The Best Basketball Gifts for Boys In 2020

Basketball is a fun and exciting sport to watch or play, thanks to its high energy level and endless potential for skillful dribbling, daring threes, and awe-inspiring dunks. The game of basketball is a great way for people of all ages to have fun while getting exercise, but true fans of the sport know there’s a lot more to it than that.

Finding the right gift is never an easy task, and it can require a lot of research to make sure what you buy is just right for the recipient. This list was created to help you find the perfect gift for the basketball fan in your life. If you don’t find the right gift on our list, we hope we’ve at least helped to get your brain moving in the right direction for finding the perfect present for the young basketball player in your family.

What to Consider When Choosing the Perfect Gift

We split our list into two main sections with gift ideas for preteen and teenaged basketball lovers at the beginning and gift ideas for younger basketball fans following it.

Each item on our list will be discussed in terms of its practicality, overall quality, and the kind of basketball fan the product is best suited for.

Practicality

In this section, we’ll talk about the product’s intended purpose, additional features, and ease of use. We focused primarily on things the young basketball player in your life will be able to put to use while also getting enjoyment from it. As such, most of the products on our list are a combination of useful and fun, which we’ll discuss for each item.

Quality

This section will discuss the overall quality of the item regarding factors such as its materials, construction, and durability.

Who It’s Best For

The third section of every product review will be dedicated to discussing the item’s intended audience and who could make the most of it. Each product review will conclude with a brief pros and cons list so you can easily scan through the list to find something that might appeal to the young basketball fans in your life.

Without further ado, here are the twenty best gift ideas for boys who love basketball.



Best Basketball Gifts for Boys Age 10+ 2020

Why we like it: A good backpack is hard to find and one that can actually fit all the gear a basketball player needs is even harder, but this Nike backpack is nearly perfect for the basketball fans in your life. Editor's Rating:

Practicality

Many quality backpacks offer great utility for all kinds of people, but this one in particular is made with oversized compartments that allow this bag to easily hold two regulation-sized basketballs at once in addition to other pieces of gear.

Quality

This bag is made from high-quality polyester woven together with rugged stitching. All the components are top-notch and are built to last much like the bag itself. The Nike Hoops Elite Pro Basketball Backpack is a fantastic piece of gear, but it does come with a fairly high price tag due to its excellent level of quality.

Who It’s Best For

This backpack is a fantastic investment that will last throughout a young athlete’s career. With compartments designed specifically for storing basketballs and a ventilated shoe compartment that fits up to size 15 shoes, this Nike basketball backpack is an excellent buy for basketball athletes of all ages.

Pros Superb quality of materials and construction

Great storage capacity

Intelligently designed compartments tailored specifically for basketball players

Cons Not the cheapest backpack on the market

Why we like it: Basketball players can never really have too many pairs of good basketball shorts, and these Ultra Game shorts offer high quality at a low price, with the ability to customize the design to the player's favorite NBA team. Editor's Rating:

Practicality

These Ultra Game basketball shorts offer an excellent balance of comfort and performance to keep your little baller going strong all day long. Designed with a comfort fit waistband that maintains a firm grip without pinching or binding, these basketball shorts are perfect for playing hoops, going for a run, or training at the gym.

Quality

Crafted with care and precision, these shorts provide long-lasting comfort without sacrificing the player’s performance thanks to the breathable, moisture-wicking material that stretches to accommodate the player’s every move. The customizable NBA team logo and colors are vibrant and resist fading well. The pockets on these are deep and securely stitched to prevent tearing that can cause property to become lost or damaged.

Who It’s Best For

These shorts make for a great gift that will be sure to be put to good use by the basketball fan in your life. The ability to customize these to the recipient’s favorite NBA team is a huge plus and the fact that these are so affordable makes these an easy gift recommendation.

Pros Customizable NBA team logo design

Comfortable, practical, durable

Very affordable

Cons Smallest size begins at waist measurement of 28”

Why we like it: This excellent, portable basketball net is perfect for players who don't have easy access to a place to practice near their home. Plus, being the house on the street with a basketball net is a great way to make friends with the neighbors. Editor's Rating:

Practicality

This adjustable basketball net is capable of going between 7.5’ to 10’ (regulation height) rim heights, in 6 inch increments. When combining its adjustability with its easy-roll wheels for simple repositioning and its affordable cost, you find yourself with the perfect gift for growing basketball aficionados.

Quality

Sturdy and constructed from quality materials, the Lifetime portable basketball hoop is built to withstand years of regular use. This driveway basketball net balances quality and cost perfectly, to provide heaps of value.

