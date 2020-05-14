Best Outdoor Ping Pong Tables to Buy in 2020

Best choice Premium pick Best value

Sometimes you just want to stay at home, but that doesn’t mean you have to sit on the couch watching TV all day. There are many ways to still be active, even when you plan to stay in. One popular choice is to play ping pong. If you love to play the game but can’t fit a table in your home, there are many outdoor ping pong tables to choose from. Put one of these in your backyard and you can play whenever you like.

The Most Important Factors to Consider

Outdoor Space

Table Size

You’ll first need to consider where you want to set up your ping pong table in order to play comfortably. Many tables do come in the regulation size (9ft x 5ft) if that is important to you. Yet that will only work if you have a large enough outdoor space to play. If your space is limited, you will need to go for more compact models as opposed to ones that are at or close to regulation size.

Permanent vs. Flexible Play Areas

If you need flexibility in where to set up your table and you plan to store it away when it is not in use, you’ll want to go for tables with high-quality wheels that make it easy to transport. If you want a more permanent set up, make sure you place your table next to a high wall so that windy weather won’t affect your game too much. You might also want to consider an area with partial to full overhead coverage during the day for extra protection from the sun and rain.

Uneven Ground

Take a look at the ground where you plan to set up your table. If it’s uneven, you’ll want to go for a table with leg levelers. This will ensure that you can adjust the height of your table as needed to create a level playing surface.

Security Features

This is an important consideration, especially if you have kids who want to play. Lockable wheels will prevent the table from making sudden movements during play. Padded corners will ensure that you and your kids stay safe from injury. Safety latches will keep your table from opening accidentally when you’re playing and when it is stored away.

Table Design

Table Thickness

The thicker the tabletop, the better the ball bounces. Choose tabletops that are at least 6 millimeters if you want to play with a fairly quick, responsive bounce. Each tabletop has what’s called an apron, the thicker sections around the circumference of the tabletop. The thicker the apron on the table, the better stability you will have when playing.

Surface & Weather-Proofing

The best outdoor ping pong models are made of an aluminum composite which is weatherproof and rust-resistant. This will ensure that your table lasts longer. You may also come across some outdoor ping pong tables that have MDF (medium density fiberboard) tabletops. Though this material is moisture-resistant and tables made with MDF can be used outdoors, they are not waterproof or even water-resistant. So if you plan on keeping your table outdoors when not in use, ping pong tables made with MDF are not the ideal choice.

Frames, Legs & Wheels

A table’s frame provides stability during play and helps prevent the table from warping and toppling. The best table frames are thicker and made of aluminum and/or galvanized steel because they are the most sturdy and weather-resistant, and they perform better overall. Thick table legs made of aluminum, steel or zinc are stronger and more durable. It is also important to be sure that the legs come with anti-tilting levelers, particularly if the area where you’ll be setting up your table is uneven. Wheels are an important feature to consider if you want to move your table around to different outdoor spaces throughout the day or if you plan to store your table away when it’s not in use.

Top 10 Outdoor Ping Pong Tables 2020

Why we like it: The JOOLA Nova Outdoor is from a brand that began in the 1950s and has sponsored some of the biggest tournaments worldwide from the Olympics to the US Open. Though it is branded and built for competitive play, this ping pong table is good for players of all levels. The JOOLA Nova Outdoor is from a brand that began in the 1950s and has sponsored some of the biggest tournaments worldwide from the Olympics to the US Open. Though it is branded and built for competitive play, this ping pong table is good for players of all levels. Editor’s Rating:

Outdoor Space

The table dimensions are 5ft x 5.5ft folded down and 2ft x 5ft in playback position, so it will work well if you have limited space for playing. The table is 178 pounds and has a 4-wheel trolley system for each half of the table, making transporting it easy and safe. Additionally, the table legs have levelers to create an even playing surface on uneven ground.

Security Features

The JOOLA Nova is in two separate halves. With its 4-wheel trolly system, you can move your table in and out of storage easily. The wheels also lock in place to keep it stable when playing. The double, anti-tilt locking devices on each half of the table means that it won’t accidentally open when folded up. The JOOLA Nova Outdoor is also really easy to unfold. Simply push the lever, and it unfolds automatically. It comes with a limited warranty.

Table Design

Table Thickness

The JOOLA Nova is 6mm thick and has a 2-inch thick apron, ensuring good ball bounce for recreational play. Because its surface is made from a combination of aluminum and plastic composite, it will not have the same bounce quality as ping pong tables made entirely of aluminum composites.

Surface & Weather-Proofing

The surface of the JOOLA Nova is made of an aluminum and plastic composite, making it hard-wearing, weatherproof and resistant to chipping and warping. However, you’ll need to buy a table cover to ensure optimal protection if you plan to store it outdoors, particularly if you live somewhere with harsh winter weather. The paint on the table surface is very sensitive to cleaning, and the paint is not covered in the warranty, so be careful when cleaning the tabletop. Use a damp cloth and spot-clean.

Frames, Legs & Wheels

The table’s frame is 30mm x 30mm. A powder coating covers the frame and legs which makes it rust-resistant and helps it endure harsh winter weather conditions. The legs are 40mm x 40mm thick and are adjustable to match any type of terrain, to handle windy weather conditions and to provide overall table surface stability. The 3-inch, heavy-duty caster wheels make it easy to move the table around when needed. They also lock in place for additional stability.

Assembly

The JOOLA Nova Outdoor arrives 95% pre-assembled. You can set it up easily in about 15-20 minutes. The weather-resistant grade net has a screw-in design and a net tensioning system that makes it easy to attach to the table. However, please keep in mind that the parts which hold the net in place are not as high quality, so it might make setting up the net a bit time-consuming. When your table is completely set up and ready to go, don’t worry if there is a slight dip (about ¼ of an inch) where the two halves of the table meet in the center: it won’t negatively affect a game in play.

