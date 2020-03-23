The 10 Best Exercise Mats In 2020

Best choice Premium pick Best value

A great exercise mat is like a great friend. They make you feel comfortable, supported and steady when you’d otherwise lose your grip. Even as time goes by, you never seem to slip away from one another, staying in contact even when things are challenging.

Just as with a friend, the specifics of what makes an exercise mat great also vary a lot depending on your own needs. That’s why we’ve put together this extensive buyers’ guide.

We’ll cover every detail, every little quirk and the characteristics that gives exercise mats their own distinct personality. Then, we’ll pick some of our favorites before helping you choose the one that’s best for you.

Features to Consider in Good Exercise Mat

There are 4 key features of every exercise mat that make each one distinctively different. These are thickness, material, size and texture.

Thickness

The thickness of your exercise mat makes a big difference. A thick mat can muffle impacts and movements, allowing you to make less noise whilst you’re exercising. It can protect your flooring from scuffs and marks, an especially useful feature if you’re training with weights. If thicker, it can be considerably more comfortable and provide a lot of support.

On the other hand, a thin mat can be much lighter and easier to transport. Furthermore, the lack of padding between you and the ground can give you a much greater sense of balance. It can also be easier to roll and store.

It isn’t just thickness that decides all of those things, however. To work out which mat is the right fit for you, you’ll also need to consider what material the mat is made from.

Material

One of the biggest reasons that materials matter so much is because of their density. If the mat is 2” thick but stuffed with soft foam, it’s going to be comfortable but provide very little support. This is bad news if you want to protect your joints or your floors from damage.

You’ll also find that some materials have an excellent tackiness to them, allowing you to keep your grip on the mat even during challenging exercises. Some are easy to clean with a simple wipe down or can even be put into the washer. Some will still work well when wet, but others don’t.

The most common materials used to make exercise mats are:

Rubber

PVC

EVA

NBR

Microfiber

Each of the materials has its own strengths and weaknesses and we’ll go into further detail about each one as they appear in the list below.

Size

The size of the mat is another important consideration. Smaller mats are lighter and less bulky, making them easier to transport. They’re also less restrictive in where you can use them, as they’ll often need considerably smaller spaces to set up.

Larger mats allow a greater range of movements and exercises to be performed. There’s enough room for you to move around and jump without needing pinpoint precision to land back on the mat. You’ll also find it extra room helpful to safely place down weights, both before and after exercising.

Texture

The final thing to think about is the texture of the mat. Many exercise mats use a textured underside to help increase their friction with the floor. This enables them to stay in place, even during vigorous exercise. The last thing you want when you’re exercising is to feel the mat slipping underneath you.

There’s a lot more variety when it comes to the front side of the mat. Some prioritize smooth surfaces that feel good against bare skin, whilst others opt for an intricately textured surface that maximizes friction and grip. Think about what you’ll be using the mat for most when making your decision.

The Best Exercise Mat 2020

Why we like it: Another BalanceFrom classic, this extremely popular mat is a great choice for those looking for a more thickly cushioned option. Another BalanceFrom classic, this extremely popular mat is a great choice for those looking for a more thickly cushioned option. Editor’s Rating:

Size: 71″ x 24″ x ½”

Weight: 1.8lb

Soft and supportive

The first thing you’ll notice about this mat is how comfortable it is. BalanceFrom has created an incredible cushion here that can really take a lot of impact. The high density foam used to make the mat also provides a good amount of support. It’s sure to help protect both your body and the surface underneath from pretty much anything a standard routine can throw at it.

However, the support isn’t quite firm enough to overcome the thickness when it comes to balancing. Basic yoga positions feel fine, but anything requiring precise balance is going to be a lot tougher. It’s a relatively minor complaint though, and something we’d expect from a thicker mat like this.

Easily transported

It’s also exceptionally light: this mat weighs in at just 1.8lb. Combined with a free, adjustable strap, it’s one of the easiest options to transport and store. This is a welcome contrast to many of the options at the ½” mark, which are surprisingly heavy and clunky to move around.

It’s light on the wallet too: this mat is available for an incredible price. Many other ½” mats cost double what it’s priced at, which makes it a real bargain.

Moisture resistant

A moisture resistant coating on the top of the foam helps to make this mat a dream to clean. Simply take hot water and a little soap, wipe down and you’re done. It also stops sweat from soaking in and giving the mat an unpleasant odor.

