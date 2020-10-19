The 10 Best Casein Protein Powders to Buy in 2020

If you’re a bodybuilder or strength training aficionado in general, you’ve often heard about the benefits of casein protein when it comes to supplements, but there are just so many different options to choose from that it can be confusing when shopping for your own. We’ve got you covered. This article looks at the very best casein protein supplements for the year 2020.

First off, we’re going to showcase the bare minimum of what you should be looking for in a high-quality casein protein supplement before making a purchase. After that, we’ll get straight into the product reviews. Once that’s finished, we’ll cap off the article with an extended buyer’s guide that will go deeper into casein protein and all its various benefits for you as an athlete.

Alright, let’s get this bad boy started with some of the key features that make casein protein such a valuable ally for weightlifters everywhere! Also, make sure to check out our article on workout routines to maximize your gains from the protein you pick.

Features to Consider for Casein Protein

When it comes to picking the best casein protein for you and your needs, however, it can almost seem like an overwhelming task in itself. There are so many different kinds on the market that have many different key properties that might be dizzying to even think about for someone new to the subject matter. If you’re one of these people, never fear. We’re here to help.

Here are some quick things to be aware of before purchasing a high-quality casein protein powder for your weightlifting needs. If you want additional information on the subject, be sure to stick around after the product reviews for our extended buyer’s guide for a more in-depth look at these valuable athletic supplements.

Ingredients and Additives

Take a quick look at what each casein protein powder on the list is composed of. It’s true, a lot of these products have huge lists of components to them, but the main thing to keep in mind is the protein count per serving. Most protein supplements have around 20-30 grams of protein with each serving.

Something else to keep in mind is any allergies or sensitivities you may have to certain substances as well. If you are one of these individuals, don’t be blindsided by this. Take a few minutes to determine the ingredients of each protein before a purchase. It can save you from potential pain in the long run.

The Type of Casein

There are two main types of casein that are included in protein powders:

Micellar Casein

This is the most typical form of casein that you’re going to find in these sorts of products. This type of casein tends to clot in the stomach after ingesting, which can potentially slow down the absorption process. The advantage of micellar casein products, however, is that they are generally more affordable.

Hydrolyzed Casein

Hydrolyzed casein is micellar casein that’s been parsed down further into a more easily digestible form. It absorbs into one’s body a lot faster, but the downside is these products are usually more expensive than the micellar variety.

Your Dietary Needs

Most people take casein protein supplements to supplement their daily protein intake for the purposes of putting solid muscle on their frame. However, some individuals are in a cutting stage and are trying to lose excess body fat and are trying to watch their daily caloric intake. Some protein supplements have higher calories, while others are composed of almost 100% protein and have less caloric “filler” and are generally considered to be better for those who are more mindful of their weight.

To get an overall estimate of the amount of protein necessary for your athletic or weight-loss goals, please consider using an online calculator such as this one.

Taste

While it’s true weight training of all kinds can help to create a tough mindset where you can handle almost anything life throws at you, it’s still nice to not have to deal with consuming a terrible tasting product all the same. It’s true, some of the protein powder varieties out there don’t have the best flavor profile.

If you don’t have a strong stomach when it comes to odd flavors, it’s definitely a good idea to pick a product that tastes great and makes you want to keep coming back to it again and again.

Allergy Issues

We mentioned this already in the section on ingredients, but it has to be stressed again. Casein is a dairy byproduct, and if you are lactose intolerant, it’s probably not the best option for you as far as an effective dietary supplement goes. If you suspect you have some intolerance to dairy products, please consult with a doctor first before consumption.

Now that you’ve got the lay of the land, let’s take a look at the very best casein protein products on the market today.

Top 10 Best Casein Proteins 2020

Why we like it: This world-famous brand hits all the main highlights when it comes to providing a quality casein protein powder. Editor's Rating:

Specs Per Serving

Calories: 120

Protein: 24g

Carbs: 4g

Sugars: 1g

Review

Optimum Nutrition is quite a well-known brand in the supplement industry. It’s no surprise that their product would be at the top of their list, as their longevity in the field speaks volumes as to the quality of the products.

