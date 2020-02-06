The 10 Best Lacrosse Gloves In 2020

Best choice Premium pick Best value

23% of all the injuries sustained by lacrosse players are hand injuries , and that’s why lacrosse players need the best protection from the best lacrosse gloves. Besides protection, a high-quality lacrosse glove offers you grip and comfort. Plus it means the difference between you watching the game from the sidelines with your hand on a sling or scoring the winning goal.

The goal of this article is to help you find the best gloves for an attack, because attacking players endure impacts during rip shots or when feeding other players and the player might be vulnerable if the gloves cannot hold. Look for gloves that enhance your lacrosse game.

We came up with a list of 10 best lacrosse gloves after thorough research and testing, be sure to check out our comprehensive buying guide to help you make an informed purchasing decision.

Features to consider in Good Lacrosse Gloves

These features will help you make the right decision when purchasing the best lacrosse gloves. Take a look.

Protection

Save your hands from those wild 100mph shots by selecting the best gloves that offer you solid protection. The first thing you should look at in a lacrosse glove is the padding itself, ensure there are no signs of wear and tear. Make sure it covers your entire wrist and hands, if not, give them a pass. Also, use your fingers to push the inside padding. Is it firm, soft and rigid? If yes, then they have free joint flexibility which makes them the best lacrosse gloves for you.

Also, check out the thumb segmentation, flexible gloves have more thumb segments and also thumb reinforcements. They help protect your thumb from collisions and stick impacts. Protection should be your number one priority when selecting the best lacrosse gloves.

Grip

The best way to test for grip is to wear the selected lacrosse gloves and hold your lacrosse stick with them, let a friend pull the stick away from you. If the gloves hold like glue, then they have the best grip. Try out different brands and select the one with an impressive grip on your lacrosse stick.

Ventilation

The best lacrosse gloves should have proper ventilation; otherwise, your hands will sweat a lot and become sloppy. You don’t want your hands becoming sloppy as they affect your overall grip as you grab the stick. Sweaty hands usually slide inside the lacrosse gloves more easily. When selecting the best lacrosse gloves, check if they have ventilation holes which are commonly found in the wrists, at the back of your thumb or palms. These holes make the gloves more breathable by improving air circulation inside the glove.

The Best Lacrosse Gloves 2020

Why we like it: it comes with a unique thumb guard design that locks your thumb in place preventing injuries while increasing your thumb flexibility during play. it comes with a unique thumb guard design that locks your thumb in place preventing injuries while increasing your thumb flexibility during play. Editor’s Rating:

Protection

At first glance, you can’t see much padding on the glove’s exterior, but don’t let the looks fool you. These gloves can absorb shocks from impacts. Also, they are lightweight and you can move your hand with ease when compared to other goalie gloves which are stiff, limiting your hand mobility.

Another unique design is the thumb guard which protects your thumb from injuries. The thumb area has a plastic piece on its exterior for protection, and it also allows thumb mobility, making it perfect for goalies who like wrapping their fingers on top of the stick’s shaft or at the base of the head.

Grip

The grip usually comes down to how the gloves feel on the lacrosse stick. STX didn’t disappoint as the padding on the palm is firm, allowing you greater control when making a pass, a catch or defending. Most goalie gloves tend to be stiff around the palm due to the thick padding. A stiff glove reduces your tactile response and quickness to the ball.

One setback in the STX goalie gloves is that they are a tad smaller, mainly because they come in size 12, but it could be a personal problem, and there is no reason to worry about it.

Ventilation

There are small vents in the palm area that increase airflow inside the gloves keeping your hands dry. One setback worth mentioning is that the inner lining and padding tends to sag from excessive sweating. It would be best if its designers had used a moisture-wicking material like Axe Suede leather.

Verdict

We were concerned about the thumb’s inability to bend at first, but after a few runs, it conformed to the thumb almost immediately. We recommend these gloves to players who are prone to thumb injuries.

Pros The extended cuffs help prevent wrist injuries

The extended cuffs help prevent wrist injuries It comes with a thumb guard lock that prevents injuries to your thumb

It comes with a thumb guard lock that prevents injuries to your thumb The Clarino palm gives you an excellent grip on your stick

The Clarino palm gives you an excellent grip on your stick They feel lightweight increasing your hand mobility and tactile response

They feel lightweight increasing your hand mobility and tactile response They give you a comfortable grip on the stick

Cons The inner lining sags from excessive sweating

Why we like it: the gloves feature a suspension pad which is a patented design and it makes the gloves lengthen more freely when you fold or bend your hands. We found this feature impressive as it gives you a lot of mobility while you play. the gloves feature a suspension pad which is a patented design and it makes the gloves lengthen more freely when you fold or bend your hands. We found this feature impressive as it gives you a lot of mobility while you play. Editor’s Rating:

Protection

The command pro 2 comes with the Floating Armour technology which keeps your thumb protected at all times. We all know how important the thumb is when playing lacrosse and protecting your thumb should be your priority.

