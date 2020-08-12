The Best Ice Hockey Gifts 2020

Best choice Premium pick Best value

While ice hockey may not be the most popular sport in the world, it definitely has some of the most passionate fans. Of course, you already knew that or you probably wouldn’t be here.

Finding the right gift for the hockey fans in your life can be a difficult task, so we created this resource to help you in your search. Before we skate into our list, let us explain how we chose the items on it and how everything is organized so you can find what you need in less time than it takes to say Wayne Gretzky is the greatest.

What to Look for in Hockey Gifts

As this is a list of gift ideas, we focused on finding a large variety of hockey products to cover a wide range of hockey fan tastes. Each product on our list is the best of the best in its category and serves a slightly different purpose than the rest of the items.

Each review is broken into three sections: practicality, quality, and the kind of hockey fan that item is best suited for.

Practicality

In this section, we’ll talk about the product’s intended purpose, additional features, and ease of use. Whether we’re talking about equipment, training tools, or fun hockey-themed toys and games, this section will cover exactly what you can expect out of each gift.

Quality

Quality of construction and materials is important for anything you plan to spend your money on and the last thing you want is for your gift to fall apart the first time it’s taken out of its packaging—especially if you’re talking about something that’s used on the ice.

Who It’s Best For

This section will discuss the intended audience for each product regarding things like age, skill level, and the type of person we think would get the most use or enjoyment from the product. From options for weekend warriors and beer league players to superfans, we’ve made sure to list gifts to satisfy anyone.

Now, let’s drop the puck and get to the list.

Top 19 Best Ice Hockey Gifts 2020

Why we like it: Green biscuits are well-loved by hockey players who want to play all year-round without having access to a personal skating rink or perfectly smooth surfaces for training and pick-up games. Green biscuits are well-loved by hockey players who want to play all year-round without having access to a personal skating rink or perfectly smooth surfaces for training and pick-up games. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

Practicing hockey skills can be a real problem because most people don’t have easy access to an ice rink year-round. These “biscuits” do a fantastic job of simulating the movement of pucks on ice thanks to their ability to stay flat and glide smoothly across rough surfaces like streets, sidewalks, and driveways.

Quality

The intelligent design of these pucks allows them to absorb shocks and maintain a flat slide that mimics how pucks slide on ice rinks. Made from solid plastic bolted through with metal and rubber spacers, these pucks are solid and built well but they can break and get dinged up from excessive force. This two pack includes one biscuit for standard play and another designed specifically for shooting.

Who It’s Best For

These green biscuit pucks are perfect for hockey fans of all ages and skill levels who don’t have year-round access to skating rinks. These training aids do an amazing job of simulating how pucks move across the ice and are great for all kinds of hockey games and exercises off the rink.

Pros Solid construction

Solid construction Inexpensive

Inexpensive Two types in one package: passing and shooting

Two types in one package: passing and shooting Remains flat and simulates rough and smooth surfaces alike

Cons Will eventually need to be replaced after heavy use

Will eventually need to be replaced after heavy use You can’t eat them

Why we like it: While not cheap, the Skate Anytime kit allows you to convert any flat surface into a skateable rink with no fuss or downtime. While not cheap, the Skate Anytime kit allows you to convert any flat surface into a skateable rink with no fuss or downtime. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

The Skate Anytime system is super easy to set up and does a great job of simulating playing on real ice. The synthetic ice panels snap together so you can create a custom rink in whatever space you have available. The primary drawbacks are you need a solid, flat surface with enough room to place these and the fact that it’s definitely not cheap.

Quality

These are intelligently designed and built to last. They do a really impressive job of simulating a real ice rink. It’s not cheap, but any hockey fan would love to receive this as a gift and would be sure to cherish it for years and years.

Who It’s Best For

This product is best for more serious hockey players that want to be able to use their skates year-round without having to travel to a rink. This synthetic ice setup can get expensive fairly quickly if you want to cover a larger area, but it couldn’t be easier to set this up and get skating any time of year regardless of the climate. Hockey players will love being able to skate and train on an ice-like surface at home.

