The 10 Best Basketball Shoes for Wide Feet to Buy in 2021

Finding shoes that are comfortable for people with wide feet is infamously difficult. This is especially true when you need your shoes to not only be comfortable but also capable of providing solid performance that won’t slip on the court.

Good basketball shoes should provide comfort, cushioning, and stability for your ankles so you can make quick cuts to surprise defenders and stay on top of your opponent. Finding a pair of shoes that won’t wear your feet out, pinch and bind them, or fail to support your ankles is no easy task. Add to that the fact that you have wide feet that don’t seem to fit well no matter what kind of shoe you get and you’ve got a mountain of a task ahead of you in finding a good pair of basketball shoes for people with wide feet.

Luckily, you’ve got us on your side to comb through the staggering number of basketball shoes on the market to find the best ones for people just like you. And that’s what we’ve done, or so we hope.

Before we jump straight into the list, let’s go over a few, brief details that will help you navigate this guide and find the perfect wide basketball shoes for you.

Things to Consider When Looking for Shoes for Wide Feet

As you are probably well aware, it’s not so easy to find good basketball shoes for wide feet. While there are a ton of options out there, a lot of shoes don’t really come in extended sizes unless you special order them. And then you could go through the process of special ordering some just to find they aren’t right for you anyway. What a headache.

A lot of shoes have limited or no sizing in terms of extra-wide options, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they aren’t designed with wide feet in mind. This is especially true when it comes to basketball as players need a bit of extra room in the toe-box to allow for maneuverability on the court.

Due to these factors, not all the shoes on our list have explicit sizing geared towards especially wide-footed users. However, every shoe on our list provides extra room in the body and toe-box of the shoe to allow for most wide-footed people to feel comfortable while wearing them. People with especially wide feet will most likely want to stick to the shoes that do offer extra-wide options.

While all shoes would ideally offer wide sizing, that’s unfortunately not often the case. Despite this, there are some factors that help make shoes more comfortable to wear for people with wide feet. One of the most important things to pay attention to when looking for comfortable shoes for people with wide feet is the toe-box of the shoe.

The front area of the shoe tells a lot about how well a wide foot will feel inside of it. Shoes with flexible materials like mesh textiles in the toe will allow your feet to spread out more easily inside of them and help alleviate discomfort caused by overly tight shoes. The materials used throughout the shoe will be a factor in overall comfort for wide-footed people, but some areas are more important than others depending on the shape of your foot. Pay special attention to the areas of the shoe that tend to be where you feel the most discomfort.

Now, let’s get to the list.

Top 10 Best Basketball Shoes for Wide Feet 2021

The Reebok BB4500 Hi 2 basketball shoes provide excellent support and comfort while also being available in extra wide sizing for the bigfoots among us.

These Reebok BB4500 Hi 2 basketball shoes offer almost everything you want in a good pair of basketball shoes. They have high ankles for great support that helps to prevent ankle rolling when pivoting and cutting angles. The Reebok BB4500 Hi 2 basketball shoes also provide great cushioning and support to keep you in the action for longer. These also come in a variety of styles and colors so you can customize them to your liking.

Quality

Reebok is known for their sportswear, and these Reebok BB4500 Hi 2 basketball shoes are a tribute to their commitment to providing quality equipment at reasonable prices. These shoes are sturdy, comfortable, and available in extended sizing for people with especially wide feet.

The soles provide excellent traction and the mid-top ankle gives great support for making quick pivots so you can break your opponent’s ankles instead of your own. On the downside, these Reebok BB4500 Hi 2 basketball shoes don’t provide a lot of breathability as the majority of the shoe is made from a synthetic leather that is only perforated slightly above the toes and nowhere else on the body of the shoe.

Who It’s Best For

These Reebok BB4500 Hi 2 basketball shoes are excellent shoes for running the courts with. They are available in extended sizing for extra wide feet, but their base sizing provides quite a lot of toe room as well. They are also available in a large selection of colors so you can find ones that best fit your style with ease.

Extra wide sizing available

Great ankle support

Available in a variety of styles

Comfortable

Comfortable Sturdy

Cons Poor breathability

The Adidas D Rose 773 basketball shoes offer excellent support and comfort while having a good amount of room for wide-footed players.

While these don’t have extra wide sizing options, these Adidas D Rose 773 basketball shoes provide oversized toe-boxes to easily accommodate wider feet while also offering excellent traction and ankle support for making moves on the court. These shoes use a mesh body throughout that offers great flexibility to provide room for wide feet to fit comfortably.

