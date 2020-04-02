The 10 Best Workout Gloves to Buy In 2020

Best choice Premium pick Best value

Health and fitness has boomed as an industry in the past ten years. We are inspired more than ever to work on becoming the best version of ourselves. The fitness boom has promoted the growth of boot camps, fitness classes, weightlifting as a hobby and powerlifting competitions. This rising popularity of heavy lifting has increased the demand for quality workout gear, including gym gloves.

If you are a beginner to any specific lifting style or to weightlifting in general, choosing the right workout gloves can be overwhelming. This guide will help you understand what to look for in a good workout glove and what qualities match your needs.

Features to Consider in Good Workout Gloves

Before you start searching for the right workout gloves, you should have a general idea of what features you are looking for. In general, there are three qualities that are important to consider.

FIT: Gender considerations aside, the size and shape of your hand will fit differently in different brands or different styles of gloves. You may want to look for gloves that have adjustable straps depending on the size and shape of your hands. COMFORT: The comfort of your gloves depends on the style of glove and the type of exercises you will use them for. Some gloves are ventilated for extra sweat while others are better for protection or warmth. Choosing the right material will also affect how comfortable your workout gloves are. SUPPORT: Some gloves offer protection from blisters and calluses, others have wrist support. You can even find workout gloves that offer a combination of these features. Knowing what support you need will depend on the style of lifting you will be doing and any specific physical problems you wish to avoid.

Other Important Features

Material: The durability, fit and elasticity of the glove material should match your comfort needs for the style and environment you will be using them for.

Grip: Some lifting styles are highly reliant on grip strength, so you will want to choose your workout gloves accordingly.

Padding: The material and placement of padding should match the needs of the weightlifting style and equipment material you will be using.

Finger Coverage: Full-finger, half finger, and fingerless gloves can be used for comfort or for functionality depending on the exercises you will be performing.

Ventilation: If your hands sweat a lot, you may want ventilated gloves that allow your hands to breathe and are easier to clean.

Wrist support/protection: Some exercises can be hard on your wrists and some people have wrist sensitivities. If you are one of these people, finding gloves with wrist support is crucial for comfort and functionality.

The Best Workout Gloves 2020

Even if you have an idea of what you are looking for, it’s still easy to get lost searching through the thousands of options for workout gloves online. But there’s no need to stress because we did the research for you and have created a list with the best workout gloves available on the market right now.

Why we like it: RIMSports gloves are easy-to-clean long-lasting gloves that are perfect for those who like to lift heavy in the weight room. RIMSports gloves are easy-to-clean long-lasting gloves that are perfect for those who like to lift heavy in the weight room. Editor’s Rating:

RIMSports workout gloves have all the comfort and protection you need to really hit the weights hard. They’re machine washable fingerless gloves that offer just the right blend of breathability and strength. Their all-round nature means they can be used for more than just weights too. They’re ideal if you’re doing cross-training or other kinds of fitness and are looking for a general purpose gloves you can rely on no matter what the routine.

If you have larger hands and longer fingers, these are a little difficult to get off. There was also slight dye bleeding that eventually stopped. Other than that, these are an excellent choice.

FIT

RIMSports gloves range in sizes from X-Small to X-large and come in three different colors. The Velcro strap lets you adjust for a tighter or looser fit.

COMFORT

These fingerless gloves are made from breathable fabric that allow sweat to evaporate and keep your hands dry.

SUPPORT

Your grip will be firm with these gloves because they are padded for high-quality non-slip support.

Pros Breathable comfort

Easy to clean

Good grip

Cons Dye bleeds

Minimal wrist support

Why we like it: These workout gloves are high quality and durable, which is perfect for any man or woman looking for gloves that will last through all of their rigorous lifts. These workout gloves are high quality and durable, which is perfect for any man or woman looking for gloves that will last through all of their rigorous lifts. Editor’s Rating:

The size chart for these gloves is pretty accurate and the fit is snug and secure without being overly tight. These gloves are definitely great for intense rigorous lifting because they suffer very little wear and tear even from frequent lifting every week. The wrist wrap is very secure and supportive, which allows for confident secure lifting.

FIT

The snug 3-dimensional unisex fit of these gloves makes them available to both men and women with sizes going from small to XX-large.

