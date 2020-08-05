The 25 Best Gifts to Buy for Tennis Fans in 2020

Best choice Premium pick Best value

If you need to grab a present for a tennis fanatic, the obvious solution is to get something related to the sport they love. But chances are they don’t need a new racquet, and a three-pack tin of tennis balls isn’t going to blow them away (a hot pink 72-pack might, though).

So what should you buy to satisfy a die-hard tennis fan? Today we’re going to show you the best 25 tennis-related gifts for men and women. And although many of these presents are practical and perhaps even a smidgen mundane, we’ve served up a bunch of novelty gift ideas so outrageous they’d make John McEnroe smile after a bad call from the umpire.

Features to Consider

Before you start scrolling through our epic gifts for tennis fans, it’s vital to think about a few key considerations first. A little planning and forethought will help you find the ideal present to delight that special someone next Christmas or birthday.

Practicality

If you know the recipient well, then you might be able to deduce what essential tennis gear is missing from their duffle bag. Or if they’ve already got a piece of equipment—say, a pair of tennis shoes—but it’s not up to scratch, then a high-quality replacement could be the perfect gift. It’s the thought that counts, so think long and hard about what the recipient really needs.

Personality

Laid back tennis fans with a wicked sense of humor will appreciate an outrageous gift like the Pastabilities Tennis Pasta. Serious tennis players with a steadfast focus on honing their skills, however, will take more of a liking to a performance-related item such as the Wilson Tennis Ball Hopper—factor in the recipient’s personality before settling on a gift.

Gender

Some tennis-related gifts are suitable for boys, some are only good for girls, and others are non-gender specific. We’ve divided up our list into men’s, women’s, and unisex gifts for your shopping pleasure.

Budget

You can spend as much or as little as you want on a tennis-related gift, with options on our list ranging from under $15 to over $300. Deciding on an appropriate budget is a delicate balancing act between how much you’re prepared to spend and how much you want to excite the recipient.



The Best Gifts for Male and Female Tennis Fans 2020





Why we like it: This official bit of kit from Wilson holds enough balls to get your serve down packed. This official bit of kit from Wilson holds enough balls to get your serve down packed. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Holds up to 75 balls

Some assembly required

It takes time to perfect your serve—serious players dedicate hours of practice each week entirely to the art of slamming an ace. And with all those practice serves a player will be doing, they’re going to need a big mountain of balls.

This official tennis ball holder from Wilson carries up to 75 at a time, letting the player hit serve after serve before having to pick them all up again—and that gives the player and the coach more time to focus on perfecting their swing. The product is rather pricey considering the simplicity of the design, yet it’s well worth the investment for the additional efficiency come training time.

Holds up to 75 balls

Official Wilson product

Makes training more efficient

Cons Expensive for what it is

Why we like it: STIGA makes the best tournament-standard table tennis table in the world. STIGA makes the best tournament-standard table tennis table in the world. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

63 x 56 x 5 inches

190 pounds

Every tennis player enjoys knocking out a few rounds of the miniature version of the sport, and STIGA creates the perfect play space to do so. This high-quality table tennis set is competition-ready, which means it’s just as good as what the pros play on in the Olympics. The 5/8-inch-thick table comes with silk-screen striping and a multiple roller coat finish to ensure the ball bounces brilliantly time and time again.

Another massive plus is how easy this thing is to put together. It comes 95% assembled out of the box, so you can start rallying within 10 minutes of mailman knocking on your door. A folding mechanism and multiple wheels on the base make it easy to pack up and roll out of the way for storage.

If it weren’t too expensive for the average gift (the price isn’t unreasonable considering the quality of the product, though), we’d probably rate this as our top gift overall. That’s how good it is.

Easy to assemble

Tournament standard table

Quick to move away when not in use

Cons Quite expensive for a gift

Why we like it: This high-tech training aid lets the player master the art of returning with topspin in just a few minutes each day. This high-tech training aid lets the player master the art of returning with topspin in just a few minutes each day. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Suitable for all ages/heights

Works on the court and indoors

Topspin is one of the hardest shots to play against in tennis, and this nifty little machine gives you all the practice you could need.

