little ones to teens, courts around the world are crammed with kids looking to be the next big player.
If you’re on the hunt for great gifts for a basketball-mad girl in your life, we’ve got your back, with some of the world’s best basketball gifts for girls. We’ve included lots of practical equipment like balls and clothes, along with unique and unusual stuff for something a little different.
We’ve run the gamut of basketball gifts for girls, from books to drinking vessels to video games, so that you can find the perfect gift for whoever you’re buying for.
Shopping for Basketball Gifts for Girls
Our list includes 20 brilliant gifts, with exciting stuff for girls of all ages and personalities.
We’ve assessed each by the following criteria:
- Age Range: Because different products are built for different ages, we’ve separated our list into these groups: 3-6 years, 7-10 years, 11-13 years and 14-plus.
- Who it’s for: We’ve included great gifts for both indoor and outdoor use, along with ideas for girls of different personalities. Whoever you’re buying for, we’ve got the perfect gift for them.
- Best Features: We’ve picked out the best features of each gift so you know exactly what’s so good about each one.
- Design: No one wants to waste their cash on subpar products. We’ve considered each gift’s design so you know how they all look and perform.
We’ve also offered some pros and cons for each product to help you pick the perfect gift.
Here are the best basketball gifts for girls:
Best Basketball Gifts for Girls Ages 3-6
1. Best Basketball Gift for Girls Ages 3-6: Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set
Who It’s For
This is built for younger players and designed specifically for gentle indoor and outdoor play, perfect for little kids. The three small, light balls are perfect for little hands, and the six height settings (from 2.5 feet to 4 feet) mean that the game can grow with the girl you’re buying it for.
Best Features
The oversized rim makes it easy for kids to score a basket, avoiding frustration. This is a pretty basic toy, which makes it perfect for this age range.
The set is colorful and tactile, so it helps to stimulate young minds and develop motor skills and coordination skills. It also helps with balance, social skills and keeping fit and active.
Design
The set is very easy to assemble and adjust. It looks good, and kids like the bright colors of the hoop and the balls.
You should weigh the hoop down to prevent the kids who are using it from getting hurt or injured. Sand to fill the base isn’t included.
- Excellent for younger kids
- Good price point
- Good for indoor and outdoor use
- Six adjustable height settings
- Doesn’t include sand for weighing the product down
2. Toddler Basketball Hoop
Who It’s For
Young kids who want to shoot some hoops outside. Though this is suitable for indoor use, it’s better for outdoor play. For young kids who are more interested in playing than learning, this is brilliant. Adjustable from 2.5 to 5.1 feet, this can grow as the girl you’re buying it for does.
Best Features
Though it’s built for young kids, it looks just like a full-grown basketball hoop, so it makes kids feel like they’re playing a real game of basketball.
It’s robust and tough, and won’t be ruined by sunshine or rain. It’s easy to weigh down with water or sand, though you’ll have to find a way to weigh it down yourself.
Design
Easy to assemble and with a great aesthetic, this is a fantastic buy. Considering the top-quality design, the price point is great. Though it’s fairly rugged, this is a little more flimsy and lightweight than it looks.
- This looks like a real basketball hoop
- Very durable in terms of weatherproofing
- Great price point
- Excellent for outdoor play
- A little flimsy
3. VTech Smart Shots Sport Centre
Who It’s For
Built for kids from 12-36 months, this could also be used by kids who are a little older, perhaps up to the age of 4. It’s great for young kids who like stimulating lights and colors – and who like staying active and energized.
Best Features
With animations, bright colors, lights, sounds, music, buttons and a scoreboard, it’s a multi-sensory extravaganza of frenetic fun.
If you’re looking for something interactive and exciting for young girls, this is fantastic. It helps with coordination, learning and motor skills.
Design
It’s super colorful, and it’s pretty easy to assemble. The set requires 3 AA batteries, which aren’t included.
- Excellent for the lower end of this age range
- Very colorful and fun
- Stimulates the brain
- Great for hours of play
- Not suitable for 5 to 6 year-olds
- Doesn’t include batteries
Best Basketball Gifts for Girls Ages 7-10
1. Senston Youth Basketball
Who It’s For
Available in 7 different exciting colors and with great spin on the classic basketball design, it’s a great alternative for a girl who wants something more exciting than a standard basketball.
