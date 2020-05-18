Best Yoga Bolsters to Buy in 2020

Best choice Premium pick Best value

Are you looking to reap the complete benefits of yoga beyond just the workout itself? One way to achieve this is through the help of a yoga prop, like a yoga bolster.

Whether you are an expert or a rookie, yoga bolsters are perfect during yoga sessions, as these nifty aids promote comfort, stability, and support.

Commonly used in prenatal, restorative, and yin yoga classes, a yoga bolster is a type of side body pillow. Through the help of a yoga bolster, you can perform the same range of yoga positions at home as you can in a studio. It is also fantastic when you are working with injuries or specific conditions.

Finding the best yoga bolster can be rather challenging when you consider the range of choice that’s out there.

Make your purchase as seamless as possible with our comprehensive list of the best yoga bolsters in the market today. We have categorized the best yoga bolsters for men, women, and kids to help you find the ideal choice for you and your loved ones.

Factors To Consider In a New Yoga Bolster

Since you’ve started your research, perhaps you’ve already discovered an overwhelming list of yoga bolsters on offer. A final decision might appear bewildering at the start when there are so many products available. Here are some key elements that will affect your ideal yoga bolster selection:

Size

If you are looking to maximize the comfort that a yoga bolster can give you during a workout, size should matter.

Yoga bolsters come in a wide variety of sizes—some are much longer and bigger than others, for example.

The standard size for bolsters is 24 x 12 inches, and they can be as long as 28 inches.

You’ll need to check the size dimensions to know which one is best for you. Every yoga prop should match the body of the user. If you are tall, choosing the bigger ones is ideal so you can extend your reach. Smaller ones suit shorter body types, including child yogis.

Weight

The heaviness or lightness of the yoga bolster is particularly crucial if you are traveling with it, such as from your home to a class. Yoga bolsters vary considerably in weight, and it primarily depends on the filling material.

Shape

There are round and rectangular bolsters available.

The shape determines the versatility of the product, which is important to consider when buying a yoga bolster because it directly affects the body movements that you can do with it.

The rounded bolster is higher than the rectangular one, and it will lift you just a little higher. You will have more arch in your back, and your chest will open more.

In yoga, opening your chest can massage abdominals, tone up muscles in the spine, create gentle detoxification of internal organs, and more. If you think you are not quite ready for that kind of stretch, the rectangular bolster is a better choice.

Firmness

A yoga bolster should never lose its shape. It will only function properly if it is firm enough. Otherwise, it will defeat the purpose of providing yogis with the comfort and stability they need during a session.

You must make sure that it is dense enough to provide support for your preferred range of yoga poses. The bolster should also be soft enough to avoid discomfort. An easy way to know whether a bolster is firm or not is by sitting on it—the prop should keep its original shape even after you sit or lie on top of it.

It is possible to adjust it by adding stuffing, which is also a cost-effective way to make it last longer before you need to buy a new bolster.

Materials

Make sure to carefully analyze the material before buying a yoga bolster. Your skin and body will touch the surface, so it’s only right that the yoga prop is made of high-quality material.

The best yoga bolster will have the perfect materials for your skin and preferences. The outer and inner layers of the bolster can be made of different materials, ranging from cotton to polyester.

Yoga bolsters can also be stylish accessories, but the most important factor to keep an eye on is its overall durability. For the outer layer, it is best if to check the quality of the seams, zipper, and handle. These elements have to be durable to avoid leakage and keep the yoga prop in shape.

Bolster fillings are usually made from cotton, foam, fiber, and buckwheat hulls. Each of these must be maintained in unique ways.

There are no wrong options, and your choice will depend primarily on your personal preference. The bolsters feel different and have unique lifespans, but remember to pick a bolster with a firm filling and enough softness to provide continued comfort.

Design and Color

The final factor to consider is the yoga bolster’s color and pattern. There are plenty of gorgeous designs on offer, depending on the brand of the bolster, so you’re sure to find something that matches your personality, preferences, or even your home or studio’s interior décor.

