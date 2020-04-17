The Best Deadlift Shoes In 2020

Best choice Premium pick Best value

Lifters know that nothing quite matches the feeling of a metal bar bending away from your hands as you drive a mountain of plates off the ground.

The deadlift is often considered the pinnacle of strength contests. It’s incredible how a movement that seems so simple to an onlooker can involve nearly every fiber of your being to execute properly.

Perfecting your deadlift form and steadily stacking on more plates is a satisfaction that surpasses many others. One way to quickly improve your numbers while also reducing your chance of injury is through the use of quality deadlift shoes. We’ve created this resource to help you understand the deadlift movement and find the best shoes for the job.

Before we get into our top ten list of deadlift shoes, let’s briefly discuss what you should pay attention to when weighing your deadlift shoe options.

Features to Consider in Good Deadlift Shoes

Each product review will have three main sections discussing the most important things to keep in mind when looking at deadlift shoes, which we’ll briefly explain now. When it comes to finding the best deadlifting footwear for you, the two core areas that you should pay the most attention to are the bottom and the top. No, seriously—let me explain.

The Bottom

The bottom of the shoe includes the grip on the base of the shoe, which is important for improving your power transfer as you screw your feet into the ground. The bottom also encompasses the sole of the shoe itself, including factors such as its thickness and its heel-to-toe drop (the variable thickness of the sole from the toes to the heel of the shoe).

Personal preference and biomechanics play a large role in determining what’s best for you, but one thing that all deadlift shoes should have in common is a solid, dense base that won’t squish under pressure like most running shoes do.

The Top

When it comes to the top of your deadlifting shoe, you want to pay attention specifically to areas of ankle support (or lack thereof), as well as metatarsal support and stability. Metatarsals are the large bones in your feet that lead down to your smaller toe bones which are called phalanges.

Metatarsal straps or support will help keep your feet and shoes in place throughout the deadlift movement, so you don’t wobble or shift from your base of stability. Ankle support is another matter that will vary depending on your preference. High-ankle shoes can slightly inhibit ankle mobility, but, in exchange, they provide more stability to your ankle joints through the added tension.

Utility

The third section will contain final thoughts on the overall utility of the product. In this section, we’ll focus on miscellaneous aspects of the product as well as the type of lifter they would be most suited for.

Without further ado, here are our top picks for deadlifting shoes in 2020.

The Best Deadlift Shoes 2020

The Adidas Powerlift 4 is a great pair of shoes for deadlifts and squats. These are some of the best lifting shoes on our list, with a low ankle that allows for great mobility and a metatarsal strap that keeps everything in place. Editor's Rating:

Bottom

The soles are very dense and quite thin, especially at the front. One thing that differentiates these shoes from most used specifically for deadlifting is the presence of a heel-to-toe drop. The heels are slightly elevated, which makes these ideal for squatting but just shy of allowing you to reach perfect form for deadlifts. That being said, a slight heel-to-toe drop is even preferred by some deadlifters, and is unlikely to be noticed by all but the truest of purists of flat-foot deadlifting.

Top

These Adidas Powerlift 4 Shoes have low ankles to provide maximum mobility in the bottom position of a squat or deadlift. Since the ankle isn’t high enough to keep your feet in place, these also sport a metatarsal hook-and-loop strap. The canvas material upper makes these soft, comfortable, and durable for many lift sessions to come.

Who are the Adidas Powerlift 4 Shoes best for?

While the general advice for deadlifting shoes is for them to have nearly or completely flat soles, a slight heel-to-toe drop is unlikely to impact performance. The benefit of these having higher heels is that they are excellent for squatting which means you can easily squat and deadlift in the same pair of shoes—saving you time and money. For most people, the Adidas Powerlift 4 is the comfortable, versatile, performance-oriented deadlift shoe that you need.

Durable, light shoes

The ability to go between squats and deadlifts in the same pair of shoes is nice

Low ankle allows for complete mobility

Low ankle allows for complete mobility The combination of laces and metatarsal strap allows these shoes to remain secure throughout your lifts

Cons The heel-to-toe drop, though slight, might not work well for deadlift purists

The Otomix Stingray Weightlifting Shoes are lightweight with thin, dense soles and excellent ankle support. These shoes are excellent for deadlifting, and can do double duty as general martial arts shoes. Editor's Rating:

Bottom

The soles on these shoes are very thin and exceptionally flat, which is perfect for traditional deadlifts. The tread on the bottom of the shoes is also excellent for maintaining a grip on the floor as you leverage your body through the deadlift movement.

