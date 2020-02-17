The Best Heavy Bag Gloves In 2020

Best choice Premium pick Best value

Boxing is one of the most difficult sports in the world to master. It takes incredible control, power, endurance, athleticism, and willpower. Consequently, boxers spend months preparing their body and training for the next event.

The best heavy bag gloves on the market are specifically designed for heavy bag training. These gloves offer more padding and protection for your fists after they endure hours spent on the heavy bag.

Purchasing and using the right gloves for training will not only make you a more efficient fighter but also help protect and save your hands. Therefore, you need to consider the best heavy bag gloves for 2020.

Features to consider in Good Heavy Bag Gloves

Heavy bag training is a popular method of training. It is used by trainers to develop power. However, this is not just any type of power. As trainers put it, they are concerned with “efficient power, not absolute power.”

Therefore, heavy bag training builds not only power but also endurance. You need to have power punches that you can sustain throughout an entire fight, not just a round of fighting.

Boxers utilize several different training activities to become more versatile in the ring. Heavy bag training and its equipment are just one of the exercises you should implement in your routine. Having the right boxing gear for the type of training is important to avoid injury, fatigue, and discomfort.

One pair of boxing gloves are not appropriate for a legitimate boxer. Fighters that take the sport seriously have different types of gloves for specific types of training. The boxing gloves you wear during competition should be different from the ones you use on a heavy bag.

Size

Training on a heavy bag puts a lot of pressure on your knuckles, wrists, and forearms. Consequently, you want to protect your hands and arms with the right type of gloves.

The size and use of boxing gloves matters. The best heavy bag gloves are different from sparring gloves because they have less padding. The extra padding on sparring gloves is needed to protect your sparring partner.

Meanwhile, heavy bag gloves don’t need the added layer of padding, thus reducing the weight of the gloves. It does enable you to become faster over time with training, though some boxer prefer a heavier glove even during heavy bag training.

The padding is also different for heavy bags compared to sparring. The padding is generally composed of high-density foam that can withstand heavy impact and remain durable over time.

Durability

Durability is incredibly important when it comes to any boxing gloves, especially heavy bag gloves. Why? Heavy bag gloves withstand a ton of punishment and abuse.

At the end of the day, you have two options: A) settle for low-quality gloves and replace them every six months when they start to fall apart. Or B) pick one of the best heavy bag gloves on the market and pay more money upfront, but save money over the long term since they’ll hold up way better.

Price

The same adage applies that the more you spend, the better product you receive with boxing gloves. Cheap heavy bag gloves are not as durable as higher-priced gloves.

You have an important decision to make. Training gloves for boxing are fairly affordable, even the more expensive options. Investing in one of the best heavy bag gloves for 2020 featured on our list can ensure that you are getting one of the most reputable and durable heavy bag gloves available.

The Best Heavy Bag Gloves 2020

These are the best heavy bag gloves of 2020, ranked by reputation, quality of glove, durability, and comfort.

The Everlast Pro Style Training Gloves are the best for a reason. The gloves have a great reputation, coming from a well-known brand, and they are affordable. The durability is also outstanding for the price paid. Editor's Rating:

Everlast Pro Style Training Gloves deserve the recognition at the top spot. Everlast has been producing excellent boxing gear since the early 20th century. Boxers of all skill levels turn to training gloves like the Pro Style for heavy bags. The technology and extra padding are dependable in helping you avoid frustrating injuries while training.

Everlast Pro Style Training Gloves deserve the recognition at the top spot. Everlast has been producing excellent boxing gear since the early 20th century. Boxers of all skill levels turn to training gloves like the Pro Style for heavy bags. The technology and extra padding are dependable in helping you avoid frustrating injuries while training.

Performance

Everlast Pro Style Training Gloves feature C4 foam technology. It maximizes your grip and punching power with an adequate amount of cushioning and support. The gloves receive additional stabilization with ProTex3 wrist support. It protects the wrists against hyperflexion.

The gloves are produced with durable and tough Everhide. An extra layer of foam delivers added protection for both heavy bag training and sparring. The design of the gloves naturally contours to the shape of the fist and thumb. Boxers appreciate the improved control and maneuverability.