Storage

The nesting halves of the table have a double, anti-tilt locking device on each side, ensuring optimal safety when you need to transport the table to a different space or store it away. It folds compactly for storage with a low profile (68in x 60in x 20in), so it should be easy to store away in just about any space. The table can also be safely unlocked with a provided lever: simply push it, and the ping pong table will start to unfold itself. Each half of the table is equipped with four rolling wheels, adding to the table’s ease of transport overall.

Included Accessories

The JOOLA Nova Outdoor comes with a durable all-weather net. The tools needed for assembling the table are also included in the shipped table.

Purpose of Play

Because the JOOLA Nova Outdoor is made from two separate parts, it is easy to fold into the playback position if you want to practice or play solo. This table is great for people who want to practice for competitions or who want to organize a friendly tournament with family and friends.

Pros JOOLA brands are built for competitive play but are also great for players of all skill levels

JOOLA brands are built for competitive play but are also great for players of all skill levels The anti-tilt locking device and levers make it easy and safe to fold and unfold

The anti-tilt locking device and levers make it easy and safe to fold and unfold The table comes 95% pre-assembled, so you won’t need to spend a lot of time setting it up

Cons The aluminum and plastic composite surface produces a less responsive ball bounce compared to tables with all-aluminum composite surfaces

The aluminum and plastic composite surface produces a less responsive ball bounce compared to tables with all-aluminum composite surfaces The paint on the table can smear if cleaned with water or any other liquid-based cleaning products

Why we like it: Though the Stiga XTR Pro is not suited for competitive play, it still comes with the ability to fold into playback mode, so that you can practice your ping pong skills solo. It can also withstand light rain or snow, so you won’t have to worry about covering it up or storing it away every time you’re done playing. Though the Stiga XTR Pro is not suited for competitive play, it still comes with the ability to fold into playback mode, so that you can practice your ping pong skills solo. It can also withstand light rain or snow, so you won’t have to worry about covering it up or storing it away every time you’re done playing. Editor’s Rating:

Outdoor Space

The Stiga XTR Pro is the perfect ping pong table for outdoor spaces that do not have a lot of overhead coverage, as the aluminum composite surface can handle light rain or snow and is built to resist sun damage, rust and warping. This 194-pound table measures 5.25ft x 4.75ft when fully assembled, so it is great for small spaces. Each half of the table is easy to fold and comes with four large rolling wheels, making it easy to transfer from space to space despite its heaviness. It also has adjustable leg levelers, so you can easily stabilize it in any area of your outdoor space.

Security Features

The table is made with a steel frame and has 1.25-inch thick legs and lockable wheels which ensures reliable table stability while playing. When you need to store the table away, the lockable wheels combined with a safety latch system will keep the table stationary and will make sure the two halves of the table do not accidentally unfold. The Stiga XTR Pro comes with a 1-year limited warranty.

Table Design

Table Thickness

Though the tabletop is 6mm thick, it does not have the best ball bounce compared to other models with the same thickness (e.g. JOOLA Nova Outdoor). This is not a table for competitive play. However, the top is supported by a steel apron which means that you will have good table stability.

Surface & Weather-Proofing

The Stiga XTR Pro is made with a waterproof, all-aluminum composite top capable of withstanding every type of weather. It also has an exterior-grade powder coating to help maintain the table’s appearance and shape. The frame and legs are made of galvanized steel that is rustproof and sun-resistant.

Frames, Legs & Wheels

The frame is made of steel. It is supported by 1.25-inch square legs that have a cross brace welded into their frame, so your table will be secure and stable under pressure. The legs are padded and come with adjustable rubber leg levelers. There are 3-inch rollaway wheels secured to each side of the table, so you can move the table around in your outdoor space with ease. The wheels are also ball-bearing and have strong locks to secure the table in place when in use and when stored away.

Assembly

The table is delivered to your door 95% pre-assembled, so it’ll be ready for play in about fifteen minutes. The only challenge is having to realign the table halves every now and then before playing, as they can slip over time.

Storage

The table is in two independent halves which means that it can be nested and safely out of the way when stored. The lockable wheels also keep the ping pong table from rolling around when in storage. Due to the design of the chassis, you are also able to completely separate the table halves and use them for other purposes, or you can separate them completely for a more compact storage option. This type of foldable design is great, but it is not a good fit for people who need to frequently store their table away, as this may lead to warping.

Included Accessories

The Stiga XTR Pro comes with a 72-inch net made with all-weather, durable material. The post set accompanying the net comes with string tension adjustments and a threaded clamp attachment system that can be screwed on and off of the table.

Purpose of Play

Because the table is only 6mm thick, it is best for people who want to play recreationally as the ball bounce is not as quick or responsive as other models. Having two independent halves means that you can set up the table in the playback position when you want to practice your ping pong skills solo.



Pros The Stiga XTR Pro comes with a 1-year limited warranty

The Stiga XTR Pro comes with a 1-year limited warranty The chassis design means that you can use the two halves of your table for other purposes and you can store it away more compactly if needed

The chassis design means that you can use the two halves of your table for other purposes and you can store it away more compactly if needed It is delivered to your door 95% pre-assembled, making assembly quick and easy

Cons This table is prone to warping if it is folded away too frequently

This table is prone to warping if it is folded away too frequently It does not have a great ball bounce compared to other tables

Why we like it: The compact size of the GoSports Indoor/Outdoor makes it a great option for people with kids. It’s lightweight and portable design also makes it possible for you to easily move the table around your outdoor space as well as take it with you on day trips to the park or beach. The compact size of the GoSports Indoor/Outdoor makes it a great option for people with kids. It’s lightweight and portable design also makes it possible for you to easily move the table around your outdoor space as well as take it with you on day trips to the park or beach. Editor’s Rating:

Outdoor Space

The table measures 6ft x 3ft when folded out for play. This compact size and lightness in weight (approximately 39 pounds) means that it can set up almost anywhere. This is the perfect table for those who have limited outdoor space.

