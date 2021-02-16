The 10 Best Bore Sights to Buy in 2021

We’ve all been there before. You’re doing your best to properly sight your rifle right before hunting season gets underway, but you end up sacrificing tons of ammo to get a proper sight for your gun. Maybe it’s time to stop wasting precious energy and cash on the old-fashioned way of sighting one’s rifle and consider investing in a proper laser bore sight instead.

Bore sights are a popular tool used in the hunting and target shooting world because they give you the ability to sight your weapon fast and efficiently without wasting a lot of time (or ammo). So, let’s get started so you can get back to the range and start hitting those targets dead center without fail!

Setting your Sights on Bore Sights

Here are the main points of consideration that should be made while shopping around for a bore sight. If you’re wanting a more in-depth analysis of the subject matter, however, please don’t forget to check out our extended guide at the end of the article before making your ultimate decision.

Types of Bore Sights

There are three main types of bore sight tools that have their own individual peculiarities.

Cartridge

These are a really popular (and aesthetically pleasing) option that is caliber specific. They are used simply by putting them in your firearm’s chamber, and they are activated once the bolt or breech mechanism is fully shut. The obvious downside to these sorts of bore sights is they are caliber-specific, so if you own multiple firearms of various calibers you’re going to have to purchase one for each firearm type/caliber.

As they’re generally the option with the best price-to-performance ratio, a majority of the products we’ve recommended are cartridge sights.

Magnetically-Attached

As the title suggests, these are bore sights that simply latch on via a magnetic attachment. These products basically attach to all different kinds of firearms, no matter their size. Only one product on our list is magnetically-attached: the premium-priced Wheeler Professional Laser Bore Sight.

Muzzle-Inserted

These kinds of bore sights are inserted in the muzzle of a firearm and are sized a certain way for various calibers. Some are tapered and can adjust utilizing a mechanism called an O-ring. The main disadvantage to these tapered sorts of muzzle bore sights is that the O-ring can come off when extracted from your firearm’s muzzle, and they can damage the firearm while being inserted and removed.

Since most people are better off buying a cartridge bore sight that matches their specific firearms, we’ve only recommended a single muzzle-inserted sight: the LaserLite Mini Universal Laser Bore Sight. It’s a good choice if you have several guns of different calibers, but don’t want to spring for the premium magnetic sight.

Laser Quality

Something else to make sure of before a purchase is how bright the actual laser mechanism is. You’re definitely going to want something bright enough to see at all times of the day, including the morning hours.

The two main laser colors you’re usually going to get with these products are red or green. Red happens to be the most common of the bunch, but the color itself can be a bit of a pain to use in brighter lighting situations. Green laser varieties, however, are usually considered the best for all lighting situations, but they usually are going to cost you more than a standard red laser bore sight.

Use and Performance

No matter what, you’re not going to want something overly technical and complicated to use. Make sure before purchasing that it’s compatible with your current firearm, otherwise you might be stuck with nothing more than a glorified laser pointer! Some models are designed with many different varieties of firearms in mind, however, others might be more specific.

Also, while you’re not going to be taking a bore sight out on a long hunt (a hunting scope is what you’re looking for if you want a sight to use while out hunting), it’s still a good idea to purchase a durable product all the same. Many bore sights are made out of high-quality aluminum builds and are also designed to be weather-resistant as well.

Whether you’re a seasoned sharpshooter or a newbie to the world of bore sights, you’re in luck. We’ve collected some of the top products in the field and reviewed them in-depth in order to help you make the most informed decision when it comes to making a purchase.

Top 10 Best Bore Sight 2021

Editor's Rating:

Quick Facts:

Quick Facts:

Type: Cartridge

Range: 300 yards

Laser: Red

The first of two SiteLite products on our list, these bore sights are made to be compatible with almost every type of firearm you can think of, from shotguns to .22 rifles.

As far as usability goes, this bore sight is beyond quality. For one, it has a padded barrel rod, which keeps it from scratching up your precious barrel’s internal parts. The sights are easy to adjust and can be calibrated without too much of a hassle.

If you need more convincing of the SiteLite’s reliability, the United States Navy and Marine Corps utilize their products to sight their advanced weaponry as well! You can’t beat an accolade like that.

The other top thing that needs to be discussed is the lifetime warranty that comes straight out of the box. We tend to think that is an extremely good sign for a company to do that, as it generally means they have complete confidence in their product to work as advertised.

