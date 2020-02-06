The 10 Best Lacrosse Attack Heads In 2020

Best choice Premium pick Best value

Lacrosse is a popular sport among youngsters and college players, and it requires great skill and agility due to its fast-paced nature. Since it’s a full-contact game, you need to have the best gear to protect yourself and to play at your best. One of those pieces of equipment is a quality lacrosse attack head. Competition between companies making this gear is stiff, and it significantly lowers the price and that means only the best companies survive. However, you need to wade through a lot of gear to find lacrosse attack heads that are geared towards your specific needs.

Mostly, when customers buy lacrosse equipment, they always look for gear that separates them from the pack. Typically, the width and size of your lacrosse head equipment are determined by your skill level and your position. To make the search easier for you, we highlighted the top 10 best lacrosse attack head brands for you to narrow down your search. Plus we included a comprehensive buying guide for you.

Features to consider in Good Lacrosse Attack Heads

A lacrosse attack head plays a predominant role in any lacrosse game as it determines the quickness and smoothness when you pick up the ball, your coordination when shooting and passing the ball, and finally, the ball retention in the pocket. You need to understand what features to look out for in a good lacrosse attack head, and the difference they will have in your game as they influence your play style. To make things easier, here are the best features to look out for in the best lacrosse attack heads.

Appearance

The position you play determines the type and design of your ideal lacrosse attack head and stick. For defenders, the best lacrosse stick should have a long pole to regain possession, intercept long passes from attacking players and check the ball. For offensive players like midfielders and attackers, you need to go for a shorter attack head to help you dodge and weave around defenders when going for the goal. Goalies should go for a wide head to intercept and catch the ball before it hits the net.

Stringing

Most lacrosse attack heads come with either mesh or woven pockets that might be strung or unstrung, with which you catch and pass the ball. Mesh pockets are commonly used and they are made of nylon webbing. Goalkeepers prefer mesh pockets as they reduce rebounds when catching the ball. Also, you should go for attack heads with stiffer pockets as they are more accurate when passing and shooting the ball. However, stiffer pockets provide less control when moving and running with the ball.

Stiffness

The head should be made of tough plastic to reduce instances of head warping and increase its durability. Also, lacrosse throats and shafts are vital as they determine the power and ball control. Lacrosse shafts are often referred to as handles and they are made of hollow materials like metal. Most of them are made of titanium, scandium, carbon fiber, and aluminum materials. The shape of the shaft matters a lot during play as it determines the texture, most lacrosse attack heads and shaft are octagonal in shape for a better grip. Titanium shafts are strong and sturdy, while scandium shafts are sturdy and lightweight, and aluminum shafts are lightweight, choosing the best shaft material comes down to your personal preference.

The Best Lacrosse Attack Heads 2020

Why we like it: it comes with a unique short throat design that gives you more control and power because of the closer hand placement. Editor's Rating:

Appearance

Most players tend to avoid lacrosse heads that get wider towards the scoop. The CEO comes with a long throat section that widens at the top portion which makes it good at intercepting long passes and dodging defenders. Also, the sidewall volt color looks good.

Stringing

It comes with many stringing holes on the sidewall which gives you endless stringing possibilities when customizing and fine-tuning the head. There are 8 holes in the scoop where you can easily use a top or traditional string.

However, if you pull the sidewall strings too hard on the interlocks, you get a feeling that the head folds in half. It is one of the most flexible heads that we’ve tested, and you may have to straighten this head often after groundball scrums.

Stiffness

This lacrosse head comes with stiff shoulders and flex zones that strengthen the head and make it more stable while playing lacrosse. This feature makes the Nike CEO the best lacrosse head for face-offs. Also, the short throat gives you a closer hand placement which improves the control and power of the head while hitting the ball.

Verdict

This head is constructed of high-quality plastic that gives you an all-weather consistency. Being a mid-pocket head, we highly recommend it for offensive players.

