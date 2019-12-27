The 10 Best Snowboard Bindings In 2020

Best choice Premium pick Best value

The speed and thrill that comes with gliding down the mountain slopes make snowboarding a popular winter sport. As snowboard season kicks into high gear, beginners and advanced riders will all be eager to hit the slopes. However, if you want to make the most of your time on the snow, you need to equip yourself with the right equipment for snowboarding.

Bindings are equally important to snowboarding as the boards and boots are. Every snowboard needs a binding. Snowboard bindings are the link between your feet and the board. They transfer all the movement of your feet down into the ride. Bindings are a vital piece of equipment that can significantly change the response of the snowboard as you ride.

Besides improving the overall performance of the rider, bindings secure the rider’s feet to the board too. The best snowboard bindings will provide the rider with the leverage and power they need to lay down a carve or slash around in the snow. This review and guide will help you to select the best binding for your snowboard before you hit the slopes this winter.

Features to consider in Good Snowboard Bindings

There’s a wide variety of bindings available on the market and they’re all different in many ways. They come in different sizes, fit, style and ease of use. Choosing a snowboard binding may be overwhelming given the wide variety of choices. You need to look out for certain binding features so that you can select one that fits your riding style and ability. Here are some of the features to look out for in snowboard bindings.

Material

The best snowboard binding should be lightweight to improve the rider’s performance on the powder. These types of bindings are usually made of durable and sturdy plastic such as polycarbonate. You should also look for bindings that have quality straps and buckles to ensure that they’ll last you for a long time. Most straps and buckles are made of nylon, which is strong and durable against the cold mountain temperatures.

Flex Rating

Similar to boards and boots used in snowboarding, snowboard bindings also have a flex rating measures on a scale of 1-10. A flex rating of 1 indicates that the binding is soft, while a rating of 10 indicates a stiff binding. Soft flex bindings are great for use in all-mountain and freestyle snowboards whereas one with a stiff binding is ideal for freeride snowboarding at the park.

The flex rating of your binding should almost be similar to that of your snowboard and boots. It can be quite difficult to transfer the movement of your feet from a soft boot if you have a stiff binding. You’ll getter better control, consistency, and feedback if you have a binding and snowboard with the same flex rating.

Soft flex bindings are more forgiving to beginners since they’re less sensitive to movement. Medium flex bindings provide a blend of performance and leeway making it suitable for intermediate riders. Stiff bindings are more responsive to the movements of advanced riders giving them the ultimate control.

Fit

The fit of your bindings will be determined by the size of your snowboard boot. A binding that provides the perfect fit with the boot will help you to avoid a sloppy fit and pressure points. Depending on their construction, boots will come in different lengths and widths. Most manufacturers will include a size chart based on men’s and women’s snowboard boot sizes.

To get the perfect fit you can either use the size chart or bring your snowboard boot with you to the shop and test them out. You should look out for any gaps between the boot and binding. There shouldn’t be gaps between the boot and binding, excessive spill on the sides, or excessive overhang at the toe or heel. You should also look at other reviewers’ comments if you’re concerned about the size you want to get, especially if your boot is in between sizes.

Support & Padding

The support provided by your snowboard binding will be greatly influenced by the amount of padding. An adequately cushioned snowboard will provide comfort and stability to your feet. Cushioned bindings also help in reducing the chatter and vibration that may cause instability on your snowboard. Moreover, most high-end bindings will feature cushioning to make for softer landings. The best bindings should have enough cushioning and robust straps for a smoother ride.

Board Compatibility

The binding you choose should be compatible with your snowboard. Not all bindings are going to be compatible with your board. Looking at the binding mounts on your board will help you to select the perfect binding. The four main types of snowboard mounting interfaces are the standard 4×4, Burton 3-D and channel.

The standard 4×4 binding mount is the most common pattern you’ll find on snowboards. This type requires four bolts to fix the binding on your board to give it the perfect connection and power. The only limitation of the standard binding mount is that the baseplate’s footprint reduces the natural feel and flex of the snowboard.

Channel binding mounts are machined along the board’s center to eliminate the need for a baseplate. It features two screws on the binding’s outer edge that fix it to the snowboard. This type of binding mount allows you to move your binding until you get a stance that suits you. This significantly improves the feel and flex of your binding and board.

