The 10 Best Beach Games In 2020

Summer is an idyllic time of the year for people from all walks of life. Spending time at a sun-soaked beach with your toes sinking into the sand as seagulls cry overhead and children scamper about is an iconic summertime event.

Beach trips often lead to lasting memories for children and adults alike. And there’s no better way to ensure those memories are happy ones than by adding some excitement into the mix by bringing along engaging beach games the whole family can enjoy.

There is a vast array of beach games available on the market that offer great times for beachgoers of all ages and activity levels. But before we dive into our top ten list of beach games, let’s first breakdown the key factors we looked at when making our picks to help you identify what to look for when searching for the right beach games for you and your friends.

Factors to Consider

Each product on our list was chosen based on multiple factors, including how fun it is, the game’s suitability for different age and skill levels, and how convenient the game is regarding things like portability, setup, and breakdown.

How Fun Is It?

The first section is vital as no one wants to spend money on something and haul it to the beach only to have it sit there gathering sand. Not everyone enjoys the same types of games, which is why we have put a large variety of them on our list. Due to this fact, we’ll go over how fun each game is and who it’s most likely to appeal to.

How Do You Play It?

The second section has some carryover from the first, as the enjoyability of a game can depend on how easy it is to learn and master. We’ll briefly discuss how the games play so you can judge whether that activity would be a good fit for you and your beach companions. Some of the topics we’ll cover will include the energy level of the game, how many players it accommodates, and whether there are any baseline skills expectations, such as any physical requirements like the ability to throw well.

How Convenient Is It?

In this section of the product review, we’ll discuss various aspects of the product regarding ease of use, storage space requirements, cleanup, and other practical considerations for playing and transporting the game. Some people make long trips to the beach where storage space can be a premium, while others live close enough that packing isn’t an issue, so we’ll address these concerns to help you decide what’s best for your beach excursions.

Without any further ado, let’s jump into our top ten list of the best beach games money can buy.

Top 10 Beach Games In 2020

Why we like it: This unique game was created with exciting beach trips in mind. Spikeball is easy to learn but difficult to master thanks to its frenetic action and emphasis on hand-eye coordination and teamwork. This unique game was created with exciting beach trips in mind. Spikeball is easy to learn but difficult to master thanks to its frenetic action and emphasis on hand-eye coordination and teamwork. Editor’s Rating:

Players: 4

How Fun Is It?

Spikeball is an incredibly fun new sport that has captured the attention and adoration of many a beachgoer. This game is a unique take on volleyball that can be played just about anywhere, with the soft-sanded beach being an ideal location. Young and old alike can enjoy a game of Spikeball, assuming they have a high enough capacity for energy expenditure and general agility.

While Spikeball is a blast, it does involve a lot of physical activity when played competitively. This isn’t the best game for people looking for a more relaxing beach trip, but that’s what books are for anyway. Having said that, less able-bodied people will have a difficult time participating in this activity due to its fairly high level of physical activity and the requirement of a good range of motion.

How Do You Play It?

Spikeball could be thought of as a combination of volleyball and table tennis. Spikeball involves two teams of two that attempt to bounce a single ball off of the Spikeball net without allowing the ball to touch the ground. Each team is allowed to touch the ball a maximum of three times to hit it back off the net, with no constraints placed on what body parts are used to touch the ball. Hands, feet, and even your head are all fair game. A point is scored against the team that fails to return the ball off of the net without it touching the ground in three hits or less.

Once the action begins after a serve bounces the ball off the net, there are no boundaries of play. The net is a circle, and players simply go wherever they need to in order to hit the ball. This game has the potential to be played casually or in a very competitive manner. The intensity level of each game varies depending on the participants, but the general activity level of Spikeball is quite high.

How Convenient Is It?

The entire Spikeball set includes a Spikeball net with collapsible legs, three Spikeballs, and a carrying bag that comes in a single box that can be easily packed into a small space in the car. However, some setup will be required out of the box as the support bars for the net and the net itself will need to be assembled.

If space isn’t a problem for you, the assembled net has collapsible legs that allow you to transport the Spikeball net in a ready to go state that can fit on top of your other beach luggage easily.