Pros The narrow head shape gives you excellent ball retention and accuracy when shooting the ball

The pointed scoop gives you a smooth release

It is made of high-quality plastic for durability and all-weather consistency

The stiff shoulders help strengthen the opposite rails

It has a low-kick point for a smooth and quick ball release

Cons The flexible head is prone to warping

Why we like it: the scoop in this attack head comes with a C channel technology that maintains its flexibility and stiffness by distributing any stress on the attack head throughout the bottom quarter of the head. Editor's Rating:

Appearance

The Hammer U comes with a wider scoop measuring 6 1/2″ at the top which enables you to intercept groundballs while on the run. Also, this wider scoop gives you excellent ball retention when picking off passes from your teammates.

Stringing

It comes with 3 unique holes in the sidewall that are larger than the rest of the holes, and it enables you to lace more than one string on each hole. There are a total of 13 stringing holes on the sidewall which makes it easy to customize and fine-tune your mesh pocket according to your preference.

Stiffness

The neck area contains a lot of plastic which makes the head sturdy and durable; don’t expect the head to warp when taking those shots. Also, the sidewalls tend to taper around the throat and neck area and it reduces the scoop angle lessening instances of pinching and warping.

Verdict

We were impressed by the Hammer U lacrosse head weight to strength ratio and the stringing features. It’s an ideal choice for midfielders due to the wider scoop. Plus it complies with NFHS and NCAA regulations.

Pros It comes with a wider scoop at the top for grabbing groundballs while on the move

The C channel technology helps distribute stress to maintain stiffness

The sidewall holes allow you to customize your head according to your preference

It is NFHS and NCAA compliant

Ideal for midfielders

Cons A bit pricey

Why we like it: the sidewalls in the Rabil head come with a Sym-rail twist which minimizes the weight of the head due to the twisting of the rails, plus it increases the overall strength of the head. Editor's Rating:

Appearance

The inner and outer sides of the scoop are standardly rounded which means that you get a consistent and solid feel when pushing the ball on the ground or when intercepting groundballs. The width of the scoop is 6 5/8″ in length which gives you ample room for intercepting a pass or catch. Another important feature worth mentioning is the throat, in most heads; the weakest part is normally the lower rails as they are prone to breaking. The throat in the Warrior Rabil head makes a strong connection as it transitions from the neck to the sidewall.

Stringing

The manufacturer took into account that different players prefer different styles, and they designed this head with a total of 25 stringing holes. There are 6 stringing holes at the top of the head in addition to 19 on the sides of the scoop. It means you can customize and fine-tune the mesh pocket according to your preference. Also, this head is designed with a wider pinch than its predecessor, the pinch is about 3 1/8″ and it gives you ample room to keep the ball in the mesh without it being too tight especially during catching or face-offs.

Stiffness

Having a strong neck prevents the head from warping, breaking and cracking. The Rabil head is designed with a strong elongated neck that not only makes it durable but also you won’t have any trouble fitting the neck to the shaft. Also, the shaft material is lightweight and sturdy, mainly because the head is made of one-shot mold meaning it has fewer pieces and consequently more strength.

Verdict

Based on the features above, this head is lighter, sleeker and stiffer which are attributes of a powerful offensive weapon for your opponents. We highly recommend this attack head as it’s specifically designed for advanced play.

Pros There are 25 stringing holes for fine-tuning the pocket and also customizing the mesh

It comes with a wider pinch to keep the ball in the mesh

The neck is strong and elongated to prevent warping or cracking of the head

The scoop comes with Sym-rails to maximize the weight and increase the strength

The head is made of one-shot mold for greater strength

Cons A bit pricey

Why we like it: the shaft connector comes with four fingers under the throat which when screwed tightly secures the head in place preventing a rattling sound during the play. Editor's Rating:

Appearance

The scoop features a white mesh with a gold lining at the end which makes people wonder if Warrior broke the NCAA rule that states an attack head mesh pocket cannot have more than one color. According to us, maybe the regulators viewed the gold-colored portion as the sidewall and the white part as the mesh pocket. We think most people buy that idea because this attack head is still in use in NCAA and NFHS games without any legal battles.

