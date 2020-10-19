The 10 Best Outdoor Volleyball Nets to Buy in 2020

Volleyball is a great sport that is played by millions of people each year. For most people, outdoor volleyball is the best option since they do not have regular access to a gym or other indoor location with a net. Fortunately, playing outside in the grass, on the beach, or in another location is a lot of fun. Whether you are a competitive player, or you just like getting together with friends and family for a casual game, everyone will love the competition, exercise, and overall enjoyment.

In order to play outdoor volleyball, all you need is an open area, a volleyball net, and of course, a volleyball. There are many options for purchasing everything you need to get your court setup and ready to play in no time. Finding which outdoor volleyball net set is right for you will depend on things like your budget, how aggressive your players are, where you want to set it up, and more.

We have compiled a list of the ten best outdoor volleyball nets on the market today. Before you read through this list, however, take a moment to learn about the most important factors to consider when deciding which one is right for you.

Factors to Consider When Buying an Outdoor Volleyball Net

When reading through our top 10 list, it is important to keep in mind that the net that we rank #1 may not be perfect in your situation. This is because the way you plan on using the net will have a significant impact on which one is the best choice. Consider the following things to help you decide which net is right for you.

Level of Play

If you are a serious volleyball player, you will need to get a net that is able to stand up to more aggressive play. As you know, the net can really take a beating when skilled players are spiking the ball, so it needs to be able to absorb the impact without ripping. In addition, the net needs to be tight and stable so that it does not fall in the middle of a game.

Of course, serious players are also going to want to make sure the net is regulation size and height so they can get an authentic volleyball experience. In most cases, serious players will want to purchase a premium net, and those who are looking for a more casual experience can opt for an option that is less expensive or easier to move.

Where You Will Use the Net

The location where you plan on playing the game will make a big difference in which net is right for you. If you are setting up your court in the grass, for example, then traditional poles for supports and guy lines for stability may be the perfect option. If you prefer beach volleyball, a net set that has a wider base such as the Vermont Portable Volleyball Set would be ideal. Of course, if you want to play volleyball in your pool, you will want a net like the pool volleyball net from GoSports, which is designed specifically for this environment.

How Often You Will Move the Net

Some people want to set up their court in one location and leave it there for years to come. Others want to be able to pack it up and bring it with them wherever they go. If you plan on leaving your net in one place for a long period of time, an option that has poles that are driven into the ground, such as the Cobra Sports Volleyball Net will provide you with excellent stability and safety.

For those who want something that can be quickly relocated, an option that is not intended for permanent installation, such as the Park & Sun Set is much more practical.

Your Budget

As with any purchase you make, your budget is always something you need to consider. When it comes to volleyball nets, the price you must pay can vary anywhere from under $30 all the way up to several hundred dollars based on a variety of factors. Fortunately, we have been able to find exceptional options in just about every price range to help ensure you are able to get exactly what you need at a price you are happy to pay.

Now that you know what to look for, here’s our list of the top 10 outdoor volleyball nets. If you’re looking for other volleyball equipment as well, don’t miss our guides on the best volleyball knee caps and volleyball shoes to buy.

Top 10 Outdoor Volleyball Nets 2020

Setting up this durable volleyball net is fast and easy thanks in large part to the simple pull to adjust guy line handles.

If you like taking the game of volleyball with you to the beach, family reunions, the park, and any other location, you will love this net. It is extremely easy to setup and take down so you can spend your time playing rather than constantly adjusting the net. Everything you need comes in a convenient carrying case that you can toss in your vehicle or carry with you, so you are never without it.

Once you have everything setup, you can make adjustments to the height and tightness of the net by pulling on the padded handles on either side. These handles allow you to pull everything tight and then lock it in place to avoid collapse and other issues. They also make it easier to take the net down since you just loosen everything up and the net will gently fall so it can be packed away.

While it is easy to take down when ready, this volleyball net is surprisingly stable while you are playing. The included stability lines keep everything properly in place, even if someone is spiking the ball hard into the net. The price is well above average on this set, but you really do get what you pay for. Also, you can choose from multiple different colors for the net guard, which many people will appreciate.

Pros Very easy to setup and take down

Very easy to setup and take down Comes in multiple colors

Comes in multiple colors Easy to adjust how tight the net is

Cons More expensive than most other nets

This is a very sturdy volleyball net that does not require guy lines, which makes it safe and easy to use.