COMFORT

Evo 2 weightlifting gloves are made with extremely durable gym-rated material that is soft to the touch, making them comfortable and resilient.

SUPPORT

The high density foam that covers the palms of these gloves offers maximum protection for heavy lifting. You also won’t have to worry about your grip slipping with their gel printed palms helping you keep hold of the weights. Industrial strength Velcro wrist wraps give you maximum support for even the toughest workouts.

Pros Comfortable and secure fit

Strong durable material

Good wrist support

Cons Stiff flexibility

Why we like it: If you have a desk job which makes prone to carpal tunnel or wrist sensitivity, you will want workout gloves that provide adequate wrist support. SIMARI workout gloves offer more wrist support than any other lifting gloves. If you have a desk job which makes prone to carpal tunnel or wrist sensitivity, you will want workout gloves that provide adequate wrist support. SIMARI workout gloves offer more wrist support than any other lifting gloves. Editor’s Rating:

The wrist support is great with these gloves. It has more than enough padding to protect your hands from calluses and torn palms. The padding is a little excessive and makes the gloves fit tighter than expected, which can make certain exercises a little uncomfortable. These are affordable gloves for very sensitive hands and wrists, but you may want to opt for a more comfortable option depending on the size of your hands and the type of exercises you do.

FIT

SIMARI microfiber workout gloves are unisex fit that can accommodate men, women, and teenagers. The loops on the fingers allow for easy removal and the terry cloth thumbs let you effectively wipe off sweat during your workout.

COMFORT

The backless design combined with the light breathable fabric gives these gloves a comfortable dry fit.

SUPPORT

These durable gloves have excellent palm protection with foam padding and strong wrist support with a heavy-duty adjustable Velcro wrist strap.

Pros Great wrist support

Great palm protection and cushion

Cons Fit can be too tight, causing pinching

Minimal flexibility

Why we like it: Cobra Grips patented design is perfect for the serious powerlifter who wants protection from the roughest lifts with minimal compromise of natural movement. Cobra Grips patented design is perfect for the serious powerlifter who wants protection from the roughest lifts with minimal compromise of natural movement. Editor’s Rating:

These are excellent durable gloves that are comfortable and functional. These gloves are perfect for very specific heavy lifting with barbells, which makes them one-of-a-kind. If you are not planning to do many heavy Olympic lifts like squats, deadlifts, and bench press, these gloves are not for you.

FIT

These gloves are a unique one-size-fits-all with adjustable wrist straps, which makes them perfect for any age or gender.

COMFORT

The open-hand design of these gloves allow for maximum freedom of movement while protecting the most important part of your hand: your palm.

SUPPORT

Adequate padding on the palm ensures that your hands are sufficiently protected in a way that won’t weaken your grip or compromise your form. The adjustable wrist straps can fit almost any wrist and allow you to choose the intensity of wrist support.

Pros Excellent grip and functionality for heavy powerlifting

Great palm and wrist support for extremely heavy weights.

Cons Limited versatility and functionality in cross training

Why we like it: Incredible wrist support and an ability to stand up to as many punishing sessions as you can throw at them. Incredible wrist support and an ability to stand up to as many punishing sessions as you can throw at them. Editor’s Rating:

IHUAN 2020 gloves are perfect for the serious gym-goer. These gloves work just as hard as you during your intense fitness routine, protecting your hands from torn skin while still lasting through every session.

We were pleasantly surprised by the strength of the material and stitching that kept its fit and padding after many intense lifting sessions. The elastic wrist wrap is incredibly supportive for wrist pain, especially in wrist-loading exercises like push-ups. The padding is very comfortable but not too thick so that grip or movement is complicated or uncomfortable. Overall these gloves are great quality at an affordable price and perfect for a serious gym-goer.

FIT

These water-resistant Silicon-printed Neoprene gloves come in unisex sizes. The adjustable Velcro wrist wraps can be tightened or loosened for personal comfort.

COMFORT

Your hands will be dry and comfortable in these breathable Ultralight Microfiber workout gloves. IHUAN gloves’ ventilated design lets sweat escape, keeping your gloves from developing odors and therefore meaning they’ll require less cleaning.

SUPPORT

The built-in wrist wraps for these gloves are uniquely designed for strong wrist support even for the toughest Olympian lifts.

