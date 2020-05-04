The 10 Best Beer Pong Tables In 2020

Best choice Premium pick Best value

Whether played in a frat house, garage, or backyard, there is no doubt that beer pong is an American tradition. Played by tossing ping pong balls into plastic party cups on the other side of a long table, beer pong (also called Beirut) is one of the world’s most popular drinking games. If you plan on hosting a get-together and playing some beer pong, having the proper table is an absolute must. If you’re shopping for the perfect table for your next party or beer pong tournament, you’ve come to the right place. We reviewed every beer pong table we could find, so keep reading to see our recommendations.

Features to Consider in Good Beer Pong Tables

It’s mostly known as a social party game, so most people are surprised to learn that there is a serious beer pong tournament scene. Every year since 2006, Las Vegas has hosted the World Series of Beer Pong, a massive tournament with hundreds of teams competing for a $50,000 first prize. Events like this have created a demand for high-quality beer pong tables. Here are some things you should consider before buying one of your own.

Table Size

Most beer pong tables are 8 feet long. This is the table size we recommend if you have enough space. In our experience, this distance is ideal because it provides enough challenge but still allows for fast-paced games. The height of a “regulation” beer pong table is 27 inches. Some tables we looked at were slightly taller, and if the table has cup holes, the lip of the cup will be lower.

Cup Holes

Some of the beer pong tables we looked feature grooves or holes that will keep cups in place when you play. These holes make it easy to position the cups and can help keep players from knocking cups over, especially after the beer has been flowing for a couple of hours. Some of the tables on our list offer cup holes as an optional upgrade.

Features

As beer pong tables get more sophisticated, manufacturers are adding more and more features to help their tables stand out. We found tables with built-in bottle openers, dry-erase surfaces, and even a moving beer-pong robot!

Portability

Especially if you’ll be taking your beer pong table tailgating or the beach, portability is a big deal. Many of the tables on our list fold for easy transportation and storage. Some also feature handles that make carrying them around easier. Players who want to play beer pong on the go should make sure they buy a table that is light and easy to carry.

Style

During our search, we found beer pong tables with all sorts of interesting and great-looking designs on the playing surface. Beer pong is always a hit with spectators, and a great looking beer pong table is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. There are even tables that come with color-changing LED lights for added style.

Now that you have an idea what to look for, here are our picks for the 10 best beer pong tables to buy in 2020.

The Best Beer Pong Tables 2020

Why we like it: A high-quality table at a reasonable price, the standard 8-foot beer pong table from the team at PartyPongTables.com is our top pick. A high-quality table at a reasonable price, the standard 8-foot beer pong table from the team at PartyPongTables.com is our top pick. Editor’s Rating:

Table Dimensions: 96”(L) x 24” (W) x 28” (H)

Cup Holes: Optional

With a one-of-a-kind surface design and a huge selection of customization options, this beer pong table from the folks at PartyPongTables.com is a great looking choice that is sure to take your beer pong games to the next level. The surface of the table features a liquid-deflecting wax finish that protects your table from spills while you play. There are three designs to choose from and optional LED lights that line the table. You can also choose for your table to come with or without cup holes.

Fun Factor:

Thanks to the unique look and wide variety of options, this is one of the most fun beer pong tables we looked at. We highly suggest adding the optional cup holes when you purchase this table in order to keep cups firmly in place and prevent spills. The color-changing LED lights on the upgraded model of this table is a great addition and are sure to delight players and spectators alike.

Portability:

The PartyPongTable.com quickly and easily folds into 1/4th of its size in order to be easily carried or stored. There is also a sturdy handle that makes carrying the folded-up table a snap. The table is easy to unfold and set up, though it only has three sets of legs supporting the table, making the table seem slightly wobblier than other options we reviewed.

Style:

The PartyPongTables.com Standard Beer Pong Table is one of the most stylish tables on the market. In addition to the optional LED lights, there are also three choices of design for the playing surface. There is a glossy American Flag design, a blacklight-reactive graffiti design, and a whiteboard surface that allows you to draw your own design.

