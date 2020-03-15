The 10 Best Golf Umbrellas In 2020

Best choice Premium pick Best value

Never let adverse weather conditions affect your opportunity to play golf. Whether it’s raining or windy, a golf umbrella can keep you dry and fully protected from the elements.

Golf umbrellas are a necessity for both professional and casual golfers. Designed to protect you from sun, rain, and other elements, golf umbrellas help you focus on the game instead of worrying about your socks getting wet.

If you select the right golf umbrella, you can enjoy your game without the weather disturbances.

Now the question is: how to find and select the best one?

Features to consider in Good Golf Umbrella

Here are 5 essential features you need to consider when buying a golf umbrella.

1. The Material

Most of the golf umbrellas are made of wood, fiberglass, or steel. We recommend that you always select the one made of fiberglass. It is the best quality material.

Long-lasting, and lightweight, the golf umbrellas made of fiberglass also bend and flex without sacrificing durability. With a fiberglass umbrella, you enjoy longer stability during bad weather conditions.

2. Canopy Size

Many people aren’t familiar with the fact that the umbrella’s canopy size should be larger. It should have the ability to offer protection to two or more people without hassle. A large and spacious umbrella will shield you, your golf gear and your golf bag.

We recommend choosing golf umbrellas that are 54 inches or larger.

3. Umbrella Weight

Unless you have someone to hold the umbrella for you, you will have to carry it yourself. If this is the case for you, go for a lightweight umbrella, one you can carry for an extended period without hassle. Umbrellas made out of fiberglass are durable and lightweight.

4. Design and Visibility

Golf umbrellas aren’t only protecting you from bad weather conditions, but they are also making you visible on the course. Modern, vivid, and elegant colors will protect you against golf balls, reducing injuries.

5. User Comfort

When buying a new golf umbrella, you don’t want a heavy one. Therefore, we recommend you to check whether the umbrellas are user-friendly, and have the most important feature – a comfortable grip. The umbrella should be comfortable to hold for an extended period.

Another important feature is the automatic open. It makes the umbrellas effortless and super convenient to use. With a push of a button, the canopy ejects and unravels entirely.

The Best Golf Umbrella 2020

There are many great golf umbrella models out there. Here are our top 10 picks.

This amazing product has everything you need from a men's golf umbrella. The double canopy design can withstand rains and high winds without any hassle. Editor's Rating:

Performance

This extra-large golf umbrella can protect you and your golfing equipment against light summer storms, high winds, or rain. Using the auto pop-up feature, you can open the umbrella with just one hand while the fiberglass material makes the umbrella easy to use. The umbrella also protects from UV rays.

Considering its huge size, the umbrella is pretty light (it weighs 16 pounds). You can carry it all day long.

Design Features

The elegant G4 golf umbrella comes with a matching sleeve in different colors ranging from black to dark blue. The carrying sleeve gives the umbrella an extra bump in design and portability. The slim handle is designed to fit into golf carts.

The only disadvantage is that for golfers with larger bags, the umbrella could slide down, causing you to search for it. Its oversized canopy design (with a maximum width of 68 inches) ensures protection and visibility on the field while the high-quality fabric is quick-drying.

Pros Double canopy design

Double canopy design Large size to cover multiple people

Large size to cover multiple people Open pop-up feature

Open pop-up feature Lightweight

Cons The grip is a bit foam

The grip is a bit foam No wrist handle

The Zomake golf umbrella for men is lightweight and super easy to use. It opens magically with one touch of a button. It is also suitable for traveling. It has two straps attached so you can close it up tight before inserting it into your bag. Editor's Rating:

This golf umbrella, like the G4, excels during mild storms. It comes in three different sizes (58, 62, and 68 inches). Whatever size you choose, know that you’ll get excellent protection on bad weather days.

