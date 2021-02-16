The 10 Best Youth Baseball Helmets to Buy in 2021

For any kid that has a love of baseball, a quality helmet is essential in keeping them comfortable and safe during practices and games. This is why a good helmet is required for your player to be able to participate in organized baseball.

Whichever youth baseball helmet you pick should fit comfortably and satisfy the most current safety standards. There are a wide variety of helmets out there that offer things such as extra face and jaw protections or foam that is extra shock absorbent. You may even be able to find helmets that are perfectly vented to keep your player cool and dry.

Searching for the perfect helmet can be fairly overwhelming with all the options available today, but fortunately, we’ve decided to help you out. We’ve broken down exactly what you need to look for in a youth baseball helmet and compiled a list of the ten best products out there, so you can understand what you need and make your choice more easily.

What You Need to Know About Youth Baseball Helmets

There are several important factors in choosing a youth baseball helmet that we need to discuss before moving on to our list.

Padding Material

The material on the inside of your baseball helmet needs to be soft enough to be comfortable but still retain its shape and be solid enough to absorb any shock from the helmet. The most common material for padding the interior of a helmet is dual-density foam, but you can find helmets that feature polymer or different types of foam for protection.

Exterior Material

The exterior material of your helmet should be tough and able to withstand impact from baseballs, bats, or the ground without issue. The most popular choice for the exterior material is ABS plastic, but other types of plastics can also be used to create a helmet’s exterior shell.

Size

One of the most important factors in selecting a helmet, you need to ensure that the product is available in a size that will fit your youth’s head. Most helmets run in sizes between 6 and 7 inches in circumference, and you can often find helmets in sizes in between these.

To select the best-sized helmet, you should get an accurate measurement of your player’s head circumference before choosing a product.

Price

The pricing of a youth baseball helmet ranges from items more on the budget side to slightly more premium helmets. You can find quality options for a helmet within almost any budget, and it should be noted that you do not necessarily have to spend a lot of money to get a quality product.

You may also want to avoid spending a large amount of money on a helmet if your child is younger when they start playing baseball and will quickly grow out of the helmet; you will end up replacing the helmet soon anyway and may want to stick to a more affordable price range.

On the other hand, pricier helmets are often created to be more durable and can provide extreme protection to a youth who is very active while playing baseball and needs durable, long-lasting protection.

Accessories

Youth baseball helmets can come with pre-formed attachment areas for accessories such as face masks, jaw guards, and protective ear flaps, or you can purchase a helmet that comes with these items already on it. These accessories are not always necessary to protect your youth during a baseball game, but they can come in handy if you are looking for extra protection or a way to customize the helmet you purchase and tailor it for your needs.

We discuss accessories in more detail later on in our full guide.

Now that you know exactly what to look for in a youth baseball helmet, let’s get straight to our list of the top 10 products out there! Don’t forget to check out our list of the best youth baseball bats and the best baseball gloves to make sure your kid has all the equipment they need.

Top 10 Best Youth Baseball Helmets 2021

Why we like it: The Rawlings Coolflo T-Ball Helmet features a snug, comfortable fit for all sizes of youth players and has a durable exterior. The Rawlings Coolflo T-Ball Helmet features a snug, comfortable fit for all sizes of youth players and has a durable exterior. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Material: Dual-density foam, ABS plastic shell

Sizes Available: 6 1/4 – 6 7/8

This youth baseball helmet is great for all kinds of youth players, and especially for those who are younger and in T-Ball leagues. The helmet has a snug, comfortable fit and dual-density foam to cushion the head on all sides. It is a great choice if you are looking for a helmet that provides extreme safety and comfort.

ABS plastic contributes to making the shell of this helmet extra durable. It makes a good choice for very active players and players who are at risk for taking more hits to the head. The helmet itself is predrilled to fit any kind of face guard, so you can increase the helmet’s protection if needed.

The sizes of this helmet may be a little too small for older youth players. If you are looking for a helmet that is better suited for more junior and senior youth baseball players, we suggest looking at the EvoShield XVT Batting Helmet instead.