Butter

Butter refers to the amount of flex allowed by the snowboard. The butter ability of a board allows riders to perform a flatland and other snowboarding tricks. The more the butter ability of a board the better it’ll be suited for tricks. You can easily use the toe and heel presses to spin your snowboard. Soft and lightweight bindings are ideal for buttery snowboards.

Strap Design

Your binding will come with a different variation of strap design that’ll affect your riding. The strap design may either be one strap, two, or a toe strop. Most bindings feature a two-strap design that gives snowboarders more mobility. Conversely, power straps secure your foot on the board as you ride down the slopes.

Easy Entry

The back-entry binding is the most common type of binding because it features an easy entry design. You can easily slip your foot in, fold up the highback, and you’ll be ready to go. This type of binding features a flexible backplate with an automatic movable hinge. This gives you a hands-free approach when putting on your bindings. You don’t have to sit down and strap in.

Cost

Bindings may cost as much as snowboards. Bindings are vital when snowboarding so you don’t have to go for cheaper ones. High-end bindings come with great features, are strong and durable, unlike the cheaper ones. You don’t want to end up with an injury because of a broken binding.

The Best Snowboard Bindings 2020

Why we like it: The Burton Malavita EST is a comfortable and light snowboard binding that features footbed cushioning. Besides, it comes in a variety of colors and sizes.

Construction

The Malavita EST is a freestyle binding that features durable construction. It comes with a dual-component baseplate that improves the binding’s durability. It features a distinctive Canted Living Hinge, which is Burton’s proprietary design. This exclusive technology eliminates hardware and weight. The hinge makes this binding lighter and offers individual adjustments for the hi-back rotation and forward lean. The Malavita EST binding is ideal for intermediate and advanced riders who have a trick or two under their sleeves.

Baseplate

This binding features a well-padded baseplate that provides enough comfort to your feet. Moreover, the reduced amount of materials on the baseplate makes the binding lighter. This gives you endless possibilities for flex and feel without sacrificing edge-to-edge power.

Strap Design

It features an ASYM hammock strap that has a minimal and seamless design to improve the binding’s comfort. The strap design also features double-take buckles that result in fewer cranks and faster uptakes. Helical teeth and “Insta-Click” engagement combine for increased torque per crank, faster uptake, and fewer cranks to tightness. The buckles increase the binding’s speed, strength, and ease of use.

Highback

The Burton EST features a Zero Lean Canted High Back design. The ergonomic design of the highback secures your feet when gliding downhill. You can relax as you showcase your snowboarding skills on the halfpipe.

Size & Style

The Malavita EST snowboard binding is available in a variety of color options to suit people’s different preferences. It comes in dark gray, frost, brackish, and spicy salmon. It’s available in three different sizes that include small, medium, and large suitable for both men and women.

Pros It’s lightweight.

It’s lightweight. It features a cushioned underfoot for improved comfort.

It features a cushioned underfoot for improved comfort. It’s available in a variety of color options.

It’s available in a variety of color options. It’s made using durable materials.

Cons It features a very thin footbed affecting the binding’s shock absorption abilities.

Why we like it: The System MTN is an affordable snowboard binding that features a rear entry design. This makes it easy to slip in and out of the binding, even when standing up.

Rear Entry Step-In Style Binding

Perhaps the most distinctive feature of the System MTN men’s snowboard binding is its rear entry step-in design. They feature a flexible highback that allows you to slide your snowboard boot into the binding. You don’t have to lean forward or sit when doing this. The process is quick and easy to do while standing. The binding also has enough space for your foot once you get into them.

Construction

The MTN features a special ankle strap that automatically opens to create more room for you to fit your entire boot. It then cinches back down with one quick lever. The binding’s highback is locked into place using a rear cable lock. The rear lock is System’s patented design that allows the highback to tighten without pressure, making your binding stronger and more responsive.

Moreover, the binding features a full EVA padding on the hi-back and a high-density dampening on the footbed that makes it comfortable to the rider. It features a 3D molded ankle strap design covered with a long-lasting polyurethane material that provides maximum comfort and instant response.

Versatile Compatibility

This rear-entry snowboard binding can mount on boards that have the standard 4×4 holes, Burton 3-hole, and Burton Channel EST boards. This is because it features a fully compatible multidisc baseplate. Besides, the MTN has a toolless forward-lean adjust and sliding strap adjustments that make it easy to tweak the binding to perfectly fit your boot and riding style.