Pros Works great for simulating the surface of an ice rink

Works great for simulating the surface of an ice rink Easy to set up and break down

Easy to set up and break down Use your skates and hone hockey skills at home

Cons Expensive, especially if you want to cover a larger area

Expensive, especially if you want to cover a larger area Needs a solid, flat surface and some decent space

Why we like it: The Re-Edger is inexpensive, easy to use, and offers great performance for maintaining the edge on hockey skates between regular sharpenings. The Re-Edger is inexpensive, easy to use, and offers great performance for maintaining the edge on hockey skates between regular sharpenings. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

Honing the edge on hockey skates with the Re-Edger will help with skating speed and accuracy while also increasing the life of the edge between sharpenings. This tool is also a great item for quick sharpening jobs when there isn’t enough time to get a full sharpening job done.

Quality

Compact, solid, and surprisingly effective, the Re-Edger is a great product offered at an unbeatable price. While you won’t be able to restore dull skate blades with these, they do an excellent job of honing and maintaining a sharp edge.

Who It’s Best For

Anyone who skates should have one of these on hand to maintain the edge on their blades and increase the number of sessions they get out of each sharpening job. These are not meant for figure skating skates as the angle of those blades differs from hockey skates.

Pros Inexpensive

Inexpensive Easy to use

Easy to use Portable

Portable Great for maintaining a sharp edge

Cons Not intended for sharpening dull blades

Not intended for sharpening dull blades Shouldn’t be used on figure skating blades

Why we like it: Combine comfort, warmth, and some extra padding and you’ve got a great pair of hockey-themed socks for on and off the ice. Combine comfort, warmth, and some extra padding and you’ve got a great pair of hockey-themed socks for on and off the ice. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

Playing hockey without socks is generally not advisable, and these stylish socks offer solid performance at a very reasonable price point. The added cushioning helps to increase the foot’s comfort inside skates while cutting down on the likelihood of blisters forming. The hockey design is pretty spiffy, and these socks come in a variety of colors for the hockey fan in your life.

Quality

The added cushioning is intelligently positioned to offer superior comfort compared to standard crew socks. These socks also offer good ventilation to help keep the player’s feet from overheating inside their skates.

Who It’s Best For

These socks are great for players of most ages but the one size fits most design makes them too large for younger kids and too small for the bigfoots among us, capping out at US men’s size 11. The design may be a little too cute for players that tend to spend a lot of time in the penalty box.

Pros Multiple color options

Multiple color options Inexpensive

Inexpensive Solid comfort and performance

Solid comfort and performance Moisture wicking with good ventilation

Cons One size fits most (US Men’s size 5-11)

One size fits most (US Men’s size 5-11) Design is a bit on the kiddy side

Why we like it: These official regulation-sized pucks are made from solid rubber and priced to sell, but don’t skimp on quality. These official regulation-sized pucks are made from solid rubber and priced to sell, but don’t skimp on quality. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

With a sport like hockey, chasing down pucks after every shot during a training session can be a pretty big waste of time, especially when practicing alone. Having a decent stock of pucks makes it much easier to practice shooting and long passes without needing to fetch pucks all day long.

Quality

Solid rubber construction, regulation dimensions, and nice dimpling around the edge makes these pucks ideal for playing hockey. The real value offered by these pucks is due to how inexpensive they are when you buy them in a pack of 12 like this.

Who It’s Best For

Everyone needs extra pucks for practicing and playing with. These are great for all ages and skill ranges for people who play or train on ice.

Pros This pack of 12 provides great value for the price

This pack of 12 provides great value for the price Official regulation dimensions

Official regulation dimensions Sturdy, vulcanized rubber with smooth sides and a dimpled edge

Sturdy, vulcanized rubber with smooth sides and a dimpled edge You can never have too many pucks

Cons You probably won’t win an award for the most fun gift ever

Why we like it: Wayne Gretzky wrote it, so it’s pretty much gospel for hockey fans. Also, it’s a genuinely good book written by the guy who spent 20 years as one of the most well-loved professional athletes in the world. Wayne Gretzky wrote it, so it’s pretty much gospel for hockey fans. Also, it’s a genuinely good book written by the guy who spent 20 years as one of the most well-loved professional athletes in the world. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

A book written by the Great One isn’t likely to make someone better at hockey, but it could increase their love of the sport. A first-hand account of historic hockey moments from the most famous hockey player of all time should delight hockey fans of all ages.

Quality

99: Stories of the Game is a well-loved book on the world of hockey that gives intimate details from the life of Wayne Gretzky. Fans and critics alike have lavished praise upon this book for its entertaining stories and insights into one of the most famous athletes to ever live.