Lastly, the wrists receive full padding on both sides. This feature enables the fighter to keep his or her hands in the correct position while throwing punches. The special Thumb-lock technology assists with support at the wrists. The Velcro strap enables quick adjustments for a secure fit.

Sizes

Everlast Pro Style Training Gloves are available in five different sizes: 8 oz, 12 oz, 14 oz, and 16 oz. The gloves are available in three different color variations (red, black, purple).

The heavy bag gloves support all sizes of boxers, so you can find a fit that is right for you. Most boxers on the heavy bag prefer 14-16 oz. gloves; however, this is a matter of personal preference.

Price

Everlast Pro Style Training Gloves are very reasonably priced at $22 for a pair. It is the middle of the road for a good beginner set.

Additionally, Everlast features a warranty on the heavy bag gloves. The gloves have protection for 120 days from the date of purchase from defects in materials and workmanship. The gloves cannot be subject to “obvious abuse, neglect, or misuse” to receive the warranty.

Pros The gloves are designed by a reputable brand with a stellar reputation.

The gloves offer C4 technology for protection.

There is extra padding on both sides of the wrists for stability.

The gloves are produced with durable and reliable Everhide.

The gloves are available in all the preferred sizes for heavy bag training.

Cons You may want to upgrade to something more expensive as you advance with your training.

Why we like it: The Sanabul Essential Gel Boxing Gloves are as smooth and comfortable as they sound. A pair offers a stylish, professional appearance that is ideal for heavy bag training. Professional fighters like Michael Bisping test the gloves to improve their reputation. Editor's Rating:

Sanabul sought to design a pair of gloves to get the job done and look extremely sleek at the same time. It is hard to find a better-looking training glove on the market. Though any good boxer knows it is more than just the presentation. The Sanabul Essential Gel Boxing Gloves also perform very well on performance tests.

Sanabul sought to design a pair of gloves to get the job done and look extremely sleek at the same time. It is hard to find a better-looking training glove on the market. Though any good boxer knows it is more than just the presentation. The Sanabul Essential Gel Boxing Gloves also perform very well on performance tests.

Performance

The Sanabul Essential Gel Boxing Gloves are everything you need to get started training on the heavy bag. The affordable gloves offer good value with a very smooth looking finish. Pro fighters like UFC champion Michael Bisping have tested the heavy bag gloves for the best design possible.

The Essentials Striking Series features gel-infused gloves. Therefore, with these gloves, you will feel the impact but not the pain. A resourceful hook and loop closure system are good for your wrists. It prevents you from pulling your punches because the fit doesn’t feel comfortable or secure.

The training gloves offer a leather construction that is highly durable for an entry-level pair of gloves. However, unlike most hardened leather gloves, they don’t take forever to break in and feel comfortable using during training.

Sizes

The Sanabul Essential Gel Boxing Gloves are popular among boxers because of how great they look to the eyes. The gloves feature a dominant black with a bright outline color. There are ten different outline colors to select from, including a snazzy black/cooper or black/lime green duo.

The traditional heavy bag sizes are available, including 10-16 ounces. Now you can pair a preferred color scheme with the rest of your outfit during training. Or you can buy a few different pairs and weights for different training days in the week. The varieties are nearly endless.

Price

The Sanabul Essential Gel Boxing Gloves are very affordable, with an average cost of around $20 for a pair. The price is competitive with any of the other best heavy bag gloves on the list.

Pros The gloves look amazing with an excellent presentation.

The infused-gel allows you to feel the impact but not the pain.

Extra padding is built into gloves for heavy bag training.

The hook and loop closure system makes it easy to put the gloves on.

These are affordable boxing training gloves.

Cons Some boxers have complained about long-term durability.

Why we like it: Venum is another highly rated manufacturer for entry-level boxing gloves. The training gloves are handmade in Thailand with 100% premium Skintex leather. Boxers appreciate having the highest quality protection and comfort during training. Editor's Rating:

Venum Elite Boxing Gloves deliver in every way imaginable for fighters new to boxing. You want a reinforced glove that protects your hands, especially as you build arm, wrist, and hand strength during heavy bag training. Venum Elite Gloves provide unrivaled shock absorption with top-notch protection for the wrists and hands.