Grip

The gloves are made of AX Suede leather material which conforms to your hand and gives you a fantastic grip on the lacrosse stick for precise ball control. Besides, this material feels soft and comfy and you can wear them during long and intense games without fatigue.

Ventilation

Under Armour utilizes the Heat Gear technology to improve the airflow inside the gloves. Your fingers won’t get numb when playing during winter, and they won’t drip sweat during the summer. Also, the palm material contains small holes which make the gloves more breathable.

Verdict

We loved the lightweight feel and we recommend it to anyone who wants gloves that fit snugly. The extended cuffs also give you sufficient wrist protection during the game. Plus the design looks good on your hands.

Pros The floating armor technology protects your thumb from injury

The floating armor technology protects your thumb from injury The suspension pad design makes the gloves lengthen as you fold your hands

The suspension pad design makes the gloves lengthen as you fold your hands It is made of AX Suede leather which gives you a good grip

It is made of AX Suede leather which gives you a good grip The small vents keep your hands cool and dry

The small vents keep your hands cool and dry The floating wrist cuffs don’t restrict your wrist movement

Cons The medium size is a bit tight on adult hands, but you can try out the XL size

Why we like it: the skylight protection design gives the gloves a slim design and also protects your hands from impact. This design is unique to these gloves. the skylight protection design gives the gloves a slim design and also protects your hands from impact. This design is unique to these gloves. Editor’s Rating:

Protection

The thumb padding stands out, it is impressive how the thick padding still allows you maximum fluidity with your hands. Also, it protects your fingers from any impact during the game. This padding reduces the force going to your hand exponentially reducing hand injuries.

Grip

The palm material is Axe Suede leather which gives you a good grip, and it feels comfortable around the lacrosse stick making you play for long hours. Also, this material gives you a thicker feeling in the palm region for that extra protection.

Ventilation

The gloves come with mesh fabric on the backhand which allows your hand to breathe during the game. Also, the mesh inserts are waterproof, limiting sweat from soaking the glove material. If you leave your gloves drenched in sweat, they could get smelly and even breed bacteria.

Verdict

Brine offers its customers a variety of color combinations, plus you can order custom embroidery on your gloves via the Brine customizer website. Overall, they are high-performance lacrosse gloves and best suited for players of any skill level.

Pros The moisture-resistant liner keeps the sweat away from the inner glove

The moisture-resistant liner keeps the sweat away from the inner glove You can customize the color combination on your glove via the customizer website

You can customize the color combination on your glove via the customizer website The Axe Suede palm gives your hand a comfortable grip on the stick

The Axe Suede palm gives your hand a comfortable grip on the stick They give you a contoured fit on your hands

They give you a contoured fit on your hands The skylight protection design padding absorbs impacts on your hands

Cons A bit pricey when compared to other brands, but the quality is good

Why we like it: one of the unique features in the Epoch gloves is the carbon fiber interior in the thumb area, this padding offers you the best thumb protection you can find in any gloves. one of the unique features in the Epoch gloves is the carbon fiber interior in the thumb area, this padding offers you the best thumb protection you can find in any gloves. Editor’s Rating:

Protection

Epoch designers incorporated tri-layer dual-density foam which shields your hands from impact when taking a ripping shot or during a collision. The carbon fiber material in the thumb area is also a great addition, and it gives it a subtle difference to other gloves.

Grip

Epoch lacrosse gloves come with a unique design, for starters, the wrist area of the glove is flared out for maximum wrist mobility. Also, the glove is 13″ in length which gives your hands more room for a perfect fit and flexibility. This flexibility gives you a loose grip on the lacrosse stick.

The palms don’t have any mesh material or holes on them, it’s a solid surface that gives you the grip when handling the shaft.

Ventilation

Epoch lacrosse gloves come with a cooling technology known as phase-change technology which lets your hands stay in the perfect condition regardless of the outside temperature. Your hands stay warm in cold temperatures and cool in warm temperatures.

