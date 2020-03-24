The 10 Best Snowboard Gloves In 2020

Best choice Premium pick Best value

If snowboarding is your favorite hobby, you’ll understand the importance of having a comfortable pair of snowboard gloves. When the cold starts to bite as you are gently gliding over the snow, you will be thanking your snowboard gloves for keeping your hands warm and dry.

Getting the best snowboard gloves for your next snowboarding adventures is as essential as picking which mountain’s slopes you want to carve up.

Features to consider in Good Snowboard Gloves

When you are out in the cold, chances are your hands will be the first to feel the pinch. It makes getting the best snowboard gloves a crucial step on your snowboarding adventure. Some of the things you will want to look out for include the following:

Glove Size

Snowboarding gloves come in different sizes. You wouldn’t want to be stuck with a glove size bigger or smaller than your hand size.

Type of Material

Just like any other product out there, different manufacturers use different materials to manufacture their snowboarding gloves. It is essential to consider a weatherproof material. The thickness and weight of the material are also critical as well.

Ease of cleaning

If you are going to stay up in the mountain resort for more than a week, chances are you will need gloves you can clean. In the cold and snowy weather, you wouldn’t want to get stuck with wet gloves after washing. Some gloves are super easy to clean and dry while some take more time, which can delay your next outing.

Extra features and options

To stand out, different manufacturers use different methods to keep their clients coming back for more. Check the various products on offer to see all the extras that come with your snowboarding gloves.

The Best Snowboard Gloves for Men 2020

Why we like it: The Carhartt Men's W.P. snowboarding gloves offer incredible FastDry technology and solid waterproofing so your hands stay comfortable throughout a day's snowboarding. Carhartt Men's W.P. are well constructed gloves that you can rely on. Editor's Rating:

These gloves are a sturdy and well-designed snowboard glove that’ll keep your hands warm and dry for a whole day without any problems. The insulated gloves provide enough protection from the elements to keep snowboarding for hours and hours no matter how cold it is.

One of the things that stands out is the bare-hand feel of the gloves. They allow for a stronger grip and higher dexterity. It is made from 100% polyester with a pure polyurethane palm. The Carhartt’s men’s W.P. Snowboard gloves come in a variety of colors so you can choose one that you love and wear your gloves with pride.

With the FastDry technology, no amount of sweat will deter you from snowboarding. The fast-drying ability means the inner material quickly absorbs sweat and just as quickly dries off. The pull-on closure ensures that the glove always stays in place.

Carhartt Men’s W.P. Men’s snowboard gloves have a sturdy design meant to handle the harshest environments. Trusted by thousands of customers, you can’t go wrong with Carhartt Men’s W.P. snowboard glove.

Pros 100% waterproof and windproof

100% waterproof and windproof Efficient and reliable FastDry technology

Efficient and reliable FastDry technology Robust and comfortable design

Robust and comfortable design Multiple color options

Cons Some users complain about the glove sizing

Some users complain about the glove sizing A few cases of loose lining

Why we like it: The MCTi Men's 3M Thinsulate Snowboard gloves do an excellent job of keeping your hands warm even in the coldest temperatures, all while being affordable. They are also super comfortable with their amazing soft lining that makes it a joy wearing the gloves the whole day. Editor's Rating:

If you thought the best snowboard gloves are only the expensive ones, that’s not entirely the case. These gloves are high-quality and extremely friendly to your wallet. Designed for the toughest places, the 3M Thinsulate offers exceptional protection against the elements.

The 3M Thinsulate is a mere 30 grams while the cotton inside is only 140grams. This makes the glove not only warm but also lightweight. You don’t have to worry about the wind or water getting through. The Softshell has three remarkable layers of excellent quality protection material that keeps you warm and dry. With warm hands, you can concentrate on sliding down the slope.

Another incredible feature that comes with the MCTi 3M Thinsulate is the pocket. They have a handy little pouch with a zipper to keep your cash, keys, or cards close to hand. The pockets are also weather-resistant in case you are carrying something that would damage easily if exposed.