Verdict: Thanks to the awesome looking table designs and bright LED Lights, the PartyPongTables.com Standard 8-foot Beer Pong Table is our favorite choice for players looking to spend a few extra dollars for a truly unique beer pong table. Perfect for tailgates, tournaments, frat parties, and more, this table is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

Cons Not as sturdy as it could be

Why we like it: Our favorite premium beer pong table, this one is guaranteed to draw a crowd. The colorful high-resolution designs look great. Our favorite premium beer pong table, this one is guaranteed to draw a crowd. The colorful high-resolution designs look great. Editor’s Rating:

Table Dimensions: 96” (L) x 24” (W) x 28” (H)

Cup Holes: Optional

Featuring some of the most vivid and colorful surfaces of any of the tables we looked at, the 8-Foot Professional Beer Pong Table from PartyPongTables.com is sure to add a memorable touch to your next beer pong tournament or party. We highly recommend adding the optional LED lights that are available for purchase with this set. The bright LED lights surrounding this table can display 20 different colors, and we think they just look awesome.

Fun Factor:

Not only is this one of the best-looking beer pong tables we reviewed, but it is also one of the most fun to play on. The anodized aluminum frame is lightweight and sturdy. The table can be ordered with or without cup holes on each side. We also recommend adding the optional cup holes to this table as they allow you to play without worrying about spills. This is a very handy feature and can prevent countless “party fouls” after the beer has been flowing for a few hours.

Portability:

The Professional Beer Pong Table from PartyPongTables.com is easy to take with you wherever you go. At 26 pounds, it is a few pounds heavier than some other beer pong tables, but it’s still very easy to carry thanks to the comfortable handle. This table folds up into a two square foot briefcase size when not in use.

Style:

There are two style options for the surface of this beer pong table. Both feature high-resolution graphics with vivid colors. We think that both choices look great both in daylight and at night time. The optional LED lights are bright and capable of displaying 20 different vivid colors, each with different modes and adjustable speeds and brightness.

Verdict:

Even though it is a little more expensive than lots of other options we reviewed, the PartyPongTables.com 8-Foot Professional Beer Pong Table is our favorite premium choice for party hosts who want to make a big impression with a beer pong table. We highly recommend ordering this one with all the extras.

Cons More expensive than other options we reviewed

Why we like it: Our top value pick for beer pong tables, the GoPong 8-Foot Portable Beer Pong Table is really easy to take with you anywhere. Our top value pick for beer pong tables, the GoPong 8-Foot Portable Beer Pong Table is really easy to take with you anywhere. Editor’s Rating:

Table Dimensions: 96” (L) x 24” (W) x 27.5” (H)

Cup Holes: No

Perfect for tailgating, the GoPong 8-Foot Portable Beer Pong Table is one of the most convenient regulation size tables we reviewed. Even though it folds up to be as small as a briefcase, the lightweight aluminum frame of this table makes durable enough to last. The melamine playing surface is beer proof to survive even the craziest parties. Unlike some other dedicated beer pong tables we reviewed, there are no indented spaces for the cups to sit.

Fun Factor:

Beer pong is the most fun drinking game around, and this table makes it easy to start a game just about anywhere. The GoPong 8-Foot Portable Beer Pong Table is guaranteed to be a hit at backyard barbecues, parties, and other get-togethers. Because the table is so easy to unfold and set up, it’s fast and easy to get the party started.

Portability:

The GoPong 8-Foot Portable Beer Pong Table weighs 20 pounds, making it easy to carry to wherever you will be playing. This table folds for easy carry and storage. This table also features a sturdy and comfortable handle. While the surface is liquid-resistant enough to handle the occasional splash or spill, the table is not suitable for use in rainy weather.

Style:

Like many of the tables available from GoPong, this one features minimal branding that makes it easy to customize with paint or stickers. This table comes in three base designs. There is the original all-black design as well as designs inspired by football and the American flag.

Verdict:

Featuring quality construction and made from lightweight aluminum, this model from GoPong makes it easy to bring a professional quality, regulation-sized beer pong table with you anywhere.