This particular casein protein product comes in four different flavors (chocolate peanut butter, chocolate supreme, cookies & cream, creamy vanilla). With a flavor variety like this, it’s obvious great taste matters a lot to Optimum Nutrition, and this sort of attention to product palatability already makes this casein protein a king in our book.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard casein comes with a whopping 24 g of protein per 33g scoop. That’s almost 50% of the recommended daily intake of protein for the average adult. We think that’s a pretty solid deal, especially when you consider that each four-pound container has 53 servings each.

The value of this product doesn’t end there, though. Each serving of Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard casein comes complete with 5g of BCAA’s as well as 5g of glutamine. On top of that, it also has digestive enzymes contained within it as well, making absorption within the body more efficient. It’s crucial to say that this isn’t just a fantastic tasting protein powder, but a fortified one as well.

Verdict

Possibly the only downside that we could find with this product is the inclusion of artificial flavorings as well as soy (in the form of lecithin). This isn’t a deal breaker in the least as far as product quality goes, but some individuals are not fond of either one of those, so be aware before making a purchase.

Pros A great product from a highly regarded company

A great product from a highly regarded company 24g of protein per serving

24g of protein per serving Fantastic flavors

Fantastic flavors Comes with additional BCAAs, glutamine, and digestive enzymes

Comes with additional BCAAs, glutamine, and digestive enzymes 53 servings per container

Cons Contains artificial flavors as well as soy additives

Why we like it: It's an affordable casein protein powder for a serious athlete who doesn't mind a little extra carbohydrate in their protein drink. Editor's Rating:

Specs Per Serving

Calories: 120

Protein: 20g

Carbs: 9g

Sugars: 1g

Review

This offering from Six Star is a very basic casein protein powder that is more than affordable and certainly very tasty, but it has a few key things that keep it out of the top spot.

For starters, each serving of this product only provides 20g of protein. This is certainly a lot less than many other casein products on the market. The interesting thing, however, is the carb count, which rests at around 9g of carbs per serving. This is higher than a lot of casein powders, almost startlingly so.

There is, however, a positive side to the higher carb count. Weightlifting sessions benefit tremendously from a pre-workout meal that is rich in carbohydrates. The Six Star casein protein has this advantage in protein shake form, and would easily be a great pre-workout meal that goes down smooth and quick.

Verdict

It’s got a great flavor but it certainly has a lower than usual amount of protein in it. Additionally, the higher carb count is going to be a negative factor for a lot of athletes, especially ones cutting body fat or running something akin to a low-carb diet. All that being said, the Six Star Elite Series Casein is affordable and will work in a pinch, assuming you can handle the inclusion of additional carbohydrates included within it.

Pros Affordable

Affordable Great taste

Great taste A higher carb count better for serious athletes

A higher carb count better for serious athletes 1g of sugar

1g of sugar Contains BCAAs

Cons Contains artificial flavors

Contains artificial flavors Lower protein per serving than many other brands

Why we like it: This completely organic 80/20 blend of casein and whey grass-fed protein is the perfect snack before a long night's sleep. Editor's Rating:

Specs Per Serving

Calories: 92

Protein: 21g

Carbs: 1g

Sugars: 1g

Review

This is one of the more unique products on this list. John’s Killer Protein – Nighttime Blend is an interesting mix of 80% casein protein blended with a 20% mix of whey protein for a heavy-hitting, muscle nourishing cocktail that works its magic while you sleep.

At 21 grams per serving, this product is no slouch in the protein content despite not being as high as some of the other products on our list. It’s a completely flavor-free product with no artificial sweeteners included, so if you grab this powder, be ready to fix it up with your own flavorful concoctions. Another nice bonus is the 8g of BCAAs and 18g of amino acids per serving.