Venum Elite Boxing Gloves deliver in every way imaginable for fighters new to boxing. You want a reinforced glove that protects your hands, especially as you build arm, wrist, and hand strength during heavy bag training. Venum Elite Gloves provide unrivaled shock absorption with top-notch protection for the wrists and hands.

Performance

The performance of the Venum Elite Boxing Gloves is superior for beginners thanks to the 100% premium Skintex leather. The padding is reinforced on the palms and long cuffs. Overall, triple-density foam assists with shock absorption.

The brand specifically designed the gloves for striking training, including heavy bags and fitness boxing. Furthermore, the seams have been strengthened to produce long-lasting durability.

The result is less time spent recovering from each training routine and more time in the gym. Boxers need to protect their bodies, especially their hands. So, staying on the heavy bag with appropriate gloves is a must.

Sizes

Sizes for Venum Elite Boxing Gloves include 8 oz, 10 oz, 12 oz, 14 oz, and 16 oz. The 12-ounce gloves are difficult to find elsewhere for boxers with that specific weight preference.

The gloves for heavy bag training are available in a multitude of variations. Some gloves are very flashy and colorful, like the neo pink, orange, and lime green pairs. Meanwhile, others are more traditional, like pure white or black. Overall, there are about 15 different color combinations.

Price

Venum Elite Boxing Gloves are more expensive than your traditional entry-level heavy bag glove. However, the construction is superior as you are getting a great pair of training gloves for the price paid.

Pros The gloves are produced with 100% Skintex leather.

They are handmade in Thailand and are of superior quality.

They are available in all the traditional hand sizes and weights.

There are several varieties of colors, including flashy neo orange.

The gloves had reinforced padding on palms and long cuffs.

Cons The gloves are a little more expensive than your traditional entry-level pair of gloves.

Why we like it: The Everlast Train Advanced Wristwrap Heavy Bag Gloves are another excellent choice from one of the leading boxing manufacturers in the world. Many boxers prefer the hook and loop closure for training, and the reinforced finger loops are a great addition. There are plenty of things to like about the gloves. Editor's Rating:

Athletes love dependable workout gear. You spend hard-earned money on your equipment, so you want it to hold up. Thankfully, Everlast has an excellent tradition when it comes to offering high quality, durable sports gear. The Everlast Train Advanced Wristwrap Heavy Bag Gloves match that description in every regard.

Athletes love dependable workout gear. You spend hard-earned money on your equipment, so you want it to hold up. Thankfully, Everlast has an excellent tradition when it comes to offering high quality, durable sports gear. The Everlast Train Advanced Wristwrap Heavy Bag Gloves match that description in every regard.

Performance

The Everlast Train Advanced Wristwrap Heavy Bag Gloves have the reputation of “sweat without smelling like it.” The heavy bag gloves intend to provide an EverFresh liner that reduces body odor common with working out and sports gear.

Furthermore, the gloves for heavy bag training offer an 18-inch hook and loop wrist strap with tri-sect closure for added support. The Durafoam closed-cell curved padding offers even more comfort and support.

Everlast seeks to design a glove that adds the necessary protection without hindering your punching techniques. Everything pays off with the Train Advanced Wristwrap Heavy Bag Gloves with that mentality. The wrist wrap protection and open finger designer are subtle yet great additions.

Finally, anatomical thumb padding completes the list of protection specs without decreasing mobility.

Sizes

The Everlast Train Advanced Wristwrap Heavy Bag Gloves are available in two different sizes: small/medium and large/x-large. The selection in sizes isn’t as great as other heavy bag gloves on the list, yet they are otherwise great.

Price

You can get a new pair of Everlast Train Advanced Wristwrap Heavy Bag Gloves for approximately $25. It’s a fair value considering all the features of the gloves.

Everlast also provides a really good warranty on all their gloves. Fighters get protected for 120 days from defects in workmanship. Consequently, Everlast will repair or replace any defects within the first four months of use.