Size & Style

This snowboard binding lacks a variety of color options to choose from. It only comes in black and features some white details on the highback. The single-color option makes it a dull choice. Nonetheless, the black and white go with a wide range of equipment regardless of how they look. When it comes to size, this snowboard binding has a medium fit (size 6-9), a large fit (size 9-11), and an extra-large fit (size 11-14).

Price

The System MTN binding doesn’t cost as much as other bindings on the market. It costs about a third of bindings from brands such as Burton. This gives you great value particularly since it has a rear entry design.

Pros It features a rear entry step-in style binding that makes it easy to get in and out of.

It features a rear entry step-in style binding that makes it easy to get in and out of. It comes at an affordable price.

It comes at an affordable price. The multidisc baseplate makes it compatible with all snowboards.

The multidisc baseplate makes it compatible with all snowboards. The 3D molded polyurethane ankle strap increases the binding’s responsiveness.

The 3D molded polyurethane ankle strap increases the binding’s responsiveness. It features a high-density dampening footbed for a smooth ride.

It features a high-density dampening footbed for a smooth ride. The EVA padding makes it comfortable for the rider.

Cons It only comes in a single-color option which makes it a rather dull choice.

Why we like it: The Union Force Men's Snowboard Bindings are durable and provide a high level of performance for snowboarders at all levels.

Construction

This men’s snowboard binding features a Stage 4 Duraflex ST baseplate designed with the same material as a regular Duraflex. This lightweight baseplate is made from a blended nylon construction that improves the binding’s durability and responsiveness. The nylon material used is also ideal for use in cold temperatures. It features extruded 3D aluminum heelcups designed to provide an optimum heel hold and minimize drag. The sturdy aluminum heelcups increase the binding’s overall strength.

Strap Design

The Union Force Men’s Snowboard Binding features a Classic Pro ankle strap that’s designed to keep the rider’s toes in place. The ultra-grip toe strap provides multi-positional options and thermoplastic anti-slip material to keep your feet locked in. It also features magnesium ratchets engineered to provide four times the strength of aluminum without sacrificing the weight of the binding. The straps and ratchet allow the rider to easily slip in and out of the binding. Besides, the tool-free straps allow you to adjust them using only your gloved hands.

Style and Size

This snowboard binding comes in a variety of color options to suit different preferences. The wide variety allows you to match it to different snowboards. It’s available in black, burnt orange, matte stone, spring break asadachi, and other various color combinations (black & white for instance). To fit different boot sizes, the Union Force is available in two different sizes. The black version of this binding comes in a medium for boot sizes between 8-10 inches and large for boot sizes measuring 10.5-inches and above.

Pros It comes with a lifetime warranty on all baseplates and heel cups.

It comes with a lifetime warranty on all baseplates and heel cups. It features a duraflex blended nylon construction for durability and the low mountain temperatures.

It features a duraflex blended nylon construction for durability and the low mountain temperatures. It comes with a stiff base and dual-density injected bushings that make the binding highly responsive.

It comes with a stiff base and dual-density injected bushings that make the binding highly responsive. It features a versatile high back that provides three different flex zones.

It features a versatile high back that provides three different flex zones. A forward lean adjuster provides better control.

A forward lean adjuster provides better control. It’s available in a variety of color options.

Cons The paint job scuffs off easily.

The paint job scuffs off easily. It’s quite costly to purchase replacement parts for this binding.

Why we like it: This men's snowboard binding features a rear entry design for easy entry and exit and an Exofit Powerstrap for more support and control to the snowboarder.

Baseplate

The Flow Alpha men’s snowboard binding features a durable baseplate made from POM composite plastic. This gives it a soft flex (flex rating 2/10) that ensures the binding is more flexible and forgiving to beginners. The baseplate features a rockered design that transfers energy directly to the board. You can easily maneuver the snowboard with this binding.

The reduced contact between the baseplate and board allows you to channel your power to the board while maintaining an optimal flex. The baseplate features a one-piece design and is EVA padded for increased comfort. It also reclines to allow for easy entry and exit.

Rear-Entry Binding

The snowboard features an easy rear-entry system that makes it less cumbersome to put on. You can easily slide your boot into the binding without having to sit down and tighten the straps. The locking cable mechanism opens up to give you quick access to the binding.

Strap Design

Besides all these great features, the Flow Alpha has an Exofit Powerstrap designed to lock your boots in. The locking strap ratchets tighten to help secure your boots in the binding. The strap has an exoskeleton that conforms to the shape of your feet to provide excellent support to your ankles.

