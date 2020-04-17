The 10 Best Cornhole Boards In 2020

Best choice Premium pick Best value

Features to Consider in Good Cornhole Board

What Makes a Good Cornhole Board?

One of the fastest-growing games on the planet, cornhole is taking America’s backyards, bars, and beaches by storm. There is even an expanding professional scene. Started in 2019, the American Cornhole League now boasts $1 million in prizes per season, and is nationally televised. Experienced players can tell you that playing on a proper cornhole board can make a huge difference. We reviewed every cornhole set on the market to help players pick the right one for them. Keep reading to find the best cornhole boards to buy in 2020.

In order to improve your game and have fun while playing, consistency is key. A good cornhole board must have just the right amount of bounce and slide on the playing surface. One of the most satisfying feelings in cornhole is landing a bag in front of the hole and watching it slide in. On poor-quality boards, bags act unpredictably and the game can feel unfair. Here are some qualities you should look for before investing in a set of your own.

Playing Surface

The most important part of a cornhole board is the playing surface, the flat area that the bags land and slide on. On high-quality sets, this is usually made of plywood that has been sanded to be as soft as possible, though metal, vinyl polyurethane boards are also common and can be just as good if well made. It’s also important that there are no exposed screws or splintered wood that can keep the bags from sliding or tear them open. The perfect playing surface has just a little bounce and just enough friction to keep bags from flying off.

Size

A regulation cornhole board is four feet long and two feet wide. This is the size used for most competitions. Many of the boards we reviewed are also available in a smaller “tailgate” size for easy portability. We found very little difference when playing with these smaller boards, so we recommend them for players who want a portable set or who have space constraints.

Frame and Legs

The quality of a frame determines how long a cornhole set will last. Remember, regulation cornhole bags weigh nearly a pound and are lobbed from 27 feet away. This means that cornhole sets take quite a beating over time. This is why it is important that the legs are securely connected to the frame and are sturdy enough to remain still while being hit with bags.

Bags

Cornhole bags are 6-inch square beanbags weighing around a pound. Originally filled with corn, modern bags are usually filled with rubber pellets to keep them from rotting when they get wet. Good cornhole bags have secure stitching in order to keep the bags from tearing over long periods of use.

Design

Some cornhole boards come with good looking paint jobs in a variety of styles. However, there are also lots of great boards that are made of plain, unfinished wood. While it’s perfectly fine to play with unpainted cornhole boards, many people buy these with the intention of painting them themselves.

Now that you have an idea of what to look for, here are our picks for the top cornhole boards to buy in 2020.

The Best Cornhole Boards 2020

Why we like it: Built to last with solid pine, the GoSports Solid Wood Premium Cornhole Set guarantees excellent performance for years to come. Built to last with solid pine, the GoSports Solid Wood Premium Cornhole Set guarantees excellent performance for years to come. Editor’s Rating:

Sizes Available: 4’x2’, 3’x2’

Weight: 34-44 lbs depending on size

Made from 100% solid wood, the GoSports Solid Wood Premium Cornhole Set is a simple and well-built cornhole set that can be customized however you want it. Available in two sizes, you have the choice between regulation size and a shorter board that is perfect for tailgating. There are no composite materials or plastics to be found anywhere on this set.

The thing that immediately caught our attention about this set is the quality of construction. Unlike other cornhole sets that seemed hastily put together, the Solid Wood Premium Cornhole set by GoSports was clearly handcrafted with a focus on quality. The corner joints are mitered, and the retractable wooden legs use robust galvanized steel bolts. This set is also fully compliant with ACA regulations, featuring a top surface made from cabinet grade plywood for the perfect slide.

Boards

The quality craftsmanship of the cornhole boards included in this set is evident the second it comes out of the convenient carrying bag. The frame is made of pine, and every joint connects perfectly, resulting in a board that lays flat on the ground with no tilt or wobble.

Bags

The bags included with this set are regulation-sized premium all-weather bags filled with recycled plastic pellets. This makes it possible to play in any kind of weather because, unlike corn pellets, these do not rot after getting wet.