Pros Great wrist support

Great durability

Good comfort

Cons Not enough padding for very heavy weights

Why we like it: If you are the kind of person who does it all, from cross training to fitness boot camps, these workout gloves are perfect for you. If you are the kind of person who does it all, from cross training to fitness boot camps, these workout gloves are perfect for you. Editor’s Rating:

These held up well with standard weight-training and were comfortable enough to incorporate cross training without constricting hands in exercises like pull-ups or push-ups. The fit is pretty standard, but you may want to order a size smaller for a snug fit. The wrist strap is thick and very supportive but not constricting. These gloves feel durable and Trideer has a highly-rated customer service team that addresses any needs or problems you have in a courteous and prompt manner.

FIT

Trideer Weightlifting gloves come in various sizes and functions to fit your specific needs.

COMFORT

These workout gloves are crafted from ULTRALIGHT microfiber with a mesh backing. This light material allows for natural movement with breathable comfort while your grip is enhanced by a hexagonal silica gel anti-skid. Removing these gloves is easy with a pull-buckle on the fingertip.

SUPPORT

Your palm is fully protected with these gloves, and a thick padding adds cushion to impact. The adjustable wrist strap allows you to relieve stress on your wrist by tightening it for needed support.

Pros Great wrist support

Light and flexible

Great customer service

Cons Fit is a little loose, which can cause discomfort.

Why we like it: Trideer Double Protection Gloves are a great choice as an overall performance workout glove because they are versatile for weightlifting, calisthenics, cross training and more. Trideer Double Protection Gloves are a great choice as an overall performance workout glove because they are versatile for weightlifting, calisthenics, cross training and more. Editor’s Rating:

These gloves are good for those who worry about suffering injuries. However, although the fit is fantastic, these gloves do seem to suffer more wear and tear with frequent heavy lifting. The wrist wrap gives sturdy comfortable support and the padding is very protective, but small tears in stitching and padding were noticed after a few weeks of regular use. If you do have any problems with the quality or fit of these gloves, Trideer has a highly rated customer service team that will assist you.

FIT

These multifunction gloves come in sizes for hands ranging from 6.5″ to 9.8″ and include an adjustable wrist strap to customize tightness. Pull buckles on the fingertips let you remove these gloves with ease.

COMFORT

Ultralight microfiber and breathable mesh make these workout gloves light and airy for sweaty hands while maintaining durability.

SUPPORT

Thick padding on the palm creates a buffer for better grip and hand protection. The wrist strap can also be tightened for more wrist support as needed.

Pros Comfortable and breathable

Great palm protection

Great customer service

Cons Not durable enough for intense frequent use

Limited flexibility

The Best Men’s Workout Gloves 2020

Why we like it: These ventilated gloves feature an open-back design that allows your hands to move freely while enhancing your grip. These ventilated gloves feature an open-back design that allows your hands to move freely while enhancing your grip. Editor’s Rating:

The open design is great for keeping hands dry since there is no backing that will contain moisture. These gloves are great for doing heavy lifts that allow more natural movement. If you are looking for a glove that gives you protection but has minimal effect on form, these might be the right gloves for you.

FIT

The adjustable wrist wrap and open design of these workout gloves gives them plenty of room for gym-goers with larger hands.

COMFORT

These ventilated Ultralight Microfiber gloves will let your hands move freely for intense lifts while keeping a comfortable dry grip. Less constricted sweaty hands leads to less need for cleaning because the odor can escape more easily.

SUPPORT

Your wrists will be securely supported with Velcro wrist wraps that can be custom fitted for the right support you need.

Pros Flexible design gives great breathability and comfort

Good support and palm protection

Cons Open design does little for weather protection

Fit relies on finger fit, which loosens over time and constant use

Why we like it: Harbinger Power Gloves are a great for protecting your hands from getting brutal tears from heavy-loaded barbells while also giving you the wrist and finger mobility you need for proper form. Harbinger Power Gloves are a great for protecting your hands from getting brutal tears from heavy-loaded barbells while also giving you the wrist and finger mobility you need for proper form. Editor’s Rating:

These gloves are comfortable and functional, but the quality of stitching and dye residue is problematic. The material is comfortable because it is stretchy, but the dye bleeds in the sweaty crevices of your palm and thumb. These gloves have great comfort and flexibility for standard weightlifting but more serious weightlifters might want to look elsewhere.