Size & Style

This snowboard binding comes in either grey or black which gives it a nice sporty design. The color options available ensures that you can match it with a wide variety of snowboarding equipment. It’s also available in three sizes to fit a variety of boot sizes. It comes in either medium, large, and extra-large sizes. Besides, this binding comes with a 1-year warranty to protect you against any manufacturing defects. You can also use it for different riding styles thanks to its one-piece baseplate design.

Pros It comes with a molded and rockered baseplate.

It comes with a molded and rockered baseplate. The EVA cushion inserts on the full heels improve the binding’s comfort.

The EVA cushion inserts on the full heels improve the binding’s comfort. It features a high-quality uniback highback.

It features a high-quality uniback highback. It has a soft flex for more flexibility and response.

It has a soft flex for more flexibility and response. It’s ideal for all-mountain snowboarding.

It’s ideal for all-mountain snowboarding. The mini ratchets help to improve the binding’s support and control.

The mini ratchets help to improve the binding’s support and control. It has a lightweight design to provide the rider with control.

Cons It’s heavier compared to other bindings.

It’s heavier compared to other bindings. Channel mounted bindings require an adapter.

Why we like it: The K2 Hurrithane is a stylish and ergonomically designed snowboard binding that features a urethane Tweekback Highback with soft flex to support the rider's movement.

Construction

This snowboard binding comes with an ergonomically designed Canted Seamless Footbed, that’s angled inwards to improve comfort and reduce fatigue while riding. The footbed features a power ramp that provides a tool-less adjustment to the snowboard. It also features an all-aluminum Mega RadChet that comes with a large lever and an Easy Feed Housing (wide ladder opening). Moreover, the K2 Hurrithane’s standard Pro-fusion chassis provides more power and improved adjustability to the binding.

Tweekback Highback

This particular feature makes the K2 Hurrithane standout. The bindings are made from urethane, which can withstand the low mountain temperatures. Urethane also provides an excellent flex to make the highback as flexible as it can be. The highback can bend and come back to its original position. Besides, you also get a toolless forward lean adjustment with this type of highback.

Strap Design

The K2 features a two-strap design that has K2’s patented Hinge Mount System along a Cam-Lock Center Adjusting. A combination of these features makes it very easy to strap your binding. The binding also comes with Custom Caddi ankle straps and toolless toe straps.

Style

The K2 features a very stylish design but only comes in a limited variety of colors. It’s available in Ale (yellowish beer color) and Surf (light blue, red, & black with yellow decals). The color options mean that they can match different styles of snowboards. It’s easy to find a binding that will go with the rest of your snowboarding equipment.

Pros It features a lightweight design.

It features a lightweight design. It’s highly responsive.

It’s highly responsive. It offers excellent flex while riding.

It offers excellent flex while riding. The all-mountain versatile binding is ideal for experienced riders.

The all-mountain versatile binding is ideal for experienced riders. These bindings feature durable construction.

These bindings feature durable construction. It’s designed to deliver optimal comfort and performance.

It’s designed to deliver optimal comfort and performance. It looks very stylish.

Cons There are limited color options available. It comes in either black or surf.

Why we like it: The 5th Element Stealth is an affordable snowboard binding that comes with oversized ratchets to provide the rider with more comfort and stability. It also features a padded base plate to ensure a smooth and effortless ride.

Construction

The 5th Element Stealth 3 snowboard binding features an economical design suited for beginners. It’s made from plastic for a soft flex. It has a changeable forward lean adjuster that provides maximum support to the rider. The padded baseplate helps in reducing vibrations on the snowboard so that you can have a smooth ride. The baseplate also allows beginners to learn how to control their boards at high speed. The one-piece base plate design makes it lightweight and eliminates the need for adjusting extra parts.

Strap Design

This snowboard binding from 5th Element features oversized straps that make them easy to use. These straps also provide more comfort and support to the rider. This binding also features convertible toe straps that push your toes down and help to secure the snowboard boots into the heelcup.

This ensures that you can efficiently transfer the movement of your feet to the board. Furthermore, the straps are EVA padded for improved comfort and designed to fit a wide range of boot shapes. The Universal Toe Strap (UTS) design ensures that they can be used either as over-the-toe or toe-cap style straps.

Board Compatibility

The snowboard binding features a 4-hole disc that makes them compatible with the standard 4×4 binding mount. However, it isn’t compatible with snowboards that have the Burton 3-hole mount.