Security Features

Its instant set up feature makes it easy to store out of the way when the kids are running around outside. The table has a leg-locking design connected to its aluminum frame which helps maintain stability during play. When the GoSports Indoor/Outdoor is folded away, you can easily carry and move it around because it’s lightweight and has a carry handle. However, the lighter weight means that this table will shift more easily if it’s bumped during play.

Table Design

Table Thickness

This is one of the thinner models: with a 4.25mm table surface, it does not produce a decent enough ball bounce for competitive play.

Surface & Weather-Proofing

The surface of the GoSports Indoor/Outdoor table is made with MDF (medium-density fiberboard) which means that, though the material is moisture-resistant, it is not waterproof or water-resistant. You will need to store this table indoors when it is not in use. It cannot remain outdoors all day.

Frames, Legs & Wheels

The aluminum frame for this table is heavy-duty, and the legs keep the table sturdy during rallies. However, because it is light in weight, it will not remain sturdy when bumped during play. The table does not come with wheels.

Assembly

You can instantly set up the GoSports Indoor/Outdoor. Simply fold out the table and lock the braces into place when you want to play. When it’s time to store it away indoors, simply loosen the braces and fold it back in. Because it is so lightweight and comes with carrying handles, it can be easily folded down and folded up by one person.

Storage

The GoSports table measures 3ft x 3ft when folded for storage. You can store your table away virtually anywhere. Please keep in mind that you will need to store this table indoors when it is not in use because it is made with MDF, a material that is moisture-resistant but not waterproof or water-resistant. It will warp easily in places with high humidity. The lightness in weight and carrying handles makes it simple and easy for one person to store it out of the way.

Included Accessories

The GoSports Indoor/Outdoor table provides you with all of the accessories you need when purchased: two ping pong paddles, four balls, a game net and a rule book for beginners.

Purpose of Play

Due to its compact size and its 4.25mm thickness, this table is not suited for competitive games. The smooth playing surface does provide a good bounce for recreational play, and its size means that it is suitable for kids to play too. The table can also be easily transported to other outdoor locations other than your backyard or patio, as it fits easily into most car trunks.



Pros Because it is so lightweight and instantly folds in and out, it is easy to set up and store away at a moment’s notice.

Because it is so lightweight and instantly folds in and out, it is easy to set up and store away at a moment’s notice. The GoSports table comes with everything you need to play the second it reaches your door: 2 paddles, 4 balls, a game net and a rule book.

The GoSports table comes with everything you need to play the second it reaches your door: 2 paddles, 4 balls, a game net and a rule book. The table is a great size for kids.

Cons It is made of MDF which means that, though you can play with it outdoors, it needs to be stored indoors when not in use to keep it safe from weather damage.

It is made of MDF which means that, though you can play with it outdoors, it needs to be stored indoors when not in use to keep it safe from weather damage. It is compact in size and is only 4.25mm thick which means that it will not be ideal for competitive or even semi-competitive play.

Why we like it: The Cornilleau 100S Crossover has an amazing warranty plan: ten years for the surface and three years for the frame. It is also very lightweight, making it easy to transport in and out of storage or around your garden. The Cornilleau 100S Crossover has an amazing warranty plan: ten years for the surface and three years for the frame. It is also very lightweight, making it easy to transport in and out of storage or around your garden. Editor’s Rating:

Outdoor Space

The Cornilleau 100S Crossover measures 9ft x 5ft and is approximately 99.2 pounds, making it easy to transport. However, because it is regulation size, it will not fit as easily into all outdoor spaces as tables that are more compact in size. The 100S is also equipped with four large wheels, so you can fold it up and transport it easily to different playing areas or into storage. The legs have a leveling design for uneven surfaces.

Security Features

The legs can be screwed up or down to make it level on uneven playing surfaces. Braces are attached between the legs, frame and wheels to provide stability. It comes with a 10-year warranty for the surface and 3-year warranty for the frame.

Table Design

Table Thickness

The Cornilleau 100S has a 4mm tabletop, making it ideal for recreational play. The surface does not provide a great ball bounce.

Surface & Weather-Proofing

The surface of the ping pong table is weatherproof, and the entire table has been given an anti-corrosion treatment. The tabletop has a gloss finish and laminate top, making it durable against various weather conditions. You can leave it uncovered outdoors, and because the laminate top does not absorb any moisture, it is highly resistant to warping.

Frames, Legs & Wheels

The frame, legs and wheels are secured together with brackets. Although the legs are adjustable with a screw up and down design to ensure it can be leveled on uneven surfaces, the wheels do not lock. This means that you may have some table movement during play. The wheels are large and lightweight for easy maneuvering.

Assembly

Though this ping pong table is easy to fold up and down once it’s fully assembled, it will need at least two people to set it up in the beginning. It does not come pre-assembled like other models (e.g. Stiga XTR Pro or the JOOLA Nova Outdoor). You will need to attach the legs and supports using the nuts and bolts that come with the shipment. To do this, you need to have a small wrench and a screwdriver. The table comes with assembly instructions to make it easier for you to put it together with a partner.

Storage

Because the table is quite lightweight for its size (99.2 pounds), it is easy to move it in and out of its designated space when you need to store it away. Once it is completely assembled, it is easy to fold up and fold down. A fun feature for this model is the ability to store your paddles in slots on each side of the table.

Included Accessories

This ping pong table comes with a net. You can purchase it in blue or slate gray.

Purpose of Play

The thinner table means that it is best for recreational play as the ball bounce will not be as quick or responsive as models that have thicker tabletops.