When a skilled player adds topspin to a shot, the forward spinning rotation of the ball applies downward pressure, which makes it drop more suddenly than expected. This training device works by replicating the mechanics of the shot to provide perfect topspin time and time again. And by facing the same ball repeatedly, the player quickly becomes adept at whacking them back again.

The Top Spin Pro comes with a carry case and weighs a meager 6 pounds, meaning it’s easy to lug around between training days. And when it’s raining out, you can set the machine up indoors (providing you’ve got enough space) to practice until your heart’s content. It’s a bit more expensive than most people would want to spend on a present, but it’s worth the splurge as any serious player would love getting their hands on one of these.

Perfectly recreates topspin

Lightweight and portable

Can be used indoors

Cons A bit expensive

Why we like it: Penn donates a portion of the profits of these hot pink tennis balls to breast cancer research. Penn donates a portion of the profits of these hot pink tennis balls to breast cancer research. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

24 cans of 3 balls each (72 balls)

If your tennis-loving friend or family member already owns a tennis ball hopper, then why not invest in a bucket load of balls to fill it up with?

Rather than your plain old fluorescent green, Penn has built these tournament standard tennis balls in a more enticing bright pink, and they’re just as easy to see as the official hue. The natural rubber and controlled fiber material perform just as a pro player would expect and works wonderfully on all kinds of courts.

Best of all, Penn donates $0.15 per can to breast cancer research, so you’ll be committing two good deeds at once when you gift these. If you feel the 24-can pack is a bit much, you can buy these by the single can as well.

Unique fluorescent pink color

Portion of the profits go to breast cancer research

High-quality materials perform well on all courts

Cons The donation amount is low

Why we like it: Gamma makes the best tennis racquet overgrip on the market. Gamma makes the best tennis racquet overgrip on the market. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Multiple colors and sizes available

All seasoned tennis players agree racquet overgrip is a must-have accessory to optimize your game. The simple yet effective tape-like product wraps right around the handle of the tennis racquet to enhance the existing grip, soak up the sweat of your palms, add extra cushioning, and prevent the racquet from slipping.

And given it only costs a few dollars per roll (buy in bulk to save), overgrip is equally popular among amateurs and professionals alike.

Loads of different companies out there sell overgrip, but we find Gamma’s stuff to be superior to the rest as it grips better and feels gentler on the hands. It may not be the most imaginative gift in the world, but a fresh new supply of overgrip is a wonderful thing to have for any player.

Affordable

Practical

Improves comfort and grip

Cons Isn’t a creative gift idea

Why we like it: The pressurized container keeps balls bouncing like new. The pressurized container keeps balls bouncing like new. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Holds three balls

Only slightly larger than a normal can

After being smacked around the court at breakneck speed, the humble tennis ball loses internal air pressure, which causes it to behave erratically. And for a keen tennis player, this unpredictable bounce is enough to ruin an entire game.

Some players like to cycle through old tennis balls by throwing them away once they’ve passed their prime and buying new ones. However, the practice is both expensive and environmentally irresponsible; you’re much better off getting a pressurized container instead. Gexco makes the best in the business—this affordable solution keeps balls pressurized at 14 PSI, thus letting them bounce like they’re brand new.

It’s only a tiny bit bulkier than a regular can, so there’s no reason not to bring it along to every session. On the downside, sometimes it can be tricky to wrangle the balls out of the tube.

Lightweight and compact

Keeps ball bouncing like new

Cost-effective gift idea

Bulker than normal tin

Can be hard to get balls out of the tube

Why we like it: This classic design from Wilson makes any player look and feel like a pro. This classic design from Wilson makes any player look and feel like a pro. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Comes in two, three, or six hold bags

Choice of black or pink

Wilson has solidified its name as the most iconic tennis brand in the world, and this classic racquet bag is among the company’s top-selling products.

With three different sizes—two, three, or six racquets—to choose from, everyone from novices to veteran players can make use of the bag. And it’s suitable for both training days and matches, so the player will get plenty of use out of it. In terms of functionality, Wilson serves up an ace—the bag comes complete with adjustable shoulder straps, all the right zippers, and padding where you need it.