Size & Style

This snowboard binding comes in a variety of color options to suit every rider’s preference. The different colors make it ideal for use with a wide range of snowboards. You can choose this binding in black, white, and black & red color schemes.

They’re also available in three different sizes to fit a range of boot sizes. The sizes are small, medium-large, and large-extra-large. This board also comes with a 1-year warranty to protect you against any manufacturing defects.

Pros It comes in a variety of color options.

It comes in a variety of color options. It’s very affordable.

It’s very affordable. It has an oversized ratchet to provide more support and comfort.

It has an oversized ratchet to provide more support and comfort. It has a padded baseplate to reduce vibrations and provide a smoother ride.

It has a padded baseplate to reduce vibrations and provide a smoother ride. This is a soft flex binding that provides maximum comfort.

This is a soft flex binding that provides maximum comfort. It features toe straps designed to conform to the boot’s shape.

It features toe straps designed to conform to the boot’s shape. It comes with a changeable forward-lean adjuster.

Cons It doesn’t feature a canted footbed.

It doesn’t feature a canted footbed. The straps are of poor quality.

Why we like it: This is a unisex snowboard binding for beginners that comes in a variety of color options. It features padding on the footbed that makes it very comfortable when riding.

Construction

The Salomon Rhythm is a unisex snowboard binding designed with the comfort and support required by a beginner. The modern-looking binding is made of polycarbonate that gives it a soft flex for more response and feel. It features a cored-out asymmetrical highback to make the binding lighter and more flexible. This makes it easier for beginners to learn about turn initiation.

It has an EVA padded base plate designed to absorb vibrations and guarantee that you have a smooth ride as you glide downhill. The canted footbed aligns with the snowboarder’s natural riding stance giving them more control.

Strap Design

This snowboard binding comes with a 3D Supreme ankle strap featuring a heavily padded lockdown. This provides enough support as it ensures your boot is secured in the heelcup. The padding on the straps helps to eliminate pressure points and give you maximum comfort.

It features a Lock-in toe-strap at the front that’s designed to go over and around the snowboard boot. This ensures that your toe is secured from all directions. It features an adjustable toe-strap that makes it perfect for pairing with men’s and women’s boot sizes.

Board Compatibility

The Salomon Rhythm features a Unite Disc baseplate that’s universally compatible with the standard, Burton 3-hole, and Channel binding mounts. This means that it can be used with a wide range of snowboards.

Style

The Salomon Rhythm snowboard binding comes in a variety of color options to fit both men’s and women’s preferences. It’s available in red, pink, army, black, white, and azure. You can pick a color that matches your snowboard gear.

Pros It comes in a variety of color options.

It comes in a variety of color options. It’s ideal for both men and women’s snowboards.

It’s ideal for both men and women’s snowboards. The bindings are designed to provide a perfect fit for both sexes.

The bindings are designed to provide a perfect fit for both sexes. It features a base plate with full EVA padding for improved comfort.

It features a base plate with full EVA padding for improved comfort. It features a 3D Supreme ankle and lock-in toe-straps.

It features a 3D Supreme ankle and lock-in toe-straps. It comes with an adjustable toe ramp.

Cons It doesn’t come with any warranty to protect you from any manufacturing defects.

Why we like it: The Flow 2015 Alpha is an affordable snowboard binding that comes with full EVA heel and toe inserts for improved comfort and control. It combines comfort and convenience making it ideal for beginners.

Construction

The 2015 Alpha LTD Stormtrooper snowboard binding is a popular choice among snowboarders because of their excellent performance and affordability. This binding features a full EVA heel, toe inserts, and mini ratchets that provide improved comfort and control while gliding down the snowy mountains at high speeds. It also features a molded composite highback and a rockered baseplate that help to secure your feet and offer much-needed support as you snowboard. This snowboard is versatile since it features a combi-disk baseplate designed to match the standard 4×4 and Burton 3-hole binding mounts.

Style

The Alpha comes in a black and white stormtrooper design that’ll make you stand out. The design makes it easier for you to match this binding with any other piece of snowboard equipment. There are large and extra-large sizes available for the Flow 2015 Alpha. The large size fits boot sizes within the range of 7.5-11 inches while the extra-large size provides a perfect fit to boot sizes ranging 11-15 inches.

Price

This snowboard binding costs about a third of the price of other bindings on the market. You don’t have to worry about the affordable price since this binding features a high-quality construction to ensure that it’ll last you for long.