Stringing

The Evo Warp comes in two pocket designs, you can opt for the mid or low pocket design. The mid pocket is great for horizontal cradles as it places the ball right in the middle of the head, giving you a good dangle and hold especially for tight shooters. The low pocket mesh design is good for vertical and horizontal cradle as it places the ball near the bottom half of the head and this placement allows sideways movement of the ball. If you are unsure which mesh pocket design to go for, we recommend the mid pocket design as it comes with a heavily channeled mesh.

Stiffness

The head is made of a tough and durable plastic material that holds regardless of the weather conditions. Also, the mesh is made of Kevlar material which is flexible and durable, that’s why you can see the mesh expanding when catching a pass or shooting the ball.

Verdict

Overall, the Warrior Evo Warp head gives you unrivaled performance by giving you good accuracy and power. However, we were concerned as it lacks some consistency especially when the ball hits the top portion of the mesh where the holes are small. Hopefully, Warrior will respond to that issue in a future release.

Pros The mesh is made of Kevlar which makes it durable and flexible

The mid-pocket design places the ball in the center of the mesh and provides good hold on the ball

It comes with a head made of tough plastic which makes it durable

The four plastic fingers in the shaft connector secure the head preventing any rattling sound

Cons The lower portion of the mesh lacks consistency when the ball hits it

The lower portion of the mesh lacks consistency when the ball hits it The pockets are deeper therefore not suitable for players aged 12 and below

Why we like it: the tension lock feature is unique to his lacrosse attack head as it allows you to construct defined shooting channels in your pocket. Editor's Rating:

Appearance

The design features a tighter face shape that improves your shooting and passing accuracy as well as cradling control. This shape is evident when you compare the attack head side by side.

Stringing

The sidewalls in the Optik 2 come with tons of stringing holes which allow you to fine-tune and customize your attack head. Another unique feature is the Tension lock which helps you construct a shooting channel for the best head flexibility.

Also, it comes with a low-mid pocket design that provides you a quick release when you pass or shoot the ball. It is an ideal head for midfielders who feed cutters.

Stiffness

The Xrail technology design used in this head distributes stress in the opposite rails and it helps create a stiffer and lightweight head design without any weight addition. Also, the head is constructed with a tough plastic that gives it an all-weather consistency.

Verdict

The tighter face gives you the best accuracy when shooting and passing the ball, plus the head is stiffer limiting the warp factor. Overall, it’s a good attack head and we highly recommend it.

Pros The tension lock helps you define a good shooting channel

The low-mid pocket design helps provide a quick release

It is made of tough material for all-weather consistency

The tighter face gives you control when shooting and cradling the ball

The Xrail head distributes stress in the two opposite rails to create a stiffer head

Cons The pockets material expands over time making it deeper

Why we like it: the best feature in the Mark 2V Lacrosse attack head is the locking bolt which stops the rattling noise between the head and the handle. It eliminates the rattle and gives your attack head a secure fit. Editor's Rating:

Appearance

This lacrosse head is designed for an offensive player, as it features well-rounded edges in addition to an aggressive forward angle that intercepts and guides the ball to the head. Also, the scoop is shaped like a funnel for intercepting those groundballs, plus it lets you attack in any direction and angle. This feature makes it ideal for attacking and midfield players as they go for a goal.

Stringing

The best feature about the mesh pocket is that it comes with 29 stringing holes on the sidewall for fine-tuning and customization. Also, the mesh pockets are ultra-stiff to give you better control when shooting and passing the ball, making it ideal for offensive players.

Stiffness

Besides the locking bolt and the ultra-stiff construction of the mesh, the Mark 2V is lighter and thinner as it is made of Scandium material. These features differentiate it from the Mark 1 lacrosse head. The locking bolt eliminates the annoying rattle between the handle and the head as it gives the attack head a secure fit.

Verdict

The changes in the Mark 2 are good as it features an ultra-stiff construction and 29 stringing holes, plus it’s thinner and lighter for improved grip and comfort. We highly recommend this lacrosse attack head for offensive players.