Style

Made from high-quality pine and plywood and featuring excellent construction, the GoSports Solid Wood Premium Cornhole Set comes with no paint or decals attached. Players can customize this board to their liking without affecting the board’s performance.

Pros Pinewood frame with mitered joints

Pinewood frame with mitered joints At only 33 pounds, it is lighter than most professional cornhole sets

At only 33 pounds, it is lighter than most professional cornhole sets Includes high-quality regulation bags

Cons The set is plain wood but can be decorated however you wish

Why we like it: This is easily the most feature-filled cornhole set we’ve ever come across. Not only does this set provide high-quality versions of two favorite outdoor games, but it also converts into two handy portable tables when not in use. This is easily the most feature-filled cornhole set we’ve ever come across. Not only does this set provide high-quality versions of two favorite outdoor games, but it also converts into two handy portable tables when not in use. Editor’s Rating:

Sizes Available: 4’x2’

Weight: 48 lbs

Featuring two great backyard games in one, the boards included with the Lifetime cornhole and ladder ball combo set can also become outdoor folding tables with high-density polyethylene tabletops. This makes this set one of the most useful outdoor cornhole sets we reviewed. Each board weighs about 20 pounds, and folds up with a carrying handle for easy transport.

While some multi-purpose cornhole boards we reviewed fell short when it comes to quality, the Lifetime outdoor cornhole and ladder ball set features a regulation-sized board that is sturdy, durable and performs well. The polyurethane surface lets bags slide just as well as a soft wood, but is far more weather-resistant. It also features bright coloring that will not fade over time. The included ladderball game is also fun to play.

Boards

The most versatile cornhole set we reviewed, the boards included in this set transform effortlessly from regulation-sized cornhole boards into stands for playing ladderball. As a bonus, when not in use, both boards can be converted into handy folding tables making them ideal for cookouts and other outdoor gatherings.

Bags

A previous version of this product contained subpar bags. We are happy to report that this has been fixed, and the bags that accompany this set are professional quality and regulation size and weight.

Style

Featuring clear graphics that do not fade over time, the boards feature a simple design that is colorful and fun to look at. We also liked the modest branding.

Pros Two great backyard games in one

Two great backyard games in one The boards transform into folding tables when not in use

The boards transform into folding tables when not in use Mesh bag underneath boards makes storing bags and balls easy

Mesh bag underneath boards makes storing bags and balls easy Exceedingly light and east to transport

Cons More expensive than wooden cornhole boards

Why we like it: With a sturdy frame and a convenient carrying case, the ZENY Portable Solid Wood Premium Cornhole set is a great choice for anyone looking to save a bit of money but still purchase a regulation cornhole board. With a sturdy frame and a convenient carrying case, the ZENY Portable Solid Wood Premium Cornhole set is a great choice for anyone looking to save a bit of money but still purchase a regulation cornhole board. Editor’s Rating:

Sizes Available: 4’x2’

Weight: 43.8 lbs

The ZENY Portable Solid Wood Premium Cornhole Set is a set of two professional quality cornhole boards with no frills. Easily customizable, the varnished surface can be painted without risk of affecting the performance of the board. The set also comes with simple folding legs and features a frame constructed out of pinewood.

While there is not a lot of style in this set, the high quality of each component won us over. The boards are smooth and sturdy, the bags feel good and perform well, and the carrying case is well constructed and makes it easy to bring these boards anywhere, These boards are regulation size and suitable for tournament play.

If you want a plain, high-quality regulation board but don’t want to spring for GoSports Solid Wood Premium Cornhole Set our overall pick or our Lifetime Heavy-Duty Outdoor Cornhole, Ladderball Game and Table Combo Set our premium option, this set will suit you perfectly.

Boards

The boards included in the ZENY Portable Solid Wood Premium Cornhole Set are constructed with solid pine and feature a smooth varnished surface for the perfect slide. The legs easily fold for storage and transport.

Bags

The bags included with this set are a perfect size and weight and slide across the playing surface in a satisfying way. The included bags are waterproof and built to last.

