The Best Soccer Gifts for Girls to Buy in 2021

Soccer. Kids from every corner of the planet love the beautiful game. A fast-flowing sport full of top-corner free kicks, muddy shins, and nail-biting last-minutes, it’s one of the most popular sports on the planet.

If you’re looking for great gifts for a soccer-mad girl in your life, we’ve got you covered. Though it’s easy to find soccer gifts for boys, it’s a little harder to find top-quality soccer gifts for girls. But we’ve done the research for you, with lots of practical equipment along with weird, wacky, and unusual items.

We’ve covered everything from pajamas to video games to fashion accessories, so whoever you’re buying for, we’ve got the perfect gift idea.

Factors to Consider When Buying Soccer Gifts for Girls

We’ve brought you 20 brilliant gifts, with fantastic stuff for girls of all ages and personalities. We’ve assessed each one as follows.

Age Range

While a soccer-themed brain teaser game might be the best thing for a 13-year-old, you’ll be met with a blank stare if you give a 3-year-old the same gift to unwrap. To aid your buying decision, we’ve separated our list by the following age groups and searched the web for the 5 best in each category.

Who It’s For

Of course, it’s not just age that counts. While they may be united by their love of the beautiful game, no two kids are the same. So we’ve included lots of options, from outdoor activities, rainy day home-based gift ideas, and fashionable choices too.

Features & Design

Even if a product looks good at first glance, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s durable enough or includes all the features that you’re looking for. This is especially true when you’re buying online and have a deadline for gifting (like a birthday or Christmas).

We’ve done the hard work here, and for each of our reviews, we’ve highlighted the best features of each gift, so you know exactly what makes each one so great. We’ve also assessed how each gift is designed, so you know how they look, how they perform, and how easy they are to use. Finally, we’ve also included a helpful list of pros and cons to aid your buying decision.

Here are our top 20 choices for the best soccer gifts for girls.

Top 5 Best Soccer Gifts for Girls Aged 3-6 2020

Why we like it: This is perfect for kids who are too young to always play outdoors. With an intelligent hover ball designed for indoor use, the young girl you’re buying for can play some exciting soccer at home. This is perfect for kids who are too young to always play outdoors. With an intelligent hover ball designed for indoor use, the young girl you’re buying for can play some exciting soccer at home. Editor’s Rating:

Who It’s For

This is built for younger kids and designed specifically for gentle indoor play. The pack has two sets of goalposts along with a cleverly-designed hovering ball, so it has everything you need to enjoy a fun game of soccer, even if you can’t go outdoors.

For kids who prefer a basic, gentle game of soccer, this is perfect.

Best Features

The best feature here is of course the hover ball, with its intelligent design. It’s cleverly built with a small fan to raise it slightly off the ground, which means that your kids can gleefully kick it around your house without hurting themselves or damaging your home.

The hover ball sort of works like an air hockey disc, so it shouldn’t fly up into the air during play. If your kids get tired of playing with the hover ball, the pack also includes a small inflatable ball, which is also suitable for use indoors.

Design

The hover ball has a built-in flashing LED light to make playing even more fun. To operate this light, you need four batteries, which unfortunately aren’t included in the pack. The two goals included in the pack are super easy to assemble, so there’s no fuss involved in putting them together.

Pros Fun for younger kids

Fun for younger kids Excellent price point

Excellent price point Great for kids who can’t always play outdoors

Great for kids who can’t always play outdoors Young kids will love the LED lights

Cons The durability isn’t great

Why we like it: With basketball, soccer and bowling games, this is a multi-purpose piece of fun for very young kids and offers hours of indoor play and learning. With basketball, soccer and bowling games, this is a multi-purpose piece of fun for very young kids and offers hours of indoor play and learning. Editor’s Rating:

Who It’s For

This is specifically for younger kids – great if the kid you’re buying it for is 3 or 4, probably not if they’re older, though. For young children who prefer to play indoors (or whose parents prefer for them to play indoors), this is perfect.

Best Features

With lots of bright colors, flashing lights and fun sounds, this is engaging in countless different ways. Like many Little Tikes products, this helps kids to have fun, learn and stay engaged. If you want something low maintenance but educational which will distract your kid for a while, this is a great choice.

Design

Very easy to assemble and use, though kids might take a little while to get accustomed to it. The toy requires 3 AA batteries, which aren’t included.

