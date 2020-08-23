Best choice Premium pick Best value

Basketball, with its dribbles, dunks and crowd-pleasing three-pointers, is popular with kids all over the planet. From little ones to teens, courts around the world are crammed with kids looking to be the next big player.

If you’re on the hunt for great gifts for a basketball-mad girl in your life, we’ve got your back, with some of the world’s best basketball gifts for girls. We’ve included lots of practical equipment like balls and clothes, along with unique and unusual stuff for something a little different.

We’ve run the gamut of basketball gifts for girls, from books to drinking vessels to video games, so that you can find the perfect gift for whoever you’re buying for.

Shopping for Basketball Gifts for Girls

Our list includes 20 brilliant gifts, with exciting stuff for girls of all ages and personalities.

We’ve also offered some pros and cons for each product to help you pick the perfect gift.

Here are the best basketball gifts for girls:

Best Basketball Gifts for Girls Ages 3-6

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use and with an adjustable height, this basketball set is super fun and super versatile. It's easy to use and offers plenty of entry-level play for young girls.

Who It’s For

This is built for younger players and designed specifically for gentle indoor and outdoor play, perfect for little kids. The three small, light balls are perfect for little hands, and the six height settings (from 2.5 feet to 4 feet) mean that the game can grow with the girl you’re buying it for.

Best Features

The oversized rim makes it easy for kids to score a basket, avoiding frustration. This is a pretty basic toy, which makes it perfect for this age range.

The set is colorful and tactile, so it helps to stimulate young minds and develop motor skills and coordination skills. It also helps with balance, social skills and keeping fit and active.

Design

The set is very easy to assemble and adjust. It looks good, and kids like the bright colors of the hoop and the balls.

You should weigh the hoop down to prevent the kids who are using it from getting hurt or injured. Sand to fill the base isn’t included.

Cons Doesn’t include sand for weighing the product down

A little different to the Little Tikes hoop we've listed, this hoop has a more 'authentic' look and feel, so it's more of a straight-up hoop than a colorful learning tool.

Who It’s For

Young kids who want to shoot some hoops outside. Though this is suitable for indoor use, it’s better for outdoor play. For young kids who are more interested in playing than learning, this is brilliant. Adjustable from 2.5 to 5.1 feet, this can grow as the girl you’re buying it for does.

Best Features

Though it’s built for young kids, it looks just like a full-grown basketball hoop, so it makes kids feel like they’re playing a real game of basketball.

It’s robust and tough, and won’t be ruined by sunshine or rain. It’s easy to weigh down with water or sand, though you’ll have to find a way to weigh it down yourself.

Design

Easy to assemble and with a great aesthetic, this is a fantastic buy. Considering the top-quality design, the price point is great. Though it’s fairly rugged, this is a little more flimsy and lightweight than it looks.

Cons A little flimsy

Another basketball gift for young girls, another hoop! Crafted from colorful plastic, this has a basketball hoop, a soccer goal and lots of flashing lights, providing lots of stimulation and excitement for little sports fans.

Who It’s For

Built for kids from 12-36 months, this could also be used by kids who are a little older, perhaps up to the age of 4. It’s great for young kids who like stimulating lights and colors – and who like staying active and energized.

Best Features

With animations, bright colors, lights, sounds, music, buttons and a scoreboard, it’s a multi-sensory extravaganza of frenetic fun.

If you’re looking for something interactive and exciting for young girls, this is fantastic. It helps with coordination, learning and motor skills.

Design

It’s super colorful, and it’s pretty easy to assemble. The set requires 3 AA batteries, which aren’t included.

Best Basketball Gifts for Girls Ages 7-10

It's the most fundamental basketball gift of all! We can't assemble a list of the best basketball gifts for girls without including at least one ball. At 27.5" (which is a size 5), and built for young athletes, this is a perfect ball for 7 to 10 year-olds.

Who It’s For

Available in 7 different exciting colors and with great spin on the classic basketball design, it’s a great alternative for a girl who wants something more exciting than a standard basketball.