Top

These Otomix Stingray Powerlifting Shoes sport a high ankle that provides excellent support for the ankle joints of the lifter. We would have loved to see them include a metatarsal strap to provide additional security of the foot’s placement inside the shoe, but the lace holes go all the way up the high ankles and do an admirable job of keeping your feet in place when adjusted properly.

Who are the Adidas Powerlift 4 Shoes best for?

The Otomix Stingray is made with lifting and combat sports in mind. The shoes are lightweight with flat, dense, and thin soles. When you combine that with the excellent ankle support, you’ve got a great pair of shoes for deadlifting and MMA training alike. They also come in a ton of great colors and styles, so you can flex your personality while you flex your quads. If you didn’t like the heel drop of the [ANCHOR TO #Adidas Powerlift 4] Powerlift 4 [END ANCHOR LINK] and want a bit more ankle support, the slight added cost of the Otomix Stingray will be worth the upgrade.

Lightweight with thin and flat soles makes these excellent for deadlifting in

The high ankles provide extra support and stability for those who prefer that style

The high ankles provide extra support and stability for those who prefer that style These come in a variety of bold and neutral styles to satisfy every personality

Cons The lack of a metatarsal strap is a tad disappointing on these otherwise near-perfect Otomix Stingrays

Reebok has made a sturdy, reliable lifting shoe that provides a solid foundation and excellent security for keeping your feet snugly in place while training. Editor's Rating:

Bottom

The soles on these Reebok Lifter PR Cross-Trainer Shoes are dense and rigid, but they also have a slight heel-to-toe drop that reduces their optimization for strict deadlifts. Granted, the heel-to-toe drop isn’t drastic, and other shoes on our list are worse in that regard. The raised heel is great for squats and snatches, well-suited if you’re looking for shoes you can wear both for deadlifts and other lifts like Olympic movements. The sole is also great for running, an area that most deadlift shoes totally neglect.

Top

We would consider the ankle on these to be on the high side of low, which means they do provide a little bit of ankle stability compared to true low-ankle styles. The metatarsal strap on these Reebok Lifter PR Sneakers is perfectly situated for keeping your foot snugly in place throughout your lifts. The outer material is fairly rigid, and a raised toe box provides some extra safety from dropped weights.

Who are the Adidas Powerlift 4 Shoes best for?

Thanks to the slight heel-to-toe drop, these shoes are ideal for lifters who want to be able to transition quickly between squats, cleans, deadlifts, and even a bit of cardio. While not ideal strictly for deadlifting, the raised heel is slight enough that it shouldn’t impact deadlift performance noticeably for any but the most elite of competitors.

A dense, rigid sole provides a stable platform for your lifting movements

The metatarsal strap will keep your feet securely in place throughout your training sessions

Works better for running than any other deadlift shoe on the market

Works better for running than any other deadlift shoe on the market These deadlift shoes are priced competitively and built to last

Cons The heel-to-toe drop isn’t absolutely perfect for deadlifting, but is unlikely to have a noticeable impact on your lifts

Chuck Taylors are classic shoes that have been used in the weightlifting world for decades thanks to their flat, sturdy soles that provide an excellent platform for deadlifts, squats, and other compound movements. Editor's Rating:

Bottom

The sole is a little on the thick side for modern lifters, which is why these placed a little lower on our list. However, the density and flatness of the sole are great for providing a stable platform for your deadlifts. These also provide great traction and ample space for your toes so you can “spread the ground” during your lifts.

Top

The canvas upper is an excellent material for providing durability and support, while still remaining quite comfortable. The high ankles with laces that climb to the top provide good ankle stability, and the addition of a rubber outer on the toe box is nice for giving your toes a bit of extra padding from dropped weights. These have no additional metatarsal strap to really cinch in a snug fit, but the laces can be adjusted to keep your feet secured.

Who are the Adidas Powerlift 4 Shoes best for?

Converse Chuck Taylor High Tops have been used by weightlifters for a long time thanks to their stability and reliability. While the sole may be a little thicker than shoes designed specifically for deadlifting, these still perform admirably and are worn by deadlifters across the planet. Moreso than the Powerlift 4 that they resemble in function, they’re also comfortable and stylish enough to be used for general wear.