Cons Not suitable for use in wet weather

Not suitable for use in wet weather No indented spaces for cups

Why we like it: Featuring two of the most fun games on the planet, our biggest complaint is that there’s no way to play cornhole and beer pong at the same time. Featuring two of the most fun games on the planet, our biggest complaint is that there’s no way to play cornhole and beer pong at the same time. Editor’s Rating:

Table Dimensions: Beer Pong Table: 96” (L) x 24” (W) x 24.5” (H) – Cornhole Boards: 48” (L) x 24” (W)

Cup Holes: No

Combing two of our favorite American backyard pastimes, this set from PartyPongTables.com includes both a regulation beer pong table and two full-sized cornhole boards. We were impressed by how easy it was to switch between the two games and how great the boards looked and performed in either mode. When buying this set, you can choose to have it come with LED lights around the perimeter. We highly recommend splurging on these because they look great and are guaranteed to add excitement to your next party.

Fun Factor:

The folks over at PartyPongTables.com have really outdone themselves with this combo. For slightly more than the cost of a professional-quality beer pong table or high-quality set of cornhole boards alone, this 2-in-1 set gives you both! It takes less than a minute to switch from one game to the other. The only drawback to the beer pong table included in this set is there is no option for cup holes.

Portability:

At 32 pounds, this combo set is significantly heavier than the standalone beer pong tables we reviewed, but it does fold up into a small briefcase-sized package with a sturdy handle making it easy to carry.

Style:

Available in four different glossy designs, this set brings a lot of personality to any event no matter which game you decide to play. The optional LED lights are powered by a total of six AA batteries and get great battery life despite being bright and vivid.

Verdict:

Beer pong and cornhole may be America’s two greatest backyard party games. If you’re going to throw a party and want to add a lot of fun in one package, the PartyPongTables.com Cornhole Boards & Beer Pong Table combo set is a perfect choice.

Cons No cup holes for preventing spills

Why we like it: Beer pong and pool parties go together like peas and carrots. A large cooler in the middle make this floating beer pong table a no-brainer for your next pool party. Beer pong and pool parties go together like peas and carrots. A large cooler in the middle make this floating beer pong table a no-brainer for your next pool party. Editor’s Rating:

Table Dimensions: 72” (L) x 36” (W) x 6” (H)

Cup Holes: Yes

The ultimate accessory for your next pool party, the GoPong Pool Party Barge has a big cooler right in the middle for keeping your beers cold while you play beer pong in the pool. Perfect for playing beer pong or just entertaining, there are a total of 28 cup holes in this pool barge—in addition to those used in the game, there’s slots for eight drinks on the side to be sipped while playing. Some pool floats we checked out seemed like they were made of cheap and thin plastic, but the GoPong Pool Party Barge is made from thick raft-grade material, making it durable enough for years worth of partying.

Fun Factor:

Stocking the cooler full of beer and floating this barge in your pool is a surefire way to delight your guests. In addition to beer pong, this float can also be used as a pool lounge and a swim-up bar for your guests. The cooler in the middle has plenty of space for beer, holding around 18 cans. The cup holes are deep and securely hold drinks in place, even if the water gets bumpy.

Portability:

Because the GoPong Pool Party Barge deflates when not in use, it is very easy to pack away and take wherever you go. Because of the large size and the heavy material, this float can be difficult to inflate by mouth. We recommend using a small hand pump to inflate the raft and saving your energy for having fun in the pool.

Style:

The GoPong Pool Party Barge only comes in a single blue and white color scheme and features no artwork. We would have liked to see a few more color options, but a floating beer pong table with a cooler full of beer is still pretty stylish.

Verdict:

The GoPong Pool Party Barge is a reasonably-priced pool float that can add lots of fun to any summer outing with a pool. It is made from a heavy-duty raft material and has room for lots of drinks. Using this barge is our favorite way to play beer pong in the pool.