Pros Odor eliminating protection included with gloves

Hook and loop closure for ease of use

Excellent wrist protection for stability

Open finger design is comfortable for most boxers

Relatively affordable for an entry-level pair

Cons Not the highest selection of sizes and weights

Why we like it: The Venum Contender Boxing Gloves feature 100% high-quality synthetic leather. The leather design improves the durability and lifespan of use. The multi-density foam is ideal for shock absorption from hitting a heavy bag. Editor's Rating:

Venum and Everlast are constantly competing for top reign in the world of boxing. Both brands have several very good entry-level gloves for training, including heavy bag work – which is refreshing for those just starting. The Venum Contender Boxing Gloves provide a high-quality leather build with large velcro straps for a secure fit.

Venum and Everlast are constantly competing for top reign in the world of boxing. Both brands have several very good entry-level gloves for training, including heavy bag work – which is refreshing for those just starting. The Venum Contender Boxing Gloves provide a high-quality leather build with large velcro straps for a secure fit.

Performance

The Venum Contender Boxing Gloves are fantastic for heavy bag training. The gloves get built with a premium synthetic leather for dependable protection and durability. Heavy bag gloves also provide a curved anatomical shape for a natural feel.

There is a lot to like regarding the versatility of the Venum Contender Boxing Gloves. The design doesn’t get in the way of striking technique, which is a must for any boxer looking to improve their skills.

The triple-density foam for shock absorption should keep your hands pain-free under even the most demanding training routines. Additionally, the large velcro enclosure is a nice final touch for a secure fit and wrist support.

Sizes

The Venum Contender Boxing Gloves have several different sizes. These include traditional weights like 8 oz, 10 oz, 12 oz, 14 oz, and 16 oz gloves.

The color variety is equally impressive. Venum Contender Gloves are available in over ten different color schemes. Traditional black is popular along with some of the more colorful training gloves like pink or bright blue.

Price

Venum Contender Boxing Gloves are slightly higher than other types of entry-level gloves. However, at $35 for a pair, they still fit within the budgets of most fighters. It is well worth the slightly higher cost for a dependable pair from a great brand.

Pros Produced with 100% synthetic leather

Features oversized velcro straps for secure fitting

Sold in all the traditional sizes as well as some niche sizes

Great presentation and sold in more than ten different color schemes

Triple-density shock foam absorption is top-notch

Cons A little more expensive than your traditional beginner heavy bag gloves

Why we like it: Hawk Boxing Gloves are ideal for heavy bag training given the added support. The universal gloves serve well for all different fighting styles that incorporate a heavy bag into their workout. Also backed by an incredible warranty and guaranty. Editor's Rating:

Hawk is an underrated brand when it comes to boxing gear. While the manufacturer doesn't have quite the same reputation as Venum or Everlast, the training gear is still of high quality. The Hawk Boxing Gloves are gel injected and offer multi-layer protection during training.

Hawk is an underrated brand when it comes to boxing gear. While the manufacturer doesn’t have quite the same reputation as Venum or Everlast, the training gear is still of high quality. The Hawk Boxing Gloves are gel injected and offer multi-layer protection during training.

Performance

The Hawk Boxing Gloves have an excellent reputation in terms of performance. The gloves are gel injected to produce less impact. The multi-layered V-impact foam reduces the chances of injuring your hands or wrists during training.

The extra-thick Supremo-Shock Foam pads the wrists and knuckles for premium protection. The rest of the glove is produced with leather for thick support. A separate padded block runs over the wrist joint.

The Hawk Boxing Gloves also account for perspiration. Body odor is an unfortunate byproduct of training. However, anti-perspiration holes help reduce BO with breathable pinholes on the palm. The technology is also good at reducing bacteria and moisture on the hands.

The multi-purpose gloves serve well on a heavy bag thanks to the premium synthetic leather. The construction is very good and should hold up over long-term use. A large velcro strap rounds out the list of performance features.

