The 10 Best Bowling Wrist Supports to Buy in 2020

A serious bowler needs serious wrist support. With good wrist support, you can step your game up a level, by adding real consistency to your arsenal. Good form is important, and your game will never properly improve without it. A bowling wrist support is designed to dramatically improve your form by supporting your hand and wrist – and sometimes your thumb and fingers too.

Some of the more technical bowling wrist supports are intelligently crafted to improve positioning, rotation and torque. This helps improve your accuracy and consistency. No more gutterballs, no more frustration, no more weak scorecards. With a good wrist support with a focus on technical performance, you’ll dramatically improve your performance and your results.

Some of the best bowling wrist supports also help with rev rate by allowing you to bring your wrist into a lower position before you release your ball. This is perfect for driving up your scores. With a wrist support, you can correctly flex and stretch for prime performance.

Aside from performance, the best bowling wrist supports also provide stability for your joints, meaning less injury and less pain. If you bowl frequently, you can place strain on your joints. Some supports don’t focus directly on performance, but by supporting your wrist, hand and (sometimes) thumb and fingers, they can improve performance indirectly.

If you only want a wrist support which avoids injury and pain – without too much technical support – then there are some simple wrist supports which can do that too.

For pain-free, improved performances, a bowling wrist support is an excellent addition to your game.

When buying a bowling wrist support, here are the main things you need to consider

Build

Depending on the build of the support, your game may be assisted in a number of different ways. Some just offer wrist support, while others might also support your thumb and fingers. Some gloves include metal for added structure.

Stability

Some supports are more stable than others. If you’re a beginner, you may want more stability. The greater the stability, the greater the assistance. A beginner is also likely to have weaker wrists, making extra stability particularly helpful.

Breathability

This is a very important consideration. A wrist support is crafted to improve performance. But sweaty hands and wrists are a distraction, and can lead to decreased performance. For some people, this might not be much of an issue – but if you’re prone to getting sweaty, make sure you buy a glove with good breathability.

Size

Different gloves come in different sizes. Generally, supports come in 4 general sizes – S, M, L and XL. But not all supports are offered in all sizes. You need to know which size you should buy. Later in this article, we’ve discussed how to measure your wrist and hand to get the right size for you.

Right or left-handed

Supports are built specifically for whether you’re left-handed or right-handed. Make sure you buy the correct style for your preferred hand.

Durability

If you want good longevity out of your support, you should buy one with proven durability. Otherwise, you’ll have to replace it regularly – and this can be a pricey habit!

Below, we’ve listed ten of the best bowling wrist supports on the market. We’ve evaluated each by build, stability, breathability and comfort, sizing and durability. We’ve also gone over how they can add to your game. If you want a glossary of some of the technical terms used in this article, you can find it here.

We’ve included a wide range of styles, so your perfect wrist support is somewhere on this list. We’ve included specialist pieces of equipment specifically designed for bowling, along with more general wrist supports, for those who want something simple and affordable.

Here are our top 10 picks:

The Best Bowling Wrist Support 2020

Why we like it: Designed to keep your wrist stable and supported, the Mongoose Optimum encourages good form by making your fingers do the work, giving you extra control over your roll and your lift. If you want to improve your form, this is an excellent choice. Designed to keep your wrist stable and supported, the Mongoose Optimum encourages good form by making your fingers do the work, giving you extra control over your roll and your lift. If you want to improve your form, this is an excellent choice. Editor’s Rating:

Build

This comes with an optional finger strap, which you can use to support your fingers. You can also use the support without the finger strap, so you’ve got great bespoke versatility here.

If you use both the finger and wrist support, this model can assist both your roll and your lift. The finger strap can really increase your backend.

The build promotes timely thumb use, which can hugely increase your rev rate.

This is built to mold to your hand over time. With increased use, the glove will adapt to the shape of your hand and wrist, giving you bespoke comfort and support.

There’s a formed aluminum insert across the top of the hand, which provides great support.

Stability

This is very stable and supportive, making it an excellent choice for beginners – or for those who are prone to injury and pain. For real stability, this is one of the best options on the market.

Breathability and Comfort

Excellent breathability, with a cool-feeling fit. This is built to combat sweaty wrists and hands, and it certainly works. The comfort here is also excellent.

Sizing

This comes in small, medium and large. The sizing is fantastic. This one is built for a right-handed player.