Pros Great for learning

Great for learning Fantastic for playing indoors during bad weather

Fantastic for playing indoors during bad weather Multi-sensory

Cons Doesn’t include batteries

Doesn’t include batteries Deceptively small

Why we like it: If you want some cute, comfortable pajamas for the young girl you’re buying for, these are great. Pink, affordable and well-crafted, they’re very popular with soccer-mad young girls. If you want some cute, comfortable pajamas for the young girl you’re buying for, these are great. Pink, affordable and well-crafted, they’re very popular with soccer-mad young girls. Editor’s Rating:

Who It’s For

You guessed it – they’re for young girls who want a comfortable and adorable pair of pajamas. The sizes run from 12 months to 8 years. For fans of pink garments, these pajamas have a really cute color scheme and a great bold design.

Best Features

With a 100% cotton build, a super-soft feel and tagless interiors, these are expertly built for comfort. They wash and wear well, too. Each set of pajamas comes with a small story postcard which your kid will enjoy reading with you before bed, while they wear their new set of bedclothes.

Design

With a snug fit, you might want to consider sizing up here. If you love the base design, there are further options available, too. Other designs include graphics with dolphins, love hearts, basketballs, and more.

Pros Very comfortable

Very comfortable Great range of designs (not limited to soccer)

Great range of designs (not limited to soccer) 100% cotton

Cons The sizes run a little small

The sizes run a little small Not the most exciting gift on this list

Why we like it: Perfect for soccer-mad girls who want a Barbie doll that plays with more than just lipstick and handbags. Perfect for soccer-mad girls who want a Barbie doll that plays with more than just lipstick and handbags. Editor’s Rating:

Who It’s For

For girls who love soccer, but also love playing with dolls indoors. Typically suited for girls aged 3-8, this is a great toy for soccer-crazy girls who can’t be outdoors playing their favorite sport every minute of the day (despite how much they might want to).

Best Features

The doll has 22 joints for a super-realistic range of movements, with lots of extra little touches such as a jersey and shin guards. This barbie even comes with her very own ball!

Design

All of the Made to Move Barbies have the same dimensions, so they can be used to play together. So if you want to swap out clothes and shoes with some other Made to Move Barbies – or play with this one alongside other Made to Move Barbies – you can.

Pros Very versatile

Very versatile Extremely poseable (22 joints)

Extremely poseable (22 joints) Combines Barbies with soccer

Cons Maybe not exciting enough for the more active little ones

Why we like it: On a list of the best soccer gifts for girls, we’d be remiss not to include at least one ball. This one is small, soft and cute, and it’s perfect for girls aged 3-6. On a list of the best soccer gifts for girls, we’d be remiss not to include at least one ball. This one is small, soft and cute, and it’s perfect for girls aged 3-6. Editor’s Rating:

Who It’s For

For young girls who love soccer but can’t yet handle the size and toughness of a full-sized ball. Rugged, professional-style soccer balls are hard to kick, but this isn’t.

If you want a ball for older kids, check out the Vizari Soccer Blossom Ball which we’ve featured later in this guide.

Best Features

With a very soft shell, this is easy for kicking around a field and enjoying a great game of soccer, at a younger age. It’s a great basic gift, excellent for playing with other kids, or for playing with family. Though the ball comes deflated, it comes with a small pump, so it’s easy to inflate without needing additional equipment.

Design

The designs are super cute and very fun. Your choices are watermelon, strawberry, pineapple and avocado. Kids will absolutely love these designs.

Though cute and charming, the balls are well-built, with great durability. The only downside is that these balls tend to deflate frequently, so expect to have to get the pump out at least a couple of times each summer.

Pros Small and soft – perfect for young kids

Small and soft – perfect for young kids The designs are very cute

The designs are very cute Great price point

Cons Prone to deflation – you’ll have to regularly pump it up

Top 5 Best Soccer Gifts for Girls Aged 7-10 2020

Why we like it: This fantastic lamp looks both classy and fun, so it’ll satisfy adults who don’t want tacky room fittings, and kids who want some exciting soccer decor. This fantastic lamp looks both classy and fun, so it’ll satisfy adults who don’t want tacky room fittings, and kids who want some exciting soccer decor. Editor’s Rating:

Who It’s For

At the ages of 7-10, kids usually don’t like the dark, so they may enjoy a stylish night light to ease their fears of spooks and specters. It does just that, while also providing a sleek and stylish addition to existing bedroom decor.

Best Features

It’s really easy to use this lamp. Kids can simply switch between the 7 different color settings themselves, so it’s super low-maintenance.