Sizes

Hawk Boxing Gloves are available in four different sizes (8 oz, 10 oz, 12 oz, and 16 oz). According to the manufacturer, the weights are intended for the following fighters:

8-ounce gloves: 101 lbs and Under

10-ounce gloves: 101 lbs to 120 lbs

12-ounce gloves: 121 lbs to 150 lbs

14-ounce gloves: 151 lbs to 180 lbs

14-ounce gloves: 151 lbs to 180 lbs 16-ounce gloves: 181 lbs and Over

However, you may find another preferred fit based on personal preferences. If you are new to sizing boxing gloves, we recommend trying out a few different sizes and weights until you find the best fit.

Price

Hawk Boxing Gloves are very affordable. The gloves retail at $20 for a pair, which is within any budget. It is a good way to get into boxing and heavy bag training.

Pros Gel-infused to reduce the impact on hands

Extra-thick shock foam pads on wrists

Anti-body odor and perspiration technology

Large velcro strap for a secure fit that is easy to adjust

Available in all the traditional glove sizes

Cons You might want to upgrade to something a little more expensive over time

Why we like it: The Liberlupus Boxing Gloves are from a lesser-known manufacturer, yet that doesn't mean they lack quality. The training gloves are appropriate for men and women for a variety of training, including heavy bag workouts. Editor's Rating:

The Liberlupus Boxing Gloves are cool and comfortable. The objective of the gloves is to protect your hands with something that doesn't restrict hand movement or produce discomfort. It is a professional-looking training glove offered at a very reasonable price.

The Liberlupus Boxing Gloves are cool and comfortable. The objective of the gloves is to protect your hands with something that doesn’t restrict hand movement or produce discomfort. It is a professional-looking training glove offered at a very reasonable price.

Performance

The Liberlupus Boxing Gloves feature a natural curve and grip bar that conforms to your hand. The goal is not to restrict or inhibit your natural striking technique. Additionally, a breathable mesh hole helps ventilate your hands and reduce excess body odor and bacteria.

The training gloves for heavy bags deliver three foam layers of protection. The upgraded protection is suitable for heavy bags were your hands can take a beating. The elasticity of the gloves enables you to send faster, more powerful punches.

A hook and loop closure saves you time putting the gloves on with each workout. The widened strap improves stability and protection around the wrists. The faux leather is pretty durable and easy to maintain.

Sizes

Liberlupus Boxing Gloves are available in four traditional color schemes: black, white, blue, and red. The boxing gloves look pretty clean and stylish for a training pair.

Additionally, the gloves are available in four standard sizes: 10 oz, 12 oz, 14 oz, and 16 oz. Smaller boxes may be disappointed to learn an 8-ounce version is not available for this particular pair.

Price

Liberlupus Boxing Gloves are extremely affordable. You can find a new pair for about $20, which is about as cheap as they get. Furthermore, your purchase includes a 30-day warranty.

Pros Extremely affordable heavy bag gloves

Natural curve and grip bar to support your hands

Breathable mesh holes for ventilation

Three layers of foam protection for tremendous support

Hook and loop closure for quick adjustments

Cons Not the highest quality design

Lacks glove sizes for smaller users

Why we like it: Yet another excellent pair of training gloves for the heavy bag from Everlast. The Everlast Powerlock Training Gloves feature protective layering for added hand and wrist support. It is everything you need in a basic heavy bag glove. Editor's Rating:

Everlast continues to do it again and again. Their selection of training gloves for boxing is always superb. While you can find a lot of similar characteristics among all their gloves, the Everlast Powerlock Training Gloves are known for focusing on adding extra layers of protection.

Everlast continues to do it again and again. Their selection of training gloves for boxing is always superb. While you can find a lot of similar characteristics among all their gloves, the Everlast Powerlock Training Gloves are known for focusing on adding extra layers of protection.

Performance

The Everlast Powerlock Training Gloves do well in terms of performance. The gloves deliver the right amount of speed, comfort, and protection. You can count on sending a powerful punch to the bag without compromising your technique.

The boxing gloves are specifically for heavy bag workouts, so you know the layers of protection are there for peace of mind. The gloves can also function for mitt work too.