Durability

The aluminum plate on this isn’t as robust as some others on the market, so there’s a slight chance it might get damaged over time. That’s unlikely to happen, but it is a consideration. The Velcro may also wear away sooner than you’d like it to. But in spite of these flaws, it’s still absolutely worth the outlay.

Pros Excellent comfort and breathability

Great support

Versatility, with an optional finger strap

Molds to your hand over time

Will really help with both your lift and your roll

Cons Not the best durability

Slightly more expensive than most on this list, but it’s worth the outlay

Why we like it: Available for both right-handers and left-handers, this offers fantastic performance, with index finger support designed to create extra power and hook. If more hook is your priority, this is the best option. Available for both right-handers and left-handers, this offers fantastic performance, with index finger support designed to create extra power and hook. If more hook is your priority, this is the best option. Editor’s Rating:

Build

This model has the exciting addition of index finger support, which is relatively unique in bowling wrist supports. This can help to vastly increase the amount of hook on your shots. The build also gives you added lift and a better rev rate.

The build of this does reduce the feel from the ball a little, which may negatively impact some players. If you like to feel close to the ball, you might want to look elsewhere.

The gloves stick to the ball nicely for extra grip.

Stability

This offers a great deal of support for the wrist and the fingers. Though there’s not the robust support offered by some others on the market (such as the Brunswick Bionic Wrist Positioner), this should provide sufficient stability for most bowlers.

The Velcro straps allow for a very customizable fit, so it’s easy to make this secure and stable.

Breathability and Comfort

Excellent comfort. The feel of this is similar to leather, with a little more stretch.

The breathability isn’t terrible, but it’s not the best on the market. If you sweat a lot, you might want to look elsewhere.

Sizing

This comes in medium and large. The sizing is generally accurate, though there are some occasions when the fit is a little off.

Durability

Generally, the durability here is great – but the Velcro can pull away from the glove over time, which is frustrating. You can easily fix this by stitching it up again, but it’s a flaw that should have been addressed.

Pros Excellent comfort

Great support for the wrist and the fingers

This is great if you want to focus on your hook

Available for both right-handers and left-handers

The price point is pretty good

Cons The breathability isn’t great

Slight durability issues

Why we like it: Super sturdy with an aluminum build, this is an excellent choice if you’re seeking a particularly robust wrist support. Even though it’s strong and supportive, it’s still very lightweight. Super sturdy with an aluminum build, this is an excellent choice if you’re seeking a particularly robust wrist support. Even though it’s strong and supportive, it’s still very lightweight. Editor’s Rating:

Build

The build helps a lot with adding more power to your game. Because it provides a lot of support, it offers a great foundation for consistently powerful performances. In no time at all, you’ll notice a big difference with this support.

It offers a number of different cup and lateral positions, so you can adjust it to your needs to find a perfect fit. You can even make changes in-game, to adjust for shot type and the oiliness of your lane.

It supports both the wrist and the fingers, making it an excellent choice if you want a lot of support. The build should also, over time, help to improve your roll.

Stability

Because this one is sturdy, supportive and bigger than most other models, it’s an excellent choice for those seeking a lot of stability. If you often experience pain, or if you’re looking to avoid injury, this is a fantastic wrist support.

Because the build is unusual, it might take a little while to get used to the feel of this. But once you do, it provides excellent stability.

Breathability and Comfort

It might not look comfortable, but it really is! It takes a while to get accustomed to the fit, but once you are accustomed, it feels like part of your hand. The breathability is also pretty good.

Sizing

Excellent range here, with S, M, L and XL. Unfortunately, this one is only built for right-handers, so lefties need to look elsewhere.

Durability

Because of the aluminum build, the durability is fantastic. This support should last a while.

Pros Excellent comfort

Fantastic robust support, perfect if that’s your priority

This will help you to incorporate a lot more power into your game

Great durability

Very comfortable

Cons It can take a while to get used to the shape and feel of this support

A little pricey

Only available for right-handers

Why we like it: If you don’t mind looking like the Terminator when you stroll into the alley (or perhaps the exact look you’re going for), this is a great support for quick adjustability. It excels at helping you make small adjustments more than it offers support. If you don’t mind looking like the Terminator when you stroll into the alley (or perhaps the exact look you’re going for), this is a great support for quick adjustability. It excels at helping you make small adjustments more than it offers support. Editor’s Rating:

Build

With an unusual look and an unusual build, this is a little different from most other entries on this list.