Pros The Cornilleau 100S comes with a 10-year warranty on the surface and a 3-year warranty for the frame

The Cornilleau 100S comes with a 10-year warranty on the surface and a 3-year warranty for the frame It is lightweight (99.2 lbs) making it easy to transport

It is lightweight (99.2 lbs) making it easy to transport You have two color choices when purchasing this table: blue or slate gray.

Cons The wheels do not come with brakes or a locking system

The wheels do not come with brakes or a locking system The tabletop is thin (4 mm) which means that the ball bounce will not be as responsive

Why we like it: The Cornilleau 250S is regulation size (9 ft x 5 ft), has lockable wheels, a click-in-place fold down feature and a thicker tabletop compared to the The Cornilleau 250S is regulation size (9 ft x 5 ft), has lockable wheels, a click-in-place fold down feature and a thicker tabletop compared to the Cornilleau 100S . This means that you can play both recreationally and competitively. Editor’s Rating:

Outdoor Space

Like the 100S, the Cornilleau 100S Crossover measures 9ft x 5ft and weighs approximately 141 pounds. The length means that it will not be ideal for small outdoor spaces. However, because the wheels are easy to maneuver and because the table folds up and down with little to no difficulty, you can confidently move this table around to find your perfect playing spot. If you need to set it up in a place with uneven ground, the screw up and screw down design makes it easy for you to level your table.

Security Features

The easily maneuverable and lockable wheels ensure that your table will remain stable and secure when it is in play mode and when it is stored away. Braces attach between the legs, frame and wheels to provide additional stability when the table is folded down in play mode.

Table Design

Table Thickness

The Cornilleau 250S Crossover is thicker than the Cornilleau 100S. At 6mm, this tabletop will have a better and more responsive ball bounce, making both recreational and competitive play more enjoyable.

Surface & Weather-Proofing

Like all Cornilleau ping pong tables, the 250S Crossover’s tabletop is made with a laminate top, making it durable against various weather conditions. You can leave it uncovered outdoors, and because the laminate top does not absorb any moisture, it is highly resistant to warping.

Frames, Legs & Wheels

The frame, legs and wheels are secured together with brackets, and the table legs can be adjusted. Additionally, the wheels on this Cornilleau model lock into place, making your table secure and stable during play. The wheels are large and lightweight for easy maneuvering.

Assembly

The 250S Crossover is easy to fold up and down with a lever and click-in-place system once fully assembled. You will need at least two people to set it up in the beginning. It does not come pre-assembled like other models (e.g. Stiga XTR Pro, JOOLA Nova Outdoor). The directions for assembly are clear, but you need to make sure that you have a ¼ inch metric ratchet set to put it together.

Storage

When folded, the 250S measures 5.1ft x 5.25ft x 2.5ft, so you will need a decent-sized space for storage. This ping pong table also comes with a clever design to store both your paddles and ping pong balls away neatly in the center of the frame.

Included Accessories

This ping pong table comes with a net. You can purchase it with a blue or slate gray tabletop.

Purpose of Play

The table thickness (6 mm) makes it possible for more competitive play as it will have a ball bounce and responsiveness similar to tournament-style tables. However, this table is best for recreational play. It can also be folded into playback mode if you like to play solo.



Pros You have two color choices when purchasing this table: blue or slate gray.

You have two color choices when purchasing this table: blue or slate gray. You can store your paddles and ping pong balls in side pockets

You can store your paddles and ping pong balls in side pockets The laminate table protects it from warping

Cons You will need to purchase the appropriate tools (if you don’t have them already) to assemble the table yourself

You will need to purchase the appropriate tools (if you don’t have them already) to assemble the table yourself This table is larger in size compared to more compact models, so it is not a good option if you have limited outdoor space

Why we like it: Like the Cornilleau 100S, this table comes with a fantastic warranty: 10 years for the tabletop and 3 years for the frame. Like the Cornilleau 100S, this table comes with a fantastic warranty: 10 years for the tabletop and 3 years for the frame. Editor’s Rating:

Outdoor Space

The Butterfly Playback measures 9ft x 5ft and weighs 150 pounds. The large, rotating wheels make it easy to move the table around your outdoor space. However, because it is regulation size, this table is not ideal for smaller outdoor spaces. Also, keep in mind that this table does not have leg levelers, so you will need to set it up on level ground.

Security Features

The table levers on each side of the table to keep it locked into place and ensure that it will not accidentally unfold when in storage. Additionally, there is a center cross brace under the table which keeps children from being able to crawl underneath it when it is folded away. However, the wheels do not lock in place which means that it may move if bumped during play. The tabletop is covered with a 10-year warranty, and the frame is covered for three years.

Table Design

Table Thickness

The Butterfly Playback has a 6mm tabletop, giving it a decent ball bounce compared to models with thinner tabletops. However, it is important to note that the synthetic laminate surface will mean that the overall ball bounce is not as good as it is with tables that have an all-aluminum composite surface.

Surface & Weather-Proofing

The tabletop is made from synthetic laminate, giving it an all-weather proofing finish. The frame is made with rustproof material. However, it will be best to store the table away and/or cover it when it is not in use as long-term exposure to extreme weather conditions (e.g. heavy rain/snow, high winds, etc.) can lead to damage.

Frames, Legs & Wheels

The frame and legs are made of rustproof steel and are secured together with cross beams when in play mode. The legs are 1-inch thick, creating stability for the table when in play. The double wheels rotate easily to help you reposition the table when needed and to help you easily move it into storage. However, be aware that the wheels do not lock in place, so the table may move around if bumped into during play.

