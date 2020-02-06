The 10 Best Golf Travel Bags In 2020

Best choice Premium pick Best value

Professional golfers like to travel with their gear when they tour some of the world’s best golf courses, and packing up your stuff and hitting the road feels much better. Because let’s face it, there is no point in spending hundreds of dollars on golf gear and countless hours of training with them if you can’t travel with your golf gear. That’s where the golf travel bag comes in, you can’t manage all those golf gear without a quality golf bag.

We researched and tested some of the best golf travel bags in the market, and we came up with what we believe to be 10 of the best golf travel bags in the market. These golf bags have high ratings in terms of the quality of construction, durability, protection features and mobility. They make carrying your golf gear hassle-free allowing you to concentrate on the course ahead.

Features to consider in Good Golf Travel Bags

Evaluation Criterion

Choosing the best golf travel bag can be a tedious process since there are many choices out there, to make this process easier for you. We came up with an evaluation criterion to help narrow down on the brands and give you the best advice possible for you to make an informed purchasing decision.

Durability

Bags travel cover, and cases are as good as their durability because the bag should be able to withstand wear and tear plus other punishments like being thrown into the luggage compartment and riding the luggage conveyor belt. Golfers can either go for golf bags with hard or soft cases. If you travel often to golf courses by car, then bags with soft cases are ideal for you as they cannot withstand the punishment of being thrown in the luggage conveyor belt. Bags with hard cases offer the best protection to your golf gear, but they are heavier.

Storage

The main compartment cannot house all your golf gear, you should check if the golf bag comes with other pockets and storage compartments to house gear like balls, apparel, shoes, and towels. Make sure there is plenty of room for other essential items like heavy sweaters and raincoats. These heavy sweaters help complement your bag’s protection, especially where the drivers and club head rest. Always go for golf bags with lots of storage compartments to make traveling with your golf gear hassle-free.

Handles and Wheels

Most golf bags come with a wheel system that lets you roll them around the parking lot or at the airport. Let’s face it, you cannot carry the bag in your hands or shoulders throughout the journey. Before purchasing the golf travel bag, check out the wheels, are they large or small? Is the wheelbase narrow or wide? We highly recommend golf travel bags with large and broader wheelbases as they are easier to pull or push around. Wheels reduce the effort needed to push or pull the bag. Also, make sure the wheels are made of durable materials to prevent wear and tear due to friction.

The Best Golf Travel Bags 2020

Editor's Rating:

Durability

This travel case is made from high-quality ABS plastic that not only makes it durable but lightweight as well. Don’t anticipate any scuffs and scratches on your case whenever you travel by air.

Storage

The travel case is roomy and can accommodate a lot of stuff like shoes, balls, and clothes. We tested it against a standard carrying bag and found out that there was additional room to fit in other stuff.

The top is heavily padded with a thick layer of high-density foam that safeguards your golf club heads and driver from damage during the flight. The side padding is thinner and may not fully protect the sidewalls from impact. Also, there are internal straps to secure your club heads from moving.

Handles and Wheels

It comes with two rubberized handles, one of the sides and one on top of the golf travel case, and they make it easy to load and offload the bag from your trunk. Another great feature is the 360 degrees wheels which can pivot in any direction giving you a smooth rolling experience.

Verdict

We were impressed with the ease of movement due to the 360 degrees spinner wheels which can pivot in any direction, plus the ABS plastic makes the bag lightweight and also durable. Overall, we recommend this travel case to any golfer looking for a reliable golf bag.

Pros The internal straps help secure your golf club heads and drivers

Cons It doesn’t stand on its own when fully packed with golf gear

Editor's Rating:

Durability

The golf travel bag is made from durable nylon fabric that gives the bag its waterproof properties. Plus nylon has a nice shape consistency and it can withstand wear and tear. Another advantage is that nylon is also dust and dirt resistant which means you’ll spend less time cleaning it.

Storage

The storage compartments are big and can hold accessories like shoes, clubs, balls, and clothes. Besides, the side pockets can hold some of your extra luggage like toiletries that are essential during the journey. Plus it still has space for two small bags full of accessories such as towels, sunglasses, golf trees amongst other items.

It also comes with a full-length zipper made of quality material that zips smoothly, securing your golf gear inside the bag. The zip gives you easy access to the bag when packing and unpacking it.