Verdict

These gloves offer you the best protection from impacts especially thumb protection, plus your hands stay in perfect condition regardless of the weather. We highly recommend this lacrosse glove.

Pros The extended cuffs reduce wrist movement for maximum grip

The extended cuffs reduce wrist movement for maximum grip It comes with 3 layers of foam for protection from impact

It comes with 3 layers of foam for protection from impact It has a simple clean look, with two color variants, black and white

It has a simple clean look, with two color variants, black and white The Wrist area is flared out for the best wrist mobility

The Wrist area is flared out for the best wrist mobility The gloves are durable

Cons The threads seem to come off quick

Why we like it: the M4 gloves come with shark gel inserts in the thumb area for maximum impact protection. They absorb any shocks during a collision while playing. the M4 gloves come with shark gel inserts in the thumb area for maximum impact protection. They absorb any shocks during a collision while playing. Editor’s Rating:

Protection

Besides the shark gel inserts, these gloves come with 3 pads in the palm region such that your hands don’t touch the lacrosse stick, your palms fold on them giving you that soft feel in case of a collision.

Grip

The M4 is designed with a small gap between the padding found at the back of your hands and the knuckles. This gap enables the gloves to flex well when you catch, cradle or pass when playing. Also, the cuffs are attached to the padding via a Velcro which can be kept narrow or flared out wide depending on your preference for the perfect fit and grip. The palm region is made of AX Suede leather which feels smooth in your hands for maximum comfort.

Ventilation

Besides the AX suede leather which comes with 37.5T Technology that wicks away sweat and moisture from your hands, the M4 gloves come with mesh portions in the palm region for maximum breathability, giving you a good touch and maximum comfort during the game. Also, there is a flow cool venting found at the back of your hands which allows excess heat to disburse out of the gloves.

Verdict

The M4 scores highly on important aspects such as comfort and protection especially the AX suede leather which gives you a soft palm feel for better grip on your stick. We recommend this glove when playing in hot weather.

Pros The mesh portions on the palm enhance breathability

The mesh portions on the palm enhance breathability It comes with shark gel inserts for shock absorption

It comes with shark gel inserts for shock absorption The cuffs have Velcro to adjust the fit on your hands

The cuffs have Velcro to adjust the fit on your hands The AX suede leather feels soft on your hands

The AX suede leather feels soft on your hands There is a flow cool vent to disburse excess heat in the gloves

Cons There are some concerns that the Velcro in the wrist area doesn’t hold, but you may replace it with heavy-duty Velcro

Why we like it: the gloves are made of high-quality D30 foam material placed strategically between your fingers for comfort and protection from any impact during the play. the gloves are made of high-quality D30 foam material placed strategically between your fingers for comfort and protection from any impact during the play. Editor’s Rating:

Protection

Besides the D30 foam material, the gloves also come with extended cuffs made of Toal a material that keeps your forearm and wrist protected in addition to improving the mobility of your hands. Also, the cuffs are lightweight so they don’t weigh you down during the game.

Grip

The D30 foam on the palm region is super soft and it gives your hands the best grip on the lacrosse stick. This material hardens upon impact keeping your fingers protected at all times for you to play with confidence.

Ventilation

The Wartech FNC liner technology ensures that the gloves dry off after usage to prevent them from developing unwanted odor as a result of excessive sweating. Plus the palms have small vent holes that improve the airflow inside the gloves keeping your hands cool and dry during intense games.

Verdict

The extended cuffs give you the much-needed wrist protection, reducing the need to wear large elbow pads, plus the gloves are lightweight and comfortable. We highly recommend these gloves to those players prone to wrist injuries.

Pros The extended cuff gives players wrist protection and mobility

The extended cuff gives players wrist protection and mobility The D30 foam hardens upon impact to protect your fingers

The D30 foam hardens upon impact to protect your fingers It comes with a Wartech liner that prevents bad odor

It comes with a Wartech liner that prevents bad odor The palm material is soft and provides a good grip

The palm material is soft and provides a good grip They look cool and stylish in appearance

Cons A bit pricey

Why we like it: it comes with a unique anti-bacterial liner inside the glove’s interior that helps prevent bad stench and odor when you sweat a lot during the play. it comes with a unique anti-bacterial liner inside the glove’s interior that helps prevent bad stench and odor when you sweat a lot during the play. Editor’s Rating:

Protection

STV gloves are made of high-density foam that absorbs any shocks from impact or a collision. Also, the PE board inserts offer you additional protection in the thumb area.