Assembly

Setting up this table is definitely a two-person job. You will need to carefully read the instructions and set out the materials and tools carefully in the order that you will use them. You will also need to make sure you have the appropriate tools for the job: a 19mm or ¾ inch wrench for the nuts/bolts, an 11mm wrench/ratchet set and at least two wrenches to work with simultaneously. However, you can check to see if alternative tools/tool sizes will also work if you do not have these specific ones or if they are out of your price range. If this sounds like too much work for you, consider hiring someone to set up the table for you or consider buying another table altogether.

Storage

The Butterfly Playback has a one-piece, “fold and roll” design which makes folding it up for storage and down for play simple and quick. The table has two ping pong and ball holders on each side. Each ping pong holder can store two paddles. The net does not need to be removed when it is folded up for storage. However, be sure to store this table somewhere next to a high wall as the wheels do not lock and the table does not hold up well against strong winds.

Included Accessories

A weatherproof net comes with the ping pong table. You can purchase it with a blue or green tabletop.

Purpose of Play

Though this table is best for recreational play, the 6mm thick tabletop may have a better ball bounce than models with thinner tabletops. The table can also be folded into playback mode for solo practice.

Pros This table comes with an excellent warranty package: 10 years for the top and 3 years for the frame

This table comes with an excellent warranty package: 10 years for the top and 3 years for the frame You can purchase this table in blue or green

You can purchase this table in blue or green The “fold and roll” design makes it quick and easy to fold up for storage and fold down for play

Cons The wheels are not lockable, so it might cause your table to move around if you bump into it during play

The wheels are not lockable, so it might cause your table to move around if you bump into it during play The table legs do not have levelers, so you cannot set this table up on uneven ground

Editor’s Rating:

Outdoor Space

The large wheels on the Kettler Outdoor 10 make it possible for you to move it around your outdoor space with ease despite the fact that it weighs 200 pounds. The table also has leg levelers, so you can create an even playing surface anywhere you set it up. However, keep in mind that the Kettler Outdoor 10 is regulation size (9ft x 5ft), so if you have limited space outside, this may not be the table for you.

Security Features

Lockable wheels ensure that the table will be stable during play and stationary when stored. Additionally, the single-hand locking system keeps the table from opening accidentally when stored, and there are detachable corner protectors for the table for extra protection if you bump into the table during play. This is an especially important feature if you have kids.

Table Design

Table Thickness

The Kettler Outdoor 10 boasts the thickest tabletop at 22mm. This will provide you with excellent, tournament-style ball bounce that you will not get from many other outdoor ping pong tables. Its 2.25-inch thick apron ensures additional stability during play.

Surface & Weather-Proofing

The Kettler tabletop is made with non-glare aluminum material that is waterproof and UV/fade-resistant. This ensures long-term durability in all types of weather conditions. However, though it can withstand harsh weather conditions like rain and humidity, it is important that you store the table away if you do not plan to play with it for long periods of time. This will lessen the amount of time it is exposed to varying weather conditions and ensure that your table lasts even longer.

Frames, Legs & Wheels

The frame and legs are made with galvanized, corrosion-resistant steel. Additionally, the underside of the table is protected with ALU-TEC climate control technology exclusive to the Kettler brand. The table apron is covered in a resin that helps prevent it from warping. The 2-inch thick legs provide excellent stability for your table when in play mode and have leg levelers. The four large double wheels make it easy to transport your table across any surface. The wheels also have brakes to provide additional table stability when in play mode or when stored away.

Assembly

Putting the table together is easy and straightforward, but you will need at least two people to get the job done. Loose parts for the table are packaged and numbered which makes it easy to identify the exact parts you need for each step of the assembly process. Apart from the locks for the wheels, the design is symmetrical which means that installing parts in the wrong place is almost impossible. The only issue is with the screws in the legs that help you adjust the table height. They are made of plastic, so they may not last as long as metal ones would.

Storage

The Kettler Outdoor is designed with a single-hand locking system that will ensure there are no accidental openings when it is folded up in storage. The 6-inch dual rubber casters on the table make it easy to move the table in and out of storage. Detachable edge protectors are also provided with the table to protect players from serious injuries during play, a great feature to consider if you have kids.

Included Accessories

A net that has height adjustment features is included with the table. It also comes with four outdoor paddles, six ping pong balls and a table cover. There are dispensers and pockets on the ends and sides of the table to store paddles and balls.

Purpose of Play

The impressive 22mm tabletop means that you will have excellent ball bounce for competitive play. You can also fold this table up into playback mode if you feel like playing solo. Though this is a tournament-grade table, it is great for players of all skill



Pros This table has a thick tabletop (22 mm) which provides great ball bounce for competitive play, something that you will not easily find in many other outdoor tables

This table has a thick tabletop (22 mm) which provides great ball bounce for competitive play, something that you will not easily find in many other outdoor tables Your purchase comes with every accessory you need to play and to protect your table from weather damage: 4 paddles, 6 balls and a table cover

Your purchase comes with every accessory you need to play and to protect your table from weather damage: 4 paddles, 6 balls and a table cover Packaged and clearly labeled parts means that assembling your table will go as smoothly as possible

Cons Despite having good wheels for mobility, this table is still really heavy (200 pounds), so it is better if you have one designated space for playing with it

Despite having good wheels for mobility, this table is still really heavy (200 pounds), so it is better if you have one designated space for playing with it The plastic screws used to adjust and level the legs may not be as durable as steel ones

Why we like it: The Cornilleau Pro 510M Stationary is a sturdy table that is great for kids and is wheelchair friendly. Its stationary set up keeps the table steady and safe even if you bump into it during play. The Cornilleau Pro 510M Stationary is a sturdy table that is great for kids and is wheelchair friendly. Its stationary set up keeps the table steady and safe even if you bump into it during play. Editor’s Rating:

Outdoor Space

The Cornilleau Pro is regulation size (9 ft x 5 ft) and weighs 170 pounds. You will need to have a designated space that can accommodate the size of your table for comfortable play and that will not need to be used for any other purpose. Additionally, this table does not have leg levelers, so it will have to be set up on even ground.