The dense, flat sole provides an excellent platform for your feet during lifts

The high ankles offer solid ankle support and stability for your joints

These Chuck Taylor High Tops will earn you some street cred at the gym thanks to their history of use for lifters

These Chuck Taylor High Tops will earn you some street cred at the gym thanks to their history of use for lifters They’re some of the cheapest lifting shoes on the market

Cons The sole’s thickness places you higher off the ground than shoes created specifically for deadlifts, which means you’ll have to lift the weight a little farther in comparison to thin soles

These Reebok Crossfit Nano 8.0 Sneakers are excellent deadlift shoes for people who like to maximize their mobility when training. Editor's Rating:

Bottom

While the soles aren’t perfectly level (there is a heel-to-toe drop of roughly 4 mm), they are quite flat. The thickness and density aren’t ideal, but these shoes are perfectly adequate for deadlifting purposes as well as other general gym and lifting activities. The tread is nice for increased grip during lifts. On top of that, the bottoms of these shoes are also designed to help you run faster and longer, making them great for all-purpose workouts.

Top

The Reebok Nano 8.0 Flexweave Shoe is another low-ankle styled deadlift shoe that favors mobility over ankle support. The low ankle allows for the freedom of movement that you’ll need to run and jump during intense and varied CrossFit workouts. These deadlift shoes lack a strap for securing your foot in place, but the lace-holes do travel to the top of the shoe and provide a fairly snug fit.

Who are the Adidas Powerlift 4 Shoes best for?

These shoes are specifically marketed towards CrossFitters, and they are well-suited for general gym purposes. These Reebok Flexweave Sneakers are a good option for people interested in performing deadlifts as a part of a circuit or WOD-style workout routine. While the soles aren’t ideal for deadlifts, they are completely adequate, and the shoe itself provides good support and stability overall. Like the Reebok Lifter, both of which are designed for a variety of movements, the Reebok Nano is excellent for just about anything, but they’re even more well-suited for running.

These shoes are a good combination of flexible and rigid, to provide a sturdy base for lifting without negatively impacting general mobility

These sneakers come in a variety of colors and styles to match your personality

The arch support is especially good for explosive movements

The arch support is especially good for explosive movements They’re perfect for workouts that combine running, jumping, and lifting

Cons The slight heel-to-toe drop isn’t perfect for deadlifting but not severe enough to be an issue

While these aren't strictly deadlifting shoes, Nordic Lifting Powerlifting Shoes are excellent all-around shoes for squats, cleans, and other weightlifting movements while being serviceable for deadlifts—allowing you to stick with a single pair of lifting shoes for all your powerlifting needs. Editor's Rating:

Bottom

These Nordic Lifting Powerlifting Shoes provide excellent traction, and the soles are very dense and rigid to prevent wobbling during your lifts. A lifted heel is preferred by some deadlifters, but generally not recommended if that’s all you’re going to be doing in the shoes. The raised heel makes these ideal for squatting as opposed to strict deadlifts, but the heel-to-toe drop shouldn’t be detrimental for most.

Top

Another low-ankle style of deadlift shoe, these Nordic Lifting Powerlifting Shoes provide great mobility. The metatarsal strap is positioned perfectly for keeping your foot securely in place throughout your lifts, and the closure system allows you to keep your feet snugly in place without placing too much pressure in any single area.

Who are the Adidas Powerlift 4 Shoes best for?

These shoes are primarily intended for squatting movements, but deadlifting in these shouldn’t pose an issue for the vast majority of lifters. The raised heel can be beneficial for people with poor ankle mobility. As with other shoes that aren’t strictly created for deadlifting, these shoes may be preferred for some lifters thanks to their ability to be used for numerous lifts in addition to deadlifts.

The metatarsal strap is excellent for keeping your foot securely in place during lifts

The soles are very rigid and dense, creating an ideal platform for your feet

The soles are very rigid and dense, creating an ideal platform for your feet They’re great for just about any weightlifting movement

Cons The heel lift isn’t ideal for most deadlifters, but it allows you to wear the same shoes for squats and deadlifts

Wrestling shoes have been a longtime favorite for many in the lifting community looking for a multipurpose shoe to deadlift in, and these Adidas HVC Wrestling Shoes offer top-notch quality at an unbeatable price. Do keep in mind, though, that prices of all shoes on this list vary by size and color options, so check twice to make sure they're the best deal you can get before buying. Editor's Rating:

Bottom

The tread is good, but a little lacking in grip and stability compared to other shoes on our list. The sole, on the other hand, is solid, dense, and thin, which is just the way we like it for deadlift shoes. If it weren’t for the somewhat disappointing tread, these might have placed higher on our list.