Verdict

While it is a bit more costly than other items on this list, the overall universality of it along with its quality features more than make up for it, so it’s difficult to give it negatives other than that. Other than the price, this is a fantastic entry-level bore sight if you’re looking for quality over an inexpensive fast grab.

Pros

Can go on most firearms

Extremely reliable and accurate

Extremely reliable and accurate Padded barrel rod keeps scratches from occurring

Cons Might be an expensive first purchase for some

Editor's Rating:

Quick Facts:

Quick Facts:

Type: Magnetic

Range: 100 yards

Laser: Green

This bore sight option is one of the most versatile on this list. It comes with a magnetic connector which allows it to not only go on to a firearm quickly and easily but also makes it available for use for many different firearms of various sizes and calibers. This is a great choice for an individual that wants to attain a quality bore sight without worrying too much about compatibility.

The laser portion resides within the highly durable outer housing. The durability aspect of this bore sight is quite phenomenal, especially considering how universal it is. We found that it went on easily on many different kinds of firearms with no trouble whatsoever. The laser is workable up to 100 yards as well, and the laser itself is green, so this particular bore sight works quite well in all sorts of different lighting and weather conditions.

Verdict

You really can’t go wrong with the sheer universality of this bore sight. On top of that, it’s also built sturdily and it doesn’t seem to slack off in the accuracy department either. The only real issue we had with it is that it’s certainly a bit pricier than other models on this list, but if you’re looking for a good universal fit option, the Wheeler bore sight simply cannot be beaten.

Pros

Comes with carrying case

Universal magnetic connector design

Has a green laser that is visible in many different lighting situations

Has a green laser that is visible in many different lighting situations Pre-calibrated out of the box

Cons A bit more expensive than other models on the list

Editor's Rating:

Quick Facts:

Quick Facts:

Type: Cartridge

Range: 300 yards

Laser: Green

This is the bore sight you go looking for when you are craving the very best in accuracy, options, and a high-quality green laser system to boot.

Compatible with a long list of different firearms, the SiteLite Mag Ultra is the cream of the crop when it comes to bore sights. Let’s talk about the design first. After applying the proper adaptor, the Ultra Mag slides easily into the barrel. It’s as simple as that.

Another awesome feature of this bore sight is the huge battery, which can provide up to 15 hours of battery life total. This is great for newbies who might take longer to sight their weapons than others. The battery life is only made more impressive by there being an actual on and off switch embedded into the bore sight itself, which is a rare addition to a lot of these products.

And the laser quality is top-notch as well. This bad boy can transmit a green laser for up to 300 yards, which is easily one of the biggest reaches of any bore sight on this list. On top of all that, the green laser ensures that you will be able to see it properly no matter what weather conditions you are dealing with at the time.

This product also comes with the company’s ballistic targeting system app, which allows you to construct custom targets for practice based on your rifle and ammo caliber. Just another impressive feature of an already impressive premium option.

Verdict

It’s hard to really criticize this product as it comes with so many incredible features it can make your head spin. Probably the biggest downside to it is the price, we’re labeling this the premium pick for a reason!

Additionally, due to the length of the Mag Ultra, it’s certainly not the best bore sight for small pistols, so it’s probably best to choose a more specific sight or a universal bore sight for those.

Pros

Comes with a smartphone app for creating your own targets

Different kinds of adaptors for barrels

Different kinds of adaptors for barrels Lifetime warranty

Cons Expensive

Won't fit shorter firearms

Editor's Rating:

Quick Facts:

Quick Facts:

Type: Cartridge

Range: 100 yards

Laser: Red

The Bushnell Professional BoreSighter is a high-grade tool that can go on many different kinds of firearms out there, everything from .22 rifles to hard-hitting .45 caliber pistols. It can even work well in some muzzleloading firearms as well, so if you are looking for a versatile bore sight, this might be your pick.

The reason this bore sight can manage to be so universal is its design specifications. It comes with three arbors that expand in various dimensions depending on the caliber of weapon you use. They can transform from .22 through .270 caliber, 7mm to .35 caliber, and .35 to .45 caliber.

Verdict

The Bushell professional is an extremely-high quality bore sight tool, but it comes with a pretty big issue for people with AR-based rifle systems. It’s only designed for rifles that have sights that extend to low or medium height, so this leaves out a lot of AR models from being compatible with this bore sight since their mounts are usually pretty high up.

Since AR rifles are some of the most common on the market nowadays, we had to take a few points off of this product, however, if your weapon’s caliber is in the confines of what this bore sight can handle, then it’s an excellent tool that won’t let you down. If you have an AR, though, you’d be better served by the MidTen 223 5.56 Bore Sight.