The colors on offer are red, green, blue, yellow, cyan, pink, and white. These colors can be used separately or can be set to change automatically. Most girls will love the pink color setting.

The design of the illumination is trendy and cool, so kids will like having this in their bedroom.

Design

The attractive image cast by the lamp looks very sleek, while the illumination contrasts beautifully with the black base, for a very aesthetic and edgy design.

This doesn’t require batteries. Instead, it plugs right into the mains – but it comes with a USB cable rather than a standard mains cable.

Pros A really fun night light

A really fun night light Kids will enjoy having this in their room

Kids will enjoy having this in their room Classy aesthetic

Classy aesthetic Good price point

Cons Comes with a USB cable rather than a typical mains cable

Why we like it: This ball is great for kids aged 7-10, with a bold, beautiful design, but plenty of integrity and power for girls who take soccer seriously. This ball is great for kids aged 7-10, with a bold, beautiful design, but plenty of integrity and power for girls who take soccer seriously. Editor’s Rating:

Who It’s For

For anyone old enough to kick a sturdy, professional-standard ball around, this is perfect. With sizes 3, 4 and 5, there’s a size for everyone within this age range.

If you’re looking for a softer ball, take a look at the Picador Cute Soft Cartoon Soccer Ball we’ve featured for younger girls.

Best Features

We all know what a soccer ball does, but where this one stands out is in its wonderful colorful design. With pinks, purples, blues accompanying a great flower aesthetic, it’s a really attractive design, and lots of girls will love it.

Design

With 32 panels and a butyl bladder, this ball also retains its shape very well. Notably, the ball comes deflated, so you will have to pump it up when it arrives. The problem here: this ball doesn’t come with a pump. The design is very durable though, so this ball should last a long while.

Pros Available in sizes 3, 4 and 5

Available in sizes 3, 4 and 5 The designs are very cute

The designs are very cute Durable

Durable Rugged and robust

Cons Doesn’t come inflated

Doesn’t come inflated Some of the sizes are occasionally very slightly off

Why we like it: This book is crammed full of interesting facts, tips and illustrations, along with strategies and practical ideas on how you can improve your game. For girls who take soccer seriously, this is fantastic. This book is crammed full of interesting facts, tips and illustrations, along with strategies and practical ideas on how you can improve your game. For girls who take soccer seriously, this is fantastic. Editor’s Rating:

Who It’s For

We’ve recommended this for those in the 7-10 range, but girls at the lower end of this scale might find this book a little too wordy. That said, it can be suitable for any girls who are really interested in tactics and techniques.

This is written for those who really want to improve their skills, knowledge and application.

Best Features

The excellent content! There are major sections on tactics and technique, but there are other strong but unexpected entries too, such as pre-game rituals, tips on impressing coaches, positional explanations, improving fundamentals, and more. It’s an all-around catalog on how to be a better player.

Design

The aesthetic of the pages is trendy, but in a minimalist way, which makes the book good to look at and easy to digest.

Pros A fantastic book for those serious about soccer

A fantastic book for those serious about soccer The content is detailed, helpful and varied

The content is detailed, helpful and varied Nice aesthetics

Cons Might be too advanced for some casual players

Why we like it: Girls love bath bombs! This combines the fun of a bath bomb with the love of soccer, making for a unique and unusual gift. Girls love bath bombs! This combines the fun of a bath bomb with the love of soccer, making for a unique and unusual gift. Editor’s Rating:

Who It’s For

Girls younger than 7-10 probably won’t be too interested in bath bombs. And girls older than 7-10 will probably want more top-quality bath bombs than these – so for this age range, these are a perfect gift.

Best Features

Though these aren’t the most decadent bath bombs on the market, they still smell good and stir up plenty of fizz. The scent is clean, relaxing and therapeutic, and they feel good against the skin.

Design

Made with Epsom salts and not tested on animals, these are good for animal-lovers, too.

Pros Smells amazing

Smells amazing Has a nice texture against the skin

Has a nice texture against the skin Decent price point

Cons May not suit older girls in the 7-10 range

Why we like it: Lots of young girls like bean bags. If your little girl is looking for cool soccer accessories for her bedroom, this soccer bean bag is a great choice. Lots of young girls like bean bags. If your little girl is looking for cool soccer accessories for her bedroom, this soccer bean bag is a great choice. Editor’s Rating:

Who It’s For

Though this could be used by anyone of any age, it’s a great match for girls aged 7-10. It’s comfy, it looks cool, and it’s a simple and lovable addition to any young girl’s bedroom.