Pros It’s very affordable.

It’s very affordable. They feature high-quality construction.

They feature high-quality construction. It comes with full EVA heel and toe inserts for improved comfort.

It comes with full EVA heel and toe inserts for improved comfort. The high back provides a comfortable ride.

The high back provides a comfortable ride. It’s adjustable to fit almost any board.

Cons It won’t fit Burton boards with the channel binding mount system.

It won’t fit Burton boards with the channel binding mount system. It takes time for people to get used to operating the binding’s clinch.

Why we like it: The Custom is a stylish binding from Burton, specially designed to be used on any terrain. It has a soft flex that gives the rider more flexibility and responsiveness.

Baseplate

The Burton Custom snowboard binding is made from polycarbonate, which is lightweight and durable to ensure this binding will last you for many years to come. The one-piece design of the baseplate gives the binding a more consistent flex, response and feel on different types of terrains. It has a flex rating of 3/10, which makes this a medium flex binding. This type of flex is ideal for beginners and intermediates because it provides more flexibility and is more forgiving if the rider makes any mistake.

Strap Design

The Burton Custom comes with specially-designed straps that wrap around your boots to tightly secure them. It features a 3D curved ankle strap that has EVA padding to give the rider maximum comfort. The toe strap provides an excellent grip due to its sturdy cap design. The ratchets give better control since they open easily and crank down to provide a snug fit.

Highback

It also features a polycarbonate highback with a simple one-piece design for improved response. The material used is lightweight and soft enough to give a smooth ride. Besides, the highback is padded to ensure snowboarders can achieve high levels of performance and comfort. The padded high back provides great butterability and shock absorption as you make jumps and landings.

Size & Style

This binding comes in a variety of color options that make it one of the most stylish bindings available. You can choose a black, blue, grey, or red binding to go with any of your preferred snowboards. It’s available in large and medium sizes to fit boot sizes between 8-11 inches.

Pros It’s made from durable materials.

It’s made from durable materials. It’s available in a variety of color options.

It’s available in a variety of color options. It features a padded highback design for improved comfort and protection.

It features a padded highback design for improved comfort and protection. It’s ideal for use in different terrains.

It’s ideal for use in different terrains. This is a soft flex binding that provides a smooth ride.

This is a soft flex binding that provides a smooth ride. It features strong and reliable straps.

Cons It doesn’t feature a canted footbed or mini disc.

Why we like it: The Flow Fuse is a medium flex snowboard binding designed to deliver the perfect balance between support and comfort and the best functionality across any terrain.

Construction

The Flow Fuse snowboard binding is made of polyester and nylon, which are high-quality and durable materials. These materials also make the binding lightweight and ensure it’ll last you for a long time to come. Besides, the binding features a 2.5-degree canted footbed that provides the perfect posture to your ankles. You’re assured that you can use the binding over long-distance snowboarding adventures. This is a medium flex binding that’s suitable for beginners and intermediate riders.

Baseplate

A glass-filled nylon baseplate improves the durability and responsiveness of this snowboard binding. The Flow Fuse also comes with adjustable aluminum alloy side wings that make the binding lightweight. This also helps in improving the overall performance of these bindings.

Strap Design

The straps are designed using Active Strap Technology, which is a proprietary technology from the manufacturer. The straps lift to allow the bindings to provide dual entry and ensure easy entry and exit. It also features a Fusion Power Strap that has a unique 3D shape.

This strap comes with thick padding to improve shock absorption and minimize friction. This results in improved comfort and support. This snowboard binding has a Locking Slap Ratchet that also improves the ease of entry and exit. You can easily customize the straps to give you the most comfortable fit.

Size & Style

The Flow Fuse is available in a variety of color options meant to suit every snowboarder’s personal preferences. It comes in teal, brown, neon, space gray, and slate so that you can match it to a wide variety of snowboards. This binding comes in three different sizes to ensure that it can fit different boot sizes. You’ll find a medium, large, and extra-large.

Pros It’s made of high-quality nylon and polyester.

It’s made of high-quality nylon and polyester. It comes with additional ratchets for extra grip.

It comes with additional ratchets for extra grip. The angled canted footbeds ensure your ankles are well-positioned.

The angled canted footbeds ensure your ankles are well-positioned. The medium flex rating makes it ideal for different mountain terrains.