Security Features

The table has padded corners, and its stationary design keeps the table sturdy, even when you bump into it while playing. There are four holes in each of the leg corners that you can use to bolt your table down and secure it more firmly to the surface. The Cornilleau Pro 510M also comes with a 10-year warranty that covers defects from workmanship. It does not cover wear to table parts or surface fading.

Table Design

Table Thickness

A 7mm surface will mean that you will have great ball bounce when playing both recreational and competitive-style games.

Surface & Weather-Proofing

The surface of this table is made with a glare-reduction laminate that is highly weatherproof and durable. Because this table was specifically designed to be left outdoors year-round, it will not absorb moisture, it will withstand mild to harsh weather conditions and it is rust-resistant. The tabletop may fade over time if exposed to intense UV rays, but it will not affect ball bounce quality. Please be sure to only use mild dish detergents or mild liquid cleaners when caring for the table surface.

Frames, Legs & Wheels

The frame and legs of this table are made with galvanized steel. It is meant to be stationary, so the four leg corners are designed with holes that give you the option to bolt it down to the ground for additional stability. You will need to set this table up on even ground as the legs do not have levelers.

Assembly

The top of the table is separated into two separate parts that need to be secured together and secured to the frame and legs. Though assembling the table is pretty easy, you will need at least two people to get it done.

Storage

Because the Cornilleau Pro 510M is a stationary model, it does not have fold up/down storage features or wheels to move it out of the way. You will have to custom-make or purchase a table cover if you want to give it some extra protection against the elements when not in use. However, please keep in mind that this table has been made to be left outdoors year-round, so though a table cover may be helpful, it is not necessary.

Included Accessories

The table comes with a stainless steel net that is permanently set in the table. Cornilleau has options for you if you prefer a removable net, but it comes at an additional cost. There are ping pong ball dispensers on each end of the table. You can purchase this table in blue or gray.

Purpose of Play

With a 7mm thick tabletop, you can count on playing a competitive-style game with a ball bounce similar to tournament-grade tables. However, this table is also great if you simply want to play for the fun of it.



Pros This table is wheelchair friendly

This table is wheelchair friendly There is a 10-year warranty that covers workmanship defects

There is a 10-year warranty that covers workmanship defects You can leave this table outdoors year-round

Cons It is a large and stationary model, so it is not ideal if you have limited outdoor space

It is a large and stationary model, so it is not ideal if you have limited outdoor space The tabletop may fade over time if it is overly exposed to harsh UV rays

Why we like it: The Killerspin MyT7 BlackStorm is quick to assemble and easy to fold up for storage and down to play. There are pockets at each end of the table for quick and easy access to your paddles and ping pong balls. The Killerspin MyT7 BlackStorm is quick to assemble and easy to fold up for storage and down to play. There are pockets at each end of the table for quick and easy access to your paddles and ping pong balls. Editor’s Rating:

Outdoor Space

The table is 9ft x 5ft and weighs 148 pounds. The legs have levelers that you can adjust when playing on uneven ground. Each side of the table has four wheels, and because it quickly folds up and down, you will be able to move this table around anywhere in your outdoor space easily.

Security Features

The Killerspin is designed with a great safety locking system that will keep your table sturdy when in play mode and prevent it from accidentally opening when it’s stored away. It also has a 30-day manufacturer warranty, but this does not cover misuse or any type of customer-inflicted damage.

Table Design

Table Thickness

In total, the table is about 18mm thick. However, it is a combination of an aluminum-plastic coating (4mm) and MDF material (14mm). If you have experience playing with different tournament-style ping pong tables, the ball bounce will not be as responsive as you are used to.

Surface & Weather-Proofing

The aluminum-plastic top on the Killerspin MyT7 is weather-resistant and waterproof. This helps to keep the tabletop even and responsive with no warping. It can also withstand climates with high temperatures and humidity, but it may be best to set this table up somewhere that has full or partial overhead coverage during the day for extra protection. Because the tabletop is black, it is likely that dust and fingerprints will be visible. However, these more cosmetic issues are easy to clean up before or after you play.

Frames, Legs & Wheels

The table is made with steel frames and legs that are adjustable for uneven surfaces. Each half of the table has 4 wheels that are lockable, making it easy to move the table around and keeping it safely in place when you’re playing.

Assembly

Assembling the Killerspin MyT7 is easy and can be done in less than fifteen minutes, as it arrives already assembled. You will only need to attach the brackets with the wheels to the table and mount the net. Everything you need to put the table together is provided, so you won’t have to buy any tools.

Storage

The table folds compactly (5ft x 5ft x 2ft), so it is easy to store out of the way. The safety locking system makes the fold down and fold up process quick and hassle-free. Lockable wheels also ensure that the table will remain stationary wherever you choose to store it away.

Included Accessories

A weatherproof, clip-on net comes with the table. There are storage pockets on each end of the table that can hold two paddles and eight ping pong balls.

Purpose of Play

Although the thickness of the table is ideal (18mm), for people used to playing on tournament-style tables, the ball bounce will not be as responsive as other models, so it is best for recreational play. You can fold it into playback mode if you want to practice solo.