Who It’s Best For

Even people who aren’t hockey fans have heard of Wayne Gretzky, so true hockey fanatics from all walks of life have surely heard tell of the Great One before. This book isn’t a training manual and doesn’t really have tips for improving your game, but people who are fans of the game or the man himself will surely find enjoyment in the pages of 99: Stories of the Game. Not everyone likes books, but maybe this is the book that gets your hockey fan into reading?

Pros Wayne Gretzky wrote this book

Wayne Gretzky wrote this book Praised for being entertaining and insightful

Praised for being entertaining and insightful Provides intimate details about the world of hockey and what goes on behind the scenes

Cons Not everyone likes books

Why we like it: The Rollergard Rolling Skate Guard may look a little goofy, but they are perfect for getting in some practice when an ice rink isn’t easily accessible. The Rollergard Rolling Skate Guard may look a little goofy, but they are perfect for getting in some practice when an ice rink isn’t easily accessible. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

Being able to use your skates off the ice is a great way to break them in, practice skating skills, and get to and from the ice without having to remove your skates or risk dulling the edge on them. Converting ice skates to roller skates is a novel idea with numerous practical applications.

Quality

The Rollergard Rolling Skate Guards are well built and designed to fit on skates size 9 and smaller, which allows them to be used by young players even as they grow out of their skates. These are intelligently designed to be easy to snap on and snap off so players can quickly transfer between ice and other surfaces without needing to remove their skates.

Who It’s Best For

These are particularly useful for kids so they can put their skates on before they leave the house without any worry of ruining the sharpness of their blades. The ability for the Rollergards to adjust to different skate sizes makes them perfect even for growing skaters as they can use them for years even as they need to buy bigger skates. These aren’t rated for wearers over 200 pounds, so Zdeno Chara and other big guys and gals are out of luck.

Pros Adjustable size for skates size 9 and smaller

Adjustable size for skates size 9 and smaller Makes transferring on and off the ice easier

Makes transferring on and off the ice easier Helps increase time between skate sharpenings

Cons 200 lbs and size 9 maximum limitations

Why we like it: Three colorful street hockey pucks with one that glows in the dark as an added bonus and all offered at an unbeatable price—what’s not to like? Three colorful street hockey pucks with one that glows in the dark as an added bonus and all offered at an unbeatable price—what’s not to like? Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

Street hockey is often the activity hockey fans spend the most time participating in simply because streets are a lot easier to find than skating rinks. As such, a pack of solid street hockey pucks just makes sense for most lovers of the game. The additional glow in the dark puck is fun for night time play and indoor antics alike.

Quality

The plastic is soft yet durable with some give to prevent injury from pucks that go flying through the air. Their low cost makes them easy on the wallet, and their bright colors make them easier to find so you don’t have to buy more of them too often.

Who It’s Best For

While these are called street hockey pucks, they perform best on smooth surfaces and won’t glide too well on asphalt street surfaces. These pucks are better for indoor play and on smooth surfaces like tennis courts or driveways.

Pros Inexpensive

Inexpensive Bright colors with one puck that glows in the dark

Bright colors with one puck that glows in the dark Made from soft yet durable plastic with give for added safety

Made from soft yet durable plastic with give for added safety Safe for indoor play

Cons Not ideal for rough asphalt

Why we like it: A fun tabletop game for younger hockey fans, the PLAYMOBIL NHL Hockey Arena is a gift that’s sure to delight. A fun tabletop game for younger hockey fans, the PLAYMOBIL NHL Hockey Arena is a gift that’s sure to delight. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

This definitely isn’t the most practical gift on our list, but it will provide hours of fun for the little hockey fans in your life.

Quality

Made with kids in mind, this play set comes with large pieces that are easy to maneuver for hours of play. Some assembly is required, but setup should take no more than 15 minutes. The components are all sturdy plastic and pleasantly designed, but be prepared to lose the tiny pucks.

Who It’s Best For

Young hockey fans between the ages of 3 and 9 are sure to enjoy this toy, but older kids aren’t likely to get more than a few minutes of entertainment out of it. The playset breaks down nicely for easy storage when not in use, and the game can be played just about anywhere with a little spare room.