FIT

The Stretchback performance fit of these gloves lets them form to your hand for a comfortable but snug fit for hands 7″ to 9.5″ wide.

COMFORT

The stretchy fit and leather palms allow for flexible natural comfort with a durable grip.

SUPPORT

The adjustable Velcro wrist strap can be set to support preference while letting your wrists move freely. Fingers are adequately protected from friction burns and skin tears by the half finger design of the gloves and durability of the material.

Pros Flexible and comfortable fit

More general purpose than other gloves

Cons Limited durability with constant use

Leaves some dye residue on hands

The Best Women’s Workout Gloves 2020

Why we like it: These are good beginner’s gloves will keep your hands protected while their open-finger design allows more longer nails to be accommodated. These are good beginner’s gloves will keep your hands protected while their open-finger design allows more longer nails to be accommodated. Editor’s Rating:

These are a great choice for small hands and the finger tabs are convenient. These gloves are great for beginners. These gloves aren’t the best for intense heavy use or highly frequent sessions because they are very light and offer minimal support for the wrist and palm. Contraband women’s gloves are great for the gym-goer that prefers group classes or circuit training lifting.

FIT

These open-fingered gloves are perfect for long manicured nails and even offer finger taps for easy removal without nail damage.

COMFORT

The medium padding of these workout gloves will give you enough protection for weightlifting, but aren’t over-padded to stiffen your grip.

SUPPORT

Your grip is supported through padding made filled with silicon rubber beads that improve traction to prevent slipping.

Pros Great fit for small hands

Easy take off for people with long manicured nails

Flexible

Cons Minimal padding and protection

Minimal wrist support

Guide to Buying the Best Workout Gloves

Not everyone needs workout gloves, there are plenty of fitness enthusiasts who work out without them. Yet a pair of workout gloves can help you get serious about your routine and if you’re progressing to heavier weights or just lifting more frequently, they offer a variety of benefits that help your fitness sessions be the best they can possibly be.

Hand Protection

CALLUSES: Whether you are using heavy or light weights, constant handling of rigid metal weights will cause your hands to develop calluses. Calluses are patches of rough brittle skin that have hardened over time from constant friction. Calluses can be unpleasant and unsightly, so many gym-goers wear gloves to prevent them or alleviate the discomfort they may cause.

BLISTERS: Fast repetitive friction can result in painful blisters and skin tears that make it difficult to perform certain exercises, especially for an extended period of time. Many fitness enthusiasts will wear gloves to protect their skin from friction tears or prevent painful blisters.

TEMPERATURE: Most weights are made of metal and metal is a great conductor of temperature, meaning that weights can become very hot or very cold if exposed to the elements. Garage style gyms and home gyms typically have minimal climate control, so handling hot metal or extremely cold metal can be unpleasant and painful and also affect proper lifting form. Gym gloves can protect your hands from hot or cold metal and allow you to continue your workout with minimal effect on your form.

Form Support

GRIP SUPPORT: Sweat comes with hard work, but sweat is problematic for keeping your grip on weights or other equipment. Gloves can cover your sweaty hands and enhance your grip. They can also help you hold on to heavy weights for a longer period of time by making your grip stronger and reducing finger fatigue.

WRIST SUPPORT: Weak wrists can lead to impact pain or instability with certain movements. Workout gloves with wrist support can help you keep weights steady to maintain form. They can also help as extra support to prevent wrist pain or injuries.

Types of Fitness

When it’s time to buy a pair of workout gloves, you are going to want to know what kind of protection and support your hands and wrists are going to need for the type of exercises and equipment you will be using. If you are a person that loves to live actively and experiment with different types of training, you may need more than one pair of workout gloves. If you like to keep it simple and stick to a regular simple routine, one pair of high quality all-purpose gloves might be enough for you.

The protection you want from your gloves will depend on the type of movements and the type of equipment you will be using. Whether you will be training indoors and outdoors can have an effect on the lifespan of your gloves as well.

Weightlifting

Standard weightlifting and bodybuilding movements include using dumbbells, barbells, and weight machines for strength training. These weights are usually made of iron or rubber and are used in an indoor climate-controlled environment. This type of exercise is usually slow and methodical, with time taken for form and muscle concentration.