Pros Predrilled to fit face guards

Predrilled to fit face guards Great for T-Ball players

Great for T-Ball players Snug, comfortable fit

Snug, comfortable fit Durable exterior

Cons May be too small for older players

Why we like it: This premium helmet from EASTON has a customizable exterior shell and padding that leaves players comfortable and dry. This premium helmet from EASTON has a customizable exterior shell and padding that leaves players comfortable and dry. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Material: Dual-density foam, ABS plastic shell

Sizes Available: 6 1/2 – 8

The dual-density foam that pads this helmet is lined with BioDry liners. These liners work to absorb moisture quickly, leaving your youth player sweat-free and comfortably dry throughout their entire game. It is a good choice if your player will be playing games outside in very hot or humid areas and they need a little extra sweat-wicking protection.

There are wrapped ear pads for comfort and safety on this helmet. They extend slightly past the ear to the jaw and protect the sides of the face from injury in the instance of any hits. Additionally, the exterior shell of this helmet is very customizable, and you are able to add your team’s stickers or logos without issue. It makes a good choice for someone who wants a safe helmet they can tailor to their preferences.

On the downside, the ear padding tends to fall out easily on this helmet. You can fix this problem by regluing the pads back in with superglue, but you may have to repeat this process several times if your youth player puts the helmet through rigorous activity.

Pros BioDry liners absorb moisture

BioDry liners absorb moisture Wrapped ear pads for comfort

Wrapped ear pads for comfort Customizable exterior shell

Cons Ear padding falls out easily

Why we like it: A great budget-friendly option, the Schutt Sports AiR 5.6 Helmet is equipped with TPU cushions and a strong plastic shell. A great budget-friendly option, the Schutt Sports AiR 5.6 Helmet is equipped with TPU cushions and a strong plastic shell. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Material: TPU cushions, plastic shell

Sizes Available: 6 1/4 – 7 3/4

This affordable helmet from Schutt Sports is a great option if you are shopping for a youth baseball helmet on a budget. Many of the color options are available for under 30 dollars making this a good option if you have a young player who is going to need a new helmet often as they grow.

There is a ponytail channel attached at the back of this helmet to give extra comfort for long-haired players. The TPU cushions work to absorb impact and create a comfortable fit, and there are preinstalled chin strap snaps in case you need to add one on. It makes a great choice if you want something simple, comfortable, and easy to use.

Unfortunately, there are no predrilled holes on the side of this helmet. This can be a drawback if you want the option of adding a face guard or other extension flap for increased protection. If you know you want a helmet with a mask, you may want to consider the DeMarini Paradox Protege Pro Batting Helmet with Mask instead.

Pros Budget-friendly options

Budget-friendly options Ponytail channel for long-haired players

Ponytail channel for long-haired players Chin strap snaps preinstalled

Cons No predrilled holes

Why we like it: The vents in the DeMarini Paradox Protégé Pro Batting Helmet are perfect for keeping your player cool and comfortable all day long. The vents in the DeMarini Paradox Protégé Pro Batting Helmet are perfect for keeping your player cool and comfortable all day long. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Material: Dual-density padding, plastic shell

Sizes Available: 6 – 7 5/8

The strategically placed vents on this helmet are perfect for keeping your youth player cool. They are designed to be in areas that will provide optimum cooling while still allowing the helmet to function as safely as possible. It is a good choice if you value cooling technology in the helmet you purchase.

The shell of this product is constructed with a sturdy design and will not crack or break easily. It is low profile, which allows for better vision and comfort for your player without taking away any of the safety of the helmet. It is a great product to get if you are looking for a classic, vented helmet.

The colors of this product are not as true to color as some of its competitors. The sizes of this helmet also run small, which can be good if you have a T-Ball player, but a drawback if you have a youth player that is slightly older.

Pros Strategically placed vents for cooling

Strategically placed vents for cooling Low profile shell

Low profile shell Sturdy design

Cons Not as true to color

Not as true to color Sizes run small

Why we like it: The MACH Matte Batting Helmet features an extension flap for extra jaw protection and is great for newer baseball players. The MACH Matte Batting Helmet features an extension flap for extra jaw protection and is great for newer baseball players. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Material: IMPAX foam padding, plastic shell

Sizes Available: 6 1/2 – 7 3/4

The IMPAX Foam Padding in this helmet allows it to fully absorb shock from hits on the exterior plastic shell. It is great if you know your youth player will be very active during their games or is prone to taking a lot of hits near the head.