Pros It comes with a scoop-shaped like a funnel to intercept and collect groundballs

The locking bolt ensures a secure fit between the shaft and the handle

The ultra-stiff construction of the mesh gives you a better ball control

It is made of scandium material which makes it thinner and lightweight

With 29 stringing holes, you can create your own pocket design

Cons The head is prone to warping

Why we like it: it comes with a new Tilt-Tech stringing design for improved ball release and pocket tension. Plus it gives you more control over your shooting and passes. Editor's Rating:

Appearance

One distinguishing feature of this attack head is that the sidewalls are white while the other parts are colored. The sidewalls are a result of a 2-shot mold process, which simply means that the sidewall is thinned for a white plastic insert to be placed on top. It gives your attack head a nice touch without making it too audacious. Also, the slim scoop design makes it lighter for superior ball control when intercepting passes and also collecting ground balls.

Stringing

The factory stringing on the mesh pocket is great, as it is interlocked and looped properly giving it symmetrical and tight appearance. You don’t have to restring it if you must; there are a total of 19 stringing holes, 13 holes on the sides and 6 on top of the sidewall. Plus there are a couple more holes at the top of the scoop for increased pocket tension; the location of these holes in relation to the dimension of the head allows you to customize the tension right where you need it. Also, it comes with a middle pocket design that helps you retain the ball better in the mesh pockets.

Stiffness

It comes with an aluminum shaft which makes it both lightweight and durable. The neck is elongated and fits well in the shaft hole, reducing rattle noises and increasing its flexibility when intercepting passes and shooting the ball.

Verdict

We were impressed by the ball retention and release capabilities and it makes this head worth the price. However, we are not sure if we can recommend it to midfielders who engage in face-offs often because the EVO comes with durability issues. Overall it’s a great attack head for offensive players.

Pros The scoop design gives you excellent ball release and retention

It comes with a 2-shot sidewall which makes the head stiff

The stringing is looped and interlocked making the pocket tight

You can choose from a variety of colors

You can choose from a variety of colors The Sym-rails design improves the overall pocket stiffness

Cons The plastic inserts on the sidewall break easily

Why we like it: the mid-pocket design is excellent for intercepting groundballs and retaining the ball inside the scoop. It gives you better control when passing and shooting the ball. Editor's Rating:

Appearance

String King is one of the leading manufacturers of lacrosse equipment, and it is supported by the fact that they have 2 brands in our top 10 lacrosse review. The scoop comes in a fully flat design with curved points on each side which allows you to scoop and intercept groundballs from any angle. This feature makes it ideal for midfielders and attackers.

Stringing

The pocket is designed to be placed anywhere, from mid-high to mid-low since the side rails and the bottom of the head have offsets and even curves making the pocket consistent. Also, it comes with 19 stringing holes in addition to 6 top stringing holes for fine-tuning and customizing the mesh pocket.

Stiffness

The head is made of a rigid, lightweight and durable material; the throat is made of durable plastic that ensures the head remains flexible without compromising the durability. There will be no cracks when you swing those passes and when shooting. Also, the three-strut design of the sidewall increases the overall strength of the lacrosse attack head.

Verdict

Overall, it is a solid head that gives you total control when passing and shooting the ball, plus the pockets give you total ball retention. The Mark 1 is worth checking out if you are searching for a solid lacrosse head.

Pros You can customize the pocket design with the stringing holes

It features a three-strut head design for added strength and flexibility

The full flat scoop design allows you to scoop groundballs from any angle

The four sides of the sidewall are cut-out to reduce the overall weight of the head

The ultra-stiff design ensures that the head doesn't warp when shooting and passing

Cons The plastic throat produces a rattling sound when loose

Why we like it: the X-shaped head design gives it a much bigger head which gives you better ball retention inside the mesh pocket. Editor's Rating:

Appearance

The new head design features multi-colored sidewalls and mesh inserts which you can customize to resemble your team’s color. Also, the X-shaped design helps retain the ball inside the scoop especially when intercepting aerial passes, making it a great choice for attacking midfielders.