Style

The ZENY Portable Solid Wood Premium Cornhole Set does not come with any decoration whatsoever. However, the smooth varnish of the surface provides a unique opportunity to paint your own perfect design without affecting the way the bags slide.

Pros Regulation size boards framed with pinewood

Regulation size boards framed with pinewood Comes with a great carrying case

Comes with a great carrying case Folds up for easy transportation

Cons The boards may be too plain for players who don’t want to paint themselves

Why we like it: With a reinforced frame to keep this set in one piece for a long time, the Backyard Champs Outdoor Cornhole Set is a great deal on a top-quality regulation-size cornhole boards. With a reinforced frame to keep this set in one piece for a long time, the Backyard Champs Outdoor Cornhole Set is a great deal on a top-quality regulation-size cornhole boards. Editor’s Rating:

Sizes Available: 3’x2’, 4’x’2’

Weight: 35-48 lbs depending on size

Available in either standard size or a smaller tailgate version, this set from Backyard champs features solid wood braces and industrial strength adhesive to make it one of the sturdiest boards we reviewed. It also comes with a finely sanded playing surface and 8 regulation-sized bags to play with.

The frame is made from center-cut pinewood from New Zealand and features hide-away legs for easy storage. The regulation size set is a little heavier than most, with the two boards together weighing a little bit over 40 pounds. The board itself is plain, but customers report to us that this is one of the most customizable boards available because the finely sanded finish is so easy to paint.

Boards

The Backyard Champs Outdoor Cornhole boards are incredibly solid and sturdy thanks to the reinforced construction of the frame. Each corner is held securely together with wood braces. The legs are held in place with professional-grade fasteners.

Bags

The bags included with this set are 6’x6’ regulation bean bags weighing between 15 and 16 ounces. These bags have just the right weight and feel during play and are water-resistant and durable.

Style

Like a few entries on our list, the Backyard Champs Outdoor Cornhole set comes with an unpainted playing surface, allowing players to paint the board as they wish. The finely sanded plywood accepts paint well without changing the performance of the board.

Pros Includes a high-quality New Zealand pine wood frame with reinforced joints

Includes a high-quality New Zealand pine wood frame with reinforced joints Comes with professional-grade regulation sized bags

Comes with professional-grade regulation sized bags Easy to paint

Cons Heavier than other cornhole boards we reviewed

Why we like it: Our favorite portable cornhole boards, the GoSports Cornhole PRO set provides two lightweight aluminum boards that perform very well. Our favorite portable cornhole boards, the GoSports Cornhole PRO set provides two lightweight aluminum boards that perform very well. Editor’s Rating:

Sizes Available: 4’x2’

Weight: 32 lbs

A great set of foldable cornhole boards for serious players, the Cornhole PRO set from GoSports is perfect to take to cookouts, tailgates, tournaments, and more. The sturdy aluminum frame makes this set ultra-sturdy while keeping it light enough to transport easily. At only 32 pounds, it is one of the lightest regulation cornhole boards we reviewed. It is also easily carried by one person thanks to the built-in handles.

GoSports manufactures their cornhole equipment in the USA, and they have a reputation for excellent quality. We liked the composite MDF surface which has just the right amount of bounce for the bags. There is surprisingly little difference between playing on this set compared to traditional wooden boards. We were also impressed by the quality of the bags included with this set.

Boards

Easy to fold up and carry with you, this set of cornhole boards is professional quality and perfect for taking to the beach or camping. The boards are sturdy, lightweight and easy to clean.

Bags

The bags that come with the GoSports Cornhole PRO set are very durable. We talked to several owners who say that their bags show minimal wear and tear even after having been used on rough pavement.

Style

There are 7 different styles to choose from with different designs on the board. Some styles feature LED lighting around the sides of the board and around the hole.