Top

These Adidas HVC Wrestling Shoes sport a mid-to-high ankle that offers fair ankle stability. The strap is positioned across the top of the ankle as opposed to the metatarsal region, which means it doesn’t aid in keeping your feet secure from slipping inside the shoe as well as it should.

These are made with a combination of synthetic leather and suede, providing a sturdy outer that resists wear while still being flexible enough to not inhibit mobility excessively. The mid-ankle style is a good compromise for people who want some ankle support but don’t want to limit their mobility.

Who are the Adidas Powerlift 4 Shoes best for?

These deadlift shoes are excellent for various training endeavors such as boxing and MMA in addition to powerlifting. These are great for people who are on the fence concerning ankle support and mobility tradeoffs thanks to the mid-ankle design. Their light weight and dense soles are great for general gym and training purposes. They’re fairly similar in form to the premium Otomix deadlift shoes, making them an excellent budget alternative.

These are great shoes offered at a surprisingly affordable price point

The soles are thin and dense for ideal deadlift performance

The soles are thin and dense for ideal deadlift performance The midrise ankle is perfect for those who want a combination of ankle support and mobility

The ankle strap doesn't really accomplish much due to its position on the shoe

The ankle strap doesn’t really accomplish much due to its position on the shoe The tread offers sub-par traction compared to other products on our list

While these Adidas Samba Classics are designed specifically for indoor soccer and other sports, they make for excellent deadlift shoes thanks to their excellent soles. These shoes are particularly good for those on a budget as they can be purchased on the cheap during sales and used for multiple sporting activities in addition to lifting. Editor's Rating:

Bottom

The soles on the Adidas Samba Classic Shoes are dense, flat, and fairly thin—especially for a shoe than will let you run just as well as it lets you deadlift. They also have excellent traction thanks to the fact that these were designed for indoor soccer players. For optimal deadlifting purposes, the sole could be thinner—but not by a whole lot.

Top

Once again, these Adidas Samba Classics were designed for indoor soccer which means they are built for mobility and quick pivots. That means these do a good job of staying on your feet during other dynamic weightlifting movements, while not reducing mobility thanks to their low ankle. However, the lack of a metatarsal strap prevents these shoes from having that added layer of adjustability we’d like to see in deadlift shoes.

Who are the Adidas Powerlift 4 Shoes best for?

These shoes are excellent for deadlifters that like the low-ankle style and want to be able to use their deadlift shoes for multiple activities outside of strictly deadlifting. These are excellent workout shoes that can be used for a variety of athletic pursuits. They’re stylish enough to be used as general-purpose shoes, just like Chuck Taylors, but they’re almost as well-suited for running as the Reebok Nanos, too.

Versatile and comfortable, the Adidas Samba Classic Shoe is a great performance shoe for multiple sporting applications

The flat and dense sole is great for providing a solid base for deadlifts

The flat and dense sole is great for providing a solid base for deadlifts These shoes are built for indoor soccer players, which means they offer great traction and mobility

The sole is a bit thicker than is ideal for deadlifting

The sole is a bit thicker than is ideal for deadlifting The lack of a metatarsal strap or other support system prevents these from being higher on our list

The styling of the Vibram KSO Evo Cross Training Shoe isn't for everyone, but it can serve well for emulating barefoot-style deadlifting while still offering some support and protection. Editor's Rating:

Bottom

The sole of these minimalist shoes with individual toes is thin and flexible enough to allow your feet to sit evenly on the ground. The heel-to-toe drop is virtually non-existent, which makes these an ideal option for deadlifting in. These Vibram KSO Evo Shoes also offer really good traction to prevent you from sliding.

Top

The ankle style is extremely low, meaning these shoes will give you excellent mobility but none of the stability for your joints that is prized by many lifters. The closure system uses a fast-lacing cinch system similar to sweatpants that provides decent foot-security inside the shoe. These are designed to wear more like a glove for your feet than traditional shoes, so while not particularly supportive or protective, they do offer a little bit of padding.

Who are the Adidas Powerlift 4 Shoes best for?