This is built mainly for making specific adjustments during the game, sometimes even on a shot-to-shot basis. With just a quick flick of one switch, you can adjust both the cup and the wrist angle. It’s important to note that this is more of a positioner than a brace.

As well as the single-switch adjuster, the support also features a spare shooting adjuster. The adjustable straps also allow you to make quick changes on the fly.

Because this is a fairly technical piece of equipment, you might find that it takes a little while for you to get accustomed to it. It might even diminish the quality of your performance for a little while. But once you and the support are familiar with one another, this adds a number of excellent performance-enhancing options to your game.

Stability

This does offer stability, support and pain management. That said, this support is built to prioritize performance adjustments over joint support.

If you want to prioritize simple stability over technical help, you should pick a different option from this list, such as the Mueller Green.

Breathability and Comfort

This is another very comfortable option. It feels much better than its appearance might lead you to believe.

The breathability is pretty good. But if you do get a little sweaty while playing, the removable hand and wrist pads can be detached and washed.

Sizing

Excellent range here, with S, M, L and XL. And it’s available for both left-handers and right-handers, so this is a very versatile option.

Durability

This has a build of very high quality, which is reflected in its price. It should last you a long while.

Pros Brilliant if you want to make quick, reliable in-game adjustments

Very comfortable

If you’re serious about technique, this is an excellent tool

Lots of size choices, and available for both left-handers and right-handers

Cons It can take a while to get used to this

Very pricey, but it’s worth the outlay for the right buyer

Isn’t the best choice for those mainly seeking support or injury prevention

Why we like it: With four wrist cup positions and additional index finger support, this is great for adding technique and accuracy to your game. You can adjust your support according to how oily or dry your lane is. As the name suggests, this is perfect if you want better control over your rev rate. With four wrist cup positions and additional index finger support, this is great for adding technique and accuracy to your game. You can adjust your support according to how oily or dry your lane is. As the name suggests, this is perfect if you want better control over your rev rate. Editor’s Rating:

Build

Built with duraluminum, this is super lightweight without sacrificing any support or stability. If you want a support which is robust, effective and lightweight, this is brilliant.

The design of the support is very intelligent, with a buckle and a tension knob to make adjustments fast and simple. You can quickly and simply adapt to your lane as you play.

The design also allows you to make easy adjustments to help change your rev rate.

Stability

This is built to prioritize performance over support. But despite that, it still provides excellent support and stability. The finger support helps to keep your whole hand protected, while the duraluminum build keeps the hand very stable with its super-lightweight frame.

Breathability and Comfort

Very comfortable, despite being made largely of metal rather than fabric. It may take a little while to get accustomed to the fit and feel of this support, but once you have, it’s very comfortable.

It’s also very breathable.

Sizing

Excellent range here, with S, M, L and XL. Unfortunately, this model is only available for right-handers – at least for now.

Durability

Fantastic durability. Though it’s lightweight and gadget-heavy, it should remain a trusty bowling partner for a long time.

Pros If you want to improve your game, your technique and your scores, this is excellent

Very comfortable

Very lightweight

If you play on many different lanes, this is a great choice – you can quickly make changes according to the conditions on your lane

Great index finger support

Cons It can take a while to get used to the way this feels and fits

This model is expensive, but it’s worth the investment

Why we like it: Crafted from leather to support both your body and your game, this is an excellent example of a simple bowling wrist support. If you want something that isn’t too technical, but is very well-built and reliable, this is the one for you. Crafted from leather to support both your body and your game, this is an excellent example of a simple bowling wrist support. If you want something that isn’t too technical, but is very well-built and reliable, this is the one for you. Editor’s Rating:

Build

Crafted from leather, and built with sewn-in metal supports, this is beautifully constructed. It’s an excellent lightweight design which offers good general support.

Because it’s not too heavy, bulky or technical, this is a great model for the vast majority of bowlers. If you want something basic but brilliant to help with your shots and protect your hand and wrist, this is fantastic. It’s also great for beginners.

Stability

Excellent for providing support against carpal tunnel syndrome. If you suffer from this pesky condition, this will massively help in your battle to fend off the tingles. The metal inserts are supportive without being prohibitive.

Breathability and Comfort

Very comfortable and breathable. The leather feels good against the skin, and the build is lightweight. It’s also less bulky than many other options on this list.

Because of the leather build, this may take a little while to mold to the shape of your hand. But once it has, you’ll be the proud owner of a very comfortable support.

Due to the leather build, the breathability isn’t the best. So be wary if you sweat a lot.