If the girl you’re buying for is looking for aesthetic and attractive soccer decor for their bedroom, the LED Soccer Lamp we’ve included is another good choice and is slightly more advanced.

Best Features

The design. Shaped and colored just like a standard soccer ball, it’s simple and plain but the design is excellent. Double-stitched and double-zippered for extra security and comfort, this looks great.

Design

Measuring 31” x 31” x 22”, this is pretty big, and offers a great, comfortable place to chill. A word of warning – it’s only built for lighter, younger people, so enthusiastic adults will have to resist the temptation to jump on it.

The bean bag is very soft, great for kicking back and relaxing. It’s not sturdy and molded like some bean bags are, which is something we love.

Pros A great room decoration

A great room decoration Very aesthetic

Very aesthetic Comfortable

Cons Not suitable for older people

Not suitable for older people The durability isn’t the best

Top 5 Best Soccer Gifts for Girls Aged 11-13 2020

Why we like it: This ball glows in the dark, so it’s the perfect solution for games that go on beyond nightfall. This ball glows in the dark, so it’s the perfect solution for games that go on beyond nightfall. Editor’s Rating:

Who It’s For

Any kids who get annoyed that they can’t play soccer after dark. The LED lights on this ball mean that kids can keep playing well into the night if they want to.

Best Features

No prizes for guessing this one. The best feature is of course the LED lighting, which makes the ball visible from a few hundred meters away, perfect for big games. The ball is illuminated upon being kicked and stays illuminated for 30 seconds after the last contact.

Design

There are many designs available – red with black patches, black with red patches, white with red patches and black with red star patches.

The ball comes in both size 5 (which is a standard full-size ball), and a smaller size 3, which is great for smaller kids.

The ball comes with two sets of batteries, which are easy to replace and last for up to 30 hours of play.

Pros Great for playing after dark

Great for playing after dark Very unique

Very unique Great durability

Cons You have to inflate this yourself

Why we like it: These shin guards are great for keeping kids safe on the field, and are designed specifically for soccer, while the hot-pink designs are great for girls. These shin guards are great for keeping kids safe on the field, and are designed specifically for soccer, while the hot-pink designs are great for girls. Editor’s Rating:

Who It’s For

These are available in small, medium and large, so you can usually find a good fit for all kids. But because most girls don’t need shin guards until the game gets a little rougher, these are perfect for kids around the age of 10 or so.

Best Features

With ankle support, ankle protection and shin protection, these are great for avoiding all manner of injuries. If the young girl you’re buying for is beginning to play soccer seriously, this is a fantastic gift, and can hugely help to keep them safe on the field.

Design

Made from EVA for lots of cushion along with a comfortable fit, these are rugged, durable and protective without sacrificing comfort. Because of the single-strap design, these are easy to get on and off, so you can quickly adjust them during play.

Pros Fantastic protection against injury

Fantastic protection against injury Very durable

Very durable All serious players need good shin guards

All serious players need good shin guards Girls will love the hot pink version

Cons These aren’t particularly fun (but they’re hugely important!)

Why we like it: These are pretty unique. Soccer earrings are pretty hard to find, but these are great and come with a very cute design. These are pretty unique. Soccer earrings are pretty hard to find, but these are great and come with a very cute design. Editor’s Rating:

Who It’s For

Any young soccer-mad fashionista who wants some fashion accessories to proudly display her love of soccer. While soccer t-shirts and other clothes are great, these earrings are super unique, making them a great gift for any female soccer fan who wants to accessorize in style.

Best Features

These earrings come in an attractive gift box, which makes them a great gift. The earrings’ aesthetic is very bold yet simple, so they look fantastic without being over-the-top.

Design

Made from sterling silver, with nickel-free backs, they’re a quality product. The earrings are 7mm x 7mm x 7mm, so they’re a petite size, making them a great accessory to a cute outfit.

Pros Perfect accessory to boost an off-the-field outfit

Perfect accessory to boost an off-the-field outfit Cute yet understated

Cute yet understated Quality build

Cons Don’t have the best durability

Why we like it: Practical and simple (but super useful), these non-slip headbands allow girls to play soccer without distraction – and look good while doing it! Practical and simple (but super useful), these non-slip headbands allow girls to play soccer without distraction – and look good while doing it! Editor’s Rating:

Who It’s For

For older girls who play intense games, these are very useful. If the girl you’re buying for needs to keep her hair out of her eyes in a fast and frenetic soccer game, these headbands are brilliant. They’re also great for girls who want to make a fashion statement while they play.