Pros Spikeball can be played anywhere you have enough space

Comes with a lifetime guarantee for replacing broken parts at no charge

Easy to learn but difficult to master

A great way to get in an exciting workout on the beach with friends

Cons Not suitable for uncoordinated or elderly players

Why we like it: Playaboule’s Lighted Bocce Ball Set is a fantastic set of bocce balls that includes a sturdy carrying case while also offering the ability to play at night. Bocce ball is a great beach game, and the added ability to play at night makes these great for nighttime beach escapades. Playaboule’s Lighted Bocce Ball Set is a fantastic set of bocce balls that includes a sturdy carrying case while also offering the ability to play at night. Bocce ball is a great beach game, and the added ability to play at night makes these great for nighttime beach escapades. Editor’s Rating:

Players: 2 to 8

How Fun Is It?

Bocce is an all-time classic yard and beach game that has been played since as early as 5,200 B.C., according to ancient Egyptian paintings that have recently been discovered. Take a classic game like bocce and add in the ability to play at night with bright colored, lighted balls and you’ve got a great recipe for fun with Playaboule’s Lighted Bocce Ball Set—though keep in mind that you will have to replace the batteries eventually.

Bocce is a fantastic game for young and old players alike that allows for anyone of any age or skill level to participate. The game offers a low-impact and mildly energetic activity that can be enjoyed regardless of your athletic ability.

How Do You Play It?

Bocce can be played with as many as 8 players or as few as 2. Teams take turns tossing their bocce balls towards the smaller target ball. Players can throw their balls such that they knock into other balls and change the positioning of them. Once all 8 bocce balls have been thrown, the team whose ball is closest to the target ball earns points based on how many balls they have that are closer than the opposing team’s closest ball.

How Convenient Is It?

The added lighting inside these balls means you can play late into the night, so the beach day doesn’t have to come to a close when the sun goes down. Playaboule’s Lighted Bocce Ball Set also comes with a sturdy carrying case that neatly fits all the balls along with instructions on how to play. This makes transport and set up a cinch.

Pros Bocce is a game that can be played by all ages and skill levels

The carrying case makes transportation and storage a breeze

The lighted balls are bright and colorful, making for an exciting nighttime activity

Cons Will eventually need replacement batteries for nighttime play

Why we like it: BULZiBUCKET is pure, simple fun great for beachgoers of all ages. This game can be played on the beach, in the water, or pretty much anywhere. BULZiBUCKET is pure, simple fun great for beachgoers of all ages. This game can be played on the beach, in the water, or pretty much anywhere. Editor’s Rating:

Players: 4

How Fun Is It?

BULZiBUCKET is a cleverly designed product that can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. Due to this, BULZiBUCKET accommodates players of all skill levels. While there are official rules for the game, BULZiBUCKET can also be used as a fun pastime for a single person or an entire group. This game provides many hours of fun without having a high activity level requirement like some of the other products on our list.

How Do You Play It?

BULZiBUCKET combines cornhole and hacky sack to create an instantly fun and approachable game that can be easily tailored to varying skill and activity levels.

It can be played cornhole style by taking turns throwing the hacky sack bags into the buckets from a designated distance, and scoring based on which bucket you manage to land the bag into.

A separate official variation of BULZiBUCKET involves teams of two where you throw the bag over to the opposite BULZiBUCKET where your partner is positioned who can use their body and feet (but not their hands) to assist your throw into the buckets. Each team has three throws and getting the bag into a bucket gives you 3, 2, or 1 points from the top bucket to the bottom bucket with the dotted bag being worth double points.

How Convenient Is It?

Thanks to its clever design, the BULZiBUCKET is quick and easy to set up or breakdown. The sturdy plastic buckets lock into place on top of each other for play, and nest inside of each other for easy storage and transportation. The entire BULZiBUCKET system packs away into a single, light bag you can take with you anywhere. The added advantage of these buckets floating allows you to even play the game while in the water.

Pros Easy assembly and breakdown

Lightweight and portable

Allows for players of all skill ranges

Provides multiple gameplay adjustment options

Simple to learn and fun for the whole family

Cons It’s a tad pricier than you’d expect due to the high quality of the materials

Replacement hacky sack bags can be difficult to come by

Why we like it: A modern twist on an all-time beach favorite, the Aerobie Pro is a frisbee unlike any other. Used to set the Guinness World Record of farthest throw, this frisbee is sure to delight beachgoers of all ages. A modern twist on an all-time beach favorite, the Aerobie Pro is a frisbee unlike any other. Used to set the Guinness World Record of farthest throw, this frisbee is sure to delight beachgoers of all ages. Editor’s Rating:

Players: 1 to many

How Fun Is It?