It’s got a bit of a funky 80’s vibe going on; many players adore the retro style, although it isn’t for everyone. For lady tennis players who’d prefer something a touch more feminine, there’s a hot pink version of the product as well.

Timeless design

Functional bag

Men's and women's colors

Cons Retro design isn’t for everyone

Why we like it: Players can practice their serve from the comfort of their lounge room. Players can practice their serve from the comfort of their lounge room. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Training aid for practicing serves

Comes in 1, 2, or 3-ball option

While the Wilson Tennis Ball Hopper is perfect for practicing your serve on the court, the Serve Master from Total Serve lets you bring your training into the home.

The portable training aid is specially designed to help the player improve the timing, consistency, and placement of their serve through repetitive practice. And best of all, it’s compact and weighs one pound so you can take it anywhere you want. For players who want to improve their game away from the court, this cost-effective product is ideal.

Although the item is specially designed for serving practice, it can help with other strokes such as groundstrokes and overheads. Other advantages include strengthening and conditioning, warm-ups, toss arm movement, and grip, all of which are crucial aspects of the game every player would love to improve.

The product takes a little while to learn, but once you get the hang of it, you’ll never look back.

The player can practice their serve anywhere

Hones various essential tennis skills

Useful for other strokes

Cons Steep learning curve

Why we like it: This adorable oven mitt is a brilliant accessory for the tennis-crazed chef. This adorable oven mitt is a brilliant accessory for the tennis-crazed chef. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

11 x 6 x 0.6 inches

Ordinary oven mitts just aren’t interesting at all.

If you’ve got a tennis aficionado friend who’s also pretty handy in the kitchen, then grab them this lovable tennis-themed mitt from RITZ. The charming design features a retro-style doll holding a tennis bat and ball while wearing a cute little headband; it’s guaranteed to put a smile on their dial every time they open the oven door.

The product does everything a good oven mitt should (it prevents the chef’s hand from getting burnt when taking scorching hot dishes out of the oven). And as it’s sold at a very reasonable price, the mitt is the ideal novelty gift.

Prevents burn-related injuries in the kitchen

Has a cute, tennis-themed design

Affordable

Cons Won’t improve their game

Why we like it: This high-tech speed gun is accurate and easy to use. This high-tech speed gun is accurate and easy to use. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

1.0 MPH accuracy

Tracks up to 110 MPH

The argument over who pumps out the fastest serve is a mainstay in the tennis community, with heated tiffs between players raging on around the world. And with this compact solution from Bushnell, players can finally put the debate to bed once and for all.

The Velocity Speed Gun uses radar technology to track the speed of a rapidly moving ball at an impressive level of accuracy (+/- 1 MPH), especially considering the small stature of the thing. Furthermore, it’s incredibly easy to use: load in the batteries, point it at the server, and hold down the trigger. The gun tracks speed up to 110 MPH from 10 feet away, which is good enough for all but the most elite professional players.

Although it’s rather expensive, can you put a price on proving you serve faster than your rival?

User-friendly design

Tracks up to 110 MPH

Sure to impress your recipient

Cons Expensive

Why we like it: It’s a fun and quirky way to combine your love of both tennis and wine. It’s a fun and quirky way to combine your love of both tennis and wine. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

1.5 inches X 4.5 inches

Made of metal and rubber

As any seasoned wine aficionado knows, an uncorked bottle of wine will quickly spoil as the air oxidizes the liquid and ruins its delicate flavor.

Any veteran oenophile also knows letting wine go to waste is a cardinal sin; thus, the rubber stopper is a holy virtue. Not only does it prevent an unfinished bottle of wine from going bad overnight, but it comes with a cute tennis ball bobble on the top—the ideal way to blend one’s favorite drink and sport.

Sure, some people might find it kitsch, and it kind of is. But is there any harm in gifting a cheesy novelty gift now and then? And hey, it does an excellent job of preserving wine, and that’s the most important thing.

In any case, its low retail price makes it an attractive option for budget-orientated givers.