The downside of this is that those who sweat an unusual amount will find that the surface of the mat starts to become slippery. For most exercises, it won’t be a problem but it does once again make it a mat that’s not quite right for yoga.

Pros Extremely comfortable

Extremely comfortable Good general support

Good general support Incredibly light

Incredibly light Inexpensive

Cons Not the best for balance exercises

Not the best for balance exercises Can be slippery and sweaty

Why we like it: The emphasis is on the word premium with the Gorilla Mats Premium Large Exercise Mat. You’re getting high-grade, natural materials, a design that maximizes safety and extreme resistance to wear and tear. However, it does cost a lot more. The emphasis is on the word premium with the Gorilla Mats Premium Large Exercise Mat. You’re getting high-grade, natural materials, a design that maximizes safety and extreme resistance to wear and tear. However, it does cost a lot more. Editor’s Rating:

Size: 72″ x 48″ x 0.236”

Weight: 14lb

Fusion of rubber and foam

Each Gorilla Mat is made of a combination of natural rubber and PER foam. The foam makes up the core of the mat and provides soft, flexible cushioning. The rubber is used to coat the foam, providing excellent grip and support.

This combination also helps to make this mat extremely durable. Other high density foam mats suffer from a tendency to wear from friction, leaving to fibers fraying from the surface and sometimes even ripping. With the Gorilla Mat, however, all the surface tension is placed on the robust rubber layer, allowing it to deliver peak performance even after heavy use.

The only downside is that it’s considerably more heavy than the competition, weighing in at 14lb.

Perfectly textured

The differences don’t stop there. Unlike other mats, which use the same texture on both sides, Gorilla Mats use two distinctive designs.

The top uses a textured surface that’s designed to help you keep your grip even when you’re sweaty or making rapid movements. What’s truly excellent is that it does all this without creating a surface that’s irritating against bare skin, so you can use this durable mat for a sustained yoga session!

The bottom is lined with circles that provide an excellent grip on the floor, ensuring the mat won’t slip out from under you. This, combined with its larger size, make this a great exercise mat for carpets as well as harder floors.

Seriously spacious

The gorilla mat is considerably wider than many of its competitors. This can be used to place an exercise machine securely in its center, to have multiple people work out on the same mat, to provide additional room to store weights or even just so you have room to exercise freely without having to worry about stepping off the mat.

Iron-clad guarantee

One of the best things about Gorilla Mats is the brand’s guarantee. If your mat tears or fails beyond reasonable wear and tear, they’ll happily replace it. This is a lifetime guarantee, something that none of its rivals are offering.

If you’re not sure about spending the extra cash on a premium mat, this can definitely be a deciding factor. Not only are you paying for a great mat, you’re also investing in a product that you know will either last or be replaced.

Pros Lifetime guarantee

Lifetime guarantee Outstanding grip

Outstanding grip Great coverage

Great coverage Free strap and microfiber cloth included

Cons More expensive than other brands

More expensive than other brands Heavy

Why we like it: Despite selling for a price that blows most of the competition out of the water, this mat still manages to show off an impressive set of features. Despite selling for a price that blows most of the competition out of the water, this mat still manages to show off an impressive set of features. Editor’s Rating:

Size: 68” x 24” x 0.2”

Weight: 1.5lb

Great all rounder

This mat really is an all-purpose pick. Its ¼” high density foam provides a great mix of support and comfort that’s well suited to a number of exercises. It’s thin enough to provide great grounding for balance exercises, but thick enough to cushion much of the impact of exercise.

It’s also extremely light, weighing in at just 1.5lb. It even includes a removable strap to help you roll, store and carry it. This strap is completely adjustable, allowing you to choose how tightly you want to keep your mat rolled.

Feature rich

It’s great to see a mat as affordable as this also include many of the features seen in premium competition. A textured underside, for example, helps it to make a great connection with the floor and stay in place even during enthusiastic exercise.

Then there’s the moisture resistant coating on the foam. This stops sweat from soaking in, even during longer sessions. That makes for a very easy clean-up afterwards. All you’ll need to do is take a damp sponge and some soap, wipe the mat down and leave it to dry.

Worth the trade off

In theory, this mat should also be pretty resilient. It’s made of a high density foam and even includes an anti-tear net. In practice, however the results are inconsistent.

Whilst it delivers excellent performance, this mat does seem to have a tendency to shed fibers relatively quickly. This raises some concerns over its long term durability, although with a price this low it’s hard to really complain.

