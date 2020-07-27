The Best Baseball Gifts for Boys In 2020

Best choice Premium pick Best value

Baseball has been America’s pastime for over a century, and there’s nothing quite as wholesome as a boy and his love for the sport. We put together this list of the best gifts for boys who love baseball to help you find the perfect gift for the loved one in your life who just can’t get enough baseball in their life.

Before we dive straight into the list, let’s go over a rundown on how we picked the products and how we structured our article so you can easily find exactly what you’re looking for without missing a beat.

What to Consider When Choosing the Perfect Gift

The article is split into two main sections, with gift ideas for preteens at the beginning and gifts for younger baseball fans below that.

Since this is a gift idea article, we took the time to seek out a large variety of products that will make it easy for you to find the perfect one for the baseball kid in your life. Each product we chose is the best of the best in its category.

We break every product review into three sections: practicality, quality, and who the product is best for. We explain why we love each product while also giving you the information you need to decide if it’s the right gift for the young baseball lover in your life.

Practicality

In this section, we’ll talk about the product’s intended purpose, additional features, and ease of use. We opted not to include any “gag gift” ideas, and instead focus primarily on things the young baseball player in your life will be able to enjoy while also getting use out of it.

Quality

Many of the gift ideas on our list are things that can be used by young baseball players to improve their abilities. As such, the quality of construction and materials is an important facet to pay attention to when considering the options.

Who It’s Best For

The third section of every product review will be dedicated to discussing the item’s intended audience and who could make the most of it. Each product review will conclude with a brief pros and cons list so you can easily scan through the list to find something that might appeal to the baseball fans in your life.



Best Baseball Gifts for Boys Aged 10+ 2020

Why we like it: The Rukket training net drastically improves practice sessions while allowing users to train solo without spending most of the time running down balls. With the excellent build quality and a reasonable price tag, this training net makes a great gift for aspiring baseball players. The Rukket training net drastically improves practice sessions while allowing users to train solo without spending most of the time running down balls. With the excellent build quality and a reasonable price tag, this training net makes a great gift for aspiring baseball players. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

The Rukket training net is lightweight and easy to set up or break down in only a couple of minutes. It even comes with a carrying bag making transportation and storage a breeze, though the quality of the bag isn’t the best. This baseball training net uses a sock-it style system that catches balls that hit the net.

This makes training solo much easier and allows athletes who live in more cramped suburban or urban areas the ability to practice throwing and batting with little risk of breaking windows or losing balls over the fence. Pairing this net with the batting tee on our list is perfect for solo batting sessions.

Quality

Rukket Sports is a tried and true brand for sports training equipment, and this 7×7 baseball training net is no exception. This training net is capable of handling the impact of weighted balls with ease thanks to its thick netting and a sturdy fiberglass frame. The stand is made from 1” steel pipes that provide a solid base for the net against impacts from hit balls or fast pitches.

Who It’s Best For

This Rukket training net is a perfect gift for any young athlete interested in improving their batting, pitching, or throwing. Rukket offers a 100% lifetime warranty and satisfaction guarantee, which makes this an easy recommendation for young baseball athletes who will be able to make use of this for years to come.

Pros Portable and lightweight

Easy to set up or break down

Quality construction and materials

Lifetime warranty and satisfaction guarantee included

Inexpensive

Cons Carrying bag isn’t very sturdy

Why we like it: Batting tees are a fun and incredibly useful training tool for baseball players of all ages, and the Tanner tee is the most respected batting tee in the industry. Batting tees are a fun and incredibly useful training tool for baseball players of all ages, and the Tanner tee is the most respected batting tee in the industry. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

Batting tees are excellent training tools and just all-around fun as heck to use. Combining this tee with the training net on our list is like having a portable batting cage that can be set up at a moment’s notice.

This batting tee is easily adjustable between 26 and 43 inches in height, allowing for batters to work on pitches of varying heights and allowing this tool to be used by batters as they grow. Batting tees are used for training purposes by professionals and novices alike to help them dial in the perfect batting swing.