If you want a ball for older kids (or if you do indeed want a standard regulation basketball), check out the Spalding NBA Replica Basketball we’ve included in this list.
Best Features
The ball comes with a pump, needle and storage net, so it’s got everything you need for keeping the ball pumped-up and in play.
Other than that, it feels, plays and bounces just like any other high-quality ball, although the colors can become stained after extensive use.
Design
Built with nylon and a butyl bladder for durability and shape retention, the design is fantastic. The grip is excellent, and it feels good in the hands.
- A solid, durable game ball
- Young girls will love the multiple color options
- Perfect for this age range
- Feels good and performs well
- Comes with a pump, needle and storage net
- Colors can appear dull after lots of use
2. Basketball Bath Bombs
Who It’s For
If a girl likes bath bombs and basketball, they’re going to like these. Though they’re not the most indulgent or luxurious bath bombs, they’re perfect for girls aged around 7-10 who want to stir up some basketball bubbles while they bathe.
Best Features
These bath bombs feel good and smell good, and whip up plenty of bubbles. They smell fruity, they feel relaxing and they add something different to boring bathtime sessions.
Design
These bath bombs are lovingly crafted with Epsom salts, for relaxing the muscles and helping the young girl you’re buying for to relax in the bath. They’re not tested on animals, so they’re perfect for critter-conscious young girls.
- Very unique gift idea
- They feel good and smell good
- A great option if you’re looking for a low-cost gift
- Not directly used in gameplay
3. Basketball Coloring Book
Who It’s For
It’s suitable for most ages, but because the pages aren’t too complex or complicated, it’s best for kids aged 7-10. This is a pretty basic (but great) gift, so there’s not much to tell you here. If a kid likes coloring, they’ll like this.
Best Features
The book has over 25 pages, so there’s plenty of material to keep kids occupied. Though the book is mainly made up of coloring activities, there are other activities too, such as puzzles and pages on writing basketball-related notes.
It’s not the most sophisticated coloring book on the planet, but it’s a fantastic simple gift.
Design
Some of the pages are simple, while others offer more complex patterns, such as mandalas. The images look good, the color of the book is nice, and some pages are geared towards girls rather than boys. For a basketball-themed book crafted specifically for girls, this is great.
- Kids love coloring books
- A great way to pass a few quiet hours
- Fantastic price point
- Great if you’re just looking for a small, simple gift
- Some active kids might find this a little too boring
4. Space Jam
Who It’s For
Absolutely any kid who loves basketball. One of the greatest kids’ movies of all time, most kids love it. But kids who love basketball will love the movie even more!
This movie is fun even for adults, and stands up well on a re-watch. As fun today as it was when it first came out in 1996, it’s an absolute classic for anyone even remotely interested in basketball or movies – or both. And about 25 years later, it doesn’t at all feel dated or cheesy.
Best Features
The animation is wacky, exciting and entertaining, with bright, bold characters and lots of fun set pieces. The soundtrack is great, the storyline is fun and the voice acting is great. It’s a truly timeless movie.
Design
Great colors, characters, and famous basketballers help the movie jump off the screen.
- An absolutely brilliant and classic movie
- Great price point
- Fun for all the family
- Maybe not ‘active’ enough for kids who’d prefer to run around
- An older movie can feel a bit dated to younger viewers
5. MIER Basketball Backpack
Who It’s For
If the girl you’re buying for needs to carry basketball equipment around, this is the perfect gift. The bag is nothing spectacular or impressive, but it’s the perfect solution for carrying one bag around without getting your other stuff dirty or spoiled.
Best Features
All of the excellent compartments. Aside from the bag’s bottom section, which is designed to hold either a ball or sneakers, it has many other sections too. There’s a laptop compartment, two zipper pockets and a side mesh pocket. You can squeeze a lot of stuff into this one useful bag.
Design
It doesn’t look too exciting, but that’s not the purpose of this bag. It’s pretty well-built and is quite durable. It’s thoughtfully designed for student-athletes.