Cons Difficult to inflate by mouth and does not include a pump. We recommend buying a small handheld pump to inflate this barge

Why we like it: Not only is this table perfect for a game of beer pong, the writable whiteboard surface allows artistic players to express themselves and create memorable designs. Also great for tournament brackets. Not only is this table perfect for a game of beer pong, the writable whiteboard surface allows artistic players to express themselves and create memorable designs. Also great for tournament brackets. Editor’s Rating:

Table Dimensions: 96” (L) x 24” (W) x 27.5” (H)

Cup Holes: Yes

Featuring a writable whiteboard surface, the Custom Dry Erase Beer Pong Table from GoPong is a great way to add a unique touch to any party. This foldable table features pre-cut cup holes so you don’t have to worry about spilled beer while you play. We saw pictures from customers who decorated the whiteboard with greek letters, tournament brackets, holiday themes, and more.

Fun Factor:

Not only does this table look unique, but it’s also fun to play on. The cup holes hold 10 standard size solo cups per side, and are deep enough to prevent spills. The frame of the table is made from high strength aluminum and will not buckle when someone accidentally leans or sits on it. One drawback to the whiteboard surface is that spills must be cleaned up quickly or you risk warping the playing surface.

Portability:

Weighing only 25 pounds, the GoPong Dry Erase Portable Beer Pong Table folds compactly for easy storage and portability. Unfortunately, folding the table can cause the art on the whiteboard to be smudged or ruined, so it is difficult to transport after you have spent time decorating the surface.

Style:

The writable surface and 4 included dry erase markers let you decorate this table for any occasion or get together. The only problem with this is that you have to actually draw the designs, so those of us with limited artistic ability will want to look elsewhere for a stylish design.

Verdict:

Thanks to an affordable price, solid performance, and unique whiteboard surface, the GoPong Dry Erase Portable Beer Pong Table is a solid choice for players with an artistic flair.

Cons The surface can warp if left wet for long periods of time

The surface can warp if left wet for long periods of time Drawing cool whiteboard pictures is a lot of work, especially when you consider that folding the table up might smudge them

Why we like it: While the design may not be for everyone, basketball fanatics will adore this beer pong table designed to resemble a courtside experience. While the design may not be for everyone, basketball fanatics will adore this beer pong table designed to resemble a courtside experience. Editor’s Rating:

Table Dimensions: 96” (L) x 25” (W) x 30” (H)

Cup Holes: No

With a charming basketball court design, this 8’ folding beer pong table from the team at Red Cup Pong is a great portable option that is perfect for March Madness or tailgating at your favorite basketball team’s next game. In addition to the fun design of the playing surface, this table also packs a bunch of useful features like a ball rack and a stainless steel bottle opener attached to the table. There are markings on the table where the cups should be positioned, but this table does not have cup holes.

Fun Factor:

Especially for big basketball fans, there is lots of fun to be had playing beer pong on this table. The surface handles spills well and you do not have to worry about damaging the table so long as you keep a damp cloth on hand to wipe them up. The included stainless steel bottle opener is mounted on the side of the table and is a simple but useful addition that makes us wonder why this isn’t a more common feature on beer pong tables.

Portability:

Weighing around 25 pounds, this table is not the lightest beer pong table we reviewed, but it’s still lightweight enough to carry around comfortably. The included ball rack underneath the table makes carrying and storing extra ping pong balls easy and convenient. There is no carrying handle on this table.

Style:

It’s hard to imagine a more perfectly designed beer pong table for a basketball fanatic, but the design of this table could seem out of place at events that aren’t basketball-related.

Verdict:

This high-quality beer pong table has an excellent set of features, but the basketball focused design may be a turn off to some players.

Cons No cup holes

No cup holes No handle for carrying

Why we like it: Just because you’re older doesn’t mean you’re a grown-up. The Sharper Image Mini Beer Pong set lets you smuggle a little piece of the frat house into your office. Just because you’re older doesn’t mean you’re a grown-up. The Sharper Image Mini Beer Pong set lets you smuggle a little piece of the frat house into your office. Editor’s Rating:

Table Dimensions: 25” (L) x 7” (W)

Cup Holes: Yes

For a more “grown-up” beer pong experience, the Sharper Image Mini Beer Pong Tabletop Set is a fun take on beer pong that re-imagines the college pastime with a touch of elegance but lots of fun. Meant to be played across a tabletop, the game features two catapults that fling small wooden balls to the other side of the board and into the small plastic cups included with this set. We appreciated that the balls are attached strings making them easy to retrieve and hard to lose.