Quality

Built with a sturdy base and a hand-rolled rubber ball rest, the Tanner tee is made to last. The Tanner batting tee is used by organizations and players all around the world, and it boasts a nearly perfect Amazon rating score that attests to the quality of this product.

Who It’s Best For

The Tanner batting tee is a fantastic gift for any baseball athlete interested in practicing their swing. While this tee isn’t the cheapest on the market, its price is more than fair considering the quality of its build and materials.

Pros Quality materials and construction

Batting tees make for excellent training tools for all skill levels and ages

Uses patented hand-rolled rubber to prevent damaging bats from missed swings

Adjusts between 26 and 43 inches perfect for batters 9 and up

Cons A bit pricey for a batting tee

Batting training requires a lot of space or a good training net

Why we like it: There’s nothing funny about taking a pitch to the funny bone, but these EvoShield elbow guards will help improve batter confidence by protecting them from the brunt of the impact. There’s nothing funny about taking a pitch to the funny bone, but these EvoShield elbow guards will help improve batter confidence by protecting them from the brunt of the impact. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

As soon as kids enter into kid pitch leagues, they run the risk of getting hit by bad pitches. Batters are required to wear helmets to protect their vulnerable heads, but the next worst place and one of the most common places to get hit is right in the elbow. These elbow guards provide excellent protection against runaway pitches to prevent injury and improve the confidence level of a young batter.

Quality

EvoShield elbow guards use Gel-To-Shell technology that creates a custom-mold fit perfectly to the arm of the user. The elastic strap keeps the elbow guard in place securely throughout batting without impacting the user’s range of motion. While the strap does a good job of keeping the guard in place, it can be a little on the uncomfortable side for some.

Who It’s Best For

This EvoShield elbow guard is perfect for all baseball players, whether they are just getting into kid pitch leagues all the way up to professionals. Many young batters are prone to developing a fear of the ball, especially if they catch a few pitches on their elbows. This protective elbow guard disperses the impact of a pitch to protect from injury while also providing increased confidence to young batters.

Pros Uses custom-molding technology to create a perfect fit

Protects the wearer from painfully botched pitches

Increases wearer’s batting confidence

Available in youth or adult sizes and many different colors

Cons The strap is a little rigid and may be uncomfortable for some users

Why we like it: Bat training weights are a classic tool employed by all skill-levels for developing swing speed and dialing in right before the player’s turn at-bat. Bat training weights are a classic tool employed by all skill-levels for developing swing speed and dialing in right before the player’s turn at-bat. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

The Varo ARC is made to fit all bat sizes without scuffing or scratching the bat. Everyone from beginners to professional players can take advantage of bat training weights to improve their form. Easy to use, portable, and fairly inexpensive, the Varo ARC bat training weight is an excellent gift for aspiring baseball athletes and seasoned veterans alike.

Quality

Varo Baseball is the On-Field Supplier of Major League Baseball and their bat weights are used by the USA Baseball National Teams, so you know their products are of the highest quality. This particular training weight is designed with performance in mind while also taking into account utility and protection for your bat against wear that can be caused by lower quality bat training weights.

Who It’s Best For

This is a thoughtful and useful gift for batters aged 10 and up. Bat training weights are used by players of all skill levels as a means for dialing in the swing prior to their turn at-bat and as a training method for building up baseball-specific muscles.

Pros Designed to avoid scuffing and damaging bats

Made by an official Major League Baseball supplier

Useful for training batting speed and warming up for turns at-bat

Comes in two sizes that fit youth or adult bats

Cons Doesn’t provide a great “fun factor” in terms of exciting gifts to receive

Why we like it: With sizing for ages 4-13, these padded sliding shorts provide protection to sensitive areas while instilling confidence in young athletes for increased performance. With sizing for ages 4-13, these padded sliding shorts provide protection to sensitive areas while instilling confidence in young athletes for increased performance. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

Protective sliding pants help increase the confidence of young athletes, and the included soft cup is great for protecting sensitive areas from impact injuries. These padded shorts are great for a variety of sports while also offering moisture wicking for improved comfort throughout long games and practices. These padded shorts and the included cup offer a great cost to value ratio thanks to their very affordable price point.