If you are serious about volleyball and want to have a net that can stand up to even the most aggressive play, this is certainly it. While it is quite a bit more expensive than most other systems, most people will agree that it is well worth the investment. All the materials used in the poles and the net itself are extremely durable, so you can spike it as hard as you would like without having to worry about it breaking.

Setting everything up is a little bit of a challenge because it requires you to pound the two poles into the ground to give it support. They recommend using a sledgehammer, so make sure you have one available. This also means you need to have at least three people available to pull the net tight so that the poles are positioned properly. Once installed, tightening the net up is very simple, and the poles will stay securely in place for years to come. If you ever want to pull the poles out to move the volleyball court, you will need a lot of strength to loosen it up and pull it out, so make sure you pick a good location right from the beginning.

One of the best things about this volleyball net system is that it does not require any guy lines. This is one of the only systems on the market today that does not use this type of support, which makes it a safer option for players. When trying to dive off to the side to save a ball, you will absolutely appreciate the fact that there are no lines to trip over or otherwise get injured.

Pros No guy lines required

No guy lines required Very stable once it is installed

Very stable once it is installed Durable enough for aggressive players

Cons Requires a sledgehammer to properly set up

Requires a sledgehammer to properly set up Expensive

This net is easy to set up and take down. When packed up, it fits into the easy to grab and go carry bag so you can bring the fun with you everywhere you go.

Fans of the game of volleyball will love this set. It is much more affordable than many of the premium options but is still rugged enough for any type of play. Everything about this set is designed to make it as easy as possible to set up and take down so you can bring it with you everywhere you go. If you have a few people ready to play, you will be able to have it up and ready to go in well under ten minutes the first time you try it. Once you have done it a couple of times, it should not take more than a few minutes to be ready for play.

The guy lines used to secure the poles are able to stretch out away from the play area more than what you would see on most other nets. This keeps the potentially hazardous lines away from where people are playing while still adding the support needed to keep the net nice and tight. Using the padded handles on the guy lines will let you tighten it or loosen it in just seconds so you can adjust it to be exactly the way you want it.

This is an excellent volleyball set for both experienced and newer players. It comes with absolutely everything you will need to start playing this great game, including the net, support poles, guy lines, and even the volleyball. They also added the air pump and ball needle so you can inflate it as needed. Once you buy this set, you will be able to load everything up in the included carrying bag and bring this fun game with you everywhere you go. The only real downside of this set is if you are setting it up for beach volleyball, the anchoring stakes do not stick in the sand as well as they should.

Pros Comes with absolutely everything you need to play volleyball

Comes with absolutely everything you need to play volleyball Durable carrying case makes packing it up convenient

Durable carrying case makes packing it up convenient Fast and easy to setup and take down as needed

Cons Setting up in sand requires you really drive the stakes in deep

This net is easy to adjust to any height so kids can have a great time playing volleyball, but it also works as a tennis net, soccer net, pickleball net, and more.

If you are looking for some great outdoor fun with the kids, this net set is a great choice. It can be adjusted for use as a volleyball net, pickleball net, tennis net, badminton net, or even a soccer net. You can easily make adjustments to what game you want to play in just minutes, and no tools are required. When the kids are done, you can take it all down and pack it up in a convenient case until they are ready to play again.

All the materials are quite durable so they can stand up to even relatively aggressive play. This would be a great investment for any family, or even a school or other group where kids are looking for something enjoyable to do. Of course, the net can also be used for adults who are looking to enjoy these sports. Just make sure you note that the net is not regulation size for volleyball, so it is only going to be used for casual fun.

Parents will also love that this set is far less expensive than the ones that are designed for adults. The volleyball net does not require any guy lines, which helps to make it safer for your kids to play. You do not need to worry about them tripping over the lines, or worse, getting choked when they run into them. This does make the net somewhat less stable than higher-end options, but even if it does get knocked over, it is easy to set right back up again.

Pros Adjustable for a variety of different sports

Adjustable for a variety of different sports More affordable than most other nets

More affordable than most other nets Easy to set up and take down

Cons Not regulation size for volleyball

Not regulation size for volleyball May tip over if you spike the ball hard into the net

This is a very inexpensive net, but it is still surprisingly durable. It is great on its own or as a replacement net to your existing volleyball set because it does not include poles.