Who It’s Best For

Thanks to its telescoping height adjustment, this is an excellent basketball gift for young athletes that will grow and be able to adjust this hoop to the appropriate height as they get older. You will need appropriate space for this, and it will require some additional materials to hold the base in place during play.

This is the kind of Christmas or birthday gift that a young basketball fan will absolutely flip out over receiving. It’s certainly not the cheapest gift idea on our list, but it will surely please any young recipient greatly.

Pros Built to last

Telescoping height adjustment from 7.5’ to 10’

Shatterproof backboard

Great balance of cost and performance

Cons One of the most expensive items on our list

Some assembly required

Why we like it: This handy and portable ball pump has everything needed for maintaining a basketball's ideal inflation level on the go. Editor's Rating:

Practicality

A portable ball pump like this is all but mandatory for basketball players to ensure their balls maintain the proper amount of bounce. This pump gets the job done while boasting a small form factor that makes it ideal for tossing into a gear bag for use whenever it’s needed.

This is a great little pump for basketball and all kinds of other balls and inflatable athletic equipment; however, it’s not recommended as a bicycle tire pump due to its small size that makes it difficult to move enough air for tires.

Quality

This pump gets the job done with ease and comes with high-quality components for inflating multiple types of balls or tires. It’s constructed with a sturdy plastic housing that holds up well against a beating, so you don’t have to worry about this getting broken when your young basketball fan tosses his bag on the ground with this in it.

Who It’s Best For

Everyone who plays ball sports or rides a bike could use a portable pump like this one on hand. This is a thoughtful and inexpensive gift for basketball fans of all ages.

Pros Sturdy construction

Comes with quality components

Offers great pumping performance

Portable and effective for inflating all kinds of sporting gear

Cons Not intended for pumping bike tires

Why we like it: Oftentimes one of the most difficult aspects of training on your own is figuring out what skills to develop or what exercises to do, and this fun and useful training tool removes all of that for the athlete. Editor's Rating:

Practicality

The Fitdeck guided workout system is perfect for young basketball players who are looking to work on various aspects of their game but don’t know where to start. Every card provides detailed instructions and illustrations for teaching young players different drills they can do on their own. The cards also function as a method for making an entire workout plan, and are a fun way to master new skills while getting in a workout.

Quality

The cards are thick enough to prevent them from getting easily damaged, and the included plastic case does a great job of protecting the desk from the elements and individual cards from getting lost. The design work on these is great for easy quick referencing and for getting detailed instructions on how to perform each drill. It’s good that these cards are sturdy and come with a practical carrying case, because they are rather expensive, all things considered.

Who It’s Best For

These workout cards are a super cool way for kids to get introduced to the idea of more structured exercise routines that will help instill good habits for continued advancement and healthy living throughout the rest of their life. We think these cards are particularly good for basketball players aged 9 or older who are interested in improving their on-court abilities.

Pros Cool and fun way to create more structured training sessions

Empowers kids to design their own workout routines

Teaches healthy exercise habits

Cons Fairly expensive for what the product offers

Why we like it: Inexpensive but incredibly useful and comfortable, these Under Armour athletic sweatbands are great for keeping a basketball player's hands dry so they don't lose control of the ball during play. Editor's Rating:

Practicality

Basketball is a very high-energy sport that typically results in players sweating rather profusely. Sweatbands like these are great for soaking up sweat and keeping players dryer so they can be more comfortable and maintain better ball control. These can also be used to wipe sweat away before it has a chance to drip down into the player’s eyes and disrupt their game.

Quality

Under Armour is known for making comfortable and reliable gear, and these wristbands do an excellent job of balancing quality and cost. These wristbands are made from a soft blended fabric that offers the perfect amount of elasticity to provide a snug fit that doesn’t pinch or bind. The material is moisture-wicking for quick-dry performance.

Who It’s Best For

Thanks to their low cost and quality materials, these wristbands are an easy gift recommendation for basketball players of all ages. They are inexpensive and available in various colors.

Pros Very affordable

Comfortable and practical

Great at wicking away sweat so players can stay dry during long games

Cons With their one-size fits all sizing, these may be too large for very young players

Why we like it: Jump height is one of the most important athletic capabilities for basketball players to develop and the Bound jump box is the perfect way to train for higher jumping and increased endurance. Editor's Rating:

Practicality

This is the kind of gift a serious, young athlete would deeply appreciate receiving; however, it’s too expensive to buy on a whim for kids who aren’t terribly interested in improving their athletic performance. Having said that, a sturdy plyo box like this is great for all kinds of exercises and is built for use by adults.