Fun Factor:

While not the typical beer pong experience, we were pleasantly surprised by how fun this set is to play with. The unique ball-launching catapults and small balls with attached wires eliminate the need for chasing down balls. The cups are significantly smaller than standard-sized cups and only have enough room for a shot of beer or your other favorite drink. It’s not the same as throwing a ping pong ball, but using the spring-loaded catapults included with this set is still very fun.

Portability:

This set offers a surprisingly authentic beer pong experience in a very small package. Weighing only a few pounds, this set features a hinged board and a metal latch for keeping the wooden board folded. There is also an included mesh bag that makes carrying and storing this tabletop set easy.

Style:

The Sharper Image Mini Beer Pong Tabletop Set is made from solid wood and features a minimalist, elegant design.

Verdict:

While it won’t replace the regulation-sized tables at frat parties and beer pong tournaments any time soon, this fun miniature beer pong set from Sharper Image is a great way for anyone to play a quick game of beer pong. This set also makes an excellent gift for beer pong lovers of all ages.

Cons Uses much smaller cups than regulation-sized tables

Uses much smaller cups than regulation-sized tables Although fun, it’s not quite the same as standard beer pong

Why we like it: Unlike any beer pong game we have ever seen, players who splurge on the BRUU Moving Beer Pong Robot are in for the wildest beer pong game of their lives. Unlike any beer pong game we have ever seen, players who splurge on the BRUU Moving Beer Pong Robot are in for the wildest beer pong game of their lives. Editor’s Rating:

Table Dimensions: 11” (L) x 10” (W) x 3” (H)

Cup Holes: Yes, narrow groove

Okay, so this may stretch the definition of the word “table” a little bit, but we figure the BRUU Moving Beer Pong Robot is a worthy addition to this list because it turns any surface into a high-tech beer pong table complete with moving targets. With enough space to hold six standard size party cups, the BRUU robot has sensors allowing it to move on the table without any risk of it falling off. The BRUU is powered by a rechargeable battery allowing it to run for up to 20 hours after only 4 hours of charging time.

Fun Factor:

The BRUU Moving Beer Pong Robot is a great addition to any beer pong game. There are three speeds to choose from depending on the difficulty level you want. One thing you should note is that the BRUU is only sold individually. There are alternative rules for playing with only one unit but in order to play beer pong with the standard rules, you will need to purchase two of these.

Portability:

Because they work on any table, the BRUU Moving Beer Pong Robot can easily be taken with you anywhere. The long battery life means it can go for several nights of play between charging.

Style:

Like something out of a science fiction movie, playing beer pong using two BRUU Moving Beer Pong Robots is guaranteed to attract a crowd.

Verdict:

The BRUU Moving Beer Pong Robot makes for a beer pong game unlike any you have seen before as it quickly zig-zags across any table without falling off the edge. Of course, using this robot makes a game of beer pong significantly more expensive than simply using a table and plastic cups, but playing beer pong with moving cups is very fun. It’s a great addition to any table without cup holes that might confuse it, like our top overall pick (if you don’t add the optional holes) and our best budget buy.

Cons Adding robots makes playing beer pong a lot more expensive

Adding robots makes playing beer pong a lot more expensive May not work properly on tables with cup holes

Why we like it: A great table for an impromptu game of beer pong in the pool, we love that this floating beer pong table also doubles as a pool lounger. A great table for an impromptu game of beer pong in the pool, we love that this floating beer pong table also doubles as a pool lounger. Editor’s Rating:

Table Dimensions: 72” (L) x 30” (W) x 5” (H)

Cup Holes: Yes

Pool parties and beer are a great combo. That’s why the floating GoPong Pool Pong Table is such a hit at pool parties. This six-foot-long raft holds 10 standard size party cups per side and can be easily inflated either by mouth or using a pump. The low price and the fact that this floating table doubles as a pool raft make it a no brainer for any pool owner looking for a fun pool accessory.