If you want a ball for older kids (or if you do indeed want a standard regulation basketball), check out the Spalding NBA Replica Basketball we’ve included in this list.

Best Features

The ball comes with a pump, needle and storage net, so it’s got everything you need for keeping the ball pumped-up and in play.

Other than that, it feels, plays and bounces just like any other high-quality ball, although the colors can become stained after extensive use.

Design

Built with nylon and a butyl bladder for durability and shape retention, the design is fantastic. The grip is excellent, and it feels good in the hands.

Cons Colors can appear dull after lots of use

This combines the fun, fizz and excitement of bath bombs with cute basketball designs, making for a unique, unusual and affordable gift for any girls who like both baths and basketball.

Who It’s For

If a girl likes bath bombs and basketball, they’re going to like these. Though they’re not the most indulgent or luxurious bath bombs, they’re perfect for girls aged around 7-10 who want to stir up some basketball bubbles while they bathe.

Best Features

These bath bombs feel good and smell good, and whip up plenty of bubbles. They smell fruity, they feel relaxing and they add something different to boring bathtime sessions.

Design

These bath bombs are lovingly crafted with Epsom salts, for relaxing the muscles and helping the young girl you’re buying for to relax in the bath. They’re not tested on animals, so they’re perfect for critter-conscious young girls.

Cons Not directly used in gameplay

Kids love coloring books. And kids who love basketball will especially love basketball coloring books. If you're looking to keep a young basketball fan busy with something quiet and contemplative, this is a great choice.

Who It’s For

It’s suitable for most ages, but because the pages aren’t too complex or complicated, it’s best for kids aged 7-10. This is a pretty basic (but great) gift, so there’s not much to tell you here. If a kid likes coloring, they’ll like this.

Best Features

The book has over 25 pages, so there’s plenty of material to keep kids occupied. Though the book is mainly made up of coloring activities, there are other activities too, such as puzzles and pages on writing basketball-related notes.

It’s not the most sophisticated coloring book on the planet, but it’s a fantastic simple gift.

Design

Some of the pages are simple, while others offer more complex patterns, such as mandalas. The images look good, the color of the book is nice, and some pages are geared towards girls rather than boys. For a basketball-themed book crafted specifically for girls, this is great.

Cons Some active kids might find this a little too boring

The best kids' basketball movie ever made, this is iconic. Fun, frenetic and exciting, it's a must-watch for any young fans of the sport.

Who It’s For

Absolutely any kid who loves basketball. One of the greatest kids’ movies of all time, most kids love it. But kids who love basketball will love the movie even more!

This movie is fun even for adults, and stands up well on a re-watch. As fun today as it was when it first came out in 1996, it’s an absolute classic for anyone even remotely interested in basketball or movies – or both. And about 25 years later, it doesn’t at all feel dated or cheesy.

Best Features

The animation is wacky, exciting and entertaining, with bright, bold characters and lots of fun set pieces. The soundtrack is great, the storyline is fun and the voice acting is great. It’s a truly timeless movie.

Design

Great colors, characters, and famous basketballers help the movie jump off the screen.

With a specific compartment built for squeezing a ball into this bag, it's a perfect gift for girls who want to carry their ball in their bag without squishing everything else in there.

Who It’s For

If the girl you’re buying for needs to carry basketball equipment around, this is the perfect gift. The bag is nothing spectacular or impressive, but it’s the perfect solution for carrying one bag around without getting your other stuff dirty or spoiled.

Best Features

All of the excellent compartments. Aside from the bag’s bottom section, which is designed to hold either a ball or sneakers, it has many other sections too. There’s a laptop compartment, two zipper pockets and a side mesh pocket. You can squeeze a lot of stuff into this one useful bag.

Design

It doesn’t look too exciting, but that’s not the purpose of this bag. It’s pretty well-built and is quite durable. It’s thoughtfully designed for student-athletes.

Cons Doesn’t look very exciting

These cute little hair ties are great for young female basketball fans. The designs are lovable and charming, and they keep hair out of eyes on the courts.