Quality

As we mentioned, the Bound wood plyo box is built for adults and, as such, it is made from quality, solid materials that are capable of withstanding extreme exercise routines. Bound plyo boxes are rated for use by individuals weighing up to 400 pounds, so you know this thing is sturdy. The materials and components are all top-notch.

Who It’s Best For

This is a quality piece of training equipment that a dedicated youth athlete would love to receive, but it’s not for everyone. Its high cost is well worth it if the Bound plyo box will see regular use, but it’s definitely not worth buying one of these just to have it take up space in the garage or attic.

Pros Built to withstand up to 400 pounds

Thick and durable with quality materials and components

Excellent for training jump height and endurance

Can be used by all kinds of athletes

Cons Quite expensive and bulky

Not a great gift for more casual athletes

Why we like it: The Yes4All Agility Ladder is a great training tool offered in a variety of sizes and colors, and it's priced to fly off the shelves. Editor's Rating:

Practicality

Agility ladders are a staple training tool for athletes of all kinds thanks to their ability to improve player agility, speed, and endurance. They’re also a ton of fun to train with in general. This training tool is not for all basketball fans as many play the game in a more leisurely way, but a serious athlete can make great use of this product. Furthermore, the Yes4All agility ladder is great for training athletes that play various sports and their usefulness never diminishes.

Quality

Made from nylon with thick, durable plastic rungs, the Yes4All agility ladder can take a beating fairly well. It’s not going to survive the apocalypse, but this product should certainly last for years if properly taken care of. This set comes with a 1 year warranty and the price is more than fair all things considered. The included carrying bag is pretty flimsy overall, but gets the job done nonetheless.

Who It’s Best For

As a piece of training equipment, this is another item on our list that is best for athletes who are specifically interested in improving their performance on and off the court. More casual basketball players won’t get much use or enjoyment out of this gift for the most part.

Pros Great for training speed, agility, and endurance

Sturdy materials that are built to last

Excellent price to performance ratio

Cons Not meant for more recreational basketball players

Why we like it: Inexpensive, portable, and offers adjustable resistance levels for improving grip, finger, and forearm strength in a convenient tool that can easily fit in any bag. Editor's Rating:

Practicality

Hand and forearm strength is notoriously difficult to train and hand grip strengtheners like these are great for getting in a quick workout anytime, anywhere. Hand squeezers like these also make for great destressors in the office or at home for athletes and civilians alike. These are great for athletes of all strength and skill levels thanks to their adjustability between 22 and 110 pounds of resistance.

Quality

Made with thick plastic and solid steel springs, these hand grip strengtheners can stand up to a beating. These are also inexpensive and make for a great stocking stuffer gift. This 2-pack of Luxon hand grip strengtheners is built for all levels of strength and can be used by adults and youth alike.

Who It’s Best For

Finger strength is important for maintaining good ball control when dribbling, passing, and shooting, and these grip strengtheners allow users to workout their hands and forearms anywhere, anytime. These are also great as a means for reducing stress and can be used by adults and children thanks to their adjustable resistance levels. Training the micro muscles in the hands and fingers also helps to prevent painful injuries.

Pros Adjustable resistance for all strength levels

Sturdy and inexpensive

Great stocking stuffer

Good for preventing injuries

Cons Not the most fun gift, but very practical

Why we like it: Joggers like these are all the rage thanks in large part due to the enormous comfort they provide. Editor's Rating:

Practicality

Comfort and style meld into one with joggers like these Ultra Game NBA active sweatpants. Joggers are in-fashion, super comfortable, and practical for all kinds of activities from taking a test to running a marathon. Joggers are great for keeping players leg’s warm before the game and are also excellent for training or playing outdoors in cold weather.

Quality

These NBA joggers are fairly priced and made from a blend of quality cotton and polyester to provide comfort and moisture-wicking performance that will keep your basketball lover comfortable all day long.

Who It’s Best For

Ultra Game’s NBA joggers are comfortable, durable, and can be customized with the NBA team’s logo of your choice—making them a great gift for basketball fans. Unfortunately, these only come in size 28 waist at the smallest, so younger basketball lovers may need to grow into them at first.

Pros Super comfortable

Customizable with favorite NBA team logo

Inexpensive

Quality materials

Cons You may end up wanting to buy multiple pairs for the whole family

Why we like it: One thing most basketball players and fans have in common is a love for basketball video games, and NBA 2K20 is the cream of the crop. Editor's Rating:

Practicality

Most kids (and adults, for that matter) love playing video games, and basketball fans are especially fond of this series in particular. While a video game is no substitute for the real thing, it’s a great way for players to increase their love of the sport while giving them a way to kick back and relax at the same time.