Fun Factor:

Playing beer pong in a swimming pool is a lot of fun. At only six feet long, the GoPong Pool Pong Table is shorter than most other beer pong tables, so you will probably need to reposition the float between each turn. There are a few drawbacks to playing on this table in the pool. It’s a little too easy for pool water to get into the cups, and there’s no good place for the cups to go once they are removed from the board. On top of that, unlike the other pool beer pong table we recommend it tends to be a little unstable in rough waters.

Portability:

Because this table can be deflated and folded up, it’s one of the most portable beer pong tables you can buy. When deflated, the table can be carried in a small bag and weighs about three pounds. You may also want to buy a small hand pump to quickly inflate this table because there is not one included.

Style:

The GoPong Pool Pong Table only comes in one green color. It looks good and gets the job done, but we would have liked to see more color options offered.

Verdict:

Thanks to the low cost and big fun factor, the GoPong Pool Pong Table is a great alternative choice to the GoPong floating beer pong table for anyone looking to add some extra fun to any pool party without breaking the bank.

Cons Somewhat unstable

Somewhat unstable Does not have storage for removed cups or other added features

Guide to Buying the Best Beer Pong Table

If you have browsed the list of beer pong tables above, you now know that you have lots of different options when it comes to buying a table of your own. So how do you decide which one to buy? Here are some qualities that set the best beer pong tables apart from the rest of the pack.

Frame Material: A wobbly beer pong table can make a big mess and ruin the party. Make sure the frame of your beer pong table is made from quality materials. Every standard table on our list including our budget pick, the GoPong 8-Foot Beer Pong Table, includes a solid frame.

A wobbly beer pong table can make a big mess and ruin the party. Make sure the frame of your beer pong table is made from quality materials. Every standard table on our list including our budget pick, the GoPong 8-Foot Beer Pong Table, includes a solid frame. Playing Surface: The quality of a beer pong table’s playing surface is important because beer pong tables often get wet. A wood that easily warps or loses stability is a poor choice for the top of a beer pong table. Our top overall pick, the PartyPongTables.com Standard 8-Foot Beer Pong Table achieves this perfectly with its high-quality wax-coated tabletop.

The quality of a beer pong table’s playing surface is important because beer pong tables often get wet. A wood that easily warps or loses stability is a poor choice for the top of a beer pong table. Our top overall pick, the PartyPongTables.com Standard 8-Foot Beer Pong Table achieves this perfectly with its high-quality wax-coated tabletop. Design: More than any other party game we know, beer pong entertains a crowd. Tables that feature exciting graphics and lights are a big hit with both players and spectators. If you prize design above all else, the PartPongTables set with LED lights shoud be exactly what you’re looking for.

Beer Pong Table FAQ

How big is a beer pong table?

By general consensus, a regulation beer pong table has an 8’x2’ surface and around 27 inches tall. Most of the tables on this list meet these regulations, but if you’re looking for a more scaled-down version, the tabletop Sharper Image board is a fun alternative to a regulation-sized table.

Can I get a beer pong table with cup holes?

Yes! Adding cup holes to a beer pong table makes setup easier and reduces the chances of spills. Our favorite beer pong table with cup holes is the PartyPongTables.com Standard 8-Foot Beer Pong Table.

When is the World Series of Beer Pong?

The World Series of Beer Pong is held every summer in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What is the coolest looking beer pong table?

Because of the high-resolution graphics and awesome looking color-changing LED lights, we think the PartyPongTables.com 8-Foot Professional Beer Pong Table. is the best-looking beer pong table for 2020.

Rules Of Beer Pong

Once you have a table set up, you’ll want to become familiar with the rules before the beer starts flowing. This way you can keep the game moving and avoid arguments between players. Because there are so many different house rules depending on where you play, it’s a good idea to discuss a few rules like re-racking and bouncing before you begin. Follow the steps below to play a fun and exciting game of beer pong.

Setup

Place ten standard size party cups in a pyramid shape on each side of an 8-foot table. You can see a diagram here. Next, fill each cup with the same amount of beer. Normally two 12-ounce beers are split between each set of 10 cups, but you can adjust this to your own drinking preferences. You can also use your favorite liquor or even just use water, especially if you are playing sanitary beer pong.. You will also need two or more standard-size ping pong balls.