Performance

When comparing Zomake golf umbrellas with other umbrellas on our list, this one has one major advantage. Zomake comes with a double UV protection and is perfect for those who want to escape the sun rays during hot summer days. Another advantage to point is the double canopy design. Thanks to the high-quality design, the umbrella lends itself to vent during the summer months. It is much more comfortable under the umbrella than in the sun.

Design Features

The top of the umbrella is made of water-resistant and high-tech fabrics. It is an elegant and modern umbrella, suitable for male golf players. The umbrella is available in different color variations, ranging from black to orange.

The fiberglass material is accompanied by a rub frame of a fiber and metal mixture, providing higher wind resistance. The canopy model is big enough to protect you, your golf equipment, and your cart. You can fit it directly into your bag without worrying that it will sink to the bottom.

Pros Double canopy design for high airflow

Double canopy design for high airflow High UV protection

High UV protection Available in multiple sizes

Available in multiple sizes Automatic push button open

Automatic push button open Storage case

Storage case Long canopy size for easy storage

Cons Shallow rib joints

The umbrella has a 62-inch double canopy, which is good enough for you to share it with two more people. The fiberglass shaft is also great for windy days. Editor's Rating:

From the Procella brand, comes this high-quality, wind-resistant golf umbrella. It is the perfect golf-sized umbrella for both men and women. This extra-large windproof umbrella can protect you and your family on a stormy day on the golf course.

Performance

Equipped with double-vented canopy, the Procella golf umbrella minimizes the chance of it turning inside out windy days. This product has been tested in special wind tunnels at a speed of up to 46mph. It proved that it is not only high-quality but durable as well.

Weighing 1.1 pounds, it is the perfect umbrella for golfing trips. The 62-inch large arc provides coverage for you, your golf equipment, and golf cart. To open the umbrella, use the button on the handle. It features automatic one-handed opening, making it super easy to use.

Design Features

Made from a piece of high-quality nylon fabric, the Procella 62-inch large umbrella offers UV protection and is 100% water-resistant. The canopy design is complemented by a reinforced fiberglass shaft.

The fiberglass material also makes this umbrella lightweight. The product comes in two-tone combinations, and eight different colors, ranging from black to wine red.

Pros







Cons

It helps to reduce the rays and keep you cooler while on the golf course. The handle is grippy, and spines are strong and sturdy. It also comes with a good cover. Editor's Rating:

While many of the golf umbrellas on our list provide UV protection, this UV-Blocker is designed for the purpose. Recognized by the Melanoma International Foundation for its quality and effectiveness in preventing skin cancer, this umbrella will keep your skin safe and protected while on the golf course.

Performance

Made from silver Solartec fabric, the umbrella reflects 99% of UVA and UVB rays. It also has a UPF rating of 55+. However, the advantages don’t end with UV protection. The double canopy is another great thing about it.

It is a large 62″ umbrella and features a patented vented mesh system that allows heat to circulate and escape. The ventilation is so effective that it helps you feel cooler on hot summer days on the course. Thanks to its fiberglass construction, it is durable and lightweight. It is also great for rainy or windy days.

Design Features

This easy to use umbrella features a simple design. Made out of quality fabric and material, the umbrella is available in only one color. If this doesn’t bother you, it is the perfect umbrella for you.

The umbrella is portable and can protect you and your loved ones anywhere, anytime. You will never miss a day at the golf course.

Pros Recognized by Melanoma International Foundation

Recognized by Melanoma International Foundation Provides UPF 55+ and maximum UV protection

Provides UPF 55+ and maximum UV protection Features a patented double canopy vented mesh system

Features a patented double canopy vented mesh system Portable shade

Portable shade Water-resistant

Cons Can’t fit in golf push carts

This water-resistant golf umbrella is everything you need to enjoy a sunny or rainy day on the course. Thanks to its 210T pongee fabric, the umbrella provides coverage for two or more people. Editor's Rating:

Designed for golf lovers, the Prospo golf umbrella protects from any natural element. Due to its large size, It provides full protection for two or more people. It can also protect your golf equipment.