When it comes to versatility, the MCTi 3M Thinsulate is leading from the front. It has a resizable wrist pocket that you can customize or adjust to your needs. If you are going snowboarding the entire day, you will enjoy the super comfortable and soft interior lining of the Thinsulate glove.

Pros Equipped with a zip pocket

Equipped with a zip pocket Extremely comfortable inner lining

Extremely comfortable inner lining Both water and windproof

Both water and windproof Great price

Cons Few cases of weak seams

Few cases of weak seams Requires some getting used to for dexterity

Why we like it: The VEKAZZIO 3M Thinsulate Men's Breathable Snowboard gloves are super comfortable and not bulky. They are both windproof and waterproof and come with a handy strap so you won't lose them. If you need to continue using your phone while out in the cold, these are the gloves for you. Editor's Rating:

Looking for something warm and breathable for your next snowboarding adventure? These gloves are a great fit. They are super effective at keeping the cold out even when you go out for the entire day.

Made using incredible 3M Thinsulate insulation, the VELAZZIO men’s snowboard gloves work by keeping your body heat inside the glove. The 3M Thinsulate tech is very efficient. It ensures you have up to twice the warmth you get using the other materials.

The gloves also come bundled with a Fan-Tex membrane. The technology allows sweat to seep out of the gloves which thus keeps your hands dry on the inside while keeping the rain and snow from perforating the gloves.

When you need to keep your cards or some cash close, there is a handy waterproof pocket with a zipper for them to go in. The gloves are also touch-sensitive, so you can use your phone without having to take them off. Plus, the palms are lined with rubber dots giving you impressive grip when you are carrying something.

Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee and lifetime assurance to get yourself amazing gloves for the next winter adventure down your favorite snowboarding mountain.

Pros Warm and highly comfortable

Warm and highly comfortable Strong and high-quality shell

Strong and high-quality shell High dexterity and mobility with the gloves

High dexterity and mobility with the gloves Snug fit

Cons Leaks cold in frigid temperatures

Leaks cold in frigid temperatures A few cases of water getting through and soaking the glove

Why we like it: The Gore-Tex membrane is incredible when it comes to keeping your glove warm and dry. Rather than opt for proprietary tech, Burton has gone for a trusted and cheaper option making their gloves super affordable. The 500 fill and DryHide membranes are also super-efficient at giving you the maximum warmth and keeping the cold and water out. Editor's Rating:

These gloves are without a doubt among the warmest snowboard gloves out there thanks to their superior build quality and choice of insulation. Just as the name suggests, it is made using Gore-Tex technology. Gore-Tex membrane is one of the best insulations for gloves.

Besides the Gore-Tex tech, it is also packed with other features that ensure maximum warmth. The gloves are 500 fill (the amount of insulation a product has) plus a DryRide membrane. These make the gloves waterproof as well as increasing their sturdiness. When you buy Burton Men’s Gore-Tex snowboard gloves, you get a pair of long-lasting, breathable, and highly waterproof gloves for your snowboarding adventure.

The Burton men’s snowboard gloves come packed with a removable four-way stretch fleece lining. It is easy to remove the lining when you want to do some washing. They dry very quickly. You can also wear the liner during summer without the shell.

The gloves also feature a zippered pocket on each glove that can be used to add additional handwarmers. Since they are waterproof, they can also be used to store other small effects like keys.

Pros It has an excellent microfiber lining

It has an excellent microfiber lining Provides incredible grip

Provides incredible grip Variety of color combinations

Cons Takes some time to get used to them

Takes some time to get used to them A few cases of loose seams

The Best Snowboard Gloves for Women 2020

Why we like it: The MCTi Women's 3M Thinsulate Snowboard Gloves, just like other MCTi gloves come with a hardy three-layered shell to offer maximum protection from the cold as well as any debris when you go off-trail. It also comes with elastic wrist leashes so you can comfortable store them on your waist when using your bare hands. Editor's Rating:

The MCTi Women’s 3M Thinsulate are versatile gloves that you can use for both snowboarding and snow shoveling. They not only keep you warm but they are also waterproof.