Quality

These Adidas D Rose 773 basketball shoes are durable and intelligently designed to provide basketball players with everything they need to stay on the court in comfort. The mid-top ankle provides great support while the soles provide excellent traction and cushioning. The sock lining provides additional support and comfort for long days on the court and the mesh body allows your feet to breathe while you play.

These shoes are fairly expensive, but not overly so. These shoes are known to run a little big, which is perfect for the wide-footed among us but important to be aware of when ordering as you may want to order a half size down from what you normally wear.

Who It’s Best For

The Adidas D Rose 773 basketball shoes are a great pair of basketball shoes for most players. They have mid-top ankle support and great cushioning throughout to provide comfort and stability while you’re on the court. While these aren’t specifically available in extra wide sizes, they run large and are designed to offer extra space for people with wider feet. They also look good enough to be worn as casual wear off the court.

Lots of toe room

Mesh body for lots of airflow

Great ankle support

Great ankle support Comfortable

A little pricey

A little pricey Not many colors to choose from

These Adidas Ownthegame basketball shoes offer support, stability, and comfort while also being available in extra wide sizes for people with very wide feet.

These Adidas Ownthegame basketball shoes offer a clean aesthetic as well as excellent performance on the court. The mid cut ankles provide a good balance of ankle mobility and support while the cushioned soles offer great traction and comfort during the game. These shoes don’t offer much in the way of customization with only two styles to choose from with only some minor orange detailing being the difference between the two options.

Quality

Despite their affordable price, these Adidas Ownthegame basketball shoes are more than capable when it comes to the performance they offer. The cushioning offered throughout the shoe provides excellent comfort and support that keeps your feet in place without binding or pinching them.

On the downside, the synthetic material doesn’t provide much breathability with the tiny amount of perforation that seems to be more of a style choice than one meant for practicality. The Cloudfoam cushioning does provide a lot of comfort, but if you have a tendency for your feet to heat up, you may want to opt for shoes with better airflow.

Who It’s Best For

Thanks to the extra wide sizing these Adidas Ownthegame basketball shoes are available in, wide footed basketball players should be able to find these in a size that fits just right. These shoes offer mid-cut ankles that give some extra stability to the ankles without overly inhibiting mobility. These Adidas Ownthegame basketball shoes don’t breathe super well so hotfooted wearers may want to consider something like these Under Armour Jet 2019s instead.

Extra-wide sizing available

Good balance of ankle support and mobility

Comfortable and durable

Comfortable and durable Inexpensive

Lacking in breathability

Lacking in breathability Limited color options

The Nike Air Monarch IV shoes provide plenty of room for wide feet with their extra wide sizing options, they look great, and they provide great traction for maneuvering on and off the court.

The Nike Air Monarch IV shoes offer excellent support and cushioning throughout while still providing plenty of room for big feet. These shoes are also available in extra wide sizing for people with especially wide feet. While not specifically designed for basketball, these cross trainers are up to the task thanks to their cushioning and raised heel with an Air-Sole unit running the length of the inner soles that provides added comfort.

Quality

These Nike Air Monarch IV shoes are made from a combination of real and synthetic leather to provide a good balance of cushioning, durability, and comfort. The rubber sole provides excellent traction on the court and the added cushioning from the Air-Sole helps reduce fatigue so you can play harder and longer. On the downside, these shoes lack in ankle support while also failing to provide great airflow, which can result in your feet overheating.

Who It’s Best For

These Nike Air Monarch IV shoes are great for general training purposes on and off the court. These provide enough comfort and support for all kinds of activities inside and out. However, the lack of proper ankle support may be enough reason for many players to not want to wear them on the court. Ankle support versus mobility ultimately comes down to preference, so players who like low ankle shoes will be well-served by these Nike Air Monarch IV basketball shoes.

Extra-wide sizing available

Excellent construction

Sturdy materials

Great traction

Great traction Comfortable

Poor ankle support

Poor ankle support Breathability is lacking

These Nike Air Precision High-Top Mesh basketball shoes offer lots of room for wide feet while also providing good support, comfort, and breathability.

These Nike Air Precision High-Top Mesh basketball shoes sport a full mesh body that allows for feet to comfortably expand into the sides of the shoes without causing pinching or pressure. The mesh body also provides great airflow to keep your feet cool while you play. The tapered ankle balances ankle support and mobility to provide you with protection from rolling your ankle without hampering your movement too much.

Quality

Nike has been in the game for a long time for good reason. These Nike Air Precision High-Top Mesh basketball shoes are a testament to Nike’s passion for making great sportswear that are equal parts style and performance. The mesh body and wide toe boxes allow for a lot of room and comfort for wide-footed basketball players.