The design is unique because it features thick padding on all sides and it helps prevent any damage to the bag in case of an impact. It gives your golf gear ample protection and you can travel with confidence knowing your expensive golf gear is protected.

Also, there are compression straps in the inner compartments that secure your golf drivers and club heads protecting them from any form of damage and unwanted scratches.

Handles and Wheels

This golf travel bag comes with smooth-rolling wheels that make it convenient and effortless to transport through airport corridors and hotel lobbies. The wheels are made from durable plastic material that offers the bag maximum mobility and support.

Another unique feature is the push and pull skates that give the bag excellent rolling capabilities through any surface. This innovative feature reduces the amount of effort needed to pull and push the golf travel bag. Also, you need to check out the carry straps that are padded to help you carry the bag with ease without getting hand fatigue.

Verdict

This golf travel bag comes with plenty of luxury features and a cool design, and it has been dubbed as one of the best golf travel bags in the market. Plus the storage is ample and you can keep additional items like shoes and gloves in the bonus pockets on the sides. We highly recommend this golf bag to any professional golfer.

Pros The different zippered compartments give you additional storage space for your accessories

Cons The bag is heavier and cannot stand on its own

Editor's Rating:

Durability

The bag is constructed from 1800D denier nylon fabric which is 3X stronger than 600D nylon fabrics found in other golf travel bag brands, and it gives you a picture of how sturdy the bag is to withstand impacts. It has been dubbed as the best in class because of its durability.

Storage

The golf travel bag can accommodate up to 10 carry and cart bags at a go, plus it features inner and side pockets to give you that extra storage for storing your accessories like towels and clothes. Another good feature is that the main and side pockets come with lockable zippers to secure expensive accessories like jewels and watches.

Also, the top is heavily padded to secure your golf equipment in case of an impact during the journey especially the club heads which are vulnerable to damage. To help keep the club heads safe, manufacturers designed both internal and external cinch straps to secure the club heads in place preventing any damage to them.

Also, there is a factory molded business card window and luggage tag on top of the bag which might be helpful in case your luggage is misplaced or lost in the luggage compartment.

Handles and Wheels

It comes with padded nylon handles that are large enough for two people to carry the golf bag if need be or if the bag is too heavy, and they are also easy to grip when maneuvering through the crowd.

Also, the in-line skate rolling wheels seem sturdy to withstand the weight of the bag and also wear and tear due to friction, and they make the bag able to stand without any support.

Verdict

We recommend this golf travel bag to professionals who are looking for a low-budget solid bag with great performance features and durability, plus it looks stylish due to its sleek black color. Also, the bag weighs 8 pounds and if you load it with 14 golf club heads and drivers, then the weight will not exceed 35 pounds which is squarely within the 50-pound airline luggage limit.

Pros The address label slots clearly distinguish your bag from other luggage

Cons None so far

Editor's Rating:

Durability

The 600D polyester material is sturdy enough to withstand all weather elements like dust, dirt, and moisture. This fabric makes the bag durable and it can withstand more weight. Also, the bag can be easily wiped clean and it dries easily making it enjoyable to carry.

Storage

We found the bag spacious and roomy especially the inner compartments which are separated by dividers that ensure your bag is packed properly. Here you can store almost all your essential items for your trip. The best part is that you can fold the bag when not in use to save on storage space.

The internal lining is heavily padded with a 5mm material that absorbs shocks upon impact to protect your expensive club heads and drivers.

Handles and Wheels

The carry straps in this golf travel bag come with a Velcro closure that locks it into place so that you can carry the bag easily. It also comes with removable shoulder straps that are padded to reduce hand and shoulder fatigue.

Also, the bag can be folded into a compact shape to save on storage space when not in use. It helps free up some space that would otherwise be wasted.

One setback is that it doesn’t come with wheels for mobility, so you have to carry the bag with your hands or your shoulders, and it can be a hassle.

Verdict

The overall quality is good but we are concerned about the lack of wheels which takes a toll on the bag’s mobility, but you can easily carry the bag with the carry handles and the shoulder straps if you are not traveling for long distances.

Pros The handles are padded to give you a comfortable grip when carrying the bag

Cons It lacks wheels for ease of movement

Editor's Rating:

Durability

The T-750 is made from 600D polyester material which has a good shape consistency plus it’s an all-weather fabric. You can be sure that your gear is safe inside this bag. Also, it comes with high-quality zippers to safeguard the bag’s contents and it makes the golf travel bag more durable.