Pros The table is quick to assemble and easily folds up/down

The table is quick to assemble and easily folds up/down A 30-day manufacturer’s warranty is provided when you purchase the table

A 30-day manufacturer’s warranty is provided when you purchase the table The storage pockets on each end of the table give you seamless access to your paddles and ping pong balls

Cons You will need to remove the net every time you fold the table up to store away

You will need to remove the net every time you fold the table up to store away The black surface means that dust, fingerprints and ball prints are easily visible

Why we like it: The Butterfly Compact Outdoor is one of the easiest tables to put together as it arrives completely pre-assembled. Fold out the legs on each half of the table, join them in the center, clamp on the net and you’re ready to play. The Butterfly Compact Outdoor is one of the easiest tables to put together as it arrives completely pre-assembled. Fold out the legs on each half of the table, join them in the center, clamp on the net and you’re ready to play. Editor’s Rating:

Outdoor Space

The table is approximately 9 ft x 5 ft and can be set up in just about any part of your outdoor space because of its easy roll-away system. Be careful though: this table still weighs about 200 pounds, so it’s not easy moving it around on your own. The legs are not adjustable, so you will be limited to setting it up in places that have even ground.

Security Features

Wheels are provided on each half of the table to make it easy to move in and out of storage with others to help. The Butterfly Compact Outdoor also comes with a 3-year warranty.

Table Design

Table Thickness

The compreg (wood impregnated with resin) tabletop is approximately 12mm thick, and its ball bounce is comparable to indoor models.

Surface & Weather-Proofing

The surface is made with high-quality all-weather proofing that helps it withstand varying weather conditions. The compreg design consists of 11 layers of resin-treated plywood and a layer of paint that provides additional protection against weather damage. The aluminum frame and legs are rustproof.

Frames, Legs & Wheels

The frame and legs are made of galvanized steel which helps the table maintain stability when playing. The legs on each half of the table fold in and out easily. Wheels are located at the center of the table where each half pulls apart, providing an easy roll away system when you need to store it away.

Assembly

The table comes pre-assembled. Simply unfold the legs, put the table halves together and clamp on the removable net.

Storage

The Butterfly Compact Outdoor folds away easily in two separate parts. The table is called “compact” because it only measures about 3-inches wide when both table halves are stored away together, so it’ll neatly store away practically anywhere.

Included Accessories

A weatherproof, rubber clamp-on net comes with the table. You can buy the Butterfly Compact Outdoor in green or blue.

Purpose of Play

Although the 12mm thick tabletop is designed to have a ball bounce comparable to indoor models, this table is best for recreational play.

Pros The table comes completely pre-assembled, so putting it together can be done quickly and easily

The table comes completely pre-assembled, so putting it together can be done quickly and easily With both tables measuring approximately 3-inches wide when folded together, you’ll be able to store this table away practically anywhere

With both tables measuring approximately 3-inches wide when folded together, you’ll be able to store this table away practically anywhere The clamp for the net is made with rubber which means that it won’t damage the tabletop

Cons The legs are not adjustable, so you will not be able to set this table up on uneven ground

The legs are not adjustable, so you will not be able to set this table up on uneven ground This table weighs in at about 200 pounds, making it challenging if you need to move it around frequently

Guide to Buying the Best Outdoor Ping Pong Table

Important Factors to Consider

The type of outdoor space you have available will determine what kind of table you’ll need. The most important factors to consider before buying your outdoor ping pong table are your outdoor space, the security features you need, and the table design.

Outdoor Space

Table Size

Pay close attention to the outdoor space you have available to set up a table and play comfortably. If you have limited space, you want to avoid purchasing tables that are regulation size (approximately 9 ft x 5 ft) and instead go for tables like the Stiga XTR Pro or GoSports Indoor/Outdoor with smaller, more compact dimensions. However, if outdoor space for larger tables is not an issue, there are many options for tournament size tables (e.g. Killerspin MyT7 BlackStorm , Butterfly Playback Rollaway , etc.).

Permanent or Flexible Play Areas

You also want to think about how often you’ll need to change up your play area. If you have to share your outdoor space with others, or if you need to store your table away when not in use, go for models like the Butterfly Playback Rollaway or the Kettler Outdoor 10 that have large, double wheels that make it easier to transport across a wide variety of surfaces. If you’re not bothered about having to have a permanent set up, the Cornilleau Pro 510M Stationary is a good choice.

Uneven Ground

Pay attention to the surface(s) where you plan to set up your ping pong table. If it’s fairly even, you won’t need to worry too much about whether or not your table has leg levelers. However, if you want to set up a table on grass or on uneven surfaces, then you’ll definitely want to purchase tables with adjustable legs like the JOOLA Nova Outdoor or the Cornilleau 100S or 250S Crossover models.

Security Features

Product Warranty

A good warranty goes a long way. If you like knowing that you’re covered (because accidents sometimes do happen), then look out for outdoor ping pong tables like the JOOLA Nova Outdoor or the Stiga XTR Pro which come with limited warranties. The outdoor ping pong tables with the best coverage are the Cornilleau 100S and the Butterfly Playback Rollaway.

Lockable Wheels, Safety Latches and Padded Corners

These are important features to pay attention to, especially if you have kids. Of course, you can always go for models that are more compact in size (e.g. GoSports Indoor/Outdoor), or you can choose tables that have adjustable legs so that you can lower the table height for your kids easily (e.g. Butterfly Compact Outdoor). However, you will also want to consider features like lockable wheels, padded corners and safety latches that will ensure the table is safe when it’s in play mode and when it’s stored away. The Kettler Outdoor 10 is the best table tennis table for kids as it is the only table that has leg levelers, lockable wheels, padded corners and safety latches.

Table Design

Table Thickness

The thicker the tabletop, the better the ball bounces when playing. Try to look for models that are at least 6mm thick if you want to play with a fairly responsive bounce but do not need a table for competitive-style play. Tables that have a good ball bounce and meet the minimum 6mm table thickness include the JOOLA Nova Outdoor, Stiga XTR Pro and the Butterfly Playback Rollaway. The outdoor ping pong table with the thickest tabletop is the Kettler Outdoor 10 (22mm).