There’s something incredibly satisfying about making a great frisbee toss and watching the disc float through the air as it soars across the beach. The Aerobie Pro Ring provides exactly that experience with much more consistency and a lower skill requirement than standard frisbees thanks to its incredible design. The open center and soft edges make this disc easier to throw and catch.

How Do You Play It?

While the Aerobie Pro Ring isn’t a special game in itself, there is a large variety of frisbee games that can be played with this great product. Unlike regular frisbees, the Aerobie Pro is designed to be easy to throw and catch while also resisting the impacts that high winds often have on standard frisbees. This makes it the perfect beach toy for all age ranges and allows for it to be enjoyed even on windy days.

How Convenient Is It?

This is one of the most portable and easy to use items on our list due to its simplicity. No setup or breakdown is required and the Aerobie Pro Ring can easily fit anywhere for transportation. A game of toss is a great beach pastime and this ring is specially designed with ease of use in mind. You do only get a single ring in a random color, despite what the Amazon image might lead you to believe.

Pros Simple to throw and capable of flying for great distances

The soft edges make it easier and safer to catch for those who are more timid

Inexpensive and extremely portable

Fun for all ages and skill levels

Cons The images on Amazon make it seem like you get 3, but the price is for a single ring

No option to choose which color you want

Why we like it: Kan Jam is a fun and accessible beach game for competitive and casual players alike. This unique game is a fantastic way to spice up your beach trips. Kan Jam is a fun and accessible beach game for competitive and casual players alike. This unique game is a fantastic way to spice up your beach trips. Editor’s Rating:

Players: 2 to 4

How Fun Is It?

Kan Jam is a blast for players of all ages and skill ranges thanks to its simplicity and fairly low-impact nature. This is another game that is very easy to start playing but difficult to master which means it can provide a great time for players of all skill levels. The novelty of the game doesn’t wear off, allowing Kan Jam to provide hours of fun for your entire beach party.

How Do You Play It?

Kan Jam is normally played with two teams of two players who take turns throwing or deflecting discs into the Kan Jam targets. The targets are placed 50 feet apart (or less or more, to adjust the difficulty) with the thrower at one target and their teammate positioned at the other. The support player can deflect a thrown disc toward the “kan” to help the team score as many points as possible. Alternatively, the game can be played by two players, where the throws will have to make it into the kan unaided.

Games are played until the first team reaches 21 points. A “dinger” is worth 1 point and occurs when the disc is deflected by the support teammate into striking the kan. A “deuce” is worth 2 points and is achieved when the thrown disc directly strikes the kan without any assistance. A “bucket” is 3 points and requires that the disc land inside of the kan with or without the aid of the support teammate. Lastly, an instant win can be achieved by throwing the disc directly through the small slot in the front of the kan.

How Convenient Is It?

The Kan Jam targets come in the box bound together and assembly is quick and easy. They are lightweight, but a little awkwardly shaped for storage and transportation when assembled. Kan Jam is easy to clean and light enough for anyone to carry, but they don’t stow away very neatly so if car space is a premium for you, this might not be the ideal choice. One of the benefits of Kan Jam is that the game can be played by those who are less able-bodied like a young child or an elderly person, as they can participate without being overly active. The whole kit is waterproof, making it perfect for beachside fun.

Pros Lightweight materials

Easy to learn and difficult to master

Difficulty can be easily adjusted by modifying the target distance

Waterproof and easy to clean

Cons Not great for people with limited space

Why we like it: Another simple product that offers a great time, the Waboba Ball is an excellent and portable way to add some fun to your beach trips without breaking the bank or taking up space. Another simple product that offers a great time, the Waboba Ball is an excellent and portable way to add some fun to your beach trips without breaking the bank or taking up space. Editor’s Rating:

Players: 1 to many

How Fun Is It?

Similar to some of the other products on our list, the Waboba Ball isn’t strictly a game, but there are many games that can be played with it. The ball itself is intelligently designed to provide tons of fun at the beach, especially in the water, thanks to its ability to float on water and how well it bounces across the surface.