The medium flex rating makes it ideal for different mountain terrains. It features a very comfortable highback.

Cons It’s quite expensive for that snowboarding on a budget.

It’s quite expensive for that snowboarding on a budget. It features quite a high stance.

Guide to Buying the Best Snowboard Bindings

Determining the type of bindings to match your snowboard requires that you select a model that suits your ability and riding style. There are many options available that make choosing the right binding quite the task. Taking the following factors into consideration will help you narrow down to the snowboard of your choice.

Anatomy of a Snowboard Binding

A snowboard binding has different parts that have a specific function. These parts include:

Highback: This part provides support and response to the back of the boot and comes in different styles. These are wingback, low back, asymmetric, and carbon fiber highback. The wingback features wings that wrap around the top of your boot to provide extra support.The low-back design is shorter than a normal highback, which gives it more freedom to move at the expense of the support it offers. The asymmetric highback is designed specifically for the right or left foot. They work more efficiently than the standard symmetric highback for improved energy transfer. Finally, a carbon fiber highback increases both the response and control of the binding.

This part provides support and response to the back of the boot and comes in different styles. These are wingback, low back, asymmetric, and carbon fiber highback. The wingback features wings that wrap around the top of your boot to provide extra support.The low-back design is shorter than a normal highback, which gives it more freedom to move at the expense of the support it offers. The asymmetric highback is designed specifically for the right or left foot. They work more efficiently than the standard symmetric highback for improved energy transfer. Finally, a carbon fiber highback increases both the response and control of the binding. Baseplate: This part provides connectivity to the board. It’s the point where all binding components are attached.

This part provides connectivity to the board. It’s the point where all binding components are attached. Footbed: It cushions against impacts and its contours are designed to match the boot profile giving it a better fit. Some footbeds are slightly angled to reduce the pressure on your knees and generate more pop.

It cushions against impacts and its contours are designed to match the boot profile giving it a better fit. Some footbeds are slightly angled to reduce the pressure on your knees and generate more pop. Heelcup: This is a U-shaped hoop at the base of the highback that holds your boot in place and transfers power into the baseplate. They’re available in different configurations and are either fixed or adjustable.

This is a U-shaped hoop at the base of the highback that holds your boot in place and transfers power into the baseplate. They’re available in different configurations and are either fixed or adjustable. Forward Lean Adjuster: This is designed to adjust the angle of the highback to give you a more natural stance. A large forward lean angle improves the binding’s response to movement while a small angle supports tweaks and grabs.

This is designed to adjust the angle of the highback to give you a more natural stance. A large forward lean angle improves the binding’s response to movement while a small angle supports tweaks and grabs. Ankle Strap: This strap contours over the ankle region to stop your heel from lifting out of the binding when turning.

This strap contours over the ankle region to stop your heel from lifting out of the binding when turning. Toe Strap: This strap contours over or on top of your toes for improved support.

This strap contours over or on top of your toes for improved support. Ratchet: This is a binding mechanism that tightens the ankle and toe straps over the foot to keep the boot in place.

This is a binding mechanism that tightens the ankle and toe straps over the foot to keep the boot in place. Ladder: This is a grooved piece, mostly made from plastic that allows the rider to make minor adjustments to the fit of the toe and ankle straps.

Types of Snowboard Bindings

The two main types of snowboard bindings are the strap-in and speed-entry bindings.

Strap Bindings

Also known as the traditional strap binding, this is the most common type of snowboard binding. It features a ratchet buckle system that helps to secure the boots and a highback that doesn’t move. Strap bindings are easy to use, feature multiple adjustment options, very responsive, and offer excellent support and padding. Nonetheless, they’re quite cumbersome because you have to manually buckle and unbuckle the straps especially with gloved hands. This type of binding is mostly used with soft and firm-flexing boots.

Speed-Entry Bindings

This type of binding is also referred to as a rear-entry binding. They’re similar to strap bindings but feature a reinforced and reclining highback. It also comes with a single strap at the toe and the reclining highback allows for easy in-and-out access for your boot. Speed-entry bindings use a yoke system to stabilize your feet. This system achieves this by applying uniform pressure across the forefoot.

However, this type of snowboard binding is heavier than strap bindings. Riders looking for more performance will find that this type reduces their board control. Similar to strap bindings, speed-entry bindings are suitable for use with soft and firm-flexing boots.