Quality

The build quality and materials are great, especially for how inexpensive these Youper padded athletic shorts are. The included cup uses a soft shell that provides groin protection without causing excessive chafing or bruising to the inner thighs.

Who It’s Best For

These are a great buy for providing some extra comfort and protection for your little slugger. Any boy participating in a baseball league should have groin protection, and these padded shorts go the extra mile by adding some cushioning for sliding.

Pros Inexpensive

Built for improved performance and comfort

Provide padding for base sliding

The soft cup protects the groin without cause discomfort as hard cups do

Cons More of a thoughtful gift than a fun one

Why we like it: Sunglasses and baseball go together like peanut butter and jelly, and these Under Armour sunglasses boast polarized lenses for enhanced eye protection and improved visibility. Sunglasses and baseball go together like peanut butter and jelly, and these Under Armour sunglasses boast polarized lenses for enhanced eye protection and improved visibility. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

While baseball caps can provide some eye protection from the sun, they only work when the sun and the hat are at the ideal angles. Even then, sunglasses prevent glare, improve visibility, and protect the eyes from harmful UV rays. Anyone who spends a lot of time outdoors can attest to the value provided by a pair of quality sunglasses, and these Under Armour glasses are top-notch.

Quality

Made by the trusted Under Armour brand with polarized lenses and frames constructed with titanium, these glasses are built to last. A good pair of sunglasses can improve performance and drastically increase comfort for players of all ages.

Who It’s Best For

These sunglasses are a bit on the expensive side without being too pricey, making them a good buy for older kids that will take better care of their equipment. We would consider some form of sunglasses practically mandatory for baseball players due to the impact glare can have on performance and comfort.

Pros Provides excellent eye protection from harmful UV rays

Improves performance and comfort

Durable construction and excellent materials

Cons Too expensive for kids who are prone to damaging their equipment

Why we like it: This batting trainer is a fun and effective method for practicing batting skills in areas with limited space. This batting trainer is a fun and effective method for practicing batting skills in areas with limited space. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

The SKLZ Hurricane Category 4 batting trainer is a really fun and useful training tool for batters looking to work on their form, speed, and accuracy. Batters get immediate visual feedback by watching the direction the arm swings after contact, allowing them to make adjustments and see immediate results.

One of the best aspects of the SKLZ batting trainer is the fact that it resets itself to batting position after each swing thanks to its use of elastic bands that also provide resistance for solid contact. This allows users to train their batting skills without a partner and without the need for fetching and resetting balls.

Quality

The SKLZ batting trainer is made from quality materials with a superb build quality with the one exception of the included bag that is a bit on the flimsy side. The base, stand, and arm are all built to take regular punishment from batters of all ages.

Who It’s Best For

This batting trainer is a fantastic, fun tool for batting training even in places with limited space. It’s especially great for people who may not have a training partner since this device resets back into a ready position on its own. This batting trainer is fairly expensive and can cause damage to metal bats.

An alternative and slightly cheaper solo batting trainer setup can be purchased by combining a training net and batting tee, but this solution requires more space and has some convenience tradeoffs compared to the SKLZ Hurricane.

Pros Easy to set up and use

Adjustable for different heights of pitches

Provides immediate visual feedback

Automatically resets itself for continuous, solo batting training

Cons Fairly expensive

May cause damage to metal bats

The storage bag isn’t great quality

Why we like it: Baseball players have a fair amount of gear they need to carry around with them and this is one of the best bags on the market for lugging all that stuff around in. Baseball players have a fair amount of gear they need to carry around with them and this is one of the best bags on the market for lugging all that stuff around in. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

A good backpack is great for all sorts of occasions and this one is specially designed to store all the equipment a baseball player needs to bring with them to practice or a game. Capable of storing two bats while providing a great balance of storage space and size, this bag is perfect for helping young athletes keep track of all their gear.