Another cool feature of this protein powder is it contains casein that is based on 100% grass-fed milk sources. So, for those among you who are environmentally conscious and care deeply about what goes into your body nutritionally, this is a solid choice.

The inclusion of 20% whey in this mix is an interesting choice. Since whey digests far quicker than casein, this could easily be used as a great pre-workout shake. By the time you get to your workout a few hours later, you’ll have enough amino acids coursing through you to give your muscles an additional pep in their step.

Verdict

This is a fairly expensive product, most likely due to its organic nature and the attention of detail that has been given to the casein sources. The most glaring thing, however, is that we would like to see more than 21g of protein per serving, especially at the price point the product is currently at.

Pros Contains organic ingredients

Contains organic ingredients 80% casein for slow overnight digestion

80% casein for slow overnight digestion 20% whey for fast-acting protein action

20% whey for fast-acting protein action GMO, gluten, and soy-free

GMO, gluten, and soy-free No artificial flavorings and sweeteners

Cons Expensive

Expensive Not as much protein compared to other items on this list

Why we like it: Each serving of this casein protein provides 580mg of calcium, which is 45% of the daily recommended allotment. Editor's Rating:

Specs Per Serving

Calories: 120

Protein: 25g

Carbs: 2g

Sugars: 0g

Review

Getting enough calcium is something of a struggle nowadays, especially if you’re not very fond of milk-based products. It only gets more and more crucial to acquire enough calcium as we age, ensuring we have strong and healthy bones. With that being said, it’s a good thing Dymatize Elite has created a product that will not only satisfy one’s taste buds as well as muscles but also provide a good helping of calcium at the same time.

Dymatize Elite casein powder comes in four incredible flavors (vanilla, chocolate, cookies & cream, and cinnamon roll). The protein content is great at 25g of protein per serving. This makes it 1g higher than our top pick, so you’re getting a high-quality bang for your buck when it comes to protein content.

The really interesting thing that stands out to us on this product, however, is the inclusion of 580mg of calcium per serving. When you couple this with the fantastic flavors offered as well as a more than decent protein count, this is a casein protein powder that contains a lot of iron as well.

Another thing we found rather nice is that each serving is two scoops, as opposed to just one. This creates a nice thick shake that feels more satiating to consume in the long run.

Verdict

When it comes to negatives, the only two things we found were that the thickness of the powder can sometimes work against it, and it can be a bit difficult to mix at times. Additionally, this product contains artificial flavoring as well as soy products within it, so if you are averse to any of those things for any reason, it would probably be best to look elsewhere.

Pros 580mg of calcium per serving

580mg of calcium per serving Comes in four fantastic flavors

Comes in four fantastic flavors 55 servings per container

55 servings per container Two scoops per serving make for a thicker shake

Cons Difficult to mix well

Difficult to mix well Contains artificial flavoring and soy additives

Why we like it: If you're looking for the most economical bulk option for casein protein powder, then this is it. Editor's Rating:

Specs Per Serving

Calories: 106

Protein: 25g

Carbs: <1g

Sugars: <1g

Review

Most casein protein products on this list are going to come in an eye-popping and highly portable plastic tub. Not this guy! BulkSupplements provide high-quality protein products, including casein, at bulk sizes, and great price points. So, if you don’t really care about the aesthetics behind your purchase decision and want the most bang for your buck, we’re confident this is the product you’re looking for.

At 24 grams of protein per serving, this product is comparable to most other casein proteins on this list. There’s no flavor choice at all, as this is a flavorless casein product, which is to be expected since BulkSupplements doesn’t add any extra artificial flavors or extraneous fillers in their products. You’re getting nothing here but 100% pure casein that can be flavored any way you want from whatever you happen to have around in your kitchen or pantry.