Storage

The exterior dimension of the bag is 13.5″ in length, it might look small at first glance but don’t be fooled. The bag can fit your 48-inch golf driver in addition to most carry and stand golf bags. There is a shoe compartment inside the bag and it helps the bag’s contents look organized.

To make sure that your golf gear is safe during the journey, the top of the bag comes with high-density foam padding to cushion the bag from impact. Plus the corners are reinforced with PVC material to fully protect your club heads.

Another feature worth mentioning is the anti-burst strapping system which is made of heavy-duty fabric to protect the bag’s contents from spilling over when the zippers get damaged in case the bag falls.

Handles and Wheels

This golf travel bag comes with deluxe in-line skate wheels that increase the bag’s mobility. These wheels are made of high-quality materials that are wear-resistant for durability. They roll smoothly in your driveways and airport corridors, and you’ll require less effort when pulling and pushing this golf bag.

Also, the handle is made of Neoprene which is considered a quality material and it is ergonomically shaped to fit your hand and it minimizes hand fatigue when pulling and pushing the bag for long hours. Also, the ergonomic handle makes it easy for you to maneuver the golf bag in busy airport corridors.

Verdict

We were impressed by the high-density foam padding on top of the golf bag, and it helps secure your golf gear when the bag is in the luggage compartment. We highly recommend this golf travel bag for golfers who travel by air.

Pros The anti-burst strapping system secures your golf gear when the zippers fail

Cons There are no dividers in the inside pockets to separate the compartments

Editor's Rating:

Durability

The bag is made from high-quality molecular polyethylene which is also used to manufacture containers and cases for the US military. This material makes the bag sturdy and durable.

Storage

It is a big case, it stands 50′ in height and the depth is 13″, and you can easily fit golf club heads and drivers measuring 12″ in length. Some reviewers have expressed concerns that you may have trouble fitting this case into your car’s trunk which is true about all non-collapsing hardshell cases.

Another great feature is the foam padding all around the case which offers maximum protection to your golf gear. Also, it comes with three oversized latches, built-in TSA locks and a tongue and groove feature offer safeguards your bag’s contents giving you peace of mind.

Handles and Wheels

The in-line wheels are made of durable material and are recessed inside the case and covered with protective plastic on the sides. They roll easily providing you with seamless movement on any surface.

Verdict

We were impressed by the molded polyethylene material which is wear and tear-resistant, and also the security features such as latches and a TSA lock system that help secure your expensive golf gear. We recommend this golf case to any golfer looking to purchase a solid case.

Pros The TSA lock system makes it easy for security personnel to inspect your bag

Cons It may not fit well in your trunk

Editor's Rating:

Durability

This travel case is made of nylon fabric which gives it a good shape consistency and it is also waterproof and durable. It protects your case from weather elements like moisture, dust, and dirt from damaging your golf travel case.

Storage

The internal storage capacity can accommodate a stiff arm, long drivers and other items like shoes and clothing. However, we feel that the side pockets are small and shallow and it’s difficult to squeeze in your golf shoes. We think that side pockets should bulge out from the bag and supplement the bag’s internal storage.

Handles and Wheels

The retractable wheels make it easier to maneuver the bag and it reduces shoulder fatigue by supporting the entire weight of the bag.

Verdict

This bag is built to last and it fully protects your golf gear from damage. Plus it comes with a set of retractable wheels that supports the weight of the bag. We highly recommend this travel case to any golfer.

Pros It comes with soft padding on the top to protect your golf gear

Cons The side pockets are small and shallow

Editor's Rating:

Durability

The material used in its construction is 600D oxford polyester material that is tough and waterproof, and it protects your golf gear so that you can focus on the course ahead. Plus it increases the bag’s durability, giving you a return on your investment.

Storage

The Himal golf travel bag comes with a 13*15*50 inches dimension, and this storage capacity is enough for you to store your stuff like golf drivers, golf balls amongst other items. Also, the bag is lightweight, as it only weighs 4 pounds, no matter the amount of golf gear you pack, it cannot exceed the airline luggage limit.

Another great feature is the soft cushion at the top and on the sides of the golf travel bag. They help absorb any shocks when the bag is subjected to any form of impact during the journey. You can travel with confidence knowing that your expensive golf equipment is safe inside the golf travel bag.