Performance

As one of the highest-ranked golf umbrellas on Amazon, the Prospo umbrella features a double canopy and fiberglass design. One of its main advantages is the sturdy fiberglass construction that keeps the umbrella from inverting and breaking.

The umbrella is resistant to rain and wind, and won’t invert while you are on the golf course. Its large size provides excellent coverage for you, your golf cart, and your equipment. You will never be troubled by heavy rain or wind ever again. Another advantage to point is the automatic pop-up button. The button helps to get the canopy open fast.

Design Features

One of the things that differentiate this golf umbrella from the rest is its ergonomic anti-slip handle. The rubber won’t dry out over time, no matter how long you use it.

The umbrella comes with a rain cover with a strap that makes it packable, transportable, and easy to carry. It is available in various colors, ranging from blue to green and comes in two sizes, 62 inch and 68 inch.

Pros Comes in multiple sizes (62 and 68 inches)

Comes in multiple sizes (62 and 68 inches) Has a double canopy, and high-quality design

Has a double canopy, and high-quality design Provides more coverage

Provides more coverage Automatic pop up

Automatic pop up Ergonomic grip for more convenient use

Cons May slip into bigger golf bags

May slip into bigger golf bags Is not 100% waterproof

Made out of fiberglass, this golf umbrella provides you with both strength and flexibility. It also comes with a matching sleeve that is perfect for storage and carrying the umbrella around. Editor's Rating:

The RainStoppers 68-inch oversize umbrella is large enough to cover both you and two other people. With this umbrella, you won’t have to worry about getting wet on the golf course.

Performance

The larger, the better. This gigantic 68-inch golf umbrella proves that. Thanks to its huge size, the umbrella is a great option for families who love to play golf on a rainy or windy day. The canopy is made from a strong fabric (190T nylon) and is 100% resistant to both mold and water.

The ribbing is made from fiberglass, which adds to its quality and strength during bad weather conditions. The handle is made from rubber. You will appreciate this feature when it starts to rain, and the grips get a bit slippery.

Design Features

Made from a piece of high-quality nylon fabric, the RainStoppers 62-inch large umbrella comes in a variety of two-tone color combinations. It also includes a matching sleeve to protect it from dust.

Pros A large canopy

A large canopy Water, and mold resistant high-quality fabric

Water, and mold resistant high-quality fabric Rubber, non-slip handle

Rubber, non-slip handle Comes in different colors

Comes in different colors Includes a matching sleeve

Cons Has been known to break

A high-quality golf umbrella that comes with 9 aluminum ribs for better structure and a slip-proof handle. It is great to use in windy and rainy weather. Editor's Rating:

If you are looking for a big but practical golf umbrella, this one from Repel is sure going to impress you. Repel umbrellas are created with your needs in mind and built to ensure the ultimate comfort and protection in any weather condition.

Performance

Constructed out of reinforced fiberglass, this durable and wind-resistant golf umbrella is perfect for both men and women. The windproof frame has 3 layers of ribs to survive light storms and bursts of wind. The large canopy measures 60 inches, and it is lightweight, water-resistant, and waterproof.

Another advantage to point is the automatic open feature. Thanks to this feature, the opening and closing of the umbrella are super easy. With just one click on a button, the ergonomic umbrella pops up.

Design Features

The reason why this golf umbrella is so popular is because of the coating and inversion technology. Repel is a brand that always uses the latest technology and equipment available. The canopy is strong enough to repel snow, rain, and UV rays. The water beads on the huge canopy, and the umbrella dries quickly with just a few shakes.

The strong umbrella is also designed with inversion technology that allows the frame and canopy to invert without breaking. This is helpful in extreme weather conditions. The umbrella is available in different colors and comes with a nice carrying bag.

Price

When compared to other golf umbrellas, it is a bit expensive. If you are a professional golf player, and money is no object, this is the perfect choice for you.