Stops wine from going off

Has a fun tennis ball bobble

Affordable

Cons Kind of kitsch

Why we like it: These vibration dampeners add a little character to your racquet These vibration dampeners add a little character to your racquet Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Two-pack

Most vibration dampeners come in boring old designs that don’t add any personality to the player. But Gamma Sports buck the trend with this zany eyeball and racquet-shaped dampeners, which are particularly popular among kids.

In case you aren’t aware, vibration dampeners are designed to reduce the vibrations that flow through the racquet upon impact with the ball, thus making the sound and feel of each whack less jarring for the player.

If you think the person you’re shopping for is too mature to enjoy a design like this, then you could always grab them a more conservative option like the Djokovic Dampener from HEAD.

Improves comfort for the player

Comes in whacky designs

Great for kids

Cons Not suitable for mature adults

Why we like it: This classy knitted cotton jumper is a throwback to yesteryear. This classy knitted cotton jumper is a throwback to yesteryear. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Cotton

V-neck

The tennis fashion of old was something to behold, and this timeless sweater from Bingo Outlet brings the glory days back again.

The lightweight, high-quality cotton cardigan is breezy enough to wear in warmish weather, although you’ll want to take it off when the mercury starts to soar. It’s quite comfortable to move around in too; ideal for the player who wants to look great without compromising on flexibility.

So why the low score? Well, the thing runs several sizes too small, so you’ll have to order way bigger than usual to find the right fit.

Classic old school design

Comfortable to wear on the court

Made of breathable cotton

Cons Runs too small

Why we like it: You’ll never pick up balls by hand again You’ll never pick up balls by hand again Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Holds 18 balls

Ever thought it must be a tremendous pain to pick up dozens of balls when training? Then you’ve probably never come across one of these. The ball tube has been around forever and serves as the ideal companion for collecting balls en masse between exercises.

All the player has to do is gently press down on the tube to suck up a ball and send it up the rubber flange. Emptying it is just as easy: pour the top end of the tube over your tennis ball hopper—we recommend the Wilson Tennis Ball Hopper—and hey presto, you’ve got a bin full of balls with minimal effort. The process is much easier than bending over and picking up balls with your hands, making it a must for anyone who trains with a hopper full of balls at a time.

In fact, the item is so essential you might want to check whether the recipient already has one before hitting the ‘buy’ button.

Easy to pick up balls

Holds 18 at a time

Practical

Cons Most coaches already have them

Why we like it: This wonderful racquet shaped pasta goes down a treat for the tennis aficionado. This wonderful racquet shaped pasta goes down a treat for the tennis aficionado. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Two packets of 14 ounces each

Tennis-related gift ideas don’t get much more outrageous than this twin pack of racquet shaped pasta. And it’s not just about the fun themed shapes, as this high-quality pasta is made from slow drying durum wheat to replicate authentic Italian flavors. Having said that, it doesn’t quite hold up against the best quality Italian-style pasta on the market.

At least the product is all-natural, vegan, and GMO-free, so you can rest assured you’ll be eating guilt-free.

Top it off with a chunky Bolognese or a creamy Alfredo sauce and serve piping hot for maximum taste. Of course, you’ll want a bottle of wine to accompany the feast (hope you’ve got your Tennis Ball Wine Bottle Stopper handy).

Tasty Italian-style pasta

Fun racquet-shaped pieces

Natural, vegan, and GMO-free

Cons Taste is average

The Best Gifts for Male Tennis Fans 2020

Why we like it: They soak up the sweat and makes any man feel like a genuine tennis pro. They soak up the sweat and makes any man feel like a genuine tennis pro. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Embroidered SWOOSH logo

One size fits almost all

Machine washable

Sweaty palms are the worst thing that could happen in the heat of a ferocious rally. A wristband will soak up the sweat before it reaches the palm and loosens the player’s grip on their racquet, which could easily cost them a point or two. Wristbands are also great at soaking up the sweat that accumulates on the forehead. And during a fierce match in intense heat, that’s going to happen all the time.