Pros

Limited lifetime warranty

Limited lifetime warranty Goes on many different kinds of firearms

Cons Not compatible with AR-based rifles

Editor's Rating:

Quick Facts:

Quick Facts:

Type: Muzzle-inserted

Range: 100 yards

Laser: Red

This tiny bore sight comes with a universal adapter kit that can make it compatible with firearms in between .22 and .50 calibers. Additionally, it can also be used in shotguns and many varieties of pistols as well.

Using it is simple, just drop it down inside your firearm’s barrel and secure it into position. After just a few cycles of shooting and re-adjusting the bore sight, you’ll be plinking accurately in no time.

Verdict

There are some downsides to the SiteLite Mag, however. For one, the aluminum design could potentially mess up the barrel of your gun internally due to scratching. Additionally, this is a red laser bore sight, and they aren’t the best for outdoors sighting due to sunlight.

However, with a 3-year limited warranty, its overall universal design, and an agreeable price, we think this is a good option if you’re in need of a decent bore sight without worrying too much about specific caliber details and sizing but the potential for internal gun barrel scratching keeps it from getting too close to the top spot—if you’re worried about that, springing for the SiteLite Mag Laser Bore Sight might be worth doing if it’ll fit your firearms.

Pros

Highly affordable

Adaptor kit allows it to work on a wide range of firearms

Tough aluminum build

Tough aluminum build Comes with a 3-year limited warranty

Can potentially scratch up barrels internally

Can potentially scratch up barrels internally Red laser difficult to see in day conditions

Editor's Rating:

Quick Facts:

Quick Facts:

Type: Cartridge

Range: 100 yards

Laser: Red

If you’re looking for a fast bore sight fix to sight in your AR-15, then MidTen has a perfect solution for your needs. Made of solid, durable brass construction this chamber-based bore sight easily fits within any weapon that takes 5.56 caliber ammo.

This is going to be a popular starter option for folks that have recently bought an AR-15 and want something to help them sight their new firearm, for sure. It’s very inexpensive and comes with two sets of batteries to get you started.

Verdict

The downside to this product is that there’s no on/off switch for the laser itself. You have to unscrew the product and remove the batteries manually to turn it off, so if you end up forgetting that the laser is on it could drain the batteries fairly quickly. Additionally, it’s a red light laser bore sight, so it’s best to be used indoors for the most part. However, at a low price like this, you can’t beat this great introductory bore sight for AR-15 rifles.

Pros

Durable brass design

Made specifically for .556 caliber weapons

Good for 15-100 yards

Good for 15-100 yards Inexpensive

No on-off switch

No on-off switch Red laser not the best for outdoor lighting conditions

Editor's Rating:

Quick Facts:

Quick Facts:

Type: Cartridge

Range: 100 yards

Laser: Red

While the AR-15 dominates the assault rifle market in America in terms of overall popularity, there are a growing number of individuals who are investing in American-made AK-47 variants as well. Sightmark has made a proper bore sight for these rifles that will provide increases in shooting accuracy without destroying one’s bank account.

Like many other cartridge-based bore sights, you simply insert this into your rifle’s chamber after inserting batteries in it and sight your weapon accordingly. Like many Sightmark products, this one is made out of durable brass components and has a range of up to 100 yards total.

Verdict

Other than being specifically designed for 7.62×39 cartridge-based firearms, it’s difficult to really find too much wrong with this offering from Sightmark. The red laser component makes it difficult to see in well-lit outdoor areas, and since usually, you’re going to be sighting higher-powered firearms like the AK-47 at outdoors shooting ranges, this might be a problem for visibility.

Pros

Comes with batteries

Comes with batteries Comes with a handy carrying pouch

Cons Red laser difficult to see in open-air spaces

Editor's Rating:

Quick Facts:

Quick Facts:

Type: Cartridge

Range: 100 yards

Laser: Red

30.06 is a typical caliber that you will see a lot in the deer hunting sector of outdoor sports. It’s a powerful and reliable caliber for taking down the big bucks, however, it can also cost up to $2.00 per round. Naturally, if you’re sighting in a 30.06 rifle the old-fashioned way this would get pretty expensive fast. Save yourself the headache and keep your wallet intact by purchasing this great budget bore sight from MidTen.

This is a no-frills bore sight that doesn’t really have anything fancy, but that’s honestly its appeal. Made up of durable brass materials, this bore sight goes straight into your rifle’s chamber, keeping it from lacerating your barrel.