Pros Strong but lightweight construction

Strong but lightweight construction High-quality materials

High-quality materials Repels water (100% water resistant)

Repels water (100% water resistant) Auto open and close feature

Auto open and close feature Comes with a lifetime replacement guarantee

Cons The automatic open and close feature is intense

The automatic open and close feature is intense Ribs can break easily

A perfect umbrella for the golf course. Designed for long-lasting flexibility and durability in mind, this umbrella can protect you and your family or friends from rain, wind, and light storms. Editor's Rating:

If you are looking for a large and durable umbrella with a classic style, this All-Weather Elite Series open golf umbrella is perfect for you. The umbrella offers protection from rain, wind, and hot sun rays.

Performance

Lightweight and portable, you can take this umbrella anywhere with you and be prepared for any weather situation. Designed with fiberglass shaft and ribs for flexibility, this golf umbrella from Elite Series is suitable for both professional and casual golf players.

On top of the canopy, there is a plastic tip that helps you secure the umbrella to the ground as you take a break or make a shot. For those who look for a strong umbrella with a unique appearance, this one will meet all of your needs.

Design Features

This golf umbrella from Elite Series features an elegant and classic design with a retro dual-tone pattern. The combination of white and blue makes this umbrella a fashionable addition to any golf player’s kit.

The fabric used is sturdy and durable, while the wooden handle gives a unique and timeless look.

Pros Perfect for seasonal rains

Perfect for seasonal rains Flexible, sturdy, and durable

Flexible, sturdy, and durable Provides more coverage

Provides more coverage Easy to open and close

Cons The pool material seems a bit flimsy

The pool material seems a bit flimsy Some people report trouble with the mechanism

The canopy is made from a strong fabric while the shaft is made of fiberglass. It is a high-quality, extra-large, and waterproof golf umbrella with a great price. Editor's Rating:

If you want something elegant and stylish that also holds well against rain and wind, look no further than this option from the Third Floor. It is a durable umbrella, suitable for both men and women.

Performance

This option from the Third Floor comes in an extra-large size (62 and 68 inches) and packs a lot of great features. The double canopy is made from durable and high-quality pongee fabric. Due to its large size and durable material, the umbrella offers protection for two or more people. The vented design pairs with a fiberglass frame and provides additional strength. UV protection is a bonus.

When sudden rain threatens your game, open the umbrella in an instant using the opening mechanism. With just one click of a button, you can open the umbrella and enjoy your game. The closure is manual but is still simple. This umbrella is perfect for golfing hikes, tours, or vacations around town. You can pack the umbrella into its waterproof case, and just sling the strap over your shoulder for easier transport.

Design Features

The double canopy design creates a vent that allows the wind to pass through and prevents inversion like other high-quality golf umbrellas. If you are looking for a big, elegant, and simple umbrella design, this is the perfect golf umbrella for you. It weighs 1.4 pounds and measures 10” in length.

The umbrella is available in a variety of colors, including navy blue, black, dark red. It is durable, well-made, and looks stylish. It is fairly large, making it perfect for golf and other outdoor activities. It is manageable enough to use as a general umbrella, too.

When compared to other golf umbrellas, it is half the price of other umbrellas on our list. This golf umbrella from Third Floor is a great choice for golfers on a budget.

Pros Windproof extra-large golf umbrella

Windproof extra-large golf umbrella Offers protection from rain, wind, and sunshine

Offers protection from rain, wind, and sunshine Features double-vented windproof design

Features double-vented windproof design Auto open feature

Auto open feature Durable, and well-made

Cons Some users report issues with the auto-open mechanism

The design and construction are well-thought-out. They make the umbrella sturdy and durable. This model also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and a limited lifetime warranty. It is a high-quality product for professional golfers. Editor's Rating:

This umbrella from GustBuster is used by many golfing professionals and casual players due to its effectiveness and durability. It is extra-large and provides coverage for two or more people.