Grip

Most reviewers liked the M2 knuckle design that features open stitches in the knuckle break region, and it gives you an increased range of motion plus finger dexterity. The thumb area features a cable flex thumb that is hyper locking and fully articulating to give your thumb unparalleled control during the game. The palm area features a clarion 8080 padding that is soft and comfy, plus it provides a better grip when handling the stick.

Ventilation

This glove features the Dri-Lex technology in the inner padding that wicks away sweat and moisture, reducing sloppiness during the game. Also, there are mesh gussets near the wrist which help dissipate heat, leaving your hands cool.

Verdict

STX did a good job on everything from fit, protection, and design. These are solid gloves, plus they look great on your hands, the biggest hurdle you’ll have to climb is the price tag, but it’s nothing to worry about.

Pros The mesh gussets in the wrist area help dissipate heat

The mesh gussets in the wrist area help dissipate heat The design looks good and stylish

The design looks good and stylish It comes with a Dry-Lex liner which wicks away sweat from the glove’s interior

It comes with a Dry-Lex liner which wicks away sweat from the glove’s interior The high-density foam gives you the best impact protection

The high-density foam gives you the best impact protection The fingers are tapered for the best tactile response

Cons The liner at the back of your hands appears too large, and it affects the fit

Why we like it: the truvents at the back of your palms and hand help improve the airflow inside the gloves, keeping your hands dry for the best tactile response. the truvents at the back of your palms and hand help improve the airflow inside the gloves, keeping your hands dry for the best tactile response. Editor’s Rating:

Protection

The warrior lite gloves are made of high-quality dual-density foam which not only makes them extremely lightweight but also gives your hand maximum impact protection. Another awesome feature in this glove is the floating cuffs that help protect your wrist during the game.

Grip

The palms are textured to provide more grip and feel when handling the lacrosse stick, plus it helps improve the durability of the gloves, making them last the entire season and it gives you value for your money. Plus the floating cuffs enable you to flex your wrists more comfortable.

Ventilation

The truvents on your palms and wrist area help ventilate the glove’s interior making your hands dry and it makes them good for high-pressure games. This design explains why Warrior gloves are one of the leading brands in the lacrosse gloves industry.

Verdict

In our opinion, these gloves are reliable and durable because of the textured and reinforced palms. We recommend them to beginners.

Pros The truvents in the palm area help improve airflow inside the gloves

The truvents in the palm area help improve airflow inside the gloves The floating cuffs enable you to flex your wrist more comfortably

The floating cuffs enable you to flex your wrist more comfortably The dual-density foam makes the gloves extremely lightweight

The dual-density foam makes the gloves extremely lightweight It comes with textured palms for the best grip and durability

It comes with textured palms for the best grip and durability It’s ideal for beginner players

Cons Some have complained that the floating cuffs fit snugly on your wrist

Why we like it: it features a unique stretch-thumb that offers you maximum thumb flexibility in addition to a 360 degrees rotation for the best tactile response when handling the stick. it features a unique stretch-thumb that offers you maximum thumb flexibility in addition to a 360 degrees rotation for the best tactile response when handling the stick. Editor’s Rating:

Protection

One of the worst scenarios in a lacrosse game is when you get slashed in the fingers especially when reaching out for a pass. To prevent that from happening, STX cell 3 gloves incorporated a polythene plastic board to the dual-density foam to give you the extra protection you need. This foam helps absorb any shocks from impact or collision; rest assured that your hands are well protected when wearing these gloves.

Grip

The palm material determines the grip and how you control the stick. STX gloves come with a Nash palm that is both sturdy and comfortable, offering you a superior feel. Also, the shortened cuffs give your wrists a close comfortable feel while the stretch-thumb technology gives your thumb a 360 degrees rotation.

Ventilation

These gloves come with seamless vents on the palm region for maximum breathability, keeping your hand dry and cool. This feature makes these gloves ideal for playing in hot weather or high-pressure games.

Verdict

It seems STX addressed all the criticism in the cell 2 gloves when they introduced the cell 3 gloves recently; these gloves have improved grip, flexibility, and durability, especially around the thumb region. They took the criticism constructively and came up with gloves worth checking out.