Teams

While beer pong can be played 1-on-1, it’s the most fun when played in teams of two. Unlike other games like horseshoes or cornhole where one player from each team stands on opposite ends, both members of each beer pong team stay on the same end of the table for the entire game.

Object

To win a game of beer pong, a team must remove all 10 of their opponent’s cups from the table. The secondary objective of beer pong is to have fun and drink a lot of beer. Generally, the team that wins each game is crowned the “defending champion” and gets to keep playing at the table.

Gameplay

When a team starts their turn, both members have a ping pong ball. They each throw their ball toward the opponent’s cups, hoping it lands in one of them. Once a ball lands in a cup, the team owning the cup must remove the cup and drink the beer inside. If a team sinks both of their balls on the same turn, the balls are returned and they get to throw again.

Choosing Which Team Goes First

If one of the teams playing is the defending champion of the table, they get to shoot first. If both teams are new to the table, the first shot is decided by filliping a coin or by “Eyes.” During Eyes, one player from each team must maintain eye contact with each other while throwing a ping pong ball toward each other’s cups. If one player sinks his ball and the other misses, the successful player wins the first turn for their team. If both players sink their ball in one of the opponent’s cups or if they both miss, their partners take over and Eyes continues.

Foul Line

While this rule usually goes unspoken at parties, it’s considered good sportsmanship to keep your elbow behind the table when you throw. Some tournaments mandate that players keep their wrists behind the table while throwing as well.

Re-Racking the Cups

Two times per game, both teams can ask their opponents to rearrange their cups at the beginning of a turn. Called re-racking or simply racking, this can be done when there are 2,3,4 or 6 cups remaining. Teams may request the final cup be centered in the back of the table, even if they have previously used both of their re-racks.

House Rules

No matter where you play beer pong, there are sure to be some local rules that make your game unique. Different rules personalize the game and keep it interesting over a long period of time. One common rule variation is removing two cups when a ball is bounced off the table and into the cup. See here for more ideas for house rules.

Playing Sanitary Beer Pong

Especially in 2020 and beyond, playing games that allow viruses and bacteria to spread easily is less acceptable than ever. While some beer pong players believe dunking a ball in water before throwing improves the sanitation of the game as it is traditionally played, they are wrong. Unfortunately, science has proven that the balls and cups used to play beer pong are extremely susceptible to harboring harmful germs.

Thankfully for beer pong lovers, a few adjustments to the game have already caught on throughout America’s frat houses and backyard barbecues. One option is to simply replace the beer used in the cups with water, and require players to take a drink of their beers or other drinks every time a cup is removed. For tournaments and other situations where drinking a fixed amount of alcohol is important to the competition, you can now use sanitary sleeves that prevent the ball from reaching your beer.

Maintaining Your Beer Pong Table

The life of a beer pong table can be rough. It spends its nights at parties, having tipsy players spill and drip beer all over it. Not maintaining your beer pong table properly can drastically decrease its life span. Here are some tips for keeping your new beer pong table in like-new condition.

Make sure your beer pong table is kept in a cool, dry area when not in use. Moisture or excess heat can lead to the table’s surface becoming too soft or warping while stored away.

When playing, make sure that there is a towel nearby for dealing with spills. Pools of liquid can cause a lot of damage to a beer pong table in a short amount of time.

Make sure to clean your beer pong table after use and before you put it away. Using a cloth rag to wipe a mixture of equal parts water and vinegar is the best way to make sure no beer residue remains.

If your table features LED lights, don’t forget to remove the batteries before storing your table, especially if doing so for an extended period of time.

While not all beer pong tables are made with the same attention to quality as those on this list, these nine choices are all well-built products that could be the perfect table for you, depending on your needs. Whether you’re looking for a premium top-of-the-line table, a solid no-frills option, a tabletop alternative, or a poolside bar and beer-pong set all in one, we’re sure that there’s a beer pong table on this list that will bring you hours of fun for years to come.