How Do You Play It?

The Waboba Ball doesn’t have any specially-designed games created for it, but the possibilities for different games are vast. A simple game of toss can be made much more exciting by throwing the Waboba so that it skims across the top of the ocean towards its target. This ball can literally bounce off the water and make for great games of keep-away or monkeys in the middle. It can also be fun to see who can get the ball to make the highest number of skips across the water. Just make sure you throw it where someone will be able to retrieve it!

How Convenient Is It?

The ball is small and light, so it can easily fit into a pocket or in any beach bag with other supplies and toys. Waboba comes in two variations: the Waboba Pro and the Waboba Surf. The primary difference between the two is that the Pro is heavier and firmer, allowing it to travel further while the Saboba Surf is lighter and easier to use but a little more prone to being caught by the wind and with less ability to throw long distances.

Pros Simple yet immensely entertaining

You won’t lose it in the ocean because it floats

Incredibly affordable

Fun for all ages

Cons Doesn’t have any specific games created for it

Why we like it: Jenga games are a classic activity for groups of all ages and when you ratchet up the size to 11 with Yard Games’ Giant Tumbling Timbers, the fun gets kicked up a further notch. Bringing these to the beach is a surefire way of adding some fun to your sun-soaked day. Jenga games are a classic activity for groups of all ages and when you ratchet up the size to 11 with Yard Games’ Giant Tumbling Timbers, the fun gets kicked up a further notch. Bringing these to the beach is a surefire way of adding some fun to your sun-soaked day. Editor’s Rating:

Players: 2 to many

How Fun Is It?

Oversized tumbling tower games offer fun and interactivity for groups of any size and age range. The novelty of building up a giant, unstable tower combined with the eager anticipation of when it falls as someone attempts to place their piece creates excellent moments of entertainment with no barriers for participation. Yard Games’ Giant Tumbling Timbers is a guaranteed good time for players of all skill-levels looking for a low-impact beach activity.

How Do You Play It?

Step one of playing Giant Tumbling Timbers is creating the tower. Two base blocks are placed on a flat surface and bricks are then stacked in rows of three blocks with each row lying perpendicular to the last. Once the tower has been constructed, the game begins in earnest.

Each player takes a turn removing a block anywhere from the tower aside from the top and then placing that block onto the top of the tower without touching the tower itself. As more blocks are removed, the stability of the tower becomes compromised and it’s only a matter of time before they all come tumbling down. The player whose turn it is when the tower inevitably falls loses the game to the joy of everyone around.

How Convenient Is It?

Due to its oversized nature, Yard Games’ Giant Tumbling Towers is a fairly large and heavy game to carry. However, the nylon carrying case makes for neat storage and easy transport to and from the beach.

One added consideration is how windy the beach will be on the day you want to play. Some wind will make the tower less stable and more likely to collapse, providing a more difficult challenge and quicker games. However, too much wind could make the game impossible to play as it may fall over before you finish setting it up!

Pros Entertaining activity for all age groups

No athletic skills required

Easy to learn and immensely entertaining

The novelty of building a giant, unstable tower is sure to delight

Cons This is an oversized set that takes up a fair amount of space and weighs a lot

Might be hard to play on windy days

Why we like it: Djubi Classic puts a great twist on the classic game of catch that makes playing easier and more fun than ever before. Thanks to its clever design, Djubi Classic allows players of all skill levels to participate. Djubi Classic puts a great twist on the classic game of catch that makes playing easier and more fun than ever before. Thanks to its clever design, Djubi Classic allows players of all skill levels to participate. Editor’s Rating:

Players: 2 per sets, but more could play with multiple sets

How Fun Is It?

A simple game of catch can turn into an exciting event thanks to the use of a Djubi Classic Slingball set. Instead of throwing and catching with your hands, Djubi uses a slingshot system that employs an elastic launcher to sling the ball. Furthermore, the Djubi also has a net attached to it to allow for easier catching and an extended reach. Be careful, though, because these sensitive parts might break during extended use.

How Do You Play It?

Like some of the other products on our list, Djubi Classic doesn’t have any particular unique games designed specifically for the product. However, Djubi offers the ability for a variety of games to be played using their slingball system.