Sizing

You can get S, M, L, XL and even a unique ‘petite’ size. Though this model is for right-handed bowlers, there is a left-handed option available.

Durability

As you’d expect from a leather support, the durability here is fantastic.

Pros Very comfortable

A great basic support that’s good for beginners

Great size options

Excellent price point

A great choice if you suffer from carpal tunnel syndrome

Cons There’s nothing technical about this, so it won’t help with the specifics of your game

Maybe a little too simple for some bowlers, especially seasoned pros

Why we like it: Very simple, very affordable and very basic, but good at everything it does. If you’re seeking a simple, basic model to help a little with your release and a lot with your chances of staying injury-free, this is excellent. Very simple, very affordable and very basic, but good at everything it does. If you’re seeking a simple, basic model to help a little with your release and a lot with your chances of staying injury-free, this is excellent. Editor’s Rating:

Build

Made from fabric and Velcro, with removable metal supports in the front and back, this is simple design at its best. There’s nothing special or spectacular here, but the materials make for a well-constructed support which does everything it promises to.

The Velcro straps allow for a customizable fit, both generally and in-game.

Stability

The metal rods don’t offer the most robust support you can buy, but they’re stable enough for most bowlers. Though these rods can feel a little clunky at first, they really do help to prevent injury.

Breathability and Comfort

Though this support certainly isn’t uncomfortable, it’s fairly rigid compared to some others on this list. If you want a more flexible support, the Robby’s Leather Plus is a better option.

Though this is built with breathable fabric, it can still make your hand get a little sweaty.

Sizing

In terms of sizing, this is excellent – S, M, L and XL sizes are available, along with options for right-handers and left-handers. They’ve got everyone covered!

Durability

The durability is pretty good. Though this isn’t as sturdy as some of the more robust models we’ve featured, it still has good durability for its price point. Just be sure to pack it away properly. If you don’t, you might bend the metal supports.

Pros Excellent price point

For beginners looking for their first support, this is fantastic

Great size options, along with options for both right-handers and left-handers

The Velcro straps allow for a customizable fit

Cons This might not be enough for bowlers seeking a more technical support

Doesn’t have the flexibility of other, more expensive options

Why we like it: An excellent example of a multi-purpose wrist support. It’s not designed specifically for bowling, but is more than suitable for the role. Very basic and very affordable, this may be all you need if you simply want to avoid injury while you bowl. An excellent example of a multi-purpose wrist support. It’s not designed specifically for bowling, but is more than suitable for the role. Very basic and very affordable, this may be all you need if you simply want to avoid injury while you bowl. Editor’s Rating:

Build

Made of soft, lightweight fabric and Velcro, this is built with an antimicrobial treatment to slow the growth of bacteria. That means your support shouldn’t develop any bad smells, even after – and during – extensive use.

This is built to prevent strains, injury, pain and carpal tunnel syndrome. If that’s what you want – and you aren’t concerned with any performance-enhancing features – then this may be all you need.

You can also use this for other household tasks and day-to-day hobbies, such as golf and gardening.

Stability

The stability here is pretty low-level, but it’s certainly enough. There isn’t enough stability to provide technical support for your performance, but there’s absolutely enough to prevent injury.

Breathability and Comfort

Though it’s not built for bowling, it provides all the comfort you need to make bowling pain-free and enjoyable again. It’s flexible, the fabric feels good on the skin and it’s very comfortable.

Though this isn’t as breathable as some more expensive options, it certainly has good breathability. Unless you’re a particularly sweaty person, this should have all the breathability you need.

Sizing

The sizing here isn’t great. It only comes in two sizes: small/medium and large/x-large. This model is for right-handed bowlers, but there is a left-hand version too. The left-hand version is available in the same two size categories.

Durability

The durability is fantastic, especially given the fantastic price point and its basic build.

Pros Excellent price point

If you just want prevention against pain and injury, this could be all you need

Great durability

You can use this for other hobbies and household tasks

Cons This might not be enough for bowlers seeking a more technical support

The sizing options aren’t great

Why we like it: Another simple, affordable and basic solution, this comes with a thumb stabilizer to support your thumb. If you specifically want to protect your thumb while also taking care of your hand and your wrist, this is a great choice. Another simple, affordable and basic solution, this comes with a thumb stabilizer to support your thumb. If you specifically want to protect your thumb while also taking care of your hand and your wrist, this is a great choice. Editor’s Rating:

Build

Because the build supports the thumb, this is excellent if you find that your thumb is too weak to fully support your bowling game.