The built-in extension flap on this helmet can be customized for left or right-handed batters. It gives extra jaw and cheek protection for youth players and can prevent unfortunate injuries like broken noses. The helmet is an overall great choice for newer players who are still getting used to the game and need a helmet with slightly more protection.

On the downside, the cushioning on this helmet can feel a little bit thin and may lose its shape over time. If you are looking for a helmet with more comfortable padding that is guaranteed to keep its shape, we recommend the Rawlings Coolflo Youth T-Ball Batting Helmet.

Pros Extra shock absorbing padding

Extra shock absorbing padding Built in extension flap

Built in extension flap Great for newer players

Cons Cushioning can feel thin

Why we like it: The attached face guard on this helmet provides extreme protection for any youth player. The attached face guard on this helmet provides extreme protection for any youth player. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Material: Dual-density padding, plastic shell

Sizes Available: 6 1/2 – 8

If you are looking for a helmet to give your youth player the utmost protection, the DeMarini Paradox Protégé Pro Batting Helmet with Mask is a great choice. It has a built-in durable face guard that gives your player supreme protection against any type of face injury. It is perfect for younger players who need extreme protection while they learn the game.

There is a stylish glossy finish to this helmet. It makes a good option if you have a player who is more concerned with the style of their helmet or if they are looking to express some personality with their helmet. Another great choice for stylish helmet options is found in EASTON ALPHA’s Batting Helmet with Mask.

Unfortunately, there are limited sizes available of this product and it may be hard to find the right size helmet that has the color you are interested in. Certain helmet configurations go in and out of stock quickly, so it is important to keep an eye on the listing to secure the exact helmet that you want.

Pros Built in durable face guard

Built in durable face guard Stylish glossy finish

Stylish glossy finish Great for extreme protection

Cons Limited sizes available

Why we like it: This batting helmet has a lightweight feel and wrapped jaw pads for extra comfort of your player. This batting helmet has a lightweight feel and wrapped jaw pads for extra comfort of your player. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Material: Foam padding, plastic shell

Sizes Available: 6 1/2 – 7 3/4

This Matt Batting Helmet from Rawlings has an incredibly lightweight feel. It won’t slow down your player or feel clunky on their head and can be a great choice if your youth player doesn’t enjoy wearing a helmet; the helmet is so lightweight they may even forget they are wearing it!

There are added jaw pads for extra comfort on this helmet. These pads are wrapped inwards to give the most protection possible. Additionally, this helmet is very true to size and you can be confident in ordering it due to the comfortable, snug fit it offers. It is a great option if you want to be sure the helmet you order fits right on the first wear.

The plastic shell of this product is not the most durable and can crack easily if it has been hit several times in a season. You may want to invest in a more durable helmet like the EASTON Z5 2.0’s Baseball Batting Helmet if you know your helmet will be getting lots of use.

Pros Wrapped jaw pads for comfort

Wrapped jaw pads for comfort Lightweight feel

Lightweight feel Very true to size

Cons Shell cracks easily

Why we like it: The EASTON ALPHA Batting helmet is available in bright, vibrant colors and includes a removable face guard. The EASTON ALPHA Batting helmet is available in bright, vibrant colors and includes a removable face guard. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Material: Dual-density foam, ABS plastic shell

Sizes Available: 6 1/4 – 7 3/4

For anyone who is looking for a helmet that can offer extreme protection but is not sure they will need that protection constantly, this product is a great choice. It comes with a face guard attached, but it is easy to remove this face guard if your player doesn’t care for it or they are playing a more casual game.

This helmet is available in a variety of bright, vibrant colors. These colors have a glossy finish and are great for showing a little style or letting your youth player choose a helmet that matches their personality. As a bonus, this product is also compatible with most separately purchased chin straps and jaw guards, so you can easily tailor it to your needs.

This helmet is not the best for very young players, most notably those under five years old. The helmet will be too large on players of this size and the face guard is likely to just weigh them down and obscure their vision, rather than adding extra protection.