These shoes are a tad expensive especially considering they are made from fairly inexpensive mesh. The design and build quality is solid though, and they aren’t much more expensive than many of the other shoes on our list.

Who It’s Best For

These are great shoes for people whose feet tend to overheat thanks to their excellent breathability. They also provide a good balance of ankle support and mobility with their tapered mid-top ankle. These shoes aren’t available in extra wide sizing, but they do provide a good amount of room for wider feet to feel comfortable inside them.

Great breathability

Solid ankle support

Solid ankle support Comfortable

Great traction

Cons No specific wide sizing for extra wide feet

These Adidas Kids' Hoops Mid 2.0 basketball shoes are perfect for wide-footed ballers looking to up their game thanks to their large toe-box and great ankle support.

These Adidas Kids’ Hoops Mid 2.0 basketball shoes offer plenty of room for kids with wide feet while also providing comfort and support for times of action. The rubber soles provide great traction on the court and the mid-top ankles offer a good balance of support and mobility. Worth mentioning is that while the shoes appear to have normal laces, it’s actually a velcro strap with fake laces added for aesthetic purposes.

Quality

These Adidas Kids’ Hoops Mid 2.0 basketball shoes are made from sturdy and durable synthetic materials that provide great comfort while also being capable of standing up to a beating. Available in sizes for ages 0-12, these shoes are great for active kids thanks to their cushioning and support. These Adidas Kids’ Hoops Mid 2.0 basketball shoes offer good traction while also doing a great job of staying in place on the foot thanks to an elastic band on the tongue and a sturdy velcro strap that keeps the feet secure.

Who It’s Best For

These Adidas Kids’ Hoops Mid 2.0 basketball shoes are great for basketball players and pretty much any kid that is active and likes comfortable shoes. These shoes could have better airflow, but they don’t get overly hot for most wearers. The extra space in the toe box is perfect for kids with wider feet, but may make these feel a bit too loose on children with narrow feet.

Pros Comfortable

Great support and cushioning

Excellent traction

Excellent traction Durable

Durable Inexpensive

Breathability is lacking

Breathability is lacking No specific extra-wide sizing available

The Under Armour Jet 2019 basketball shoes offer excellent traction and plenty of room for wide feet at an affordable price.

The Under Armour Jet 2019 basketball shoes are mid-high ankle shoes with a mesh body that breathes well and stretches to accommodate those of us with wider feet. These shoes offer a lot of flexibility and mobility while still providing great support for your ankles. Additionally, the mesh upper and perforated leather allows for a lot of airflow so your feet don’t overheat in the middle of the action.

These shoes are priced very well and come in a ton of sizes and styles so you can find the pair that matches your sensibilities best.

Quality

These Under Armour Jet 2019 basketball shoes do a great job of balancing cost and performance. Made from leather and textile mesh, these basketball shoes are comfortable and sturdy.

These Under Armour Jet 2019 basketball shoes are intelligently designed with perforated leather around the ankles and mid-foot to provide great stability and support where it’s needed. The mesh material allows for wide-footed wearers to have plenty of give so their toes don’t feel smashed against the sides of the shoe.

Who It’s Best For

The Under Armour Jet 2019 basketball shoes are great for basketball players with wide feet who like to keep their ankles supported without strangling them. The raised ankle offers great support and, combined with the excellention traction on these, allows for quick turns and pivots without hampering mobility too much.

The biggest drawback these have is limited sizing with no extra wide sizes available. The standard sizes are quite wide and accommodating, but people with especially wide feet may have trouble getting in these.

Quality materials

Quality materials Very affordable

Mesh allows for wiggle room for the toes

Mesh allows for wiggle room for the toes Breathable

Breathable Good ankle support

Cons No sizing for extra wide feet

These Nike Air Visi Pro Vi are a bit of a mouthful to say but they provide great support while offering enough room for most wide-footed individuals.

While these Nike Air Visi Pro Vi basketball shoes don’t offer explicit wide sizing, they do offer ample room throughout the body of the shoe and in the toe box for most wide-footed basketball players. The high ankle provides solid ankle stability to help prevent rolling and sprains from occurring on the court. These are unfortunately only available in two styles: all black or light grey with purple soles.

Quality

These Nike Air Visi Pro Vi basketball shoes are well-built to provide great support to the feet and ankles while also offering comfort and performance features. They sport a mesh body with perforated nubuck outer that adds durability without sacrificing too much in terms of airflow. The rubber soles provide great traction and the cushioned upper soles offer a nice spring to the wearer’s stride.