Lighter colors will get dirty easier, and you may have a more difficult time cleaning your yoga prop if it is light-colored or if the cover is not removable.

The Best Yoga Bolster 2020

Why we like it: The ForPro Full Round Bolster is ideal for carrying around almost anywhere. It is also stain and oil-resistant. Weighing only 1 pound, the bolster is suitable for almost all users, as it molds to your natural curves and is exceptionally flexible. Editor's Rating:

Type:

Type:

Rounded

Skill level:

Beginner to Advanced

Design Features

If you are looking for a bolster with simple, classic design, the ForPro Full Round Bolster is perfect for your practice.

Made from high-density foam and vinyl, the yoga prop is designed to add comfort during yoga and stretching sessions. It also effectively alleviates strain from the lower back during massage therapy because of its full round shape.

The prop comes with a polyurethane (PU) vinyl cover, which is light and pliable. PU vinyl is easy to clean, making this accessory easy to maintain after a sweaty session in the studio.

The ForPro Full Round Bolster is oil and stain-resistant, so you can use it continually without being concerned about durability or dirt accumulation.

The prop has a carry handle, which makes it easy to transport, move, or shift around. You can happily do your yoga practice outside, too, considering it doesn’t show the dirt too easily.

Convenient Features

What we love about the ForPro Full Round Bolster is that it conforms to the body’s natural curves. The round shape, flexible cover, and high-density foam make it quite versatile, too.

The yoga prop will easily resist the pressure of your body weight, and the pillow returns to its original shape even after repeated use, although after many years it is likely to lose some of its shape. The ForPro Full Round Bolster is also a well-suited pillow for offering back, neck, and knee support in a general sense.

Overall

The ForPro Full Round Bolster molds itself according to your body type, and it is an excellent resource for patients with back pain. It is also the perfect shape and size to use for massages.

Pros High-density foam and vinyl

High-density foam and vinyl Provides support for vertebrae and back

Provides support for vertebrae and back Oil and stain-resistant

Oil and stain-resistant Features handle for ease of use

Features handle for ease of use Durable and resistant to pressure

Cons Tends to flatten out after many years of use

Why we like it: The product is our best recommendation as a meditation bolster. It's made from vegan-friendly materials and is multi-functional. Editor's Rating:

Type:

Type:

Square

Skill Level:

Beginner to Advanced

Design Features

The Ajna Yoga Bolster Pillow is seamless, made from mixed density layers of reprocessed foam. The prop has a concentrated core, which provides makes it durable, and boasts a luxurious eco-suede cover that is made from recycled 100% vegan materials for maximum sustainability.

There are no harmful chemicals or toxic solvents used in the manufacture of the bolster.

It also prides itself on an ergonomic design that allows for hassle-free transport. It is sufficiently sturdy for body support, but light enough to move and transport. There is an embossed carry handle on the bolster, which makes it portable and easy to store.

The bolster is available in three crystal-inspired colors, including celestine blue, rose quartz, and sapphire.

Convenient Features

The Ajna Yoga Bolster Pillow is perfect for restorative yoga practice, too. It provides optimal support to relieve pressure on joints and provide lumbar relief, ensuring total relaxation as you focus on yoga and meditation.

The foam materials give this bolster unequaled quality and durability of the products on our list. The dual-layer technology ensures that the bolster won’t lose its shape or firmness even after years of use.

These features are not applicable to the buckwheat or cotton batting, though.

Overall

What we love most about the Ajna model is its versatility. The bolster pillow is not only perfect for meditation, but it is also ideal for prenatal yoga, yin yoga, stretching, back support, pain relief, and more.