Quality

This Athletico bag is made from sturdy, 600D polyester that offers rugged durability without being overly hefty. The pockets are intelligently designed to provide maximum storage capacity and organization. The main issue we have with this bag is the flimsiness of the upper strap made for carrying or hanging on hooks. Aside from that, this bag is built to last while still being offered at a pleasantly affordable price point.

Who It’s Best For

This is a solid backpack for just about anyone, but the added baseball-specific features are especially great for helping young ones to keep all of their gear in one place. This Athletico baseball bat bag is ideal for players of all ages and comes in a large variety of styles.

Pros Offers storage for up to two bats and enough space for all the player’s gear

Made from durable material that balances strength and weight

Inexpensive

Comes in many different styles for easy customization

Cons The top handle for carrying/hanging is a bit flimsy

Why we like it: Another great offering from Rukket, this baseball rebounder is a great training tool for solo practicing pitching, tossing, and catching. Another great offering from Rukket, this baseball rebounder is a great training tool for solo practicing pitching, tossing, and catching. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

Practicing sports without a partner on hand can be a real pain in the neck, but this adjustable angle baseball trainer allows athletes to work on their throwing and catching for hours on end without having to track down a partner. Its ability to adjust to multiple angles makes the Rukket baseball rebounder great for different kinds of catching drills. The net also features a strike zone so players can work on their pitching with ease.

Quality

Rukket is featured on our list multiple times for a good reason: they make excellent sports equipment that is built to last and comes with a lifetime warranty and satisfaction guarantee. Crafted with durable mesh netting and a steel frame, this pitching trainer is built to withstand years of punishment.

Who It’s Best For

The Rukket baseball rebounder is great for younger athletes to practice their throwing and catching abilities on their own but is particularly useful for pitchers of all ages looking to increase their practice time. This is fairly expensive, which makes it difficult to recommend for everyone, but it’s 100% lifetime warranty makes it an easy buy for current and aspiring pitchers looking to get in solo training sessions.

Pros Built to last with quality materials

Comes with a 100% lifetime warranty and satisfaction guarantee

Excellent for pitching practice

Cons Fairly expensive

Not as useful for non-pitchers

Why we like it: Finger, hand, and forearm strength are essential for baseball players, and using grip strengthening equipment like these Luxon grip strengtheners is great for preventing and recovering from injuries. Finger, hand, and forearm strength are essential for baseball players, and using grip strengthening equipment like these Luxon grip strengtheners is great for preventing and recovering from injuries. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

Grip-trainers are great for general training purposes but are of particular use for baseball athletes. This pack of 2 grip strengtheners is great for athletes of all ages thanks to their adjustable resistance that allows for training resistance between 22 and 110 pounds. People who take sports seriously are always looking for ways to improve and these grip trainers are great for getting in that little bit of extra training anytime, anywhere.

Quality

Made from durable plastic with a steel spring and rubberized grips, these grip strengtheners provide excellent quality at a very affordable price. These are sturdy enough for children and adults alike while also being priced at a point that makes for painless replacement if they wear out or get lost.

Who It’s Best For

Grip strength is notoriously difficult to train while being incredibly important for all kinds of sporting and general activities (like opening a jar of pickles.) Not only is grip strength important for just about every aspect of playing baseball, but grip trainers are a fantastic way to relieve stress as well. These are an easy recommendation thanks to their usability and low cost.

Pros Very affordable

Great for general purpose and athletic training

Adjustable resistance between 22 and 110 pounds

Useful for relieving stress

Can be used anywhere, anytime

Cons Not terribly exciting as far as gifts go

Why we like it: Speed guns aren’t terribly practical, but they can be a ton of fun for youth and adults alike. Speed guns aren’t terribly practical, but they can be a ton of fun for youth and adults alike. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

Let’s be honest, a radar gun isn’t the most practical gift, but it is a ton of fun for kids of all ages. The primary downsides of this product are its cost and the fact that it doesn’t directly help athletes who are looking to improve their performance. Despite this, it’s still a fun gift that provides a great method for players to track their throwing speeds and gauge their improvements over time.