The real draw of this product, however, is its bulk status. BulkSupplements provide many different sizes of their casein protein, from a meager 100g bag all the way up to a monstrous 44lb 20kg sack of 100% pure casein powder. So, no matter your protein needs, these guys probably have you covered.

Verdict

If you’re an individual that values taste over price point, then this definitely isn’t going to be the product for you. It’s ultimately flavorless casein that you’re going to have to doctor up on your own, otherwise, you are in for a very bland taste. However, we think that is a minuscule issue when you take into account the cash you’ll save in the long run buying in bulk.

Pros Comes in many different size options, from grams to kilograms, based on your needs

Comes in many different size options, from grams to kilograms, based on your needs Full of amino acids

Full of amino acids No artificial additives or filler content included

No artificial additives or filler content included Made and sourced in the USA

Cons Not the best tasting product on this list

Why we like it: This is one of the purest casein protein powders on the market today. There's only one component in here: 100% pure casein protein. Editor's Rating:

Specs Per Serving

Calories: 110

Protein: 26g

Carbs: 0g

Sugars: 0g

Review

This is easily the purest product on our list. There’s no extra ingredients or additives in the least, just 100% casein protein. So, if you’re looking for the bare minimum when it comes to casein consumption, and you don’t care about things like a particular flavor profile or any other sort of additional preservatives added to your powder, this is a solid product choice for you.

Naked Casein delivers 26g of pure casein protein per serving, which is comparable to pretty much every other product on this list. Another benefit to this powder is that it contains zero carbs and zero sugars, making it one of the best go-to sources of protein on the market for individuals who adhere to a ketogenic or low-carb diet regimen. Keeping a daily tally of carbs is difficult, but this is a protein powder that will keep you from having to guess.

Another top thing about this product is that it’s sourced from USA-based farms with no interference from GMOs, growth hormones, or any other non-organic component. You can rest easy knowing this is a 100% pure product that doesn’t have any nebulous additives and preservatives that you can barely pronounce.

Verdict

There are a few downsides of note with Naked Casein, however. First off, it’s one of the most expensive products on the list on a per-serving level. This is to be expected considering the attention to detail when it comes to quality and how it was sourced in the first place. Also, it mixes in rather thick in a shake form, which could make drinking flavorless casein a difficult prospect. If you have the stomach for it, however, and want nothing but pure casein, this product simply cannot be beaten.

Pros 100% casein, no fillers or additives

100% casein, no fillers or additives Sourced only from farms in the USA

Sourced only from farms in the USA No GMOs or hormones added

No GMOs or hormones added Zero carbs, perfect for ketogenic dieters

Zero carbs, perfect for ketogenic dieters Gluten and soy-free

Cons Expensive

Expensive Doesn’t mix well

Why we like it: This casein powder is naturally sweetened with monk fruit instead of processed sugar. Editor's Rating:

Specs Per Serving

Calories: 130

Protein: 25g

Carbs: 5g

Sugars: 0g

Review

Just because a protein powder has zero sugar in it doesn’t necessarily mean that it has to taste artificial or terrible. The good folks at Ascent have managed to make a completely sugar-free casein product that has a natural sweetness to it while keeping a high level of protein at the same time.

Not only does this protein powder have 25g of protein per serving, but it also contains 11g of BCAAs in each of those servings as well. The real draw here is the flavoring, however. Ascent Native Fuel is naturally flavored with monk fruit, which allows for many unique flavor types (including chocolate, chocolate peanut butter, and vanilla) while keeping the casein powder at an incredible 0g of sugar. So, if you’re avoidant of sugar due to dietary restrictions or because you are in a cutting phase, this is a great choice as far as casein products are concerned.

And if you struggle with certain types of food-based allergies, then don’t fear, Ascent has you covered here as well. This product is completely free of gluten, soy, and other hormones. While casein products do contain trace amounts of milk in them, they are usually negligible enough to keep individuals with dairy allergies from having a reaction.