Pros Removable face guard

Removable face guard Bright, vibrant colors available

Bright, vibrant colors available Compatible with most chin straps and jaw guards

Cons Not the best for very young players

Why we like it: Great for youth players who are more experienced, the EvoShield XVT Batting Helmet uses compression foam for extra security. Great for youth players who are more experienced, the EvoShield XVT Batting Helmet uses compression foam for extra security. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Material: Compression foam padding, plastic shell

Sizes Available: 6 1/2 – 8

The compression foam in this helmet is designed to absorb shock easily and will give maximum protection to your youth player. The foam itself is incredibly soft and will conform to your player’s head to create an easy fit. It makes a good choice if you are worried about the foam of a helmet being too loose or too tight.

There are high gloss or matte finish options available with this helmet, which is great for giving you the option of which style to choose. There are cooling vents adding on top of the helmet which are perfect for providing needed airflow to your player’s head throughout their games.

The sizes of this helmet do run large, which make it great for older players, but not the best for younger youth players. Additionally, even though this helmet has holes to attach accessories such as face masks and jaw guards, it can be hard to attach them and have them stay in place.

Pros Compression foam for maximum protection

Compression foam for maximum protection High gloss or matte finish options

High gloss or matte finish options Cooling vents on top of helmet

Cons Sizes run large

Sizes run large Hard to attach accessories

Why we like it: The Under Armour Classic Batting Helmet is a perfect basic helmet that offers quality head protection. The Under Armour Classic Batting Helmet is a perfect basic helmet that offers quality head protection. Editor’s Rating:

Quick Facts:

Material: Dual-density foam, ABS plastic

Sizes Available: 6 1/2 – 7 1/5

This helmet is perfect for anyone who is looking for a simple, basic youth baseball helmet that doesn’t compromise quality. The helmet features breathable padding which is great for keeping your youth player dry and cool during all of their games and practices.

There is an extended area of cheekbone and jaw coverage built-in to this helmet, and there are predrilled sections that allow you to add a chin strap or face guard to the product. It is easy to attach these items and makes this a good option if you are a fan of easy accessory customization.

It can be hard to customize this helmet on the outside, however, as there is a large brand logo sticker that doesn’t wash off easily. Additionally, the padding on this inside of the helmet can feel a little bit too flexible and may not give your youth player the snuggest helmet fit.

Pros Extended cheekbone coverage

Extended cheekbone coverage Breathable padding

Breathable padding Can accommodate a chin strap or face guard

Cons Hard to customize the helmet

Hard to customize the helmet Padding is too flexible

Full Buyer’s Guide for Youth Baseball Helmets

If you want to know more about purchasing a quality youth baseball helmet, read our full guide below for all the information you need.

Why Do You Need a Quality Baseball Helmet?

A quality baseball helmet is needed in order to properly protect your youth’s head while they are playing baseball and learning the ins and outs of the game. Without the proper headgear, your child would be put at risk for a head injury or broken bones as they play.

It is important to select a youth baseball helmet that is safety forward and has any needed accessories while still providing a snug, comfortable fit.

What Are NOCSAE Standards?

The National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE) are an organization that creates a set of guidelines all quality athletic equipment should adhere to. When looking for a youth baseball helmet, make sure that the manufacturer certifies their product is created according to these guidelines. This well help you select a product that is durable and of high quality.

How to Measure a Head for a Youth Baseball Helmet

The sizing of the baseball helmet you purchase is very important. You need to be sure the helmet is snug and comfortable without being too tight or too loose, as this can decrease how safe it is to wear. You can follow these simple steps below to get an accurate head size measurement.

To take an accurate measurement, you will need a flexible tape measure, one that can be wrapped around the head. Place the end of the tape measure on the most prominent area of the back of the head (the occiput). Slowly wrap the tape measure around your head, making sure it falls just above the eyebrows (the supraorbital ridge). Once you reach your starting point with the eyebrow, you can read the numbers to see how many inches or centimeters it measures. This number is the head circumference.

When taking a head measurement, be sure that the tape measure is pulled tight and not sagging loose. You also want to be sure it is not so tight that it is digging into the skin, as both of these things will cause you to get incorrect sizing measurements and a helmet that may not fit perfectly.

You can compare the head circumference measurement you get to this chart of helmet and hat sizes to help you find the perfect fit.