Performance

The ProSeries golf umbrella is the number one umbrella on the LPGA, PGA, and Champions tours, meaning you can’t go wrong with the GustBuster. The sturdy and lightweight construction makes the GustBuster Pro Series umbrella a must-have in every golfer’s bag, whether you are a professional or a casual golfer.

This weatherproof umbrella features a high-quality nylon canopy. Combined with its double canopy design, the Pro Series lets the wind out while keeping you dry and focused on the game. It has been tested to withstand over 55 mph winds, which is pretty impressive. It also features an open and close release system, a hand-contoured rubber comfort grip, resistant shaft, and super-strength fiberglass shaft.

Design Features

Unflippable, unflappable, and doesn’t leak, the ProSeries golf umbrella is available in black, hunter and navy colors. It features a simple and elegant design and is the perfect umbrella for everyone who needs a large, one-colored umbrella.

It is expensive though as you might imagine with such a high-quality umbrella.

Pros The #1 umbrella on the PGA, LPGA, and Champions tours

The #1 umbrella on the PGA, LPGA, and Champions tours Reliable and lightweight construction

Reliable and lightweight construction Features a waterproof 100% nylon canopy

Features a waterproof 100% nylon canopy Unflippable and unleakable

Unflippable and unleakable Open and close release system

Open and close release system Hand-contoured rubber comfort grip

Hand-contoured rubber comfort grip Limited lifetime warranty

Cons The open & close mechanism can be awkward

The open & close mechanism can be awkward It is long and can’t fit your bag

Guide to Buying the Best Golf Umbrella

Golf is an outdoor game. Both professional and casual players face issues with weather conditions. A little rain or wind can cause disturbance to your game and impact your concentration.

Golf umbrellas are one of the essential accessories every golfer must own. A good umbrella can keep you dry and will keep its shape intact, even in storms and high winds. A great umbrella can give you protection, too. Also, it can be packed and easily stored in a handbag, backpack, or golf cart.

The golf umbrellas we reviewed differ in dimension, design, color, shaft material, and weather resistance. All umbrellas are carefully designed with all the latest features to protect you from even the worst weather.

Investing in a new golf umbrella can be a demanding task. There are so many great models available, and choosing one is not an easy thing to do.

Luckily, our guide can help you find the best qualities of golf umbrellas.

How to Choose the Best Golf Umbrella for Yourself

Here are some of the most important things you need to consider when choosing a golf umbrella.

Wind Resistance

Your golf umbrella must be wind resistant. Bad weather and harsh winds can distract you on the course, which is why you need to buy one that can resist heavy winds.

The golf umbrella needs to be wind tested and resist winds up to 50mph. Most umbrellas from our list are designed with special innovative features that make them able to do just that.

Sun Protection

Golf umbrellas should provide sun protection and protect you from harmful UV radiation. The UV-Blocker golf umbrella, for example, provides high UV protection and has a UPF rating of 55+. You can find out more in this video.

If you live in hotter regions and are often exposed to the sun, it is important to have an umbrella that offers UV protection.

Shaft

The best golf umbrellas have a sturdy but lightweight shaft. Although shafts come in different colors and styles, a good one will give you a premium experience.

If you buy an umbrella with a tube shaft, it will give you an easy-to-use and lightweight experience, however, they are low-quality. It is better to choose a shaft made of fiberglass. It will give you both a durable and lightweight experience.

Handle

The handle of your golf umbrella must be easy to hold. The best are rubberized handles. They give you a stable and comfortable grip and are designed to not slip in your hand. With an ergonomic and rubberized handle, you can hold the umbrella more securely even in the rain.

Auto open and close feature

The auto open and close mechanism is a great feature. Found on most golf umbrellas we reviewed, the mechanism allows you to open and close the umbrella with just one press on the button. This option helps you operate the umbrella easily with just one hand.

Flexibility

The opening and closing speed is something you need to consider when choosing a golf umbrella. When you are on the golf course, and suddenly starts raining, you must open your umbrella quickly. Having a highly flexible umbrella can certainly help you with that.