Quality

The NBA 2K series is arguably the best basketball video game series ever, and the 2K20 edition was incredibly well-received by fans and critics alike.

Who It’s Best For

This particular video game is for the Xbox One, but you can also find copies for the Nintendo Switch and the PS4. Make sure you check which video game console your intended recipient has before buying. Video games are a ton of fun, and most basketball fans love playing games like NBA 2K20.

Pros Well-loved by basketball fans of all ages

A good way for young players to learn the rules of the game

NBA 2K20 is one of the best basketball video games ever made

Cons Make sure you know which video game console the recipient owns before buying

Why we like it: The POWERHANDZ basketball training gloves are an interesting and surprisingly fun tool for improving ball control skills in players of most experience levels. Editor's Rating:

Practicality

These gloves are designed to make handling a basketball more difficult by making hands and fingers heavier and reducing grip. This means they are effective tools for improving ball control, but they can also be quite frustrating to use for less advanced players.

Quality

These gloves are surprisingly good at improving ball control skills. They are also well-made and built from quality materials that warrants their fairly high cost. These gloves use smooth sheepskin leather to reduce friction and make ball handling more difficult, so players really have to pay attention to how they contact the ball with every motion.

Who It’s Best For

These are a fantastic training tool for dedicated basketball players that want to concentrate on improving their ball-handling skills. These definitely aren’t intended for more casual players that just want to shoot some hoops.

Pros High-quality materials and construction

Great for improving ball-handling skills

Useful even for very advanced players

Cons Fairly pricey

May be frustratingly difficult to use for less skillful basketball players

Best Basketball Gifts for Younger Boys 2020

Why we like it: There's something supremely satisfying about playing games in the dark with glowing balls, and the GlowCity Light Up Basketball is a great basketball even without the lights. Editor's Rating:

Practicality

A glowing ball is a ton of fun to play with at night or in a dark room, and this basketball has the weight, size, and bounce of a standard-sized basketball so players can have fun while improving their ball-handling skills. The lights activate and deactivate automatically to save batteries when not in use.

Quality

This is a solid basketball, and the light-up components are built to last. The included batteries are long-lasting and easily replaceable for years of fun.

Who It’s Best For

The GlowCity light up basketball is a fun gift that young basketball fans are sure to enjoy playing with. The novelty is something that younger players are sure to love, but many older players will also enjoy being able to play in low light.

Pros A bright, glowing basketball that plays like the real deal

Comes with batteries and bulbs pre-installed

Batteries are easily replaceable

60-day hassle free repair/replace guarantee from GlowCity

Cons Can’t manually toggle the light on/off

Why we like it: Inexpensive, comfortable, and available in a large variety of colors, these basketball socks are a great gift for young basketball players and fans alike. Editor's Rating:

Practicality

Everyone needs socks, so why not wear ones that are comfortable, durable, and good-looking? Young basketball players and fans will love the bright colors and attractive basketball design on these socks.

Quality

Constructed with care from quality materials, these basketball socks are comfortable without compromising on performance. The arch and ankle compression offered by these socks help to reduce fatigue while also aiding in the prevention of blisters with their snug, slip-free fit and friction resistance.

Who It’s Best For

Made with moisture-wicking material while also offering arch and ankle compression for increased comfort and reduced fatigue, these basketball socks are sure to please the young hoops star in your family.

Pros Helps prevent muscle fatigue and blistering

Soft and durable

Moisture-wicking material to keep the player’s feet dry during games and practice

Available in a large variety of colors

Cons Not the cheapest pair of socks you’ll ever buy

Why we like it: One of the hardest things for young basketball players to master is dribbling without looking at the ball, and these goggles are designed specifically for training that skill. Editor's Rating:

Practicality

These goggles are incredibly affordable, while doing a great job of aiding in the improvement of a young player’s ball control skills. Getting players to trust in their ability to dribble without needing to stare at the ball is one of the biggest hurdles for improving their ability to play the sport. These goggles block off the lower-peripheral vision of players to help them remember to keep their head up and eyes on the court instead of the ball.

Quality

These aren’t going to win an award for durability or quality of materials, but they are comfortable and purpose-built for accomplishing a singular goal. The adjustable band is soft and the hard plastic is polished smooth to prevent abrasion and discomfort during use. With their incredibly low cost, these goggles make for a pain free and thoughtful gift for young basketball fans.

Who It’s Best For

A training device like this one is only really useful for players who are just starting to learn proper ball control techniques, and once the lesson of not staring at the ball is drilled into the player, there’s no need to use these again. However, these are perfect for training players not to stare at the ball, which is a key skill for early basketball development. And, they’re so cheap that even if they’re only used for a couple weeks it’s still money well spent.