The 3M insulate come equipped with 120 grams of extremely warm cotton fills for the harshest environments. It also has three layers of superior quality materials to keep your fingers from freezing off. Windproof and waterproof, they provide excellent protection from the elements.

The gloves are equipped with touchscreen patches for the thumb, index finger, and the middle finger. This means you don’t have to take your gloves off when you want to use your phone. They also feature a nose wipe on the thumbs to help you stay warm throughout your snowboarding session.

Designed to last, the palm is made from premium-quality P.U. Leather that is both tear-resistant and extremely durable. Adjustable wrist buckles plus a one-pull closure ensure snow doesn’t get inside the gloves.

Pros Superior quality build and stitching

Superior quality build and stitching Removable inner lining

Removable inner lining Tough exterior

Tough exterior Excellent grip

Cons Struggles to keep warm in extremely cold places

Struggles to keep warm in extremely cold places Sizing problems for some people

Why we like it: Apart from the sturdy design, the KINEED packs a whole lot of features for the price. It comes with a reliable 40 grams 3M Thinsulate insulate with additional cotton filling. It has grip-enhancing rubber dots on the palms that are handy when you are carrying or holding stuff. Editor's Rating:

Looking for stylish windproof and waterproof insulated snowboarding gloves? Get your hands on a pair of KINEED Waterproof 3M Thinsulate Snowboard gloves. Made from a selection of high-quality and long-lasting materials, you can say goodbye to frozen hands as you and your family have fun in the mountains.

Take advantage of KINEED’s 40grams 3M Thinsulate with additional cotton that ensures you get the maximum warmth retention while the TPU prevents your gloves from getting soaking wet. The breathable inserts absorb all the moisture inside, keeping your hands dry even when you sweat from all the snowboarding adventures.

The palm is lined with rubber dots ensuring that you get a remarkable grip while you are snowboarding. And, with the elastic wristbands, you never have to worry about snow or cold finding its way into your snowboarding gloves.

The gloves also have a less bulky design while still maintaining all the features needing to keep you warm. It makes KINEED super easy to store and carry around with you. The small form factor also looks excellent. The gloves come with wrist straps that are adjustable and connected with chain fasteners. There isn’t a chance of your snowboarding gloves getting lost or misplaced when you take them off. The inner lining is extremely comfortable. You’ll love every moment you are wearing them.

Pros Small and compact form factor

Small and compact form factor Soft and comfortable inner lining

Soft and comfortable inner lining 100% waterproof with superior insulation

100% waterproof with superior insulation Excellent grip on the palms

Cons Few cases of weak seams

Few cases of weak seams Not great for extreme cold

Why we like it: Carhartt Women's Quilt Insulated Snowboard gloves feature an elastic fleece cuff with a hook-and-loop closure that is adjustable. The elastic fleece cuff ensures no snow slides into them while you are out snowboarding. It also comes packed with a nose wipe feature, so you don't have to take your handkerchief with you. It's a neat little feature that simple and convenient. Editor's Rating:

There couldn’t be a better option for a hardy and trusty pair of snowboard gloves than these. Designed to get you through the coldest of days, Carhartt Women’s Quilt Snowboard gloves are made from the best materials and incredible insulation technology.

The Carhartt Quilt insulated gloves feature the ingenious Ripstop taffeta that has quilt stitching to give your snowboard gloves a tough exterior capable of handling any situation or environment. You’ll love the remarkable grip you get from the synthetic material on the palm as you are coming down the slope or carrying your snowboard and other things with you.

Besides the tough shell, the Polyfill insulation on the inside guarantee maximum warmth when you are facing the harshest winter. It also incorporates FastDry technology for the lining to ensure your gloves remain dry on the inside. FastDry technology absorbs all the sweat and moisture inside the glove ensuring your fingers don’t get cold because your gloves have become wet.

A waterproof glove is essential when you are going on a snowboarding adventure. It determines how long you are going to stay outside.