Verdict

Quality comes at a price. This is a fairly expensive product when you take the number of servings per container into consideration. Another minimal issue is that there are so few flavor options available. However, if you’ve got the cash and you want the best naturally-flavored zero sugar option out there, you can’t beat what Ascent is offering here.

Pros No artificial ingredients

No artificial ingredients Third-party inspected for safety

Third-party inspected for safety Free of gluten, soy, and hormones

Free of gluten, soy, and hormones Naturally sweetened with monk fruit

Cons Expensive

Expensive Not many flavors readily available

Why we like it: At just 88 calories per serving, this is the casein product for building muscle while shedding body fat. Editor's Rating:

Specs Per Serving

Calories: 88

Protein: 19g

Carbs: 1.2g

Sugars: 1g

Review

This is yet another casein protein powder that is sourced from grass-fed cows, so it’s not only environmentally friendly but it also happens to be free of artificial ingredients and hormones. But it shines in another way entirely compared to the other products on this list.

Each serving of this protein powder provides 19g of protein, however, the best thing about the product as a whole is each serving is only 88 calories. Period. This would be an incredible benefit for someone who was watching their daily caloric intake to shed body fat. It’s also the lowest calorie content of any protein supplement on this list, bar none.

Another wonderful thing it’s great for is for people adhering to a low-carb/ketogenic diet. At just 1.2 carbs per serving, you can enjoy a great-tasting casein shake (that comes in both chocolate as well as vanilla) while not going overboard on your daily carbohydrate allotment.

Another thing we liked about this Muscle Feast product is that you’re going to get 75 individual servings per 4lb container. That’s a lot of casein protein for the price! So, if you’re looking for a simple, no frills, yet environmentally conscious casein protein supplement without buying too much in bulk, this is a fantastic fit for your needs.

Verdict

We weren’t exactly too thrilled with this product’s low protein count per serving. Serious weightlifters are going to have to double up on their intake if they want to get in enough protein for muscle growth. However, at such a low-calorie number per serving, you won’t be ruining your finely-tuned diet any time soon. This is highly recommended for people who are serious about building muscle while losing body fat at the same time.

Pros Low in calories

Low in calories Only 1g of sugar

Only 1g of sugar 1.2g of carbs make it a perfect choice for keto/low-carb diets

1.2g of carbs make it a perfect choice for keto/low-carb diets 75 servings per 4lb container

Cons It contains less protein content than many other brands

Why we like it: This offering from Beyond Raw mixes slow-digesting casein proteins with a special sleep-inducing formula to help you grow during the nighttime hours. Editor's Rating:

Specs Per Serving

Calories: 130

Protein: 25g

Carbs: 5g

Sugars: 2g

Review

Sleep is one of the most important things we can participate in as weightlifters, both amateur as well as professional. You must sleep to grow, there’s pretty much no way around this fact! This interesting casein protein powder from Beyond Raw is jam-packed with everything you need to build quality muscle and get a good night’s sleep at the same time.

At 25g of protein per serving, you’re getting a similar level of protein compared to most other products on this list. The real next-level aspect of this product, however, is the addition of melatonin and Suntheanine, which promotes strong and restful sleep around 45 minutes after consuming this formula. We were impressed with this unique infusion of a casein protein and sleep aid, and we think that it makes this one of the most unique casein products right now.

Verdict

While this is an extraordinary and very unique casein protein powder, there was at least one pretty glaring issue we found. Each serving of this powder has around 5g of carbs and 2g of sugar. This isn’t that much if you just utilize a single serving, but serious strength and bodybuilding devotees are possibly going to take more than just one serving of this stuff, and the carbs plus the sugar could potentially add up pretty quick.

But, if you’re not concerned about watching your carbs and commonly drink a protein shake before bed, this might be your ticket to not only growing solid muscle as you slumber but also deepening the quality of your sleep in the process.