Best Features

They’re very adjustable, so they can fit heads of all sizes. But best of all, they can be quickly and easily adjusted in-game, perfect for players who are serious about their performance. They’re also very comfortable and easily washable by hand. Made from soft material, they quickly and easily slip onto the head.

Design

These look great, with a huge number of different designs. Whether the girl you’re buying for likes monochrome, pink, or something much more colorful, you’ll be able to find the perfect design for her.

Pros Practical and useful

Practical and useful Cute designs

Cute designs Easy to adjust in-game

Easy to adjust in-game High quality

Cons Not the most exciting entry on our list

Why we like it: A charming piece of jewelry for girls who love fashion as much as they do soccer. A charming piece of jewelry for girls who love fashion as much as they do soccer. Editor’s Rating:

Who It’s For

If you want to buy something for a soccer-mad girl that also has other interests beyond the field, this cute bracelet might be just the ticket.

You needn’t worry about it not fitting, either. The sizing can be adjusted from 6.5-8.5 inches, so it’s suitable for wrists of all sizes. This is a nice touch and saves you the common worry of needing to return ill-fitting jewelry that you buy online.

Best Features

We love the high-quality construction of this bracelet, and while we wouldn’t recommend wearing it while out on the soccer field, it’s certainly likely to be able to withstand daily wear.

Design

This pink, silver and mint green bracelet is entirely handmade from a mix of cotton, alloy, and leather ropes, with a lobster clasp. Not to forget the cute little silver football drip charm. There’s no choice in color here, though – so if pink and green are not their thing, you may want to skip this suggestion.

Pros Solid construction

Solid construction Adjustable fit

Adjustable fit Suits fashionistas with a penchant for the beautiful game

Cons Not suitable for wear during sport activity

Not suitable for wear during sport activity No color choice

Top 5 Best Soccer Gifts for Girls Aged 14+ 2020

Why we like it: Made by Nike, with a great pink design, this is an unbeatable gift for girls who want a great ball. It’s a professional-level ball that performs excellently on the pitch. Made by Nike, with a great pink design, this is an unbeatable gift for girls who want a great ball. It’s a professional-level ball that performs excellently on the pitch. Editor’s Rating:

Who It’s For

Because this ball is robust, rugged and tough, it’s perfect for older kids. While casual players might want something a little less firm, this is a high-quality ball for girls who are serious about soccer.

If you do indeed want to buy something a little less professional, check out the other two balls we’ve featured on this list: Picador Cute Soft Cartoon Soccer Ball and Vizari Soccer Blossom Ball.

This ball is available in sizes 3, 4 and 5 (standard soccer ball size is 5).

Best Features

The awesome aesthetic! The ball has the iconic Nike tick along with a great color scheme. Because of the trendy and eye-catching black and pink design, most girls will love this ball. It’s difficult to find a great ball which is designed for girls, but this does the job perfectly. It’s a great spin on the classic Nike ball.

Design

The ball looks great and performs brilliantly on the pitch, perfect for smashing free kicks right into the top corner. Built with 12 panels, and a great rubber bladder, this ball is designed specifically to stay in shape for the long-term.

Pros This is fantastic for any older girls who want a good ball

This is fantastic for any older girls who want a good ball Excellent durability

Excellent durability Performs brilliantly

Performs brilliantly Cute color designs

Cute color designs Available in sizes 3, 4 and 5

Cons Deflates a little too often

Why we like it: For soccer-crazy girls who are looking to improve their skills, fitness and close control, this is fantastic, and the type of equipment used by professionals around the world. For soccer-crazy girls who are looking to improve their skills, fitness and close control, this is fantastic, and the type of equipment used by professionals around the world. Editor’s Rating:

Who It’s For

Advanced players and older kids who are serious about improving their skills. If you have a kid who wants some real training, this gift is unbeatable. With this set of equipment, the girl you’re buying for can improve their ball control, fitness, footwork and finesse.

This set is even great for families who want to play together. Having fun with misery-besotted teenagers can be hard, but this is a great way to entertain them.

Best Features

The ladder and cones are of course the best features here, but other useful additions include a carry bag and small metal ground anchors for fixing the ladder in place.

The rungs on the ladder are securely fixed in place with a high-quality build, so they won’t move around during training sessions.

Design

This set is available in blue, red, yellow and pink, the latter of which might just be perfect for whichever girl you’re buying it for. Generally, the design of all of the equipment is fantastic – this is an excellent collection of high-quality stuff.