Pros Extremely warm thanks to Polyfill insulation

Extremely warm thanks to Polyfill insulation Comes with an efficient nose wipe

Comes with an efficient nose wipe Sweat and moisture absorbent lining

Sweat and moisture absorbent lining Has an incredible grip

Cons Few problems with the seams

Few problems with the seams Some people have a problem with the sizing

The Best Snowboard Gloves for Kids 2020

Why we like it: The Sherpa insulation lining is incredible at keeping your kids warm even in extreme cold. With the mitten design, your kid's hands are able to generate enough heat since the fingers are closer to each other. The anti-lost strings and reflector tapes are also great for ensuring the gloves never get lost outside. Editor's Rating:

MCTi is a well-known and respected brand who makes innovative and reliable products. The same can be said about the MCTi Kid’s Waterproof Mittens with Sherpa lining. They are ingeniously crated to offer the best protection to your kids, guaranteeing them a cold-free snowboarding experience.

The MCTi kids’ gloves are made super lightweight Sherpa insulation to guarantee your kids all the warmth they need to stay outside in the cold. The gloves are super versatile and can be used for shoveling and digging besides snowboarding. They are incredibly comfortable and light enough not to hinder your kids having fun.

The shell of the gloves is made from water-resistant nylon material that also doubles up as a wear-proof cover for extreme outdoor fun. The gloves have a fantastic grip thanks to the incredible rubberized palms and thumb finger with a three-year warranty for any ripping. The nylon material is very kid-friendly.

Knowing how kids tend to lose stuff, MCTi has included an excellent pair of anti-loss strings and reflector tapes to help you locate the gloves faster should they fall off or get lost during the day. The long cuff design is also another safety feature that is great for kids. It allows you double-fasten the gloves ensuring they don’t come out even as they are playing.

Pros Extremely comfortable and lightweight

Extremely comfortable and lightweight Tough exterior shell

Tough exterior shell Comes with a 3-year rip-proof warranty

Comes with a 3-year rip-proof warranty Very warm

Cons Problem with sizing

Problem with sizing Not great for warmer places

Why we like it: The N'ICE CAP Kid's Thinsulate Waterproof Snowboard gloves have a remarkable design that allows your kid's personality to come out. The gloves are super light and offer exceptional warmth with reliable waterproofing that keeps out the cold. Editor's Rating:

While other companies prefer to develop their own proprietary insulation technology for their snowboarding gloves, others use time-tested industry-best options for their gloves. This is the case for N’ICE CAP Kid’s Thinsulate Waterproof Snowboard gloves. It takes advantage of the much trusted 3M Thinsulate insulation technology to ensure your kids stay warm throughout their day in the snow. The gloves are also waterproof for maximum protection against the elements.

With N’ICE CAP Kid’s Thinsulate waterproof snowboard gloves, you can relax and let your kids play in the snow without it getting into the gloves. This is as a result of the knitted 2.5-inch cuff that easily tucks under the jacket sleeves or coat.

Your kids will love the different design options available for the N’ICE CAP kid’s Thinsulate snowboard gloves. The gloves come in various patterns and prints with several color options for boys and girls. The gloves are also super easy to put on. Once your kid slips them on, they’ll easily find the finger hole thanks to the elastic wrists.

The gloves are excellent when it comes to grip due to the rubber grippers on the palms as well as the fingers. And, once you have securely adjusted and locked the hook and loop closure, you don’t have to worry about the gloves slipping off for the entire day.

Pros Robust snowboarding gloves

Robust snowboarding gloves Playful colors and patterns

Playful colors and patterns Very warm and comfortable

Very warm and comfortable Super lightweight

Cons Problems with the sizing

Problems with the sizing Few cases of water seeping in

Why we like it: They are an excellent fit. There is a handy chart you can use to get the right size for your child. It also comes with a six months warranty for peace of mind. The 3M Thinsulate insulation does an excellent job of keeping your hands dry and warm. Editor's Rating:

Unigear Kid’s Waterproof Snowboarding gloves are excellent examples of the power of 3M Thinsulate. A favorite of many parents, they provide exceptional warmth thanks to the 150 grams 3M insulation as well as an extra 80 grams of synthetic fiber fills. It is remarkable how warm and lightweight the gloves are.