Pros The dual-density foam offers your hand maximum impact protection

The dual-density foam offers your hand maximum impact protection The stretch-thumb technology gives your thumb more flexibility

The stretch-thumb technology gives your thumb more flexibility You can choose from 5 color variants

You can choose from 5 color variants The stitching on the gloves is good for maximum durability

The stitching on the gloves is good for maximum durability It comes with seamless vents on the palm region for improved airflow in the gloves

Cons The shortened cuffs don’t offer your wrist full protection

Why we like it: the cell 100 comes with a lace wrist cuff that can be fastened for a custom fit giving you both maneuverability and flexibility. the cell 100 comes with a lace wrist cuff that can be fastened for a custom fit giving you both maneuverability and flexibility. Editor’s Rating:

Protection

The gloves are made of polyester material incorporated into the thick foam for maximum impact protection. Your hands feel lightweight and flexible when wearing these gloves.

Grip

We liked the glove’s soft interior lining that gives you the much-needed comfort during the game. Also, this lining is made of moisture-resistant polyester that prevents the gloves from getting sloppy.

Ventilation

The green section of the gloves contains mesh fabric that improves the airflow inside the gloves keeping your hand cool and dry when playing in hot weather. However, it would be great if the manufacturer added some vent holes in the wrist area to dissipate heat.

Verdict

Aesthetically, the gloves look cool and stylish in three colors; neon green, black and white. The neon green light is visible in low light intensities when playing at dusk. Plus they come in the standard size 13 making them best for youths learning the lacrosse game.

Pros The neon green color looks stylish and it’s visible in low-light intensities

The neon green color looks stylish and it’s visible in low-light intensities It comes with a moisture-resistant polyester lining that keeps the gloves dry

It comes with a moisture-resistant polyester lining that keeps the gloves dry The strong foam protects your fingers from impact

The strong foam protects your fingers from impact The polyester lining is soft and comfortable

The polyester lining is soft and comfortable It comes with a lace cuff that gives you a custom fit

Cons It lacks vents in the wrist region for heat dissipation

Guide to Buying the Best Lacrosse Gloves

You need to invest more time and effort when searching for the best lacrosse gloves because these gloves protect you as you take a beating from the opposing players. Also, the best gloves must give you a natural feel on the stick. Here are a few factors to consider when buying lacrosse gloves.

Thumb

Most experts argue that the thumb is the most important part of the gloves, considering how vulnerable the thumb is to injuries. Plus it determines how good you handle the lacrosse stick. In terms of the thumb protection styles in most lacrosse gloves, you have plenty to choose from. Each brand has its unique pattern and segmentation, and this segmentation improves the grip and maneuverability. Take your time and analyze the number of segmentation, because the more the segmentation, the better the flexibility. Also, check if the thumb material contains additional reinforcements like carbon and plastic inserts which helps absorb the collision energy during an impact. The last thing you want is an injured thumb during a lacrosse game.

Palm

The palm material determines the overall quality of the gloves. Now, if you are wondering why some gloves are more expensive than the others, it all comes down to the palm material. Premium brands use Axe Suede as the palm material and it gives you the most natural feel on the lacrosse stick for a better grip. Plus this material is breathable and durable. Other materials used in the palm area are Mesh and Nash materials that are durable, but they lack the comfort found in Axe Suede material. Also, most brands add additional layers to the palm region to reduce wear and tear. These added materials can be seen in strategic abrasion areas as grey-colored materials. We recommend gloves with these added materials as they are durable, giving you value for your money.

Ventilation

Lacrosse is considered high energy and fast sport, and players can get overheated especially when playing in hot weather. Manufacturers had to come up with ways of cooling your hands to improve the overall grip and keep the players in the game for long. Most traditional gloves had vent holes at the back of your hand, recently, manufacturers embraced the idea of putting vents on the palm region for improved airflow inside the gloves. Some brands come with truvents in the wrist region to help in heat dissipation, keeping your hand cool and dry. One problem with adding a small vent on the palm is that they reduce the smoothness of the inside layer due to the extra seams. We recommend that you choose lacrosse gloves with a limited number of small vents on the palm to maintain the smoothness inside the gloves; the only exception is for those with sweaty palms, as they need maximum ventilation inside the gloves.

Grip

To improve grip on lacrosse gloves, manufacturers introduced rubberized inserts that are placed in the palm area. It reduces the need for players to tape their lacrosse sticks for more grip during the game. However, rubberized grip inserts have one major setback; you’ll not be able to slide your hands up and down or even twirl when handling the stick. It affects your shooting and dodging ability.