Pros Lightweight hassle-free transport

Lightweight hassle-free transport Luxuriously soft outer cover easily removed for cleaning

Luxuriously soft outer cover easily removed for cleaning Increased flexibility

Increased flexibility Alleviates tension in the lower back

Alleviates tension in the lower back Decreases muscle strain

Cons The buckwheat and cotton battings don’t have the same durability

Why we like it: This large, rounded bolster is a great entry-level rounded bolster for yogis looking for quality at an affordable price. Editor's Rating:

Type:

Type:

Rounded

Skill Level:

Beginner to Advanced

Design Features

This cotton-stuffed yoga bolster is softer than some of the other products on this list. It makes it very comfortable to use when doing a variety of poses. It also means it lacks the firmness to pull off some of the more advanced yoga poses. However, it’s certainly firm enough for all but the most experienced of yogis. It’s large as far as yoga bolsters go, coming in at 28 inches long and 10 inches in diameter, with the added zippered case making it larger still. It’s also quite heavy at 6 pounds. This is a good bolster to have lying around the house, but might be a bit cumbersome to take to class.

Convenient Features

The zippered case is fully removable and is machine washable – but you must wash it using a cold, gentle cycle, or it will deform. The cushion inside can only be spot cleaned. It also has handles on the case for easy transportation. This bolster is best used for prenatal or restorative yoga.

Overall

A cheaper option that doesn’t sacrifice on quality. Yoga accessories have a long, successful history in this industry, and their products are known to last.

Pros Large

Large Cotton is soft but firm enough for most poses

Cotton is soft but firm enough for most poses Affordable

Cons Its size and weight can make it tricky to transport

Why we like it: The Earthlite yoga bolster is huge. It's perfect for male yogis who are tall and broad-shouldered, measuring 9 x 26 inches. The jumbo round bolster is famous for its firmness, too, providing guaranteed stability to its users. Editor's Rating:

Skill Level:

Skill Level:

Beginner to Advanced

Design Features

The Jumbo Round Bolster by Earthlite is a foam-filled bolster. It is made with eco-friendly, chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) free foam and luxurious Natursoft polyurethane (PU) upholstery.

These top-quality materials make the yoga prop durable. It also has a zippered vinyl cover, which makes it exceptionally easy to clean, and a conveniently sewn nylon handle, which makes it portable and easy to store anywhere.

The Jumbo Round Bolster comes in eight different colors and five different styles. You can easily select the yoga bolster that matches your unique preferences or décor style.

Convenient Features

The yoga bolster is a multi-purpose prop—the Jumbo Round Bolster can be used in yoga practice, sleep, and massage therapy. It provides full comfort to its users in any of these functions, enabling you to get the best experience possible, whatever activity you happen to be enjoying.

The bolster is 26” L x 8” in diameter, which is perfect for relieving stress on your lower back muscles. If used for massage therapies, the prop can be placed under the knee during a face-up massage and under the ankle when face down. It also supports the neck well.

Overall

The jumbo yoga bolster is ideal for sizeable bodies who may require additional support. If you want a bolster that doesn’t only function as a yoga prop, the Jumbo Round Bolster is a great match.

Pros Perfect massage bolster

Perfect massage bolster Generous size

Generous size Machine washable

Machine washable Great support for the neck, back, and head

Great support for the neck, back, and head Reasonably priced

Cons Some people find this bolster too firm

Why we like it: The Bean Products Yoga Bolster is an excellent selection for yogis who like variety. The product is available in three different types, including rectangle, round, and pranayama yoga bolsters. Editor's Rating:

Skill Level:

Skill Level:

Beginner to Advanced

Type: Square, Rounded and Pranayama

Design Features

The Bean Products Yoga Bolster is handcrafted into four layers, which makes its construction of amazing quality. The layers include a premium fabric cover, cotton muslin liner, organic cotton batting, and latex foam core.

The yoga prop is a quality product with a wide range of colors and materials available. For the cover, you can select vinyl, cotton canvas, or organic cotton canvas, and there are 33 different shades on offer. The covers are also removable, designed for easy cleaning.

The yoga bolster is a little smaller than the brands mentioned above, but if you like a compact bolster for your sessions, then this model could be an ideal option.

Bean Products prides itself on making bolsters in an environmentally friendly manufacturing facility. The company uses sustainable resources in all their handmade products.

Convenient Features

Perfect for novices and experts alike, the Bean Products Yoga Bolster can be used for a deep-supported chest opener or a more gently supported forward bend. The shape of this prop fits perfectly under your knees, and it promotes optimal lower-back support.