You can barely snowboard without getting some ice on your hands. This is why the Unigear Kid’s snowboard gloves come are waterproof and snowproof. The nylon fabric is the first line of defense against snow and water, in addition to the TPU coating as well as the membrane inserts, which suck out all the moisture for warm, dry hands.

If your kids are going to do snowboarding right, they need all the grip they can get. Thanks to Unigear’s exceptional exterior design, your kids get all the grip they need. The gloves have a leather-like high-quality P.U. that acts as a wear-resistant layer besides providing grip.

The gloves are excellently designed to keep water and snow off your kid’s hands. They feature long knit cuffs that are tucked under children’s coats or jackets sleeves. These ensure snow and water do not seep into the interior of the gloves. The lining on the insides are also quite soft and comfortable for a whole day or snowboarding or skiing.

Pros Fits snugly for the different sizes

Fits snugly for the different sizes Superior grip

Superior grip Tough exterior

Tough exterior Great warmth and comfort

Cons Not a lot of color options

Not a lot of color options A few cases of losing heat

Guide to Buying the Best Snowboard Gloves

Snowboarding is incredible fun, but the cold can make it uncomfortable. When you are out there, you will need the best equipment to handle the cold as well as the competition.

Some of the thing you ought to look out for when you are shopping for the best snowboard gloves include:

Insulation

A glove’s insulation is what determines how cold or warm your hands will be when you are out snowboarding. There is no standard metric to measure a glove’s insulation. However, they are typically indicated using grams (g).

Always go for the warmest option available or the highest insulation ratings when you are going for snowboarding gloves.

Snowboarding weather

The location of your snowboarding trip plays a crucial role in the gloves you select. The season is also something to consider. Snowboarding gloves come in various levels of thickness. Some are breathable, and some are not. Understanding the place you are going to stay, and snowboard will help you make a better choice.

Spring and winter snowboarding require different glove thicknesses. If you are going during spring, a thin and breathable glove is a better option. You can also opt for the waterproof feature to take care of the occasional wet cloud bursts. On the other hand, mid-winter and winter periods need thicker gloves to deal with the cold. You won’t need the waterproof feature as much as in the spring.

There is also an option of going for a combination of the features. You can get the best of both worlds with few sacrifices to either comfort or warmth.

Straps and powder gaiters

Every year snowboarding gloves get more complicated designs. There are tons of features added every year to give a competitive edge. Some people find the extra straps and elastic cords useless.

However, these straps, powder gaiters and long cuffs are great when you go snowboarding off-trail. They prevent the snow from getting into your jacket. You’ll want long cuffs that cover your jacket and can be secured down. It will stop the snow from getting into your glove from the openings.

The straps and elastic cords prevent your gloves from getting ripped off, especially off-trail. Retainer straps are also quite useful when you want somewhere to put your gloves when you take them off. You can hang the gloves around your waist.

Snowboarding activity level

Your level as a snowboarder determines the kind of gloves you get. If you are a novice, you will need thicker gloves with lots of insulation. However, experienced snowboarders will require thinner gloves that are breathable.

The reason for this quite simple. The harder you exert yourself, the more heat and sweat you generate. Snowboarders who are doing intense sessions need a breathable snowboarding glove to absorb all the sweat and still keep them warm. Since beginners and those doing it with family tend to do minimal boarding, a thicker pair of gloves is needed to keep their hands warm.

Waterproof

You can hardly go snowboarding without requiring some waterproofing. There are lots of options today available for high-quality but affordable waterproof gloves. Manufacturers today have access to lots of cheaper options when it comes to waterproof technology. This makes it readily available to all consumers.

Removable liners

Another interesting feature that you ought to look out for is removable liners. This helps the gloves dry faster compared to normal none-removable liners. If you get your gloves wet, you can dry them more quickly by removing the liners and drying them separately. The removable liners can also be worn on their own if the weather heats up and you’re having a cup of coffee.