If you want a high-quality volleyball net but do not want to spend much money, this is a great option to consider. Make sure you know that this is only the net, not an entire set with poles and other items, so if you need those, you will either have to buy them separately or go with another option. This net, however, can be set up on its own using just some rope that is tied to a couple of trees or other supports. It can also be used on an indoor volleyball net, which makes it perfect for schools, gyms, and other locations.

This net is exceptionally durable with canvas borders and top cable, so it will last for years, even with frequent use. The materials are weather-resistant, so you can leave it up on your outdoor court without having to worry about it getting damaged. If all you need is a replacement net for your existing court, this regulation size option will definitely meet your needs.

Pros Very inexpensive

Very inexpensive Regulation size net is great for indoor or outdoor courts

Regulation size net is great for indoor or outdoor courts Rugged materials will last a long time

Cons Does not include poles, ropes, or other things that may be needed

The wide circular base on the poles helps to provide additional stability when set up on the beach sand.

Playing volleyball in the sun on the beach is a lot of fun and great exercise. This net set was designed specifically to make it easy to set up and play the game in the sand. The support poles have an extra wide base that give them added stability in the sand that you will not find with the standard straight poles. The anchors for the guy lines are also thicker, which gives them a better grip in the sand than would otherwise be possible.

Once you arrive at the beach you can have this net setup and ready to go in just a few minutes so you can enjoy the entire day. The stability makes it a great option even for more aggressive volleyball teams. No matter how hard you spike the ball into the net (or even if you accidentally hit the net when going for the ball) it will not come down or become loose. If you do find that you need to tighten up the net either when setting it up or during play, the easy to use cinching line allows you to pull it tight and lock it in place in just seconds.

While ideal for beach volleyball, this net system can also be set up in the grass, or even on a hard surface. The wide base that makes it ideal for the sand, however, does make it a little less stable on hard surfaces like a gym, concrete, or even short grass. If you want a permanent volleyball court in one of these areas, you are better off going with a different set. This one will work just fine for the occasional game in these areas, though, and then you can take it down when you are headed back to the beach.

Pros Designed for stability in the beach sand

Designed for stability in the beach sand Guy lines are easy to adjust and lock in place

Guy lines are easy to adjust and lock in place Stable enough for even aggressive volleyball players

Cons Not as stable on hard surfaces

If you have an outdoor pool, this volleyball net will add a lot of floating fun that everyone can enjoy.

If you have a large pool in your yard, playing ‘water volleyball’ is definitely going to be a lot of fun. This set has everything you need to quickly turn your pool into a volleyball court so you can enjoy this competitive sport while splashing around. You simply place the two support posts on either side of the pool and connect the net to start the fun. The support posts are held in place by weighted anchors that you can fill with water to keep in place.

As you would expect, everything included in this set is safe for use in and around the water. This includes the two special volleyballs that are made specifically for use in the water. Once you have everything set up and in place, you and your friends can get on opposite sides of the pool and begin the games. Depending on the setup of your pool, you will want to make sure to choose sides wisely. Better swimmers should be on the deep end of the pool, with younger or less experienced swimmers on the shallow end. This will help to even out any skill differences as well, which makes the game a lot more fun!

This volleyball net is not regulation size, and it really cannot be used for normal play away from a pool. You can, however, remove the net from the support posts and put it away so you can go back to using the pool like normal in just seconds. The support posts can stay in place so you can reattach the net whenever you want to play a game.

Pros Perfect for playing volleyball in the pool

Perfect for playing volleyball in the pool Easy to put up or take down the net

Easy to put up or take down the net Comes with two water volleyballs and an air pump

Cons Only made for use over a pool

This set is a great combination of high quality and low price. It is one of the most affordable sets that includes poles.

If you want to be able to set up a volleyball court in your back yard or other convenient location, but you do not want to spend a lot of money, you won’t likely find a better option than this. It is an excellent combination of quality and affordability that will be perfect for many people. When you purchase this system, you will receive the net, support posts, guy lines, anchor stakes, a volleyball, an air pump, and even the needles needed to pump up the ball.