Pros Incredibly affordable

Great for teaching young players to not stare at the ball

Comfortable and practical

Cons Fairly cheap construction but at this price anything better would be absurd

Why we like it: This adorable and fun mug encourages young basketball fans to play with their food and get a real kick out of doing it. Editor's Rating:

Practicality

This oversized 16-ounce mug is great for things like soup, cereal, ice cream, or hot chocolate, and the attached basketball hoop makes for tons of fun for little ones to chuck stuff into the bowl. Young basketball fans are sure to enjoy eating and drinking out of this basketball-themed mug.

Quality

Made from dishwasher-safe ceramic with food-safe paints, the Mug With a Hoop is a solid, oversized mug that should last for years to come if kept safe. The main downside is that the basketball hoop sticks out awkwardly and is vulnerable to breaking if the mug is dropped or something heavy is placed on it. This mug is fairly expensive and will need its own dedicated space for storage due to its odd dimensions.

Who It’s Best For

This is a real crowd-pleaser for young basketball fans, and makes for a great present that they can put to use every day.

Pros Cute and functional

Encourages kids to find moments of play

Made from sturdy ceramic

Dishwasher safe

Cons Expensive for a mug

Doesn’t stack well with other dishes

Why we like it: This is a quality version of the iconic over-the-door mini basketball hoops that can be found in the rooms of young basketball fans all across the world. Editor's Rating:

Practicality

While an over-the-door mini basketball hoop might not provide much value for training purposes, it can still be great for training hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills, especially for younger basketball lovers. The SKLZ mini basketball hoop comes in a variety of sizes and styles, so make sure you look at all the options to find the perfect one for the little basketball tyke in your life.

Quality

Surprisingly sturdy and well-constructed for its cost, the SKLZ mini basketball hoop has a break-away steel rim and a polycarbonate shatterproof backboard that holds up well against continued use. This mini door-hanging basketball hoop should last your little guy for years to come.

Who It’s Best For

Inexpensive, durable, and easy to install, the SKLZ mini basketball hoop is a great gift that young basketball fans are sure to love.

Pros Quality build and materials

Inexpensive and available in different sizes and styles

Easy installation

Tons of fun

Cons Will almost certainly be the cause of noisy play throughout the day

Why we like it: Light-up decorations with a basketball theme make for excellent gifts for young sports fans and this Gawell 3D basketball glow lamp is sure to excite. Editor's Rating:

Practicality

A glow lamp makes for a fun decoration and a great night light for young children and the basketball theme will be greatly enjoyed by fans of the sport. This light comes with a remote control to change the light’s color settings on a whim from across the room.

Quality

Inexpensive but built with care, this glow lamp provides excellent luminosity and color intensity without breaking the bank. The provided remote control makes this a fun toy for children and a good tool for letting kids take control of the lighting in their room to help them conquer their fear of the dark.

Who It’s Best For

This is a great gift for young basketball fans that still use nightlights or who are in the process of being weaned off of them. This 3D basketball glow lamp is a great decoration for children’s rooms with a basketball theme.

Pros Provides good lighting and a large variety of color options

Included remote control adds massive entertainment factor for young kids

Can be used to help teach young ones to not fear the dark

Cons Only comes with a USB cord instead of standard wall outlet

Why we like it: The Dunk Collection's Dirty Dunk basketball net laundry hamper is a fun and practical way to store dirty laundry in a way that will get kids to pick up their clothes without being asked. Editor's Rating:

Practicality

Combining the fun of basketball with the chore of picking up your clothes makes for a surprising amount of entertainment for little ones. The best part is that it will get kids to pick up their clothes without having to beg them to do it.

Quality

The net is a great material and the quick-release drawstring at the bottom allows for easy unloading, but the rim and backboard aren’t the sturdiest things in the world. The build quality is strong enough to deal with the weight of laundry and clothing being tossed in, but the backboard may not handle dunking well despite its name.

Who It’s Best For

A laundry hamper that encourages kids to actually pick up their clothes is a godsend and the added basketball theme makes this a perfect gift for young basketball fans. Teaching kids to clean up after themselves just got a whole lot easier thanks to the Dirty Dunk laundry hamper.

Pros Teaches kids to clean up after themselves

Makes chores fun

A practical way to store dirty clothes

Cons Rim and backboard aren’t built for rowdy dunking

Final Words

There are tons of great gifts out there designed specifically for young basketball fans. We found a lot of excellent products to put on our list, and we hope you found the perfect gift for the little basketball lover in your family. If you didn’t find the right gift idea, take one last quick look before you leave to see if you might have missed something—we’re sure what you settle on will be a slam dunk.