Quality

This speed gun is capable of gauging ball speeds up to 110 MPH from up to 90 feet away. It can also be used for tracking run speeds and automobiles with ease and accuracy. It has a large LCD display and is built with a solid housing that should prevent damage from most drops.

Who It’s Best For

This is another gift that is best for pitchers similar to the Rukket rebounder on our list. While it’s not terribly practical and fairly expensive, it can be a ton of fun and provides a great gauge for measuring pitch speed improvement. This speed gun can also be used for tracking run speeds, automobiles, and for other sports like tennis.

Pros Fun for various activities

Solid construction

Simple to use

Great accuracy

Cons Expensive

Doesn’t provide much value for training purposes

Best Baseball Gifts for Younger Boys 2020

Why we like it: Wiffle balls are a ton of fun for all kinds of backyard games while also functioning as excellent training tools for baseball players of all ages. Wiffle balls are a ton of fun for all kinds of backyard games while also functioning as excellent training tools for baseball players of all ages. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

While Wiffle balls are generally considered to be made for kids and casual, backyard play, they are actually great for training hand-eye coordination and reaction speeds due to their unique flight paths. Wiffle balls are a ton of fun, great practice for baseball players, and much less dangerous than standard balls. Their lightweight, plastic construction makes them practically harmless, which helps improve young athlete’s confidence by teaching them not to fear the ball.

Quality

Wiffle balls are made from thin plastic to certain specifications that offer great performance but not a lot of durability. For that reason, this set of 24 Wiffle balls is our recommendation as it provides plenty of balls for ones that get lost or destroyed over the years.

Who It’s Best For

Wiffle balls are a surprisingly useful training tool for baseball players of all ages; however, we think these are particularly good for younger children thanks to how fun they are to play with combined with their light weight that helps younger athletes learn to not be afraid of the ball.

Pros An excellent training tool for hand-eye coordination

Fun for players of all ages

Great for teaching young athletes to not fear the ball

Fantastic for backyard and indoor play

Cons Not very durable

Why we like it: These Under Armour Boys’ baseball gloves offer great protection and grip while also coming in a large variety of styles. These Under Armour Boys’ baseball gloves offer great protection and grip while also coming in a large variety of styles. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

Baseball is a game that involves a massive amount of repetition when training to master the sport. This is especially true for batting, and one of the biggest issues with all that repetition is the likelihood for blisters to form during training. A solid pair of gloves like these can help reduce the downsides of batting training and make your little slugger more likely to stick with it.

These Under Armour batting gloves will protect the batter’s hands so they can put more time into training without damaging their skin. Gloves also improve grip, which helps batters with their ability to drive through the ball and get better hits.

Quality

Constructed with a blend of 50% leather combined with other materials, these gloves are built to last while providing excellent grip and protection for hands against blistering. These gloves are thankfully machine washable for easy maintenance and upkeep. The build quality is also top-notch, and Under Armour is known for its quality products and great customer support.

Who It’s Best For

These youth batting gloves are excellent for young batters so they can swing confidently without worrying about blisters or a slippery grip. The different styles offered by Under Armour allow for customization for the baseball tyke in your life. These gloves are great in terms of quality, but the price is a little steep due to how quickly your little one will grow during this time. You may want to buy a size up so they can grow into them and get more use out of them.

Pros Excellent quality material and construction

Great for improving batting skills

Protects skin from blistering and improves bat grip

Cons On the expensive side due to how quickly kids grow out of gloves

Why we like it: Perfect for younger baseball fans, this t-ball set is inexpensive and a ton of fun for little sluggers in training. Perfect for younger baseball fans, this t-ball set is inexpensive and a ton of fun for little sluggers in training. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

This is a great introductory set for young baseball lovers that are just getting started on their path towards the Major League. With an adjustable height and easy storage capabilities, this is a great set that is sure to provide many hours of fun. A t-ball set like this one is great for developing a young child’s motor skills and basic batting technique.