Pros Light and foldable for ultimate portability

Light and foldable for ultimate portability Several designs available

Several designs available Regulation size

Regulation size Comes with high-quality all-weather bean bags

Cons More expensive than other portable cornhole sets

Why we like it: While it’s not suitable for competitive play, the GoSports Portable PVC Framed Cornhole toss is a great no-hassle outdoor game at a great price. While it’s not suitable for competitive play, the GoSports Portable PVC Framed Cornhole toss is a great no-hassle outdoor game at a great price. Editor’s Rating:

Sizes Available: 3’x2’, 4’x2’

Weight: 15-17 lbs depending on size

Our favorite cornhole set for a day at the beach, the GoSports Portable PVC Framed Cornhole Toss only weighs 10 pounds. This makes it by far the lightest way to take a serious cornhole set on the go with you. There’s also a long and thin carrying case that easily fits in the car and makes carrying this set easy.

The standard version of the Portable PVC Framed Cornhole Toss is a shortened tailgate cornhole board. You can choose to upgrade to the XL model to get a full 4’x2’ regulation size, but we would recommend against the extra cost unless you’re worried about being ready for competition play. While the included bags perform well on the vinyl surface of this set, we did notice a big difference in the bounciness that makes it difficult to slide bags on the surface.

Boards

Technically, these are not boards but instead are comprised of vinyl stretched between PVC pipes. While this performs well, there is no substitute for the way bags slide across a hard surface.

Bags

There are 8 regulation-sized bean bags included with this set. One of our favorite things about the GoSports cornhole boards we have reviewed is the quality of the bags. Like all components of GoSports cornhole sets, the bags are made in the USA.

Style

There are a few styles to choose from. Our favorite is the classic red and blue look.

Pros Weighs only 10 pounds

Weighs only 10 pounds One of the least expensive cornhole sets available

One of the least expensive cornhole sets available Perfect for a day at the park or the beach

Cons The playing surface is bouncier than most cornhole sets

The playing surface is bouncier than most cornhole sets There are some reports of the vinyl surface tearing after extended use

Why we like it: With an unmistakable vintage style, this solid wood cornhole set will look great in any bar, man cave, or backyard. With an unmistakable vintage style, this solid wood cornhole set will look great in any bar, man cave, or backyard. Editor’s Rating:

Sizes Available: 4’x2’

Weight: 40 lbs

One of the coolest cornhole boards we reviewed, the surface of the Sportdo Solid Wood Cornhole set has a vintage look that is sure to attract attention at your next party, barbecue or cornhole tournament. Available in three vintage designs, this is a set that performs well and looks great.

While the wood is styled to look like it has been reclaimed, it’s actually been printed with a pattern using the latest heat pressing and printing methods. This ensures that the bags slide uniformly across the surface. The set is easy to carry thanks to the rope handles on the side.

Boards

This is the most stylish cornhole set on our list. The playing surface of these cornhole boards is decorated using a modern printing process that allows great graphics without interfering with the consistency of the playing surface. There are attached hemp rope handles for easy transport, though the boards are too heavy to be regularly moved long distances with ease.

Bags

The bags included with this set are high quality and weather resistant. They come in two color combinations but customers are not able to choose which one is included with their set.

Style

This is one of the most unique looking cornhole boards we came across. By blending vintage design with modern technology, Sportdo has created a cornhole set that is fun to play and looks great anywhere.

Pros Unique vintage wood style

Unique vintage wood style Soft help rope handles make transport easy

Soft help rope handles make transport easy 100% Satisfaction guarantee for 90 days after purchase

Cons More expensive than most other sets we reviewed

More expensive than most other sets we reviewed Quite heavy

Why we like it: Made from cabinet-grade birch wood. This unfinished cornhole board can handle all weather conditions and will last for years. Made from cabinet-grade birch wood. This unfinished cornhole board can handle all weather conditions and will last for years. Editor’s Rating:

Sizes Available: 4’x2’

Weight: 50 lbs

Each unfinished cornhole board from BackYardGames USA is handcrafted and made with cabinet grade birch wood. This makes the playing surface smooth, stable and fun to play on. Not the most portable set of cornhole boards we reviewed, this set is heavy duty and will last for years. Customers we talked to praised this board for its high quality.

Included with this set are some of the best cornhole bags we reviewed. Each regulation-sized bean bag included with this set is made of thick double stitched canvas. This means they are tough enough for countless hours of play. We also appreciated the variety of colors available, with customers able to choose from over 20 different available colors.