- An excellent practical gift
- Perfect for girls who are part of a school team
- Lots of great compartments
- Good durability
- Doesn’t look very exciting
6. Best Budget Basketball Gift for Girls: Basketball Hair Elastics
Who It’s For
This product is great for girls with long hair! Girls at this age like to choose what they wear, and they love accessorizing, so these are a great little way to help them do both.
Though these hair ties can, of course, be used by girls who want to keep the hair out of their eyes while they’re playing basketball, they’re also equally suitable for using off the court.
Best Features
These are a pretty simple gift, so there’s not much to be said here, but these look good, they do their job well and they’re very affordable. Cute, kooky and quirky, these are great for young basketball fans.
This pack of 8 has 4 different designs, meaning there are two of each design. The girl you’re buying them for might want to share a pair with one of her basketball besties.
Design
Made from stretchable elastic, these are easy to use, for girls of all ages. They hold their stretch well, which gives them plenty of durability.
- Brilliant price point
- Cute designs
- Easy to use
- Good for use on and off the court
- These are a pretty basic gift
Best Basketball Gifts for Girls Ages 11-13
1. Best Overall Soccer Basketball For Girls: Glow City Light Up Basketball
Who It’s For
For slightly older girls who are allowed to keep playing outdoors after dark.
If the girl you’re buying for fits this category, this ball will be a miracle. They can keep shooting hoops well after dark, no matter where they’re playing. Perfect.
Best Features
Obviously, the best feature here is the ball’s ability to light up. The illumination is triggered by contact, so the ball will light up – and temporarily stay lit – with every bounce and shot.
Visible from very far away, the illumination is bright and bold and perfect for hours of play.
Design
The ball comes with two sets of batteries. One set is already installed, while the second is a replacement set. The batteries are easy to replace, and both sets will last for up to 30 hours.
The ball is full-size, so it looks, feels and performs just like any other mid-range basketball. While It doesn’t have the ultra-premium feel that a more expensive basketball will have, it certainly doesn’t feel cheap or tacky.
If you’re looking for a ball that doesn’t illuminate, check out the two other balls we’ve included on this list: the Spalding NBA Replica Basketball and the Senston Youth Basketball.
- With this, kids can keep playing basketball in the dark
- Very unique
- Perfect for kids who can stay out late
- Feels like a good average basketball
- Doesn’t have the durability that some normal balls might
- Isn’t as top-quality as a ball without lights
2. Love Basketball Hoodie
Editor’s Rating:
Available in sizes all the way from small to XXL, this is basically suitable for anyone who loves basketball, unless they’re under 10. Beware: the sizes are adult sizes.
This is perfect for girls who are around 11-13. Any younger, the sizes may not fit. Any older, and basketball-themed apparel will probably be more about school spirit than fashion.
Best Features
The bold, simple design is very cute, and the color range is great. Available in five different styles, there’s something perfect for everyone, but most we love the attention-grabbing hot pink option.
Design
Made from a 50/50 mix of cotton and polyester, this hoodie is mega comfortable, perfect for both lazy days at home and general daily wear.
It feels thick and warm, and it’s soft against the skin. It’s easy to wash and has great durability, so it’ll keep being comfortable for plenty of time to come.
- Very cute design
- Very comfortable
- Good price point
- Versatile
- Might not fit for younger girls
3. The Mug with a Hoop
Who It’s For
Although this is for anyone who likes basketball and hot drinks, it’ll be preferred by those from ages 11-13. Kids any younger are unlikely to be sipping on hot drinks, and kids any older will probably find this a bit too silly.
Oversized at 16oz, it offers big gulps for basketball fans who love coffee, tea or hot chocolate. The girl you’re buying it for could even use this for soup, ice cream or cold drinks.
Best Features
You might have noticed that there’s a silly little hoop above the mug. That’s the best feature and is perfect for tossing marshmallows into a nice hot chocolate.
But aside from that, the mug looks great, with a fun, sleek, playful design. The colors are great, the design is big and bold and the whole idea is very fun.
Design
Made from high-quality stoneware, these mugs have great durability along with a reliable build. They’re kiln-fired and hand-painted, so every single one is unique, making them a perfect gift.