Liners

Always go for brands with moisture-wicking liners as they help keep your hands dry at all times. Most brands use nylon liner which gives you a soft feel, but it doesn’t wick moisture away. Other brands incorporate a climate control liner that keeps your hands cool in summer and also keeps your hands warm during winter. Also, some brands come with an anti-bacterial liner that prevents your gloves from bad odor if you sweat a lot. You should purchase these gloves if you intend on playing for long.

Fit

Most lacrosse gloves come with a contoured fit that encapsulates your hands for maximum flexibility and protection. By now you’ve noticed that lacrosse gloves have creases in their segmentation, and it gives players mobility and tactile response in addition to protection. Most players prefer a skin-tight fit as opposed to a flexible fit, but the most important thing is the glove’s ability to protect your hands. If your fingers stretch out on the gussets, then it is a sign that the gloves are too small for your hands. You might injure your fingers as they are not protected inside the padding. Also, if the palm material doesn’t cover your palm, then you should consider going for larger gloves. Make sure that the black palm band sits on your wrist; this black palm band can be found at the bottom of your gloves.

Fastening

This option is also important as it determines how the gloves will fit. Some brands come with Velcro straps which give you a custom fit, but you have to make sure that Velcro straps are strong and durable. Some fasteners are known to lose form after some time. Also, check out brands that come with laces that give you a customized fit. A snug fit gives you a better grip on your lacrosse stick.

Sizing

The most common lacrosse glove sizings are small, medium and large, but it varies according to the manufacturer. Strictly speaking, a small glove is usually 10″, while a medium glove is 12″ and finally a large glove is 13″. Most gloves will loosen over time and you need to get a pair that fits snugly on your hands, and don’t leave more than an inch in the fingertips. Also, it is advisable to try out the gloves yourself at the store and see if they fit. If you order them online, make sure the seller has a return policy in case the gloves don’t fit.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Lacrosse Gloves

How can I measure my lacrosse gloves?

Measuring your lacrosse gloves is easy, take a tape measure and measure the distance from your fingertips to the end of your elbow pads. This distance equals your glove size.

Can you wash lacrosse gloves in a washing machine?

Yes, toss your lacrosse gloves into the washing machine and remember to use a low cycle setting on the washing machine. Use a standard detergent, and stay away from bleach. Once you are done, air dry them as opposed to drying them using a drying machine. Also, air your gloves after practice to prevent any unwanted odor and stench.

If you are afraid of washing your gloves using a washing machine, you can soak them in your bathtub. Pour warm water into a bathtub, and add about ¼ cup of detergent and let them soak for about 10 minutes. Rinse them off and dry them.

How do I get rid of bad odor in my gloves?

Getting rid of bad odor in your lacrosse gloves is simple; it is easier to prevent them from getting the smell than getting rid of it. Take some time after the game and follow these steps to keep the stench out of your gloves.

Always leave your gloves to dry after use, as drying helps prevent the growth of mildew, mold, and bacteria. One advantage of drying your gloves with sunlight is that UV rays kill bacteria.

Always leave your gloves to dry after use, as drying helps prevent the growth of mildew, mold, and bacteria. One advantage of drying your gloves with sunlight is that UV rays kill bacteria. Spray your gear with odor eliminators like Febreeze which kills bacteria and fungi.

Spray your gear with odor eliminators like Febreeze which kills bacteria and fungi. You can use a dehumidifier to help suck moisture from the gloves faster.

Which palm material provides a better grip on your lacrosse stick?

Always go for lacrosse gloves with Axe Suede leather material on the palm region as they are soft and comfortable, giving you a good grip on your lacrosse stick. Also, this leather is breathable to improve airflow inside the gloves, keeping your hands cool and dry.

Finally

These gloves will improve your lacrosse game by boosting your confidence in the field, based on the information above; you should be able to find the best gloves for your needs. Our top pick is the STX Lacrosse Goalie Gloves which come with a unique thumb protection design. The plastic insert on its exterior protects your thumb from any impact and it also allows it to be flexible. The only problem is that the inner lining absorbs sweat making the gloves sag. Designers could have opted for moisture-resistant materials for the inner lining. Overall, the design is good, and it scores highly in terms of protection and comfort. It is worth purchasing these gloves.

If you are on a tight budget, you should check out Warrior Regulator Lite Lacrosse Gloves which have truvents in the backhand to improve airflow keeping your hands cool and dry. Also, the floating cuffs help prevent wrist damage, as they cover your wrist area reducing the need for wearing long elbow pads. We hope our comprehensive buying guide will help you make an informed decision when purchasing the best lacrosse gloves. Visit our blog for more information on lacrosse equipment.