Stringing

There are multiple stringing holes on the sidewall for you to fine-tune the tension in your mesh pocket. Also, you can customize the mesh pocket according to your shooting ad passing preference. Also, the mesh pocket is NCAA compliant and can be used in most games.

Stiffness

The mesh pockets are stiffer than the previous design making it best for collecting groundballs and it also gives you a smooth release when passing and shooting the ball. Another great feature is the CORE-TECH sidewall design minimizes the head’s weight without compromising its strength. It makes the attack head lightweight and durable, and there will be no instances of head warping when shooting the ball.

Verdict

We were impressed by the new head shape design which increases the ball retention inside the scoop, enabling you to make a run or dodge defenders. We highly recommend this lacrosse attack head to offensive players.

Pros You can customize the color of the mesh and sidewall to your liking

The X-shaped design increases the ball retention inside the scoop

The mesh pockets are stiffer for a smooth ball release when shooting

The Core-Tech sidewall design not only lessens the weight, but it also increases its overall strength

The head is NCAA compliant

Cons The pockets can be a little deeper for youth players aged 11 and below

Why we like it: we were impressed with how the mesh pockets flexed further back when picking up those groundballs and long passes, it gives them nice cushions. Editor's Rating:

Appearance

It’s hard to tell the difference between the Warrior Burn and EVO since the sidewall’s shape and offset are similar, also, the screw hole in the throat is similar to the EVO. The only difference is that it comes with a solid-pinch ready face because of the Sym-rails which give it a nice flare on its face.

Stringing

It comes with 19 holes in the sidewall which gives you unlimited stringing options when setting up the mesh pockets. The scoop is evenly spaced which makes it good for fixing creative 6-shooters and top strings. Also, the pockets are wide enough to prevent the ball from getting pinched or caught up when cradling.

Stiffness

All Warrior heads come with a strong throat which limits the twisting of the head making these heads best for face-off situations. Also, the tough plastic material makes this head sturdy and durable.

Verdict

This head is a top-notch option for offensive players, the flexible head is good for face-offs with defenders and the mid pockets prevent the ball from getting pinched in the mesh. We highly recommend this lacrosse attack head.

Pros The head is flexible and good for face-off situations

The wide scoop gives you the best ball retention

It is made of durable plastic

Great for offensive-minded players

The pockets give the ball a nice cushion as they flex further back

Cons A bit pricey

Guide to Buying the Best Lacrosse Attack Heads

Purchasing the best lacrosse attack head makes you skillful and attentive to the game. To make things easier for you, we compiled the most important features to look out for in the best lacrosse attack heads.

Stiffness

Some players find it hard to choose between stiff and flexible heads. Stiff heads are sturdier and best for defenders` when they check the ball hard during face-offs and scrambling for groundballs. Flexible heads are lighter giving you maximum control and hand speed when passing and shooting the ball, that’s why they are best for offensive players. However, flexible heads tend to warp often when shooting the ball and you may find yourself having to straighten the scoop often during the game. Before deciding on any lacrosse attack head, be sure to try them out and see how they respond when shooting the ball.

Scoop design

What is a scoop? The scoop sits on top of the head and controls how the ball comes in and out of the mesh pocket. For offensive players, you need a pointed or curved scoop to improve on the accuracy when shooting the ball. A pointed scoop ensures that the ball comes out straight when passing and shooting. The other design option is the flat scoop which is larger and wider, making it best for picking groundballs and intercepting long passes. We find this scoop design best for midfielders and defenders.

Offset

Most of you don’t know what a head offset means. Well, a head offset is a design feature found right after the throat and it enhances your control and feel of the ball by lowering the ball to the stick. An offset helps improve ball retention and cradling by keeping the scoop behind the handle’s line.