Cleaning and Sanitizing Your Helmet

Cleaning and sanitizing your youth baseball helmet should be done on a regular basis to prevent any bacteria from growing and any kind of smell and dirt from building up. You can follow these simple steps to ensure your helmet is always at its cleanest.

Before cleaning, brush off and remove any loose dirt. This can be done with a dry wipe. Try to get the helmet free from any chunks or clumps of dirt. Use warm water and a mild detergent, like dish soap, to clean the helmet. Wipe the inside and outside gently with a sponge. Let the helmet dry completely. Spray the helmet with a disinfecting spray and allow it to completely dry again.

Keep in mind not to use any harsh chemicals or cleaning agents on your helmet. Doing this could degrade the materials. Additionally, avoid using any harsh scrubbers on the helmet, as this could ruin the coloring on the exterior and leave your helmet with scratches.

Once you are done cleaning and disinfecting your helmet, it should be left to completely dry before the next use.

When Should Your Youth Baseball Helmet Be Replaced?

It can be hard to tell when exactly your youth baseball helmet needs to be exchanged for a new one. There are a few telltale signs you can look out for that will let you know it is time to replace your helmet once and for all.

The Padding Is Broken

If the interior padding of your helmet is ripped, losing its shape, or falling out, it is time to get a new helmet. A baseball helmet with no padding can be very unsafe and not offer the proper protection needed while playing a game.

We recommend the Rawlings MACH Matte Batting Helmet as a product with superior, long-lasting padding.

The Exterior Is Breaking Down

When the hard exterior shell of your helmet is incredibly scratched or dented, it is time to get a new helmet. The exterior is essential in protecting your youth’s head and you should not be wearing a helmet without a proper, intact shell in order to prevent injury.

For an extra solid exterior, we suggest the Rawlings Coolflo Youth T-Ball Batting Helmet.

The Fit Isn’t Right

If your child is growing at a fast rate, you may notice that their helmet starts to become hard to put on or uncomfortably tight. When this happens, you will need to get a new helmet, not just for protection reasons, but to make sure your youth is comfortable while they are playing baseball.

We recommend Rawlings R16 Series Matte Batting Helmet as an ultra-comfortable youth baseball helmet.

Choosing Between Accessories

Some baseball helmets offer different accessory options that range from face and jaw guards to flaps for ear protection. Below, we break down these accessories and let you know the best way to get the most out of them.

Face Guards

Face guards or masks can be purchased separately and attached onto your baseball helmet or come already attached. These guards are perfect for preventing injury to the mouth, nose, and eye area and can be a great choice for younger children or youths who are not too familiar with the game yet. They provide superior protection during baseball.

From our list, the DeMarini Paradox Protege Pro Batting Helmet with Mask comes with a super durable, protective mask.

Ear Protection

Ear protection on youth baseball helmets is available over one ear or over two ears. One ear protection may be easier to take on and off, but it does leave one ear open to potential injury. A double ear protected helmet does protect both sides of the head but can become sweatier and may be more difficult to remove.

You can find a quality youth baseball helmet with ear protection in the EASTON Z5 2.0 Baseball Batting Helmet.

Jaw Guards

Jaw guards are a small, jutting part of the helmet that comes down past the ear and protects the jaw area, and sometimes the cheekbones, on both or one side of the wearer’s face. They can be purchased separately or come already attached to a helmet. These guards are a great option for when you want a little bit more protection than a helmet without a guard, but don’t feel the need to go all out with a face mask.

On our list, Under Armour Classic Batting Helmet offers a fantastic helmet with a jaw and cheekbone guard included.

How Long Will a Youth Baseball Helmet Last?

Like many other items of athletic head gear, your youth baseball helmet will degrade over the years with constant use. You should be trying to replace your helmet when it becomes obvious your child has outgrown it and when it takes several hard hits, as these can decrease how protective the helmet really is.

A good timeline to strive for is to replace your helmet every one and a half to two years of consistent use, barring any of the circumstances we mentioned above occurring.

Final Thoughts

Finding a baseball helmet for your youth can be a challenging task, but it is a necessary one. When shopping for a helmet, you want to be sure to find something that offers safety, comfort, and style. As long as you keep in mind the size, materials, and accessories you prefer while looking at your options, you will be able to find the perfect youth baseball helmet in no time.