The makers of this set really found an excellent balance when it comes to quality and price. While it is not as durable as some of the nets that cost several hundred dollars, it can still stand up to even relatively aggressive play. The net can be left out in any weather without causing any trouble, and the ball will likely last you multiple years, even with regular play. While this volleyball system does not outshine some of the higher-ranked options in our list in any one area, you really will get a lot of bang for your buck. The average player would be hard-pressed to find a better value without sacrificing a lot of features or quality.

The only real complaint that we could find for this system, and it is quite minor, is that it takes more work to set up than most of the other options on our list. For example, tightening up the guy lines requires you to manually pull them tight and secure them in place rather than using pull handles. In addition, adjusting the height of the poles is not as smooth and easy as more expensive designs. Despite this, however, it is still a great option that will give you years of entertainment at a great price.

Pros Much more affordable than many other sets

Much more affordable than many other sets Comes with everything you need to play

Comes with everything you need to play Made with long-lasting materials

Cons Setting everything up takes longer than other systems

This is a top of the line Olympic sized volleyball net that is made with the highest quality materials so it will last a long time.

If all you need is the actual volleyball net, this is a great quality option to consider. This net is Olympic sized and designed with the highest quality materials possible. Even professional volleyball players would feel right at home using this net. The net itself uses knotless nylon that is rip-resistant so it will not be damaged when players accidentally jump into it or really spike the ball into the net. This net comes with a full 1-year warranty, but it will almost certainly last much longer than that even with regular use.

You can hook this net up to most poles, or if you have them positioned in the area, you can tie it off to trees. Putting this net up does take longer than many others because you need to string the ropes through seven holes on each side of the net. This may take a few extra minutes, but it allows you to pull it very tight and keep it that way throughout your play. Using seven holes like this also makes the whole net evenly tight from top to bottom rather than only putting pressure in two locations.

Pros Olympic sized volleyball net

Olympic sized volleyball net Made to be extremely durable and long-lasting

Made to be extremely durable and long-lasting Supported in seven locations to keep the net tight

Cons Does not come with poles, a ball, or the support lines

This volleyball set will get you and your whole family out having fun. It is more of a casual volleyball set that has a fun look to it.

If you are like most people, you are not going to be jumping 5 feet off the ground and doing a power spike into the other team. If that is the case, this volleyball set was really made with players like you in mind. This set is easy to use, lighter weight than other options, but can still stand up to normal use and all-weather conditions. It is well under half the price of the premium volleyball sets, which makes it a perfect option for casual play with the family or friends.

Like many other sets, this one will include everything you need to get started right away. That includes a net that is the official size and poles that can be set various heights depending on the level of play you want to enjoy. You will also get a durable volleyball, air pump, and inflation needle. Finally, the carrying bag will let you pack this net up for storage or to take with you on the go.

The net itself is made from a rope material that is not nylon, which is what most of the premium options use. This will not last quite as long but should not cause any problems for several years. The net itself is black, and the top and bottom are black with neon green writing, which really gives this net a fun and unique look that most people will love. Overall, given its very reasonable price and good features, this volleyball set will be great for most types of players.

Pros Fun black and green color scheme

Fun black and green color scheme Comes with everything you need to play

Comes with everything you need to play Can adjust the poles to multiple heights

Cons Not as durable as nets made with nylon

Guide to Buying the Best Outdoor Volleyball Net

When shopping for an outdoor volleyball net you want to make sure you find one that will meet all your needs so you can have the most fun with this great sport. Once you have the right volleyball net, it is important to know how to set it up properly so it will give you the best possible experience. In this comprehensive guide we will go over everything you need to buy and use the perfect outdoor volleyball net.

Important Factors to Consider

The most critical things to think about when shopping for volleyball net sets were covered in the quick buyer’s guide above. The following are a couple of other points that can be important for many buyers. Once you have narrowed down the list of nets that you are considering, these factors can help you to make your final decision.

Net Materials

A volleyball net can be made of a variety of different materials, each of which will impact how durable it is, how it affects the ball during gameplay, how it feels when touched, and the price. The preferred material for higher-end volleyball nets is nylon because it is extraordinarily strong and has a slight stretch to it. This allows the ball to get pushed back into play when the net is kept tight.

For less expensive nets, rope material is often used. Rope generally does not last as long as nylon, and it will have a rougher feel to it. For casual gameplay, however, the lower cost may make it worth the tradeoffs.