As a neat bonus, you get the official Nike Swoosh to make you feel like a professional player. Note that it doesn’t fit big-boned arms very well.

Stops sweat reaching palms

Good to wipe the sweat off forehead

Has official Nike Swoosh

Cons Doesn’t fit wide wrists

Why we like it: These tennis-related cuff links let you show off your love of the game at any formal event. These tennis-related cuff links let you show off your love of the game at any formal event. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Suitable for business and formal wear

Comes with a sleek clamshell gift box

Men now have a subtle way of demonstrating their affinity for tennis through these sleek cuff links. Despite being a novelty, these classy cufflinks are cool enough to rock at the office or a wedding. A low-key design lets those around you know of your passion for the sport without screaming it out from the rooftops.

And if the recipient doesn’t love them, they can send them back for a refund as part of Cuff Daddy’s (fantastic name, by the way) ‘Happiness Guarantee.’

Cool tennis-style design

Subtle aesthetics

Happiness guarantee

Cons Style won’t suit everyone

Why we like it: These shoes offer comfort and performance at a very reasonable price. These shoes offer comfort and performance at a very reasonable price. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

100% Leather/Synthetic

Any tennis-crazed man in need of a new pair of kicks would love bouncing around the court in these high-performance shoes from Skechers.

Sure, you won’t catch Djokovic in a pair of these midrange trainers, but for the affordable price point, they’re impossible to beat. Overlays in the upper mesh section provide optimal support, while the memory foam insole feels heavenly on the feet.

Off the court, these things are great for jogging or just about any other athletic pursuit—a pretty nifty sports shoe overall. If you don’t think they’ll love the stock standard, all-black design, there are a bunch of different low-key patterns to choose from.

Comfortable insole

High-performance design

Affordable price

Cons Not suitable for serious players

Why we like it: The male tennis lover can now wear their greatest passion around their neck. The male tennis lover can now wear their greatest passion around their neck. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Stainless steel

Adjustable chain

Quirky jewelry is a sure-fire way to a tennis fanatic’s heart, and this handsome necklace from U7 is an outstanding accessory for the sports-mad man. An adjustable chain helps him find the perfect fit, although the stainless steel finish isn’t exactly bling-bling.

A whole host of other sports and styles are available to choose from, but why would a passionate tennis aficionado want anything other than this? The product comes with a generous 90-day money-back guarantee should he decide it’s not his style, although at just over ten bucks a pop, he probably won’t bother.

Adjustable necklace

Novelty design

Generous return policy makes it a great gift

Cons Not very flashy

The Best Gifts for Female Tennis Fans 2020

Why we like it: This gorgeous skort gives a girl the flexibility she needs to perform at her peak. This gorgeous skort gives a girl the flexibility she needs to perform at her peak. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Polyester/spandex

For the uninitiated, the skort is a pair of shorts that have a flap across the front (and sometimes the back as well) to make it look like a mini skirt. And there’s no doubt this sleek skort from HEAD will not only look fantastic, but it won’t get in her way while she slams serves, either.

Were you not taken by the picture above? You’ve got 31 fresh designs to choose from in a wide array of colors and styles. Just be aware they run a little small so order a size up.

Although the widely popular training skort is specially designed for the tennis court, there’s no reason she can’t rock this feminine frock on her daily exercise regime—a versatile gift for the fashion-conscious woman with an active lifestyle.

The comfort of shorts and the flexibility of a skirt

Comes in dozens of different styles

Looks fabulous

Cons Runs small

Why we like it: This ritzy accessory will show off her love for tennis in glamorous style. This ritzy accessory will show off her love for tennis in glamorous style. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

14K gold

Combine her passion for tennis and fondness for precious metals with this 14 karat gold necklace that comes in a neat tennis racquet design. And it’s the Real McCoy we’re talking about here: the pendant has been hand-stamped to authenticate its compliance with FTC jewelry regulations. The necklace isn’t cheap by any stretch of the imagination, but what price can you put on the happiness of that special woman in your life?

In the unlikely event she’s not blown away by the gift, JewelryWeb offers a 45-day money-back guarantee.