Pros Great cushioning

Great cushioning Good grip

Good grip Amazing price

Amazing price Easy to clean

Cons Problems with durability

Why we like it: This exceptionally popular item pairs great support with a form that’s convenient to both transport and store. This exceptionally popular item pairs great support with a form that’s convenient to both transport and store. Editor’s Rating:

Size: (expanded) 72” x 24” x 2” (folded) 24” x 24” x 6”

Weight: 5lb

Thicker than the rest

The first thing to note about this mat is that it’s extremely thick. 2” of padding makes this mat easily the most cushioned on this list and as you’d expect, it offers a superb level of comfort.

It’s also firm enough to do balance work or even yoga on, though the feeling is obviously not quite as secure as it is on a thin mat. This is a serious achievement for a mat this thick, and it’s all down to the material used for the padding. The Tri-Fold uses extra firm EPE foam to give it a remarkably solid feel that’s still more than capable of absorbing shock.

Impact Absorption

The Tri-Fold really shines when you’re performing high impact exercise routines like HIIT or if you’re suffering from joint pain. The combination of firm support and thickness really help to take the impact out of movements, letting you go all out with your routine without worrying about injury. This is especially useful on a hardwood floor or on concrete.

Ease of storage and carrying

When it’s not in use, the Tri-Fold simply folds away into 3 equally sized panels. These panels are 24″ x 24″ each, making it easy and convenient to store. There are even carry handles fitted to each of the outer panels, allowing you to carry it like a grocery bag. It’s certainly a lot easier than packing away multiple tiles or having to tightly roll a yoga mat!

Vinyl Surface

The Tri-Force uses a vinyl coating on its surface to help provide excellent tackiness. This helps it stay in place on the floor, and allows you to exercise with much less risk of slipping. Our only real complaint about this mat is the lack of a more detailed, grippy texture on the vinyl, as it can become a little slippery when wet.

The vinyl does, however, protect the mat from wear and tear. Pure foam mats, or those with only a thin coating on the outside, will often become distorted with time or even begin to fall apart. Here, quality stitchwork and a thick outer layer leave the foam-free to focus on what it does best: providing excellent support to anyone lucky enough to use this mat.

Pros Excellent density and support

Excellent density and support Very comfortable

Very comfortable Easily transported

Easily transported Durable

Cons Can be slippy when wet

Why we like it: This lightweight yoga mat is grippy, stable and stylish. This lightweight yoga mat is grippy, stable and stylish. Editor’s Rating:

Size: 68” x 24” x 0.157”

Weight: 2lb

Slimline design

The Gaiam mat is one of the thinnest on our list, measuring in at just ⅛”. Whilst this does limit the amount of support that it provides, it makes balancing far easier as it allows you to really feel the solid ground underneath your feet.

It’s also surprisingly comfortable, thanks to its textured PVC surface. This provides a relatively soft surface that feels more cushioned than you’d expect for such a thin mat. The texture is soft enough not to feel awkward against bare skin and helps you to maintain your grip on the map.

Lightweight and long-lasting

The Gaiam yoga and exercise mat is one of the lightest on our list, weighing in at just 2 lbs. Combined with its minimal thickness, this makes it an absolute dream to roll up and carry.

Don’t think that means it won’t be durable though. Unlike foam based designs, the pure PVC used here makes the Gaiam deceptively robust. It’ll stand up to regular use without breaking down or shedding fibers, providing you with a consistently excellent experience. Even the pattern seems to last for a long time.

Stylish designs

Speaking of the pattern, the thing that immediately stands out about this mat is how stylish it is. Most exercise mats are very much function over form and are happy to settle for an ugly or simply plain mat, so long as it works. This mat asks, why can’t it look good and be brilliant? This can be quite an important consideration if you’re planning on using the mat in group exercise or storing it somewhere visible in your home. It’s nice to have a mat that isn’t either black or a very bold primary color.

Pros Thin but comfortable

Thin but comfortable Attractive designs

Attractive designs Very light

Very light Grippy textured PVC

Cons No carrying strap

Why we like it: The unique design of the Puzzle allows it to fit into difficult spaces and be seamlessly expanded simply by placing another order. The unique design of the Puzzle allows it to fit into difficult spaces and be seamlessly expanded simply by placing another order. Editor’s Rating:

Size: 6 pieces: 25” x 25” x ½”

Weight: 4lb

Versatile

The ProsourceFit Puzzle is probably the most unique entry on our list. It arrives in 6 puzzles pieces which can then be slotted together to form one larger mat. As designs go, it’s incredibly clever and offers a whole host of possibilities that aren’t available with a standard mat.