Step-In Bindings

Clickers or step-in bindings were a short-lived reinvention of the strap bindings. They can be easily confused with rear-entry bindings because they allow for fast boot entry. This type of binding is compatible with step-in boots that feature a locking mechanism on the sole. They imitate how skiers boots that lock into ski bindings making them fast and convenient. All you have to do is step in and the boot locks into place.

Riding Style

Select a snowboard binding that’ll match your riding style. The choice of snowboard bindings can be narrowed based on the following riding styles.

All-Mountain Bindings

This type of binding is best for any terrain that included groomed runs, powder, and park and pipe. The flex level of your bindings will vary with your level of skill and the terrain you choose to ride on. This type of binding should provide the perfect balance between flexibility and responsiveness. Advanced riders prefer a stiff flex binding because of more responsiveness but most riders prefer a soft to medium flex binding.

Freeride & Splitboard Bindings

These are designed for unmarked backcountry terrain and often feature a stiffer flex. Bindings with stiffer flex are more responsive and provide a better transfer of energy. This makes it ideal for aggressive riders looking to go fast and big in deep powder and challenging terrain.

Freestyle/Park Bindings

This is the most suitable type of binding for riders who spend most of their time in a terrain park. They feature a soft flex for greater turning ease and maneuverability. This makes it ideal for jumps, spins, and tricks on half-pipes and rails. They’re also more forgiving if the rider makes any mistake and allows for softer landings. However, you should look for a binding with a stiffer flex if you plan to hit the powder.

Powder Bindings

These types of bindings have a stiffer flex that improves their control on wider, longer boards that have been designed to float in deep powder.

Rider Ability

As earlier mentioned, you should match your riding ability with the type of binding you choose. Having the appropriate bindings will help improve your overall performance on the slopes. Beginners should look for a high-quality binding with soft flex. This will give more functionality and last them for long as they improve their skills.

Intermediate riders who are beginning to explore more challenging terrain will find medium flex bindings more suited to them. Bindings in this range offer more comfort and are more responsive. Bindings for intermediates are also designed with durability in mind to aid in the rider’s progression.

Experienced riders will require binding with stiffer flex since it offers more response suited for aggressive runs. Bindings designed for riders of this ability are usually more expensive but provide the ultimate comfort and performance.

Binding Quality

You need high-quality gear to improve your snowboarding experience and performance. Snowboard bindings are the most critical since they transfer movements from your feet to the board. You’ll need high-quality snowboard bindings since they’re going to take a lot of abuse as you snowboard throughout the whole season.

The wide variety of bindings available on the market come with different levels of quality and performance. Understanding what you’ll be getting from the binding is important to help it last you through the whole season. Versatility is also important since some bindings can be used on more than one board. Seeking a reliable binding will go a long way to ensure that it lasts you for long.

Snowboard Binding by Gender

Just like boots and snowboard, there are different bindings for men and women. Men and women aren’t built the same and this is also the case for the snowboard bindings meant for them. The main difference between men and women is calf placement. Female bindings don’t feature a very high highback because women have a lower calf position.

Moreover, women’s bindings are narrower so that they can fit women’s narrow boots. If a woman decides to use snowboard bindings designed for men’s large feet, they’ll end up losing the energy transferred to their board. The wide binding won’t provide the perfect fit and will leave extra space because of women’s narrow feet.

Getting the Right Fit

You should get a snowboard binding that will accommodate your boot size. A perfectly fitting binding will provide a snug and secure fit for your binding. You won’t have to force it into position or pinch it into place. This type of binding should also allow your boots to flex without wobbling or shifting. The straps also shouldn’t dangle when tightened. You’ll have to look for a different binding if the ends of the strap are too long after tightening.

Bottom Line

Choosing the right snowboard bindings is important whether you’re a beginner, intermediate, or advanced rider. Bindings form a vital connection between the snowboard and your boots allowing you to transfer your feet movements to the snowboard. The right binding should be matched to your boots and board to ensure you get the best performance. Besides, the binding will help secure your feet and provide support as you glide down the mountainside.

Ultimately, the best snowboard binding should provide the be made from high-quality and durable materials, provide the best fit for your boots and snowboard, and provide maximum support. Since you’re going to be spending most of the time snowboarding, the binding should have a construction that guarantees your comfort and enhances your performance on any terrain.

Above all, the snowboard bindings should match your riding style and the flex rating of your board and boots. The above review of the best snowboard bindings and buying guide will help you select the perfect one for you this snowboarding season.