Pros Great gift for young hockey fans

Great gift for young hockey fans Can provide many hours of fun thanks to sturdy construction

Can provide many hours of fun thanks to sturdy construction Easily breaks down for storage

Cons Pucks are likely to get lost

Why we like it: Good hockey tape provides extra grip to prevent sticks from flying out of the player’s hands, and really good hockey tape does that without falling apart easily. This roll comes in your choice of a Batman or Superman pattern. Good hockey tape provides extra grip to prevent sticks from flying out of the player’s hands, and really good hockey tape does that without falling apart easily. This roll comes in your choice of a Batman or Superman pattern. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

Even though it’s got a cool design, this is first and foremost a high-quality tape. This tape provides great grip and water resistance to prevent hockey sticks from slipping during play and to ensure the tape doesn’t start peeling away during a game.

Quality

Renfrew makes great stuff, and this hockey tape is no exception. This tape won’t survive the apocalypse, but it will last most users for multiple hockey sessions without needing immediate replacement.

Who It’s Best For

If you play hockey, you need tape for your hockey stick. This tape is the standard by which other hockey tape is compared and it’s incredibly affordable so there’s really no reason not to buy it for anyone who is at all interested in comic book superheros.

Pros Inexpensive

Inexpensive Supremely practical

Supremely practical Provides great grip

Provides great grip Water resistant for longer adhesive performance

Cons Hockey tape isn’t the most exciting gift but it is thoughtful and practical

Why we like it: This tabletop air hockey solution is perfect for party games without breaking the bank or requiring a full remodeling of your home to set up. This tabletop air hockey solution is perfect for party games without breaking the bank or requiring a full remodeling of your home to set up. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

Air hockey tables are an all-time favorite for many hockey fans, but full-sized tables are prohibitively expensive and need a room dedicated to all the space they take up. The Rally and Roar Tabletop Air Hockey Table is the perfect middle ground for fun games of air hockey without being too big or expensive.

Quality

Made from dense wood and with quality components, this Rally and Roar Tabletop Air Hockey Table is surprisingly well made for the price point it’s offered at. The foam padding on the legs helps to prevent scratching of the surface you set this on while also helping to prevent the air hockey table from sliding around during play. The motor also does a great job of providing the right amount of airflow for fast puck movement essential for exciting games of air hockey.

Who It’s Best For

This is a great game to break out for parties of all age groups and its size is perfect for easy transportation and storage. This is a gift that is sure to excite fans of ice and air hockey alike that can be played with by users of all ages.

Pros Suitable for players of all ages

Suitable for players of all ages Sturdy and perfectly sized for a combination of exciting games and easy set up

Sturdy and perfectly sized for a combination of exciting games and easy set up Sits on top of tables with padded legs to prevent sliding and scuffing

Sits on top of tables with padded legs to prevent sliding and scuffing Great for parties

Cons Good luck getting the kids to stop playing

Why we like it: One way to take the sting out of sending the kids back to school is by giving them a fun gift like these hockey pencils that are perfect for young hockey fans. One way to take the sting out of sending the kids back to school is by giving them a fun gift like these hockey pencils that are perfect for young hockey fans. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

Every young student needs pencils and erasers for school, so why not give them some they’ll actually enjoy having? The erasers are removable for easy erasing and their colorful designs are a lot of fun for the kids.

Quality

The pencils are squared off to better simulate a hockey stick, which makes them a little harder to sharpen; however, they’re actually easier to grip thanks to their hard angles. The erasers aren’t the greatest quality, but they get the job done and really sell the hockey stick design.

Who It’s Best For

These are a fun gift for sending kids back to school and they make a cute stocking stuffer as well. Small hockey-themed gifts can be hard to come by and these tick a lot of the right boxes thanks to their smart design and low cost.

Pros Inexpensive

Inexpensive Great gifts for back to school

Great gifts for back to school Fun for young hockey fans

Fun for young hockey fans Bright, colorful design

Cons Erasers aren’t the best quality

Why we like it: Knee hockey is a great way to enjoy an exciting game of hockey in the safety of your home with players of all ages and this Franklin Sports set is smartly designed and priced to sell. Knee hockey is a great way to enjoy an exciting game of hockey in the safety of your home with players of all ages and this Franklin Sports set is smartly designed and priced to sell. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

Franklin Sports’ mini hockey set won’t provide much carryover training for serious hockey players, but it’s a great way to build hand-eye coordination and reaction speeds for players of all ages. More importantly, knee hockey is a ton of fun and a great way to spend some quality family time with kids regardless of their age.