Looking to exercise in a small, square space? Then you can just put down 4 of the tiles. Want to make it even bigger to incorporate an exercise machine or more expansive exercises? You can just order another pack and expand your mat easily. It already comes with an impressive amount of coverage: the full 6 piece set-up is around twice the width of the average yoga mat.

Leave it down

This design also makes it an excellent source of flooring for a home gym or in any other space where you want to exercise consistently. Instead of having to roll out the mat and align it every time, you can simply leave the tiles down as a form of semi-permanent flooring.

Solid construction

Each puzzle piece is made from dense EVA foam. EVA is a commonly used material in exercise mats, due to its excellent cushioning. By using dense EVA, ProsourceFit is able to provide a mat that offers great support as well as comfort, whilst remaining lightweight considering its size.

It can stand up to daily use with minimal wear and tear, an essential element for any mat that’s going to see rigorous use. It’s also water-resistant and easy to wipe down with a cloth. If dirt or dust build up, it’s easy to take the mat apart and clean each part individually.

The ProsourceFit Puzzle features a textured underside to help it stay exactly where you want it. It has the same texture on the topside, which helps minimize the risk of you slipping. The only downside to this is that it’s not the most comfortable for bare skin contact.

Pros Incredibly versatile

Incredibly versatile Great padding and support

Great padding and support Very unlikely to stick or shift under you

Very unlikely to stick or shift under you Highly durable

Cons Harder to pack away or transport than a traditional mat

Harder to pack away or transport than a traditional mat Texture isn’t great on bare skin

Why we like it: This mat makes great use of a high grade foam to deliver a product that’s both comfortable and supportive. This mat makes great use of a high grade foam to deliver a product that’s both comfortable and supportive. Editor’s Rating:

Size: 71″ x 24″ x ½”

Weight: 1.75lb

Powerful NBR Construction

Sivan have chosen to make NBR as the core material for their popular Health and Fitness Exercise Mat. NBR is stronger, more durable and denser than other common foams like EVA. That means it will provide an outstanding amount of support and help to protect floors and joints from the impact of exercise.

It also has a wonderfully smooth finish. This makes it extremely comfortable for use with bare skin, whilst still providing a good grip. The downside is that this smoothness does reduce the overall grip of the material.

One-sided grip

To counter this, and enhance its grip on the floor, Sivan have used a ribbed texture for the bottom of this mat. This creates a greater amount of friction and allows you to enjoy the benefits of EVA without having to worry about the mat slipping out from under you.

Unfortunately, there’s no ribbing on the top of the mat. This means that if the mat gets especially wet or sweaty, it becomes quite slippery.

Easily transportable

This mat can easily be rolled up and transported with its built-in strap. This is a very helpful feature to have in general, but it’s most appreciated on a thicker mat like this one. Without a strap, it can prove difficult to keep the mat in a tight roll over time, often leading to it unraveling in a closet or trunk of a car.

Pros Ribbed surface to help grip floor

Ribbed surface to help grip floor Premium NBR foam

Premium NBR foam Built-in strap

Built-in strap Very durable

Cons Slippy when sweaty

Why we like it: This mat pairs a high quality foam with some clever design tricks to create one of the best 1” mats on the market. This mat pairs a high quality foam with some clever design tricks to create one of the best 1” mats on the market. Editor’s Rating:

Size: 72” x 24” x 1”

Weight: 3lb

NBR allstar

Prosource are the second brand on this list that’s chosen to use NBR for their mat. As we mentioned before, it’s stronger, more durable and denser than other common foams like EVA.

As a result, this 1” mat is exceptionally thick and offers a level of comfort that’s perfect for chronic pain and aching joints. That level of thickness would normally be too cushioned for yoga and other exercises involving balance, but thanks to NBR this mat is actually able to create a firm, dependable base.

It also provides an outstanding amount of support to protect joints from vigorous exercise. Your knees will be glad if you choose a mat like this to practice HIIT on, and so will your floors!

One sided solution

NBR does have a downside though. It’s very smooth, which can make its contact with the floor less secure and cause grip issues for those using it if they get sweaty.

Like Sivan, Prosource has partly solved this issue by creating a ribbed texture on the underside of the mat. This creates considerably more friction than a flat surface and helps the mat maintain its grip on the floor.