Who It’s For

This product is great for girls with long hair! Girls at this age like to choose what they wear, and they love accessorizing, so these are a great little way to help them do both.

Though these hair ties can, of course, be used by girls who want to keep the hair out of their eyes while they’re playing basketball, they’re also equally suitable for using off the court.

Best Features

These are a pretty simple gift, so there’s not much to be said here, but these look good, they do their job well and they’re very affordable. Cute, kooky and quirky, these are great for young basketball fans.

This pack of 8 has 4 different designs, meaning there are two of each design. The girl you’re buying them for might want to share a pair with one of her basketball besties.

Design

Made from stretchable elastic, these are easy to use, for girls of all ages. They hold their stretch well, which gives them plenty of durability.

Cons These are a pretty basic gift

Best Basketball Gifts for Girls Ages 11-13

This is the perfect solution for girls who get frustrated that they can't play after dark. The light-up ball guarantees that you can keep playing way after the sun has set, whether or not their court has floodlights.

Who It’s For

For slightly older girls who are allowed to keep playing outdoors after dark.

If the girl you’re buying for fits this category, this ball will be a miracle. They can keep shooting hoops well after dark, no matter where they’re playing. Perfect.

Best Features

Obviously, the best feature here is the ball’s ability to light up. The illumination is triggered by contact, so the ball will light up – and temporarily stay lit – with every bounce and shot.

Visible from very far away, the illumination is bright and bold and perfect for hours of play.

Design

The ball comes with two sets of batteries. One set is already installed, while the second is a replacement set. The batteries are easy to replace, and both sets will last for up to 30 hours.

The ball is full-size, so it looks, feels and performs just like any other mid-range basketball. While It doesn’t have the ultra-premium feel that a more expensive basketball will have, it certainly doesn’t feel cheap or tacky.

If you’re looking for a ball that doesn’t illuminate, check out the two other balls we’ve included on this list: the Spalding NBA Replica Basketball and the Senston Youth Basketball.

This is pretty basic, but it's great at what it does. Kids love hoodies. Kids who love basketball will especially love basketball hoodies. And you can get this one in pink!

Who It’s For

Available in sizes all the way from small to XXL, this is basically suitable for anyone who loves basketball, unless they’re under 10. Beware: the sizes are adult sizes.

This is perfect for girls who are around 11-13. Any younger, the sizes may not fit. Any older, and basketball-themed apparel will probably be more about school spirit than fashion.

Best Features

The bold, simple design is very cute, and the color range is great. Available in five different styles, there’s something perfect for everyone, but most we love the attention-grabbing hot pink option.

Design

Made from a 50/50 mix of cotton and polyester, this hoodie is mega comfortable, perfect for both lazy days at home and general daily wear.

It feels thick and warm, and it’s soft against the skin. It’s easy to wash and has great durability, so it’ll keep being comfortable for plenty of time to come.

Cons Might not fit for younger girls

Silly, playful and unique, this has everything a gift needs. It looks good, it's useful and it'll raise a smile from whoever you're buying it for.

Who It’s For

Although this is for anyone who likes basketball and hot drinks, it’ll be preferred by those from ages 11-13. Kids any younger are unlikely to be sipping on hot drinks, and kids any older will probably find this a bit too silly.

Oversized at 16oz, it offers big gulps for basketball fans who love coffee, tea or hot chocolate. The girl you’re buying it for could even use this for soup, ice cream or cold drinks.

Best Features

You might have noticed that there’s a silly little hoop above the mug. That’s the best feature and is perfect for tossing marshmallows into a nice hot chocolate.

But aside from that, the mug looks great, with a fun, sleek, playful design. The colors are great, the design is big and bold and the whole idea is very fun.

Design

Made from high-quality stoneware, these mugs have great durability along with a reliable build. They’re kiln-fired and hand-painted, so every single one is unique, making them a perfect gift.

Cons Some children might find this a little too silly

This might not be the most exciting basketball gift, but it's certainly useful. For young girls who are serious about basketball, this'll keep their ball pumped up properly.