Quality

The Franklin Sports Mini Hockey set has everything you need: 4 player mini sticks, 2 goalie sticks, 2 collapsible goalie nets, 4 foam hockey balls and a bag to carry everything in and all at a very affordable price. The nets are smartly designed to easily collapse and store inside the bag for simple storage and transportation. The components are sturdy enough but are not meant for rough play.

Who It’s Best For

Knee hockey in the living room is a genuinely fun experience for players of all ages to enjoy a variation of standard hockey without risk of damage or injury occurring. We think this is an especially great gift for families with younger children, but wouldn’t be surprised to see college kids breaking this out in their dorm.

Pros A safe and fun way for all ages to play hockey in the house

A safe and fun way for all ages to play hockey in the house Easily collapses and stores in the included carrying bag

Easily collapses and stores in the included carrying bag Perfect for family game nights and parties alike

Perfect for family game nights and parties alike Comes with everything you need to play with up to 6 people at once

Comes with everything you need to play with up to 6 people at once Very affordable

Cons The components aren’t very sturdy

The components aren’t very sturdy Play may result in some rug burn

Why we like it: Brightly colored and made from soft foam, these mini hockey balls are fun and safe for indoor play. Brightly colored and made from soft foam, these mini hockey balls are fun and safe for indoor play. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

Mini foam balls are often the only thing young kids need for hours of active indoor play and while these aren’t likely to provide much value for training purposes, they’re a fun and inexpensive gift for young hockey fans.

Quality

Made of soft foam with an NHL stamp, there’s not much to say about the construction of these balls. The foam is dense and the balls keep their shape fairly well thanks to their relative firmness, but they will wear out and can get chewed to bits if left out for a dog or cat that likes to chomp.

Who It’s Best For

These are excellent for playing in the house without fear of breaking anything or injuring anyone. These are especially nice for fans of knee hockey who could use some backup balls. Young kids in particular can get hours of fun out of something as simple as these mini foam hockey balls.

Pros Inexpensive

Inexpensive Safe for indoor play

Safe for indoor play Come in a variety of vibrant colors

Cons Small and liable to get lost in tight spaces

Why we like it: Playing street hockey or practicing hockey skills at home is a lot more fun and engaging when done with a net, and Mylec makes excellent nets that are very affordable. Playing street hockey or practicing hockey skills at home is a lot more fun and engaging when done with a net, and Mylec makes excellent nets that are very affordable. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

Perfect for pickup games or working on shooting technique, a street hockey set like this is great for younger hockey lovers. This set comes with two Mylec hockey sticks, a Mylec street hockey net, and a no-bounce hockey ball that performs great on rough asphalt.

Quality

At this price you’re not getting something that will survive the car running over it, but the quality to cost ratio provides an excellent bang for your buck. The net and sticks are not regulation-sized and are intended for players up to age 12 or so. However, this net makes for a great training tool even for older hockey players who want to work on their accuracy.

Who It’s Best For

This Mylec Deluxe Hockey Goal Set is most suitable for younger hockey fans aged 12 or younger, but that won’t stop older kids and adults from having a good time with it as well. Older players will want to use their own sticks with this undersized net, but can still have a good time regardless.

Pros Inexpensive yet sturdily built

Inexpensive yet sturdily built Lightweight and easy to move

Lightweight and easy to move Comes with everything you need for a game of 1-on-1

Cons Not intended for older players

Why we like it: Collapsible, portable, and easily configured for various stick training purposes, the Hockey Revolution Stickhandling Training Aid is an excellent tool for hockey players of all ages and skill ranges to work on their technique. Collapsible, portable, and easily configured for various stick training purposes, the Hockey Revolution Stickhandling Training Aid is an excellent tool for hockey players of all ages and skill ranges to work on their technique. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

A stickhandling training aid like this is a great gift for serious players interested in getting better at the game of hockey, enabling them to develop their stickhandling, puck control, and dekeing skills.

Quality

Intelligently designed for easy configuration to different exercises, the Hockey Revolution Lightweight Stickhandling Training Aid is a solid product, though a tad pricey all things considered. The My Enemy training aid is designed to be used along with the Hockey Revolution training app that will direct players in skill-building drills using the My Enemy training device.