It’s also visible up to 100 yards like many bore sights on the market tend to be. So, with that said, you’re effectively getting an equivalent high-quality product compared to a lot of bore sights at a budget price. It’s hard to overlook!

Verdict

We did find some flaws in this product. For one, the model has no way of turning off once batteries are inserted, and on top of that, the battery life only lasts for a little over one hour. Also, the laser is red, which can be a difficult color to see in higher lighting conditions.

However, when taking into account the budget pricing of this product, we think that these downsides are more than made up in the high-quality and affordability of everything else that MidTen is providing here, but if you’re looking for next-level quality and components, it’s probably best to look at other models on this list.

Pros

Visible up to 100 yards

Highly affordable and will save you from wasting 30.06 ammo

Highly affordable and will save you from wasting 30.06 ammo Comes with three batteries

No on/off switch, and minimal battery life can be frustrating for new users

No on/off switch, and minimal battery life can be frustrating for new users Red laser not the best in bright lighting conditions

Editor's Rating:

Quick Facts:

Quick Facts:

Type: Cartridge

Range: 100 yards

Laser: Red

Shotguns have a reputation of being a bit of a “spray and pray” weapon. A lot of individuals don’t think that accuracy matters too much due to how the shots scatter, but in reality, accuracy matters to all different types of firearms, especially if you consider hunting small game, which shotguns excel at.

This offering from Sightmark is specifically made with 12 gauge shotguns in mind. Simply put the battery into the unit and then pop it into your shotgun’s chamber and get to sighting in your weapon accordingly. Simple and effective.

Sightmark makes great products, and they are all durable as can be. This one in particular is constructed out of tough brass as far as the casing goes. Additionally, you get a nice carrying pouch and three batteries with your purchase.

Verdict

While this is a great product for a person obsessed with shotguns and getting the most accuracy out of them no matter what, there are some flaws. For one, it utilizes a red laser system, which is not the best for bright lighting situations.

Additionally, the unit can only be turned off only if the battery is removed, otherwise, it will stay on until the battery itself is completely drained. That being said, this is a go-to option for a 12 gauge shotgun, and well worth the purchase.

Pros

Durable brass casing

Comes with a carrying pouch

Comes with a carrying pouch Comes with three batteries

The red laser system might not be the best in heavily lit conditions

The red laser system might not be the best in heavily lit conditions No on/off switch

Editor's Rating:

Quick Facts:

Quick Facts:

Type: Cartridge

Range: 100 yards

Laser: Red

The 9mm has long been considered to be one of the most popular handgun calibers on the market for a while now. Top names like Glock, Sig Sauer, Ruger, and Smith and Wesson handguns all use this versatile and easy to find ammo. It should be no surprise due to its popularity that there would be bore sights dedicated to this venerable pistol caliber as well.

The MidTen 9mm Bore Sight is a standard affair for a cartridge-based bore sight. It comes with a durable brass design scheme and a red laser light that can reach up to 100 yards total. Installation is simple, just insert it into your pistol or carbine’s chamber after loading it up with batteries and then proceed to sight your firearm.

There’s nothing complex or out of the ordinary here, and at such a solid price it’s easily recommended for 9mm junkies who want an inexpensive and workable bore sight.

Verdict

This is a more than fine product for sighting in your 9mm firearm, and it’s got a great price point as well. We noticed that due to the tight fit of the casing itself that sometimes it was difficult to completely close the action of the pistol.

Additionally, like many of these laser bore sights, red lasers are not the best for outdoor sighting sessions so it’s probably best to use products such as these at indoor shooting ranges.

Pros

Comes with a set of batteries

Sits snugly in your weapon's bore

Has a range of up to 100 yards

Has a range of up to 100 yards Inexpensive

Can be difficult to close your weapon's action due to the tight fit

Can be difficult to close your weapon’s action due to the tight fit Red laser difficult to see in open-air spaces

Guide to Buying the Best Bore Sight

Here are some more subjects pertaining to bore sights that expand a bit more on what we originally covered in our brief guide earlier in the article.

If you’re still a bit fuzzy on some aspects of owning a bore sight, we definitely think this section will help provide the information you need in order to make a more informed purchase.

Why Should I Use a Bore Sight?

There are two key reasons why purchasing a bore sight can tremendously help your shooting game in spades. Granted, they are not what you would call essential purposes by any stretch, however, there are a lot of additional tools and peripherals out there for all kinds of sports and hobbies that are not necessary either—but they can make your life a lot easier by having them. A bore sight is no different.