Quality

This set is designed to be inexpensive and practical as opposed to rugged and long-lasting. Offered at a low cost and made from lightweight plastic, the ToyVelt t-ball set is sturdy enough for young children to make great use of before they move onto more serious baseball equipment.

Who It’s Best For

Thanks to its affordability, practicality, and fun-factor, this is an easy recommendation for a gift for kids aged 2 and up. This is a great way to introduce a child to the joys of baseball while also giving them a great outlet for their energy.

Pros Perfect as an introduction to the sport of baseball

Inexpensive

Lightweight and designed with easy storage in mind

Everything you need to teach the basics of baseball

Cons The light plastic won’t stand up to a beating but is more than adequate for young children

Why we like it: Great for baseball fans, especially those who already have a favorite MLB team, this soft baseball is inexpensive, fun, and makes for great decoration. Great for baseball fans, especially those who already have a favorite MLB team, this soft baseball is inexpensive, fun, and makes for great decoration. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

This is an inexpensive and fun gift that is sure to delight MLB fans in particular. Make sure you know the recipient’s favorite team before you buy. You can select the team from the dropdown to customize the ball for the baseball fan in your life. This soft ball makes for great decoration while also being a fun toy for games of catch indoors or out.

Quality

Made with a squishy, soft coating and strong stitching, this is a fun and fairly durable toy for young baseball fans. The customizable team logos are printed with rich colors that look great. Although it isn’t poorly made, it’s not designed for actual gameplay—so don’t expect it to last for more than a few home runs if you use it with a bat.

Who It’s Best For

This is a fantastic, low-cost gift for MLB lovers and kids who love playing with balls alike. The soft ball makes this a great toy for playing catch inside without risking damage or injury.

Pros Soft and squishy for easy catching and safe indoor play

Customizable to any MLB team logo

Very affordable

Cons Not made for hitting with a bat

Why we like it: Baseball themed furniture is the perfect gift for a young baseball lover, and this chair is equal parts adorable, fun, and comfy for kids. Baseball themed furniture is the perfect gift for a young baseball lover, and this chair is equal parts adorable, fun, and comfy for kids. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

A baseball themed loveseat for your little tyke, what’s not to like? Rhyming aside, this chair is great for a kids room or even as a chair for watching movies in the living room with the family. This is a great gift for adding that little extra something to a baseball fan’s bedroom.

Quality

Made for comfort and appearance, this children’s sofa is surprisingly durable and comfortable for little ones. Using a sponge filling and a soft faux suede exterior, this baseball mitt chair warrants its moderate price tag.

Who It’s Best For

Perfect for putting the final touch on a baseball-themed kid’s room, this baseball glove chair is sure to please the baseball fan in your life. It’s a fun and practical piece of furniture for your little tyke to enjoy.

Pros Cute and comfy

Perfect for decorating a baseball kid’s room

Made with quality materials and construction

Cons A little pricey

Why we like it: Another licensed MLB decoration, this Schutt helmet caddy is great for adding more baseball to your baseball lover’s world. Another licensed MLB decoration, this Schutt helmet caddy is great for adding more baseball to your baseball lover’s world. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

In terms of pure practicality, this is a pencil holder that takes up more room on a desk than a pencil holder should. Having said that, a baseball-themed decoration that doubles as a storage vessel is sure to be appreciated by the baseball fan in your family. The ability to customize this to the MLB team of your choice makes it great for sports fans.

Quality

The mini helmet design is adorable, and its sturdy plastic shell won’t fall apart easily. The shiny finish and vibrant logo prints make this helmet desk caddy look great on any desk. The build quality is surprisingly durable, but the price is fairly high as a result, all things considered.

Who It’s Best For

This is a great gift idea for adding some more baseball to a kid’s room. The ability to choose your favorite team’s logo is perfect for young ones that have some hometown pride.