Who It’s For

This is for anyone who owns their own basketball. That said, it can also be used for soccer balls, footballs, volleyballs and more, so it’s perfect for any girl who’s into sports.

Best Features

It’s portable and easy to use, so the girl you’re buying it for can easily throw this in her bag and use it wherever she’s playing. It comes with three different needles, making it mega versatile. Overall, it’s a great gift for anyone who plays sports on the move.

The price point is also fantastic, making it a great gift for anyone on a budget.

Design

It’s a portable pump doing everything a portable pump should, but at a great price. It comes with a small, convenient carry case.

Cons Some might find this too practical and uninteresting to give as a gift

Classy, sleek and elegant, these 5-piece wall canvases look fantastic. With lots of different designs featuring several different teams and players, there's most likely something great for the girl you're buying for.

Who It’s For

When kids get into their tweens, they like having a say in decorating their bedrooms. If the girl you’re buying for has reached this stage, and they’re looking for great basketball-themed decorations, they’ll absolutely love these canvases.

Best Features

There are three size options: 50”x24”, 60”x32” and 60”x40”, so you have lots of choices depending on the size of your space.

But the big attraction here is the fantastic designs, which are classy and sophisticated. Many kids’ room decorations can feel a little immature or childish. These don’t, so they’ll be popular with girls who like to feel a bit more mature. They’ll also be popular with the parents whose houses they’ll be in.

Design

The frames are shrink-resistant and come with hooks, making them quick and easy to hang. They’re very lightweight and durable. They’re great quality, which is reflected in a relatively high price.

If you’re accustomed to ultra-high-end prints, you might think the images aren’t of the sharpest quality, but they should be good enough for all but the most selective of shoppers.

Cons Pricey compared to other items on this list

Best Basketball Gifts for Girls Ages 14 and up

If you're buying for a girl who's serious about basketball, gifts don't get much better than this. Perfect for practicing tricks, skills and dribbling, this is one of basketball's best tools for self-improvement.

Who It’s For

Serious players who truly want to improve. The four fully-adjustable arms allow for plenty of versatility, allowing for endless drills for whoever you’re buying it for. If the girl you’re buying for wants to get better at their game – and is happy to practice alone – this is as good as gifts get.

Best Features

The stick and its four arms are of course the highlight here, as they allow for endless self-improvement. But the pack also includes a drills guide, which helps your gift recipient to practice properly and productively.

Because this is pretty small, it’s very versatile, so it can be used in the garden, in the garage, or on a court.

Design

Intelligently crafted, this is easy to assemble, unpack and store. It’s durable, it does its job very effectively and it’s built specifically for versatility. In short, it does everything very well.

Cons This will be too expensive for some people

If you're buying for anyone who wants a real top-quality playable basketball, this is it. It's an official replica, the same thing the use in the big leagues.

Who It’s For

Anyone who wants a fantastic basketball. This will be too rugged and heavy for young players, making it perfect for anyone 14 plus (and perhaps a little younger). Because it has the official size, weight and feel of a genuine NBA game basketball, this is perfect for anyone who is serious about playing basketball.

If you want a slightly smaller, lower-quality ball for younger players, check out the Senston Youth Basketball we’ve included elsewhere on our list.

Best Features

The feel and play of the ball. The leather feels good, the composite cover plays brilliantly and the grip is excellent. If you want to play like a professional, there’s no other way. It also looks exactly like a professional ball, so it has everything a player needs to feel like they’re playing in the big leagues.

You can use this both indoors on wooden courts and outdoors for street-style play, but it could wear out a bit faster on concrete.

Design

It looks like an official ball and it plays like an official ball, so there’s not much more to say here!

It does deflate gradually over time, so you should make sure you have a pump, such as the Franklin Sports Ball Maintenance Kit we’ve included in this list. The durability isn’t the best, but you absolutely won’t find anything better for the price point.

Cons Doesn’t have the best durability

For girls who take basketball seriously, socks are a great addition to their arsenal of equipment. These are protective, comfortable and sweat-wicking, perfect for girls who are playing serious games.