The build here is fairly lightweight, but it’s more than enough to support you through countless games of bowling.

This support is also great at fighting the effects of carpal tunnel syndrome, making it an excellent all-round hand and wrist support.

Stability

The stability is great, since good support is provided across the thumb, hand and wrist. For a basic, generic all-over support, it doesn’t get much better than this.

The three adjustable straps make for a customizable fit, which allows you to adapt the support to provide bespoke stability. Whether you want firmer support or a looser fit, you can choose for yourself – even in-game.

The thumb portion of this will slightly prohibit the movement of your thumb, but since this is intelligently built, the effects are pretty minimal.

Breathability and Comfort

This is built for all-day use, so it’s absolutely comfortable enough for a few games of bowling. The problem here is that it’s a one-size-fits-all solution, so if it doesn’t properly fit, it’s not going to be comfortable at all.

The breathability isn’t fantastic, but it should be enough for most bowlers.

Sizing

It fits both left and right-handers, but it’s one-size-fits-all, which is the major flaw here.

Durability

The durability is fantastic, especially since the price is so low. This is built for all-day use, so if you’re only using it for bowling, it should provide lots of longevity.

Pros Excellent price point

Great thumb support

Very good durability

You can use this for other hobbies and household tasks

For basic support across the whole hand, this is excellent

Cons For seasoned bowlers seeking technical help, this won’t be enough

The sizing options are very poor – it’s one-size-fits-all

Why we like it: Simple and basic, this wrist support is built specifically for sport, making it ideal for bowling if you only want a rudimentary aid to support your wrist. Simple and basic, this wrist support is built specifically for sport, making it ideal for bowling if you only want a rudimentary aid to support your wrist. Editor’s Rating:

Build

Ergonomic and made from stretchy material, this is built to support hands of all sizes. Though there are no size options, the stretch-fit should accommodate all but the smallest and biggest of hands.

It’s also built for both hands, making it ideal no matter which hand you use.

Stability

Considering the basic stretch build of this model, you’d assume it wouldn’t provide the best stability. But that assumption is incorrect. It’s actually a fantastic model, and offers stability and support across the wrist and hand, while also providing a small amount for the thumb.

This isn’t going to improve your bowling technique to any great degree, but it’ll eliminate any hand or wrist pain you have while you play.

Breathability and Comfort

Because it’s built with a compression design, this is actually very comfortable if you like a tight fit. It holds tightly against the skin, which makes for a non-intrusive feeling once you’ve grown accustomed to the design.

The material is soft and feels good.

The breathability is okay. If you’re not typically a sweaty person, it should be okay – but if you’re accustomed to sweating, the tight fit might exacerbate those pesky glands!

Sizing

It fits both left and right-handers, but it’s a one-size-fits-all design. That said, because of the stretchy design, it does indeed fit most people.

Durability

The durability is great, so it should last you a long while. Even if you use this day-to-day (and not just for bowling), you should expect it to stick around for a while.

Pros Decent price point

Very comfortable

Though it’s not built specifically for bowling, it is built for sport, so it’s very ergonomic

Excellent basic support across the whole hand

Good snug fit

Cons Of all the products which aren’t built specifically for bowling, this is the most expensive

The one-size-fits-all doesn’t make for a bespoke fit

A guide to buying the Best Bowling Wrist Support

There you are – the top 10 picks for more strikes!

But there are other factors to consider – and other things you might want to know before you invest in your very own bowling wrist support. Here, we address all of them.

What’s the difference between a bowling wrist support and a bowling glove?

Lots of bowlers – especially beginners – can get confused about the difference between bowling gloves and bowling wrist supports. If that’s you, here’s a quick rundown on the difference between the two:

A support is built for just that – support. Meanwhile, a glove is mainly built to provide better grip, and therefore more control over your approach and release.

That said, there is a little crossover – gloves do help to reduce strain and pain, and supports can help with grip.

If your priority is solely grip, you should consider buying a glove rather than a wrist support. This one is our top pick.



Sizing

If you’ve never before measured yourself for a bowling wrist support, you’ll have no idea what you’re doing. But we’re here with some top tips. Here are your three steps to getting the right size:

Measure four inches up your arm from the crease of your wrist. Make a small mark at this point. From this mark, measure the circumference of your forearm. This measurement is your forearm size. But we’re not done yet! Next up, it’s your hand measurement. Now you need to measure the circumference of your palm, at the widest point. This is your hand size.