Pros Cute and useful for desk organization

Customizable with your favorite MLB team’s logo

Solid build quality that won’t fall apart

Cons Not terribly useful

A little expensive for what it is

Why we like it: The SKLZ reaction ball is a ton of fun for ball sports fans of most ages while also being a useful training tool for improving reflex speed and hand-eye coordination. The SKLZ reaction ball is a ton of fun for ball sports fans of most ages while also being a useful training tool for improving reflex speed and hand-eye coordination. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

Designed to have an unpredictable bounce, the SKLZ reaction ball is fun and challenging. As a agility and reaction skill trainer, this ball provides excellent practice adapting to unpredictable movements.

Quality

The SKLZ reaction ball is a fun and useful training tool specially designed to improve agility. It’s made with a six-sided design from high-bounce rubber that reacts well on hard surfaces for developing hand-eye coordination. One of the primary downsides is the cost, which seems a little high for what this toy offers.

Who It’s Best For

Thanks to its crazy bounce and ability to be used solo by bouncing it off a wall, the SKLZ reaction ball is a great way for athletes to train their hand-eye coordination and reaction times. This ball is going to be too difficult for very young children who are still developing their motor skills, but baseball lovers aged 6 and up are sure to enjoy this toy.

Pros Excellent for training agility and hand-eye coordination

Fun for ages 6 and up

Great way to get some exercise

Cons Fairly expensive for what it is

Why we like it: A bucket full of fun for young baseball fans, this Baseball Guys set offers fun and creative play experiences for the little baseball tyke in your life. A bucket full of fun for young baseball fans, this Baseball Guys set offers fun and creative play experiences for the little baseball tyke in your life. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

This gift is geared specifically towards a younger audience that has a deep fondness for baseball themes, but doesn’t offer any real utility as a training tool for more serious sporting endeavors. That doesn’t mean this isn’t a great present for young baseball fans, though.

Much like the army men toys these are styled after, these are likely to find themselves strewn about the house or jammed into couch cushions. However, these can be used for teaching young children the rules of baseball in a fun and engaging way.

Quality

This toy set comes with 27 pieces total, including an adjustable scoreboard, players, playing field, and umpire. It even comes with a little booklet that describes the basic rules of baseball, making this a great gift for burgeoning baseball fans who are still trying to grasp the specifics of the sport.

Who It’s Best For

Fairly inexpensive and coming with an included storage tub, this is a great gift for young baseball fans in the making. Primarily intended for creative play, these can be used to instruct young ones on the rules of baseball with visual aids.

Pros Tons of fun for little baseball fans

Can be used to teach the rules of baseball with included rule booklet

Inexpensive and comes with a storage case for easy cleanup and transportation

Cons Small pieces are likely to get lost and scattered throughout the house

Why we like it: Baseball fans tend to build up quite the hat collection, and the Perfect Curve Cap Rack is a great way to store and display their collection. Baseball fans tend to build up quite the hat collection, and the Perfect Curve Cap Rack is a great way to store and display their collection. Editor’s Rating:

Practicality

As a means for storage and display, the Perfect Curve cap rack is a fantastic product. Combine that with its low cost, and you have a thoughtful and practical gift on your hands. Collecting can be a lot of fun, and combining this cap rack with a hat or two to get a baseball fan’s collection started would make a great Christmas or birthday gift that you can bond over.

Quality

Capable of holding and displaying up to 18 hats, this over-the-door organizer is durable and intelligently designed. It comes with all the hardware you need to install it with no assembly required for easy installation.

Who It’s Best For

This is a thoughtful gift for baseball fans, and when combined with some hats makes for great decoration for a kid’s room. This is also a great idea for doing installment style gifting where you give them a new hat for their collection every year or holiday.

Pros Practical and inexpensive

Provides some extra storage and a means for displaying hats

Easy installation

Cons Not as inherently fun as a lot of the other gifts on our list

Bottom Line

The love of sports is a fantastic quality to instill in impressionable youth thanks to all the amazing skills that can be learned through athletic competitions. Regardless of your little guy’s baseball expertise, you’re sure to delight them with any of the items on our list. If you still aren’t sure, take another quick scan to see if you missed anything the first time. We hope you find the perfect gift idea for your little slugger.