Fast opening and closing features add extra value to a golf umbrella. Umbrellas with an automatic opening and closing feature can give you flexibility, and faster speed.

Durability

Golf umbrellas should last for a long time. The durability of the umbrellas usually depends on the design, quality of materials, utility, and brand. Another factor is canopy design.

Umbrellas with double canopy design are better quality and more durable. The double canopy design creates a vent that allows the wind to pass through and prevents inversion.

Color

Last but not least, color is one more thing you need to consider when buying a golf umbrella. A bright-colored umbrella adds an extra splash of style to your game, while a dark-colored one makes you more discreet.

Design is also important. You need to buy a stylish golf umbrella so you can look stylish when you’re out on the course.

When choosing a golf umbrella, it is also important to consider your needs, preferences, and budget. If you are buying an umbrella as a gift, make sure it is suitable for the person you are buying for. For example, if someone is smaller, the 68-inch umbrella might not be best for them. It is best if you choose a smaller one.

How Big Are Golf Umbrellas?

The largest golf umbrellas are 68”. Although extra-large umbrellas can provide great coverage, they can be a burden as well. Your new golf umbrella can be big as you want, but make sure it is a compact one and designed to fit your golf bag or cart.

What can a big golf umbrella do for you?

Golf umbrellas will:

Keep your dry

Protect you from light storms, rain, and winds

Protect you from harmful UV rays

The big golf umbrellas do the same as all other normal-size umbrellas – keep you safe. The main difference is in the feel. Golf umbrellas are made of high-quality and sturdier materials. Some of the umbrellas are UV-resistant, which is perfect as they can protect you from harmful UV rays.

The Benefits of Using a Golf Umbrella

It isn’t just golf where a high-quality umbrella can come in use. Using a large umbrella is great as the large canopy will provide high protection from rain, wind, and sun. The larger the canopy, the more protection you’ll have. You can use these umbrellas as a parasol on a beach or when out on a hike. The enormous area means that you will find yourself using the umbrella time and time again.

Great gift for golf lovers

The attractive color choices and the huge canopy will grab the attention of everyone. Suitable for both outdoor and indoor events, golf umbrellas serve as a great gift for all your golfer friends.

Whether your friend is a professional or casual golf player, he can make use of the umbrella and will appreciate it.

Huge imprint space

Not many umbrellas will have such a huge imprint space as golf umbrellas. You can make your logo, brand or artwork stand out in color imprints on these massive umbrellas. You can promote anything you like, whether it be a sale, event, or promotion.

You can get creative with different colors and designs to make sure the umbrella stands out in the crowd.

Why You Should Get a Golf Umbrella

Golf umbrellas are specially designed for passionate golfers. Whether they are 68”, 62” or 58”-size umbrellas, they can be used to protect you from rain and sun while playing on the course.

Golf umbrellas are larger than regular umbrellas and can cover you, your golf equipment, and your golf cart. Normal umbrellas don’t provide that much coverage and can be bent during wind or rain. Golf umbrellas are designed with special features that make them wind-resistant, strong, bigger in size, and lighter in weight. Every golfer, whether professional or casual, should own a golf umbrella to enjoy the game to its full.

Conclusion

For all the golf players out there, these are the best picks of golf umbrellas you need to check out. All the umbrellas on our list are stable and sturdy to use even during the rainy and windy seasons. Besides, they are also weatherproof and waterproof, and you can use them all year long.

Most umbrellas also feature UV protection and have a double canopy that makes them durable. They also feature vents for easy wind circulation and escape. Because of these features, they hardly invert or break.

You can find your favorite umbrella available in a wide range of colors and color combinations. These umbrellas are also portable, lightweight, and perfect for long hours of use.

Choose the best umbrella for you based on your requirements and personal preferences. So, take your time, do your research, and use our guide to find the perfect golf umbrella for you.