Nike shoes can run a bit on the pricey side and these are no exception to that rule. While they aren’t cheap, these Nike Air Visi Pro Vi basketball shoes still manage to provide a solid value thanks to their great construction and still reasonable price point.

Who It’s Best For

Extra-wide feet may not find the room they need, but most wide-footed players should find these quite comfortable. The nubuck outer will hamper the ability for the shoes to accommodate very wide feet however. These Nike Air Visi Pro Vi basketball shoes offer great ankle protection and solid overall performance at a moderately high cost to provide solid overall value.

Great ankle support

Excellent traction

Excellent traction Very comfortable

Nubuck outer doesn't provide as much give as other shoes on our list

Nubuck outer doesn’t provide as much give as other shoes on our list Extra-wide sizing not available

These Fila MB Mesh basketball shoes provide a lot of room for wide feet while also offering a big splash of style for on and off the court.

These Fila MB Mesh basketball shoes are sure to catch the eyes of fellow players while you’re on and off the court thanks to their eye-catching design. But that’s not to say that these are all style. The high top ankle provides great support for quick pivots and the mesh body allows for good airflow to help keep your feet cool in the middle of the action.

Quality

These Fila MB Mesh basketball shoes feature a combination of leather and mesh outers that provide good durability without sacrificing too much in terms of overall comfort and breathability. These stylish shoes offer a lot of cushioning and support throughout to help keep your feet tucked neatly away inside of them.

While these don’t have explicit wide sizing options, they do provide a lot of space in the body and toe-box to allow for most wide-footed players to wear these without pinching or squeezing their feet and toes. These Fila MB Mesh basketball shoes are one of the most expensive items on our list, but they do offer a lot of flare.

Who It’s Best For

These Fila MB Mesh basketball shoes are definitely designed with flashy players in mind with their distinct, eye-catching design. These are available in a decent selection of colors for the fashion-minded among us, but they also come with a fairly eye-catching price tag as well. These don’t come in extra-wide sizes, but they do offer quite a bit of space in the body and toe-box that should be enough for most wide-footed basketball players to feel comfortable inside of.

Pros Very stylish

Good selection of colors

Excellent comfort

Excellent comfort Great ankle support

Fairly expensive

Fairly expensive No extra-wide sizing

These Adidas NEO CF Executor basketball shoes offer a lot of room with a full mesh outer that allows for your feet to comfortably expand inside of them.

These Adidas NEO CF Executor basketball shoes offer a mid-top ankle that balances mobility with ankle support to help prevent rolling and sprains on the court. These also come in a variety of color options that offer quite a bit of style customization.

Quality

These Adidas NEO CF Executor basketball shoes offer great cushioning and support throughout—sporting the Cloudfoam sole cushioning that offers heaps of comfort while you’re on the court. The rubber sole provides great traction and the breathable mesh outer offers great airflow to help keep your feet dry during the game.

These shoes aren’t available in explicit wide sizing, but they do provide a lot of space in the body and toe-box that should accommodate most wide-footed basketball players. These shoes provide solid value thanks to their competitive pricing and intelligent design.

Who It’s Best For

These Adidas NEO CF Executor basketball shoes are a great option for wearing on and off the court thanks to their excellent comfort and solid performance. They have ample room throughout the body of the foot and in the toe-box for those of us with wide feet, but they aren’t available in explicitly wide sizing. The mesh body allows for a lot of give to provide enhanced comfort to people with wide feet, but especially wide-footed users may need to look elsewhere.

Pros Extremely comfortable

Good ankle support

Good ankle support Cushioning for added stability

Full mesh body can wear out faster

Full mesh body can wear out faster No extra-wide sizing

Guide to Buying the Best Basketball Shoes for Wide Feet

Our list has the best basketball shoes for wide feet that we could find, but that doesn’t mean it’s exhaustive. While we hope the perfect shoes for you are sitting right there on our list, we want to make sure you’re equipped with the knowledge you need to find that perfect holy grail of a shoe sitting on a shelf, waiting for you to claim it.

Basketball Shoes for Wide Feet FAQ

One of the best ways to learn about anything is to ask a lot of questions. And one of the best ways to teach someone about something is by answering those questions. So here’s an FAQ about wide shoes and feet.

What Shoe Brands are Best for Wide Feet?

Some brands are known for running a little small or a little big, but that doesn’t necessarily mean one brand is always going to be better than another when it comes to wide feet offerings. Having said that, Adidas is known for having true to size shoes that generally run a little on the wide side. Nike, on the other hand, is typically considered to have shoes that run a little small, so sizing up a half-size is generally a good idea for people with wide feet when buying Nikes.