For this type of lifting, you are going to want gloves that give you a good grip and the right support on your palm for the pressure of heavy weights being held overhead. You will want them to be comfortable and fit snugly as to not cause blistering from sweat or rubbing within the gloves. They also should not fit too tight where the fabric pinches your skin or fingers when holding heavy weight.

Powerlifting

Powerlifting also uses heavy weights with a concentration on form, but the equipment and movements are specific and weights tend to be heavier, so there is more emphasis on support and protection of your hands and wrists.

Since powerlifting incorporates extremely heavy weights, friction from the bar or your hand can cause skin to develop hard calluses and even tear. You will want something that will have proper coverage over the parts of your palm that will come in contact with the bar. The coverage should not keep the bar from being able to perform each exercise with correct form and fluid movement.

Cross Training

Boot camps, circuit training, and fitness group classes all fall under cross training. Cross training involves a combination of weightlifting and aerobics, so you will want gloves that are both comfortable for movement and supportive enough for weights.

The equipment used in this type of training ranges from dumbbells to elastic bands and exercise balls, so heavy-duty gloves are unnecessary. The aerobic training leads to more sweat, so you will want light, breathable gloves that are easy to wash.

Important Qualities

Material

LEATHER: Leather workout gloves are common for durable and rigid lifting routines. They offer a strong grip and excellent protection for usage of extremely heavy weights. These gloves keep your hand firmly protected with little flexibility and breathability for sweaty hands.

RUBBER: Although not as sturdy as leather, rubber is a comfortable long-lasting material that provides excellent grip for workout gloves. Most rubber gloves include an inner lining for sweat, which can make them more comfortable for sweaty hands.

NEOPRENE: This popular synthetic rubber adds excellent grip support for gloves, especially for carrying exercises. Neoprene workout gloves have both thermal and water resistant qualities that make them comfortable in different climates and for sweaty hands.

SILICONE: Silicone is another popularly-used rubber-like material that enhances your gloves grip by providing extra friction. Silicone is often combined with neoprene to create an extra-strength grip for weightlifting gloves.

COTTON MESH: Cotton is known for its comfort and breathability, so many gloves will include a mesh backing to let sweat escape and keep your hands dry.

SPANDEX: This lightweight synthetic fiber is made of polymer and is both elastic and durable. Spandex gloves are sweat-resistant and easy to wash, but are strong enough to last you a long time.

Finger Coverage

FULL-FINGER: Like the name, full-fingered gloves cover the entirety of your fingers. Full-fingered gloves are uncommon for gym gloves because they offer almost no ventilation and also make using a touchscreen cellphone difficult. Full-finger gloves are more often used for outdoor exercises that require full finger protection from climate or movement factors.

HALF-FINGER: Half fingered gloves are most the common type of gloves available, offering full palm and knuckle protection while also covering the base of your fingers. These type of gloves offer minimal ventilation, but are good for protecting your palms and fingers from calluses or friction burns. They also offer more wrist protection and support along with weather protection on your hands.

FINGERLESS: These workout gloves offer great flexibility because of the bare-knuckle fingerless design. The palm of the hand is still protected to prevent calluses and friction burn while allowing maximum breathability.

Flexibility

The flexibility of the material and design of your workout gloves should match the needs of the exercises that you will be performing. Lighter weight lifts and cross-training exercises need more flexibility than heavier lifts.

If your workout gloves aren’t flexible, the momentum of a lift cannot be adjusted during the course of movement. Although this is good for lighter lifts, it is problematic for very heavy lifts, like deadlifts.

When you are lifting very heavy weight, you want as little unwanted movement as possible, as it can cause strain on joints and ligaments that can lead to injury. Heavier lifts tend to call for more rigid gloves that offer protection and relief from the heavy pressure on your hands.

Ventilation

Weightlifting involves a lot of repetitive movement under pressure, so you will want your hands to stay as sweat-free as possible to stay clean and comfortable. The best way to keep your hands dry during an intense workout routine is to use gloves that allow air circulation to ventilate your hands.

Most mesh-type of materials provide gloves with breathable comfort, while leather gloves have the least ventilation. The breathability of your gloves depends on the style and length of your workout. Long aerobic workouts will need more ventilation while slow or short heavy lifting will prioritize protection over air circulation.