The issue is that there isn’t a lot done to help aid the grip on the upper side. In many cases, this won’t matter, but if you’re a naturally sweaty person, living in a humid climate or you have slippery floors, it can be very irritating.

Pros Very supportive

Very supportive Incredibly comfortable

Incredibly comfortable Durable

Cons Only ribbed on one side

Why we like it: Durable, shock-absorbent and blessed with brilliant grip, the BalanceFrom High Density Mat is an excellent basis for many common exercise machines. Durable, shock-absorbent and blessed with brilliant grip, the BalanceFrom High Density Mat is an excellent basis for many common exercise machines. Editor’s Rating:

Size: 78” x 36” x ¼”

Weight: 6.5lb

Shield your flooring

This mat is specifically designed to be used underneath an exercise machine, and that makes a big difference. Whereas foam and other mat materials can crumble under the additional weight and stress caused by a machine, the high density PVC used in this mat makes it robust and shock-absorbent.

The surface also gives extremely good grip, both on machines and on the floor underneath. This is essential: the last thing you want is for your mat to move during the workout or, even worse, for your machine to not be stably fixed on the mat. This makes it this a particularly great exercise mat for hardwood flooring, as it will help to ensure that there are no scuffs or grooves left by your machine, even if you use it frequently.

Even works on carpet

You can even use it on carpet! The mat is large enough and the PVC sticky enough to ensure that it will still perform well as an exercise mat for carpeted areas. The dense material is even bleed proof, so you won’t need to worry about it leaving stains.

Please do note that exercise mats should only be used on specific types of carpet. If you’re unsure if your carpet is suitable, check out our more detailed guidelines in the buyers’ guide below.

Easily marked

You will find, however, that machines tend to leave lasting indentations on this mat over time. These don’t affect performance but can make the matt look scruffy if you’re frequently changing the position of your machine or machines.

Versatile Mat

Although it is primarily designed for a machine, the PVC construction of this mat makes it suitable for basic exercises too. Whilst we probably wouldn’t do a rigorous floor routine on it, the ¼” thickness and high density provide a solid base for lifting weights or even doing yoga.

Pros Robust and shock absorbent

Robust and shock absorbent Durable

Durable Doesn’t bleed on carpets

Doesn’t bleed on carpets PVC construction lets you use it as a traditional exercise mat

Cons Prone to indentation

Why we like it: The Combo Mat offers a unique solution to sweaty, slippery mats. Anyone living in a humid climate, practicing hot yoga or suffering from The Combo Mat offers a unique solution to sweaty, slippery mats. Anyone living in a humid climate, practicing hot yoga or suffering from hyperhidrosis will love it. Editor’s Rating:

Size: 70” x 24”

Weight: 5lbs

Simple solution to sweat

There’s nothing worse than a traditional exercise mat that’s slick with sweat. Not only is it a pain to clean at the end of a session, but it can also put you at risk of slipping. This will often cause people to work out with shoes on in order to give them some extra security. This in turn can cause softer mats to wear considerably faster than they would if you were barefoot.

This is a real problem in both hot yoga and humid climates. In those situations, it’s common to place towels on top of the mat to absorb the extra sweat. The Combo Mat solves this issue by integrating the best features of a towel into the mat itself.

Microfiber and Rubber Construction

It achieves this by being primarily made up of a microfiber blend that’s specifically designed to absorb excess moisture. Not only that but it actually excels when wet, providing a truly exceptional level of grip. This can be a downside, as the dry mat isn’t especially tacky, but it’s one that’s very easily alleviated with a quick spray of water before use.

You might think that this would cause a problem with the mat gripping the ground but Yoga Design Lab has already solved that by lining the bottom of the mat with natural tree rubber. This helps to ensure that the mat has a solid, grippy base that won’t move around during your exercise.

Machine washable

Being made of microfiber, this mat naturally absorbs a lot more sweat than others. This means you’ll need to clean it more often than a traditional mat, otherwise it can develop an unpleasant odor over time.

Luckily, it’s one of the few mats that’s completely machine washable. This takes a lot of the hassle out of cleaning your mat. Simply put it in the washer, hang it out to dry and it’s as good as new. The inks used in the design are even strongly water resistant, ensuring your mat stays vibrant and patterned, wash after wash.