Who It’s Best For

This product is excellent for serious hockey players that enjoy the process of honing their skills. It’s not great for hockey fans that just want to have a bit of fun every now and then with the sport.

Pros A great training aid

A great training aid Easy to configure, transport, and store thanks to collapsible design

Easy to configure, transport, and store thanks to collapsible design Designed for use with a guided training app

Cons Fairly expensive for what it is

Fairly expensive for what it is Only good for serious players looking to hone their skills

Why we like it: The Snipers Edge Shooting Pad is an excellent training tool for hockey players to practice their shooting skills at home. The Snipers Edge Shooting Pad is an excellent training tool for hockey players to practice their shooting skills at home. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

This training tool is purpose-built for giving players a way to practice their shooting technique when they don’t have access to a proper rink, and it does a great job of just that.

Quality

The Snipers Edge Shooting Pad is surprisingly thick and durable while offering an excellent smooth and slick surface that simulates playing on ice. This quality does come with a bit of a price tag, but the value it provides is excellent for serious hockey players that want to hone their skills at home.

Who It’s Best For

As we mentioned, the Snipers Edge Shooting Pad is really only useful for practicing shooting. The larger and more expensive size (it comes in three sizes but the middle size is barely larger than the smallest one) could be used for some puck handling drills, but this product is really designed for practicing shooting and not much else.

Pros Great for practicing shooting skills at home

Great for practicing shooting skills at home Sturdy and made from quality materials

Sturdy and made from quality materials Light enough for easy portability

Cons Not the cheapest item on our list

Not the cheapest item on our list Only truly useful for practicing shooting technique

Why we like it: Slide boards offer a great way to get in a workout while also practicing skating technique and the SPRI slide board offers a great balance of quality and cost. Slide boards offer a great way to get in a workout while also practicing skating technique and the SPRI slide board offers a great balance of quality and cost. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

Slide boards are a good way to practice balance and ice skating technique when you don’t have access to a skating rink. Slide board training can also be a great low-impact, high energy workout for general cardio and athletic training purposes—making this a good gift for fans of hockey and exercise enthusiasts alike.

Quality

Built with a value-minded audience in mind, the SPRI slide board isn’t the best slide board on the market; however, it does offer excellent performance at an unbeatable price. The surface of the slide board will wear down over time, but maintaining its slick surface is quite easy with the use of a silicone spray lubricant.

Who It’s Best For

This is a great training tool for people who want to capture the feeling of skating without having to go outside or find an ice rink. Serious users who plan to use slide boards as a primary training method may want to look into higher-quality (and higher-priced) options, but the cost-to-performance ratio offered by this product is perfect for those looking to add some variety to their at-home training options.

Pros Excellent cost-to-performance ratio

Excellent cost-to-performance ratio Great way to practice skating technique at home

Great way to practice skating technique at home Doesn’t take up a lot of space

Doesn’t take up a lot of space Provides an excellent cardio and balance workout

Cons A lubricant spray may be necessary to maintain the slick surface

Why we like it: This adorable Christmas ornament is sure to delight hockey fans that can’t get enough of the sport. This adorable Christmas ornament is sure to delight hockey fans that can’t get enough of the sport. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

This is one of the only purely ornamental items on our list that serves no real purpose other than decoration. As an ornament, it functions perfectly fine hanging from a Christmas tree or resting on a mantle.

Quality

Surprisingly sturdy and a fairly good size, these hockey skate ornaments are big enough to leave a nice impression when hanging with other ornaments on the tree while not being so big as to weigh down the branches. The paint job on them is a little rough, but we think that adds to the charm of this cute little ornament, and it’s hard to complain with how inexpensive these are.

Who It’s Best For

A cute ornament like this makes for an excellent stocking stuffer, especially for young hockey lovers. Older fans with specific tastes would also enjoy receiving this as a gift, but it doesn’t have much mass appeal.

Pros Inexpensive

Inexpensive Great for young hockey fans

Great for young hockey fans A fun way to add some personality to the Christmas tree

Cons The paint job tends to be a bit sloppy on these

Wrapping Up

Whether your hockey fan is a serious player looking to up their game or just a fun-loving sideline fan, we’ve got you covered with our list of the best hockey gift ideas. Take one last end to end rush of the list before you go in case you missed anything: we’re sure you’ll find the perfect gift for the hockey fan in your life.