Aside from being a perfect yoga tool, the rounded and rectangular bolsters of Bean Products Yoga Bolster can both be used by massage therapists for bodywork. The pranayama bolster is better for supporting your back, tailbone, and neck during grueling pranayama sessions.

Overall

What we love about the Bean Products Yoga Bolster is the customizable nature of the cushioning. You have the freedom to choose the shape, size, and materials that you want for the yoga prop.

Pros Several materials available

Several materials available Removable cover

Removable cover Extra-firm support

Extra-firm support Perfect for both active and restorative forms of yoga

Cons The cover should be line dried

Why we like it: The Hugger Mugger Standard Yoga Bolster is perfect for taller individuals. If you are looking for a bolster that can provide ample firm support for a total body workout, this yoga prop is a perfect match for you. Editor's Rating:

Type:

Type:

Square

Skill Level:

Beginner to Advanced

Design Features

The Hugger Mugger Standard Yoga Bolster comes in five different colors, and the standard version is handmade from a blend of cotton, foam, and polyester. These materials are used to provide an excellent balance of strength and comfort every time, even when you are trying out those complicated yoga poses that we all aspire to master.

Featuring a solid foam core, the prop is dense without being too hard.

The cotton cover can be easily removed for machine washing, too. It’s also ideal to be washed in cold water and line dried for easy maintenance. Warm water is not recommended, and it cannot be tumble dried, or the cover will shrivel. Note: A wrinkled cover won’t fit back onto the yoga bolster.

Like the previous model, the Hugger Mugger Standard Yoga Bolster has carrying handles on both ends, so it’s ideal for easy transfer and storage.

Convenient Features

Many reviewers claimed that the Hugger Mugger Standard Yoga Bolster maintained its shape without becoming sponge-like, even after continued use. The prop does not break down like comparable products of lower quality.

The Hugger Mugger Standard Yoga Bolster has a flat top and bottom, which encourages better stability.

It is the best choice for restorative yoga sessions.

Overall

The Hugger Mugger yoga prop is a sturdy product that can maintain its original shape and endure many years of use. It is exceptionally firm to maintain your body’s structural integrity in all poses. If you are looking for a long-term investment, the Hugger Mugger Standard Yoga Bolster is a great option.

For every item you buy from Hugger Mugger store, a percentage of sales also goes to supporting a different charity every year. You can purchase a product knowing that you are not only paying for a quality product but also supporting those in need.

Pros Exceptional firmness

Exceptional firmness Durable and long-lasting materials

Durable and long-lasting materials You can add or remove stuffing

You can add or remove stuffing Great for restorative yoga

Great for restorative yoga Comfortable

Cons The cover must be line dried

The cover must be line dried Slightly more expensive than comparable bolsters

Why we like it: We love the design of this meditation bolster, and it's beautifully decorative. The size is also ideal for average-sized yogis. Editor's Rating:

Type:

Type:

Cushion

Skill Level:

Advanced

Design Features

The Peace Yoga Meditation Buckwheat Bolster offers a variety of lively designs, which will definitely add a splash of color to your day-to-day meditation sessions.

The bolster has a core that contains buckwheat hulls. The material gives the prop the right balance between firmness and bendability, and the buckwheat hull filling is sealed off within its own pocket for easy removal or reinsertion.

The full-zip cotton cover is removable, making it easy to remove and clean. The yoga prop also features easy-to-grab handles for transfer and storage convenience. You can meditate anytime, anywhere.

Convenient Features

The buckwheat filling offers an optimum balance between pliability and rigidity. For deeper meditation, the yoga prop helps align and support your spine during sitting poses properly. It doubles up as a stool in everyday use if you’re someone who suffers from a bad back.

Overall

The Peace Yoga Meditation Buckwheat Bolster is perfect if you are looking for some deep meditation inspiration. It offers the ideal balance of firmness and flexibility, primarily because of its filling.