Save Ammo

Sighting a rifle the traditional way is going to cost you a lot of ammunition depending on how high your skill level is when it comes to sighting firearms. Extreme novices could potentially blow through entire boxes of ammo in one miserable day at the range if they don’t know what they are doing compared to a more seasoned shooting veteran.

A bore sight can tremendously help you minimize ammo wasting by forcing you to load one round at a time in order to get a perfect sight on your firearm. We think that alone makes a bore sight worth its weight in gold.

Save Time

We live hectic lives nowadays. Time is an extremely finite resource, and some individuals utilize every precious second of the day to its fullest, especially if they have families that need taking care of or any number of things that matter deeply in the long run. We also need time dedicated to our hobbies as well, especially to unwind and dig deep into the good side of life in general.

Sighting a firearm can take a long time, especially if you’re a newbie. A bore sight can drastically reduce that time frame from lots of hours to just one or two at the most (if you follow instructions carefully). This literally saves you precious time that can be dedicated to other pressing things in your life.

Especially if you have a lot of guns to sight, an easy-to-use magnetic bore sight like the Wheeler Professional Laser Bore Sight can be a worthwhile investment.

Improve Overall Accuracy

Firearms are relatively worthless if they don’t strike true every time, otherwise, the human race would just go back to using basic tools such as a primitive bow and arrow system, which truly test the mettle (and the overall experience) of the hunter in question.

Bore sights help you go from zero to hero when it comes to properly sighting a firearm. It won’t give you perfect shots, as that is based on numerous other factors, it still will give you way more of a competitive advantage with your accuracy than if you didn’t utilize it in the first place.

How to Use a Bore Sight

Here’s a generalized look at how best to use a bore sight, however, this is by no means a comprehensive guide. For complete safety and a more nuanced perspective for your bore sight, please consult the user’s manual that comes with your product to learn all of the crucial details.

Make sure your firearm is completely unloaded before committing to any of the steps coming up next. This is crucial, since safety is always the most important aspect of firearm handling. Even if you’re 100% sure you’ve already unloaded your firearm recently, check again anyway; your life is worth a few extra seconds to make sure maximum safety standards are being upheld. Put the bore sight in your weapon, which is going to vary depending on the type you choose and make sure to center on the laser with your iron sights or something like a scope. Once this is finished, extract the bore sight, and proceed to load one single round of ammunition into your firearm. Fire off that single round once you are centered on the target. Immediately unload the firearm (remember, safety is paramount) and re-install the bore sight once more. Utilizing whatever sighting system you have, make adjustments based on the absolute center of the target. However, make sure that the crosshairs of your iron sight/scope/optics are centered fully on the hole that your bullet made in step 4. Once again, extract the bore sight, load another single round of ammunition, and fire towards the center of the target once more. Ideally, at this point, the shot should hit dead center, but you might need to make adjustments depending on your skill level. If so, please repeat these steps until proper accuracy is acquired.

Bore Sight FAQ

Is it necessary to own a bore sight?

Are you a serious target shooter or hunting enthusiast? If so, a bore sight might be one of the best friends you could ever have in terms of sighting your firearm in a fast manner.

A lot of people like the old-fashioned tried and tested way of sighting a firearm, and that’s fine. But a lot of us want to get the nitty-gritty out of the way so we can get out into the woods, or the range, and get to shooting cleanly and accurately.

Another good thing to keep in mind here is the price of ammunition. The old-fashioned way of sighting a rifle is going to leave you spending quite a bit of cash on ammo.

Now, of course, this all really depends on how seasoned you are at sighting your firearm in the first place, but why sink more money into your hobby than you need to?

How do bore sights work?

A bore sight is a pretty simple little tool to use that isn’t going to leave you scratching your head or wondering if you’re making the wrong sort of adjustments.

Essentially, a bore sight is a tool that you put inside an empty rifle (or pistol) barrel. Sometimes the bore sight has some sort of a magnet that can help them to adjust inside the bore easier.

For a more in-depth and live-action look at how to properly bore-sight a rifle, please take a look at this YouTube video.

Final Thoughts

We hope these product reviews have been more than helpful in helping you conclude the best bore sight for your firearm. Bore sights are a very helpful way of sighting in your firearm swiftly and accurately, and they sure beat the old-fashioned way of going to the rage and popping off loads of ammunition just to get a somewhat decent sighting on your rifle. Your time is valuable, and a good bore sight can help expedite the process of sighting a firearm tremendously.