Also, your bag’s contents are secured by an advanced smooth zipper that is made from high-quality material to ensure it lasts long enough.

Handles and Wheels

The bag comes with a set of quality wheels to give you the convenience and mobility when moving your club heads across the golf course. Also, the carrying handles and the padded shoulder straps are cushioned to prevent hand and shoulder fatigue when carrying or pulling the bag for long hours.

Verdict

If you are a golfer out there and you are looking to purchase a sturdy, reliable and attractive golf travel bag with ample storage, then the Himal golf travel bag is worth every penny. The exterior material and the soft cushioning protect your golf equipment from any damage no matter how rough the journey seems.

Pros The bag is cushioned to protect your expensive golf gear

Cons It lacks padding on the sides making it vulnerable to side impacts

Editor's Rating:

Durability

The golf bag is constructed of high-quality 600D nylon material that gives you an all-weather consistency and durability. This fabric has been proven to be wear and tear-resistant.

Storage

It comes with a big storage volume where you can store cart bags up to 10″ in length and also golf drivers and club heads of up to 50″. Plus there are two mesh pockets and an extra shoe pocket on the side to store some of your accessories like towels, clothes, and shoes. Plus you’ll be happy to know that the pockets are lockable to secure your expensive stuff.

Another good feature is the padding, the bag’s top and sides are heavily padded to protect your golf club heads from damage upon impact. Also, there is a compression strap that secures the contents of the bag neatly in place.

Handles and Wheels

It comes with 2 grab handles on the sides that make it easier to remove the bag from the trunk of your car or the luggage compartment in the airline. Two people can grab the bag if it’s too heavy for one to carry.

The in-line wheels roll easily for ease of movement and are made of sturdy material to support the weight of the golf bag when you pull or push it.

Verdict

The bag comes with ample storage for your golf gear and other personal stuff, and it can be locked to secure these items during transit. We highly recommend this travel bag to golfers who travel by air.

Pros The 2 grab handles enable you to lift the bag out of your car trunk with ease

Cons There are a few concerns that the fabric rip through after a few uses

Editor's Rating:

Durability

The bag is made of durable nylon material that keeps out weather elements like dirt, dust, and moisture which might damage the travel case.

Storage

It comes with a large storage compartment that can fit most of your stuff like stand and tour bags, club heads, golf drivers and balls. Plus there are two large side pockets where you can store some of your additional stuff like shoes and clothing. The top of the case is fitted with oversized padding to protect the long club heads from damage upon impact. Also, you can secure the club heads with cinch straps to prevent them from moving about inside the bag.

Handles and Wheels

The wheels are large and sturdy to support the weight of the bag, and they roll smoothly on any ground surface whether on your driveway or in the airport lobby.

Verdict

This golf travel bag comes with impressive protection features like the protective rails and also the thick padding on top. We recommend it to those who travel often by air.

Pros The base is reinforced with rails for added protection

Cons There are some concerns that the zippers break easily after a few uses

Guide to Buying the Best Golf Travel Bags

The best golf travel bags should help you carry and protect your golf gear from damage. Most of them have different features, some come with soft and hard cases, some are big or small, and you might be confused about which golf travel bag to go for. Well, we came up with this comprehensive buying guide to help you make an informed decision. Here are the factors to consider when purchasing the ideal golf travel bag for your golf gear.

Weight

The weight and size of your golf travel bag is an important consideration as it determines whether you’ll pay the extra charges when traveling by air. Most airlines allow personal luggage on board as long as they have a weight limit of 70 pounds or less. Make sure your ideal bag is lightweight because a heavy bag will not only be uncomfortable to carry and handle, but it will also cost you more money when traveling with it. Also, make sure the size of your golf travel bag fits in your trunk, as you’ll have to travel by car to the airport. The last thing you want is a bag you can’t carry or pull through the driveway.

Durability

Most golf travel bags are made of either hard or soft materials, the material used affects the bag’s durability. Go for travel bags that have thicker sidewalls, because the sidewalls tend to be more vulnerable to wear and tear when compared to the other parts of your bag. When considering the material, go for bag materials that are dirt proof, water-resistant, and made of high-quality materials. There are some great fabrics you should consider, for example, the Cordura fabric which is popular and extremely durable. The best golf bags are constructed with this material. However, it cannot be used to construct the bag’s base; the material you should go for in this case is Ballistic Nylon. This material is hard and resistant to wear and tear which gives you a return on your investment.