Pros 25g protein per serving

25g protein per serving Includes melatonin and Suntheanine to help you get a good night’s sleep

Includes melatonin and Suntheanine to help you get a good night’s sleep Vanilla and chocolate flavors

Vanilla and chocolate flavors Purposefully designed to be used before bedtime

Cons A little higher in carbs and sugars compared to other products

Why we like it: If you're craving for a low-carb casein shake that doesn't skimp on flavor, Legion Casein+ is sure to please. Editor's Rating:

Specs Per Serving

Calories: 120

Protein: 26g

Carbs: 2g

Sugars: 0g

Review

Anyone on a ketogenic or low-carb diet knows it can be a pain to find decent, sweet-tasting beverages that don’t consist of some form of diet cola. The same goes for protein shakes. Either you have to struggle with something like pure beef protein powder or casein powders that don’t have any flavoring included at all. Luckily, the Casein+ protein powder from Legion is here to save the day.

Sourced from organic grass-fed farms in Ireland, this casein protein powder provides 26g of protein per serving, which is comparable to other major casein protein products. It comes in four flavors (milk chocolate, banana cream pie, vanilla, and strawberry) and contains stevia as its sweetener. There’s no sugar or corn-syrup utilized at all, and at just 2g of carbs per serving it is a perfect choice for an individual living a low-carb or ketogenic lifestyle.

Verdict

The most glaring issue with this casein protein is how expensive it is at just 30 servings per container. You’re definitely paying for something that didn’t come strictly from a factory, but we still don’t find it very reasonable at the current price it’s going for.

However, it’s worth noting that Legion adheres to a money-back guarantee, no questions asked, if you’re not 100% satisfied with the product. We definitely think this is a generous touch, so if you’re in the market for a good tasting, low-carb friendly shake, then give it a shot.

Pros Comes in four flavors

Comes in four flavors Made from milk sourced from grass-fed cows

Made from milk sourced from grass-fed cows No sugars or corn syrup

No sugars or corn syrup Only 2g of carbs per serving

Only 2g of carbs per serving Refund if you’re not satisfied

Cons Quite expensive for the amount of product you get

Guide to Buying the Best Casein Protein

Here’s a more in-depth look at casein protein that expands quite a bit more on what we originally covered in our brief buyer’s guide at the beginning of the article. If you’re looking for the ins and outs of casein-based supplements prior to making a purchase, this is the section for you.

Casein Protein in a Nutshell

Casein is a particular type of protein that has its origins in milk-based products. It’s known to be a slow-digesting protein with an average digestion rate of around 7 hours to be completely out of one’s system. This is a stark contrast to the much more typical whey protein, which takes around two or three hours for complete digestion.

What is the advantage of casein if it takes so long to digest, then? Let’s say you’ve got a particularly long day ahead of you and you don’t think you’ll have access to any high-quality protein sources within that time frame. The slow-digesting properties of casein allow you to stay anabolic (the muscle-growing stage) for that entire time frame.

Being in an anabolic (as opposed to catabolic) state is extremely important for muscle growth, and it is even more critical to be able to stay in this phase of muscle-building even when you’re compromised in terms of taking in more protein, such as when you sleep or you have a long day on the job where being able to focus on your nutrition in an accurate manner just isn’t in the cards.

What Are the Different Casein Protein Options?

Here’s a quick primer on the different kinds of casein proteins on the market today.

Micellar Casein

This is very much the usual suspect when it comes to casein protein-based products. Not only is it usually considered the purest form of casein, but it also digests relatively fast compared to some other casein supplements. It’s usually a less-expensive alternative as well.

Hydrolyzed Casein

This is similar to micellar casein except that it’s processed down further into smaller fragments. The upside to this type of casein is that it absorbs into the body a lot faster. However, you end up paying a bit more for it than you would a micellar variety of casein protein.

Milk Protein Isolate

This is simply a mix of casein and whey protein. Quite a bit of protein and cereal bar products contain milk protein isolate as an extra ingredient. Additionally, a lot of times, milk protein isolates will be added to dairy products, such as yogurt, in order to fortify their existing protein content.