- Very unique and fun
- Practical and useful
- Excellent aesthetic
- Very good quality
- Handmade
- Some children might find this a little too silly
4. Franklin Sports Ball Maintenance Kit
Who It’s For
This is for anyone who owns their own basketball. That said, it can also be used for soccer balls, footballs, volleyballs and more, so it’s perfect for any girl who’s into sports.
Best Features
It’s portable and easy to use, so the girl you’re buying it for can easily throw this in her bag and use it wherever she’s playing. It comes with three different needles, making it mega versatile. Overall, it’s a great gift for anyone who plays sports on the move.
The price point is also fantastic, making it a great gift for anyone on a budget.
Design
It’s a portable pump doing everything a portable pump should, but at a great price. It comes with a small, convenient carry case.
- Practical and useful
- Very affordable
- Versatile
- Does what any good portable pump should
- Some might find this too practical and uninteresting to give as a gift
5. 5-Piece Wall Art Canvas
Who It’s For
When kids get into their tweens, they like having a say in decorating their bedrooms. If the girl you’re buying for has reached this stage, and they’re looking for great basketball-themed decorations, they’ll absolutely love these canvases.
Best Features
There are three size options: 50”x24”, 60”x32” and 60”x40”, so you have lots of choices depending on the size of your space.
But the big attraction here is the fantastic designs, which are classy and sophisticated. Many kids’ room decorations can feel a little immature or childish. These don’t, so they’ll be popular with girls who like to feel a bit more mature. They’ll also be popular with the parents whose houses they’ll be in.
Design
The frames are shrink-resistant and come with hooks, making them quick and easy to hang. They’re very lightweight and durable. They’re great quality, which is reflected in a relatively high price.
If you’re accustomed to ultra-high-end prints, you might think the images aren’t of the sharpest quality, but they should be good enough for all but the most selective of shoppers.
- These look classy and sophisticated
- Kids will feel mature with these in their rooms
- These feel like a very special gift
- Pricey compared to other items on this list
Best Basketball Gifts for Girls Ages 14 and up
1. Best Premium Basketball Gift for Girls: SKLZ Dribble Stick
Who It’s For
Serious players who truly want to improve. The four fully-adjustable arms allow for plenty of versatility, allowing for endless drills for whoever you’re buying it for. If the girl you’re buying for wants to get better at their game – and is happy to practice alone – this is as good as gifts get.
Best Features
The stick and its four arms are of course the highlight here, as they allow for endless self-improvement. But the pack also includes a drills guide, which helps your gift recipient to practice properly and productively.
Because this is pretty small, it’s very versatile, so it can be used in the garden, in the garage, or on a court.
Design
Intelligently crafted, this is easy to assemble, unpack and store. It’s durable, it does its job very effectively and it’s built specifically for versatility. In short, it does everything very well.
- A brilliant training aid
- Excellent durability
- This can be used alone
- Very versatile
- This will be too expensive for some people
2. Spalding NBA Replica Basketball
Who It’s For
Anyone who wants a fantastic basketball. This will be too rugged and heavy for young players, making it perfect for anyone 14 plus (and perhaps a little younger). Because it has the official size, weight and feel of a genuine NBA game basketball, this is perfect for anyone who is serious about playing basketball.
If you want a slightly smaller, lower-quality ball for younger players, check out the Senston Youth Basketball we’ve included elsewhere on our list.
Best Features
The feel and play of the ball. The leather feels good, the composite cover plays brilliantly and the grip is excellent. If you want to play like a professional, there’s no other way. It also looks exactly like a professional ball, so it has everything a player needs to feel like they’re playing in the big leagues.
You can use this both indoors on wooden courts and outdoors for street-style play, but it could wear out a bit faster on concrete.
Design
It looks like an official ball and it plays like an official ball, so there’s not much more to say here!
It does deflate gradually over time, so you should make sure you have a pump, such as the Franklin Sports Ball Maintenance Kit we’ve included in this list. The durability isn’t the best, but you absolutely won’t find anything better for the price point.