The Peace Yoga Meditation Buckwheat Bolster will also alleviate stress from your ankles, knees, and hips. It is a beautifully designed bolster that can also align and support your spine throughout your sessions (or television time).

Pros Removable cover and pouched filling for easy cleaning

Removable cover and pouched filling for easy cleaning Handles for easy carrying

Handles for easy carrying Available in numerous colors and designs

Cons Might be too small for some adult yogis

Why we like it: The Manduka Enlight Yoga Bolster is a prop that can be used in restorative yoga classes and meditation. It is a perfect size and seems to do an excellent job holding its shape. Editor's Rating:

Type:

Type:

Square

Skill Level:

Beginner to Advanced

Design Features

The Manduka Enlight Yoga Bolster is a classic, lightweight, rounded bolster. It is made with 30% recycled long-lasting polyester fibers that create a firm cushioning for superior support to its users.

The yoga accessory boasts of an outer cover made with eQua microfiber fabric. It is a recyclable synthetic material that is expertly engineered for performance and strength.

The bolster also features a unique feel to its microfiber cover that ensures maximum comfort for every yoga session. The smooth and sturdy construction is noticeable from the seamless design and hidden zipper, and it has a convenient side-carry handle that gives the product a touch of sophistication.

Convenient Features

The Manduka Enlight Rectangular Bolster is compact, which makes it perfect for yoga sessions inside and outside of your home. It is great for yin and restorative poses, as well as meditation if you wish to sit off the floor for a bit.

The microfiber cover is removable and is incredibly soft. The fact that the cover is machine washable is another great advantage for easy cleaning.

Overall

The Manduka Enlight Yoga Bolster makes an incredibly comfortable yoga prop that balances firmness and softness. You will be able to set yourself up for different restorative poses anywhere, as it is ideal for transport. It is quite heavy, though, and you may find it gets uncomfortable to carry for a long time.

The designs and colors available are also stunning, and it is sturdy. The manufacturers have thought about the overall design of this product well, as it is both tough and aesthetically pleasing.

Pros Compact design

Compact design Convenient, durable side strap for easy transport

Convenient, durable side strap for easy transport Soft yet firm cushioning for ultimate support

Soft yet firm cushioning for ultimate support Easy-to-remove, machine-washable cover

Easy-to-remove, machine-washable cover Invisible zipper creates a virtually seamless design

Cons It’s a little heavy to carry around a lot

It’s a little heavy to carry around a lot Feels too “squishy” for a handful of users

Why we like it: The round bolster is identical to YogaAccessories' standard round bolster, except much smaller. It has the same features and is ideal for smaller yoga practitioners, including children. Editor's Rating:

Type:

Type:

Rounded

Skill Level:

Beginner

Design Features

Like most of the other bolsters on our list, the YogaAccessories Small Junior Sized Round Cotton Yoga Bolster is firm but amazingly soft. It is made of 100% cotton and is designed to offer support and comfort as little yogis carry out different positions.

The generic round yoga bolsters are available in eleven different colors, with two choices that come in a beautifully embroidered lotus design. The variety of tones makes the yoga cushion even more suited to children.

The cover of every yoga cushion is zippered, removable, and machine washable. For portability, there are handles on every side.

Convenient Features

The small bolster is 22” long and 7” in diameter.

The YogaAccessories Small Junior Sized Round Cotton Yoga Bolster can also be an excellent yoga accessory for restorative poses.

The 100% cotton bolster offers perfect support for various yoga postures. Even children who are first starting to learn yoga will find that they have firm support while trying out the new poses.

Overall

What we really love about this product is how YogaAccessories, the manufacturer, created this particular sized pillow with smaller yogis in mind. YogaAccessories heard the clamor of its loyal customers to come up with a smaller version of the standard round bolster and agreed that the original adult version was too big to cater to these tiny yogis.