Note that you won’t get a chain included in the deal, so you’ll need to source one elsewhere.

Genuine 14K gold

Glamorous tennis racquet design

Money-back guarantee

Doesn't include chain

Expensive

Why we like it: This charming tennis-inspired bracelet won’t break the bank. This charming tennis-inspired bracelet won’t break the bank. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

1.5 inches wide

Fits 5-inch to 8-inch wrists

If you love the idea of gifting that lovely gal a tennis-related piece of jewelry but can’t front the cash for the 14k Gold Tennis Racquet Pendant, then consider this groovy little number instead. Coming in at approximately 30 times cheaper than the above option, it’s a cost-effective gift most women and girls will adore.

Given the low price point, it’s no surprise the thing is void of precious metals. Nonetheless, the imitation silver lockets and stretchy string frame emit a carefree hippy vibe that’s especially popular with teenage girls.

The family-owned business produces all its products in the USA, so it’s nice to know you’re supporting American workers.

Affordable accessory for girls

Particularly popular with kids and teens

Carefree, hippy style

Made in the USA

Cons Nothing flashy

Why we like it: It keeps her hair neatly tucked out of the way and shows off her love for tennis at the same time. It keeps her hair neatly tucked out of the way and shows off her love for tennis at the same time. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Made from velvet

1.4-inch inner diameter

A female tennis player needs to ensure her hair remains neatly tied up and out of her eyes for the duration of the game; otherwise, she’ll be throwing points away willy-nilly.

Although the simple scrunchie has been around for decades, this cute variety ups the tennis-loving ante by including a funky racquet and ball print on its high-quality velvet cloth. That way, a woman can keep the hair upstairs in order while showing the world how serious she is about the sport.

Of course, she doesn’t have to wear this on the court as the scrunchie is suitable for just about any situation (perhaps not a job interview, though). And it’s done by the same gang who did the Girls Tennis Bracelet, so you can rest assured it’s high-quality and American made.

Keeps hair out of her eyes

Includes funky racquet and ball design

Super cheap

Cons Nothing flash

Why we like it: This fully functional terry towel has a pleasant racquet and ball print. This fully functional terry towel has a pleasant racquet and ball print. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

15-inch x 22 inch

63% polyester (microfiber) and 37% cotton (velour terry cloth)

Every female tennis fanatic needs a terry towel to wipe the sweat from her brow between matches. And why settle for an ordinary, everyday sports towel when you can get one with a cute tennis print?

To give her optimal control over her sweat absorbency, the innovative towel comes with two distinct materials: the side with the pattern is made of polyester microfiber, while the blank side is made of velour terry cloth.

And with such a modest price tag, this gift is ideal for budget-minded shoppers.

Cute tennis print

Different materials on each side

Cheap

Cons Print is only on one side

Why we like it: The tote bag looks fantastic and will comfortably carry all her tennis and everyday gear. The tote bag looks fantastic and will comfortably carry all her tennis and everyday gear. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Quilted poly/nylon

Machine washable

15 x 5 x 15 inches

Tote bags are the ultimate accessory for the female fashionista on the go. And this exceptionally adorable number from cinda b. comes with a handy racquet-sized pocket so she can lug it between training sessions. The pocket in question can hold up to two standard-sized women’s racquets, meaning she won’t have to choose between her two favorite weapons.

You get everything else you would expect from a high-quality tote bag too, including oodles of space, a multitude of zippers, an adjustable cross-strap, and two carry handles. Two side pockets give her space to stash her water bottle or tennis balls—perfect for the tennis lover on the run.

If you don’t love the color you can see above, then know that there are six gorgeous prints to choose from (we like Neptune best). The bag doesn’t come cheap, but you’re paying for quality merchandise here.

Stylish designs

Tennis racquet pocket

High-quality build

Cons Expensive

Final Thoughts

There we have it—25 of the best (and most outrageous) gifts for the tennis-mad man or woman in your life. From ridiculous novelty items to serious pieces of sporting equipment, you’re sure to find something here they’ll adore. But remember, folks: never date a tennis player because love means nothing to them…*groans*.