These Vibram KSO Evos are best suited for the free-spirited deadlifters among us. Barefoot deadlifts are completely viable and a preferred method for many lifters; however, most gyms won’t allow you to go barefoot. These Vibram KSO Evos allow you to be barefoot without actually being barefoot. The main issue with these is the inability to dial in a perfect fit due to their glove-like design, and the lack of support offered.

Great for deadlifters that would rather lift without shoes on but can't due to gym policies

These Vibram KSO Evos are perfect for lifters that are also interested in minimalist shoes for running and other activities

These Vibram KSO Evos are perfect for lifters that are also interested in minimalist shoes for running and other activities The thin, flat sole is great for deadlifting

These shoes are fairly pricey, all things considered

These shoes are fairly pricey, all things considered They offer much less support and protection than traditional deadlift shoes

These Barerun Barefoot Sports Shoes are perfect for deadlifters looking for minimalist shoes that will allow them to get as close to barefoot as possible without being kicked out of the gym. As an added bonus, these are great for beach runs, while also being impossibly cheap. Editor's Rating:

Bottom

The sole is thin and completely flat, which is perfect for deadlifting purposes. These Barerun Barefoot Sports Shoes also offer reasonable traction to prevent your feet from slipping on the ground.

Top

These Barerun Barefoot Sports Shoes are more like slippers than shoes. As such, they have no laces or straps for adjusting the fit. This could result in your feet shifting around inside the shoes if you can’t find a size that fits just right for your feet. You’ll hardly notice they’re on while wearing them, which means that they’ll be exceedingly comfortable, but won’t provide any of the ankle support that some find necessary for deadlifting.

Who are the Adidas Powerlift 4 Shoes best for?

Some deadlifters prefer to lift barefoot; however, most gyms have policies that prevent you from lifting without shoes on. These deadlift shoes are the perfect answer for people looking to give themselves a barefoot experience without breaking any rules. The added fact that these are absurdly cheap makes these Barerun Barefoot Sports Shoes the perfect choice for budget-minded lifters. Though not quite as feature-filled as the similar Vibram barefoot-style deadlift shoes, they’re an excellent budget alternative.

Unbelievably cheap

Extremely thin sole that is the next best thing to being barefoot

These are lightweight and flexible, so you should barely notice them on your feet.

These are lightweight and flexible, so you should barely notice them on your feet. These shoes are quick-drying, so you don’t have to worry about sweat

Cons The ultra-minimalistic design of these shoes offers next to no protection or support

Guide to Buying the Best Deadlift Shoes

Before we can go into the details of what makes a good deadlift shoe, we need to talk about the mechanics of the deadlift.

Deadlift Mechanics

The deadlift is an extremely basic-looking exercise that is surprisingly nuanced and difficult to master. When you combine the complexity of the movement with the excessive amount of weight that the deadlift can be performed at, you get an exercise that is potentially dangerous when performed improperly.

This video from the Buff Dudes YouTube channel gives a brief breakdown of proper deadlift form. The core idea of the deadlift is to lift a bar from the ground to your waist by standing up with the weight.

To execute this optimally, you need to press your feet into the ground with your weight centered on your heels and midfoot. Drive your hips up while you hinge at the waist, raising your chest and shoulders into an erect, standing position.

Ideally, the deadlift movement is executed with your entire body moving in tandem at the same speed of ascent. This means your knees should lock out at the same time your hips do. While you stand up to an erect position, you maintain the bar’s completely vertical path by holding the weight straight and dragging the bar up your body.

When done correctly, deadlifts might even cause your shins to bleed if you aren’t wearing protective clothing, because the bar is supposed to remain as close to your body as possible throughout the entire motion.

Mastering this motion can take a lifetime, but this detailed Deadlifting 101 Guide from nerdfitness.com is a great place to start for beginners.

How do shoes come into the deadlifting equation?

You might have noticed that the beginning of the lift focuses on driving your feet into the ground. One of the cues for the proper deadlifting form is to focus on pushing the ground away from the bar as opposed to lifting the bar off the ground. This distinction is important because the feet play a pivotal role in the deadlift movement.

Keeping your weight (and the weight you’re lifting on the bar) centered on your heels and mid-foot requires you to sit back slightly into the initial part of the pull. This is why it’s important to have dense soles that won’t wiggle or squish under you and cause instability.

Another important cue for deadlifting is to “spread the floor.” The idea behind this cue is that you should slightly rotate your hips externally when initiating the pull in order to load your glutes and hamstrings properly. Because of this and for general safety purposes, a good tread with a strong grip is highly recommended for deadlifting.