Pros Perfect for smaller yogis or children

Perfect for smaller yogis or children 100% cotton cover and batting

100% cotton cover and batting Washable cover with zippers

Washable cover with zippers Handles on each end for quick mobility

Handles on each end for quick mobility Zippered case is washable

Cons Only suited to children or smaller beginners

Why we like it: The bolster is a tad smaller than others, which makes it ideal for tiny yogis, including younger children. We love the appealing design of this prop that kids are sure to adore. Editor's Rating:

Type:

Type:

Square

Skill Level:

Beginner to Advanced

Design Features

The outer material of the #DoYourYoga Bolster is 63.3% polyester, 28.7% cotton, and 8% viscose. The inner material is 100% cotton and lightweight organic buckwheat husk.

The yoga cushion is offered in a variety of color and design options to keep the children interested—some designs look like Indian patterns, which makes it a stunning cushion accessory for your home or studio, too.

The cover has a zipper to be removed and washed with ease.

Convenient Features

Do you have kids with posture problems? The #DoYourYoga Bolster can help with that problem. It encourages the user to sit in a comfortable yet ergonomic position.

The yoga prop is also ideal for meditation, yoga, and Pilates. The lightweight organic buckwheat husk filling means it adjusts to your sitting position easily.

Overall

We love the bolster because it is printed and manufactured with an organic spelt hull. It provides value for money—you’re getting a yoga cushion with a captivating design, as well as a product of nature that can be a long-term yoga accessory.

Pros Natural material

Natural material Easy to clean

Easy to clean Appealing design

Appealing design Affordability

Cons Only suitable for tiny yogis or children

Guide to Buying the Best Yoga Bolster

How do you know what kind of yoga bolster is right for you? The following buyer’s guide walks you through the benefits of using these handy yoga props.

Full Benefits of Using a Yoga Bolster

A yoga bolster is helpful for novices and veterans alike, especially if you wish to perform some difficult poses. Below, we explore the many benefits of using yoga bolsters:

Helps Support Your Body

We cannot emphasize this enough: A yoga bolster’s purpose is to support you.

Yes, you can still perform difficult poses without using a yoga bolster, but if you are looking for some beneficial support, a prop like this is ideal for any yoga session. You don’t want to feel exhausted after a complicated pose or suffer an unnecessary injury, so using a bolster is highly recommended.

The prop is especially beneficial for beginners, as well as those with limited mobility. It eases the pain as it provides the body with correct alignment. It can be used in a variety of positions, including the legs, knees, hips, and neck, and it helps prevent injuries.

Enhances Your Body Posture

Some people do yoga to improve their posture. To achieve their goal, they attend yoga classes where a qualified instructor guides them, but others can’t go to classes and opt to practice yoga unsupervised at home.

A yoga bolster makes a perfect companion to help you achieve better body posture at home or in class. Repeated use of a yoga bolster can keep your spine correctly aligned, especially when placed under the hips.

Alleviates Stress

Are you feeling stressed and tired lately? A few minutes in a restorative yoga pose while using a yoga bolster can help you relax.

When you use this yoga prop as a support, it stimulates the nervous system, relieving stress from your body. It also eases muscle tension.

Decreases Inflammation and Swelling

Are you suffering from stiffness and swelling of muscles? This may be the result of prolonged standing or sitting in a single position for quite a long time. Wrong yoga practice may bring bad results to your body if you don’t use certain props to better your experience.

Using a yoga bolster as support can combat chronic swelling or inflammation. There are some asanas that can even relieve swelling and inflammation, especially if done with a bolster. The yoga prop will allow your body to move more freely during poses, avoiding stiffness the next day.

Improves Your Metabolism

Yoga has a powerful stimulating effect on your endocrine organs, so it can boost metabolism to burn more calories.

A yoga bolster can increase the chances of improving your metabolism if used while doing yoga poses that involve the twisting of your abdomen. The prop can help you maintain these abdomen-focused poses for a long time. If practiced regularly, it can lead to an increase in weight loss—ideal for boosting fitness.

Improves Your Blood Circulation

Yoga is one of the most effective ways to improve blood circulation—a yoga bolster just makes the process simpler.