The versatility of the removable liner ensures you have something to replace your glove shell or even the liner itself. There are instances when you just to wear the shell on its own or the liner on its own.

Handwarmer pockets

If you’re going snowboarding with your child, this is a must-have feature for their gloves. They will help them heat up their cold fingers. And the good thing is that it is not just limited to children’s snowboarding gloves. You can get them on your adult snowboarding gloves too.

Men vs. women snowboarding gloves

Women’s gloves tend to be smaller as compared to men’s gloves. The finishing could also be different with more feminine colors for female gloves. Women tend to have softer and more delicate hands, and you might find that the inner lining is softer as a result.

Men’s gloves, on the other hand, tend to be on the bigger side. They’re also generally a bit more durable.

If you want a pair of gloves you can share with your partner, especially when you use the same size, there are lots of unisex snowboarding gloves.

Material

When it comes to the material of the snowboard gloves, there are two main contenders. Synthetic and pure leather. These two are the most common materials used on the shell of a snowboard glove.

The most popular of the two is synthetic. Manufacturers prefer it because it is cheaper and easier to make. Almost all snowboard gloves are made from a nylon fabric or some sort of synthetic material. Modern or high-end models also include a synthetic breathable membrane. These breathable membranes can be made from Teflon or polyurethane (P.U.). Some models also come with removable insulation or membrane.

Leather has withstood the test of time when it comes to high-quality snowboard material. Made from either cow or goatskin, leather is naturally water and wind-resistant. It also happens to be more workable when compared to nylon. They are also considerably long-lasting once they get the right treatment and are well maintained.

Another common approach by manufacturers is to do a blend of both leather and synthetic fibers. Blending the two materials allows consumers to get the best of both worlds.

Mitten

Some people have unusually cold hands. Wearing insulated gloves is not enough to keep their hands warm. An alternative is to get mittens. These are considerably warmer since your fingers are closer to each other. Depending on the lining, the interior of the mitt can be made to feel like gloves and add dexterity.

Extra features

Most snowboarding gloves come with a tone of extra features. You can live without some, but others make your life easier.

Waterproof Zippered Pockets

One of the handy features that come with most gloves today are the waterproof zipped pockets. These are great for keeping your change, cards, keys, or other smaller things. They can also serve as inserts for disposal hand warmers.

Curved fingers

Need to grab some poles or other things when you are snowboarding? Curved or articulated fingers are what you need for your gloves. It allows you to maintain dexterity whilst keeping warm.

Nose Wipes

What happens when you need to wipe your nose as you come down a slope? Reaching out for your handkerchief is a lot of work. This is why some gloves include the nose wipe feature. This is where the thumb is made from softer materials on the outside that can be used to wipe your nose.

Wrist loops

Some gloves come with wrist loops to help keep your gloves near you when you take them off. These are strings that can be tied to either your wrist or jacket sleeves allowing your gloves to stay close to you. The wrist loops are sometimes called “idiot straps.”

Extra padding

Extra padding around your knuckles and the back of your snowboarding gloves are excellent. If you do lots of snowboarding, especially off-trail, having an extra layer of padding will protect your hands from trees, rocks, or even race-gates.

Thumb squeegee

A squeegee comes in handy when you need to wipe your goggles as you are coming down a slope. Debris is usually unavoidable. This is why some manufacturers attach a small squeegee to the thumb of the snowboard glove.

Touchscreen

Almost everyone today uses a touchscreen phone. Most of them are waterproof, meaning you can use them while you are snowboarding. Don’t want the hassle of removing your gloves to use your phone? Get yourself a glove with touchscreen support on the thumb, index, and middle fingers.

Conclusion

These are the best snowboarding gloves for men, women and children on the market today. They’re all from top quality manufacturers with a superb reputation in the winter sport industry. Snowboarding is a thrilling sport, but the cold can make it unpleasant. Being comfortable and protected while you snowboard can make the entire trip a lot more fun for all the family. With these gloves, you can be sure you’re getting the right equipment to enjoy it to the fullest. Enjoy the slopes!