Surface & Weather-Proofing

The best outdoor ping pong models are made of aluminum composite because they are the most weatherproof and rust-resistant. This will ensure that your table lasts longer. If this is an important feature for you, then consider the Stiga XTR Pro or the Kettler Outdoor 10. You can also go for a table that is made to be outdoors year-round like the Cornilleau Pro 510M Stationary.

You may also come across outdoor ping pong tables with MDF tabletops. Though this material is moisture-resistant and tables made with MDF can be used outdoors, they will not be waterproof or even water-resistant. If you’re okay with storing your table indoors for extra protection then a table like the GoSports Indoor/Outdoor will suit your needs just fine.

Frames, Legs & Wheels

A table’s frame provides stability during play and helps prevent the table from warping and toppling. The best table frames are thicker and made of aluminum and/or galvanized steel because they are the most sturdy, weather-resistant and perform better overall. Additionally, thick table legs made of aluminum, steel or zinc are stronger and more durable. Wheels are an important feature to consider if you want to move your table around to different outdoor spaces throughout the day or if you plan to store your table when it is not in use. Tables like the JOOLA Nova Outdoor are great if you need something that can handle harsh weather conditions. If you’re more interested in table stability, models like the Stiga XTR Pro or the Kettler Outdoor 10 are good choices for you. If you need a table with good transportability, the Cornilleau 100S or the Kettler Outdoor 10 are good options.

Other Factors to Consider

There are additional factors to consider once you’ve established the limits of your outdoor space, the most important security features you need and the design that best matches what you’re looking for in an outdoor ping pong table. Factors like ease of assembly, storage capabilities and included accessories should also be considered.

Ease of Assembly

Pre-Assembled Tables

Some table tennis models will come pre-assembled which means that they will be delivered to you with nearly all of its parts put together. Keep in mind that pre-assembled tables will cost more than ones that you have to put together yourself. However, if you don’t feel confident about putting together a large ping pong table, the JOOLA Nova Outdoor, Stiga XTR Pro or Butterfly Compact Outdoor Butterfly Compact Outdoor will be the best options for you.

Do It Yourself Assembly

Some models will take a little longer than others to set up, and that depends entirely on your experience with assembling large items and on how willing you are to spend the time needed to put a ping pong table together. Make sure to read through the instructions for how to set it up, and make sure you have the necessary tools. If you’re new to assembling large items, make sure to have a friend or two with you to make the process a little easier. You might even want to check to see if there is a YouTube video that demonstrates how to put your table together. If this sounds like too much trouble, you might want to consider hiring someone to do the job for you, though that will come with additional costs.

Storage Capabilities

Look out for tables that have foldable and/or collapsible features that make the assembly and disassembly process easier. If you have little ones running around your home, you may also want to go for models that have locking systems in place that keep your table from accidentally opening out when it is stored away (e.g. Stiga XTR Pro, Butterfly Playback Rollaway, Kettler Outdoor 10).

Included Accessories

All outdoor tables will at the very least come with a net. If you’re looking for one that is higher quality and has tournament-style performance, you will most likely have to buy that separately. There are only a few outdoor ping pong tables that come with extras, so if you want a table that has everything you need to play ping pong as soon as it’s assembled, then the GoSports Indoor/Outdoor or the Kettler Outdoor 10 are your best options. Some tables are also designed with ball dispensers, so you don’t have to chase every runaway ball (e.g. Kettler Outdoor 10 and Cornilleau Pro 510M Stationary).

What are the Differences Between Indoor and Outdoor Tables?

Table Surface Design

Even though indoor and outdoor tables are generally the same size and shape, their surface designs differ because they are influenced by conditions relating to the external environment. Outdoor tables tend to absorb more energy because they are made with composite materials that withstand a variety of weather conditions like UV ray exposure, rain and snow. This means that your table will be protected from warping and damaging, but it also means that your ball bounce will be less responsive compared to indoor models that are made for competitive-style games.

Recreational vs. Competitive Play

Though outdoor tables can be used indoors, true competitive play is best done indoors. This is to ensure that you are able to maintain stable playing conditions during a tournament-style game as issues with windy weather and damp spots collected on the table after rain will affect how your ball moves and how it bounces. Outdoor tables are best for people who just want to play for entertainment purposes and for people who don’t have enough room inside of their home for a ping pong table. So if you’re okay with chasing the occasional ball when the wind changes direction, an outdoor ping pong table will suit you just fine.

Should You Go for the Official Table Size?

You will also want to consider whether or not you’d like to go for an official size table. This is for players who want a more competitive feel, for players who are training for competitions or for people who just want to have a table that is regulation size. The size of the table, along with other regulations, are established by the ITTF (International Table Tennis Federation), but you only need to get into those details if you’re planning on training for competitions.

Additional Pro Tips

Try setting your table next to a high wall when playing to reduce the effects of windy weather on the ball.

As well as getting a high-end table, you can also get different ping-pong bats to suit your level and style of play.

If you’re planning to set up your table on grass, be sure to put down a non-slip mat under your table to provide extra grip for table security. Don’t forget to store that non-slip mat away when you are done playing.

Take the proper precautions in caring for your table so it will last even longer: reconsider leaving it outdoors year-round, buy a table cover for additional protection and store your table away during extreme weather conditions (e.g. during periods of heavy rain/snow, during high humidity/heat waves, etc.).

Covers for ping pong tables tend to be designed for its dimensions when folded up for storage. If you want to cover it while it’s folded down, you will need to buy a second table cover that matches its dimensions when it is in play mode.

There are many alternative games you can play on a ping pong table. If you get bored with the traditional game, try some of these ideas.

Conclusion

Now that you know more about the different types of outdoor ping pong tables, you will be sure to find the best one for you. Once you find your table, you can fill up your downtime with a friendly game or two and enjoy getting off of the couch for a while.