Boards

Each cornhole board from BackYardGames USA is constructed by hand using birch wood. The boards come unfinished and are suitable for whatever painting or decoration you would like. At nearly 50 pounds, this is one of the heaviest cornhole sets we reviewed.

Bags

Just like the boards included with the set, the included bean bags are top quality and tough as nails. This is one of the only sets we reviewed that lets you choose the color of bags that are included with the set.

Style

While the cornhole boards in this set come unfinished, many customers we talked to told us how easy it was to style this board to your liking. We saw lots of examples from players who painted this board with the logo and colors of their favorite team, making their boards the perfect tailgating accessory.

Pros Birchwood construction is built to last

Birchwood construction is built to last Choose from 20+ bag colors with your set

Choose from 20+ bag colors with your set Every board is handmade

Cons One of the heaviest sets we reviewed

One of the heaviest sets we reviewed More expensive than other unfinished cornhole sets

Why we like it: It won’t be making an appearance at any tournaments anytime soon, but at under 5 pounds, the tiny Himal Collapsible Portable Corn Hole set delivers a surprisingly authentic experience. It won’t be making an appearance at any tournaments anytime soon, but at under 5 pounds, the tiny Himal Collapsible Portable Corn Hole set delivers a surprisingly authentic experience. Editor’s Rating:

Sizes Available: 3’x2’

Weight: 3.75 lbs

With a totally unique pop-up design that makes this cornhole set different than any other one we looked at, this set totally collapses into an impossibly small carrying case for easy transport. This is possible because the frame is made of a flat elastic wire that allows this set to twist and fold in an unconventional way. That is what makes the Himal Collapsible Portable Cornhole set our favorite pick for casual cornhole players on the go.

Weighing less than 5 pounds and folding into a carrying case less than a foot in diameter, the Himal Collapsible Portable Cornhole is perfect for the backyard, park, or beach. Unfortunately, while the lighter weight of the boards makes them easy to carry, they are also affected quite a bit by the wind.

Like the GoSports portable cornhole set, this board was designed with travel in mind. Unlike that option, though, it’s slightly less structure, making it lighter and easier to pack away but also less effective when playing.

Boards

The most portable cornhole set we reviewed, the Himal Collapsible Portable Cornhole set is light enough to bring with you anywhere. They hold up surprisingly well thanks to the frame made of high elastic flat wire. The anti-skid surface works well, but lacks the slide of a good wooden board

Bags

The bags that come with this set are solid all-weather bags that should last for a long time.

Style

This set only comes in one color scheme, and it’s rather bland. The included carrying case is a simple red with a large Himal logo.

Pros Weighs less than 5 pounds

Weighs less than 5 pounds Frame made from high elastic wire

Frame made from high elastic wire Folds up into a small carrying case

Folds up into a small carrying case Good value

Cons Difficult to play when windy

Difficult to play when windy Only one color selection

Why we like it: Not for the traditional game of cornhole, this set is great for kids and casual players learning the game. Not for the traditional game of cornhole, this set is great for kids and casual players learning the game. Editor’s Rating:

Sizes Available: 3’x2’

Weight: 7.5 lbs

The most unique cornhole game on our list, the Bullseye Bounce from GoSports is not a regulation cornhole game, but instead a single target board with 5 different holes with various points assigned to each hole. Not suitable for a regular game of cornhole, there are several games that can be played with this set.

There are rules for three different games included with this set. The first game is the simplest, called bullseye bounce, where the goal is to simply reach 150 points. There is a more advanced variation where the goal is to score exactly 75 points. This adds a new level of strategy to the game. Finally, the third variation is called black hole and rewards players for landing bags in the outer holes while avoiding the middle hole.

Boards

Unlike all the other sets on our list, there is only one board included with this set. The frame is constructed of lightweight PVC, and the vinyl playing surface works well. This board is designed for casual cornhole players.

Bags

The 8 bean bags included with this set are weatherproof and have a good heft to them. They are regulation-sized 6”x6” bags.