Wrist Support

When it comes to workout gloves, wrist support comes from a long elastic wrap or strap that is attached to the wrist portion (bottom) of the gloves. This wrap is usually an elastic wrap-around strip of material that you attach with Velcro around the wrist for added support and protection.

These straps come in varying materials and thickness to offer different levels of support. The Velcro and elastic allow the straps to be adjusted for a secure comfortable fit. A good sturdy wrist strap can relieve wrist pressure or pain during some exercises, or offer extra support.

Padding

Glove padding is added to the palms to help alleviate pressure from heavy weights. It can also cushion high impact exercises like burpees. The purpose of padding is mainly comfort and support, but some gloves have strategic padding to help with form.

The padding on some gloves has reinforced stitching and is placed on the palm to keep heavy barbells in place for a secure grip. The more padding the glove has, the less flexible it is. Workout gloves with thicker padding are meant for heavier lifting.

Grip

One of the main reasons people use workout gloves is because sweaty hands can make weights difficult to grip. Slippery hands can compromise form and increase your risk of injury. The grip of the palm is covered in a non-slip material that increases friction. This material helps the weights sit snug in your hand, allowing you to lift properly and safely.

Durability

Durability is crucial to good workout gloves because they are going through every rigorous fitness routine with you. They need to be able to sustain frequent repetitive movements with heavy weights.

Constant use also leads to sweat accumulation and the need for washing. Washing durability is just as important as usage durability. Stitching, padding and material should be strong enough to withstand constant use and necessary washing. Make sure to pay attention to proper cleaning and care directions to ensure your gloves’ lifespan.

Washing Your Gym Gloves

Cleaning your gym gloves regularly is important for your health and comfort. Your gloves touch many surfaces that expose them to bacteria and other surface-borne diseases. They also accumulate sweat and other substances from your hands after workouts that can lead to skin irritation and rashes if left unclean. You can buy more than one pair of gloves to interchange if you don’t want to have to constantly wash them, but they will still need to be cleaned somewhat frequently

MACHINE WASHING

You should not machine-wash your gloves unless the manufacturer explicitly tells you to. Washing machines can potentially damage your gloves by shrinking or warping them if they are not meant to be machine-washed. If cleaning instructions direct you to machine-wash your gloves, use these steps:

Ensure that any wrist wraps are secured before putting them in the washer.

Use a gentle or delicate setting for your wash.

Once clean, air-dry your gloves.

HAND WASHING

It is more likely that you will have to wash your gym gloves by hand to guarantee their maximum lifespan. Here are the steps to hand-washing your gloves:

Plug your sink and fill it with warm water.

Add a non-bleach liquid soap to the warm water. About five drops should be a good amount.

Use your hands to lather and scrub the outside parts of the gloves.

Clean each glove finger by pressing soapy water through each one.

Once the outside is done, turn the gloves inside out and repeat the process.

After scrubbing both sides of the gloves, drain the sink and re-fill it with clean warm water.

Rinse the gloves in the new warm water to remove all soap residue.

Once clean, leave the gloves to air-dry.

DRYING

It is important that you air-dry your gloves instead of putting them in a machine dryer. The heat from the dryer can warp and damage your gloves.

Direct sunlight can also cause damage to your gym gloves, so they are best air-dried indoors. If necessary, you can use a fan to assist in drying your gloves in cooler weather.

Let’s Wrap it Up

Coming into the fitness world as a beginner can feel overwhelming, but it’s a fulfilling world to join if you take the time to go at your own pace and learn. Even if you aren’t sure what kind of exercises to be doing, don’t be afraid to experiment to see what your own preferences are. In time, you will know exactly what you like and what you expect from your gym equipment and fitness routine.

This list of workout gloves is great for beginners and veterans of the weight room. Take every experience as a chance to learn about what your specific needs are, and soon you’ll be a pro at lifting iron. Remember to pay attention to the quality of support and purpose of the gloves you choose so that you can make sure they fit your style and needs.

Gym gloves are a valuable addition to your health and fitness investment, keeping your hands protected, clean, and most importantly, keeping you in the gym day after day and week after week to reach your goal of becoming the best version of yourself.