Pros Easy to wash

Easy to wash Offers incredible grip when wet

Offers incredible grip when wet Copes exceptionally well with sweat

Copes exceptionally well with sweat Stylish

Cons Needs semi-frequent washing

Needs semi-frequent washing Needs dampening at the start of a session

Guide to Buying the Best Exercise Mat

With our top picks still fresh in your mind, it’s time to choose a mat. It might still seem a little overwhelming, but there are 3 big factors that will help you decide which exercise mat is perfect for you.

1. The exercises you’re planning

First things first, you’ll need to work out what sort of exercise you want to do on this mat. It’s easily the most important factor in your decision, as it affects the size, material, texture and thickness of the mat you should ultimately purchase.

Below, we’ve listed many of the most common exercises and how they impact the mat you should choose,

Lifting weights

One of the most important factors here is getting a stable base to stand on with plenty of grip. The last thing you want when doing a deadlift is to slip or to feel your foot shifting. You’ll also want a surface that’s durable enough to have weights repeatedly placed (or even sometimes dropped) on it.

Finally, it would be nice if it was big enough for you to be able to lower your weights at your side or in front of you. This isn’t essential but it’s definitely something to keep in mind.

Mat exercises

For mat exercises, you’ll want something that blends comfort with decent levels of support. The exact blend you prefer is largely a matter of personal preference. Some people love the cushioned feel of a thick mat, others prefer the stability of a thinner one. Think about your own needs and prioritize based on that.

Yoga

Anything that can cause discomfort or slipping when barefoot shouldn’t be used for yoga. Nor should anything that doesn’t provide a solid base. If you’re going to go for a thicker mat, make sure that you find one with stable support, otherwise you’ll find it hard to keep your balance in anything but the most basic poses.

Exercise machines

Finding a mat to place an exercise machine on is a lot like finding one to lift weights. It should be spacious, exceptionally durable and have plenty of grip. It’s especially important to use a mat that’s larger than the standard size, as a larger mat will allow the weight to spread out over a greater area. This will really help to keep your floor free from damage and blemishes.

HIIT or other high impact training

High impact exercises demand a great blend of cushioning and support. You need something robust enough to take frequent shocks, stable at its base and with great support. You’ll probably want to look at mats that are ½” and above, though the exact thickness is up to you.

2. The place you intend to use it

Where you intend to use your mat is another key factor. A mat that works well on concrete for example, might not be as great when you put it on spongy carpet.

How solid?

Start by asking yourself how solid the surface will be under your mat. Will it shift around like carpet or is it firm?

If it’s firm, then you’ll want to find a mat with sufficient cushioning. Hardwood floors and concrete can be both painful and stressful to your joints if you’re exercising on them with a mat that’s too thin.

Meanwhile carpet poses its own unique challenges. If you have a plush carpet, we would strongly advise trying to find another space to set up. It’s almost impossible to balance a mat on without either damaging the carpet or creating an unstable surface. Even the mats specifically marketed at carpets suggest that they only be used on a short carpet.

If you have a short carpet, opt for something super stable without too much cushioning. The Gorilla Mat would be an ideal choice, thanks to its excellent underside grip. It also has a larger surface area, which helps spread the force out more evenly and can help to stop your carpet from getting flattened.

How much grip?

Once you’ve decided how solid your surface is likely to be, it’s time to think about how tacky it will be. A slick floor for example, makes a textured underside that prioritizes grip essential. Slippery floors might especially need the additional stability that’s provided by having a larger mat, even if you don’t need all that room to exercise. The increased surface area of a larger mat makes it more stable and allows it to stay in place even during particularly sudden movements.

How consistent will your location be?

Of course, you might not be intending to only use it in a single place. If you want a mat that can cope with a variety of common locations, then it’s important to choose something versatile and easily transportable.

It’s a lot easier to roll or fold up a mat than it is to disassemble tiles, pack them together into a box then reconstruct them at a different location. Likewise, a textured, grippy underside will give you a lot more potential spots to set up in than a more slippery alternative.

3. The things that matter to you

If comfort matters less to you than convenience, and you don’t need too much support, you might be better off with a thinner mat. Similarly, if you sweat a lot and absolutely need something that’s easy to clean after every session, go for something that’s easily wiped down.

Final Thoughts

You ultimately need to choose a mat that works for your own individual needs. The mats on this list all cater to a variety of different uses and purposes, so you’re sure to find one that suits your particular regimen and available space. A good mat can make working out a pleasure instead of a chore, so pick the one you like the look of and enjoy the burn.