Style

Best for kids or casual cornhole players, this set is a great introduction to cornhole. The board is decorated with a brightly colored bullseye pattern.

Pros Great value

Great value Unique cornhole-inspired game is portable and easy to set up

Unique cornhole-inspired game is portable and easy to set up Rules for three different games included

Cons Only comes with one board

Only comes with one board Can not be used for a traditional game of cornhole

Guide to Buying the Best Cornhole Board

Why We Love Cornhole

Like any great game, cornhole is simple and addictive. Loved by kids and adults alike, the game has roots all the way back to 15th-century Germany. A true test of skill, it’s no wonder that the game is quickly becoming more popular around the world. Because a good cornhole set can last for many years, it’s also a very inexpensive hobby. Whether you want to enjoy it in your own backyard or in competitive leagues and tournaments, we know you will have a blast with whichever set you choose.

Cornhole Court Setup

Cornhole is the most fun when played in a properly-sized area. Placing the boards too close together makes it too easy to score, and placing them too far apart can make the game frustrating. Players who intend on playing in competitive leagues and tournaments should make sure to practice throwing from the proper distance. Note that these distances only apply to regulation sets, and be sure to read the manual of your set to see if the manufacturer recommends a different layout.

Layout

Playing cornhole requires an area about 8 feet wide and at least 40 feet long. The boards should be placed 27 feet apart, facing each other. For games with younger players, the ACA recommends setting the boards between 12 to 15 feet from each other. On each side of the board, there should be a pitchers box with a foul line lined up with the front edge of the board. The lines should be clearly marked to prevent disputes in competitive play, but imaginary lines work well enough among friends.

Consult this diagram for setting up your own cornhole court.

Cornhole Equipment

For casual games of cornhole, the boards can be whatever size is convenient. For competitive play, the American Cornhole Association has the following rules for cornhole equipment.

Board: A regulation cornhole board must be 48 inches in length and 24 inches wide. The playing surface should be smooth plywood at least ½-inch in thickness. The hole should be 6 inches in diameter, and located in the center of the board, 9 inches from the top. The legs should make the back end of the board sit 12 inches off the ground. The surface should be sanded until smooth and may be painted, but should not be glossy enough to allow a bag to slide backward after landing or otherwise disrupt the path of the bag.

A regulation cornhole board must be 48 inches in length and 24 inches wide. The playing surface should be smooth plywood at least ½-inch in thickness. The hole should be 6 inches in diameter, and located in the center of the board, 9 inches from the top. The legs should make the back end of the board sit 12 inches off the ground. The surface should be sanded until smooth and may be painted, but should not be glossy enough to allow a bag to slide backward after landing or otherwise disrupt the path of the bag. Bags: Cornhole bags should be made from two fabric squares stitched together. Bags can be made from any material, but it is important that they are durable. Each bag should be filled with around two cups of feed corn. Most modern all-weather bags replace the feed corn with plastic pellets because the corn can rot after getting wet. Both corn-filled and all-weather bags are legal in tournament play.

Cornhole Rules

Even in tournament play, the rules of cornhole are simple. The game can be played by single players or teams of two. In order to win, you must be the first player or team to score 21 points. In a singles match, the players walk between the board after each inning while in a doubles match every player throws at the same board for the entire game.

Innings

Cornhole is played in a series of innings. Each side throws a total of 4 bags every inning. The player or team who scored most recently begins by throwing the first bag and play alternates from there. In doubles, one player per team throws all four bags, then the players switch it up for the next inning.

Scoring

Cornhole uses cancelation scoring. This means that only one team may score points every inning. The final score is the difference between the total points scored by both teams during an inning. For example, if the red team ends the inning with bags 4 points scored and the blue team has 2, the final result is 2 points for red and none for blue. An inning with a tied score results in no points being scored by either team. Points are awarded as follows.

A bag that ends the inning on top of the playing surface is considered a “Bag In-the-count” and scores 1 point. This is also called a woody.

A bag that goes through the hole, either when thrown or knocked in by another bag scores 3 points. Of course, this is called a “cornhole.”