Padding

The golf bag’s padding helps protect your expensive golf club heads and drivers. Go for heavily padded bags especially if you travel by air, as the bag will be tossed around in the conveyor making your expensive golf gear vulnerable. Check out the top fabric padding, it should be heavily padded for maximum protection of your gear. Also, check out the shoulder padding which makes the bag comfortable to carry by reducing shoulder fatigue.

Handles and wheels

Let’s face it; you can’t carry your golf bag throughout the journey on your shoulders no matter the shoulder padding. You need a golf bag with the best wheels and handles. These help a lot with the bag’s mobility. Check out the handles, make sure they are quality handles for them to handle the weight of the bag when pushing and pulling them around. Low quality handles break easily especially if you are carrying heavy golf equipment, and you may be forced to carry the bag yourself. Also, the wheels should be made of high-quality material that is resistant to wear and tear, because the wheels wear fast due to friction. Wheels are an important consideration as they make traveling with the golf travel bag a lot easier.

Pockets

Some golfers feel that the number of pockets in their golf bags is a minor consideration, but pockets make the golf bag look more stylish. Bags come with different types and number of pockets, some come with only one pocket, and others come with three and so on. There are three types of pockets; they can be inside, exterior, and mesh pockets. These pockets help carry your accessories like golf balls, clothing, shoes, and other stuff. Also, make sure the pockets come with adjustable straps which helps the accessories stay organized in your bag by securing them in place. Another important feature to consider is full-length dividers that separate the bag into compartments to help you organize your gear in the bag.

Locks

Golf is considered one of the most expensive sports on earth and the golf gear doesn’t come cheap either. The golf club heads and drivers are expensive pieces of equipment and they need maximum protection. You should opt for a golf travel bag with a lock system in place or you can purchase a padlock to secure your bag’s contents, go for luggage padlocks that are TSA approved. Most golf travel bags come with latch locks and zippers to secure your bag’s content, but we feel that’s not enough protection.

Warranty

Golf travel bags are expensive and you expect a return on your investment. That’s why you need a bag devoid of any manufacturing defects and damages. Products with warranties are presumed to be durable and of high-quality. Some premium golf travel bags even offer you a lifetime warranty on any damage and defects on the bag because they are sure the golf travel bag will last you a lifetime.

Appearance

The appearance of your ideal golf travel bag is dependent on your personal preference. If you want your golf bag to look more professional or official, you should go for a black golf bag. If you want a sporty design, go for red or green colored golf travel bags. However, not all golf bag manufacturers give you the freedom to choose your preferred color.

Frequently Asked Questions about Golf Travel Bags

How to tell if a golf bag is water-resistant?

The best water-resistant bags come with hardshell cases that have water locking mechanisms to keep out moisture and dirt from getting into the golf bag. The best waterproof material used by manufacturers is nylon which is usually sprayed with a silicone coating to enhance its waterproof capabilities and shape consistency. Here are its advantages:

It maintains its shape consistency Nylon is durable

Read our in-depth review above to know which golf travel bags are water-resistant.

Should I go for a hard or soft case?

Most golfers prefer purchasing hard-cased bags as they offer the best protection to your golf equipment especially those who travel by air as the bag gets tossed around the conveyor and luggage compartment. However, hard-cased bags tend to be heavier and you may have to incur some extra charges depending on the airline’s weight limit on personal luggage. Plus they might be difficult to fit in your car’s trunk.

Soft cased bags, on the other hand, are cheaper and lighter which makes them ideal for travelling by car. Some of the premium models are made of high-quality materials which make them durable. When purchasing soft cased bags, check the padding, ensure the padding is thick on top and on the sides to protect your golf gear from damage.

But, to get the most out of your golf travel bag, you must learn how to keep it organized and also have all the important essentials in the right compartments.

Wrap Up

Our top pick in this 10 best golf travel bag review is the Samsonite Spinner Wheeling Golf Travel Cover which comes with impressive wheeling and durability features. We were impressed with the 360 degrees wheels which can pivot in any direction, plus they roll smoothly on any ground surface. Also, the bag is made of durable and lightweight ABS plastic, so it’s built to last. We would love to hear from you, share with us your experiences regarding these golf travel bags. Happy golfing.