The Powerlock Training Gloves feature its patented technology. The Powerlock technology offers several layers of foam for added protection. However, the layers do not compromise the natural position of your fists. It also keeps your knuckles and wrists safe. Overall, the gloves get made with premium synthetic leather.

Sizes

The Everlast Powerlock Training Gloves are only available in three sizes: 12 oz, 14 oz, and 16 oz. Boxers that need a small glove (8-10 ounces) will need to look elsewhere.

The heavy bag gloves are available in seven different variations. Some of the styles are fairly basic and standard in black or white. However, a couple of pairs are vastly different, including grey/red and black/pink styles.

Price

The Everlast Powerlock Training Gloves get modestly priced at $35 for a pair. It is a fair price for the value you get from the gloves. Overall, they made a very good set for people new to boxing and the heavy bag.

Pros Deliver a powerful bunch without compromising hand position

Extra layers of foam protection for the heavy bag

Powerlock technology padding is exclusive to these gloves

Produced with durable synthetic leather

Stylish looking training gloves with different color options

Cons Not a ton of variety in terms of sizes (no 8 or 10 oz options)

Not the cheapest pair on the market for entry-level training

Why we like it: Jayefo Glorious Boxing Gloves get overlooked because most fighters don't recognize the name, but that's a shame. The gloves are ideal for heavy bag training with handmade production and several excellent features. Editor's Rating:

Jayefo Glorious Boxing Gloves get overshadowed by heavyweights in the industry like Everlast and Venum, but don't sleep on these training gloves. The multi-layered gloves work great on the heavy bag with gel injection for even more support.

Jayefo Glorious Boxing Gloves get overshadowed by heavyweights in the industry like Everlast and Venum, but don’t sleep on these training gloves. The multi-layered gloves work great on the heavy bag with gel injection for even more support.

Performance

One thing that stands out about the Jayefo Glorious Boxing Gloves is that they are handmade. Therefore, the manufacturer can focus much more on providing quality on every inch of the gloves.

The heavy bag gloves present multiple layers of protection with gel injection. It helps to reduce training injuries and reduce delays in training because of pain. The durable gloves have all the ingredients for holding up over time, even under intense training.

Jayefo utilizes hand molding instead of glove machine molding to produce a cleaner fit. Therefore, it helps maximize a more normal grip and fist mold. The thumb lock is a nice addition as it prevents the gloves from sliding beyond the knuckles.

A cool mesh palm helps with breathability. Consequently, the gloves emit less odor as well as eliminate most of the bacteria and moisture associated with boxing gloves that lack breathability.

Sizes

The Jayefo Glorious Boxing Gloves get sold in a wide variety of sizes. These include smaller sizes (6 oz, 8 oz, and 10 oz) along with medium (10-12 oz) and large sizes (14-16 oz).

The training gloves are primarily black yet with an alternate color outline. Some of the secondary colors complement the black well, like the cooper, silver, and green.

Price

Another huge incentive with the Jayefo Glorious Boxing Gloves is the price. The gloves retail at $20, making them among the most affordable on our list of best heavy bag gloves for 2020.

Pros Handmade training gloves that focus on every small detail

Multiple layers of protection perfect for heavy bag training

Available in a huge selection of weights and sizes

Stylish looking traditional black glove with alternate color outlines

Anti-odor and bacteria resistant technology

Cons A few customers complain about long term durability

Boxing gloves have the Prop 65 warning

Why we like it: The final pair of boxing gloves to make our list for the best heavy bag gloves of 2020. The ZTTY Boxing Gloves feature PU leather for a durable and high-quality design. The three-layer liner is a nice touch to add more protection for the heavy bags. Editor's Rating:

The ZTTY Boxing Gloves are worth considering. The construction of the gloves is leather, so they stack up well with the other heavy bag gloves on the list. The breathable components of the ZTTY Boxing Gloves keep you feeling fresh and avoid excess moisture build up on the hands and wrists.

The ZTTY Boxing Gloves are worth considering. The construction of the gloves is leather, so they stack up well with the other heavy bag gloves on the list. The breathable components of the ZTTY Boxing Gloves keep you feeling fresh and avoid excess moisture build up on the hands and wrists.