Calcium Caseinate

This is a lower-grade source of casein protein that is added to things like coffee creamer and soup/broth mixes. It can come in a bulk format as well. It’s not a very water-soluble form of casein, so it’s not recommended for use in things like post-workout protein shakes.

Casein and Whey: Why One Over the Other?

A majority of easily available protein supplements in supermarkets everywhere are almost always of the whey variety. Why choose a casein protein over something that is more readily available?

As mentioned earlier in this article, casein is the superior choice if you’re looking for a slow-digesting source of protein. Building solid slabs of muscle is a constant struggle, and casein protein is the solution to always remaining in a proper anabolic window. This isn’t to say whey protein supplements are useless, but with a usual digesting time of 1.5 hours, it just simply does not have as much of a digestive lifespan as casein protein does.

Long story short, if you want to build muscle while you sleep, casein protein is the way to go. Period.

Casein Protein and Weight Loss: A Useful Tool

Proteins of all kinds are known to increase satiety, which can help keep cravings for things like carbs at bay. The more satiated one feels from a meal, the less likely one is tempted to binge on foods that are counterproductive to a weight loss regimen.

Casein protein supplements can certainly be utilized as a part of a weight-loss strategy. And since casein takes so much longer to digest compared to whey protein, it promotes a longer post-meal satiation effect that can help to keep an individual feeling full and content.

It’s also worth mentioning, however, that casein protein is a dietary supplement first and foremost. It is certainly not meant to be the main protein component of one’s diet. A majority of one’s daily protein consumption should ideally come from things such as animal products, like meat, eggs, and dairy. And if you adhere to a more vegetarian-focused lifestyle, good sources of protein can also be found in foods such as nuts/seeds, beans, nut butter (such as almond butter), and even legumes such as peas.

FAQ

What’s the Best Way to Take Casein Protein?

Casein, much like whey proteins, can be consumed in numerous ways. The popular thing to do is to mix it up in water or milk and drink it like a smoothie. Some individuals like to even add it to things like yogurt, pudding, oatmeal, and even ice cream!

When Should I Take Casein Protein?

Casein protein can be consumed at any point in your day. Due to its slow-digesting properties, it’s great for long periods of the day when you can’t have a decent meal.

Should I Take Casein Protein Before I Train?

Generally, it’s a good idea to ingest something carbohydrate or protein-related a few hours before a weight training session. Just be sure it’s consumed several hours prior (especially due to its slow digestion and absorption) to get the maximum effect of the casein itself.

Is Casein Protein Safe to Use Before Going to Bed?

Absolutely! Since it digests so slowly, it’s probably one of the most effective forms of proteins to use during the nighttime hours. You can gain muscle while you slumber, what’s not to like?

Is Casein Protein Safe If I’m Lactose Intolerant?

Casein protein products are either lactose-free or have very small amounts of lactose added. Usually, even if there are trace amounts of lactose included in a casein protein powder, it’s not going to be enough to cause much of an issue. However, if you’re concerned, please consult your primary care provider first before consumption.

How is Casein Protein Manufactured?

Casein is made by utilizing a chemical process to coagulate whole milk, separating a thick mass of casein from the rest of the liquid. This mass is then filtered in such a way that only the micellar casein portions are left.

Final Considerations

We hope that this article helped you to narrow down some casein protein choices for you and your muscle’s needs. Protein powders, in general, are an excellent source of additional protein in one’s diet and can be a helpful ally toward attaining the physique, or just a higher level of athleticism, that you are striving so hard towards.

If you’re still on the fence about some of these products, or if you’re still unsure of the overall value that these supplements can provide for you, please consider taking another look at our short buyer’s guide at the beginning of the article as well as our more detailed extended buyer’s guide after the product reviews.

Now get back into that gym, and make some serious gains!