- A brilliant replica ball
- If the girl you’re buying for wants an official ball, this is it
- Looks, feels and plays brilliantly
- Doesn’t have the best durability
3. Elite Basketball Socks
Who It’s For
A pair of basketball-specific socks is great for any girl who wants to play basketball without getting sore, sweaty feet. For kids who aren’t too serious about basketball, socks don’t matter too much. But for kids who are playing in an official school league, looking for high-performance equipment, good socks are essential. If the girl you’re buying for wants to be a better player, these are a great gift.
They’re not available in small sizes, so these are only suitable for older girls.
Best Features
These have lots of great features. Firstly, they’re very soft and comfortable, with a reinforced heel, a reinforced toe and a very cushioned footbed. They also offer arch support, excellent sweat-wicking abilities and great ventilation. All in all, they offer great support and performance.
Design
Aside from their excellent performance, they look great, and are available in a huge number of colors. No matter who you’re buying for, there’ll be a design they’ll love, but we’re guessing younger girls will likely be fans of the colorful options.
These socks are also very durable and thick, so they’ll last for many games to come. Kids can even use them for other sports.
Not for younger girls, they fit US women’s size 8-12.
- They look great
- Excellent durability
- Great sweat-wicking properties
- Lots of comfort and support
- Versatile
- They’re only available in US women’s sizes 8 to 12
4. 30oz Basket Tumbler
Who It’s For
This basketball themed tumbler can work for anyone who wants to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot, although younger athletes will especially love this because of its bold, colorful design. They’ll be the envy of their basketball friends as they sip from the coolest cup on the planet.
It’s particularly versatile, because it’s great for any basketball fan, no matter which team they support.
Best Features
The lid is fantastic, and flips open for quick and easy opening and closing, which is ideal for games and training sessions. But because it looks cool, it’s also great for staying hydrated at home.
Crafted with stainless steel and vacuum insulation technology, this is excellent for keeping your drinks at the temperature you want them. It can keep cold drinks cold for around 24 hours, and hot drinks hot for around 12 hours.
Design
The 30oz tumbler comes with a stainless steel straw and a straw cleaner. For girls who like sipping on a straw instead of right from the cup, this is excellent.
This cup’s durability isn’t the best, but considering the excellent price point, that’s not really a big deal.
- Very versatile
- Great for playing and drinking at home
- The vacuum insulation is very effective
- Great price point
- Looks good
- So-so durability
5. ‘Women in Sports: 50 Fearless Athletes Who Played to Win’ Book
Who It’s For
For girls who want to be inspired by the success stories of other girls. Girls will be motivated by the true stories of famous names such as Billie Jean King and Serena Williams, but many lesser-known impressive women are featured too.
Though this book isn’t only about basketball, it’s all packed with stuff which will be loved by young female athletes with big dreams.
Best Features
Along with great true stories and inspiring tales, this book features fantastic illustrations along with facts, infographics and timelines. This isn’t your average storybook – it’s perfect for picking up and reading random chunks at a time, so it’s an excellent choice even for girls who don’t necessarily read a lot of books.
Design
The illustrations are unique and beautiful, the book is of very high quality and the content is excellently written. This book is innovative, unique and much-needed in a world where many sports narratives are dominated by men.
- Crafted for girls
- Very inspiring and motivating
- The illustrations are fantastic
- Great even for girls who aren’t avid readers
- It’s about more than just basketball
6. NBA 2K21
Who It’s For
Kids love video games. If the kid you’re buying for likes both video games and basketball, they’re going to love this. But what’s even better is the recent addition of women into the game. Now, girls can play this just as proudly as boys, instead of having to play as male players.
No matter which console the girl you’re buying for uses, there’s an option for them here. The game is available for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, XBox One and XBox Series X.
Best Features
In 2K20, female players were featured in this franchise for the first time, which is a great step towards recognizing the gigantic part which women now play in the NBA.
As the newest in the famed game series, this latest version is set to be the best NBA game of all time, with several game modes, even better graphics than before and improved gameplay.
Design
Designed for lots of consoles and hours of endless play, there’s not much to add here (since you’re only buying a tiny disc) – but you can be sure that any basketball fan will love it.
- Set to be the best NBA game of all time
- Great for hours of endless fun
- You can use it indoors
- Parents and kids can play this together
- Often parents prefer the real thing over videogames