Warranty Information

Some volleyball nets will come with a warranty from the manufacturer. The warranty will typically cover any type of damage to the net caused by normal play. In general, a warranty is going to cover the net for a full year from the date of purchase. For many people buying a volleyball net, this will give them peace of mind that the quality is up to par.

Indoor vs. Outdoor Nets

All of the nets in our list are rated for use in outdoor environments. While all outdoor nets will be able to be used indoors as well, you do not want to leave an indoor-only rated net outside. The indoor-only nets are not made to get wet or experience freezing temperatures so they would not last nearly as long as would otherwise be possible. Bringing an indoor net outside for one day with good weather, however, should not present a problem.

How to Set Up Your Volleyball Court

Once you have purchased your volleyball net, you will need to get it set up. Every net is going to be a little different, so make sure to read the instructions for the specific set you purchase. No matter which one you choose, however, there will be some important things to consider. Considering the following things before even opening up your net will help you to get it set up correctly the first time.

How to Anchor Your Volleyball Net

There are several ways that volleyball nets can be anchored in order to keep them up and tight so you can play this great sport. Knowing which method your net is supposed to use will help ensure you are able to get everything set up properly right away.

Ground Anchored Nets – This option has the support poles driven into the ground to keep them firmly in place.

– This option has the support poles driven into the ground to keep them firmly in place. Guy Line Anchored Nets – This is the most common option. It uses two guy lines on each support pole to keep everything steady and tight.

– This is the most common option. It uses two guy lines on each support pole to keep everything steady and tight. Rope Anchored Nets – This option does not use support poles at all. Instead, ropes are tied to a tree on either side of the court.

Choosing the Right Spot

One of the most important things to think about when setting up your volleyball court is where it will be located. You need to find a spot that is large enough to accommodate the court, and clear of any obstacles like trees, bushes, buildings, and more.

A professional volleyball court is 29.5’ x 59.1’ of play area divided into halves by the net. In addition to the actual play area, you will need several feet of room around the court for serving and being out of bounds. When purchasing your volleyball net, make sure that it is official length (sometimes referred to as professional length, or Olympic length) if you want to have a standard court.

Height of the Net

If your volleyball net uses support poles, it will almost certainly have an option to adjust the height of the net to your preference. According to the official rules, volleyball nets should be 7 feet 11 and 5/8 inches off the ground for men and 7 feet 4 and 1/8 inches for women. This is from the ground to the top of the net. Some volleyball sets will also allow you to set the height to lower levels for kids to play as well.

Out of Bounds

When setting up your volleyball court, you need to make sure it is clear where the out of bounds lines are located. This is especially important for more competitive players. The out of bounds lines on the side are relatively easy to identify as it is simply the line coming from the support pole along the edge of the court. The backline should be measured 29 feet 6 inches back from the net. You can mark the out of bounds lines with tape or other safe objects to make it easier to identify when the ball is in or out. Never use the guy lines to mark the side lines as that could be a dangerous obstacle.

Positioning Guy Lines

If you choose a volleyball net that is designed to be able to be moved around, it will almost certainly use guy lines in order to keep it stable. Guy lines are two ropes that come off of each support pole and are pulled tight to keep the pole from moving. There are several things to keep in mind when positioning the guy lines:

Pull Away from the Play Area – The guy lines should be pulled roughly a 45-degree angle away from the play area to minimize the risk of someone getting hurt.

– The guy lines should be pulled roughly a 45-degree angle away from the play area to minimize the risk of someone getting hurt. Strong Anchors – Anchoring the guy line properly is critical. Push the anchor stake as deep into the ground as possible.

– Anchoring the guy line properly is critical. Push the anchor stake as deep into the ground as possible. Tighter is Better – In most cases, the tighter you can pull the guy lines, the more secure your volleyball net will be.

– In most cases, the tighter you can pull the guy lines, the more secure your volleyball net will be. Removing Guy Lines – To remove the guy line anchors, you want to pull up and away from the net to allow it to slide out of the ground easily.

Enjoy the Great Game of Volleyball

Once you have purchased and set up the perfect volleyball net, you will be able to play this great sport anytime you would like. The two best-known types of volleyball are standard six-person (on each side) games and beach volleyball with two people on each side of the net. While these are the most common, do not hesitate to try other setups as well! Volleyball is a wonderful game that you can play with just about any number of players. Just remember, the most important rule is to have fun!