Now, match your measurements up to these sizes:

Small: a forearm measurement of 8 inches or less with a hand measurement of 7.5 inches or less.

Medium: a forearm measurement of 8 inches or less with a hand measurement of more than 7.5 inches.

Large: a forearm measurement of around 9 inches or less with a hand measurement of around 8.5 inches.

Extra Large: any bigger than large!

It’s important to note that these are general guidelines. You should also consider whether you want a snug support or a relatively loose one, and adjust your purchase accordingly.



Bowling terms

If you’re a beginner, we might have used some terms in this article which are new to you. If you’re confused, this glossary will clear things up:

Hook: This pretty much refers to the curve of a ball. If a shot has a lot of curve, it has a lot of hook.

Lift: The upward motion of a ball, which is created by the release of your fingers.

Rev Rate: The rotational spin of a ball. The greater the rev rate, the greater the spin.

Roll: This is when the ball gains more speed and traction after it’s finished the ‘hook’ phase.

If you want a more extensive list of all the terms you need to sound like a pro, here’s a great source.

Thumb and finger protection

Some wrist supports offer thumb and finger support too. This serves two purposes:

Finger support can help to increase both your power and your hook, while thumb protection can help you to achieve a proper thumb release. This timely thumb release can, again, improve and increase your hook.

Finger and thumb support can decrease the chances of injury and pain in your thumbs and fingers. If you’re prone to pain in these places, you should buy the appropriate wrist support.

If you’re looking for finger support, the Michelin Storm is a good pick.

Release

A wrist support can give you much greater control over your release. Because a support can allow you to bend your wrist further back, it allows for a better and longer skidding motion to be applied to your bowling ball. A wrist support can also help your fingers and thumb to leave the ball simultaneously, which can also improve your release.

Adjustability

Many supports are adjustable. Some allow you to make changes for rev and cup position. Cup refers to the part of the support which covers your hand.

These adjustable elements are great for adapting to the conditions of your lane. Some are very dry, while others are very oily. You use these adjustable elements to vary your play according to these conditions.

Other supports allow you to adjust for spares.

An important note here: delicate and complex adjustments like these are typically only a consideration for seasoned players who know the detailed specifics of their game. Beginners shouldn’t worry too much about adjustability – learn to walk before you run!

Price

Bowling wrist supports are actually pretty affordable, so it’s naive not to add one to your arsenal. Some are as inexpensive as $10 or so. Even the most expensive typically cost less than $100. Since they add so much to your game, and hugely decrease your chance of injury, a good wrist support is an excellent investment.

Testing your glove

If you’re part of a bowling club, or have buddies who you bowl with, you should try their supports for size and style. By doing so, you can get a better idea of which type of support is right for you. But bear in mind – whatever type of support you go for, it’ll always take a little while for you to get accustomed to it. This is especially true for the more complex and sophisticated models.

How common are bowling injuries?

More than you would think! Many bowlers experience regular injuries, especially if they don’t take precautions against injury. One of the best precautions is buying a good bowling wrist support. Other than that, you can:

Perform exercises that strengthen your wrists, such as pullups and pushups.

Warm-up and stretch before and after every game.

Treat any niggling injuries early, to avoid exacerbation.

If you don’t take these precautions, the most common injuries are in the shoulders, hands, thumbs and fingers.

Carpal tunnel syndrome

Carpal tunnel syndrome is very common in bowlers. This condition occurs when there is excessive pressure on one of your wrist nerves. It can cause your fingers and hands to experience numbness, tingling and pain. If you suffer from carpal tunnel syndrome, you should buy a support which is built specifically to combat the condition. A good idea is the the Brunswick Bionic Wrist Positioner.

Here’s a more extensive guide on carpal tunnel syndrome.

Final Thoughts

Bare hand bowling is a great way to get introduced to the game, and the vast majority of bowlers first hit the lanes bare-handed. But as you become more experienced and more ambitious, a bowling wrist support is close to necessary.

For better form, better performances and better control, a wrist support is invaluable. And if you want to keep playing without the potential disruption of injury, it’s even more invaluable. In short, you should seriously consider adding one to your game.

All of the above are excellent bowling wrist supports. Pick the right one for you, and you’ll enjoy bowling even more than you already do. With the right wrist support, you’ll be able to improve your game, drive up your scores, and hit the lanes harder than ever!