Performance

The ZTTY Boxing Gloves feature PU leather. The strong fake leather holds up under repeat beatings on the heavy bag. While it is nothing more than an entry-level training glove for the heavy bag, it will get you started in the sport.

The breathable material through a pinhole design helps with body odor. The pinholes should also reduce bacteria and excess moisture on the hands and wrists.

The boxing gloves also incorporate an extra-thick and long wrist strap. It helps with performance since you can put on or remove the gloves by yourself and with little trouble.

Sizes

You can find ZTTY Boxing Gloves in several sizes. The weights start with smaller sizes (8-10 oz) as well as bigger sizes for heavier boxers (14-16 oz). A 12 oz glove is offered for the middle of the road.

The boxing gloves come in a variety of colors. Many of them are pretty colorful and add some flair to your workout. The pink, bright red, and neon yellow options are especially popular. Traditional black, red, and white are also available.

Price

The ZTTY Boxing Gloves are extremely affordable. You can get a new pair for $20, which is as affordable as you’ll find for a brand new pair.

Pros Very affordable pair of heavy bag gloves

Designed with PU leather and latex cotton

Breathable pinholes help reduce body odor and sweat

Good variety of sizes and weights

Colorful options to pick from including pink and neon yellow

Cons Cheaper pair of training gloves only recommended for beginners

Not the most durable set of gloves for long-term use

Guide to Buying the Best Heavy Bag Gloves

Boxers frequently work with their trainers to develop the best training routine for their needs. Some boxers focus more on power, while others target speed or endurance. Regardless of your training methods, having the right boxing equipment is essential.

Heavy bag training involves circling a bag and delivering punches. The exact training exercises depend on personal preference. Nonetheless, the training is similar in certain ways, including having the right gloves.

While some boxers prefer to train with heavier gloves on the heavy bag, others prefer something more lightweight compared to sparring gloves. It is a matter of personal preference as heavy bag gloves do not need the excess padding of sparring gloves.

However, some boxers prefer to use heavier weights. Why? It not only helps with speed training, but when the heavy bag gloves come off during a fight, your hands feel faster since the punches do not overcompensate for the missing weight of the training gloves.

Finding the appropriate heavy bag gloves for training is crucial. A) The gloves should be specifically designed for heavy bag use and B) fit your hands properly with the preferred weight.

Types of Boxing Gloves

There are different types of boxing gloves, depending on the activity. Heavy bag gloves are made with a high-density latex molded foam to absorb the powerful blows of a heavy bag, yet with less padding compared to sparring gloves.

Here are some of the other types of boxing gloves for reference:

Heavy Bag Gloves: These types of gloves are primarily for heavy bags. You shouldn’t use them for sparring because there is less padding, so injuring your sparring partner has a higher likelihood. The gloves are extremely durable because of the repeated, high-impact use. Boxers love heavy bag styles for their durability.

These types of gloves are primarily for heavy bags. You shouldn’t use them for sparring because there is less padding, so injuring your sparring partner has a higher likelihood. The gloves are extremely durable because of the repeated, high-impact use. Boxers love heavy bag styles for their durability. Fitness Boxing Gloves: Fitness gloves are versatile as boxers use them for a variety of different types of training. They absorb the impact well on several different surfaces, including heavy bags. Some boxers also refer to them as all-purpose gloves. Fitness gloves usually get made with synthetic leather with an adequate amount of padding.

Fitness gloves are versatile as boxers use them for a variety of different types of training. They absorb the impact well on several different surfaces, including heavy bags. Some boxers also refer to them as all-purpose gloves. Fitness gloves usually get made with synthetic leather with an adequate amount of padding. Sparring Boxing Gloves: The name implies their intended use. Sparring gloves are appropriate for challenging a partner in the ring. The extra layers of padding help protect your sparring opponent. It is a good idea to make sure both partners have these types of gloves to minimize injury. The wrist support is also enhanced.