The ladder has 12 equally-separated steps, great for getting consistency into your training drills. The set also comes with a 20-page PDF with a number of useful and exciting speed and conditioning drills.

Pros Fantastic piece of equipment for older girls

Fantastic piece of equipment for older girls Hugely to improve fitness and performance

Hugely to improve fitness and performance Can make for a great family activity

Cons Fairly expensive

Fairly expensive Some kids might find this too serious or intense

Why we like it: While any old bag will be enough for a casual soccer player, this is a great gift if the girl you’re buying for is serious about their sport, featuring a ball compartment, a cleats compartment and more. While any old bag will be enough for a casual soccer player, this is a great gift if the girl you’re buying for is serious about their sport, featuring a ball compartment, a cleats compartment and more. Editor’s Rating:

Who It’s For

Any girl who wants a rucksack specifically designed for soccer. If the girl you’re buying for often plays with friends – or attends training sessions – this is a perfect gift. Using this will stop them from muddying up their other bags and rucksacks.

Best Features

Along with a specific cleats compartment and a specific ball compartment, the bag also has a padded sleeve and a 7-pocket accessories organizer, so they can stuff in plenty of other small objects too. It also has two water bottle holders, perfect for grabbing big gulps mid-game.

Design

Built to be both rugged and lightweight, this rucksack is great for all weather conditions without being too heavy. Ergonomic and comfortable with a nylon/polyester build, it has a great design. The rucksack comes in four different color choices, including pink, which some girls will love.

Pros An excellent practical gift

An excellent practical gift Lots of girls will love the bright pink design

Lots of girls will love the bright pink design Lightweight and comfortable

Cons Isn’t a super exciting gift

Isn’t a super exciting gift Doesn’t have the best durability

Why we like it: Very inspiring for girls of this age range, this fantastic book offers real stories and facts about 50 female ‘athletes who played to win.’ Exciting, motivating and interesting. Very inspiring for girls of this age range, this fantastic book offers real stories and facts about 50 female ‘athletes who played to win.’ Exciting, motivating and interesting. Editor’s Rating:

Who It’s For

Most sportsbooks are written by men and about men. This isn’t. If you want to inspire the girl you’re buying for, this is fantastic. Written by a woman, about women, for young women, it’s a fantastic insight into the sporting feats achieved by a huge number of world-beating females.

It includes facts about soccer, basketball and tennis along with information on niche sports such as BMX and ping pong.

Best Features

The book doesn’t just feature plain old stories. It has infographics, timelines, facts, beautiful illustrations and so much more. It’s like a coffee table book for young girls who want to be inspired.

Design

The book looks beautiful, both inside and out, with a great hardcover design, and beautifully-stylized illustrations. The illustrations are unique and unusual, perfect for this age range.

Pros Super inspiring

Super inspiring Excellent illustrations

Excellent illustrations Niche and unique

Cons Some of the text is a little hard to read

Some of the text is a little hard to read It’s not just about soccer

Why we like it: Soccer-mad kids love playing on FIFA. And with the relatively recent addition of some female players and teams, that now includes girls! Soccer-mad kids love playing on FIFA. And with the relatively recent addition of some female players and teams, that now includes girls! Editor’s Rating:

Who It’s For

If the girl you’re buying for has a console and likes soccer, they’ll love this. You can buy FIFA21 for PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, so it’s basically suitable for all console owners, no matter their preferred platform.

Lots of adults love smashing buttons on FIFA games too, so you can buy this if you and your daughter want to play together. You might even want to sneak in a few solo games once you’ve sent her off to bed.

Best Features

Every year, each FIFA game is better than the last. The gameplay is mega-realistic, the graphics better than ever and the fun limitless.

Design

Looks better and plays better than any FIFA game which has come before it. Simply put, it’s the best soccer video game of all time.

Pros Offers limitless play

Offers limitless play Great for indoor play and off-the-field action

Great for indoor play and off-the-field action Excellent for playing with your kids

Cons One of the more premium priced products on our list

One of the more premium priced products on our list Ultra addictive!

Final Thoughts

Soccer is the world’s most popular sport. Not surprisingly then, there are lots of soccer-themed gifts out there to choose from. But as you may have noticed, not all of them are worth your hard-earned dollars.

Thankfully, we’ve done the work for you, and there’s something on our gift list to satisfy the soccer fandom of all girls, regardless of age. From funky bracelets for off-field days to shin guards and ball bags for when it’s time to lace up those cleats- there’s something here for everyone.