If you place the prop lengthways under the shoulders, chest, or spine, it will allow your body to open its posture. Blood will flow freely, and your body organs will function more efficiently. It will also lead to improved breathing.

Types of Yoga Bolsters

Although we have identified the best yoga bolsters on the market today, it is true that every individual has specific bolster requirements. We have listed some of the most common types of bolsters and uses below.

Standard Bolsters

Most commonly used because of its flat top and wide profile, these bolsters are suitable for most restorative yoga practices.

If you like calmer yoga postures, then standard bolsters are the perfect piece of equipment and extremely comfortable. Standard bolsters keep you steady in your yoga position while helping you to relax throughout the session.

The padding of this type of prop improves body posture—allowing you to be more flexible. The standard bolster is great for yoga beginners since it is stable and comfortable. It is also one of the most durable types, lasting for several years. If you want a standard bolster, the Anja bolster is a great choice

Round Bolsters

Are you trying to create a deeper curve in your body? Round bolsters give the best support for a natural arch.

They are used as substitutes for standard bolsters in many poses, especially by advanced yoga enthusiasts and learners. There are certain yoga positions that only round bolsters can aid, including the “Legs Up the Wall Pose” and the “Relaxation Pose.”

The standard bolster may be too wide for some people in the above poses.

What we love about a round bolster is that it can be used in several positions, and it deepens your stretch for both side bends and backbends. It can also help with more than one pose while allowing your legs to rest.

The round bolster can be used as a chest-opening tool if you place it along your spine. This is our favorite rounded bolster.

Junior Bolsters

The junior bolsters can be a great substitute for standard and round bolsters in specific poses as it has a narrower profile.

Junior bolsters are great for passive chest opening, and the narrow profile makes it much more comfortable for people with shorter spines, especially in poses such as “Legs Up the Wall.” The narrow width allows your arms and shoulders to relax off the edges of the bolster, for example.

The junior bolster can enhance firmness during your yoga practice, and it is best used for correcting the lower torso posture and relaxing the upper body. It is also a great choice for knee support.

Pranayama Bolsters

Pranayama is the practice of controlling the breath.

It is believed to clear the physical and emotional obstacles in your body—freeing the breath and letting life energy or “prana” flow. If you are looking for deep relaxation during your yoga practice, the pranayama bolster is the best option for you to relax your senses.

Lying down on this bolster to practice pranayama allows for deeper inhalations—long, deep, and slow breathing calms your mind.

Apart from these relaxing benefits, the prop can create a width-wise opening of your chest, which has lots of physical benefits. In addition, pranayama bolster is ideal support under your knees while performing forward bends. Bean Bolsters offer a great pranayama option.

Tips When Buying a Yoga Bolster

Be Mindful of the Outer Material

Do you have sensitive skin? If yes, it is important that you are mindful of the covering of your yoga prop.

Some yoga bolsters leave harsh imprints on your skin or cause a rash as the material reacts with your sweat or pores. Yoga bolsters with less complex designs are perfect since they are usually made of a single material. A lot of materials on the outer layer can be detrimental to sensitive skin.

As yoga bolsters come in contact with your body, it is best to choose safe, non-toxic yoga bolsters. Stick to organic cotton, buckwheat hulls, and other plant-based materials for soothing sessions.

Find an Easy-to-Clean Bolster

You don’t want to be stressed by cleaning your prop, but there is a myriad of easy-to-clean yoga bolsters available to make your life simple.

Some yoga bolsters have removable covers that are machine washable, but you could also buy a separate removable, washable cover to make cleaning a less complicated task.

Look for Handles

You have to carry your yoga bolster around, so it is best to purchase a prop with quality handles to ensure easy travel. Handles are great if they are not in the way during your sessions. Most models have handles on the side to avoid inconvenience or discomfort during complicated poses.

Conclusion: Investing in a Good Yoga Bolster

Whether you are hoping to support your body during poses, or you are more interested in enhancing your body posture, a yoga bolster can take your yoga practice to the next level.

The yoga bolsters on this list are all great quality and will allow you to practice yoga with comfort and precision for many years to come.

Namaste.