If a player steps on or past the foul line while throwing a bag, it is considered a foul and should be removed from the playing surface before the next bag is thrown.

If no player or team scores points in an inning, the team who scored last retains the first turn in the next inning. Play continues until one side reaches 21 points.

Tips for Playing Better Cornhole

In just the past few years, cornhole has gone from backyard pastime to serious sport, with the best players competing on national TV for huge cash prizes. This rise in popularity has also led to leagues and tournaments being established across the country and the world. If you want to take your cornhole game to the next level, here are some tips to get you started.

Throw it high. New cornhole players can get frustrated because they keep hitting the playing surface with their bags, only to see it quickly slide off the backside of the board. The key to getting your bags to stop on the board is to throw them with a high arc. At first, it will feel like you are launching the bags into the stratosphere, but you’ll score much better once you get the hang of it.

New cornhole players can get frustrated because they keep hitting the playing surface with their bags, only to see it quickly slide off the backside of the board. The key to getting your bags to stop on the board is to throw them with a high arc. At first, it will feel like you are launching the bags into the stratosphere, but you’ll score much better once you get the hang of it. Try less spin. Rookies tend to spin the bag too much when they throw it. Excessive spin causes inconsistent throws and unpredictable slides when the bag lands on the playing surface. The perfect throw has just a small amount of spin, allowing it to slide about 1 foot into the hole.

Rookies tend to spin the bag too much when they throw it. Excessive spin causes inconsistent throws and unpredictable slides when the bag lands on the playing surface. The perfect throw has just a small amount of spin, allowing it to slide about 1 foot into the hole. Go for the slide. Don’t try and land your bags directly in the hole. While it will work sometimes, the slightest bit too long and your bag is headed off the back of the board. By aiming for the area in front of the hole and sliding the bag in, you can consistently score points even when you miss the mark.

Don’t try and land your bags directly in the hole. While it will work sometimes, the slightest bit too long and your bag is headed off the back of the board. By aiming for the area in front of the hole and sliding the bag in, you can consistently score points even when you miss the mark. Drink less, win more. While it can be fun to have a few drinks while playing cornhole, having too many can have a negative effect on your game.

While it can be fun to have a few drinks while playing cornhole, having too many can have a negative effect on your game. Practice, practice, practice. Cornhole is a simple game, but only a few minutes of watching the pros on ESPN will show you how much skill is involved. At a high level, strategy and placement become more important because players are so accurate with their throws.

Thanks to cornhole’s explosion in popularity, there are also lots of video training resources available online.

Cornhole Boards FAQ

Q: What is a cornhole board made from?

A: While you can buy great cornhole boards from all kinds of material including wood, plastic, and metal, only wooden boards with a plywood playing surface are sanctioned for competitive play by the American Cornhole Association. That being said, many prefer alternative surfaces for at-home play, and even our premium pick has a flawless board despite not using wood.

Q: What size is a regulation cornhole board?

A: A regulation cornhole board is 4 feet long and 2 feet wide with the back end of the board required to sit approximately one foot off of the ground. Still, tailgate-sized sets are often used outside of competitions, even by world-class players, so many of our product selections, including [ANCHOR TO #GoSports Solid Wood Premium Cornhole Set] our overall top choice [END ANCHOR LINK] come in multiple sizes.

Q: How big should cornhole bags be?

A: Filled cornhole bags should be about six inches on each side and filled with two cups of feed corn or rubber pellets. We recommend bags filled with rubber pellets because they are water-resistant.

Q: How do I find a cornhole league near me?

A: With the popularity of cornhole exploding, it’s easy to find an event near you. Many tournaments are listed on the American Cornhole League website. If you can’t find one there, check with your local parks and rec department. Your state may also have its own state association that runs leagues and tournaments.

So what are you waiting for? The cornhole boards on this list vary greatly in their materials and construction, but they’re all excellent choices for someone. Whether you want an attractive painted board, a solid plain one, or a miniature travel set, there’s a board on this list to help you set up a great cornhole court for you, your friends, and your family.