How can I stretch My Shoes for Wide Feet?

There are quite a few ways to stretch out your shoes to make them more comfortable for your wide feet. You can wear thick socks and then lace up your shoes snugly and use a blow dryer on medium in the areas where the shoe feels tight to help loosen the material.

You could also try peeling and molding a potato into an appropriate shape so you can insert it into the shoe where it’s too tight to help stretch it out. Or you could buy something like this adjustable shoe tree for a few bucks and use it to help break your shoes in.

Why are My Feet Wide?

Most likely it’s just because you were born that way. However, feet tend to get bigger as you age due to your tendons and ligaments loosening over time which causes your feet to spread out a bit in every direction. Pregnancy can also result in the widening and lengthening of feet due to hormone changes.

Lastly, your feet may also be wider because of swelling that can be caused by injury or various illnesses. If your feet seem to have suddenly become too large for shoes that used to fit recently, you may want to consult a physician.

Are Wide Shoes Better?

If you need wide shoes: yes, absolutely. The problem with feet is they weren’t designed to be put inside of shoes. And the problem with shoes is they weren’t designed to have your specific feet inside of them (unless you had them custom-made).

Shoes are made to fit as many people as possible, but that also means they tend to never fit just right—especially on people who have abnormal foot shapes. Wearing a shoe that’s too tight can cause more than discomfort; it can actually lead to various health issues such as bone spurs, hammer toe, or worsen bunions.

Pain and discomfort is your body’s way of telling you something is wrong. If your shoes hurt, get some new ones or have them modified to make sure you aren’t causing damage to yourself.

Basketball Shoe Features

While basketball is a sport that can reasonably be played in just about any type of shoe, specially designed shoes for basketball offer a number of benefits over something like a standard sneaker or tennis shoe. The most important aspects to pay attention to when looking for the best basketball shoes for wide feet are comfort, support, and durability.

Comfortable Basketball Shoes for Wide Feet

Comfort is obviously incredibly important when it comes to pretty much everything, but shoes in particular. Your feet are the base through which all your other actions on the court flow, so keeping them comfortable and capable has a huge impact on your performance and enjoyment of the sport.

While there is no single factor to point to when it comes to comfortable shoes, there are some key aspects that you should pay attention to. The most important factor for finding comfortable shoes is finding ones that fit well. Everyone’s foot is a bit different so not everyone will find the same shoes comfortable, but you should have a good understanding of your own feet after traveling around on them these past few years.

Go through your current shoes and pick out the ones you find to be the most comfortable. Then put them on and really feel how your foot fits inside and how each part of the shoe interacts with your foot as you move around in them. Now put on your least comfortable shoes and repeat that same process of feeling them out.

You should be able to identify a few key factors that impact your overall comfort. Use this information whenever you’re looking at new shoes you might want to purchase and consider how the materials and construction will feel as you play or walk around.

Supportive Basketball Shoes for Wide Feet

Support can mean a lot of things when it comes to shoes. Good cushioning can help stabilize your foot inside the shoe so that it moves with you as you dash around the court. A sturdy outer material can also add some additional support for your feet, but can also make the shoes a bit stiffer and less flexible.

One of the most important areas of support for basketball shoes is the ankle. Basketball shoes tend to have taller “shafts” where your foot goes down into the shoe. The raised, stiff ankle in a basketball shoe helps to support your ankles while you’re in motion. This can lead to a slight loss in overall mobility, but it comes with added protection for your ankles from painful rolling and sprains.

Basketball is a rough sport for ankles and your ankles can be quite fragile at times while also taking a ton of time to fully heal. Not everyone likes having high ankles in their basketball shoes though because of the impact on mobility and the feeling of being a bit more rigid in your stance.

Durable Basketball Shoes for Wide Feet

Durability is an important aspect to consider for any product you buy because you want the money you spend to last a while before you need to spend it all over again on replacements. While old shoes may be super comfortable, they also provide a lot less support for your feet as the shoe materials wear out and become too pliable.

While some materials hold up better than others, not all manufacturers have the same level of quality in their materials or construction. Pay attention to what other people who have purchased the shoes you’re looking at say regarding how well the shoes hold up over time. It can be worth it to spend a little extra money on higher quality shoes that won’t fall apart quickly—saving you money in the long run.

Bottom Line

Finding a good pair of basketball shoes for wide feet is no easy task. And I should know because I’m one of those poor souls with wide feet. While it may be a pain, the effort is well worth it once you find yourself on the court in a pair of shoes you genuinely love to wear.

Good luck, and have fun!