Deadlifting in running shoes is a serious mistake that many first-time lifters make. Running shoes are specifically designed to cushion your heels and spring back up as you strike the ground in your stride. This makes for an awful, wobbly platform for performing lifts with.

Deadlift shoes, on the other hand, are designed to give you a flat and rigid surface to press against while you stand up with the weight. A flat, rigid surface can be achieved through either a pair of shoes that have very thin soles that use the flat ground to give you a platform or through extremely dense soles like the ones in Converse shoes. However, Chuck Taylors have pretty thick soles.

What’s wrong with having a thick sole for deadlift shoes?

The core issue with a thick sole is that it raises you higher off the ground. This means lifting a weight off the ground requires a higher range of motion (ROM) for you to complete the exercise.

This isn’t going to negatively impact your form or cause any harm, but it will make the deadlift movement a bit more difficult to perform. This means if you can perform a deadlift at a certain weight with thick soles, you should be able to lift more weight with thinner soles.

Essentially, thicker soles mean more work. This could actually be considered a benefit as it increases the difficulty of your training session. In fact, some people deadlift while standing on a raised platform to enhance their ability to move the bar off the ground in the first part of the deadlift movement.

Based on what we mentioned regarding sole thickness, it’s a simple logical leap to consider that deadlifting barefoot could be better than wearing any type of shoe. In fact, many lifters prefer deadlifting without any shoes on at all. However, research doesn’t really support that lifting barefoot is better than using good deadlifting shoes when it comes to optimizing performance.

In addition to your deadlifting performance potentially being improved by wearing the right shoes, your safety can be, too. What you gain by wearing deadlift shoes is primarily arch support, ankle support, and traction. Bare feet can easily slip on hard surfaces, and going without shoes prevents you from receiving any support that is offered by shoes designed for athletic pursuits.

Overall, wearing deadlifting shoes is recommended particularly for beginners, so they can get as much support and protection as possible while they learn the complex movement pattern. Wearing shoes will protect the soles of your feet from rough edges or objects on the ground while also offering some protection from dropped weights.

Furthermore, most gyms across the nation don’t allow you to lift while barefoot. If prefer to deadlift barefoot but aren’t able to, try minimal deadlifting shoes like the Vibram KSO Evo or the ultra-cheap Barerun Barefoot Sports Shoes.

What about raised heels for deadlift shoes?

A raised heel is generally considered less than ideal for deadlifting for most lifters because the elevated heel pushes your weight more towards your toes. Like we mentioned above, you want to have your weight centered closer to your heels and midfoot. This means the raised heel can impact your form and reduce your overall deadlift performance. Still, the relatively small heels on many shoes on this list won’t be a serious problem for all but the pickiest deadlifters.

On the other hand, a raised heel helps greatly with squats—especially for people with sub-par ankle mobility. This is also the case for other lifts such as cleans and snatches which require you to enter into a deeper squatting position than the deadlift. If you are looking for a weightlifting shoe with a slight heel, the Nordic Lifting shoes or the Adidas HVC, a similar but slightly cheaper alternative, are your best bets.

It might also be worth a slight reduction in your deadlift performance to buy a pair of shoes that are more tailored to exercises outside of weightlifting. This is even more so the case if you plan to quickly move between deadlifting and other movements, like is often done with CrossFit training and other circuit-style training routines. If you need a shoe that you can run and jump in as well as deadlift, check out the Reebok Lifter and the Reebok Nano 8.0.

Summing It All Up

Ideally, you want deadlift shoes that have thin, flat, and dense soles that won’t compress unevenly when placed under pressure. You also want shoes that provide options for adjusting the fit to your preferences. A metatarsal strap will allow you to cinch your shoes into a snug fit that will keep your feet from sliding inside the shoes, but it’s not necessary if the shoes are already snugly fitted.

When it comes to ankle support, that’s mostly a matter of preference. As many lifters know, going big can be as much a mental challenge as it is physical. Strong support can keep you stable and increase your confidence, which is incredibly important when lifting heavy weights, while shoes with lower ankles offer greater mobility.

All things considered, the most important aspect of a good pair of deadlift shoes is finding ones that work well for you. Our list has a lot of excellent deadlifting and powerlifting shoes for a wide variety of preferences. Now that you have a better understanding of the deadlift movement and the mechanics involved, you should be able to find a deadlift shoe that lets you lift these heavy weights as safely, comfortably, and easily as possible.