The name implies their intended use. Sparring gloves are appropriate for challenging a partner in the ring. The extra layers of padding help protect your sparring opponent. It is a good idea to make sure both partners have these types of gloves to minimize injury. The wrist support is also enhanced. Competition Boxing Gloves: You should only use competition gloves for actual boxing matches. Amateur and professional boxing associations have specific weight guidelines for training. Therefore, most competition gloves are not allowed because they are lighter. Furthermore, you want to protect your hands, especially on something like a heavy bag with additional padding.

Beginner boxers, as well as trained professionals, rely on heavy bag gloves for training. Boxing bags are an important part of daily training, so you need a pair of gloves that are appropriate and durable.

Heavy bag gloves feature a unique padding system that protects the hands. The padding gets molded for specific results. The padding exists in places that shield the hands from repeated blows as well as ease the impact on the joints. The gloves not only protect you from injury but reduce pain after training.

Ultimately, heavy bag gloves can take a beating that regular types like sparring gloves cannot absorb. So make sure you add a pair to your training arsenal.

Finding The Right Size & Weight

Now that you understand the importance of heavy bag gloves, it is time to find the right size. Glove sizes get determined based on the type of training.

You want a pair of gloves that fit snug. Loose gloves are pointless as they will not protect your hands adequately. They also are annoying and can fall off while you train. You should get fitted for gloves while wearing hand wraps since most boxers train with them.

The weight of the boxing glove is also instrumental. Heavier gloves offer more padding and protection, which is a good idea on the heavy bag. The traditional boxing glove weights are:

8 ounces

10 ounces

14 ounces

14 ounces 16 ounces

Boxers typically train with heavier weights than what they will use in the ring. It enables them to become faster in the ring since they used to throwing punches during intense training sessions with heavier weights.

It is the same as a batter in baseball taking practice swings with weights on the bat before reaching the plate. It helps improve your speed and endurance.

The heavier the glove, the more padding boxers receive. Therefore, it protects your hands more, which is desirable during training. Larger gloves like 14 oz. and 16 oz. are common with heavy bags because of the reinforced padding.

Thirdly, the type of closure is also important. It usually comes down to personal preference. Hook and loop closures are the most common for training gloves. They are quick and simple to adjust with a good fit.

Meanwhile, lace closures offer full control of the tightness around the wrist. The problem is lace closures take time to get on and off, which is annoying to some fighters. You may want to consider velcro or elastic bands as an alternative.

Regardless, the heavy bag gloves you wear should provide a snug and comfortable fit. When you put the gloves on, you should be able to reach the top of your gloves with your fingertips. You should also be able to produce a fist comfortably. Keep in mind the gloves must fit with hand wraps if you use them during training.

In general, 16 oz. heavy bag gloves are the norm for professionals. Some boxers use 14-ounce gloves. Smaller sizes (6-10 ounces) get used less commonly. You want a dense glove with lace-up for support or velcro for convenience. It all depends on how much feedback you want to feel in your hands with each blow you deliver to the heavy bag.

Durability and Protection

The best heavy bag gloves withstand repeated high-impact punches. Consequently, durability is of the utmost importance. The same is true of protection.

Fighters turn to heavy bag gloves because of the added protection. The utmost goal of training is not to get injured or endure serious pain. Heavy bag gloves help keep your hands safe on the bags.

Heavy bag gloves with dense molded latex foam absorb the impact very well. Heavy bag gloves also contain an added layer of protection around the knuckles. It is also recommended that you protect yourself during training by wearing hand wraps.

Finding the best heavy bag gloves comes down to size, protection, durability, and reputation. Some of the most reputable brands for gloves include Everlast, Venum, and Hawk.

It may take some trial and error to find the right fit. Testing out a few different sizes and brands will help you find a personal preference as most boxing training comes down to personal tastes once you know the right type of glove to use for each exercise.

Final Word

Boxers are only as good as their training regimes and gear. Surprising to most beginners, boxers have at least a few different types of gloves for training. Heavy bag gloves work best on the bag for protection and comfort.

Consider the best heavy bag gloves of 2020 to find the right pair if you are new to boxing or looking to upgrade your original pair. Spending a little more money can improve the durability and lifespan of the gloves.