The beauty of the Djubi Classic is that it allows people to play catch who might otherwise not be capable of throwing a ball manually. Djubi also allows more athletic beachgoers the ability to extend their reach and catch balls that would otherwise be out of their range. The novelty of playing catch with a sling system and a net adds excitement to the already fun game.

How Convenient Is It?

Djubi Classic is very portable thanks to its light weight and compact size. While there is no included carrying case, the rackets and balls can easily fit into a bag of supplies and other beach items for easy transportation to and from the beach. Thanks to the handy sling and nets, players of any skill level can enjoy Djubi.

Pros Light and compact, the Djubi Classic is very portable

Sling ball games allow for players of all skill levels to participate

Comes with two sling balls and two rackets

The nets make it easier to catch balls for young and less able-bodied players

Cons The elastic bands on the balls have a tendency to break after some use

Why we like it: Designed specifically for playing on the beach, TidalBall offers a clever twist on cornhole without the burden and inconvenience of having to lug around bulky cornhole tables. Designed specifically for playing on the beach, TidalBall offers a clever twist on cornhole without the burden and inconvenience of having to lug around bulky cornhole tables. Editor’s Rating:

Players: 2 to 4

How Fun Is It?

Cornhole is a game with mass appeal that has been adopted by many people across the globe. TidalBall’s variation on cornhole offers a unique twist that plays like a combination of cornhole and bocce. TidalBall is approachable, affordable, and easy to learn and play for all ages and skill levels.

How Do You Play It?

The first step to playing TidalBall is creating the play area. Using the included sand scoop, a hole is created in the sand with a semi-circle shaped ring behind it. Create two of these facing each other at the desired distance apart and you have your handmade cornhole playing area in the sand!

Now, teams take turns throwing the TidalBall balls, attempting to get them in the hole or trench. Balls in the hole are worth 3 points, while balls in the trench are worth 1 point, and each team’s closest balls cancel out all others. Play to 21 or make up your own rules completely—you’ll have fun either way. TidalBall is especially well-suited for drinking games thanks to its ease of play, low energy requirement, and the included TidalBall koozies in every set.

How Convenient Is It?

Compared to traditional cornhole, TidalBall is much more portable and easy to store. On the other hand, you will need to create your own play area in the sand every time you want to play. This might be seen as an advantage or disadvantage depending on your preferences, but we think making your own course using the provided sand scoop is a lot of fun in itself.

The balls are sandproof and waterproof, so they are super easy to clean and durable enough for many years of great times on the beach.

Pros Considerably less expensive and cumbersome than traditional cornhole sets

Allows for customization of the playing area

Easy to set up

Very durable

Cons Requires you to dig in the sand to create the playing area

Why we like it: The Funsparks Jazzminton Paddle Ball set is an excellent bring-along for beach trips and other outdoor excursions. Thanks to the clever design of the Jazzminton birdies, slower more casual play and faster, competitive play are both possible with this set. The Funsparks Jazzminton Paddle Ball set is an excellent bring-along for beach trips and other outdoor excursions. Thanks to the clever design of the Jazzminton birdies, slower more casual play and faster, competitive play are both possible with this set. Editor’s Rating:

Players: 2 per sets, but more could play with multiple sets

How Fun Is It?

The way Jazzminton shuttlecocks soar through the air is somehow majestic and ridiculous at the same time and volleying them back and forth with a partner is a great way to get some exercise and enjoy your time at the beach. Funsparks Jazzminton is the best way to enjoy badminton by the seaside thanks to their terrific birdies made with real feathers applied using water-resistant glue, so you can play with these in the water or on land.

How Do You Play It?

While badminton is traditionally played with a net, there’s no need for one to have a great time with the Funsparks Jazzminton Paddle Ball set. Two players can volley the birdy back and forth and attempt to see how long they can keep it in the air for a great cooperative and active game.

By using the slow birdies and lobbing the shuttlecock higher into the air, the pace of the game can be slowed down considerably for less active play sessions. One player can also launch the birdie into the air while others attempt to be the one to snatch it first. There are no official rules for Jazzminton other than having a good time.

How Convenient Is It?