Who It’s For

A pair of basketball-specific socks is great for any girl who wants to play basketball without getting sore, sweaty feet. For kids who aren’t too serious about basketball, socks don’t matter too much. But for kids who are playing in an official school league, looking for high-performance equipment, good socks are essential. If the girl you’re buying for wants to be a better player, these are a great gift.

They’re not available in small sizes, so these are only suitable for older girls.

Best Features

These have lots of great features. Firstly, they’re very soft and comfortable, with a reinforced heel, a reinforced toe and a very cushioned footbed. They also offer arch support, excellent sweat-wicking abilities and great ventilation. All in all, they offer great support and performance.

Design

Aside from their excellent performance, they look great, and are available in a huge number of colors. No matter who you’re buying for, there’ll be a design they’ll love, but we’re guessing younger girls will likely be fans of the colorful options.

These socks are also very durable and thick, so they’ll last for many games to come. Kids can even use them for other sports.

Not for younger girls, they fit US women’s size 8-12.

Cons They’re only available in US women’s sizes 8 to 12

A fun little drinks holder for use both at home and on the courts, it's big, it's insulated and it's perfect for quick sipping.

Who It’s For

This basketball themed tumbler can work for anyone who wants to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot, although younger athletes will especially love this because of its bold, colorful design. They’ll be the envy of their basketball friends as they sip from the coolest cup on the planet.

It’s particularly versatile, because it’s great for any basketball fan, no matter which team they support.

Best Features

The lid is fantastic, and flips open for quick and easy opening and closing, which is ideal for games and training sessions. But because it looks cool, it’s also great for staying hydrated at home.

Crafted with stainless steel and vacuum insulation technology, this is excellent for keeping your drinks at the temperature you want them. It can keep cold drinks cold for around 24 hours, and hot drinks hot for around 12 hours.

Design

The 30oz tumbler comes with a stainless steel straw and a straw cleaner. For girls who like sipping on a straw instead of right from the cup, this is excellent.

This cup’s durability isn’t the best, but considering the excellent price point, that’s not really a big deal.

Cons So-so durability

Hugely inspiring and interesting for any female athletes, this book features true tales of 50 female athletes who were (or are) among the best in their fields. The illustrations are great and the book packs plenty of motivation into its pages.

Who It’s For

For girls who want to be inspired by the success stories of other girls. Girls will be motivated by the true stories of famous names such as Billie Jean King and Serena Williams, but many lesser-known impressive women are featured too.

Though this book isn’t only about basketball, it’s all packed with stuff which will be loved by young female athletes with big dreams.

Best Features

Along with great true stories and inspiring tales, this book features fantastic illustrations along with facts, infographics and timelines. This isn’t your average storybook – it’s perfect for picking up and reading random chunks at a time, so it’s an excellent choice even for girls who don’t necessarily read a lot of books.

Design

The illustrations are unique and beautiful, the book is of very high quality and the content is excellently written. This book is innovative, unique and much-needed in a world where many sports narratives are dominated by men.

Cons It’s about more than just basketball

This game is set to be the biggest and best NBA console game of all time. And after last year's inclusion of a few female players, this year's edition will include even more female additions.

Who It’s For

Kids love video games. If the kid you’re buying for likes both video games and basketball, they’re going to love this. But what’s even better is the recent addition of women into the game. Now, girls can play this just as proudly as boys, instead of having to play as male players.

No matter which console the girl you’re buying for uses, there’s an option for them here. The game is available for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, XBox One and XBox Series X.

Best Features

In 2K20, female players were featured in this franchise for the first time, which is a great step towards recognizing the gigantic part which women now play in the NBA.

As the newest in the famed game series, this latest version is set to be the best NBA game of all time, with several game modes, even better graphics than before and improved gameplay.

Design

Designed for lots of consoles and hours of endless play, there’s not much to add here (since you’re only buying a tiny disc) – but you can be sure that any basketball fan will love it.

You can use it indoors Parents and kids can play this together