Mesh Pockets

The ball resides in the pocket and it is found at the base of the lacrosse head. Most pockets are pre-strung from the factory while others are completely unstrung. Beginners should opt for strung pockets. Seasoned players should go for unstrung pockets which enable them to fine-tune and customize the mesh pockets according to their preference. Also, check out the pocket width, are they wide or narrow? Narrow heads have excellent ball retention capabilities as well as passing accuracy. Wide pockets deliver a low passing accuracy and less ball retention capabilities. They are good at intercepting long passes and blocking shots, making them great for midfielders and defenders.

Regulations

Most lacrosse attack heads must comply with both NFHS and NCAA width measurement regulations. These rules state that the head’s side portion should not be more than 2 inches and goalie sticks should be 10-12 inches in width. Also, for the play to be considered legal by the referee, the ball’s edge should not sit deeper than the sidewall’s lowermost edge. Another rule is that the mesh should not have more than one color. Here is a breakdown of the NCAA/NFHS rules.

Stringing

Strings are attached to the sidewalls and they determine the ball’s direction and balance. Most brands come with 19-26 stringing holes which allow you to fine-tune and customize your mesh. A tight mesh gives you a smooth ball release when passing and shooting the ball. Also, stringing helps determine the ball’s angle as it leaves the head, and some people may refer it to as “Whip factor.” Offensive players should go for attack heads with more whip as the throw will result in a lower ball.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Lacrosse Attack Heads

What is the best mouth width in a lacrosse attack head?

The widest part of your attack head is known as the mouth, and it helps you retain long balls and shoot the ball. Defensive players are advised to go for heads with wider mouths while offensive players should opt for heads with narrow or smallmouths for more whip and grip on the ball. Choosing the best mouth width depends on your playing position.

What is pinch?

Pinch is the space separating the two sidewalls located at the lower part of the attack head. Most experts recommend going for heads that are pinched or have closer sidewalls. The reason being, a pinched head gives you a better channel in the mesh pocket for improved passing and shooting accuracy. Also, it allows excellent ball retention inside the pocket. If you are a beginner, or you are still struggling to master the art of catching the ball, we recommend that you go for a wider head, with less pinch. Because a more pinched head makes it harder for you to catch the ball when intercepting those passes. Choosing the best pinch depends on your skillset.

Which is the best bottom rail configuration?

Bottom rails are the plastic beams that contain the stringing holes, and it determines how an attack head throws the ball. How your bottom rail curves determine your pocket’s position in the head. We will highlight the bottom rail different levels for you to make a choice between low, mid and high pocket placement.

Level 5 bottom rail configuration

This level is best for players who prefer more whip on the head as the mesh in this rail sags more towards the top of the head and gives your shot more velocity during release. This rail level is great for long-range shooters.

Level 4 bottom rail configurations

It gives you increased hold and power over the ball, plus it improves the shooting accuracy, making it great for long-range shooters.

Level 3 bottom rail configurations

It gives you greater accuracy and power when making those shots. It is ideal for offensive players preferably midfielders.

Level 2 bottom rail configurations

This bottom rail configuration gives you the best accuracy and ball retention capabilities, plus the ball will have more power and a quick release.

Level 1 bottom rail configurations

This configuration is for attackers, who need to feed teammates, provide assists and dodge defenders as it gives you excellent ball security when making those runs. It gives you total control of the game’s tempo which makes it perfect for offensive players.

Wrap Up

The head plays a predominant role in any lacrosse game as it determines the smoothness and quickness when picking those groundballs, your ball coordination like shooting and passing accuracy, and finally, the ball retention in the mesh. Out top pick in this best lacrosse attack head review is the Nike CEO Lacrosse Attack Head which features a narrow head for improved accuracy when passing and shooting the ball, plus it comes with Flex zones in the head that strengthen the head reducing instances of head warping.

Another good lacrosse attack head brand is the STX Hammer U Lacrosse Attack Head which comes with a C channel technology that helps distribute stress in the bottom rails resulting in a stiffer head. We hope our comprehensive buying guide helped you make an informed purchasing decision. Thanks for reading our review.