The lightweight paddles and shuttlecocks are compact and the set comes with a carry bag to make transporting this game to and from the beach that much easier. Funsparks’ Jazzminton doesn’t take up much space in the car and requires no setup to start playing. The kit even comes with two styles of birdies: one suited for beginners and another for advanced play. Careful not to lose the birdies, though—they often get caught in the wind and could get lost easily.

Pros Light and compact for easy transport

Inexpensive and offered with a guarantee of great customer service regarding returns and replacements

Two styles of shuttlecock: fast and slow for advanced or beginner players

Cons No net or official rules of play

The birdies are liable to be blown off course in high winds

Beach trips are often the highlights of summer vacations, especially for younger children who are likely to remember such occasions for the rest of their lives. Ensuring that everyone has a good time at the beach will help solidify those memories as days filled with fun activities and happy companions.

Who doesn’t love going to the beach with family? According to a new survey of 2,000 adults, the second-most remembered events in early childhood are trips to the beach with family (with Christmas dinners in first place). Even later in life, many people still fondly remember visiting the beach as a young child—emphasizing the importance of creating similar memories for your relatives.

Beaches offer unique environments unlike any other thanks to their combination of soft sand, sparkling water, and the wide-open sky. All the space offered by the beach makes it a fantastic location for playing all kinds of active games. One of the greatest benefits offered by sandy beaches is the natural cushioning they provide, which makes landing on the ground a much gentler experience than most other locations.

This makes beaches ideal locations for sports-related activities, like many of the ones found on our list. However, not every group is up for high levels of physical activity. While some people would happily watch others play an active game, finding something that everyone can participate in can create especially sweet moments for the whole family to experience together.

Not every group will have the same needs or expectations, so tailoring your beach games to fit your personality and physical ability as well as members of your group is the best way to ensure everyone has a good time.

Finding the Best Beach Game for Your Group

A simple fact of life is that everyone is different and likes different things. As such, there is no one perfect game for every group, and not every individual will necessarily be in love with whatever the group does choose to do. However, understanding yourself and your group will make it much easier to pick a beach game that will make everyone happy.

Bocce ball and variations of it, like Playaboule’s boccee kit, have found great success all across the globe and even throughout history thanks to how easy the game is to learn but difficult to master. Bocce is particularly well-suited for the beach thanks to the wide-open space available. The uneven terrain provides some additional difficulty that makes for exciting games for groups of all ages. However, the overall activity level of games like bocce are fairly low and may not be exciting enough for all groups.

Throughout our product reviews, we mentioned the specifics of each beach game regarding the difficulty of play and the overall energy level expected by the games. Games like Spikeball can be incredibly active and competitive, while other games like TidalBall or Kan Jam are excellent for people who aren’t as able-bodied or just aren’t up for the high energy requirements of other games.

Cost Consideration

When making any purchasing decision, price is often one of the most important determinants. It’s important to establish a reasonable budget for your purchases. To help make budgeting easier, we kept the average cost of products on our list fairly low. Having said that, some items are considerably less expensive than others. Our list has a good variety of low-cost options for great beach games, and some, like the Waboba Party Ball are incredibly affordable.

Many of the products on our list are inexpensive enough that they could be purchased in addition to one of the other more active games for larger groups who may have some bystanders that would prefer a different activity. Ultimately, you know what would work best for your group and you should trust in your judgment when looking for the perfect beach game for you.

The Convenience Factor

We mentioned briefly at the top of our list that convenience is an important factor to consider when purchasing a beach game. Ultimately, portability and ease of use are the primary issues to consider when looking for the best beach games for your family. Some games, like the Funsparks Jazzminton set are amazingly portable and require nothing more than picking the game up to start playing.

The specifics of your situation will dictate which games are more practical. Depending on the beach you plan to visit, you may have to carry your beach supplies with you a fairly long distance before you arrive at your spot on the beach. This can make large and cumbersome games more of a pain to bring with you. Weighing the convenience of the game with its overall entertainment factor will help you decide whether it’s even worth buying for your beach trips.

Beach trips are a fantastic opportunity for creating amazing memories or even just for breaking a sweat with friends. The various options we put on our list are all tried and true beach games that have provided thousands of hours of fun for people across the world. Picking out the best one for your group will require some careful consideration. With the help of our list above, you should have plenty of inspiration for creating amazing beach outings for you and your friends or family.